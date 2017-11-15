Dean McDermott’s ex: he told me he loves Tori but threw his life away for her

This interview came out a week ago and I’m sorry for missing it. I think the general public is just over Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott’s drama but I still enjoying reading and reporting on it so bear with me (if you feel like it, no pressure). Dean McDermott’s ex, Mary Jo Eustace, did an interview with Daily Mail TV in which she revealed that Dean told her about a year and a half ago that he regrets marrying Tori Spelling. Remember that Dean cheated on Mary Jo with Tori and left her abruptly almost immediately after Dean and Mary Jo had adopted a baby together. (Go here to read that story if you’re not familiar with it.) Well unsurprisingly, Dean realizes his life is a sh-tshow now and he wishes he did things different.
Given the fact that Tori and Dean’s youngest child was born this March, their fifth, the timeline in which Mary Jo claims Dean told her he regretted marrying Tori would have put Tori as newly pregnant or scheming to get pregnant again. I phrase it that way because Dean has said that he thought they were “in the clear” with babies after the last one, and because he sought a vasectomy several years ago but Tori shot that down, claiming they didn’t have the money for the procedure. This last baby was Tori’s idea.
Mary Jo probably spoke with Daily Mail TV because she’s fed up with trying to get Dean to appear in court to face charges for non-payment of child support for their now 18 year-old son. He owes years of back child and spousal support totaling $100,000. Apparently Mary Jo has been trying to serve Dean with papers but he’s dodging the process server. Dean and Tori are deep in debt, their accounts were drained by the IRS and they’re being sued by several creditors for unpaid loans and credit cards. Mary Jo tells the DM that she already gave Dean a break on child support but that he’s so delinquent now she had to take him to court. She also said, unsurprisingly, that Tori kicked her son Jack out of her home and told him he needed to support himself. Here’s more of what she told Daily Mail TV and you can see the video on their site.
I’m disgusted and I’m humiliated. So many women who go through this situation where they can’t get the child support and it profoundly affects their lives. So I was really strong about it and I just kept heading back to the courtroom.
To my knowledge Dean is not working. You see the lavish lifestyle. Candy Spelling is paying for everything. There’s no impetuous to get a job. Th financial problems are crazy out of control spending.
Dean told her it was a mistake marrying Tori
A year and a half ago he confessed to me that he’d made a mistake and he wondered what his life would be like if he’d have stayed of me. He said ‘Do I love Tori? Yeah, but I’ve thrown my life away.’ And that 150% true and it was the most bizarre conversation ever.
When my son went to university he didn’t get any financial support from his father. The one thing that his dad was going to do for him was pay his rent. He bounced his rent. My son has had his bank account cleaned out twice by debt collectors.
Tori told Jack he’s a grown man and he can support himself
Jack [18] got in touch with touch with Tori because he didn’t have money for Uber. She said ‘We’re at a McDonalds right now and I can barely afford the kids. You’re a grown man you can support yourself.’ Also Tori threw Jack out of the house, she’s been a horror show.
Now that we’re going back to court for a second time for contempt of court it’s jail time. People say ‘do you want him to go to jail?’ That’s not the intent behind this it’s just to get him to honor his commitment. It’s not up to me, it’s up to Dean to pay.
That sounds about right and it’s consistent with what we’ve heard about Dean to date. He may have just been being a manipulative ass though and making up sh-t to try to get out of paying child support. Meanwhile Tori is auctioning off her clothes on Poshmark, which is a good start for her. She needs to sell off a lot more of her stuff, she’s a hoarder and we’ve heard that she pays thousands a month just to store all her stuff. This is a decent way for her to make some cash actually. She could also downsize her family’s lifestyle, but she’s made it clear that she’s all about having a huge home, throwing lavish parties and going on luxury vacations. I’m not even embellishing any of this, she’s either said these things directly and/or it’s all on her Instagram.
love Mary Jo. Have no problems with what she’s doing here.
Me neither! Sing it from the rooftop sister!!
