Melania Trump: All I want for Christmas is a trip to a deserted island

When the time comes for the Trump family’s fall, I will not feel sorry for any of them… except Barron, he’s just a kid. But the rest of them can rot, Melania included. Until they are all hauled into federal prison, I do enjoy the fact that Melania continues to be so bad at First Ladying. She’s like a ghost haunting the Christmas festivities at the White House (after she insisted on creepy holiday decorations). She can go weeks without being seen. She is openly miserable when she is seen. And when forced to do First Lady activities, she tends to breeze in, Kardashian-style, with a coat uncomfortably worn over her shoulders, her high-waisted skirts looking ridiculous. Just think for a moment what the reaction would have been if Michelle Obama had done a fraction of that.

Anyway, Melania did something nice on Thursday: she visited the Children’s National Hospital in Washington, where she did a photo-op with sick kids, read them some books and did an impromptu Q&A session. The result was amazing.

First lady Melania Trump paid a visit to a pediatric hospital to read Christmas stories and visit with the children — and revealed that if she could spend the holiday anywhere in the world, she’d choose “a deserted island.” While mingling with the young patients at Children’s National Hospital in Washington, a 10-year-old boy named Andy asked her, “If you could spend the holidays anywhere in the world, where would you go?”

“I would spend my holidays on a deserted island, a tropical island,” she replied, “with my family.”

She also disclosed that her favorite Christmas song was “O Holy Night.”

A girl named Olivia then asked about her favorite holiday meal. “My favorite thing to eat is some healthy food. And you feel very good after. Not too much eating. But we all enjoy,” the former model replied.

A boy named Sammy wanted to know what she asked Santa to bring her.

“I asked Santa for Christmas peace on the world, health, love and kindness,” she said.

The tradition of first lady visits to Children’s National dates back more than 60 years to Bess Truman.

[From The NY Post]

So festive. All Melania wants for Christmas is a trip to a deserted island, where no Christmas indictments can be served. She also wants “kindness” for Christmas… because her husband is a sexual assailant who bullies everyone and everything and thinks it’s “low class” to own pets. Much kindness. So health. I do think Melania enjoys healthy food though, and I think she’s the only one stopping her husband from destroying Michelle Obama’s White House garden.

Photos courtesy of Getty.

 

94 Responses to “Melania Trump: All I want for Christmas is a trip to a deserted island”

  1. Tate says:
    December 8, 2017 at 7:37 am

    It would be a gift to us all if you took your husband and idiot step children to a deserted Island. Please make it a one way trip.

    Reply
    • ELX says:
      December 8, 2017 at 8:34 am

      I can’t hate Hooker Barbie; she’s just a Slovenian “model” digging for gold. Cheeto Mussolini and the 3 adult children from Ivana, however, are just common or garden variety criminals. Mueller will roll them up like Gotti was rolled up because the government does not have a sense of humor about the mob and money laundering.

      Reply
      • Tate says:
        December 8, 2017 at 8:44 am

        The sooner the better. These grifters are destroying America in record time.

      • magnoliarose says:
        December 8, 2017 at 8:59 am

        Her oligarch might want her back after all these years.

      • milla says:
        December 8, 2017 at 9:21 am

        How is her being from Slovenia relevant? Its the same as people talking crap about Markle not being British…

      • SoulSPA says:
        December 8, 2017 at 9:23 am

        I wish her nationality was not used against her. And not next to ‘hooker’ either. It’s plain wrong.

      • lisa says:
        December 8, 2017 at 10:03 am

        she became complicit when she went on tv and said obamas birth certificate didnt look right to her

        because she’s an expert on that and her opinion is important

      • lucy2 says:
        December 8, 2017 at 10:11 am

        Melania promoted the birther issue with Obama. That will always been enough for me. I’m sure her life sucks in ways we don’t even want to imagine, but those were her choices, and she chose to hitch her horse to this…whatever you want to call him.

      • Nanny to the Rescue says:
        December 8, 2017 at 10:30 am

        She’s not Eastern European, tho, she’s Southern European.
        Know your Slavs!
        ;)

      • whatWHAT? says:
        December 8, 2017 at 10:32 am

        you forget that she was a strong supporter of the whole “birther” narrative?…and how her First Lady cause is bullying but she doesn’t ever call out her own husband’s bullying?

        she’s not an “innocent” in all this. so, yeah, she can rot in hell/prison for all I care.

      • Kata says:
        December 8, 2017 at 10:35 am

        Not really. Slovenia is Central or Southeastern Europe ( if you group them with Croatia for an example). They’re not really southern.

        That’s why I wrote Eastern European(ISH). To most westerners we’re all Easter European.

        She may not be innocent, but xenophobia and sexism are always wrong, and comments about her are always full of both.

      • Nanny to the Rescue says:
        December 8, 2017 at 10:39 am

        I’m Slovenian. We’re most certainly Southern, except in a few instances (like economical) when we’re sometimes placed Central. We’ve never been considered Eastern in any way, the only possible exception being if you count every country ever under the communist regime to be Eastern (not an uncommon feat, but an odd one), but even then our communism was much different from the one in the Soviet Union). By origin and linguistically, we’re South Slavs.

        I sometimes describe myself as Eastern to foreigners because people think Slavs = East, but that’s not correct, it’s just meant to shorten the descriptions of who/where/when.

      • Kata says:
        December 8, 2017 at 10:51 am

        Well I’m Croatian ( pozdrav :) ) and we’re never described as southern. Maybe Dalmatia, but the whole country usually gets put into Southeastern Europe, very rarely Central. And we’re more to the south than you guys. And I know we’re not Eastern European and that our communism was different, but as I said, to most westerners, we’re all eastern European, so the stereotypes usually apply to us aswell.

        I love how in most threads about Melanija there is at least one discussion about the placement of Slovenia :D

      • Nanny to the Rescue says:
        December 8, 2017 at 11:08 am

        Živijo!
        :D

        Dunno, it depends on what criteria you take. We’re normally put into the Southern group (culturally, linguistically, by origin) if we’re described by outsiders, sometimes Central. But if you take Croats away from the Southern group, you can’t place us there either, obviously. (BTW, does that get political in Croatia? Because it sure as hell does here. The more conservative you get, the further away from the south we are.)

        It doesn’t help that Slovenia rests on a spot where so many different criteria meet and the borders were moved constantly (language groups, vegetation groups, cultural groups, borders of historical kingdoms …). So we’re all over the place, really.

        We’ve got very little to do with Eastern Europe, tho, except that we’re all ex-commies and that they too are Slavs in origin, albeit a very long lost distant cousin. But as I said in my last paragraph, I describe myself as Eastern too, because people often equate Slavs with East. That’s where I agree with you completely.

      • Nanny to the Rescue says:
        December 8, 2017 at 11:28 am

        Sorry for double post, but I just remembered something sad.

        Here, too, Eastern Europen women (especially Ukrainian) are associated with sex workers. EE women really have it hard as soon as they move only a bit further towards the west.

  2. Lucy2 says:
    December 8, 2017 at 7:37 am

    Kindness starts at home, Melania.

    Can we send her husband to the deserted island instead? With no way of returning?

    Reply
  3. Annabelle Bronstein says:
    December 8, 2017 at 7:38 am

    Please, someone watch the whole video of this Q+A. Not to be a conspiracy theorist but I swear Melania breaks character at least once. Her accent just totally fades during one of her answers, then the next second she’s back to sounding like she just got off the boat from Russia. I can’t be the only one who noticed 🤞

    Reply
    • Kata says:
      December 8, 2017 at 7:57 am

      Her accent is much stronger and more Russian like than the accent of most Slovenians.

      Reply
      • Nanny to the Rescue says:
        December 8, 2017 at 8:20 am

        What surprises me in her expressing herself, is how her grammar is still distinctly Slovenian, only that she uses English words – assuming these are direct quotes (“but we all enjoy”; “I asked Santa for Christmas peace on the world”). Granted, I probably insert Slovenian grammar into my writing here, but I’ve never lived in an English speaking country. You’re supposed to pick up basic phrases, no?

        ETA: I just saw Reef below mentioning that she has the same speech pattern as her husband. And he really can’t speak properly, so if she’s really mostly picking her language from him, she never stood a chance in learning English anyways.

