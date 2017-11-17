Whoops! Jared Kushner didn’t turn over all of his Russia documents to the Senate

Jared Kushner and paperwork: it’s so hard, you guys. It’s SO hard to fill out paperwork. It’s so hard to READ. It’s so hard to just, like, turn over documents. It’s so hard to remember every Russian contact you’ve ever had. It’s so hard to remember how many emails you got from Russians regarding their “help” to defeat Hillary Clinton. You guys have no idea how difficult it is to keep track of all of that. You have no idea how difficult it is to fill out security clearance forms, or voter registration cards. It’s so hard to fill out forms listing all of your foreign business entanglements. It’s so difficult to NOT be a slumlord and to NOT use two private, unsecure email accounts while working in the White House. On Thursday, the Senate Judiciary Committee sent an open letter to Jared to let him (and the world) know that they know he didn’t turn over all of his documents regarding Russia and the campaign. It’s so hard to remember, you guys.
Jared Kushner received emails in September 2016 about WikiLeaks and about a “Russian backdoor overture and dinner invite” and forwarded them to another campaign official, according to a letter to his attorney from the bipartisan leaders of the Senate Judiciary Committee. Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) and ranking member Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) said Kushner failed to turn over the relevant documents when they asked for them last month.
“We appreciate your voluntary cooperation with the Committee’s investigation, but the production appears to have been incomplete,” the pair wrote in a letter dated Thursday to Kushner’s attorney, Abbe Lowell. Lowell said in a statement that he and Kushner, President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and a White House senior adviser, had been responsive to the requests.
In a section of the letter titled “Missing documents,” Grassley and Feinstein said Kushner had handed over some materials but omitted communications that mentioned some of the people connected to the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.
“If, as you suggest, Mr. Kushner was unaware of, for example, any attempts at Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, then presumably there would be few communications concerning many of the persons identified,” the lawmakers wrote. Grassley and Feinstein also alluded to documents they received from other witnesses on which Kushner was copied.
“Other parties have produced September 2016 email communications to Mr. Kushner concerning WikiLeaks, which Mr. Kushner then forwarded to another campaign official,” they wrote. “Such documents should have been produced…but were not. Likewise,” the letter continued, “other parties have produced documents concerning a ‘Russian backdoor overture and dinner invite’ which Mr. Kushner also forwarded. And still others have produced communications with Sergei Millian, copied to Mr. Kushner. Again, these do not appear in Mr. Kushner’s production despite being responsive to the second request. You also have not produced any phone records that we presume exist and would relate to Mr. Kushner’s communications regarding several requests.”
They asked Kushner to turn over all responsive documents by Nov. 27. The committee is also seeking another broad group of documents about Kushner’s contacts with former national security adviser Michael Flynn. Grassley and Feinstein said they’d like all communications between Kushner and Flynn since Election Day 2016, as well as any communications that reference email hacking, Russia, the Magnitsky Act and other people or entities that have been implicated in the Russian interference scheme.
Of course this Senate committee inquiry is not as vital as Bob Mueller’s Mueller Time Impeachment Extravaganza, but it’s still interesting and funny. The two highest ranking members of the Senate Judiciary Committee – a Republican and Democrat – are openly telling the world that Jared Kushner failed to turn over a cache of emails and documents in which he was pretty explicitly discussing Russia. Funny how that keeps happening, right? The senators are also letting Kushner know that THEY KNOW, that they’ve gotten the documents from other people.
Also: Politico reports that Precious Jared still doesn’t have permanent security clearance at the White House. There’s been a movement to strip Kushner of his security clearance anyway, because he repeatedly lied and withheld information in his initial AND revised security clearance forms. Now it turns out that Jared still hasn’t been cleared for full and permanent security clearance. Still, his interim clearance should be revoked. Lock ‘em up!
Photos courtesy of Getty.