All of it is pretty disturbing to me, but that uber story was disgusting. Thank God Jack has Mary. She seems to be a stable force for him, because his dad and his wife are nut jobs.
Jack has previously gushed on social media about Tori and how close they are, so that’s upsetting.
Eurgh. They are such a-holes. Tori is the worst. I liked her for years, but she’s awful.
Mary Jo’s son is a handsome kid. I wish him well given the hand he’s been dealt.
I feel bad for this woman’s blight. But I think she’s starting to be a little Brandi Glanville-ish. Her ex has been with his wife for more than a decade and has five kids. Yeah, he done her wrong and basically abandoned his son, which makes him a cad and she should be happy that he’s in the rear view mirror. I hope she gets the back support, but also hope she tries to move on with her life and love her son more than she hates her ex.
She probably did the interview for the money because she is desperate since he isn’t giving any support. I don’t get any Brandi Glanville vibes from her at all. Just desperate mom vibes.
I was going to say the same thing. Considering he owes $100,000 in back child support and raising kids in California isn’t cheap, she probably needs the money. I don’t feel bad for Dean or Tori AT ALL.
I feel terrible for Mary Jo’s kids. To see your half siblings being thrown lavish birthday parties and going on luxury vacations while you have to pay your own way through college and hope your rent check doesn’t bounce. It’s just gross.
I agree. It sounds like it is affecting her AND Dean’s sons education and future and it’s very selfish of both him and Tori.
Yup. She needs money and this interview was low hanging fruit. I don’t blame her a bit.
I don’t even think it comes off as “hating” him. She just rightfully wants the child support.
Did you catch the part where the government drained her son’s bank account TWICE to pay for Dean’s debt? Where his rent check bounced? Where Dean is so delinquent in child support that he may be sent to jail? Mary Jo seems thoroughly over Dean, but they share a child. That’s kind of the point that when you have a kid together that even when you split up you still have to be in each other’s lives.
Not sure what else she could do but turn to the court of public opinion. He owes her $$$.
I kinda agree. She is coming across as bitter. He did her wrong but the son is an adult now and it doesn’t seem healthy to be continuing this fight for another 10 years…get over it. My father was in my life and he never supported me past 18 years old.
Honey, He aint gunna pay you, so save yourself the stress and move on. You need a new storyline in your life cuz this has been on repeat for 10 years
You understand this is PAST child support. For the 12+ years he didn’t pay for his kid. It’s on going because he hasn’t paid more than a few times when his child was a minor.
Yes I get that. And she is also complaining that he doesn’t pay his 18 year old sons rent. To me it seems like she just wants to complain about anything and trash him any way possibly. I think after 10 years, it’s time to take the high road and get on with life.
I mean, he’s bankrupt isn’t he??? he doesn’t even have a job? – why even bother suing him? it’s a waste of energy. she’s vindictive at this point because there is NO money there and she knows it.
you cannot squeeze water out of a rock. she is banging her head against a wall that will never come down.
Of course he regrets it. He thought he was getting the golden goose and it hasn’t panned out that way at all.
I feel sorry for those kids. They’re not rich, most likely never will be and Tori seems incapable of instilling in them any sense of responsibility. And i’m sure education isn’t a priority in that household.
No kidding. Whatever he thought he was getting into was NOT this, and now there’s no getting out. Oops.
Actually Tori’s kids will be rich as their grandmother has set up some nice trust funds for them, each worth around $10 million. Candy has $600 million herself. I think that’s why Tori is having so many kids, so she can just get money from them, instead of her mom, when she’s older.
Omg I didnt even put that together. Candy is pretty smart and knows what Tori is like with money. She will probably add dozens of stipulations to the money.
Selling clothes no doubt given to her for free.
Hes such a low life. Bless those two bumbling pseudo celebs though- after the garbage fire 2017 has been, any leanne and tori posts are brain scrub for the ongoing rage migraine.
