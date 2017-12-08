Melania Trump: All I want for Christmas is a trip to a deserted island

When the time comes for the Trump family’s fall, I will not feel sorry for any of them… except Barron, he’s just a kid. But the rest of them can rot, Melania included. Until they are all hauled into federal prison, I do enjoy the fact that Melania continues to be so bad at First Ladying. She’s like a ghost haunting the Christmas festivities at the White House (after she insisted on creepy holiday decorations). She can go weeks without being seen. She is openly miserable when she is seen. And when forced to do First Lady activities, she tends to breeze in, Kardashian-style, with a coat uncomfortably worn over her shoulders, her high-waisted skirts looking ridiculous. Just think for a moment what the reaction would have been if Michelle Obama had done a fraction of that.
Anyway, Melania did something nice on Thursday: she visited the Children’s National Hospital in Washington, where she did a photo-op with sick kids, read them some books and did an impromptu Q&A session. The result was amazing.
First lady Melania Trump paid a visit to a pediatric hospital to read Christmas stories and visit with the children — and revealed that if she could spend the holiday anywhere in the world, she’d choose “a deserted island.” While mingling with the young patients at Children’s National Hospital in Washington, a 10-year-old boy named Andy asked her, “If you could spend the holidays anywhere in the world, where would you go?”
“I would spend my holidays on a deserted island, a tropical island,” she replied, “with my family.”
She also disclosed that her favorite Christmas song was “O Holy Night.”
A girl named Olivia then asked about her favorite holiday meal. “My favorite thing to eat is some healthy food. And you feel very good after. Not too much eating. But we all enjoy,” the former model replied.
A boy named Sammy wanted to know what she asked Santa to bring her.
“I asked Santa for Christmas peace on the world, health, love and kindness,” she said.
The tradition of first lady visits to Children’s National dates back more than 60 years to Bess Truman.
So festive. All Melania wants for Christmas is a trip to a deserted island, where no Christmas indictments can be served. She also wants “kindness” for Christmas… because her husband is a sexual assailant who bullies everyone and everything and thinks it’s “low class” to own pets. Much kindness. So health. I do think Melania enjoys healthy food though, and I think she’s the only one stopping her husband from destroying Michelle Obama’s White House garden.
Photos courtesy of Getty.
It would be a gift to us all if you took your husband and idiot step children to a deserted Island. Please make it a one way trip.
I can’t hate Hooker Barbie; she’s just a Slovenian “model” digging for gold. Cheeto Mussolini and the 3 adult children from Ivana, however, are just common or garden variety criminals. Mueller will roll them up like Gotti was rolled up because the government does not have a sense of humor about the mob and money laundering.
The sooner the better. These grifters are destroying America in record time.
Her oligarch might want her back after all these years.
How is her being from Slovenia relevant? Its the same as people talking crap about Markle not being British…
I wish her nationality was not used against her. And not next to ‘hooker’ either. It’s plain wrong.
she became complicit when she went on tv and said obamas birth certificate didnt look right to her
because she’s an expert on that and her opinion is important
Melania promoted the birther issue with Obama. That will always been enough for me. I’m sure her life sucks in ways we don’t even want to imagine, but those were her choices, and she chose to hitch her horse to this…whatever you want to call him.
She’s not Eastern European, tho, she’s Southern European.
Know your Slavs!
you forget that she was a strong supporter of the whole “birther” narrative?…and how her First Lady cause is bullying but she doesn’t ever call out her own husband’s bullying?
she’s not an “innocent” in all this. so, yeah, she can rot in hell/prison for all I care.
Not really. Slovenia is Central or Southeastern Europe ( if you group them with Croatia for an example). They’re not really southern.
That’s why I wrote Eastern European(ISH). To most westerners we’re all Easter European.
She may not be innocent, but xenophobia and sexism are always wrong, and comments about her are always full of both.
I’m Slovenian. We’re most certainly Southern, except in a few instances (like economical) when we’re sometimes placed Central. We’ve never been considered Eastern in any way, the only possible exception being if you count every country ever under the communist regime to be Eastern (not an uncommon feat, but an odd one), but even then our communism was much different from the one in the Soviet Union). By origin and linguistically, we’re South Slavs.
I sometimes describe myself as Eastern to foreigners because people think Slavs = East, but that’s not correct, it’s just meant to shorten the descriptions of who/where/when.
Well I’m Croatian ( pozdrav ) and we’re never described as southern. Maybe Dalmatia, but the whole country usually gets put into Southeastern Europe, very rarely Central. And we’re more to the south than you guys. And I know we’re not Eastern European and that our communism was different, but as I said, to most westerners, we’re all eastern European, so the stereotypes usually apply to us aswell.
