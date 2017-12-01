Jenny Slate was helping Chris Evans ‘hunt for a new apartment in Tribeca’

Surprising about zero people, People Magazine is now declaring Chris Evans and Jenny Slate to be officially back together. We knew that back in October, and it was subsequently confirmed by a series of cutesy “sightings” and tweets about a “boyfriend” encouraging turtleneck purchases. Apparently, People’s confirming that Slate and Evans are for-real back together because Slate has been helping him hunt for a new apartment in New York. Hm.

It’s official! Chris Evans and Jenny Slate are back together, PEOPLE has confirmed.

Earlier this week, Slate was spotted helping Evans hunt for a new apartment in Tribeca. (He’s starring in a new play, Lobby Hero, on Broadway next year.)

They looked happy and “very much back together” during the outing, a witness tells PEOPLE.

The couple, who previously split in February after dating for one year, first sparked rumors of a reconciliation after Evans and Slate were seen grabbing dinner together in Atlanta while the actor filmed his latest Avengers movie. Shortly after, they exchanged flirty Twitter messages and Slate began referencing her “boyfriend” on social media.

So, there you go. At this point, I wouldn’t be surprised if we learned that they were apartment hunting TOGETHER, as in they were looking for a place to live together. I still believe this will all end in tears, but what do I know? These two seem to love their messy middle school drama, so have it. At least they’re containing it.

Meanwhile, Jenny Slate has gotten a book deal.

Jenny Slate has landed a book deal with Little, Brown and Company to publish a feminist essay and fable collection in 2019, EW has learned exclusively. The acclaimed actress, who this year starred in the film Landline and recurred in Netflix’s Lady Dynamite, will explore what it’s like to be female in a misogynistic culture. The witty and at times fantastical book imagines the perspectives of other preyed-upon creatures (a deer venturing into a meadow; a globe of fruit plucked from its branch), invites us into the haunted house of her childhood, and celebrates the power of being vulnerable and open, even in the face of rejection and fear.

“There is so much natural magic to being a human, and in feminism as a movement and a way of life,” Slate said in a statement. “I’m thrilled that Little, Brown, and Co. has given me a chance to explore and explain where I find this magic, and how it feels to be alive and a woman in today’s wild world. Let’s get going!”

her as-yet-untitled book will be published in 2019.

A collection of feminist fables sounds… very on-brand for Jenny Slate. It honestly sounds like something Lena Dunham would have eventually done, but Lena is currently on everybody’s sh-t list, so they gave the book deal to Jenny Slate? I breathlessly await the retelling of Snow White from the perspective of poisoned apple, and an examination of how Otters Are the Real New-Wave Feminists.

Premiere of "Gifted" at The Grove

Stars attend the Premiere of Amazon's 'Comrade Detective'

59 Responses to “Jenny Slate was helping Chris Evans ‘hunt for a new apartment in Tribeca’”

  1. BaronSamedi says:
    December 1, 2017 at 8:24 am

    Loved them the first time around because honestly dating her made Chris look better in my eyes. But unfortunately she ruined it for me by being sooo high school and neurotic about the break-up. She would annoy the crap out of me if I were friends with her I think.

    Then again we know that Chris is a neurotic and anxious one too, so they might actually work really once they get their shit together.

    Reply
  2. Nicole says:
    December 1, 2017 at 8:25 am

    This won’t end well…for her.

    Reply
  3. Surely Wolfbeak says:
    December 1, 2017 at 8:25 am

    I like her. Sorry, I’ll see myself out.

    Reply
  4. Lily says:
    December 1, 2017 at 8:26 am

    So, now People is reporting stories based off of sightings & NOT ACTUAL “exclusive” sources? It sounds like PR b.s for her honestly. She never gets any coverage unless it involves this guy.

    Also, her tweets are incoherent & she talks like she whips out a thesaurus for every sentence so that book will likely be a mess.

    Reply
  5. Hh says:
    December 1, 2017 at 8:29 am

    I don’t find Jenny Slate to be more appealing than Lena Dunham to write this book. They’re both neurotic and overshare to an annoying degree. It’s simply that Dunham has a higher profile.

    And boy, Chris Evans is a breakup to makeup kinda guy, isn’t he? Lol. Talk about patterns.

    Reply
  6. Beth says:
    December 1, 2017 at 8:32 am

    Poor Jenny. Her heart may still be broken from their first breakup, and the second breakup with the same guy hurts even worse. Someone pass her the tissues to wipe away her tears

    Reply
  7. QueenB says:
    December 1, 2017 at 8:41 am

    Jenny is exhausting and problematic but Lena is one of a kind terrible.

    For their rebound: Didnt a lot of people predict that? Seems to be his pattern. They will probably break up again and get together again to ultimately break up again.

    Reply
  8. M says:
    December 1, 2017 at 8:51 am

    Good, another book about white feminism. Zzzzz

    Reply
  9. Goodvibes says:
    December 1, 2017 at 8:54 am

    Everyone is getting back together.

    Reply
  10. lightpurple says:
    December 1, 2017 at 8:57 am

    Oh wow! A whole second book about Jenny’s bodily functions! Can’t wait – to ignore this book.

    Reply
  11. No surprise says:
    December 1, 2017 at 9:07 am

    Chris Evans is a known playboy. He likes these desperate girls that he can hook up with on the regular and still do what he wants. He likes to be attached because it looks good in the press.
    I’m pretty sure he spends very little time with her. As everyone always says she’s exhausting but he calls and she runs because she gets to have her dream middle schooler pretend life. Pretty lame and sad she’s so desperate but when you are awful it’s what you have to accept.

    Reply
    • Sylvia says:
      December 1, 2017 at 9:43 am

      Sounds like just the right woman to write a book of feminist fables! Just kidding, the only real fable in that book will be that Jenny Slate is actually a feminist.

      Also, seeing how Jenny’s random book about her childhood house detailed how she pooped her pants on purpose and reveled in it, and Lena’s feminist book detailed how she molested her little sister using anything a sexual predator would, I am actually terrified to think what kind of crazy oversharing Jenny Slate might include in *her* feminist book to one up Lena. She seems like the one upping type.

      Reply
  12. Sammy78 says:
    December 1, 2017 at 9:20 am

    Who the hell gave this faux feminist a book deal? She can’t write a coherent tweet, 280 characters… so, a whole book? How about no. I guess being captain america’s missus has these benefits.

    Reply
  13. Lamby says:
    December 1, 2017 at 9:26 am

    LOL didn’t she drag him on Twitter for telling her to behave herself, and saying he was lacking in emotional development and then delete it just the other day? I’ll never get tired of these two and their drama.

    Reply
  14. Miss M says:
    December 1, 2017 at 9:30 am

    Girl: have some self respect!!! Love yourself first…
    Funny she was babbling all about their relationship the first time around… how did it go?! Now we know they are together and their whereabouts. Who’s talking?!
    I guess someone has not learned her lesson the first time around…

    Reply
  15. DiligentDiva says:
    December 1, 2017 at 9:31 am

    I can see why she’s desperate to keep him, she left her husband for the man. IDK about you, but if I left my husband for someone I would really want it to work out. She probably felt like a failure when it didn’t.
    I just can’t see this ending well, Chris Evans while adorable at times, is a total dude-bro. He will be out with the “boys” cheating on her left and right in a couple months. Or he’ll be on-set and have a fling with someone. He’s not someone who can commit for very long. She’ll either put up with it because she doesn’t want to seem like a failure, or she’ll leave.
    It’s a waiting game.

    Reply
    • Bekka says:
      December 1, 2017 at 9:37 am

      The odd thing is, I remember prior to Gifted/meeting Chris, she gave an interview and spoke dismissively about the “dude-bro” type. I actually used to find her quite charming (I do like her voice acting work), but with most celebrities, the more you find out, the less you like about them. She just comes off as hypocritical to me now.