      • Pumpkin (formally soup, pie) says:
        December 8, 2017 at 8:41 am

        Re @NTTR observation: why doesn’t she hire a tutor and a vocal coach? It’s not that hard, she has the resources. There are companies that have their staff take courses/trainings in communication techniques – speech, body language.

      • Nanny to the Rescue says:
        December 8, 2017 at 8:59 am

        That’s a good question. I believe that she never thought she’d need one. It’s not like she was ever required to speak (except for the basic fluff), probably not even at her own home. Can you imagine DT ever caring about what she thinks?

        So even if they hired one for her now, when she’s forced to be FLOTUS, it’s a tad late. She’ll perhaps improve a bit, but that’s it.

      • Annabelle Bronstein says:
        December 8, 2017 at 8:59 am

        Exactly. Her accent, personality, and mannerisms are totally “central casting Russian beauty. “

      • Esmom says:
        December 8, 2017 at 9:01 am

        I think by keeping or even turning up her accent, she has a bit of a shield to hide behind. Like she can claim not to understand what’s happening around her and/or FLOTUS obligations because of the supposed language barrier. F&ck her.

      • Nanny to the Rescue says:
        December 8, 2017 at 9:10 am

        But she didn’t just make up that accent now when she’s FLOTUS. She had her own “business” of jewelry designing (the kind only a wife of a billionare can have) and she was giving interviews or statements every now and then for fashion outlets. She sounded just as “Russian” as she does today.

      • Christin says:
        December 8, 2017 at 9:37 am

        I remember watching a couple of her appearances hawking watches on a shopping channel, and I don’t recall her accent being as strong as it is now.

        Maybe she had more public practice then, and reverted back to native language in recent years.

      • Jerusha says:
        December 8, 2017 at 9:51 am

        Hmmm, could she really be a Russian plant who wasn’t trained well?

      • Nanny to the Rescue says:
        December 8, 2017 at 9:55 am

        @Christin: Maybe they did 75 takes of every shot for her to get it right?

        But you might be right that she’s now using Slovenian more often. Barron speaks Slovenian, plus her parents moved to the US some time ago to lend her a hand.

      • ORIGINAL T.C. says:
        December 8, 2017 at 11:28 am

        She’s married to an ignorant buffoon who, although born in the USA and put in experience private schools, can barely string two sentences together. Her English is not going to improve in that marriage situation.

    • Beth says:
      December 8, 2017 at 8:14 am

      I don’t know how long she’s been in the US, but sometimes accents fade and she’s been faking her thick accent.
      Maybe it’s just loose dentures causing the accent to change
      #fake accent

      Reply
    • C says:
      December 8, 2017 at 8:15 am

      I’ve noticed too, that was weird.

      Reply
    • magnoliarose says:
      December 8, 2017 at 9:03 am

      Where is it? I can’t find it.

      Reply
    • Pumpkin (formally soup, pie) says:
      December 8, 2017 at 9:46 am

      @NTTR/ That makes sense, but still, it’s been a year already (I won’t cry, I won’t cry). She knew she’d have to make appearances and SPEAK. Whatever, she can do what she wants. Speaking with an accent is not a crime, and so do many people in the US. I am going to OTT with this thing.
      And no, I don’t think Drumpf **cares** about her at all. Not about what she thinks, says, feels.

      Reply
    • anon says:
      December 8, 2017 at 10:43 am

      so liberal and progressive of you to make fun of her accent. i’m an immigrant and will alway sound fob to you. you might think that’s shameful but i am not ashamed of my accent and neither should she be.

      Reply
      • Cran says:
        December 8, 2017 at 11:28 am

        I’m born and raised in the US. Have lived in four different states. People commented on my accent and pronunciation. I said soda rather than pop (when people said aunt they pronounced it ‘ant’ and I kept wondering why they named insects, lol.) when I moved from east coast to mid west as a child. When I moved back as an adult people made comments on my accent and enunciation. Apparently I had a mid western accent and my enunciation because I didnt ‘sound’ black. I continue to pronounce aunt as ‘ant’ and say soda rather than pop.

        My enunciation has been noted several times. I finally asked someone why and was told I ‘speak like a teacher’ to which my response was while there are teachers in my family I speak like everyone else in my family.

        Thanks for the geography background on Slovenia and Croatia and the reminder that communism has different forms. You’ve given me stuff to google.

