Eniko Parrish shows off her postpartum figure: ‘I remained stress/drama free’

Eniko Parrish gained some sympathy after her husband, Kevin Hart, got busted cheating on her when she was pregnant. (During a weekend away from her in Vegas on her birthday no less, and someone who witnessed it was trying to blackmail him. It was a mess and you can read about it here if you’re not familiar with that case.) Prior to the cheating news breaking, Eniko was not a sympathetic figure. She argued online with Kevin’s ex wife, Torrei, about the timeline of her relationship with him. Eniko claims that there was no overlap with Kevin’s last relationship because he was separated from Torrei at the time, something Torrei has consistently and firmly disputed. Now that she had baby Kenzo Kash a full week ago, Eniko wants everyone to know that she’s getting her body back, and that she only gained 22 pounds during her pregnancy. She credits that to how disciplined she was along with the fact that she “remained stress/drama free.” Here’s her post about that:
1 week postpartum 💪🏽 I gained a total of 22 lbs during my entire pregnancy. With the help from nursing along with training, & eating well during my pregnancy i must say it was all belly weight. 😜 I remained stress/drama free & kept positive energy around me on a regular basis..for the sake of my health & Zo’s. I say this to say I’m super proud of the progress that I’m making to get back on my feet taking it one day at a time..baby is good, life is good! 😊 #WCW #TheNaturalWay
I get wanting to feel cute again after having a baby and wanting things to be back to normal. Eniko’s job is looking good on social media, and she’s getting back to work. Am I alone in finding this post smug though? (This may just be my own bias – I got huge after my pregnancy and it took me months to get back to where I was. The race to get your pre-baby body back always annoyed me.) She could have just shared the picture and some words about working on her fitness but instead she had to give specifics about how much weight she gained and how she was “drama free.” Someone is trying really hard to convince us of that. To be fair though, she’s talking about herself and isn’t framing it as advice. Eniko might need a boost and given that Kevin is busy promoting Jumanji, she might be understandably lonely. She’s not insecure though. She won’t let her followers see any hint of that.
That Jumanji movie Kevin did with The Rock is out December 20. It looks silly but it will probably make money over the holidays. Kevin did an interview with Extra where he and The Rock joked about whose genes come out strongest in his boy Kenzo. Kevin said that his genes are strong and the baby looks like him while The Rock joked “Beautiful kid, but looks just like his mother, thank God.” The baby is just a week old, you can’t even tell yet! Kevin and The Rock are a great comedy duo. Central Intelligence was a ridiculous movie, but I saw it in the theater and had a blast.
photos via Instagram
I’ve never had a baby and my stomach has never been that flat. Oh well, lol.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
don’t feel too bad. she’s purposely posed in a way to “elongate” and smooth out her midsection…not to mention, she’s very likely wearing compression (think Spanx) leggings. see how high up they’re pulled? they’re likely holding in some belly.
if she posted with NOTHING over her mid-section (just naked flesh), facing the camera straight-on, and was standing up straight with her arms at her sides, I REALLY doubt her tummy would be that flat.
I’ve seen so many “fitness models” give tips on how to pose for pics so that you make yourself look slimmer than you are. ESP those “before and after” pics.
I just really wish there wasn’t so much pressure on post-partum women to “get their body back” so quickly. It’s so refreshing when you hear a celeb say something like “I’m much more interested in spending time with my new baby…the body bounce back can wait.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh my my.Hate when men cheats,cannot stand It on your PREGNANT WIFE!!!!What the hell!!!!Stress free…sure It wasnt sarcasm?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Humble brag much. She does look good but why are those leggings pulled all the way up to her chest, is it to hide her not yet flat stomach
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thought maybe they were leggings made to flatten you tummy. 22 pounds is close to what they want you to gain in a pregnancy so it’s good that she didn’t gain an excessive amount.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think Celebitchy’s comments about Parrish’s job are key here — it is her job to look good on Instagram and have an “aspirational lifestyle” so I see this less as humble bragging and more her maintaining her hustle to not lose any publicity steam from having the baby.
