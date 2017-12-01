Eniko Parrish shows off her postpartum figure: ‘I remained stress/drama free’

#aboutlastnight🏀 I’m not sure where baby Zo went? 😩🤷🏽‍♀️ LOL! #trickbody A post shared by eníĸo • нarт 💋 (@enikonhart) on Nov 14, 2017 at 8:25am PST



Eniko Parrish gained some sympathy after her husband, Kevin Hart, got busted cheating on her when she was pregnant. (During a weekend away from her in Vegas on her birthday no less, and someone who witnessed it was trying to blackmail him. It was a mess and you can read about it here if you’re not familiar with that case.) Prior to the cheating news breaking, Eniko was not a sympathetic figure. She argued online with Kevin’s ex wife, Torrei, about the timeline of her relationship with him. Eniko claims that there was no overlap with Kevin’s last relationship because he was separated from Torrei at the time, something Torrei has consistently and firmly disputed. Now that she had baby Kenzo Kash a full week ago, Eniko wants everyone to know that she’s getting her body back, and that she only gained 22 pounds during her pregnancy. She credits that to how disciplined she was along with the fact that she “remained stress/drama free.” Here’s her post about that:

I get wanting to feel cute again after having a baby and wanting things to be back to normal. Eniko’s job is looking good on social media, and she’s getting back to work. Am I alone in finding this post smug though? (This may just be my own bias – I got huge after my pregnancy and it took me months to get back to where I was. The race to get your pre-baby body back always annoyed me.) She could have just shared the picture and some words about working on her fitness but instead she had to give specifics about how much weight she gained and how she was “drama free.” Someone is trying really hard to convince us of that. To be fair though, she’s talking about herself and isn’t framing it as advice. Eniko might need a boost and given that Kevin is busy promoting Jumanji, she might be understandably lonely. She’s not insecure though. She won’t let her followers see any hint of that.

That Jumanji movie Kevin did with The Rock is out December 20. It looks silly but it will probably make money over the holidays. Kevin did an interview with Extra where he and The Rock joked about whose genes come out strongest in his boy Kenzo. Kevin said that his genes are strong and the baby looks like him while The Rock joked “Beautiful kid, but looks just like his mother, thank God.” The baby is just a week old, you can’t even tell yet! Kevin and The Rock are a great comedy duo. Central Intelligence was a ridiculous movie, but I saw it in the theater and had a blast.

