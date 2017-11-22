Jennifer Garner did give that interview, she’s ‘getting used to being single’

Embed from Getty Images
Above is a photo of Jennifer Garner at a screening last night of The Tribes of Palos Verdes, out December 1. She’s wearing a black slip dress with minimal accessories and block heel dress sandals, which are a good choice. Her hair is parted down the middle and straight, which makes her look younger. She just Instagrammed some clips from a Thanksgiving cooking segment she did on The Martha Stewart show in 2003, in which her hair was styled exactly like this. So that’s where she likely got the idea to do her hair like that again. Plus it looks shorter than it was over the weekend, but she just may have had the extensions taken out.
Yesterday we covered an interview that Garner did with News.com.au. It was presented with very little context and no questions from the journalist were included. Garner was uncharacteristically candid, which made me question whether it was an actual interview or something cobbled together from multiple sources and possibly embellished. This wasn’t a Vanity Fair cover piece, she had no clear motivation for telling News.com.au that she “would not have chosen this life for myself or for my kids” and that she didn’t like being single.
Plus she sounded like she was defending her ex, Ben Affleck, by stating about harassment cases that “We can’t just assume that every man has done something awful or that every man is guilty; due process is important and has to take place.” To be fair she said that as a general response and didn’t mention Affleck specifically. Many of you took Garner to task and others defended her, it was a polarizing interview. It sounded to me like she was still covering for Affleck and like she was talking out of both sides of her mouth somewhat. Affleck did that too during his Colbert interview.
People Magazine has a follow-up with brief quotes from a Garner source and they pretty much mirror what she told News.com.au – that being single is an adjustment for her. The source also states she isn’t taking him back.
“Jen is great,” a source close to the actress tells PEOPLE in the magazine’s new issue. “She is still getting used to being single.”
Garner told reporters this week she hasn’t “been on a date” since separating from Affleck (they filed for divorce this April) and is “not interested in dating.” She added: “I would not have chosen this life for myself or for my kids.”
That doesn’t mean she wants to change it at this point, says the source. “She isn’t dating. She isn’t taking Ben back. She is happy where she is right now. She is a naturally positive and a very grateful person. She feels very lucky for her life with her kids.”
Some of you wondered yesterday whether Garner is waiting for Affleck’s new relationship with Lindsay Shookus to implode. She’s reconciled with him so many times after all. I do think she put her foot down at some point and that he went public with Lindsay as a result. Nothing would surprise me about these two at this point however. What was her motivation for spilling to News.com.au though? She really opened up to them and I wonder about the circumstances behind that. It’s like she’s no longer hiding behind sources and is just speaking her piece.
Photos credit: WENN, Backgrid and Getty
Fake Martha Stewart always has been always will.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wow. It’s amazing what a switch of a part and a round brush blow dry will do. She should rock this hairstyle all the time!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
A side part with no bangs has never flattered her because of her really high hairline. She’s always looked better with a middle part or long bangs swept over if she wears a side part.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
lmao at the idea she’s the one possibly taking him back. he’s always done whatever he wanted and she let him, if anyone’s taking back anyone it would be him.
as far as i can tell, they deserve each other. he’s just slightly more awful, but not by much.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Really? Looking forward to the proof of her being a booze hound, and the pics of on-camera groping by her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
meh. defending a sexual harasser, even if he’s family to you, is pretty bad in my books.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, Garner is a mess and she does not respect herself but Ben Affleck’s decade long fuckery is in a league of its own.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree that Ben has always called the shots, but I have compassion for her because I suspect she is/was codependent (a type of dysfunctional helping relationship where a person supports or enables another person’s addiction/irresponsibility). Characterized by perfectionism, people pleasing, low self esteem, needing the other people to feel complete (so you will stay in bad situations way longer that you should), denial, control… if you take both the good and bad things people say about Jen, it really sounds like her.
