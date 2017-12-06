Is Meghan Markle just flat-out homage-ing Carolyn Bessette Kennedy’s style?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle engagement photocall

I’m close in age to Meghan Markle. I feel confident that we have many of the same generational and pop-cultural memories. That’s one of the reasons why I side-eyed Meg when she said she didn’t know much about Harry – most girls who were teenagers in the 1990s have very, very strong memories of Princess Diana and the divorce and that last summer on the yacht with Dodi Fayed. It was all over the American media too, and Diana was a transcendent global figure, an icon of beauty and fashion and humanity and tragedy, even then. Does it follow that Meghan would be royalty-obsessed and quietly stalking the Wales brothers all this time? Of course not. But there’s no need to play dumb about it either.

Anyway, because I feel so confident that Meg and I have similar cultural references, I’m absolutely shocked that this did not occur to me before now: Meghan has been sartorially referencing another iconic ‘90s woman this whole time: Carolyn Bessette Kennedy, the golden girl who married John F. Kennedy Jr. (they died almost almost two years after Diana’s passing). Carolyn’s style was much-copied back then, and her memory still serves as muse to many women, most prominently… Gwyneth Paltrow. Amal Clooney has been trying to homage Carolyn and, weirdly, Jackie Kennedy too. But Amal’s kind of flunked at it because she likes a dash of showgirl sparkle rather than sleek minimalism.

It wasn’t until the Daily Mail pointed out that Meghan has been homage-ing the sh-t out of Vintage Bessette that I put it together. Now I see it: American princesses, Carolyn and Meghan. Both married to/about to marry the golden princes of two of the biggest dynasties in the world. The outfit Meghan wore for her first public event after the engagement announcement is basically an unflattering recreation of the beige skirt/black turtleneck/black boots ensemble that Carolyn wore when she and John-John became super-official. Carolyn loved a menswear-style white blouse paired with anything, and so does Meg. Carolyn loved mid-length and tea-length skirts. So does Meg. Carolyn did the center part and long, straight hair in a perfect blowout. Meg is doing the same. I’m so glad that the Daily Mail – of all f–king outlets – pointed this sh-t out. It’s so obvious, I can’t believe I didn’t see it before. Anyway, I approve of this homage. I hope Meg leans into it even more. She will look awesome in those minimalist styles.

Embed from Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visit the Nottingham Academy school in Nottingham, England

Embed from Getty Images

NBC TCA Winter 2014 Press Tour

Embed from Getty Images

Photos courtesy of Getty, PCN and WENN.

 

118 Responses to “Is Meghan Markle just flat-out homage-ing Carolyn Bessette Kennedy’s style?”

  1. A Croatian says:
    December 6, 2017 at 8:04 am

    Or… it’s just because all the clothes is appropriate for a “royal”, and/or it’s the 90′s coming back in fashion?

    Reply
    • i don't know her says:
      December 6, 2017 at 8:19 am

      agreed. Meghan sartorially referencing Carolyn Bessette Kennedy is a STRONG reach.

      Reply
      • Olenna says:
        December 6, 2017 at 8:44 am

        Ditto.

      • Misti says:
        December 6, 2017 at 9:22 am

        It’s not much of a reach.
        Meghan has openly admitted to fangirling CBK.

      • Lahdidahbaby says:
        December 6, 2017 at 10:18 am

        i have to disagree that it’s a reach. I noted the similarity the other day with Meghan’s tan skirt and black sweater — why? Because I’ll confess that I’m STILL referencing Bessette-Kennedy in my fashion choices. I even continue to wear the tan suede skirt and black merino wool sweater that I bought all those years ago after I saw the pic of Carolyn that Kaiser has posted above. And unlike Meghan, I wear close-to-the-leg knee boots as Bessette-Kennedy did, because I think they are so much more flattering than those awful scrunch boots Meghan wore. I tore that pic of Carolyn (above, in the tan and black ensemble) out of Vogue and still have it in a folder with other looks I consider timeless. Sometimes I wear black boots with it, but generally I favor Carolyn’s brown boots because the rich brown leather has such a beautiful, quality look and avoids the sin of over-matching.