THE EMAILS!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The incompetence is going to get us killed. If not by nuke (sorry California) then by the all out war on the middle class and the poor.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hawaii and Guam are in even more danger than California. North Korea has actually threatened Guam.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, we’re practicing the modern version of duck & cover here in Hawaii; it’s called shelter in place. Sigh…😟
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The longer he takes to turn over all of the documents they know he has, the more guilty he looks. Lock them up!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m continually appalled but not shocked that Ivanka married someone just as dishonest as her trash father. Sick. Jared, you must be a little slow on the uptake. At what point will you realize these people aren’t gonna play footsie with you? Dumb@ss.
Please lock this entire family of treasonous grifters up.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Given how dishonest Princess Nagini is herself, I doubt anyone who wasn’t equally as slimy would have anything to do with her
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Good point.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I mean. He really, really seems to think that this is just another episode of the corporate thievery that he and his disgusting family and in-laws commit so prolifically, and that he can obstruct, and hem and haw, and act like he’s complying, and then have his attorneys make a cash offer with an NDA for the aggrieved party. No, Dumba$$. This is the US Government, and they aren’t playing your little grifty games. Keep trying, though.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Based on what is going on in all of the departments – the Interior and the FCC – and now this tax plan, war is being waged on average Americans. They won’t be happy until the rich and powerful own and control everything and we’ve been reduced to serfs.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And not to forget, Uday and Qusay can now slaughter endangered species and bring them back to hang on their tacky walls.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And Trump has now lifted the ban on bringing back lion hunt trophies.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I hope they are trampled by a young male elephant in musth, and/or eaten by tigers and lions.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Notsosocialbutterfly, I’ve been saying the same thing. I hope an elephant charges Junior & takes out both him and Eric and nobody else gets hurt.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Krooked Kushner.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Runs in the family apparently.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Meanwhile, Mueller has subpoened all Russia related documents from the Trump campaign.
Tom Riddle should not have any form of security clearance. Neither should his wife Princess Nagini. And somebody is clearly ratting on them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Princess Nagini?….hahaha, this comment made my whole day!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Aussie here. Does Mueller not have the power to just march his IT expert representatives in there and take possession of their computers? What if these crooks have somehow already cleaned up their computers and offices? I know experts can get into the metadata, so is something preventing investigators from going in with a warrant and taking what they need? Mind you, the longer Kushner dithers, the worse he looks.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The thing about emails is: they are sent from one party to another and then copied and forwarded and replied to. And the thing about all of the parties involved in this case is: they are stupid.
So even if some computers are expertly “cleaned up”, so to speak, the copied and forwarded emails remain on other devices and can be handed over by other parties.
I hope they deleted every single one, because that would only demonstrate further guilt.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They can, but only if they issue subpoenas, which would have to be signed by a judge. The process is that they request information through discovery first, then subpoena documents/other production items that are not correctly produced in accordance with the discovery request. They may also file a motion to compel production before requesting a subpoena, because all of those actions make the case for the need for a subpoena to the ordering judge. If the information exists/existed, rest assured that Mueller and his crack team will get it. It’s just a matter of how many roadblocks the conspirators of Stupid Watergate want to try to put up.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Mueller can actually get data from their telephone and internet providers without them even knowing, although carriers have different retention periods and that can be very short. I suspect that was done fairly early in the FBI investigation before Mueller came on board.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They’d be cleaned off individual computers but still reside on a server so if they can get the emails off the server, if they haven’t already, there’s the proof.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Other parties have produced September 2016 email communications…”
This made me laugh so hard. Jared, ya fool! They will know if you don’t turn things over. You are not smarter than the FBI. He’s just so bad at this whole subterfuge thing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But it is hard. He didn’t know if he’s a male or female… Special kind of stupid.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Or in which state he resided. Or who he met. Life is so hard for the poor little rich boy or girl or whatever Jared has decided to be today on whatever form he has to complete.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And he’s been so busy bringing peace to the middle East and solving the drug problem..and all his other pretend jobs..