I love how in most threads about Melanija there is at least one discussion about the placement of Slovenia
Živijo!
Dunno, it depends on what criteria you take. We’re normally put into the Southern group (culturally, linguistically, by origin) if we’re described by outsiders, sometimes Central. But if you take Croats away from the Southern group, you can’t place us there either, obviously. (BTW, does that get political in Croatia? Because it sure as hell does here. The more conservative you get, the further away from the south we are.)
It doesn’t help that Slovenia rests on a spot where so many different criteria meet and the borders were moved constantly (language groups, vegetation groups, cultural groups, borders of historical kingdoms …). So we’re all over the place, really.
We’ve got very little to do with Eastern Europe, tho, except that we’re all ex-commies and that they too are Slavs in origin, albeit a very long lost distant cousin. But as I said in my last paragraph, I describe myself as Eastern too, because people often equate Slavs with East. That’s where I agree with you completely.
Sorry for double post, but I just remembered something sad.
Here, too, Eastern Europen women (especially Ukrainian) are associated with sex workers. EE women really have it hard as soon as they move only a bit further towards the west.
Kindness starts at home, Melania.
Can we send her husband to the deserted island instead? With no way of returning?
Please, someone watch the whole video of this Q+A. Not to be a conspiracy theorist but I swear Melania breaks character at least once. Her accent just totally fades during one of her answers, then the next second she’s back to sounding like she just got off the boat from Russia. I can’t be the only one who noticed 🤞
Her accent is much stronger and more Russian like than the accent of most Slovenians.
What surprises me in her expressing herself, is how her grammar is still distinctly Slovenian, only that she uses English words – assuming these are direct quotes (“but we all enjoy”; “I asked Santa for Christmas peace on the world”). Granted, I probably insert Slovenian grammar into my writing here, but I’ve never lived in an English speaking country. You’re supposed to pick up basic phrases, no?
ETA: I just saw Reef below mentioning that she has the same speech pattern as her husband. And he really can’t speak properly, so if she’s really mostly picking her language from him, she never stood a chance in learning English anyways.
Re @NTTR observation: why doesn’t she hire a tutor and a vocal coach? It’s not that hard, she has the resources. There are companies that have their staff take courses/trainings in communication techniques – speech, body language.
That’s a good question. I believe that she never thought she’d need one. It’s not like she was ever required to speak (except for the basic fluff), probably not even at her own home. Can you imagine DT ever caring about what she thinks?
So even if they hired one for her now, when she’s forced to be FLOTUS, it’s a tad late. She’ll perhaps improve a bit, but that’s it.
Exactly. Her accent, personality, and mannerisms are totally “central casting Russian beauty. “
I think by keeping or even turning up her accent, she has a bit of a shield to hide behind. Like she can claim not to understand what’s happening around her and/or FLOTUS obligations because of the supposed language barrier. F&ck her.
But she didn’t just make up that accent now when she’s FLOTUS. She had her own “business” of jewelry designing (the kind only a wife of a billionare can have) and she was giving interviews or statements every now and then for fashion outlets. She sounded just as “Russian” as she does today.
I remember watching a couple of her appearances hawking watches on a shopping channel, and I don’t recall her accent being as strong as it is now.
Maybe she had more public practice then, and reverted back to native language in recent years.
Hmmm, could she really be a Russian plant who wasn’t trained well?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But you might be right that she’s now using Slovenian more often. Barron speaks Slovenian, plus her parents moved to the US some time ago to lend her a hand.
She’s married to an ignorant buffoon who, although born in the USA and put in experience private schools, can barely string two sentences together. Her English is not going to improve in that marriage situation.
I don’t know how long she’s been in the US, but sometimes accents fade and she’s been faking her thick accent.
Maybe it’s just loose dentures causing the accent to change
#fake accent
My mother has been in the US since I was 7, I am now 52. I lost mine. My mom’s is still as strong as the day she stepped off the plane decades ago. I’d believe Melania & her accent if the entire family didn’t lie or exaggerate everything as they do. They all need to just go.
That’s probably it… Donald probably prefers her to look and sound like a Russian doll. It’s fascinating when the mask slips a little.
I’ve noticed too, that was weird.
Where is it? I can’t find it.
I saw it on Twitter, but I can’t find a non twitter link that works. NBC News tweeted it yesterday, and Melania retweeted it. The clip I saw was only three minutes long but it went on much longer
Ha, I listened to it now. She looks alright, like being around kids actually makes her happy. Good for her.
