Meghan Markle & Prince Harry named the date: they will marry on May 19th

Breaking news! We finally have confirmation of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding date. From Kensington Palace:
His Royal Highness Prince Henry of Wales and Ms. Meghan Markle will marry on 19th May 2018. Today’s announcement follows earlier confirmation of the month of the wedding and its location at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle.
I like this? It’s far enough away from the Met Gala (the first Monday in May) so as to not vie for coverage. We’re still going to be knee-deep in royal sh-t during the Met Gala, of course, but it will be fun.
Meanwhile, I’ve seen some comments – here and other places – about Meghan Markle’s faith. There was some gossip that Meghan’s father is Jewish, just as there was some gossip that Meghan “converted” to Judaism when she married her first husband, Trevor Engleson (who is Jewish). Converting to Judaism is a formal process and it’s not like the loosey-goosey conversion to Church of England, which is basically just being baptized/christened, right? To convert to Judaism, there’s a whole long process. So there were questions about whether Meghan was Jewish to start with or whether she converted to marry Trevor. Well, as it turns out, all of that was just internet rumors. Immediately following the engagement announcement, her publicist told media outlets that, once and for all, Meghan is NOT Jewish. In any case, she’s going to convert to the CoE to marry Prince Harry! And now the Archbishop of Canterbury won’t shut up about how Harry and Meg are committing themselves to God and each other. Sure, Jan.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are showing a “profound sense of commitment” to each other and to marrying in the Church of England, the Archbishop of Canterbury said on Thursday. Most Revd and Rt Hon Justin Welby, who was named the Archbishop of Canterbury in 2013, has met Harry several times and says that the couple is not going through with a grand religious service out of a sense of tradition.
“I am very, very sure after conversations that this is no tick-box exercise of ‘We ought to get married in church,’ ” he told BBC Radio Four’s Today program. “There is a profound sense of commitment, of seriousness both about faith and about their lives together which is quite inspirational.”
Meghan will be baptized and confirmed in the Church of England before her May wedding. The former Suits actress‘ father is Presbyterian and her mother is a Protestant. Harry — whose grandmother Queen Elizabeth II is the Supreme Governor of the Church of England — was baptized as an Anglican shortly after he was born.
Welby says he doesn’t know if he will marry the couple at St. George’s Chapel in May. “I think that’s up to them,” he told the BBC, but he adds the celebration will be a “beautiful moment” that will undoubtedly be watched by millions around the world.
“Of course it’s important because people will look at it and they’ll see a model of how two people commit their lives to one another before God, in the presence of millions of people,” Welby said. “That’s going to be wonderful, it’s always a beautiful moment. Every wedding is profoundly beautiful.”
Her father is Presbyterian?? Hm. Anyway, I think this is what the Archbishop of Canterbury needs to tell himself about Harry and Meg. I don’t think either of them are godless heathens or whatever, but I’d be willing to bet that Meghan is merely converting to CoE because, oh right, she’s marrying a prince in the immediate line of succession. She’s not converting out of a sense of “wow, the Church of England is the only true religion!” at least that’s what I think. In any case, mazel tov to them.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Booking flight now!
I will cringe if she wears white!
Did you cringe at Kate’s white dress?
I am cringing at your comment.
Me too.
Cringe if she wears white???? Wow. Does it really matter? I can’t belive that we have women actually saying that in this day and age. Congrats to them!
Kate hadn’t been previously married.
Why?
Not as much as I cringed reading your comment. Please come join us in the 21st century.
Camilla didn’t wear white so I’d be surprised if we see white on MM.
Camilla didn’t have a church wedding. She wore white to her civil wedding. What’s Camilla’s dress got to do with Meghan anyway?
Honestly, you can’t compare the two situations. Both Charles and Camilla were in their fifties, both had been involved with each other during their marriages. Not to mention the fact that Camilla was still seen as the marriage wrecker, and was not popular.
Different situation altogether.
You realise that white is a fashion trend, right?
The tradition for weddings has always been a person’s best dress regardless of colour.
Queen Victoria wore a white wedding dress and boom! A trend went mass market.
Sadly LAK, knowledge and logic are not mass market. Or better yet, acceptance of knowledge and logic.
Why are you being so judgy? I hope she does wear white, and looks fabulous doing it. Or silver, or pink, or whatever the hell she wants
Princess Alice, Duchess of Gloucetser wore a pale pink dress which is still fabulous all these decades later. Married in 1935, dress by Norman Hartnell.
