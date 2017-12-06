Is Meghan Markle just flat-out homage-ing Carolyn Bessette Kennedy’s style?

I’m close in age to Meghan Markle. I feel confident that we have many of the same generational and pop-cultural memories. That’s one of the reasons why I side-eyed Meg when she said she didn’t know much about Harry – most girls who were teenagers in the 1990s have very, very strong memories of Princess Diana and the divorce and that last summer on the yacht with Dodi Fayed. It was all over the American media too, and Diana was a transcendent global figure, an icon of beauty and fashion and humanity and tragedy, even then. Does it follow that Meghan would be royalty-obsessed and quietly stalking the Wales brothers all this time? Of course not. But there’s no need to play dumb about it either.
Anyway, because I feel so confident that Meg and I have similar cultural references, I’m absolutely shocked that this did not occur to me before now: Meghan has been sartorially referencing another iconic ‘90s woman this whole time: Carolyn Bessette Kennedy, the golden girl who married John F. Kennedy Jr. (they died almost almost two years after Diana’s passing). Carolyn’s style was much-copied back then, and her memory still serves as muse to many women, most prominently… Gwyneth Paltrow. Amal Clooney has been trying to homage Carolyn and, weirdly, Jackie Kennedy too. But Amal’s kind of flunked at it because she likes a dash of showgirl sparkle rather than sleek minimalism.
It wasn’t until the Daily Mail pointed out that Meghan has been homage-ing the sh-t out of Vintage Bessette that I put it together. Now I see it: American princesses, Carolyn and Meghan. Both married to/about to marry the golden princes of two of the biggest dynasties in the world. The outfit Meghan wore for her first public event after the engagement announcement is basically an unflattering recreation of the beige skirt/black turtleneck/black boots ensemble that Carolyn wore when she and John-John became super-official. Carolyn loved a menswear-style white blouse paired with anything, and so does Meg. Carolyn loved mid-length and tea-length skirts. So does Meg. Carolyn did the center part and long, straight hair in a perfect blowout. Meg is doing the same. I’m so glad that the Daily Mail – of all f–king outlets – pointed this sh-t out. It’s so obvious, I can’t believe I didn’t see it before. Anyway, I approve of this homage. I hope Meg leans into it even more. She will look awesome in those minimalist styles.
Photos courtesy of Getty, PCN and WENN.
Or… it’s just because all the clothes is appropriate for a “royal”, and/or it’s the 90′s coming back in fashion?
agreed. Meghan sartorially referencing Carolyn Bessette Kennedy is a STRONG reach.
Ditto.
It’s not much of a reach.
Meghan has openly admitted to fangirling CBK.
i have to disagree that it’s a reach. I noted the similarity the other day with Meghan’s tan skirt and black sweater — why? Because I’ll confess that I’m STILL referencing Bessette-Kennedy in my fashion choices. I even continue to wear the tan suede skirt and black merino wool sweater that I bought all those years ago after I saw the pic of Carolyn that Kaiser has posted above. And unlike Meghan, I wear close-to-the-leg knee boots as Bessette-Kennedy did, because I think they are so much more flattering than those awful scrunch boots Meghan wore. I tore that pic of Carolyn (above, in the tan and black ensemble) out of Vogue and still have it in a folder with other looks I consider timeless. Sometimes I wear black boots with it, but generally I favor Carolyn’s brown boots because the rich brown leather has such a beautiful, quality look and avoids the sin of over-matching.
Nope, Meghan doesn’t quite hit the nail on the head.
Meghan’s white blouse is likely cotton and a slim cut whereas Carolyn’s white blouse is silky silvery and a somewhat more loose cut.
Carolyn’s pencil skirt is just right. Meghan’s “pencil” skirt makes her look stocky and short and dowdy and it is too tight around the hips and too full below and it doesn’t display one of her strongest features – her legs. The turtleneck is a mistake as it makes Meghan looks as if she had no neck. Notice Carolyn’s jumper with the v-neckline.
Carolyn’s blonde hair is a nice contrast to that grey-black jumper. Meghan’s black hair has no contrast with her black turtleneck.
Meghan has no curvy waist / hip. Carolyn didn’t have much waist either because she was pin-thin but that is what she showed off perfectly.
Meghan does some kind of independent style which does look nice on her. But she ain’t no fashion icon and I doubt she will become one.
