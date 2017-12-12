Chris Brown bought his three-year-old daughter a baby monkey

Embed from Getty Images

Guess who is going for Father of the Year? Chris Brown. Guess who isn’t going to get it? (Hint: it’s the same answer.) Proving that he is outright allergic to common sense, Chris Brown gave his three-year old daughter, Royalty, an early Christmas present. This is stupid for many reasons. The first is: never give a child a present before the holiday because they will always still expect something cool on the actual day. You can buy them their own crystal castle prior but come Christmas morning there better be something under the tree. This, however, is the least of Brown’s stupidity. The worst is he gave his baby girl a baby capuchin monkey. A baby capuchin monkey – to a three-year-old.

Gawd this is stupid. I mean, every person knows that the parents end up taking care of the pet, especially at that age. So let’s consider the parent here – *oof* that poor monkey. Royalty may be the most responsible little girl on the planet, but she’s three.

Capuchins are not on the endangered list but that does not mean there isn’t a big danger to people, especially untrained people, owning them. I think people remember Ross’ pet Marcel from Friends and think it’s a good idea. Yeah? Well my daughter was pretty keen to have a tiger after she saw Aladdin but I still found the strength to say no.

But why does this story sound familiar? Oh that’s right, because an idiot producer gave a capuchin monkey to Justin Bieber. Guess what happened there, the poor thing was taken from him at the German border when Bieber was on tour with no papers for the monkey. I say/ “poor thing” but the monkey being removed to the Serengeti-Park in Hodenhagen was probably the best thing that could happen to him after he’d been given to Bieber.

So we’re clear, right? This is not a good idea. Even dogs and cats are questionable gifts if the receiver hasn’t expressed they were ready to adopt. You know who should have capuchin babies? Capuchin moms and dads, that’s who.

And then there’s this:

Focused 😂😘

A post shared by 💔🌕🏆 🔥🐐 (@chrisbrownofficial) on

I found this article on horse painting so I guess it’s a thing? It seems odd to me but I guess people paint their pet turtles. I think it’s safe to say that Royalty’s relationship to pets thus far has been unconventional at best.

Embed from Getty Images

wenn31753529

wenn31837532

Photo credit: Getty Images, WENN Photos and Instagram

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

13 Responses to “Chris Brown bought his three-year-old daughter a baby monkey”

  1. Brunswickstoval says:
    December 12, 2017 at 7:11 am

    I can’t believe you can legally do this. Ugh those poor animals.

    Reply
  2. ilove6kies says:
    December 12, 2017 at 7:12 am

    What a moron

    Reply
  3. Char says:
    December 12, 2017 at 7:13 am

    Will one day Royalty marry King Cairo?

    Reply
  4. Sixer says:
    December 12, 2017 at 7:15 am

    What is the MATTER with people? This is a living creature, not an accoutrement.

    Reply
  5. RBC says:
    December 12, 2017 at 7:18 am

    This is not going to end well. Also if it has not been said lately, Chris Brown is a disgusting human being

    Reply
  6. smcollins says:
    December 12, 2017 at 7:23 am

    Royalty is absolutely adorable. That’s all I’ve got.

    Reply
  7. Izzy says:
    December 12, 2017 at 7:23 am

    This man is an idiot

    Reply
  8. Shambles says:
    December 12, 2017 at 7:25 am

    That poor child. That poor monkey. I feel for all innocent beings involved with the pile of trash that is Chris Brown.

    Reply
  9. Jussie says:
    December 12, 2017 at 7:27 am

    God he’s trash.

    I don’t get how he still has a career or fans. He peaked almost immediately after his career started over a decade ago. It’s all been downhill from there. People talk about his talent, but he’s really not that talented. He can sing, but in the really bland, mediocre way tens of thousands of young guys can sing. He can dance, but no better than any decent back-up dancer. He’s not even attractive. He never was, but now he looks like an after picture in a meth PSA. So who’s still stanning for this douche?

    Reply
  10. HelloSunshine says:
    December 12, 2017 at 7:31 am

    He is very, very clearly on drugs and wasn’t capable of a rational decision before it was obvious the was addicted so I imagine this is just the beginning of it. This should not be legal at all. Especially with a three year old involved. How long before the monkey stops showing up in Instagrams and we never learn what happened to it?

    Reply
  11. Lucy says:
    December 12, 2017 at 7:35 am

    Poor little monkey. Poor baby girl. And HE SHOULD BE IN JAIL.

    Reply
  12. Linabear says:
    December 12, 2017 at 7:38 am

    Hate him.

    Reply
  13. BearcatLawyer says:
    December 12, 2017 at 7:39 am

    Who sold this baby monkey to Chris Brown of all people? Where is this animal being kept? And is he passing this off as a “service animal” to avoid state and local wild animal laws? Entirely too much irresponsible and questionable conduct before my coffee….

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment