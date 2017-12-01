Jenny Slate was helping Chris Evans ‘hunt for a new apartment in Tribeca’

Surprising about zero people, People Magazine is now declaring Chris Evans and Jenny Slate to be officially back together. We knew that back in October, and it was subsequently confirmed by a series of cutesy “sightings” and tweets about a “boyfriend” encouraging turtleneck purchases. Apparently, People’s confirming that Slate and Evans are for-real back together because Slate has been helping him hunt for a new apartment in New York. Hm.
It’s official! Chris Evans and Jenny Slate are back together, PEOPLE has confirmed.
Earlier this week, Slate was spotted helping Evans hunt for a new apartment in Tribeca. (He’s starring in a new play, Lobby Hero, on Broadway next year.)
They looked happy and “very much back together” during the outing, a witness tells PEOPLE.
The couple, who previously split in February after dating for one year, first sparked rumors of a reconciliation after Evans and Slate were seen grabbing dinner together in Atlanta while the actor filmed his latest Avengers movie. Shortly after, they exchanged flirty Twitter messages and Slate began referencing her “boyfriend” on social media.
So, there you go. At this point, I wouldn’t be surprised if we learned that they were apartment hunting TOGETHER, as in they were looking for a place to live together. I still believe this will all end in tears, but what do I know? These two seem to love their messy middle school drama, so have it. At least they’re containing it.
Meanwhile, Jenny Slate has gotten a book deal.
Jenny Slate has landed a book deal with Little, Brown and Company to publish a feminist essay and fable collection in 2019, EW has learned exclusively. The acclaimed actress, who this year starred in the film Landline and recurred in Netflix’s Lady Dynamite, will explore what it’s like to be female in a misogynistic culture. The witty and at times fantastical book imagines the perspectives of other preyed-upon creatures (a deer venturing into a meadow; a globe of fruit plucked from its branch), invites us into the haunted house of her childhood, and celebrates the power of being vulnerable and open, even in the face of rejection and fear.
“There is so much natural magic to being a human, and in feminism as a movement and a way of life,” Slate said in a statement. “I’m thrilled that Little, Brown, and Co. has given me a chance to explore and explain where I find this magic, and how it feels to be alive and a woman in today’s wild world. Let’s get going!”
her as-yet-untitled book will be published in 2019.
A collection of feminist fables sounds… very on-brand for Jenny Slate. It honestly sounds like something Lena Dunham would have eventually done, but Lena is currently on everybody’s sh-t list, so they gave the book deal to Jenny Slate? I breathlessly await the retelling of Snow White from the perspective of poisoned apple, and an examination of how Otters Are the Real New-Wave Feminists.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid and Getty.
Loved them the first time around because honestly dating her made Chris look better in my eyes. But unfortunately she ruined it for me by being sooo high school and neurotic about the break-up. She would annoy the crap out of me if I were friends with her I think.
Then again we know that Chris is a neurotic and anxious one too, so they might actually work really once they get their shit together.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This won’t end well…for her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nope
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agree! I give them 3 months tops for this go around. Even less if he has to be out of country shooting a movie. She won’t learn her lesson this one.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I like her. Sorry, I’ll see myself out.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You can stay and sit by me. I like her, too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I do too! I fell in love with her in Obvious Child.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Me too! Obvious Child was great. Plus she was brilliantly awful in Parks and Rec.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Same. Especially after learning she’s the voice of Princess Ponyhead. (Shout out to my niece) Her voice work is undefeated.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I like her, too. Not sorry. Don’t know why I should /would be. A lot of relationships end in tears but I sorta take offense that, because she’s openly crushing on him and some people may find him more conventionally attractive, that it appears the tears would be coming from her. To me, they seem cool and funny together. Don’t understand the negativity. Tons of crap to be negative about. A cute little gushing and on/off romance is definitely not it. No to me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I like her too, especially after hearing her interview with Marc Maron.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What?! I’m so used to being her only Stan! She’s literally my most contoversial favourite on here, and I like Kristen Fucking Stewart! I also love her dress here – I stared at it and sighed for a good long minute.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LOVE her!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think she’s really cute and can totally see why Chris likes her. Sure she’s extra but I find her harmless.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I like her, too…as an actress and comedian. The post-break-up interview was super-cringey, but I’m still rooting for her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Makes me happy to see this, I like her too! She is funny and real. I don’t mind seeing who someone really is, warts and all, rather than a front, a persona. It’s nice to see someone be genuine. Particularly nowadays.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Genuine? Whaaaaaaaaatttt? Maybe for admitting (on her own) to being manipulative to her friends & family to test their loyalty! She’s thin skinned and vengeful. She’s also desperate to keep Chris because she busted up her marriage to be with him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Me as well. Hilarious and intelligent and lovely.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So, now People is reporting stories based off of sightings & NOT ACTUAL “exclusive” sources? It sounds like PR b.s for her honestly. She never gets any coverage unless it involves this guy.