Agree. Now that she’s becoming royal, she might have to dress more appropriate and proper for a while. Her ripped jeans might have to put away for now, but she looks great dressed either way
What ever she’s doing she’s looked appropriate and put together so far. And not a peek at her drawers or lack there of so far. Meg FTW.
And/or those outfits never went out of style. Each of those outfits in that comparison is pretty generic. Who here doesn’t own at least a couple of those items (albeit not as expensive as the ones they are wearing)? I know I have a boyfriend cut white oxford, a black sweater, a tan coat, and several black jackets. Those are just basics, tbh.
That is like a look at my mother’s 1970s fashion wear for me. Caroline had great style because it was classic with clean lines.
Caroline wore her clothes well. She might not have invented what she wore, but she definitely wore them better than other people do. And that’s usually what sets fashionable people apart. I can pick out the same items, but I know I won’t look as good because I don’t have whatever it is that she had that made everything look awesome.
Sigh. Still upset about losing John Jr and Carolyn. I wonder what they would have gone on to do with their lives. I’m a big fan of both Carolyn and Meghan, I think they both have incredible style and tend to go for classic timeless style. I can’t wait to see Meghan’s dress!
@starfish me too.
As far as what they would have gone on to do with their lives…John was angling toward a Senate seat around that time and so many said if he wanted the white house he could have walked in and sat down. I’ve been really wondering if now would have been his time, if things went that way for him politically. Things would have been different, eh?!
My favorite description of Carolyn was from Rob Littell’s book. He described the moment he met Carolyn, and John’s description of her. They talked about her otherworldly vibrance, I wish I could remember the words. But John said to Rob, “I know! Isn’t it WILD?” referring to her, (for lack of better description), magnetism. And this coming from John Jr! Everyone who saw him (including myself) was changed forever by experiencing that crazy aura he possessed. And here he was, in awe of her.
2 bright lights extinguished far too soon. I’ll jump into any post with her name attached.
And yes I noticed that tan skirt combo on Markle right away, no question.
I don’t really see it, sorry. Just see classic clothes, particularly the white shirt.
Agreed. Also, she dressed like this before she was put more in the spotlight. Her clothing line at that Canadian retailer was pretty minimalist. I dont think shes “paying homage” or anything because of two outfits lol
I don’t see it either. Carolyn’s style came from more than her clothes, too. She owned a chicness that seemed effortless and I don’t get that from Meghan.
+1000. Like I said below, CBK had true style. Meghan, no.
Carolyn’s style wasn’t effortless. She created herself in that image because she wanted to marry wealthy and she worked at Calvin Klein.
She did not create her look but she copied what rich fashion girls were wearing at the time. Even the haircolor was the hot shade of blonde at that time. She was more beloved outside of NYC than she was in New York.
She just had a larger platform so her looks were shown all over the country.
@ Really
I couldn’t quite pinpoint what I didn’t like about Meghan’s style…..now o know! It’s similar to CBK which I’m not a big fan of either. She’s tall and naturally elegant, but the outfits themselves are ugly as f*ck. (In my humble, probably tasteless opinion).
For both ladies, I can pick out 1, maybe 2 genius outfits:
CBK: I love how she wore black:
https://www.pinterest.co.uk/pin/192951165261988575/
https://m.huffpost.com/us/entry/1470766
Meghan: https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.popsugar.com/fashion/Fashion-Brands-Kate-Middleton-Meghan-Markle-Both-Wear-44322613/amp
Other than that……nope. Not really for me, thanks! 😬
magnoliarose, Yes, that’s why I said her look *seemed* effortless. I know a lot of work went into creating that incarnation of her but still I think she owned it.
I think whatever CBK wore basically suited her. On somebody else, it could be boring, but on her everything seemed to work well.
I don’t think I ever saw CBK in a.very short skirt or anything revealing, but somehow she managed to look glamorous anyway. I appreciate that.
@magnoliarose thank you. I said in a comment below that CBK never particularly cared for fashion. I don’t think that’s completely true, and you’re right. She cared as much as she needed to, which was an effect of her working at Calvin Klein. Another thing people forget is that fashion was already changing, with or without her. She just happened to be at the helm in a very visible way.
I’ve always loved Carolyn Bessette’s timeless style. I think Meghan should find her own style as she goes, but what I’ve seen from her, she looks great. I think the skirt she wore is the wrong cut and the boots don’t go with the outfit either.
Carolyn Bessette Kennedy’s style influenced me for years but at a budget. It was clean, defined and classic. A nice break from the over styled mall hair and spandex pants or the curtain inspired Laura Ashley flower prints.