I think it’s a good sign that she’s staying single though, just like it’s a good sign that they broke up. It’s pretty typical for people with codependency to jump into something new right away (which she’s done in the past). It’s also the reason why I believe her perfect mom persona. She probably really is trying to be that way in private, too, because part of the dysfunction is a fear of abandonment/worthlessness if you aren’t the perfect helper/caretaker.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree. I think she’s co-dependent. It makes sense. She wants/needs to “fix” Ben and make him a better person. Unfortunately, Ben has no interest in being “fixed.”
I think she probably still wishes he would have an epiphany, realize what he threw away and come running back, but I also think she realizes that will never happen.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I also have *limited* sympathy for her. I think she bought into the stupid but common belief of romantic stories that a woman can reform a bad boy or player with her love and goodness. Hopefully she can get completely over that and truly move on.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Notice she hid behind “sources” to claim she is never taking him back. She herself didn’t. That leaves wiggle room to take him back and say she has no idea who the “source” that spoke to People Magazine is. They have been separated for 3 years. They spend holidays together.
Girl is waiting for him to clean up, sleep around with more ladies and come running back to her. But of course all this is for “the children”. She she trademark that!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree, they’ve literally been apart for about 3 years, how is she still getting used to being single? I think if he clicked his fingers she’d come running sadly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
While I think she’s a mess in her feelings for Ben, I will say that she seems to always put her kids first. She’s clearly the stable rock in her kids’ lives and I’m assuming her not dating is also her way of keeping some calm. Seeing their parents with someone new may be shocking for them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Otoh, it must be really hard for the kids not to experience firsthand what a healthy loving and respectful relationship looks like. I think part of what makes a parent ‘good’ and stable is not just always putting your kids first but putting yourself first so your kids don’t deal with a mom who is stressed because she is without sex. Or a mom who is stressed because she doesn’t have anyone supporting her as a parent.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“That doesn’t mean she wants to change it AT THIS POINT.” … She isn’t taking Ben back. She is happy where she is RIGHT NOW.”
These are exactly the type of ambiguous/equivocal statements we heard for 2.5+ years after they split, while they continued to push the ‘will they/won’t they’ reconcile narrative. This statement from the source doesn’t sound like an absolute that she’s never taking him back. It just sounds like she isn’t doing so “right now.”
That being said, I think it was Ben who forced her hand anyway because he wouldn’t give up the relationship with Lindsay, so I don’t really think the ball is as much in her court as people like to believe.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The ball is not in Garnet’s court at all IMO. If he wants to come back, she will take him back. If he wants to publically continue his thing with Linds, she will continue to send ambiguous message to the press about staying single and not being ready to date. That’s their whole relationship: she’s patient, she makes the effort, the sacrifices and Ben does whatever the hell he wants.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The ball is not in Garnet’s court at all IMO.
We are talking about Jennifer Garner, not Kevin Garnett.
: )
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@JG, ha ha, it was an honest mistake. I actually had to google Kevin Garnett !
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That is a really dramatic interpretation. All the alleged source is saying is that she’ll date eventually but not right now. Taking Ben back is not an option — he’s done with her and is happily with someone else.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, I guess it was somewhat dramatic – especially with the caps. But I don’t believe it’s far from the mark necessarily. She only finally let go because Ben wouldn’t let go of Lindsay. If/when Ben and Linds crash and burn, I could totally see her taking him back after she feels an acceptable period of time has gone by, provided he [at least pretends to] meet all of her conditions. Of course, that would never last. But I don’t see it happening anyway, primarily because she’s in the friend zone for Ben and I think has been for a long time.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I almost wonder if something happened and they caught her with her guard down. Like she and he got in a fight about thanksgiving plans or something and she just let it come out.
I definitely think that she would take him back in a heartbeat. It really feels like she’s in denial, and that by spending the holidays together she is pretending they’re still married and nothing is really changing and he’ll be back.