The never ending drama is somewhat oddly reassuring. At least some things never change. Why does Tori keep having more kids if she can’t afford the ones she does have? And I thought I heard that the last pregnancy or two were high risk and she got really sick or something?
I think Dean’s only regret is that Tori didn’t have as much money as he initially thought.
Exactly!!
These people are a-holes. Seriously there’s no excuse
OT but what did she do to her face?
Airing dirty laundry like this always feels very tacky to me, but it seems like she’s out of options.
And it’s not HER dirty laundry, it’s HIS.
Of course he regrets it, Mary Jo is a beautiful woman, with strength and brains . Tori is Not any of those things. He is a dirtbag for sure, Tori is the worst. I hope he does go to jail, anyone else that owes a fraction of that would have to.
I guess I’m alone in that I don’t see what the point is of saying that about Dean, except to cause pain to Tori and probably the Spelling-McDermott kids. Isn’t Mary Jo over all of that by now? Get on with your life, sis. I get being upset about the child support thing but let the courts/police deal with that.
Why shouldn’t she speak out? I don’t blame her.
Women have always been expected to cover for men and keep their secrets. That attitude has always benefited men, and never benefited women.
Sadly yes, and it looks like it’s going to take a lot of work to change that attitude.
Obviously going through the court system isn’t working. I get what she is going through. I have an ex (for the past 11 years) that is suppose to pay a little over $100 a month for student loans we got for our girls. Every month it is like pulling teeth to get that money. I can’t imagine what she has gone through to make this work without his money which is an obligation.
at what point do you just move on with your life? the court isnt working, nothing has worked for 10 years, the son is now an adult. Are you seriously saying it’s healthy to fight over this the rest of her life?!? At some point you have to accept reality and he aint gunna pay no matter what TV show you go on– apparently he was a known loser when they were married so she knows he was a broke loser when they married and had a son with him anyways…what did she expect?…but now she is obviously trying to punish him because she is bitter and angry.
I am not saying Dean isn’t a huge loser and Tori isn’t a homewrecker but thats 10 years ago…I think she looks petty AF.
@Mary: it’s not petty to fight for what your child deserves. The poor kid has had his bank account cleaned out because of his dad. He should be named and shamed many times over. He’s dodging the process server person and still being super shady, why shouldn’t she call him out?
“Tori kicked her son Jack out of her home and told him he needed to support himself” Ha. Hahahahahaha….that’s rich coming from Tori. The woman with shopping/financial issues who depends on her Mom form money and has yet to master the art of supporting oneself. Wow…..
Right!? Was thinking the exact same thing! Unbelievable.
Tori’s consumerism is so gross. Aren’t we getting to the point where it’s not 2002 and we know there’s way more to life than having a huge home and obscene amounts of sh!t? I can’t wait to build my shipping container home with my bf, just saying.
“We” may be but she likely never will. Things = love for Tori, and Possessions = Status. Money means very little to her because she was likely never taught to value or manage it. She was raised with a mind boggling amount of wealth and she’s basically just perpetuating the same lifestyle blindly.
Hey Candy! If you want to keep your worthless son in law out of jail it’s time to cut a check….or does she want to keep him out of jail.
The oldest of the kids are getting to a “knowledgeable” age. I don’t envy them the coming embarrassment. Your parents are always the worst when you’re a tween/teen anyway, but when they spend all their time pimping your image for hits and free stuff? Yuck.
Petty is never a good look.
$100k ain’t petty cash.
…how about sheer desperation after all those years? If it was you that was owed over $100 grand, would you just smile and give up? After repeated attempts to collect including involving the courts, she should just shrug and walk away? I think looking ‘petty’ is the least of her worries.
Tori and Dean are disgusting and selfish jerks. Candy should cut them off financially instead of paying for everything, then they might actually learn something, she isn’t doing them any favors right now. I know she claims to be concerned for the kids if she doesn’t give them money but there are ways to help that don’t involve indulging Tori and Dean! Pay for food and school tuitions, that’s all they NEED at this point. I don’t blame Mary Jo for coming forward with this dirt, it’s about time, and man is she pretty!! She’s really quite stunning, I hope she gets what she deserves in child support, and maybe finds love again one day.