I am a private person in general and the idea of having a public persona like this gives me hives, so I envy nothing about this kind of work. Congrats to Mizz Parrish on a healthy baby, the most important thing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wouldn’t even call this a humble brag. Just a straight up brag.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I won’t begrudge her attempts at bragging because maybe it’s to make herself feel better? Who could be envious of her life with a husband who cheats, and even worse, cheats during pregnancy? My most recent baby is 7 months old and my body is trashed but I would not trade my life for hers. I’ll get to losing the weight eventually but right now I’m OK with being the soft Mama. I’m just relishing in my kids.
However, how can anyone take her seriously though when she says she was stress free? She’s straight up lying or in denial. Also, she just became a Mom a freakin’ week ago. If posting on social media is her job she needs to be on maternity leave! Give it a rest girlfriend!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Cheats during her pregnancy and ON HER BIRTHDAY!
Also, he has three kids now and says he’s never changed a diaper. Honestly, he’s just increasingly coming off as a shitty little asshole.
I bounced back pretty quickly after pregnancy as well so I don’t find that aspect of her hustle personally triggering but her life just seems sad. Gilded cage and whatnot. She just had a baby a week ago and rather than being able to relax and be pampered by her husband and just be with her baby she’s out at games without the baby and then dude is already off to his next thing. Her being in the mirror and taking pictures just looks like sadness and loneliness to me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Is he standing on a stool in that maternity picture? He looks taller then eniko
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve been all belly and gained 23 lbs so far (3 more weeks to go and I’m eating everything so we will see the final # lol) but I’m not going to wear super compression pants and post pictures and say 1 week of BF, ta da, look at me. Its so easy! I also find it smug, less the picture and more so the caption.
I spent last night freaking out bc people keep telling me I’ll lose it quick because I’m only belly, and i don’t need that kind of pressure. I also am pretty sure it doesn’t work like that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No, it doesn’t work like that. Nor should it — your focus should be on your sweet little bundle, which I’m sure it will be. Enjoy!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was only belly and did not lose it quickly. It depends on many things when it comes to losing weight after a baby. Just like it takes many things to lose weight period.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ Eliza
Congratulations!!! Your body will change a few more times after having a baby. For my first, my stomach was flatter than before I got pregnant. It was glorious! Not so after the second. Plus breastfeeding (or not), hormones, everything changes. Just role with it. Focus on your health, your baby, and settle in for a fun/crazy few months with a new born.
Seriously. Her post is so unnecessary. If you got to wear compression tights, waist slimmer, suck in, pop your leg, lean this way, stretch that way just to show off to people YOU DON’T EVEN KNOW…seems kind of sad.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Posing like that all the time doesn’t scream stress free to me.
And I still wouldn’t consider her a sympathetic figure.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agree to both comments! Think Chica is trying to convince Kev to not cheat on her while he’s on his publicity tour and she’s stuck home with her flat belly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not to be rude but is the work she’s getting back to in the public eye? I just don’t know what she does outside of being cheated on.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I just had my second baby five months ago. She’s my second in three years. From an outside perspective, my body is a wasteland. Compared to before I was ever pregnant it’s barely recognizable. Sagging, stretched, exhausted, pushed to the limit and beyond. I was on crutches for two months before my baby girl arrived because of skeletal problems (I am advised to never get pregnant again now).
It’s hard. I’m huge and tired and hungry, and still recovering from the total hip displacement I had. But I’m feeling love for my body. It made these two beautiful, healthy beings who are the light of my life and fill my days with wonder and challenge. And I’m proud that after what my body has been through I can currently chase my toddler around, carry my big old baby girl, play on the floor and get everything done for them.
So good for her. But it’s no measure of what kind of parent you are. I gained too much weight quite rapidly once I could no longer walk while pregnant. And I don’t have the heart to beat myself up about it. I literally crawled on the floor for my baby, gave every fiber of my being over to her, and my fat body is part of the result. It will eventually come back to where it was. There’s no rush.
I understand she feels good, and that’s great. I don’t understand the pressure to look like you never had a baby.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Cute baby. I think you can see whose features they are getting very early on. When my younger son was born his nose/mouth/chin were perfect mini replicas of my husband. His face has changed of course but those features haven’t changed much.
As for the baby weight, yeah, sigh. The impulse to instantly snap back is sort of vain. After one week I was just trying to get through the day. Managing a shower was a major accomplishment, lol.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
When I had a 3D ultrasound at 37 weeks pregnant with my daughter, I knew right away that she was going to look exactly like me. Sometimes babies look like blobs…sometimes not lol
Report this comment as spam or abuse
All three of my kids looked like their dad at birth.