      • curious says:
        December 6, 2017 at 1:23 pm

        Nope, Meghan doesn’t quite hit the nail on the head.

        Meghan’s white blouse is likely cotton and a slim cut whereas Carolyn’s white blouse is silky silvery and a somewhat more loose cut.

        Carolyn’s pencil skirt is just right. Meghan’s “pencil” skirt makes her look stocky and short and dowdy and it is too tight around the hips and too full below and it doesn’t display one of her strongest features – her legs. The turtleneck is a mistake as it makes Meghan looks as if she had no neck. Notice Carolyn’s jumper with the v-neckline.
        Carolyn’s blonde hair is a nice contrast to that grey-black jumper. Meghan’s black hair has no contrast with her black turtleneck.

        Meghan has no curvy waist / hip. Carolyn didn’t have much waist either because she was pin-thin but that is what she showed off perfectly.

        Meghan does some kind of independent style which does look nice on her. But she ain’t no fashion icon and I doubt she will become one.

    • Beth says:
      December 6, 2017 at 8:20 am

      Agree. Now that she’s becoming royal, she might have to dress more appropriate and proper for a while. Her ripped jeans might have to put away for now, but she looks great dressed either way

      Reply
    • HeidiM says:
      December 6, 2017 at 9:58 am

      What ever she’s doing she’s looked appropriate and put together so far. And not a peek at her drawers or lack there of so far. Meg FTW.

      Reply
    • MissMarierose says:
      December 6, 2017 at 9:59 am

      And/or those outfits never went out of style. Each of those outfits in that comparison is pretty generic. Who here doesn’t own at least a couple of those items (albeit not as expensive as the ones they are wearing)? I know I have a boyfriend cut white oxford, a black sweater, a tan coat, and several black jackets. Those are just basics, tbh.

      Reply
      • Sophia's Side eye says:
        December 6, 2017 at 10:11 am

        That is like a look at my mother’s 1970s fashion wear for me. Caroline had great style because it was classic with clean lines.

      • perplexed says:
        December 6, 2017 at 10:17 am

        Caroline wore her clothes well. She might not have invented what she wore, but she definitely wore them better than other people do. And that’s usually what sets fashionable people apart. I can pick out the same items, but I know I won’t look as good because I don’t have whatever it is that she had that made everything look awesome.

      • Starfish says:
        December 6, 2017 at 10:26 am

        Sigh. Still upset about losing John Jr and Carolyn. I wonder what they would have gone on to do with their lives. I’m a big fan of both Carolyn and Meghan, I think they both have incredible style and tend to go for classic timeless style. I can’t wait to see Meghan’s dress!

      • bcgirl says:
        December 6, 2017 at 1:05 pm

        @starfish me too.
        As far as what they would have gone on to do with their lives…John was angling toward a Senate seat around that time and so many said if he wanted the white house he could have walked in and sat down. I’ve been really wondering if now would have been his time, if things went that way for him politically. Things would have been different, eh?!

        My favorite description of Carolyn was from Rob Littell’s book. He described the moment he met Carolyn, and John’s description of her. They talked about her otherworldly vibrance, I wish I could remember the words. But John said to Rob, “I know! Isn’t it WILD?” referring to her, (for lack of better description), magnetism. And this coming from John Jr! Everyone who saw him (including myself) was changed forever by experiencing that crazy aura he possessed. And here he was, in awe of her.

        2 bright lights extinguished far too soon. I’ll jump into any post with her name attached.

        And yes I noticed that tan skirt combo on Markle right away, no question.

  2. minx says:
    December 6, 2017 at 8:06 am

    I don’t really see it, sorry. Just see classic clothes, particularly the white shirt.