      Reply
  16. Bekka says:
    December 1, 2017 at 9:34 am

    OK. I really don’t appreciate the fact she’s being given a platform for her faux feminism. I don’t want her speaking for me. Especially since her brand of feminism is very exclusive and leans towards misandry. She tweeted something recently that was very much about hating all men and how someone can’t tell another what to do unless they are in therapy. She was properly schooled by a licensed professional and proceeded to delete her tweet. I’m disappointed she was given a platform to further her narrative which is far from equality and more about her. Perhaps if she had any form of substance behind her views, but they really come off as uneducated opinions.

    Reply
  17. Sigh... says:
    December 1, 2017 at 9:51 am

    This fauxminist got called out just this past weekend for a tweet saying, in effect, that MEN CAN TELL WOMEN HOW TO BEHAVE IF THEY’VE (men) HAD THERAPY.

    ????

    She was quickly rounded up, which caused her to delete it (of course), and days later we *incidentally* learn about her being out, in lurve, but somehow unseen NYC w/ her “Famous Chris” bf, and OH YEAH, AND SHE’S GONNA WRITE *MORE* FEMINIST STUFF. Yeah. This is PR at it’s finest. Kudos to her team.

    I look forward to not looking forward to it.

    Reply
  18. Raina says:
    December 1, 2017 at 9:52 am

    It’s disappointing how privilege has given her a platform to write on feminism when I don’t think she completely grasps the concept. Just look at her tweets and how she centers it on her rage rather that equality. The concept of her using “preyed-upon” in her book is also alarming, especially “a globe of fruit plucked from its branch.” I’m curious to see how that’s worked in considering I’m assuming she eats fruit and either doesn’t ask the tree first for permission to eat the fruit nor knows if a farmer did. Last I checked, there wasn’t a special sticker for that.

    Reply
  19. M says:
    December 1, 2017 at 9:58 am

    She is the voice of a black teenager in big mouth. She should be called out.

    Reply
  20. Cassie says:
    December 1, 2017 at 10:02 am

    For someone who, according to Chris, supposedly “has a mastery of the English language,” I can’t help but notice how often she uses the word “magic.” I think she even said that in the Dodger videos. I would have thought she could better utilize synonyms or perhaps use a thesaurus. Then again, I think of what Kaiser says all of the time and it’s all about her brand.

    Reply
  21. Raina says:
    December 1, 2017 at 10:03 am

    The judgment here over some little romance is overwhelming 🤔

    Reply
  22. Kora says:
    December 1, 2017 at 10:08 am

    I hope she realizes she can’t delete her book like she deletes her problematic or called out tweets. I guess she’d have to orchestrate a demonstrative book burning if there is anything potentially problematic in her book. Then again, Lena Dunham’s passed an editor (I’m assuming) and look how well that turned out. I just don’t see her type of feminism providing a unifying stance since she is already all over the place with her tweets when she tries. From looking down at other women and using them as prey for abusive men (her Louis CK retweet) to her man-hating tweets, it’s hard to get an idea as to what she’s trying to go for.

    Reply
  23. Lexilla says:
    December 1, 2017 at 10:30 am

    I’m just here for the otters. Cute, furry and ferocious. They truly are feminist bad bitches!

    Reply
  24. Diya says:
    December 1, 2017 at 10:48 am

    Yeah..this is a mess. Yeah, I don’t really like them together.. (her, mostly) Yeah, her oversharing is a bit ‘twee’ as Kaiser rightfully puts it. But I think we are investing a lot of time and energy on these too. They bothered me at one point but let’s not make this as creepy as a Michael Fassebender and Alicia Vikander post. Let them enjoy their on/off/on whatever romance.

    Reply
  25. Alex says:
    December 1, 2017 at 11:11 am

    She is not a feminist. She is not speaking for women, just for herself. I hate seeing her being praised with a book deal just because she is with Chris Evans. Cause, come on, nobody would pay her attention otherwise. But now all his fans are gonna buy and go to her book signings just for the hope to see him.

    Reply
  26. VDareeee says:
    December 1, 2017 at 3:44 pm

    Tip: read that Vulture article again and then analyze how this & her book was announced and (((((Head blows up)))))

    Reply
  27. Jayna says:
    December 1, 2017 at 4:12 pm

    Oh, this is going to turn out well — said no one.

    Reply