They still don’t look like my kids.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She did not gain sympathy, she just made herself look a fool with all the love posts about their love and happy family then we come to find out the sidepiece who became the wife became the cheated on wife! Poetic really. The only ppl who aspire to be like her are all the side Chicks who hope one day to be promoted. But remember side pieces keep that body HOTT even after baby cause then hubby will start interviewing 2X as many girls for your old position. But remain disciplined and keep your eye on the prize ladies, the divorce settlement will be all worth it in the end and God willing you get cast in some Ex wife show and milk that till you die!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think they’ll stay together, & he will cheat on her. She will accept it because she has to prove that their love–unlike the love between K and his first wife–is real.
Because she’s a beautiful woman whose marriage and career are grounded in her looks, she is necessarily obsessed with her physical self.
Her insecurity is palpable and understandable.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Given his track record, I think it’s more likely he’ll leave her for a younger model when she gets too old.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thank you for saying what I felt. No sympathy for me.
Only reason she was stress free is due to the fact that fool didn’t protect his assets with a prenup. She knows he ain’t going nowhere now that she has a kid with him. She’s set for life.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Can I just say, why do we put so much pressure on women to get there “bodies” back after pregnancy, why can’t we enjoy the time with the baby? Not be forced to try and get the body of a teenager back?
Your body will never be the same after having a baby, you can take all the clever instagram pics you want, you will still have flabbiness at this point, you will still have stretch marks, you’re breasts will be sore from breastfeeding and will be leaking.
I’m so sick of seeing famous women, who have trainers, cooks, specialists, all post these pictures. For the rest of us, this is unrealistic.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Eh, at one week post-partum it’s not like she’ll have actually been doing anything much to lose the weight, so I get her wanting to point out that she didn’t have much to lose in the first place.
She looks great, she wants to post pictures, but if she does it without addressing the fact she’s bouncing back super fast because she didn’t have far to bounce back from, she’ll just end up with a bunch of stupid people accusing her of using a surrogate, having a tummy tuck/lipo, crash dieting etc. A lot of people just don’t seem to get that pregnancy doesn’t somehow level the playing field. They want models and trainers and so on to look like an average woman post-pregnancy, but of course they don’t because they had a totally different baseline.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t know who she is, but she’s not endearing herself to me. Models pointing out to regular humans that they’re genetically superior gets old. Somehow not even pregnancy can shake them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She could have just stopped at worked out and ate well during pregnancy. Her marriage troubles were all over the internet and she wants us to believe that she was at a happy place? Lol
Both her and Kevin are just doing to much.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They spend so much time trying to convince others that they are happy that it has the complete opposite effect.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Classic Leann Ryhmes and Eddie syndrome! We can prepare for tons of information and loved up photos about how happy and in love they are. LovE 2.0
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She looks great, and the baby is healthy so congratulations. However, no one has forgotten that she wasn’t even halfway through her pregnancy when Kevin was caught with not one but two women in bed so don’t tell me she’s not stressed. She may be happy now that the baby is here and she’s free to follow him everywhere he goes, but not stressed? I call bullsh-t on that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My darling youngest is 10, though my body has yet to recover to its pre preggs state prior to numero uno, over 19 yrs ago! Ah, well.
A healthy pregnancy is a great gift and not all have it “stress/drama” free. I had preeclampsia with my eldest, he was born 5 weeks early and was 4lbs when we brought him home. It was very stressful and truly dramatic.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
GOOD FOR HER!
I don’t get why a woman can’t be proud of herself after having a baby. Show it, flaunt it, work it, do whatever the hell you want because you just put your body through hell and it’s still going to go through for months/years afterward. If you only gained 22 lbs and it was because of hard work, attention to diet and a commitment to health GOOD FOR YOU! You worked hard, you owned it and you deserve to enjoy the success of your efforts. If you were content to let things slide a bit and gained a lot, there’s no shame in that either! Pregnancy is rough, do your thing.
And for reference. I had two children. The first I gained 18 lbs, the second I gained 15 lbs and I worked my ARSE off for that. Both babies were 8.5 lbs at birth as well! I dropped the weight literally within 3 days of giving birth. BUT. I swear to you it took 9 months for my belly to deflate and my hips to “un-widen.”