      • Christin says:
        December 8, 2017 at 12:12 pm

        Did anyone ever hear elders call a soda pop a “dope”? I grew up hearing that in the 1970s, realizing my wonderful elderly relatives had no idea that word had another meaning!

    • Amelie says:
      December 8, 2017 at 11:39 am

      It’s interesting how some accents fade over time and some accents remain as strong as ever. Portia de Rossi, Ellen Degeneres’s wife, totally speaks with an American accent. Maybe because she’s lived here so long, she’s done so many American roles, but I think she can summon her Australian accent if she has to.

      My father is French and he’s lived in the States since 1980 so close to 40 years. He’s lived longer in the States than he did in France and to be honest, I can’t really hear his accent at all because I grew up listening to it. He definitely has one but it’s not that strong typical French accent like the chef in the Little Mermaid (and there are plenty of French people who retain that accent). Most people can tell he’s from somewhere else but they can’t pinpoint France. It’ s hilarious when we go back to France though because my father’s Normandy accent then comes out full force and I’m like “Where is this coming from? You don’t speak in French like this in the States!”

      Reply
      • Annabelle Bronstein says:
        December 8, 2017 at 12:16 pm

        I admit to being fascinated with accents. I have one myself, that slips in and out depending on the setting. For example, when I speak professionally I no longer have one, but if I’m drinking and relaxed it comes out big time.

        Maybe that’s what struck me about the video with Melania… there are a couple of slips where her accent is more American, and they happen when she’s speaking spontaneously. But when she speaks intentionally her accent is thick as mud.

      • SoulSPA says:
        December 8, 2017 at 12:33 pm

        Foreign born actors who work in the US usually get voice or dialect coaches to be able to get more roles not only for foreign characters. Likewise US born for characters with specific regional accents. Can’t see JLo playing a Southern bell with NY accent and even there in NY there are several American English accents.
        My fave is Renee doing Bridget Jones!

  4. Melibea says:
    December 8, 2017 at 7:39 am

    We’ll pay for your whole trip but you have to take all your family and it has to be permanent!!!

    Reply
  5. Lolo86lf says:
    December 8, 2017 at 7:40 am

    By all means Melania, please do take your husband and Kelly Anne and SHS and DT jr. away to another planet where we can’t hear from them all.

    Reply
  6. Lila says:
    December 8, 2017 at 7:44 am

    Is there a Go Fund Me page for her? I would be happy to contribute and she can take the Donald with her.

    Reply
  7. Beth says:
    December 8, 2017 at 7:45 am

    If the entire family went, stayed forever, and threw all of their phones, computers, etc in the trash before leaving, that would be a Trump trip I wouldn’t mind paying for

    Reply
  8. Reef says:
    December 8, 2017 at 7:48 am

    lol, so she and her husband have the same speech pattern. This is the happiest she’s ever looked being FLOTUS. Yes, yes she’s awful but….that coat though.

    Reply
    • lightpurple says:
      December 8, 2017 at 7:54 am

      And she won’t need that on that tropical island and she’s barely worn it, seeing that she can’t be bothered to put her arms in the sleeves, so she’s probably not too attached to it. She should leave it for you when she goes.

      Reply
      • Christin says:
        December 8, 2017 at 9:41 am

        Maybe she bought or received a size too small to accommodate her bust, and that’s why she won’t place arms in sleeves (same with that jacket a couple of weeks ago).

        I would think jackets and coats require tailoring for her measurements. Maybe this one was more off-the-rack. Just a theory other than she’s trying to start an odd trend. I can’t understand why she does it, otherwise.

  9. LadyMTL says:
    December 8, 2017 at 7:52 am

    She wants peace in the world? Well maybe she should tell her moron of a husband to stop throwing lit matches into powder kegs?

    Reply
  10. Natalie S says:
    December 8, 2017 at 7:53 am

    That’s a grumpy Santa.

    Reply
  11. Nancy says:
    December 8, 2017 at 8:03 am

    She’s an idiot. Fact check you moron, remembering Pearl Harbor as November 7th, dumb as a rock. @Lila above, lol….Go Fund Me…Ha! It would be a gift for us all to have these people go to a deserted island, and unlike Gilligan, the Skipper, the millionaire and his wife, the Movie Star, professor and Mary Ann NEVER RETURN!!!