JENNIFER, GIRL, HE’S A DUD. LET HIM GO AND FIND YOURSELF A SILVER FOX PHILANTHROPIST WHO TREATS YOU RIGHT.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Elon Musk is single. Could that work, do you think?
She looks good. Lighter. Like she just lost 200+ pounds.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have always been strangely attracted to Musk but I think he’s way too high maintenance. I can’t see them being a good match at all.
I agree she looks amazing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LOL there is no way. First – he only likes blondes. Second – word on the street is he’s abusive/demanding, but not needy, which I think is Jen’s crack (see my comment above about codependency). They’d be oil and water.
Anyway, I’d hope to see her with a good dude with no drama, demons or skeletons. She might find that boring or unsettling if being the helper/enabler has been the way she’s felt good, but my wish for her is finding love with a boring, caring dude. Dare I suggest… Mark Ruffalo? lol
And I agree, she looks fantastic here!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Elon Musk is truly unfortunate looking. So, no.
I once saw a clip where Sidney Crosby said she was his celeb crush. They would make a great pair. He is successful, handsome, talented, drama-free and YOUNGER. Plus Ben Affleck would want to throw himself in front a a truck knowing his ex moved on to a future Hall of Fame professional athlete.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know you’re being facetious but Sid lives with his long-term girlfriend. Frankly I think Ben would be relieved if Jen finally moved on with someone else and stopped focusing on him. I don’t think it makes him feel good if she’s still wishing and hoping that they get back together. He is not checking for her, hasn’t for a long time.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She needs to date. She’s spent years in a relationship where she loved and he liked and she was never good enough. She needs to experience a guy who is more into her than she is into him. She needs to change her perspective and move on all the way—you can’t just invest in your children, you have to invest in yourself too. Also, rubbing Affleck’s nose in a billionaire would feel really good.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I tend to agree but I can see why she’s not rushing into it. Better to take her time, focus on herself and the kids, and maybe start dating when she’s good and ready.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, she put her foot down at some point and started the divorce, or they both did together. So Ben immediately goes to Lindsay, which seemed to take her by surprise, hence the pap shot the next day of Jennifer out with her supportive girlfriends. But for Jen to leak all of that damaging info about finding out about the affair years back and gong to Lindsay and begging her to leave her family alone, and leaking she went to the husband also, showed how she was not only not ready to move on, but that she was going to scorch the earth as far as Ben’s new public relationship and make sure the public knew all about Lindsay and that it wasn’t some new relationship. It must have shocked Ben that Amazing Amy, who never told his secrets, could turn into a scorned wife and be the one to leak info that tainted this new relationship he had unveiled. It was an illuminating moment for me about Jennifer and that her desire to always protect Ben and even protect her children from such info stopped when the interloper was out doing happy, happy pap strolls with Ben. She went after Lindsay leaking all the sordid details and timeline, and if it tainted Ben also, so be it. And for a while, no more shots with Ben and Jen together. Nope.
Of course, now she’s back to covering for Ben and co-parenting publicly with him again as far as pap shots and the whole we are spending the holidays together shtick.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Except that Ben didn’t “just immediately go to Lindsay” after they filed. Before they filed, there was that whole Sunday church shoot where everyone was freaking out thinking they were reconciling because it looked like they leaned in and almost kissed. But that was far from the truth because literally that day, he flew off to NYC to be with Lindsay – except at the time, we didn’t know who he was seeing in NYC. He had been spotted in NY multiple times over the months before they filed. I’ll never believe addiction is why they filed. Jen wouldn’t give up her long-suffering decade of work on the project that was Ben for that alone. Lindsay is why they ultimately filed. I’m pretty sure Lindsay is part of the whole “something really bad happened over the holidays” scenario that finally blew things up for good.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
As a parent myself I find it hard to criticize Jen Garner regarding her marriage, response to Batfleck’s crap, even fashion choices because I respect her parenting choices. It seems as if she has her kids’ best interests at heart and tries to put it into practice.
