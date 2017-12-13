Joey Lawrence: ‘there’s been serious talk’ of a Blossom reboot

Embed from Getty Images
Ugh. I feel my lack of interest in all of these reboots of TV favorites from the 80s and 90s is definitely falling on deaf ears, as yet another beloved series from our collective childhoods is possibly being touted for a return.
This time, the sitcom in question is Blossom, which ran for five seasons on NBC, from 1991 to 1995. The series focuses on the trials and tribulations of Blossom Russo, played by Mayim Bialik and her family – Dad Nick (Ted Wass) and brothers Tony (Michael Stoyanov) and Joey, played by Joey Lawrence. The show not only immortalized Joey’s catchphrase, “Whoa!,” it also gave a boost to the floral hat market (I might be kidding about that last bit).
Joey, 41, probably still excited about the recent reunion of the cast for Entertainment Weekly’s annual reunions issue, is all for bringing the show back to the small screen. He recently told Steve Harvey that “There’s been serious talk about [a revival], believe it or not. Mayim and I have both said we’d be into it. We’ve talked to Don Reo about it, who created it. If there’s a way in, then I think we’re all down for it.”
Sure, Joey wants a Blossom reunion, but is he really the best spokesperson for this? It’s like the actor who played Principal Belding saying there’s going to be a Saved By the Bell reunion. Besides, Mayim is a busy lady, still doing the full-time acting thing on Big Bang Theory. Would anyone (besides Joey and probably Jenna von Oÿ, who played Six) want Blossom without Blossom?
During the interview, Steve asked Joey what his TV counterpart would be up to in 2017, and he said he would have retired from baseball and “gotten married several times”, adding that his “brain wasn’t firing on all cylinders.” Joey revealed a similar fate for his character in the EW story, while Mayim said she thought Blossom would be a neurotic scientist “with precocious children who were f—ked up.” She added that, “If I were gonna create that show, I would have her be a single parent, just to have the parallel of what Blossom was originally.” Ummm…pass.
For those of you who may have forgotten, Joey is also a singer who had a few minor hits during his Blossom heyday. Well, Joey has entered the Christmas music race with his contribution, “Christmas Time,” and shot a cute video for the tune, complete with ugly sweaters. Joey told US Magazine that, “I love a Christmas song that’s just about Christmas! The ones that rub me the wrong way are the ‘You broke my heart at Christmas’ type. I wanted to make it about that special happiness we all get around the holidays that we can’t explain and do something poppy and fun.” As for the song, it’s no “Nothing My Love Won’t Fix”, but it’s decent.
Joey also talked about spending the holidays with his daughters, 7-year-old Liberty and 11-year-old Charleston. He told US, “My girls still get very into Santa, so that is just so cool for me to see. It’s such a short period of time where we get to live in that world before real life comes and smacks you in the face and ruin it.” Sweet sentiment, Joseph. All I want for Christmas is no more reboots. Let’s make that happen.
Photos: Getty Images, WENN.com
I was going to say who was asking for a reboot of this? I’m okay with not ruining childhood memories…although this is before my time. But I don’t watch the Fuller House reboot either and I grew up on that show.
There’s talks of a Sister Sister reboot and I’m tired
The only reboot I want is a TV movie tying up loose ends from Moesha.
I agree. Who was asking for a reboot of this? I think shows from the past should be kept in the past!! Are networks having trouble coming up with some new ideas for shows? WTF!!! Sheesh!
I want a reboot of Moesha and Living Single. It was always better than SATC and always will be.
i don’t want any more reboots OR bands long broken up getting back together.
leave the past in the past.
This guy will do anything for a $
Remember that awful show with him and Melissa Joan Hart? (that is her name, right?).
He needs to let it go.
That show wasn’t even that bad. I enjoyed it a bit, but mostly because of Melissa Joan Hart. And that was mostly because she reminds me very much of my dear sister.
To me she will always be Sabrina – hence not even being sure of her actual name – and I like her. But that show was…not good. The acting…the acting…
I loved that show lol
loved Melissa and joey! it was VERY who’s the boss-isque!!
they should have done a spin off with JUST Melissa and joey, no teen kids, just their babies.
blossom sucks
No. No. No. No. No.
The only reboot that needs to come into the light is Living Single.
Yaaaaassss!
Give me some Maxine Shaw, attorney at law!
For me saying the 90′s was my childhood is stretching it a bit LOL, but the only reboot of a TV show I have ever wanted has happened and it is Will and Grace. Joey Lawrence is kind of living in the past by wanting such a reboot of his show. Just saying, oh and please Joey don’t do your eyebrows like that.
LOL! I could pass on Will and Grace as well.
I’m too distracted by his face (YIKES) to comment. Why?
He looks like the Madame Tussaud’s wax version of what he might actually look like.
Those are some well groomed eyebrows.
A++ eyebrow game!
His hairline looks tattooed.
His eyebrows look painted on his face.
His skin looks like a melted Creamsicle.
Everything about this dude is like the physical embodiment of bad cologne…and creepy 90s ken dolls.
*shudder*
Agree – Ken doll is perfect
No. I don’t want to see Mayim Bialik on more television shows. She’s a horrible person and she needs to stay far, far away from the public sphere.
+++++++1
Yeah, no…
Wasn’t he one of the first Trump supporters? Then he recanted because of the blowback?
Those eyebrows are drawn on, right?
So many questions!
Liberty and Charleston? What is this, 2001?
No! Please don’t!
Stop it. Please. Just STAAAAAHHHPPP.
Who’s the guy on the right in the photo with Matthew and Joey? The youngest Lawrence kid? I have no idea.
Yes!! The youngest Lawrence boy, not sure of his first name. He looks terrible like he needs to go have a nap or get in the sun or something.
Andy Lawrence.
Funny how different they look now. As kids (with that terrible bowl cut they all had – check out Gimme a Break) they could have been triplets born a few years apart.
His sculpted eyebrows are freaking me out. Also, nobody wants a reboot of Blossom.
Everytime I see that face, he freaks the hell outta me! Enough with messing with his face & put the sharpie down…your eyebrows need professional help!!
I’m not sure which one is worse the eyebrows, the shoe polish hair or the 50 pounds of make he wearing.
All I came to say was, those brows!! YIKES!!! And I need to up my eyebrow game LOL
I hated him when he was younger but he’s grown on me as he’s aged. I think he is actually a nice guy.
Can we talk about the youngest Lawrence brother?!? He does not look good.
Those eyebrows…WHOA! Are they tattooed or drawn on like that? Looks like he didn’t get along with his makeup artist with all that makeup and blush too lol
My sister and I, when we were 9 & 12, waited for three hours in line at our hometown Target to meet him and get his autograph when his first album came out. I believe we pooled our money and bought the cassette.
I think Big Bang has jumped the shark. It’s prime was a few seasons ago, before all the marriages. Suspect Mayim might need a new paycheque in next year or two. Didn’t watch Blossom so no comment on that show. I WILL comment on a reboot of it to say I could NEVER watch the show with his eyebrows showing up week after week! OMG!!!!! Would like to see a reboot of In Living Color.
NO! I wasn’t around for the first go and until his facial hair situation is under control I don’t want to see this creepy Brazilian facial wax guy again!