LAK. That’s my favourite. The colour blush. Just a hint of pink.
@LAK-I’m a sucker for vintage wedding dresses(worked in a bridal store for years) so thanks for mentioning that dress it’s gorgeous.
Maria / HK9: some years ago, the Victoria and Albert Museum had a weddinb dresses exhibition. I was prepared to swoon over Kate Moss and Gwen Stephanie’s dresses, butbi was unprepared by the a-m-a-z-i-n-g vintage dresses. So much pizzaz and much more inventive and whimsical. The boring Victoriana that started with Grace Kelly’s dress is just boring.
Cringe away, lady. The rest of us will still be celebrating two people happy about getting married.
Ditto!
Who cares, it is her wedding, she can wear whatever dress she wants. I have already booked the flight. Still cheap MUC-LON 60 Euro.
Kate’s dress was officially listed as ivory. That and don’t feed the trolls?
OMG are we going to assume her last marriage wasn’t consummated and the fair maiden has been waiting for her prince?
What a weird comment. Hi 1950 glad to see you making a reappearance
geez, can’t believe we still use colors to brand people. I guess some people will still use scarlett too.
This as ridiculous a comment as back in 1986 when people were debating if Sarah Ferguson would wear her hair up or down. Some royal reporters were shocked she wore it down, because according to some *only virgins* are allowed to wear their hair down at their weddings. SMH
Hmm Princess Margaret wore her hair up.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lol @ Citresse😉🤣
Good one Citresse!
What a bunch of sexist retro nonsense! She can wear any color she wants. White looks stunning on her.
The very nice thing about this wedding is that she can go in any direction. Her dress – possibly a nod to the medieval architecture of the chapel? Or totally modern? Tiara? Hair ornament? Flowers? Walking down the aisle with Harry? Walking alone? Walking with mother? Walking with mother and father? Early evening versus day wedding?
I like the unpredictability of it all.
@April: the good news is that nobody cares.
Why would you cringe?
Did you cringe when Princess Royale Anne remarried in white?
“Prince Henry”?
harry is his nickname
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Its his real name…Harry is a nickname.
Yep.
Henry Charles Albert David
I always read that she was Catholic, anyway it will be a beautiful wedding and I also think she is converting for Harry, not because she suddenly learned that Anglicanism is the way or the highway.
She went to a Catholic school but a lot of non Catholics do that.
The catholic law was banished in March 2015, so it’s irrelevant now.
Mary and Marie of Denmark converted for marriage, ditto Charlene of Monaco. Mette-Marit of Norway attends church functions but pursues Buddhism and other religions on her personal time. Letizia was raised non-practicing Catholic and was confirmed before their wedding. Kate Middleton was confirmed weeks before their wedding, because the Middletons are not church goers. Maxima considered converting, but somehow convinced the Catholic Church that she’d remain Catholic and the kids could be raised Dutch Reformed. I read somewhere (on here?) that Princess Marina of Greece and Denmark (wife of previous Duke of Kent) alternated each Sunday between attending Greek Orthodox and Anglican services.
Correction alert-
http://www.dictionary.com/browse/vie
We finally have a date. Whoo hoo!
But what TIME???? Clocks need to be set, Markletinis iced and stirred, popcorn and petit fours set out….my fascinator (which will match my best robe) must be ready on the precise angle of my head!! INQUIRING MINDS WANNA KNOW!!! 🥂💍🤴🏼👸🏽🏰
Mazel tov!! Everyone come join the party, there is room on the couch!
I have been seeing 11 am but not sure if it’s official.
Mazel tov! Thanks for the invite. Wouldn’t it be great to comment in real time. Sigh! I feel I just can’t ask of CB to open a new thread on a Saturday. @fabCB, will you moderate comments on that Saturday? On a fab thread from the Friday before? #bringiton
@SoulSPA: good idea!
I have not been interested in the K&W wedding – ok, I was curious about her make-up, but I am super-excited about THIS wedding.
I’ll get the chocolate biscuit cake ingredients ready.
SoulSPA, I cannot imagine CB wouldn’t have threads on the date itself. If not, you can head to Royal Order of Sartorial Splendor. There is usually an open post for big events at off times, with discussion strictly limited to fashion and jewelry.
And just in case: https://en-gb.lovehats.com/shop/women/filters/occasion/wedding
@nota: you hit a sensitive spot right here, now I HAVE to PLAN the menu.