But her answers sounded a lot like she was at a beauty pageant.
@magnoliarose: put into the YouTube search bar “melania trump at children’s national hospital”, that’s how I found it.
@NTTR/ That makes sense, but still, it’s been a year already (I won’t cry, I won’t cry). She knew she’d have to make appearances and SPEAK. Whatever, she can do what she wants. Speaking with an accent is not a crime, and so do many people in the US. I am going to OTT with this thing.
And no, I don’t think Drumpf **cares** about her at all. Not about what she thinks, says, feels.
so liberal and progressive of you to make fun of her accent. i’m an immigrant and will alway sound fob to you. you might think that’s shameful but i am not ashamed of my accent and neither should she be.
I’m born and raised in the US. Have lived in four different states. People commented on my accent and pronunciation. I said soda rather than pop (when people said aunt they pronounced it ‘ant’ and I kept wondering why they named insects, lol.) when I moved from east coast to mid west as a child. When I moved back as an adult people made comments on my accent and enunciation. Apparently I had a mid western accent and my enunciation because I didnt ‘sound’ black. I continue to pronounce aunt as ‘ant’ and say soda rather than pop.
My enunciation has been noted several times. I finally asked someone why and was told I ‘speak like a teacher’ to which my response was while there are teachers in my family I speak like everyone else in my family.
Thanks for the geography background on Slovenia and Croatia and the reminder that communism has different forms. You’ve given me stuff to google.
Did anyone ever hear elders call a soda pop a “dope”? I grew up hearing that in the 1970s, realizing my wonderful elderly relatives had no idea that word had another meaning!
It’s interesting how some accents fade over time and some accents remain as strong as ever. Portia de Rossi, Ellen Degeneres’s wife, totally speaks with an American accent. Maybe because she’s lived here so long, she’s done so many American roles, but I think she can summon her Australian accent if she has to.
My father is French and he’s lived in the States since 1980 so close to 40 years. He’s lived longer in the States than he did in France and to be honest, I can’t really hear his accent at all because I grew up listening to it. He definitely has one but it’s not that strong typical French accent like the chef in the Little Mermaid (and there are plenty of French people who retain that accent). Most people can tell he’s from somewhere else but they can’t pinpoint France. It’ s hilarious when we go back to France though because my father’s Normandy accent then comes out full force and I’m like “Where is this coming from? You don’t speak in French like this in the States!”
I admit to being fascinated with accents. I have one myself, that slips in and out depending on the setting. For example, when I speak professionally I no longer have one, but if I’m drinking and relaxed it comes out big time.
Maybe that’s what struck me about the video with Melania… there are a couple of slips where her accent is more American, and they happen when she’s speaking spontaneously. But when she speaks intentionally her accent is thick as mud.
Foreign born actors who work in the US usually get voice or dialect coaches to be able to get more roles not only for foreign characters. Likewise US born for characters with specific regional accents. Can’t see JLo playing a Southern bell with NY accent and even there in NY there are several American English accents.
My fave is Renee doing Bridget Jones!
We’ll pay for your whole trip but you have to take all your family and it has to be permanent!!!
By all means Melania, please do take your husband and Kelly Anne and SHS and DT jr. away to another planet where we can’t hear from them all.
Is there a Go Fund Me page for her? I would be happy to contribute and she can take the Donald with her.
Go Fund Me? They’re already taking our money! They can just gtfo, the sooner, the better.
It is so worth it though Esmom. 20 dollars and we can have them all gone FOREVER!
If 20 dollars would guarantee getting them out I’d be all in. However, I’m pretty convinced they’ll be as hard to eradicate as cockroaches.
You know those low class grifters aren’t going to use their own dirty money when they can use ours. If it means a one way ticket out of our lives, where do I contribute?
If the entire family went, stayed forever, and threw all of their phones, computers, etc in the trash before leaving, that would be a Trump trip I wouldn’t mind paying for
I want all those phones, computers, etc. turned over to Bobby Mueller. That should ensure their stay in the Big House rather than a tropical paradise.
lol, so she and her husband have the same speech pattern. This is the happiest she’s ever looked being FLOTUS. Yes, yes she’s awful but….that coat though.
And she won’t need that on that tropical island and she’s barely worn it, seeing that she can’t be bothered to put her arms in the sleeves, so she’s probably not too attached to it. She should leave it for you when she goes.
Maybe she bought or received a size too small to accommodate her bust, and that’s why she won’t place arms in sleeves (same with that jacket a couple of weeks ago).
I would think jackets and coats require tailoring for her measurements. Maybe this one was more off-the-rack. Just a theory other than she’s trying to start an odd trend. I can’t understand why she does it, otherwise.