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It is another Friday, the end of a long week of news about Trump. I find myself having to ask why Jared Kushner still has high security clearance. While he is under investigation shouldn’t this be taken away? Especially, since he seems so forgetful, he might accidentally leave some high security info somewhere and not remember where he put it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can’t wait for the day it’s announced that his security clearance has been revoked. He NEVER should have had any sort of clearance.
Of course, I half expect Jared and Complicit to find an excuse to return to NYC when Mueller cranks up the fire under these two. Hopefully, soon.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They won’t go to New York. State charges, which Daddy can’t pardon, await. They’ll go to open some new Trump property in a country that won’t extradite.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think he should be on suspension and denied access to the White House until the investigation is concluded. It can’t be that difficult to keep him out, considering he essentially/supposedly is a “volunteer” at the WH.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kushner :: paperwork as Sessions :: memory
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t recall, I don’t recall, I don’t recall, (repeat 5x) does he have selective dementia?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
One would hope that if you’re in the position of Sessions, your memory would be super sharp and you should be able to recall details and conversations. Welp, I guess not!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sounds like Reagan during Contragate.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sessions should consider ginkgo biloba supplements or Sudoku puzzles. His memory loss is worrisome!
Except that he always remembers that he did the right thing about all the bad things he doesn’t remember. Curious.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
A poster on this site had mentioned how Jared looks like the doll from that horror movie “ The Boy”. I recently watched the movie and I can’t look at a photo of Jared without thinking of that film. Too creepy how similar they are to each other
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He really is so creepy and not at all masculine. I can’t imagine being in a relationship with him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He doesnt even look like he shaves.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Mueller knows WAY more than anyone. He’s methodically plying his tradecraft on lowe-level people to squeeze them for info on higher-ups and offering a little less jail time in exchange. Papadopolous is much more important than anyone would have guessed. Sessions has Orange Poop on one shoe while Flynn is knee deep in it.
Hang on to your Santa hats! It’s going to be a wonderful Christmas!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes. It will be interesting when they unseal the 17 sealed indictments. I hope that happens soon.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Eric you are always optomistic, hope you are right.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m surprised that nobody’s been knocked off yet since this has turned into such a mafioso scene. Russia is playing this so weird. Right now it seems like they’ve spent a bunch of time, resources, and money just to meddle and make us look stupid. Like what’s their long game?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ann
Long game for Russia is to seed chaos and destabilize democracies around the globe. Tried it in France. Tried it in CA (Calexit). Tried it in Germany (right-wingers gained seats). Worked it in Brexit. Worked it in the US.
Russia is working from a significant economic disadvantage (globally-speaking). Their political ops (hacking, disinformation, etc) is very good however.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Precisely, Eric. That is why it did not matter if Trump won or not because damage had already been done. American democracy, as flawed as it is, is a threat to Putin when it comes to symbolism, the way I see it. That Trump won was a bonus, not the end game itself, methinks. From the perspective of a foreigner, it is truly horrifying what the US is going through.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly, Eric. That is also why their Facebook posts included things that seemed supportive of Black Lives Matter, and also posts that were attacking it. They just want to sow division, with the ultimate goal being a destruction or weakening of our democracy. Democracy is a threat to plutocracy and oligarchy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Gah, he is ridiculous. Just yesterday I had to fill out a tax form for a school fundraiser — one that’s likely to bring in couple hundred bucks for an athletic team. The school official said it was ok for me to sign the digital form for her — and I actually felt nervous at the threat of felony charges that the instructions mentioned. Am I a chump for worrying about the rule of law? Clearly Kushner would think so.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Esmom
Scan the internet real quick and see if you can replicate the form you signed and the conditions for it. Prolly can find it out easily and relax for the weekend.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
When you sign for someone else, put your initials next to the name.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thanks, Eric.
LP, that’s what I did although the instructions seem to indicate that is not acceptable. I’m not too worried, I can easily provide the original form with the official’s actual signature if anyone wants it. It’s just the company we’re working with wanted me to use their own online form and wouldn’t accept a PDF or JPEG of the original.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You paint this twerps face green and he looks just like the Grinch who stole America.
Lock them all up.
Report this comment as spam or abuse