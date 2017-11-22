Kevin Hart and wife Eniko Parrish welcome son Kenzo Kash Hart

Kevin Hart and his wife of 15 months, Eniko Parrish, welcomed their first child together yesterday, a little boy named Kenzo Kash Hart. We knew the baby was going to be named Kenzo as they spelled out that name at Eniko’s six figure baby shower last month. Kevin also has two children from his first marriage, son Hendrix, 10, and daughter Heaven, 12. Kevin and Eniko went through a cheating scandal a few months ago after photos and stories came out showing that Kevin cheating on Eniko in Las Vegas.
They weathered that storm, Eniko forgave Kevin and they are now proud new parents. Kevin tweeted this yesterday!
God is truly amazing….Kenzo Kash Hart was born at 1:45am ….He is Healthy & already smiling. Thank you all for your prayers!!!! We love & appreciate ya #Harts
— Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) November 21, 2017
I wish they would have listed the baby’s weight and height, I like to get all that information in a baby announcement, but of course that’s their business if they don’t want to release it. The announcement was sweet though and I could feel Kevin’s enthusiasm coming through. As for the baby’s name, Kenzo sounds like a nickname someone yells across the room before snapping and pointing. Kash is a more common name but with a C, I’ve never seen it with a K. Still, both the baby’s first and middle name are non-stigmatizing and decent, especially for a celebrity baby name. I wonder if Eniko and Kevin are playing off Kevin’s first name by giving the baby two names that start with K. Eniko also has a K in her name so that makes sense. Congratulations to Kevin and Eniko on their new arrival!
Kevin also posted this photo of himself at the hospital. He’s wearing a t-shirt from the fashion brand Kenzo! That’s so cute. Look at his daughter stuck to her phone. She’s a preteen for sure.
Eniko Instagrammed this a couple of days ago right before she had the baby. I can relate. My son was a week overdue and it felt like the pregnancy would never end.
dear kenzo,🦋 you’re now 40 weeks, and 3 days past your due date! i know you’re quite comfy and warm in there..but it’s time! 🤗 even though we don’t have any control over when you decide to make your debut we just want u to know that we are ready for you any day now baby boy, it’s time to meet your parents! We love you.. 👶🏽♥ #SpeakitintoExistence ✨ #AllOnGodsTiming #HappySunday🙏🏽
photos credit: WENN and Backgrid
“Kash” because that’s why she stays when he cheat on her birthday. Sorry, not sorry!
in philly (where Kevin is from) Kenzo is a nickname for people from the trashy area called ‘Kensington’ and it’s not a compliment
Eniko has Japanese heritage. Kenzo is a Japanese name.
We don’t wanna be rude, but Kash, omg, even the Kardashian weren’t that tacky.
My cousin’s wife teaches in Milwaukee public schools and she says she’s had several kids named Cash or Money. Also popular is naming your kid after a luxury brand (Gucci, Chanel) or item (Diamond).
Naming your kid “Cash” (even as a middle name) is bad enough, but they went the extra mile by giving it a creative spelling. Since they’re so special and artistic and all.
The Kardashians aren’t that tacky yet. Give them a minute.
Kenzo Kash… bet the Kardashians are jealous. Also, Kash as a middle name after the cheating debacle is, well… a little on the nose–and unfortunate.
You stole the comment right out of my mouth 😂
OMG. Lol@Kash . Poor kid. I bet he will be rolling in it though, so who am I to pity anyone.
Somehow I was still thinking the next piece of breaking news about these two would be a split. Well, congratulations!
uhhhh, Kim Zolciak has a son named Kash right?
I’m pretty sure I only know about that from reading about her dog issues on this site.
Poor kid. I’m sure the 1st of many social media posts about their “perfect marriage life” & wholesome family! Barf.. update when the cheating/divorce/custody rumors come back round!
Or maybe they are working on their marriage? Trying to make it work? We don’t know what goes on in their home
Call me cynical but this relationship doesn’t seem like one that will last long and isn’t based on mutual respect, trust, dedication, loyalty or sincere Love. But yea maybe you’re right
Did he make it home from a strip club in time for the birth?
I’m happy the baby is healthy.
I hope Eniko moves on. Only a matter of time before he cheats again, probably already has.
I don’t understand how a woman can be denigrated and laughed at for forgiving a man for cheating and a woman, by the same audience, who is physically or sexually abused be vilified. Why is it ok to ridicule one but not the other, or accept one but not the other?
Congrats to the happy parents!
Well in some marriages the woman is suspected to “forgive” her husband’s cheating for reasons which aren’t entirely noble nor christian nor morally decent. Like in “cash” and “golddigger”.
Kash as in cash?
Isn’t that why certain people get married?
Lol at the tag, it says Kevin James. I loathe Hart so love that diss.