Guess that is the idea though! Good game on image control then JG, I am not a minivan mom but probably count as one in theory.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I like her, but she’s hanging on too hard.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes. 100%. I think she has an unhealthy attachment to this relationship.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She looks amazing, super fit. Good for her!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She really does look great. I hope she meets a nice guy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yup. She could get someone so much more attractive than her puffy ex. Someone not famous would probably be better.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I find nothing odd about her not dating. I’m 40 with children and if for some reason my husband left or wasn’t here that would be the last thing on my mind.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreed. I have had this conversation with my (middle aged) girlfriends many times. We’d not be into dating again at all if our marriages ended.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nothing odd at all. I once went 10 years without dating, just didn’t feel the need and wasn’t meeting anyone other than bitter divorced guys with an axe to grind and messed up kids.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
IShe is spending thanksgiving not only with him, but sounds like his whole family, (mom, brother, extended family- as per ben). And she is cooking for all of them. After all this dude has done – and publicly- she really is either a saint or completely delusional. I wonder how his mom feels about the whole thing – the shookas.
Btw there was a backgrid video from last Thursday or Friday with ben and Lindsay coming out of a building- where there were pap photos of him with his arm around her. The funny thing is that you can see that he (they) are totally performing for the paps. And then ben tries to kiss her, and she totally pulls away and jumps in the limo. Just interesting.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They did the exact same thing last year. Doing holidays together is part of it. I literally do not understand how and why after like 2+ years of this people still do not get it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ben said they were going down the street to Matt’s for Thanksgiving.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Watch the live with Kelly interview where he further details spending thanksgiving dinner with Jen and kids. And at some point later going over to Matt’s house (and how their kids are such great friends etc).
Then there are Henninyerviews from her film premier where she details the cooking she will be doing while Ben and his mom will keep the kids occupied.
As a side – jen posted on her Instagram what looks to be a fabulous cranberry turkey dinner recipe.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sorry but after People put Jen on its cover and she called them out for being fake and promoting something that wasn’t true, their so-called sources don’t have any credibility.
That said, I think Ben passed the point of no return back in July when he went public with Shookus and Jen couldn’t take him back now even if she wanted to. I don’t think she wants to.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This. Ben doesn’t want to come back anyway, but Jen would lose so much face if he did and she took him back after Shookus. The mere suggestion that she hasn’t moved on yet has half the internet calling her pathetic. I think that’s mostly why her stans hate LS — they know that all of this made it impossible for them to reconcile in the future. They can never reclaim what they once had in the media and let’s face it: he fell out of love a long time ago and only stuck around the last 5 years or so bc of Sam and how it would look in the press.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
To me Jennifer Garner and Reese Witherspoon fall in the same category, they both present themselves as kind of sweet and innocent 50′s housewife, a bit stepford like. But I don’t buy it, it just comes across as contrived.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree they have similar images, although I think Reese is miles ahead in terms of acting abilities, but Reese knows how to protect herself and to stop playing the Stepford wife when necessary. She did not wait more than a decade to leave the atrocious Ryan Philippe for example.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She wishes she were as savvy as Reese. Her life is for all intents and purposes a mess. Most people think that she’s pathetic. Her career consists of indie movies that no one sees, credit card commercials and her instagram. Reese would never.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Meh. I can identify. I wanted dearly to be in a relationship with my son’s father, and we were for quite a while but it was clear he wasn’t going to change. So if I said, “I wouldn’t have chosen this life” (meaning me as a single mother) that’s accurate. It’s also accurate I’d never take his father back. The two feelings are not mutually exclusive, it’s just a difficult reality of life sometimes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Much ado about nothing. She’s not my favorite person ever but she seems accepting of the fact that Ben is not returning to her. It’s not an option anyway bc he’s going above and beyond to spend every moment with LS. Just because Jen isn’t dating at this moment doesn’t mean that she’s waiting around for him. Including him in holidays is part of their coparenting plan and I can’t believe that we’re still talking about that in 2017. Are we going to do this every holiday? He was with the kids on July 4, last Christmas, last Thanksgiving — honestly people, how is this still a thing?? When/if he marries LS maybe this will change.
