Whoops! Jared Kushner didn’t turn over all of his Russia documents to the Senate

Jared Kushner and paperwork: it’s so hard, you guys. It’s SO hard to fill out paperwork. It’s so hard to READ. It’s so hard to just, like, turn over documents. It’s so hard to remember every Russian contact you’ve ever had. It’s so hard to remember how many emails you got from Russians regarding their “help” to defeat Hillary Clinton. You guys have no idea how difficult it is to keep track of all of that. You have no idea how difficult it is to fill out security clearance forms, or voter registration cards. It’s so hard to fill out forms listing all of your foreign business entanglements. It’s so difficult to NOT be a slumlord and to NOT use two private, unsecure email accounts while working in the White House. On Thursday, the Senate Judiciary Committee sent an open letter to Jared to let him (and the world) know that they know he didn’t turn over all of his documents regarding Russia and the campaign. It’s so hard to remember, you guys.

Jared Kushner received emails in September 2016 about WikiLeaks and about a “Russian backdoor overture and dinner invite” and forwarded them to another campaign official, according to a letter to his attorney from the bipartisan leaders of the Senate Judiciary Committee. Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) and ranking member Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) said Kushner failed to turn over the relevant documents when they asked for them last month. “We appreciate your voluntary cooperation with the Committee’s investigation, but the production appears to have been incomplete,” the pair wrote in a letter dated Thursday to Kushner’s attorney, Abbe Lowell. Lowell said in a statement that he and Kushner, President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and a White House senior adviser, had been responsive to the requests. In a section of the letter titled “Missing documents,” Grassley and Feinstein said Kushner had handed over some materials but omitted communications that mentioned some of the people connected to the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election. “If, as you suggest, Mr. Kushner was unaware of, for example, any attempts at Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, then presumably there would be few communications concerning many of the persons identified,” the lawmakers wrote. Grassley and Feinstein also alluded to documents they received from other witnesses on which Kushner was copied. “Other parties have produced September 2016 email communications to Mr. Kushner concerning WikiLeaks, which Mr. Kushner then forwarded to another campaign official,” they wrote. “Such documents should have been produced…but were not. Likewise,” the letter continued, “other parties have produced documents concerning a ‘Russian backdoor overture and dinner invite’ which Mr. Kushner also forwarded. And still others have produced communications with Sergei Millian, copied to Mr. Kushner. Again, these do not appear in Mr. Kushner’s production despite being responsive to the second request. You also have not produced any phone records that we presume exist and would relate to Mr. Kushner’s communications regarding several requests.” They asked Kushner to turn over all responsive documents by Nov. 27. The committee is also seeking another broad group of documents about Kushner’s contacts with former national security adviser Michael Flynn. Grassley and Feinstein said they’d like all communications between Kushner and Flynn since Election Day 2016, as well as any communications that reference email hacking, Russia, the Magnitsky Act and other people or entities that have been implicated in the Russian interference scheme.

Of course this Senate committee inquiry is not as vital as Bob Mueller’s Mueller Time Impeachment Extravaganza, but it’s still interesting and funny. The two highest ranking members of the Senate Judiciary Committee – a Republican and Democrat – are openly telling the world that Jared Kushner failed to turn over a cache of emails and documents in which he was pretty explicitly discussing Russia. Funny how that keeps happening, right? The senators are also letting Kushner know that THEY KNOW, that they’ve gotten the documents from other people.

Also: Politico reports that Precious Jared still doesn’t have permanent security clearance at the White House. There’s been a movement to strip Kushner of his security clearance anyway, because he repeatedly lied and withheld information in his initial AND revised security clearance forms. Now it turns out that Jared still hasn’t been cleared for full and permanent security clearance. Still, his interim clearance should be revoked. Lock ‘em up!