@LAK: thanks for the idea. I am thinking an origami style fascinator that I will make myself.
May 19th….I’ll be glued to the tv watching. Something to look forward to in the midst of all this crazy. So happy for them both.
I’m Catholic, so I don’t know about Church of England, but converting and baptism are not loosey goosey processes. Is it that lax in CoE?
What would have happened if she kept her faith?
I can’t speak for all parishes of the CoE, but I’m Episcopalian (US branch of the Anglican Church). I was baptized and confirmed as an adult. There was a 3-4 month confirmation class. It may not be as long as conversion to Judaism, but definitely not loosey goosey.
I was confirmed as Episcopalian at 12, even though I was christened COE as a baby. Not loosey goosey. ATLMathMom is right.
I believe when she converts she will have to take some sort of instruction in the faith. Like you know when the church was founded and by whom. Well it was founded by a randy king who wanted to divorce his wife. What else do you need to know?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
::snort:: lolol
@ Maria And I bet that randy (uxoricidal) king got to remarry in church too or three or four or five times.
If she’s being confirmed, as this article says, then it is a proper process with meetings with vicars and services and promises and all the rest of it.
But being confirmed isn’t a requirement in the Church of England. It’s kind of a self-identification thing. You just turn up to church and you are one if you say you are.
I was an actual baptized Catholic who never was confirmed as a kid. To be confirmed as an adult required six months of classes (once a month, so not that burdensome but time consuming), getting a sponsor, and finally attending an actual confirmation ceremony.
Some of the class discussions led to quite a bit of reflection.
Not particularly loosey goosey, and I already had the groundwork, so to speak.
I was confirmed because there was a party and cake involved.
Dang I graduate that day. I really wanted a watch party but no way I’ll be functional if I’m up in the middle of the morning watching this thing.
Congratulations in advance, and set up your DVR the day prior!
thank you!
Who will walk Meghan down the aisle? There are stories about her father being too ill with a bad leg.
Maybe she’ll be a truly modern bride and walk down it by herself. Or maybe her mom will walk her and she’ll meet her dad at the alter.
I love the way the Swedes do it (bride & groom walking down the aisle together as equals).
Question to Anglicans, is the “Who giveth this woman to be married to this man” bit mandatory? It always rubs me the wrong way.
@LOLADOESTHEHULA”I love the way the Swedes do it (bride & groom walking down the aisle together as equals).”
I love that! ‘
I’d love to walk down the aisle by myself or with my husband to be, but I suppose my father’s heart would break if he didn’t walk me.
If we’re talking royal weddings, both Madeleine and Victoria of Sweden were walked down the aisle by their father the king. Were criticized for it but chose to do it anyway.
Crown Prince Haakon of Norway and his bride Mette-Marit Hoiby walked down the aisle together.
She could walk with her mother but that might be considered too modern. Meghan doesn’t seem to be close to her half-brother so I’m thinking he is not a possibility.
May be Charles will walk her. Or Harry will walk with her like Hakon and Mette Marit of Norway.
There was an article saying that her dad will be walking her down.
Her dad said he will walk her down the aisle.
Personally, I’m very happy. But quick questions as I can’t seem to find anyone to answer: Why does the Dailymail hate Meghan Markle so much? Every day is abuse after abuse…Why is that? It can’t all be down to race, can it?
With the Daily Mail? Yes, it can be all down to race.
But also sexism too.
The dailymail hates anybody who isn’t a home counties little Englander.
LAK, what does that mean??
Daily mail is racist & Meghan is a woman of color.
The Fail is a nasty rag who’s editor in chief is an awful man:
https://www.theguardian.com/media/2017/may/14/is-paul-dacre-most-dangerous-man-in-britain-daily-mail
Yeah, the DM is very right leaning and their readers are older – the average is 58 years old. So…you can do the math.
that’s 2 days before my wedding anniversary! as much as I dislike monarchies, esp the British royal family (because they affect me as a Canadian) I do enjoy a royal wedding, mostly for the fashion and for the unapologetic eating of scones and clotted cream whilst watching said wedding
I guess she does kinda have to commit herself to god. She’s not going to convert and be baptised in to the Church of England and then never think about it again, she’s going to be attending a hell of a lot of church services once she marries because the Queen is devoutly religious. If she doesn’t commit herself to god she is going to die of boredom.
Or Meghan could, you know, see religion as something meaningful and integral to her life.