I don’t blame her – I’m guessing she got paid for the interview, so hopefully that will go towards supporting her and her kids. And I think what kept her from really speaking out earlier was that Tori had been nice to Jack. But the moment she threw Jack out of the house she doesn’t pay for herself – that was the last straw.
Uh a vasectomy is like $1000…stop with you can’t afford it. You just rely on trotting out your kids/family for money in between grifting mom. Gross. Also those poor children look like they want no part of her shenanigans. She’s gonna have to figure something else out because those kids are not cute. I’m not saying that to be unkind, I know it shouldnt matter, but since she markets them to the public it sure would help if they were. She and Dean need to sell all their hoarded belongings, get on a budget, get those kids a normal, quiet life and stop trotting them out like show ponies. And take care of your son Dean!
Their girls always look so damned unhappy, always.
So, Jack had his bank account cleaned out, twice, by creditors. How did everybody miss that?! How is that possible unless his Dad was actually depositing money into those accounts and they thought he was trying to “hide” it there or his Dad was also listed on the account? Which I doubt his mother would allow considering his financial problems but what do I know. What kind of parent puts their child in this predicament? How is this legal?
I assume it was a joint account with both parents’ names on it, because he was underage when it was made.
Dean gave his son a check to pay his rent, the son deposited Dean’s check into his account, and Dean’s check bounced because he and Tori don’t have any money, so the son is being held accountable for the fees from the bounced check and possibly the son’s landlord for the late rent.
And let us not forget that Mary Jo’s daughter, whom she originally adopted with Dean, he disavowed. They were in the adoption process when he hooked up with Tori. It was sticking point in the divorce that he would have no responsibility for the daughter he then claimed he “never wanted” … Great guy.
Candy is an older woman… do you think Tori is just waiting her out and hoping to inherit, and that’s why she sees no need to curb her lifestyle?
There’s no *impetuous* to get a job. I’m sure they mean impetus, right?
I don’t agree with anything Dean has done. He has obviously broken the law by refusing to pay child support, and this has caused enormous turmoil in Mary and Jack’s lives. However, now that Jack is 18, Dean isn’t responsible for his expenses and shouldn’t be expected to pay for his rent, transportation, or university. Of course, it would be excellent if he did, but this guy evaded the law for Jack’s entire childhood; why is there any expectation for support ongoing now at 18, considering Dean’s delinquency? Of course this guy won’t be able to pay. But more specifically, by law, can’t Mary only go after the back payments from Jack’s childhood?
It seems unreasonable and tacky to complain that Jack isn’t getting his university tuition covered by his delinquent dad. In my (unpopular) opinion, nobody is entitled to parental support with anything after reaching the age of 18. Jack can take out student loans and work, like most of us, as unglamorous as that is. This is what being an adult is about. And life IS unfair sometimes: it would absolutely suck to see your dad’s other children living lavishly while you cannot. But there’s no way Tori and Dean’s kids will benefit from that lifestyle of endless consumerism and debt, despite how it appears now. Jack is better off, in my opinion. And no, I absolutely don’t side with Tori and Dean. I just believe child support ends at 18. I hope Mary and Jack receive what they are owed from the missing child support payments of Jack’s childhood, and Jack will move on and have a great life.
Can I say I’m glad these two aren’t my parents. The mixing of their genes is… rather unfortunate looking. Yes I know, super mean of me, I’ll show myself out.
No you’re just saying what we are all thinking. And sadly while that would be a non-issue in most cases, we know (we KNOW) their parents will push them towards reality TV and showbiz, where it will be a massive issue. Remember the abuse poor Rumour Willis took? I strongly doubt they’re encouraging the children to become heart surgeons. That would require actual work.
Mary Jo has every right to speak up and if anything, has stayed classy all these years. Tori and gold-digging Dean are disgusting, irresponsible, and completely self-involved.