    Reply
  3. OSTONE says:
    December 6, 2017 at 8:07 am

    I’ve always loved Carolyn Bessette’s timeless style. I think Meghan should find her own style as she goes, but what I’ve seen from her, she looks great. I think the skirt she wore is the wrong cut and the boots don’t go with the outfit either.

    Reply
    • Rosalee says:
      December 6, 2017 at 8:27 am

      Carolyn Bessette Kennedy’s style influenced me for years but at a budget. It was clean, defined and classic. A nice break from the over styled mall hair and spandex pants or the curtain inspired Laura Ashley flower prints.

      Reply
    • Midigo says:
      December 6, 2017 at 8:55 am

      Not to mention the fabric. Bessette skirt was exquisite, Megan’s is definitely a cheaper one and it shows (no hem?).
      If you go minimal you need to invest in quality (fabric, details, fitting and execution must be in point).

      Reply
    • Pumpkin (formally soup, pie) says:
      December 6, 2017 at 9:38 am

      I might be totally wrong since I do not have an eye for fashion, but: are women of shorter height supposed to wear light colors for the top and darker colors for the bottom part or the other way around? High waist, shorter hair? Shorter skirts/dresses opposed to long length?
      No “bulk” so those boots don’t qualify?
      I don’t get it, she is very well dressed in Suits. Yes I am aware she is playing a character and has a stylist or more on the set. But I’d imagine one learns from experts? Don’t many models/actresses say they get the best make-up artists and they know all the tricks? Why not when it comes to fashion?

      Reply
    • magnoliarose says:
      December 6, 2017 at 10:07 am

      It is wrong. From certain angles, it looked ok, but with a closer look, the proportions are off. In a redress of her outfit, I would have chosen a more classic cashmere turtle neck, a close slightly A-line deeper rich light brown skirt and some Maison Margiela boots, a camel coat, and a Burberry scarf. Her hair down, side-parted and away from her face.
      A side part is always flattering and looks good in a slick low chignon too.
      She couldn’t get away with biker boots or riding boots with the look she wanted. I live in mine, and they look beat to death. The Mommy Mafia side eyes them, so I wear them more like the petulant 13-year old I am.

      Slouchy boots are fine, but hers were too slouchy. A slight slouch leather, not suede. She needed some texture and spark.
      It is a beginning. With a bigger budget, she should kill it. Love her, but the truth is the truth.

      Reply
  4. Barrett says:
    December 6, 2017 at 8:08 am

    Carolyn was close to 6ft tall. It’s why the outfit didn’t work. Megan can do this but modify the clean, minimal look for some one who is petite. She needs to change the proportions.

    Reply
  5. Alix says:
    December 6, 2017 at 8:09 am

    I’d love to see her wear her hair in its natural curls sometime.

    Reply
  6. LizLemonGotMarried says:
    December 6, 2017 at 8:09 am

    Man, I just read a ton of stuff about Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy recently and it was heartbreaking. I ❤️ her style-I had a long, camel suede skirt that I wore with a black turtleneck and black knee high boots and felt very chic. 😂

    Reply
  7. Lucy says:
    December 6, 2017 at 8:09 am

    HOLY SH*T IT’S TRUE. I so approve of it 110% too. Well played, Meg!!

    Reply
  8. Alexandria says:
    December 6, 2017 at 8:12 am

    Go ahead, more gossip fodder and fashion analysis for us hahaha

    Reply
  9. Maria F. says:
    December 6, 2017 at 8:13 am

    i think it is too early to tell. Let’s wait for the wedding dress :) And as far as I understood the outfit from last Friday was picked by her stylist J. Mulroney.

    In any case Carolyn Bessette had such an innate sense of style, you can try to recreate looks, but the it factor that she had will be difficult to copy.