Not to mention the fabric. Bessette skirt was exquisite, Megan’s is definitely a cheaper one and it shows (no hem?).
If you go minimal you need to invest in quality (fabric, details, fitting and execution must be in point).
I read somewhere that Meghans skirt is suede.
C.remm. I read this , too, but then I take a close look at the frayed hem and, honestly, suede doesn’t look like that.
I saw the hem as well and thought that it was awfully done, but when I read that it was suede, the hem made sense to me. It must be very thin suede otherwise the skirt would be too heavy.
Actually, with Meghan’s skirt (vs the original version), it appears that there was a hem. They removed it and ironed it out, likely to make it longer for her appearance.
The hem on Meghan’s skirt was deliberately frayed. I saw the posting on one of those what Meghan wore sites. Deliberately frayed hems are in style (again) at the moment. And no, it’s not suede, suede doesn’t fray like fabric (it’s skin, after all).
@Midigo – RE: “If you go minimal you need to invest in quality (fabric, details, fitting and execution must be in point).”
I love this advice for myself. I realize that I’m more of a minimalist person, but I still want to look put together. This is where quality comes in. CBK’s style was too minimalist for me, but there are certainly tips to be learned.
I might be totally wrong since I do not have an eye for fashion, but: are women of shorter height supposed to wear light colors for the top and darker colors for the bottom part or the other way around? High waist, shorter hair? Shorter skirts/dresses opposed to long length?
No “bulk” so those boots don’t qualify?
I don’t get it, she is very well dressed in Suits. Yes I am aware she is playing a character and has a stylist or more on the set. But I’d imagine one learns from experts? Don’t many models/actresses say they get the best make-up artists and they know all the tricks? Why not when it comes to fashion?
I don’t know who you replied to @magnoliarose but since your reply is under mine, I will just say that you seem to have more than one eye for fashion.
It is wrong. From certain angles, it looked ok, but with a closer look, the proportions are off. In a redress of her outfit, I would have chosen a more classic cashmere turtle neck, a close slightly A-line deeper rich light brown skirt and some Maison Margiela boots, a camel coat, and a Burberry scarf. Her hair down, side-parted and away from her face.
A side part is always flattering and looks good in a slick low chignon too.
She couldn’t get away with biker boots or riding boots with the look she wanted. I live in mine, and they look beat to death. The Mommy Mafia side eyes them, so I wear them more like the petulant 13-year old I am.
Slouchy boots are fine, but hers were too slouchy. A slight slouch leather, not suede. She needed some texture and spark.
It is a beginning. With a bigger budget, she should kill it. Love her, but the truth is the truth.
Carolyn was close to 6ft tall. It’s why the outfit didn’t work. Megan can do this but modify the clean, minimal look for some one who is petite. She needs to change the proportions.
Not sure about this overall thesis, but I agree that Meghan has to dress for her height and body type.
I agree. Besides she has a completely different body structure, different complexion and hair, different features. Bessette was ethereal, misterious and shy. Megan is cheerful and hot. She is another kind of beauty and she needs to find what’s best for her and her personality.
Agreed. For some reason, I find it innocent and sweet and I am glad she didn’t get it perfect at the moment. I love a good improvement story.
CBK was 5’9, MM is 5’7. I thought the color scheme was fine; I don’t think a perfectly polished or matchy look is necessary to visit youth.
by no stretch of the imagination is MM 5ft 7in.
The top of her head barely reaches Harry’s shoulders whilst wearing 4in heels, and he is 6ft 2in
I’d love to see her wear her hair in its natural curls sometime.
She hasn’t worn her hair natural since high school and that won’t change especially now. Some people don’t like curly hair.
Man, I just read a ton of stuff about Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy recently and it was heartbreaking. I ❤️ her style-I had a long, camel suede skirt that I wore with a black turtleneck and black knee high boots and felt very chic. 😂
I have Pinterest board dedicated to her style. Everything she wore could be worn today. It was terrible when they were killed. My bff and I were in comolete denial. They were the most beautiful couple ever.
I could look at photos of her all day. She was magnetic.
Her outfits and style were a big contrast to the grunge and over the top colors, hairstyles and fashions of the late 1980s-1990s.
For younger folks, this contrast might not be as apparent. While big hair and florals were still around, she choose sleek and classic, in muted colors. It was different from the era’s trends, and it has stood the test of time.
I wanna Kate in that. She has that boyish figure and height.
Markle is skinny yet curvy and petite, she could make Kate’s little dresses feminine…
You probably looked tres chic and gorgeous. It is a winner for sure.
HOLY SH*T IT’S TRUE. I so approve of it 110% too. Well played, Meg!!
Go ahead, more gossip fodder and fashion analysis for us hahaha
i think it is too early to tell. Let’s wait for the wedding dress And as far as I understood the outfit from last Friday was picked by her stylist J. Mulroney.
In any case Carolyn Bessette had such an innate sense of style, you can try to recreate looks, but the it factor that she had will be difficult to copy.
I could see Jessica Mulroney copying ideas from Carolyn Bessette Kennedy. Jessica Mulroney isn’t really innately stylish when it comes to more conservative clothing — she’d have to look to others to get her ideas.
JM’s style is tacky.
It’s true but it matches her set style already. I’m okay with it. She’s never been super flashy or anything. She’s very classic with a little flare.
Carolyn Bessette had such style and wore the clothes, never the clothes wearing her. Who wouldn’t try to emulate it? But I don’t get that Meghan’s outfit for her first outing was copying. Carolyn’s outfit was much more stylish from the boots, to lines of the skirt,. Meghan’s outfit just happened to be the same colors used for a winter outfit, is all.
And Carolyn had the height to pull off so many great looks, but it always felt understated while stylish. I love the photo of Carolyn in that red coat and jeans with the winter cap.
I love that photo too and I could swear it single-handedly brought flared/bootcut jeans back into style. Everyone else was still wearing 80s tapered-leg jeans when she wore those.
I am tall and can carry off a lot of things because of it but some things look better on shorter women or curvier women. For some reason, to me at least I think shorter mini dresses look better on petite women and I think certain necklines look better on curvier women. Certain drapey clothes need some hips, butt, and chest. I look like someone wrapped an upside down broom in too much fabric.
When she showed up in the beige and black, my immediate thought was “CBK.” Smart move, if you ask me — she had classic style that will work in Meg’s role.
The day of celebitchy post on this outfit said it sucked & she needs a stylist! Now that she’s single white femaling (haha, sorry) cbk, its suddenly fabulous? Anyway, I personally love it.
Well I think the look she is going for is CBK but as previous posters said, the proportions are off because they are different heights, different builds. Meg has a little fine-tuning to do of her style thus far. I like both outfits in theory that she wore w Harry, I just think they didn’t quite work in final implementation. That white coat could have looked great on—hate to say it—someone taller or with a longer torso. She’s so petite it seemed to overwhelm her.
Boy, a person’s life can really change dramatically in a year and a half.
I think Meghan looks way more stylish in her black polo and beige skirt than Caroline’s supposed equivalent. Not seeing anything to suggest she’s being influenced by anything other than her own innate pared back style.
Respectfully disagree, CBK was in a class by herself. Her height alone made everything she wore look chic.
I agree. That picture is twenty years old and Carolyn could still pull off that look today and look sleek and stylish, while look at how dated JFK Jr’s suit looks.
She was 5’9. That’s a pretty average height, to be fair.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t consider 5’9″ average at all. Cindy Crawford is 5’9″. Since when is Cindy’s height ever been considered average?
I’m 5’3″! I’m a shortie. Heck, I’d be willing to trade my height just to be 5’5″ ! I’ll take whatever I can get!
I agree minx. I am 5’10+ and 5’9 is taller than average.
@Whoopsy maybe in the Netherlands or Germany is 5’9″ average for a woman, even then I doubt it, but the average American woman is only 5’4″! Average height for an American MAN is right around 5’9″ or 5’10″!
Yes, I’m not saying she wasn’t stylish, just that I prefer Meghan’s ‘debut’ look and don’t see it as derivative or an attempt to mimic Carolyn’s.
Umm homaging or flat out copying?
As long as its work, better copy tried and tested formula than failing in your own choice.
Anyway these are safe , elegant choices
It’s staggering to think that kids today have no idea about this chic icon and JFK Jr! They were major…
CBK’s style is so easily copied in any decade because she never followed trends. Meg would be wise to look to her image as a guide.
CBK had true style. Not a knock on Meghan, but nahhh….not happening.
I think it’s very possible Meghan is simply dressing in a classy, appropriate way that fits her new role in life.
I was 20 when Diana died. I did watch the coverage and the funeral. At the time I remember knowing the boys were very young but that was pretty much it. I don’t think a 16 yr old girl would have known everything about them.
