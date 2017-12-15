Meghan Markle & Prince Harry named the date: they will marry on May 19th

Breaking news! We finally have confirmation of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding date. From Kensington Palace:

His Royal Highness Prince Henry of Wales and Ms. Meghan Markle will marry on 19th May 2018. Today’s announcement follows earlier confirmation of the month of the wedding and its location at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle.

I like this? It’s far enough away from the Met Gala (the first Monday in May) so as to not vie for coverage. We’re still going to be knee-deep in royal sh-t during the Met Gala, of course, but it will be fun.

Meanwhile, I’ve seen some comments – here and other places – about Meghan Markle’s faith. There was some gossip that Meghan’s father is Jewish, just as there was some gossip that Meghan “converted” to Judaism when she married her first husband, Trevor Engleson (who is Jewish). Converting to Judaism is a formal process and it’s not like the loosey-goosey conversion to Church of England, which is basically just being baptized/christened, right? To convert to Judaism, there’s a whole long process. So there were questions about whether Meghan was Jewish to start with or whether she converted to marry Trevor. Well, as it turns out, all of that was just internet rumors. Immediately following the engagement announcement, her publicist told media outlets that, once and for all, Meghan is NOT Jewish. In any case, she’s going to convert to the CoE to marry Prince Harry! And now the Archbishop of Canterbury won’t shut up about how Harry and Meg are committing themselves to God and each other. Sure, Jan.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are showing a “profound sense of commitment” to each other and to marrying in the Church of England, the Archbishop of Canterbury said on Thursday. Most Revd and Rt Hon Justin Welby, who was named the Archbishop of Canterbury in 2013, has met Harry several times and says that the couple is not going through with a grand religious service out of a sense of tradition. “I am very, very sure after conversations that this is no tick-box exercise of ‘We ought to get married in church,’ ” he told BBC Radio Four’s Today program. “There is a profound sense of commitment, of seriousness both about faith and about their lives together which is quite inspirational.” Meghan will be baptized and confirmed in the Church of England before her May wedding. The former Suits actress‘ father is Presbyterian and her mother is a Protestant. Harry — whose grandmother Queen Elizabeth II is the Supreme Governor of the Church of England — was baptized as an Anglican shortly after he was born. Welby says he doesn’t know if he will marry the couple at St. George’s Chapel in May. “I think that’s up to them,” he told the BBC, but he adds the celebration will be a “beautiful moment” that will undoubtedly be watched by millions around the world. “Of course it’s important because people will look at it and they’ll see a model of how two people commit their lives to one another before God, in the presence of millions of people,” Welby said. “That’s going to be wonderful, it’s always a beautiful moment. Every wedding is profoundly beautiful.”

Her father is Presbyterian?? Hm. Anyway, I think this is what the Archbishop of Canterbury needs to tell himself about Harry and Meg. I don’t think either of them are godless heathens or whatever, but I’d be willing to bet that Meghan is merely converting to CoE because, oh right, she’s marrying a prince in the immediate line of succession. She’s not converting out of a sense of “wow, the Church of England is the only true religion!” at least that’s what I think. In any case, mazel tov to them.