She wants peace in the world? Well maybe she should tell her moron of a husband to stop throwing lit matches into powder kegs?
Donald Trump to stop throwing matches into powder kegs! That’s like asking a pig not to wallow in the mud. He can’t stop being a a**hole who is going to get us all killed.
That’s a grumpy Santa.
I know, he looks so over it.
+1!!!!
Right?! That is the most miserable looking Santa I have ever seen. And it’s not just in one photo! He looks like he wants to be anywhere else. Like maybe a deserted island?
Honestly, I thought that it was Mother’s Husband in disguise.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s an idiot. Fact check you moron, remembering Pearl Harbor as November 7th, dumb as a rock. @Lila above, lol….Go Fund Me…Ha! It would be a gift for us all to have these people go to a deserted island, and unlike Gilligan, the Skipper, the millionaire and his wife, the Movie Star, professor and Mary Ann NEVER RETURN!!!
Trust me, Mel-most of the country would love it if your entire family went to a deserted island and never came back. Except for Barron. Barron deserves a chance.
Her answers are just so…joyless. Even Santa and the kid look like they don’t want to be there.
I’ll give her this, I’m not a religious person but O Holy Night (as sung by Nat King Cole, natch) is one of my all time favorite Christmas songs.
@grabbyhands: Yes, joyless — that’s the word. She wants to get away from all of us and eat food that won’t make her fat. I don’t doubt that being FLOTUS has its challenges, but by God, she sucks at this job.
She makes Kannot (in a different job, but still) look like a well-oiled, unstoppable, PR charm machine, which is saying something. I’d compare her to Michelle, but the chasm is too great.
When Trump is out of office (hopefully sooner than later) the divorce between these two is going to be epic. She didn’t sign up for all this. She wanted a sugar daddy not a POTUS
Does she not understand that arms are supposed to go INSIDE sleeves? Just curious.
Lack of tailoring or trend attempt are my guesses.
it’s fashion, darling.
Watch, after Christmas, she won’t be seen for months. It’s really a shame–the position of First Lady can be used to do so much good and to set a great example for others, and she’s wasting it.
She hates every single second of being First Lady. I’d feel bad for her if she wasn’t such a terrible person too.
The guy playing Santa is practically screaming with his eyes. “GET ME OUT OF HERE.”
Why does she always wear coats over her shoulders. Such a strange look; how does the coat stay put? Are there attachements? Also hate the high waisted skirts with the tucked in tops
Eh, most fashion people wear it that way.
yep – shows off both your outfit AND your coat.
https://youtu.be/b6NqscIsidQ
This is very funny.
@Sansa: LOL! This is HILARIOUS! Thanks for sharing!
God, I LOVE Tracey Ullman…so good.
Sansa, this is fantastic. Excellent parody. WOW! Please, everyone go see it if you haven’t already. Massive LOL!
I watched the Q&A part, I really liked the way she interacted with the children who asked her questions – looking in the audience when she did not see where the child was, asking that boy what his favourite Christmas song was. The “deserted, TROPICAL island” answer was uber-lame, how does the majority of Americans relate to that? She could have answered: it doesn’t matter where I am if I’m together with my family and loved ones.
I won’t fault her for the “peace, love, kindness” answer. We all need that, no matter where we are.
I think her and her husband make it pretty clear that they could care less about relating to the majority of Americans, and they do that on a daily basis.
It’s hard to be a classless, ignorant gold-digger.
I think Alcatraz is available for their vacation.
LOL!!!!!!!
Hahahaha! You win the comments today!
and they’d get a lovely view of sanctuary city San Francisco..
I’m afraid any extended time away from her hair stylists and ‘doctors’ and she might lose her job as mannequin mrs..
Why would she get to go to a deserted tropical island for a vacation? Donald didn’t even take her on a proper honeymoon. They stayed at their Palm Beach home, Mar-a- Lago, because he said there was no place better than there. And she smiled like she agreed back then in the interview. What a bore he is.
What a coincidence! All I want for Christmas is for her and her family to go to a deserted island.
How about Guantanamo? Seems to fit the occasion.
BOOM !
haha
She wants to be on a deserted island with Trump? She IS complicit. I think she should pack up and take Trump with her, removing her husband’s mean spirited, misguided, dangerous, careless, and treasonous acts from the rest of the world. Now that would be lovely.
You are assuming she counts Trump as ‘my family’. Personally I think she means her son and her parents.
Saw that headline and thought, “You and me both, honey. You and me both.”
“Much kindness. So health.” Muuaaaa ha haaa