So while I can “brag” about my fit pregnancy, I can’t exactly brag about my post baby body that first year. Those were the cards I was dealt and I hate on NO post partum woman. We all do it differently and if you find someone’s good fortune or work ethics intimidating or upsetting you need to adjust yourself.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If that’s how her pregnancy worked out for her, great! That’s just how her body did her pregnancy. For both my pregnancies, I gained 20 pounds each time and it was gone in about 2 weeks. I was pretty conscious of what I was eating the whole time and in my second pregnancy had the luxury of going to spin class 3-4 times a week with extremely generous help from my husband and my family, buying me passes and offering childcare. My body tends to put on weight quite easily and I didn’t want to get myself into a weight situation that would be hard to get out of. I had very healthy babies, very healthy pregnancies and it all worked out how I hoped. Now I didn’t go talking about it on my FB or Instagram a week postpartum… but you do you Eniko!
Now her cheating husband is a whooooooole ‘nother story!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s good to remind women that healthy pregnancy weight gain is around 25 pounds. And if you gain that much, at about 14 days post partum you’ll have another 10 to go (assuming breast feeding). That is actual science, not Hollywood…or social media.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She comes across as smug and insufferable. As for remaining stress and drama free? Yeah, okay girl. Your husband puts out an apology video admitting to cheating on you and being blackmailed for it. But that wasn’t dramatic or stressful at all, right? 🙄
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Very OT, but since I don’t have a dog in the baby/postpartum fight, in another photo of Kevin and the baby someone said they looked like the same size and honestly I’ve been cracking up ever since 😂
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Omg this made me snort 😂
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She just seems really insecure to me and this post screams it. I mean, maybe it is her job to look good on social media but I feel like it’s more than that. I only gained 15 pounds during my pregnancy (I was crazy sick and being monitored by my doctors, my son came out perfectly healthy, don’t @ me lol) and I still had (lol, let be real, have) a baby pooch. She’s posing her body and it’s misleading. A girl I went to college with did this after her baby and it’s just been a sad downward spiral watching her post about how she wishes she could lose more weight and her body would go back to how it was, even though she looks amazing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What a messed up individual to cheat on your pregnant partner. Dude, get some help.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s a trophy wife whose husband has a history of cheating. Of course she prioritized getting her body back into shape as quickly as possible (a lot easier with nannies and home gyms and open schedules), and I wouldn’t be surprised if there was some surgical help along the way. I’ll pass. I have more interesting things to do with my life than stress over my husband’s wandering eye.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She is being smug and too try-hard, and it’s annoying. But I’m gonna give her a pass for right now. I remember when my boyfriend (at the time) cheated on me during my pregnancy, pretty publicly (given our small town and social media), and I probably acted the same – gym all the time, bikini pics, I’m sure I was insufferable. The humiliation and hurt is real and so is the need to hold your head up and get your confidence back.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m so sorry you went through that’. It seems like you used the experience to become a very compassionate person. Commendable!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Gotta love all these chicks who just up and deemed themselves “models” out of nowhere. (See also: Chrissy Teigen.) She honestly isn’t even that pretty to me-certainly not “model” level. (And certainly not in that “bragging” photo. I’m supposed to be jealous of that?) Coupled with her pocket toy of a husband and his dog ass attitude towards women?
Sorry, no. #youtrieditthough
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Chrissy Teigen is an SI regular, though, not just an instagram model. It’s not quite an equal comparison.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I lost 25 lbs the week after having my first baby. My stomach was flat, no excess skin, and I got told I didn’t even look like I had a baby.
You know what I attribute it to? Luck.
My other kids got me though. 😏
Idk, maybe she doesn’t care that her husband cheated on her. Some people are just okay with looking the other way.
It’s not something I could tolerate, especially while pregnant bc STIs can be harmful to the baby.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
When I had my baby, I did not gain any weight, just baby weight . My tummy went very flat after few days. I didn’t brag because I know I am lucky. its not the same for everyone. she shouldn’t.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And yet, your husband still cheated on you while you were pregnant and working so hard on staying thin, healthy and beautiful…
Report this comment as spam or abuse