    Reply
  12. grabbyhands says:
    December 8, 2017 at 8:07 am

    Trust me, Mel-most of the country would love it if your entire family went to a deserted island and never came back. Except for Barron. Barron deserves a chance.

    Her answers are just so…joyless. Even Santa and the kid look like they don’t want to be there.

    I’ll give her this, I’m not a religious person but O Holy Night (as sung by Nat King Cole, natch) is one of my all time favorite Christmas songs.

    Reply
    • Alix says:
      December 8, 2017 at 8:42 am

      @grabbyhands: Yes, joyless — that’s the word. She wants to get away from all of us and eat food that won’t make her fat. I don’t doubt that being FLOTUS has its challenges, but by God, she sucks at this job.

      She makes Kannot (in a different job, but still) look like a well-oiled, unstoppable, PR charm machine, which is saying something. I’d compare her to Michelle, but the chasm is too great.

      Reply
  13. queenE says:
    December 8, 2017 at 8:09 am

    When Trump is out of office (hopefully sooner than later) the divorce between these two is going to be epic. She didn’t sign up for all this. She wanted a sugar daddy not a POTUS

    Reply
  14. Hella says:
    December 8, 2017 at 8:09 am

    Does she not understand that arms are supposed to go INSIDE sleeves? Just curious.

    Reply
  15. Anastasia says:
    December 8, 2017 at 8:10 am

    Watch, after Christmas, she won’t be seen for months. It’s really a shame–the position of First Lady can be used to do so much good and to set a great example for others, and she’s wasting it.

    Reply
  16. Anastasia says:
    December 8, 2017 at 8:11 am

    The guy playing Santa is practically screaming with his eyes. “GET ME OUT OF HERE.”

    Reply
  17. cindyp says:
    December 8, 2017 at 8:16 am

    Why does she always wear coats over her shoulders. Such a strange look; how does the coat stay put? Are there attachements? Also hate the high waisted skirts with the tucked in tops

    Reply
  18. Sansa says:
    December 8, 2017 at 8:33 am

    https://youtu.be/b6NqscIsidQ

    This is very funny.

    Reply
  19. Pumpkin (formally soup, pie) says:
    December 8, 2017 at 8:38 am

    I watched the Q&A part, I really liked the way she interacted with the children who asked her questions – looking in the audience when she did not see where the child was, asking that boy what his favourite Christmas song was. The “deserted, TROPICAL island” answer was uber-lame, how does the majority of Americans relate to that? She could have answered: it doesn’t matter where I am if I’m together with my family and loved ones.

    I won’t fault her for the “peace, love, kindness” answer. We all need that, no matter where we are.

    Reply
  20. Green Is Good says:
    December 8, 2017 at 9:00 am

    It’s hard to be a classless, ignorant gold-digger.

    Reply
  21. Susan Mansfield says:
    December 8, 2017 at 9:20 am

    I think Alcatraz is available for their vacation.

    Reply
  22. Jayna says:
    December 8, 2017 at 9:53 am

    Why would she get to go to a deserted tropical island for a vacation? Donald didn’t even take her on a proper honeymoon. They stayed at their Palm Beach home, Mar-a- Lago, because he said there was no place better than there. And she smiled like she agreed back then in the interview. What a bore he is.

    Reply
  23. MissMarierose says:
    December 8, 2017 at 10:00 am

    What a coincidence! All I want for Christmas is for her and her family to go to a deserted island.

    Reply
  24. adastraperaspera says:
    December 8, 2017 at 10:32 am

    How about Guantanamo? Seems to fit the occasion.

    Reply
  25. robyn says:
    December 8, 2017 at 10:36 am

    She wants to be on a deserted island with Trump? She IS complicit. I think she should pack up and take Trump with her, removing her husband’s mean spirited, misguided, dangerous, careless, and treasonous acts from the rest of the world. Now that would be lovely.

    Reply
  26. Who ARE These People? says:
    December 8, 2017 at 12:05 pm

    Saw that headline and thought, “You and me both, honey. You and me both.”

    Reply
  27. Nibbi says:
    December 8, 2017 at 12:49 pm

    “Much kindness. So health.” Muuaaaa ha haaa :)

    Reply