I agree. I am the same age as MM and I remember William and having a celebrity crush on him because he was really “cute” back then. I also remember not paying really any attention to Harry because he was a few years younger and when you are that young a few years is a lot. He also wasn’t as good looking as William to me. So yeah I believe her when she says she didn’t know much about him.
It’s true, William got much more of the attention back then for sure.
I also recall how the boys were a bit sheltered from public view for several years after Diana’s death. I can believe she missed crushing on them for that reason.
I don’t think she would have had a crush on Harry because he was sort of a kid in comparison to her then. But I do think it’s possible she might have been aware about William or of William and Harry as a unit. Everyone tried to link William to Britney Spears. The boys were given their privacy, but they were still referenced in the media at various points. Celebrities were asked about whether they’d be interested in William. I vaguely remember Keira Knightley saying Prince William wasn’t his type because he was too horsey-looking. I guess my point is that they were covered in the media — you just couldn’t use extremely long lenses on them. That doesn’t mean nobody talked about them.
I like Meghan’s skirt. It may be a bit much fabric for her frame, but it was perfect for her event walking around, bending over or squatting to greet children, sitting in public. Easy to move, easy to stay ‘modest.’ Must have helped her feel comfortable. The purse, however, had to go – and she’ll likely now know how to handle that situation.
Who wants to walk around with me today and collect bundles of flowers from cute little kids? It must be such a lift.
When that picture of MM was posted a few days ago I said that I liked the outfit, and still do. But now, seeing it next to CBK, I agree that it’s just a little too much fabric and too long for her figure. I get why she wanted a full skirt.
Nope. They’re a cute couple, but can’t stand in the shadow of John John and Carolyn. They were aesthetically perfect. Tragic.
Particularly comparing Harry to JFK Jr? No!
Definitely not!
That is funny, because then I also channelled CBK without knowing it. That beige skirt black top combo that both women wore (even both of their shoes!) could have been straight out of my closest. I am wearing it since 2000 and it always works.
I tend to go for a more classic, streamlined look as my default “dressy” look – but I’m not actively trying to copy CBK. I think its just because CBK was popular as I was sort of figuring out my style so she influenced me in a way. (I’m nowhere near as chic as she was, ha.) But I imagine the same is true for MM. She is probably not “copying” CBK but I’m sure she was influenced by her style at some point.
Meh, I’m 35 and I couldn’t tell you much about Diana or any of the royals, aside from what gets printed on here nowadays. I don’t recall anything about that Dodi stuff, except they crashed in a tunnel.
I’m going to be the lone dissenter here, but I definitely prefer Meghan’s outfits to CBK’s here. I find the two examples you’re showing here particulary lacking in fit (draglines on the skirt, blouse a size too large, you can see how the shoulder sags over her upper arm). To me they seem dated too because of the fit, they’re far from sleek. Is it because Carolyn was your American royalty that everyone loves her outfits?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes!!
Lol I pointed this out (to myself!) after that appearance as well. I was racking my brain trying to figure out this “classic American” style of hers. It’s not “trendy” it’s just very classic, and I realized that she reminded me of Carolyn Besette.
Jeez. There was nothing distinct about CBK’s style, nothing! She simply had a classic style, classic because it was not trendy, as in women have dressed like that for ages.
She wore clothes extremely well though.
Yeah, you must be too young to remember CBK helped bring minimalism to the forefront in the 90′s — “the classic look” at the time was not this sleek with a satorial edge.
CBK wore Calvin Klein, Prada, Yohji Yamamoto –at their height. When Calvin was still the head designer and she put Narciso Rodriquez on the map with her biased cut wedding gown.
That mid-calf camel skirt CBK wore was an odd length at the time, CBK paired it with Prada boots and bingo!
Minimalism requires lux fabrics and expert tailoring plus great skin and hair usually tall thin bodies. (Cheap minimalism looks cheap in person. Inferior fabrics and poor construction.) Plus, there are no bells and whistles. CBK style is the opposite of the Kim K more is more in Herve L bodycon or tacky 90′s rehash that millennials like Bella Hadid favor.
Flesh and more flesh to distract. Clashing prints.
Clean skin. Not micro bladed brows and a pound of contouring. CBK in every way was the opposite of Instagram Millennial fashion.
My cousin worked with CBK at Calvin Klein, all of them had to dress this way. But CBK had the skin, hair, and bod — so everything clicked.