I do find Jen’s constant oversharing a bit dubious for someone who claims that her kids need privacy. All of this regenerates interest in the situation (clearly) which means another spotlight on the kids.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Look at the comments people have made about Anna Faris dating someone already. Jen won’t be seen on a public date with someone else until it’s been at least a year or so since the official filing. Or maybe she and her people are putting this out there to gauge what the public reaction would be. If she swears off dating right now she gets to be pious and heartbroken Jen. If she starts dating someone else, people might finally move on from the situation and she’ll lose the attention that she obviously craves. I don’t think she’s waiting for Ben, I really don’t. He’s not available to her anyway.
He’s looked a lot better over the last couple of months. I think he’s turned a corner with his alcoholism. Let’s hope so anyway because the last two Christmases he required a detox nurse and a short stint in a rehab center. Those family holidays in Montana don’t seem to agree with him AT ALL. So whatever else gets said, I don’t think that spending the holidays together is the cozy and fun experience that Jen would have people believe.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
ITA, I think his drinking is mostly under control these days. He’s not puffy, he’s lost weight, looks happy, etc. He has nothing on his schedule now and the break will probably be good for him. He seems to be able to go for long periods of time without getting photographed and I think that will be the case here. I think we’ve seen the last interviews or public appearances of him for quite awhile.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s a good point. Both times he returned from Xmas in Montana he required detox and treatment. A week with his kids and friend-ex at a luxury resort sent him straight to the bottle. Funny how no tabloid ever put that together and still toe the line that these vacations are fun, relaxing family times. Clearly not. Remember the Bahamas this year? He stayed in a separate house and was barely there for any of it. Ben will be around for the kids tomorrow but I’ll bet that it’s pretty strained between him and Jen. I don’t care if she says they are friends. She lies. What she says in the press and what is true seem to be two different things.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think guilt has a lot to do with that. He doesn’t want to be his dad to his kids, but he knows he’s doing it when he drinks like that. He drinks like that to numb the guilt for being that dad to his kids.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ben is done with her and she knows that. He made that clear when he went public with Shookus. He lit a match on their sham marriage, threw it behind him and walked out the door. He knows how to play the PR game but the rules went out the window when he started (publicly) dating her. He doesn’t care how it all looks. If it’s true that Jen put the rumors of their alleged affair out there herself, it must drive her absolutely bonkers that it didn’t deter him one iota. The same day Justice League came out he was in NYC holding hands with Lindsay. I think Jen is publicly claiming that she’s not dating yet because this gets her attention. I don’t think she or her PR team bargained for a bunch of people calling her pathetic and clinging to the past, though and that has largely been the response.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Interesting Jen did this interview about due process shortly after Arnie Hammer did an interview with the The Hollywood Reporter talking about Ben’s brother Casey.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well I’m of the opinion that she’s over him and doesn’t want him back (esp after Shookus and the whole groping stuff) but isn’t above using him and their situation for press to make herself look good. Those articles about how she helped him into rehab this last time (which he apparently left after a couple of days, lmao) and how supportive she is: those came from her camp. You know how I know? Because they barely mentioned Shookus who has actually been attending sessions WITH him and honestly, the whole Buddhist rehab seems like something that she’d suggest, not Jen or Casey. But only Saint Jen got credit in those articles. Now she’s coming out with Born Again Virgin Jen — she’s still indirectly using him. Talking about having him over for holidays even though this is *nothing new* — they’ve done this for the past two years!!!! She uses him and the kids for press, she has always been as bad about that as Ben. /theend