It would be great if she could find religion as something meaningful and integral to her life. More power to her if she does . But lets not forget this is the second time is changing religion’s for marriage. She doesn’t strike me as a committed religious person.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She did not convert to Judaism for her first marriage and technically she’s not converting religions. COE and Catholicism are denominations of Christianity. Another religion would be Judaism, Buddhism, Islam etc.
There were reports at the time of her marriage and divorce saying that she did convert to Judaism. If her PR team are now saying she didn’t I wouldn’t believe them. They would have rubbished the claim back then if it wasn’t true.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s in the middle of Cannes. #priorities😐 no flying Elvi for me.
You won’t get to watch??? If it’s 11:00am as usual it will be 3:00am for me and I’ll be watching! I was looking forward to live commenting too.
And also: pfft. Saturday wedding cos no bank holiday but they need some plebs to turn up.
Oh Sixer, I think you were joking, right? I’m sure lots of people will go to see them. Harry’s loved and Meghan has her own attributes that make her popular. And who doesn’t like a new royal wedding? 🍰🍨🍧
I think security around Edward and Sophie’s wedding will be used as a guide. iirc members of the public were allowed to apply for a lottery system to be along the route or within the walls of Windsor Castle gardens, but it wasn’t a free for all.
Oh @Soulspa – trust me, there are many, many people (particularly Brits) who couldn’t care less about a royal wedding!
Why do they say Meghan’s dad is Presbyterian and her mom is Protestant? They’re not mutually exclusive.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
True, just think it’s weird because if you’re a Christian and not Catholic you are a Protestant. Anyhoo, cheers to the couple I’ll be watching in pjs!
That is a perfect date- we have graduation the following Saturday so I won’t miss a thing.
A point from KP is 19 May will not overshadow the birth of baby Cambridge. I was thinking yesterday Kate looks bigger this pregnancy compared to her last with Charlotte also due in April but born 2 May.
Leads me to suspect baby Cambridge will be born early April. As for the time of conception, my guess is it was during the last days of Wimbledon. W&K look pretty cosy with each other in photos from that time.
They put a notice on their backs, didn’t you see it?
In honor of the couple I’ll be having a scone AND a Pop Tart lol.
I doubt very much if the Met Gala entered anyone’s head on this side of the Atlantic, but has nobody toldthem that it is FA Cup final day – just 24 miles away? I bet the Met Police and Thames Valley Police are well pleased with that one! Not to mention possibly one or two of the guests!
I read they will change the start time to 5 pm for the final. Also for Will to attend.
LOL. If reports are true Will must go to that FA match. He’s missed the Baftas, talk about priorities. In case Bill goes to that match. His younger brother gets married, one super special day in his life. Men are happy too, not only women. Harry’s obviously smitten with Meghan. And Will instead of being there at the wedding celebrations will go to the match?
I just hooope that Meghan and Harry will not go to the stadium. That would be tacky.
I am finding it hilarious that 19th May is also the date of the FA Cup final- England’s most important football match. William usually gets to watch the game and hand out the trophy apparently, but he will have to miss it- I wonder if he’s slightly gutted? I have visions of him watching it on his phone under the table at the reception. Or staggering off a helicopter at Wembley just in time to hand out the trophy with a half empty glass of fizz and his tie round his head. My husband usually ends up like this mid-way through a wedding. 😂
It wouldn’t surprise me if most of the male attendees have a look of distain on their faces during the wedding/ reception because they would rather be sat in the pub watching the match or actually at Wembley . Meghan is going to witness what peak English-ness is for the first time …..on her wedding day.
My husband’s best friend got married on the same day and time of our football team’s game. My husband and the groom have season tickets and usually go to the games. My husband was so put out. This was before iPhones so he brought a mini television with him and plugged it in the car and watched the game between the ceremony and the reception.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Arrested for treason?
Oh, and btw:
On 19 May 1536, Anne Boleyn, the second wife of Henry VIII and mother of Elizabeth I, was executed on Tower Green for alleged adultery.
Well, I have to say that if my team gets to the final (very unlikely) I will just have to hope that my invitation is for the church only, I will just have to miss the reception either way!
I didn’t hear the time of the ceremony. Perhaps if it’s early, let’s say 9 am then there’s a gap of time between wedding and reception where William could fulfill his duties with soccer or football as they say in UK.
Meghan is meeting with the Archbishop or a priest to study for her baptism and confirmation.
Learning Royal protocol, reading up on UK history. Getting to know her in-laws.
Ignoring bitter friends and haters.