Also, her tweets are incoherent & she talks like she whips out a thesaurus for every sentence so that book will likely be a mess.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This! The sighting is even more amusing considering he’s been filming all week. But you know she needed press to get that book deal.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
People Mag does that too much. I stopped subscribing to them years ago because rarely is the cover person actually interviewed. It’s all ‘sources say’, acquaintances, etc. talking about that person.
Jenny dating Chris seems like me dating Chris. Just counting the days until he leaves.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t find Jenny Slate to be more appealing than Lena Dunham to write this book. They’re both neurotic and overshare to an annoying degree. It’s simply that Dunham has a higher profile.
And boy, Chris Evans is a breakup to makeup kinda guy, isn’t he? Lol. Talk about patterns.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t understand how just because these idiot women are famous they get book deals. Seriously, am I the only one who is not interested at all in what they have to say about anything? Unless perhaps it’s looking at their own privilege?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@SNAZZY +1
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreed. There are just some people I care little about their opinions. The only book I own from a celeb (besides Obama) is Amy Phoeler
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No kidding! First Jessica Biel, then Minka Kelly, now Jenny Slate. Always goes back at least once, sometimes twice, it never sticks. He seems so indecisive and needy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Poor Jenny. Her heart may still be broken from their first breakup, and the second breakup with the same guy hurts even worse. Someone pass her the tissues to wipe away her tears
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Jenny is exhausting and problematic but Lena is one of a kind terrible.
For their rebound: Didnt a lot of people predict that? Seems to be his pattern. They will probably break up again and get together again to ultimately break up again.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Good, another book about white feminism. Zzzzz
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Everyone is getting back together.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Tis the (cuffing) season…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh wow! A whole second book about Jenny’s bodily functions! Can’t wait – to ignore this book.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Chris Evans is a known playboy. He likes these desperate girls that he can hook up with on the regular and still do what he wants. He likes to be attached because it looks good in the press.
I’m pretty sure he spends very little time with her. As everyone always says she’s exhausting but he calls and she runs because she gets to have her dream middle schooler pretend life. Pretty lame and sad she’s so desperate but when you are awful it’s what you have to accept.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sounds like just the right woman to write a book of feminist fables! Just kidding, the only real fable in that book will be that Jenny Slate is actually a feminist.
Also, seeing how Jenny’s random book about her childhood house detailed how she pooped her pants on purpose and reveled in it, and Lena’s feminist book detailed how she molested her little sister using anything a sexual predator would, I am actually terrified to think what kind of crazy oversharing Jenny Slate might include in *her* feminist book to one up Lena. She seems like the one upping type.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Who the hell gave this faux feminist a book deal? She can’t write a coherent tweet, 280 characters… so, a whole book? How about no. I guess being captain america’s missus has these benefits.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She has already written at least one book. This isn’t her first.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That book was a joke. Do you really think she would have gotten this book deal if she hadn’t dated a marvel superhero and enjoyed the publicity this past year? There are so many deserving authors out there and what does she have to share with the world that is so profound on this topic? more of her pussy jokes and outrage feminism?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Actually, she’s a pretty articulate writer, tweets aside. I just read an excerpt from her book describing her childhood house and it was very well written.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LOL didn’t she drag him on Twitter for telling her to behave herself, and saying he was lacking in emotional development and then delete it just the other day? I’ll never get tired of these two and their drama.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Girl: have some self respect!!! Love yourself first…
Funny she was babbling all about their relationship the first time around… how did it go?! Now we know they are together and their whereabouts. Who’s talking?!
I guess someone has not learned her lesson the first time around…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can see why she’s desperate to keep him, she left her husband for the man. IDK about you, but if I left my husband for someone I would really want it to work out. She probably felt like a failure when it didn’t.
