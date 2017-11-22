Kevin Hart and wife Eniko Parrish welcome son Kenzo Kash Hart

Kevin Hart and his wife of 15 months, Eniko Parrish, welcomed their first child together yesterday, a little boy named Kenzo Kash Hart. We knew the baby was going to be named Kenzo as they spelled out that name at Eniko’s six figure baby shower last month. Kevin also has two children from his first marriage, son Hendrix, 10, and daughter Heaven, 12. Kevin and Eniko went through a cheating scandal a few months ago after photos and stories came out showing that Kevin cheating on Eniko in Las Vegas.
They weathered that storm, Eniko forgave Kevin and they are now proud new parents. Kevin tweeted this yesterday!

I wish they would have listed the baby’s weight and height, I like to get all that information in a baby announcement, but of course that’s their business if they don’t want to release it. The announcement was sweet though and I could feel Kevin’s enthusiasm coming through. As for the baby’s name, Kenzo sounds like a nickname someone yells across the room before snapping and pointing. Kash is a more common name but with a C, I’ve never seen it with a K. Still, both the baby’s first and middle name are non-stigmatizing and decent, especially for a celebrity baby name. I wonder if Eniko and Kevin are playing off Kevin’s first name by giving the baby two names that start with K. Eniko also has a K in her name so that makes sense. Congratulations to Kevin and Eniko on their new arrival!

Kevin also posted this photo of himself at the hospital. He’s wearing a t-shirt from the fashion brand Kenzo! That’s so cute. Look at his daughter stuck to her phone. She’s a preteen for sure.

#TeamNoSleep #ProudDad #GodIsGood #Harts

A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on

Eniko Instagrammed this a couple of days ago right before she had the baby. I can relate. My son was a week overdue and it felt like the pregnancy would never end.

photos credit: WENN and Backgrid

 

20 Responses to “Kevin Hart and wife Eniko Parrish welcome son Kenzo Kash Hart”

  1. namasta says:
    November 22, 2017 at 7:26 am

    “Kash” because that’s why she stays when he cheat on her birthday. Sorry, not sorry!

    Reply
  2. HH says:
    November 22, 2017 at 7:54 am

    Kenzo Kash… bet the Kardashians are jealous. Also, Kash as a middle name after the cheating debacle is, well… a little on the nose–and unfortunate.

    Reply
  3. KLO says:
    November 22, 2017 at 8:43 am

    OMG. Lol@Kash . Poor kid. I bet he will be rolling in it though, so who am I to pity anyone.

    Reply
  4. KC says:
    November 22, 2017 at 8:57 am

    Somehow I was still thinking the next piece of breaking news about these two would be a split. Well, congratulations!

    Reply
  5. KP says:
    November 22, 2017 at 9:39 am

    uhhhh, Kim Zolciak has a son named Kash right?
    I’m pretty sure I only know about that from reading about her dog issues on this site.

    Reply
  6. JA says:
    November 22, 2017 at 9:49 am

    Poor kid. I’m sure the 1st of many social media posts about their “perfect marriage life” & wholesome family! Barf.. update when the cheating/divorce/custody rumors come back round!

    Reply
  7. Jayna says:
    November 22, 2017 at 10:15 am

    Did he make it home from a strip club in time for the birth?

    I’m happy the baby is healthy.

    Reply
  8. Cupcake says:
    November 22, 2017 at 10:41 am

    I hope Eniko moves on. Only a matter of time before he cheats again, probably already has.

    Reply
  9. aenflex says:
    November 22, 2017 at 6:23 pm

    I don’t understand how a woman can be denigrated and laughed at for forgiving a man for cheating and a woman, by the same audience, who is physically or sexually abused be vilified. Why is it ok to ridicule one but not the other, or accept one but not the other?

    Reply
  10. Curious says:
    November 23, 2017 at 9:15 am

    Kash as in cash?

    Isn’t that why certain people get married?

    Reply
  11. DiegoInSF says:
    November 23, 2017 at 11:03 pm

    Lol at the tag, it says Kevin James. I loathe Hart so love that diss.

    Reply