Exactly! People also forget what wedding gowns looked like before CBK’s. Not many people can, or should, wear a slip wedding dress but she helped bring a sleeker, less fussy look Into fashion. The 80s were a horror show of big shoulders, ruffles and too much fabric.
You articulate this so well! Agree 100% The word iconic is thrown around too much these days, but CBK was.
I loved CBK’s style. She was magnetic!
Meghan said in an interview that CBK’s wedding dress was perfection, so it’s not a reach to say she is inspired by her style.
I don’t see it.Also daily mail is actively trashing Meghan in subtle and not so subtle ways every single day. Can we not further their agenda? I swear even the sun comes across less racist
There is something definitely very odd about the tone of the DM article. Almost like they’re saying one thing, but implying something else, something very unkind and disparaging.
If so her interpretation of CBK’s style is dated that flared skirt is horrible.
Have you seen the hem? Strings are coming off of it….
I never understood the fascination with Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy. She was tall, skinny, and blonde. Of course people were going to think that anything she wore looked amazing. I always thought that her “minimalist” style was just flat out uninspired and, quite honestly, boring. She never seemed overly into fashion, or even the attention she was getting at the time.
I don’t know if Meghan is homage-ing her or not. If she is, great. I think there are a lot of people who would get on board with her for that alone.
I don’t remember CBK at all (I was too young to care about celebrity gossip then) though I do remember when Kennedy Jr. was killed in the plane crash. It seemed every few years for awhile a member of the Kennedy family would die in tragic circumstances. Quick google image of CBK and I don’t see anything that remarkable. Clean, classic looks but I’m not sure why this is so note worthy. Honestly if she were alive today, she would probably be referred as a basic five letter word I won’t repeat here, just another skinny white blonde. I might be alone here but I don’t like the outfit Meghan “copied” on CBK. I might be alone but I really like Meghan’s take on the outfit, even if she was inspired by CBK.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
CBK had a certain mystery to her and didn’t seem to go out of her way to call attention to herself. Granted, she lived in a different era, but I suspect that’s what people liked her. It’s the women who don’t *seem* like they’re trying too hard or don’t look desperate that usually seem to command more …adulation? I don’t know if that’s the right word to use here, but she wasn’t really try-hard, and in today’s era where everyone is trying to pose to the side and do that weird thing with their lips, that’s a hard thing to come by. The more mysterious she seemed, the more you wanted to know more about her.
The ones who crave the most attention like that Emily Ratjkakowski are usually the types people wind up less interested in, kind of like those people on Facebook who share everything. It’s the quiet ones I find I usually want to know more about.
Maybe dying early helped though. I think it would be hard to go an entire lifetime being that mysterious. At some point in life, you’re required to open up. She might have had to if her husband went into politics.
@perplexed, let’s not confuse “having a personality” with “being desperate for attention.” There’s a lot of disparaging comments on this thread about the Instagram generation/millennials or what have you, and while I don’t disagree that there are definitely those who are more fame hungry than others, it’s a massive stretch of every sort to insinuate that Emily Ratajkowski of all people is somehow the emblem of this generation lol.
I just used Emily R as an example of someone who craves attention, not someone who is the emblem of the millennial generation. She’s the most extreme example I could think of and the polar opposite of CBK. If I had someone somebody people actually like, or as you say, someone who “has a personality,” there would have been more controversy.
I also think it’s necessary for stars today to post on Instagram to maintain their careers, so I didn’t want to cite someone like Taylor Swift or Selena Gomez, who genuinely have fans. Emily R seemed like the best example of someone who craves attention but nobody wants to pay attention to.
I do too. There’s a lot of hubbub about the “magnetism” that CBK supposedly had. But Meghan has a charisma of a different type, something that’s a lot more vivid and personable than CBK could have ever hoped for. She was, essentially, the ice queen trope personified, but that was about it. Otherwise, her personality was as clean cut as the lines of her outfits.
Wrong place for comment.
Another thing I loved about CBK…while I’m sure it took lots of effort and time and planning (and dieting!), she always looked effortless. Never over done. Never looked like these instagram starlets who try too hard to get attention. She’d die before she did some kind of ridiculous duck face pose. She abhorred the attention she got, from what I read, and I hate that she suffered so, but man, she really had that effortless thing down which is aspirational to me.
I agree.
Yep, straight hair with a center part, maxi skirt and a collar shirt with no jacket. Wow, a turtleneck. Her ‘style’ is flat-out homage to Basic Bitch. This reporting cannot be paralleled.
Looking back at CBK, she was really gaunt. Wow.