    Reply
  10. Nicole says:
    December 6, 2017 at 8:13 am

    It’s true but it matches her set style already. I’m okay with it. She’s never been super flashy or anything. She’s very classic with a little flare.

    Reply
  11. Jayna says:
    December 6, 2017 at 8:15 am

    Carolyn Bessette had such style and wore the clothes, never the clothes wearing her. Who wouldn’t try to emulate it? But I don’t get that Meghan’s outfit for her first outing was copying. Carolyn’s outfit was much more stylish from the boots, to lines of the skirt,. Meghan’s outfit just happened to be the same colors used for a winter outfit, is all.

    And Carolyn had the height to pull off so many great looks, but it always felt understated while stylish. I love the photo of Carolyn in that red coat and jeans with the winter cap.

    Reply
    • Esmom says:
      December 6, 2017 at 8:59 am

      I love that photo too and I could swear it single-handedly brought flared/bootcut jeans back into style. Everyone else was still wearing 80s tapered-leg jeans when she wore those.

      Reply
    • magnoliarose says:
      December 6, 2017 at 10:17 am

      I am tall and can carry off a lot of things because of it but some things look better on shorter women or curvier women. For some reason, to me at least I think shorter mini dresses look better on petite women and I think certain necklines look better on curvier women. Certain drapey clothes need some hips, butt, and chest. I look like someone wrapped an upside down broom in too much fabric.

      Reply
  12. Odette says:
    December 6, 2017 at 8:18 am

    When she showed up in the beige and black, my immediate thought was “CBK.” Smart move, if you ask me — she had classic style that will work in Meg’s role.

    Reply
  13. Jennifer says:
    December 6, 2017 at 8:19 am

    The day of celebitchy post on this outfit said it sucked & she needs a stylist! Now that she’s single white femaling (haha, sorry) cbk, its suddenly fabulous? Anyway, I personally love it.

    Reply
    • Adele Dazeem says:
      December 6, 2017 at 8:31 am

      Well I think the look she is going for is CBK but as previous posters said, the proportions are off because they are different heights, different builds. Meg has a little fine-tuning to do of her style thus far. I like both outfits in theory that she wore w Harry, I just think they didn’t quite work in final implementation. That white coat could have looked great on—hate to say it—someone taller or with a longer torso. She’s so petite it seemed to overwhelm her.

      Reply
  14. Really? says:
    December 6, 2017 at 8:24 am

    Boy, a person’s life can really change dramatically in a year and a half.

    Reply
  15. Skylark says:
    December 6, 2017 at 8:31 am

    I think Meghan looks way more stylish in her black polo and beige skirt than Caroline’s supposed equivalent. Not seeing anything to suggest she’s being influenced by anything other than her own innate pared back style.

    Reply
  16. Tan says:
    December 6, 2017 at 8:39 am

    Umm homaging or flat out copying?

    As long as its work, better copy tried and tested formula than failing in your own choice.
    Anyway these are safe , elegant choices

    Reply
  17. Talie says:
    December 6, 2017 at 8:40 am

    It’s staggering to think that kids today have no idea about this chic icon and JFK Jr! They were major…

    CBK’s style is so easily copied in any decade because she never followed trends. Meg would be wise to look to her image as a guide.

    Reply
  18. Really? says:
    December 6, 2017 at 8:40 am

    CBK had true style. Not a knock on Meghan, but nahhh….not happening.

    Reply
  19. Brandi says:
    December 6, 2017 at 8:41 am

    I think it’s very possible Meghan is simply dressing in a classy, appropriate way that fits her new role in life.
    I was 20 when Diana died. I did watch the coverage and the funeral. At the time I remember knowing the boys were very young but that was pretty much it. I don’t think a 16 yr old girl would have known everything about them.

    Reply
    • Mel M says:
      December 6, 2017 at 9:09 am

      I agree. I am the same age as MM and I remember William and having a celebrity crush on him because he was really “cute” back then. I also remember not paying really any attention to Harry because he was a few years younger and when you are that young a few years is a lot. He also wasn’t as good looking as William to me. So yeah I believe her when she says she didn’t know much about him.