I just can’t see this ending well, Chris Evans while adorable at times, is a total dude-bro. He will be out with the “boys” cheating on her left and right in a couple months. Or he’ll be on-set and have a fling with someone. He’s not someone who can commit for very long. She’ll either put up with it because she doesn’t want to seem like a failure, or she’ll leave.
It’s a waiting game.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The odd thing is, I remember prior to Gifted/meeting Chris, she gave an interview and spoke dismissively about the “dude-bro” type. I actually used to find her quite charming (I do like her voice acting work), but with most celebrities, the more you find out, the less you like about them. She just comes off as hypocritical to me now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
OK. I really don’t appreciate the fact she’s being given a platform for her faux feminism. I don’t want her speaking for me. Especially since her brand of feminism is very exclusive and leans towards misandry. She tweeted something recently that was very much about hating all men and how someone can’t tell another what to do unless they are in therapy. She was properly schooled by a licensed professional and proceeded to delete her tweet. I’m disappointed she was given a platform to further her narrative which is far from equality and more about her. Perhaps if she had any form of substance behind her views, but they really come off as uneducated opinions.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This fauxminist got called out just this past weekend for a tweet saying, in effect, that MEN CAN TELL WOMEN HOW TO BEHAVE IF THEY’VE (men) HAD THERAPY.
????
She was quickly rounded up, which caused her to delete it (of course), and days later we *incidentally* learn about her being out, in lurve, but somehow unseen NYC w/ her “Famous Chris” bf, and OH YEAH, AND SHE’S GONNA WRITE *MORE* FEMINIST STUFF. Yeah. This is PR at it’s finest. Kudos to her team.
I look forward to not looking forward to it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s disappointing how privilege has given her a platform to write on feminism when I don’t think she completely grasps the concept. Just look at her tweets and how she centers it on her rage rather that equality. The concept of her using “preyed-upon” in her book is also alarming, especially “a globe of fruit plucked from its branch.” I’m curious to see how that’s worked in considering I’m assuming she eats fruit and either doesn’t ask the tree first for permission to eat the fruit nor knows if a farmer did. Last I checked, there wasn’t a special sticker for that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wasn’t aware that there was another Raina, but the post below mine about judgment/little romance isn’t me lol.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You can add an avatar to your name to avoid confusion
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She is the voice of a black teenager in big mouth. She should be called out.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
For someone who, according to Chris, supposedly “has a mastery of the English language,” I can’t help but notice how often she uses the word “magic.” I think she even said that in the Dodger videos. I would have thought she could better utilize synonyms or perhaps use a thesaurus. Then again, I think of what Kaiser says all of the time and it’s all about her brand.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The judgment here over some little romance is overwhelming 🤔
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You do realize this is a gossip website? Go judge people for judging elsewhere… please and thank you!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I hope she realizes she can’t delete her book like she deletes her problematic or called out tweets. I guess she’d have to orchestrate a demonstrative book burning if there is anything potentially problematic in her book. Then again, Lena Dunham’s passed an editor (I’m assuming) and look how well that turned out. I just don’t see her type of feminism providing a unifying stance since she is already all over the place with her tweets when she tries. From looking down at other women and using them as prey for abusive men (her Louis CK retweet) to her man-hating tweets, it’s hard to get an idea as to what she’s trying to go for.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m just here for the otters. Cute, furry and ferocious. They truly are feminist bad bitches!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah..this is a mess. Yeah, I don’t really like them together.. (her, mostly) Yeah, her oversharing is a bit ‘twee’ as Kaiser rightfully puts it. But I think we are investing a lot of time and energy on these too. They bothered me at one point but let’s not make this as creepy as a Michael Fassebender and Alicia Vikander post. Let them enjoy their on/off/on whatever romance.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If comments on a celebrity gossip site prevent them from enjoying anything, they have far bigger problems than a little snark.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She is not a feminist. She is not speaking for women, just for herself. I hate seeing her being praised with a book deal just because she is with Chris Evans. Cause, come on, nobody would pay her attention otherwise. But now all his fans are gonna buy and go to her book signings just for the hope to see him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Doubtful. Most of his fans can’t stand her. I can see them lining up for Minka over this hot mess.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Tip: read that Vulture article again and then analyze how this & her book was announced and (((((Head blows up)))))
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh, this is going to turn out well — said no one.
Report this comment as spam or abuse