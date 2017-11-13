Colin Kaepernick is GQ’s Citizen of the Year & it seems pretty ‘controversial’

GQ has released their multiple December covers for their annual “awards.” At some point, GQ stopped doing the typical “men of the year” stuff and decided to give more specific awards to various people for the wider array of good works they did throughout the year. Kevin Durant is the Champion of the Year, Gal Gadot is the Wonder Woman of the Year, Stephen Colbert is the Bad Hombre of the Year and… Colin Kaepernick is the Citizen of the Year. Kaepernick’s profile has been released first – you can see GQ’s package here.
Kaepernick is being recognized for starting a movement and starting a conversation. The movement is tied to Black Lives Matter, police violence against communities of color, the extrajudicial killings of black men and women, the role of athlete-advocates today, the meaning of civil disruption and protest in modern society, freedom of speech, racism and patriotism. Basically, Colin Kaepernick kicked the hornet’s nest. It’s affected him professionally too – dude still doesn’t have a job, because the white football team owners think he’s a “problem” (which is the 2017 version of calling him “uppity”). The GQ profile isn’t so much an interview with Kaepernick (although he agreed to the cover), but a celebration of the conversation that he started. GQ quotes from many different people about what Kaepernick has started.
As I’ve said before, I respect Kaepernick’s work here and the conversations he’s started. I wish he had a job. I wish black men could peacefully protest without being denigrated and insulted by the white supremacist-in-chief. I also wish Colin Kaepernick had f–king voted in the 2016 election.
The Russian bots are so mad about this, by the way. Check out the “Citizen of the Year” tweets here.
Covers and photos courtesy of Martin Schoeller, Mark Seliger, Cass Bird and Nathaniel Goldberg exclusively GQ.
I do wish Collin would get signed. he was good at his job. to be honest half the people bishing about the national anthem kneelers are the same people who use the bathroom, grab food or talk during it in their homes and local buffalo wild wings. they aren’t standing up with a hand over their heart.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love his cover. Obviously the Russian bots, Trump and his trolls don’t realized this country was established on protest. Boston tea party anyone? The Revolutions and the racist monuments they love so much from the Civil War. But when people of color or minorities do it in 2017 for good sakes there’s a problem. This country is so backwards at time its sad.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Its only controversial if you’re a racist POS
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This.
However, I do wish they’d chosen to call him something other than “Citizen” given that he refused to vote. At a time when that fundamental right of citizenship is being taken away from POC across the USA, it really rubbed me the wrong way to see him do that unapologetically.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t understand the “Wonder Woman of the Year” award…I mean who else would it have been?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So tired of everything being a controversy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That cover of Kaep is bomb. Gal looks great too.
Love Kaep and only wish the best for him. I wish the Pats would hire him as backup QB (I think he’d be a good fit!) but that will never happen because Kraft and Belichick.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m a Packers fan and I wish they would have signed him after Rodgers got hurt. I really admire that Colin and his teammate from the army sat and actually had a discussion and listened to one another. We don’t listen enough in this country. I don’t understand why he didn’t vote though. I hope going forward everyone understands how important it is to vote.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I admire Kaepernick for bringing attention to police brutality & harassment of African-Americans in non-verbal, non-confrontational way. I do not think “taking a knee” is insulting or disrespectful to the USA or the flag or the anthem. Raising a fist? Maybe, but in most times & societies not riddled with white supremacists & Tea Party peeps, genuflection is considered a sign of respect or reverence. Medieval knights, renaissance courtiers, recipients of honors bestowed by contemporary royalty, & churchgoing Catholics “take a knee.”
I wish he had a job even though his last playing season wasn’t his best on the field. He’s a thoughtful guy with an atypical family background.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thank you , Colin, for being a great American. The courage you show, standing for your convictions, is inspiring. You are right about our society’s systemic bias and racism towards people of color. Thank you for helping our country tackle these issues. You are a great man.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why does Gal Godot’s stomach have to be exposed?
And kudos to Kaepernick. But even before we speak about police brutality, why is any Black person expected to stand for the national anthem?? Doesn’t the third verse support slavery???
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Because women have to show skin at all times. Notice how the men are fully covered.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s my point exactly ME. Stephen Colbert is wearing a tuxedo for crying out loud, and CK is in a turtleneck with a blazer!!. I know that she is a model and wore a bustier and a miniskirt to play Wonder Woman but covering up her stomach wouldn’t make her any less attractive GQ.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Was coming here to ask the same question. Skin must be shown if you’re a woman. FFS.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Love his entire swag right here. I hope he continues to grow, stand strong, do good works (he’s already a part of many charities) and becomes a truly great messenger of the movement. He’s done an important thing. Greatness beyond sports awaits. Go forth and conquer, Kaep.
Colbert is also a good choice. He’s been consistent in the resistance and I appreciate that. All the southern gentlemen I associate with are like the South Carolinian Colbert. They’re smart, witty, woke and are not haters. Represent.
Gal Gadot is also a good choice. Beyond the cool movie, she endured being called a Muslim hating Zionist (because she served in the Israeli army which is mandatory) with grace.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I would not call Gal Gadot a muslim hating zionist, but I do think her support of the IDF during the last Gaza war is problematic as she made a statement that echoed the more extreme side of Israel’s propaganda. There are ways to support both Israel and Palestinians and I don’t think amplifying propaganda helps to bring peace in any way.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The reaction of some people to the ‘kneeling controversy’ genuinely turns my stomach. The reality that some of these ‘fans’ will watch people put their lives and health on the line for their entertainment, but won’t accept a peaceful show of patriotism (bc peaceful protest is, will be, and always has been American patriotism in action) is abhorrent to me.
It genuinely seems to me that they would rather have actual slaves to watch in gladiator battles or something.
Just…as gross as gross can be.
Also, there’s literally nothing offensive about someone kneeling during the anthem, it is literally a stance denoting greater respect.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kaepernick hasn’t been decent (football-wise) since 2013-14 season. He lost the starting QB position due to his unimpressive performance. In reference to getting a job, the Ravens were looking at him until his girlfriend compared the teams owner to a slave owner in a tweet. He has a business management degree, why not use that to his advantage to get a job and further support his cause? I hate what has happened to him, but he can easily get a job; just may not be the one he wants to do right now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Completely agree with you about his football performance. I’m a football fan, and know he wasn’t that great, didn’t play for a very good team, and was just a backup, not a star player. It is awful if peaceful kneeling is what ruined his career, and I hope it doesn’t keep him from getting any job he’s qualified for
Report this comment as spam or abuse