      Reply
      • Esmom says:
        December 6, 2017 at 9:21 am

        It’s true, William got much more of the attention back then for sure.

      • Christin says:
        December 6, 2017 at 10:18 am

        I also recall how the boys were a bit sheltered from public view for several years after Diana’s death. I can believe she missed crushing on them for that reason.

      • perplexed says:
        December 6, 2017 at 10:26 am

        I don’t think she would have had a crush on Harry because he was sort of a kid in comparison to her then. But I do think it’s possible she might have been aware about William or of William and Harry as a unit. Everyone tried to link William to Britney Spears. The boys were given their privacy, but they were still referenced in the media at various points. Celebrities were asked about whether they’d be interested in William. I vaguely remember Keira Knightley saying Prince William wasn’t his type because he was too horsey-looking. I guess my point is that they were covered in the media — you just couldn’t use extremely long lenses on them. That doesn’t mean nobody talked about them.

  20. Who ARE These People? says:
    December 6, 2017 at 8:44 am

    I like Meghan’s skirt. It may be a bit much fabric for her frame, but it was perfect for her event walking around, bending over or squatting to greet children, sitting in public. Easy to move, easy to stay ‘modest.’ Must have helped her feel comfortable. The purse, however, had to go – and she’ll likely now know how to handle that situation.

    Who wants to walk around with me today and collect bundles of flowers from cute little kids? It must be such a lift.

    Reply
  21. Nancy says:
    December 6, 2017 at 8:45 am

    Nope. They’re a cute couple, but can’t stand in the shadow of John John and Carolyn. They were aesthetically perfect. Tragic.

    Reply
  22. xena says:
    December 6, 2017 at 8:48 am

    That is funny, because then I also channelled CBK without knowing it. That beige skirt black top combo that both women wore (even both of their shoes!) could have been straight out of my closest. I am wearing it since 2000 and it always works.

    Reply
  23. Becks says:
    December 6, 2017 at 9:07 am

    I tend to go for a more classic, streamlined look as my default “dressy” look – but I’m not actively trying to copy CBK. I think its just because CBK was popular as I was sort of figuring out my style so she influenced me in a way. (I’m nowhere near as chic as she was, ha.) But I imagine the same is true for MM. She is probably not “copying” CBK but I’m sure she was influenced by her style at some point.

    Reply
  24. Gutterflower says:
    December 6, 2017 at 9:17 am

    Meh, I’m 35 and I couldn’t tell you much about Diana or any of the royals, aside from what gets printed on here nowadays. I don’t recall anything about that Dodi stuff, except they crashed in a tunnel.

    Reply
  25. Wilma says:
    December 6, 2017 at 9:32 am

    I’m going to be the lone dissenter here, but I definitely prefer Meghan’s outfits to CBK’s here. I find the two examples you’re showing here particulary lacking in fit (draglines on the skirt, blouse a size too large, you can see how the shoulder sags over her upper arm). To me they seem dated too because of the fit, they’re far from sleek. Is it because Carolyn was your American royalty that everyone loves her outfits?

    Reply
    • Skylark says:
      December 6, 2017 at 9:47 am

      You’re not lone, I said the same above for more of less the same reasons you give. While I think Carolyn was stylish, I’ve never really seen her as exceptionally so or iconic in the way so many Americans seem to.

      Reply
    • magnoliarose says:
      December 6, 2017 at 10:24 am

      I think her look was seen before the internet so it looked especially chic and she did look outstanding. I hope Meghan adds a quirk of her own though.

