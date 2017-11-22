Kevin Hart and wife Eniko Parrish welcome son Kenzo Kash Hart



Kevin Hart and his wife of 15 months, Eniko Parrish, welcomed their first child together yesterday, a little boy named Kenzo Kash Hart. We knew the baby was going to be named Kenzo as they spelled out that name at Eniko’s six figure baby shower last month. Kevin also has two children from his first marriage, son Hendrix, 10, and daughter Heaven, 12. Kevin and Eniko went through a cheating scandal a few months ago after photos and stories came out showing that Kevin cheating on Eniko in Las Vegas.

They weathered that storm, Eniko forgave Kevin and they are now proud new parents. Kevin tweeted this yesterday!

God is truly amazing….Kenzo Kash Hart was born at 1:45am ….He is Healthy & already smiling. Thank you all for your prayers!!!! We love & appreciate ya #Harts — Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) November 21, 2017

I wish they would have listed the baby’s weight and height, I like to get all that information in a baby announcement, but of course that’s their business if they don’t want to release it. The announcement was sweet though and I could feel Kevin’s enthusiasm coming through. As for the baby’s name, Kenzo sounds like a nickname someone yells across the room before snapping and pointing. Kash is a more common name but with a C, I’ve never seen it with a K. Still, both the baby’s first and middle name are non-stigmatizing and decent, especially for a celebrity baby name. I wonder if Eniko and Kevin are playing off Kevin’s first name by giving the baby two names that start with K. Eniko also has a K in her name so that makes sense. Congratulations to Kevin and Eniko on their new arrival!

Kevin also posted this photo of himself at the hospital. He’s wearing a t-shirt from the fashion brand Kenzo! That’s so cute. Look at his daughter stuck to her phone. She’s a preteen for sure.

#TeamNoSleep #ProudDad #GodIsGood #Harts A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on Nov 21, 2017 at 8:29pm PST