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Forgot to mention: when the groping stuff first came out, Ben did attempt to use the same old PR tricks with Jen and the kids (and the new puppy!). He got called out (I actually think that they made it all worse), abandoned it, and was back to his routine visits to Shookus in NYC in a matter of weeks. He knows that the PR tactics that he might have once had with Jen don’t work anymore. Notice how he hasn’t been seen doing the school runs or going for ice cream since then? Where is the puppy? He’s out holding hands with Shookus, strolling around NYC with their arms around each other. The situation w Jen doesn’t benefit him in any real way anymore. He’s done. Jen will be fully done once someone honest tells her how committing to virginity and solitude don’t actually benefit her image much. Then she’ll change her narrative: Jen found love again!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And yet he’s the one who sold the Thanksgiving family wonderland stories first. He used Jen and the kids, and threw Matt and Casey in too, so he’s not over using them. He also talked quite a bit about his kids in his interviews. He still wants his cake and to eat it too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve tried to pinpoint what it is about Jennifer Garner that I find somewhat offputting and now I see it: Her face is never at rest. She’s always seems to be mugging, performing “positive” “happy” “mom”. Relax. Please.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think for Ben, he has realized that even using Jen to try to repair his image in the press no longer works and it was pretty much the only think keeping them together for a long time, so there is no point. Even the co-parenting stuff elicits eyerolls from people now on the web. He seems happy with Shookus and has withstood beatings in the press to be with her. She isn’t going anywhere. For Jen, being his wife is still the only decent gig that she’s had in the last 15 years so she’s going to milk it while she still can. Some day probably sooner rather than later, someone else is going to be Mrs. Affleck on his arm at events.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What was the deal when an entertainment news site said to her in an interview Ben said he was doing Thanksgiving with you & the kids. Her response was “I’ll have to get back to you about that.” Then in a later interview she said Ben”s mom was coming down and if she & Ben kept the kids busy she would basically cook anything. Why the 360?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maybe something to do with the recent blind about whether he could bring Shookus to the family event. It seems they resolved that issue (no Shookus) and so he will be there after all.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She really is the new Jen Aniston. That’s not a great place to be at all. If she were smart she would have distanced herself from him back when they first separated. She looks and sounds increasingly pathetic these days. We all know that this co-parenting stuff isn’t going to last forever. Eventually it will morph into parallel parenting and they’ll split holidays. What will Jen have to talk about in interviews then?
There’s a blind out there that says that she’s lying and has been seeing someone for almost a year.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
x17 is probably sitting on pics of her with someone
Report this comment as spam or abuse
i wonder when their divorce will be final
this lady is sad, she needs to move on
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think Ben’s mom has been the peacekeeper between Jen & Ben. I think that with the relationship Jen has with Ben’s mom, she will always support Ben because of her. They seem like they get along well. I wonder if Ben’s mom has met Lindsay yet? And if she has, what does she think of her?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The mom is almost always the gateway to the kids. If grandparents want a relationship with the grandchildren, it’s always the best idea to keep a good relationship with the ex-wife. have to keep the relationship to the ex-wife. My grandparents remained very close to my mom, even after my dad remarried.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think it is you guys hanging on to Ben and Jen, not either of them. I think they are both through with each other (romantically) and are doing exactly what they say – co parenting – for as long as it will work. And I am sure it takes tremendous effort and is a struggle that will eventually end but they will keep it going for as long as they possibly can – til there is a breaking point – just like their marriage.
I think Jen loves/loved him but will not go back with him – that is all heresay by online gossipers and so for you guys to rat on her for something you do not know to be true is pretty lame. You ever stop to think they maybe they REALLY ARE doing it for the kids and not to give you guys all something to bitch about.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
lol, It’s kind of creepy how PR slick her Affleck and Damon are. Do they have commentors analysing and contributing on every blog page too? Yikes.
Also, as I remember it, people called her pathetic for deliberately or not enabling her husband’s avoidance of consequences, and PRing his image as he needed it, not because she didn’t want to date after 3 years. Honestly her not wanting to date was the one thing people related to about that interview. The rest was a mess though.
Side-eyeing the speed of this “damage control” piece.
Report this comment as spam or abuse