      Reply
    • JaneSaid says:
      December 6, 2017 at 11:31 am

      The white shirt and skirt were Yohji Yamamoto the tailoring is not big, it is modeled this way. His designs might look on the surface to the untrained eye look classic, but his designs are rooted in avant-garde tailoring combined with Japanese aesthetics. CBK shirt isn’t a basic white shirt or black skirt. This is why fashion people found her more fascinating than I think some do in retrospective. While other socialites were wearing flashy Versace or Oscar to black-tie events she wore Yohji.

      Reply
  26. perplexed says:
    December 6, 2017 at 9:37 am

    I don’t like Meghan’s boots with that skirt.

    Reply
  27. CynicalAnn says:
    December 6, 2017 at 9:49 am

    I used to wear a black turtleneck and camel skirt (although it was more tulip shaped (Liz Clairborne-anyone remember her?) to work with black tights and black heels. It was my favorite, classic, outfit. This was in the late 80s. CBK was copying me!

    Reply
  28. Tess says:
    December 6, 2017 at 10:02 am

    Lol I pointed this out (to myself!) after that appearance as well. I was racking my brain trying to figure out this “classic American” style of hers. It’s not “trendy” it’s just very classic, and I realized that she reminded me of Carolyn Besette.

    Reply
  29. Patty says:
    December 6, 2017 at 10:23 am

    Jeez. There was nothing distinct about CBK’s style, nothing! She simply had a classic style, classic because it was not trendy, as in women have dressed like that for ages.

    Reply
    • perplexed says:
      December 6, 2017 at 10:29 am

      She wore clothes extremely well though.

      Reply
    • JaneSaid says:
      December 6, 2017 at 11:22 am

      Yeah, you must be too young to remember CBK helped bring minimalism to the forefront in the 90′s — “the classic look” at the time was not this sleek with a satorial edge.
      CBK wore Calvin Klein, Prada, Yohji Yamamoto –at their height. When Calvin was still the head designer and she put Narciso Rodriquez on the map with her biased cut wedding gown.
      That mid-calf camel skirt CBK wore was an odd length at the time, CBK paired it with Prada boots and bingo!
      Minimalism requires lux fabrics and expert tailoring plus great skin and hair usually tall thin bodies. (Cheap minimalism looks cheap in person. Inferior fabrics and poor construction.) Plus, there are no bells and whistles. CBK style is the opposite of the Kim K more is more in Herve L bodycon or tacky 90′s rehash that millennials like Bella Hadid favor.
      Flesh and more flesh to distract. Clashing prints.
      Clean skin. Not micro bladed brows and a pound of contouring. CBK in every way was the opposite of Instagram Millennial fashion.
      My cousin worked with CBK at Calvin Klein, all of them had to dress this way. But CBK had the skin, hair, and bod — so everything clicked.

      Reply
  30. Sherry says:
    December 6, 2017 at 10:28 am

    I loved CBK’s style. She was magnetic!

    Meghan said in an interview that CBK’s wedding dress was perfection, so it’s not a reach to say she is inspired by her style.

    Reply
  31. Hannah says:
    December 6, 2017 at 10:29 am

    I don’t see it.Also daily mail is actively trashing Meghan in subtle and not so subtle ways every single day. Can we not further their agenda? I swear even the sun comes across less racist

    Reply
  32. It's been a while forgot my name says:
    December 6, 2017 at 11:13 am

    If so her interpretation of CBK’s style is dated that flared skirt is horrible.

    Reply
  33. A says:
    December 6, 2017 at 12:19 pm

    I never understood the fascination with Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy. She was tall, skinny, and blonde. Of course people were going to think that anything she wore looked amazing. I always thought that her “minimalist” style was just flat out uninspired and, quite honestly, boring. She never seemed overly into fashion, or even the attention she was getting at the time.

    I don’t know if Meghan is homage-ing her or not. If she is, great. I think there are a lot of people who would get on board with her for that alone.

