ACLU: Taylor Swift refused to respond, she’s ‘full of empty threats’ to critical blogger

Just before Queen Snake released her album, Reputation, she had to deal with some unfortunate headlines. It seems that Taylor Swift’s legal team sent a threatening letter to a small-time blogger named Meghan Herning. Herning is the editor of PopFront, and Herning had written a critical post about Taylor Swift’s connections to white supremacy and the American neo-Nazi movement. As I’ve said before, much of this neo-Nazi stuff is “put” on Taylor, as in the neo-Nazis claim that Taylor is their Aryan snake queen, their perfect blonde white princess. To be fair, though, Taylor has long-standing problems with race, such as the racial overtones of the Kanye West beef, and using people of color as props in her music videos and in her life.

Anyway, Tay’s legal team sent a threatening letter to Meghan Herning, and I guess they didn’t realize that Herning went to law school and actually understands that Tay’s legal threats were utter bullsh-t. Herning went to the ACLU and the ACLU clapped back hard at Taylor. Herning also gave an interview to Time Magazine where she repeated the central thesis of her original blog post, which was: why is it so g-ddamn difficult for Taylor Swift to say that white supremacy is a bad thing? Why is it so hard for Taylor – at a bare minimum – to simply say “I don’t want the support of neo-Nazis actually”? Well, like most bullies who are called out on their sh-t, Taylor is backing down.

Taylor Swift may have a less litigious reputation now. Swift’s attorneys sent blogger Meghan Herning a cease-and-desist letter last month demanding a retraction after Herning called for Swift, 27, to denounce white supremacy in a feature for PopFront after many white supremacists used her lyrics to spread support for their cause. Herning received the letter on Oct. 25 demanding that PopFront remove the story Oct. 24 — a day before the letter was dated — and also ordered Herning not to publish said letter, claiming it would constitute copyright infringement. However, the singer’s lawyers apparently backed off following a response from the American Civil Liberties Union of Northern California, who published the letter on Nov. 6 and slammed Swift’s camp in a response for allegedly infringing on Herning’s First Amendment rights. The ACLU requested a response by Nov. 13, which they claim to never have received. “The deadline has passed and we have not heard from Ms. Swift or her attorney,” the ACLU’s senior staff attorney Michael Risher said in a statement Thursday. “Their failure to respond shows that the letter to Ms. Herning was full of empty threats and designed to intimidate. We remain concerned about threat letters of this type that effectively discourage people from seeking the legal advice they need to fight back. We encourage anyone who receives them to contact an attorney.” Neither a representative for Swift nor her attorney immediately returned a request for comment.

I truly hope people paid attention to this interlude with Taylor Swift. It’s easy to just look at the headlines about how many units she’s sold or how she sizzles like bacon with Joe Alwyn and not pay attention to these kinds of under-the-radar shenanigans, but they speak volumes about Taylor and about how she operates. She did the only thing she could do in this situation, which was nothing, to go dark and not respond publicly or legally to the ACLU. That says that she would rather do and say nothing and pretend none of this happened, rather than actually coming out and admitting she made a mistake. Or perhaps even coming out and saying “of course I don’t want neo-Nazis to embrace my music.”

