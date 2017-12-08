Melania Trump: All I want for Christmas is a trip to a deserted island

Embed from Getty Images

When the time comes for the Trump family’s fall, I will not feel sorry for any of them… except Barron, he’s just a kid. But the rest of them can rot, Melania included. Until they are all hauled into federal prison, I do enjoy the fact that Melania continues to be so bad at First Ladying. She’s like a ghost haunting the Christmas festivities at the White House (after she insisted on creepy holiday decorations). She can go weeks without being seen. She is openly miserable when she is seen. And when forced to do First Lady activities, she tends to breeze in, Kardashian-style, with a coat uncomfortably worn over her shoulders, her high-waisted skirts looking ridiculous. Just think for a moment what the reaction would have been if Michelle Obama had done a fraction of that.

Anyway, Melania did something nice on Thursday: she visited the Children’s National Hospital in Washington, where she did a photo-op with sick kids, read them some books and did an impromptu Q&A session. The result was amazing.

First lady Melania Trump paid a visit to a pediatric hospital to read Christmas stories and visit with the children — and revealed that if she could spend the holiday anywhere in the world, she’d choose “a deserted island.” While mingling with the young patients at Children’s National Hospital in Washington, a 10-year-old boy named Andy asked her, “If you could spend the holidays anywhere in the world, where would you go?” “I would spend my holidays on a deserted island, a tropical island,” she replied, “with my family.” She also disclosed that her favorite Christmas song was “O Holy Night.” A girl named Olivia then asked about her favorite holiday meal. “My favorite thing to eat is some healthy food. And you feel very good after. Not too much eating. But we all enjoy,” the former model replied. A boy named Sammy wanted to know what she asked Santa to bring her. “I asked Santa for Christmas peace on the world, health, love and kindness,” she said. The tradition of first lady visits to Children’s National dates back more than 60 years to Bess Truman.

[From The NY Post]

So festive. All Melania wants for Christmas is a trip to a deserted island, where no Christmas indictments can be served. She also wants “kindness” for Christmas… because her husband is a sexual assailant who bullies everyone and everything and thinks it’s “low class” to own pets. Much kindness. So health. I do think Melania enjoys healthy food though, and I think she’s the only one stopping her husband from destroying Michelle Obama’s White House garden.