    Reply
  34. Amelie says:
    December 6, 2017 at 12:32 pm

    I don’t remember CBK at all (I was too young to care about celebrity gossip then) though I do remember when Kennedy Jr. was killed in the plane crash. It seemed every few years for awhile a member of the Kennedy family would die in tragic circumstances. Quick google image of CBK and I don’t see anything that remarkable. Clean, classic looks but I’m not sure why this is so note worthy. Honestly if she were alive today, she would probably be referred as a basic five letter word I won’t repeat here, just another skinny white blonde. I might be alone here but I don’t like the outfit Meghan “copied” on CBK. I might be alone but I really like Meghan’s take on the outfit, even if she was inspired by CBK.

    Reply
    • perplexed says:
      December 6, 2017 at 12:41 pm

      CBK had a certain mystery to her and didn’t seem to go out of her way to call attention to herself. Granted, she lived in a different era, but I suspect that’s what people liked her. It’s the women who don’t *seem* like they’re trying too hard or don’t look desperate that usually seem to command more …adulation? I don’t know if that’s the right word to use here, but she wasn’t really try-hard, and in today’s era where everyone is trying to pose to the side and do that weird thing with their lips, that’s a hard thing to come by. The more mysterious she seemed, the more you wanted to know more about her.

      The ones who crave the most attention like that Emily Ratjkakowski are usually the types people wind up less interested in, kind of like those people on Facebook who share everything. It’s the quiet ones I find I usually want to know more about.

      Maybe dying early helped though. I think it would be hard to go an entire lifetime being that mysterious. At some point in life, you’re required to open up. She might have had to if her husband went into politics.

      Reply
      • A says:
        December 6, 2017 at 12:58 pm

        @perplexed, let’s not confuse “having a personality” with “being desperate for attention.” There’s a lot of disparaging comments on this thread about the Instagram generation/millennials or what have you, and while I don’t disagree that there are definitely those who are more fame hungry than others, it’s a massive stretch of every sort to insinuate that Emily Ratajkowski of all people is somehow the emblem of this generation lol.

      • perplexed says:
        December 6, 2017 at 1:06 pm

        I just used Emily R as an example of someone who craves attention, not someone who is the emblem of the millennial generation. She’s the most extreme example I could think of and the polar opposite of CBK. If I had someone somebody people actually like, or as you say, someone who “has a personality,” there would have been more controversy.

        I also think it’s necessary for stars today to post on Instagram to maintain their careers, so I didn’t want to cite someone like Taylor Swift or Selena Gomez, who genuinely have fans. Emily R seemed like the best example of someone who craves attention but nobody wants to pay attention to.

    • A says:
      December 6, 2017 at 12:53 pm

      I do too. There’s a lot of hubbub about the “magnetism” that CBK supposedly had. But Meghan has a charisma of a different type, something that’s a lot more vivid and personable than CBK could have ever hoped for. She was, essentially, the ice queen trope personified, but that was about it. Otherwise, her personality was as clean cut as the lines of her outfits.

      Reply
    • perplexed says:
      December 6, 2017 at 1:05 pm

      Wrong place for comment.

      Reply
  35. Adele Dazeem says:
    December 6, 2017 at 12:33 pm

    Another thing I loved about CBK…while I’m sure it took lots of effort and time and planning (and dieting!), she always looked effortless. Never over done. Never looked like these instagram starlets who try too hard to get attention. She’d die before she did some kind of ridiculous duck face pose. She abhorred the attention she got, from what I read, and I hate that she suffered so, but man, she really had that effortless thing down which is aspirational to me.

    Reply
  36. Tamberlz says:
    December 6, 2017 at 12:56 pm

    Yep, straight hair with a center part, maxi skirt and a collar shirt with no jacket. Wow, a turtleneck. Her ‘style’ is flat-out homage to Basic Bitch. This reporting cannot be paralleled.

    Reply
  37. Pandy says:
    December 6, 2017 at 12:57 pm

    Looking back at CBK, she was really gaunt. Wow.

    Reply

