Meghan Markle & Prince Harry named the date: they will marry on May 19th

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announce their engagement

Breaking news! We finally have confirmation of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding date. From Kensington Palace:

His Royal Highness Prince Henry of Wales and Ms. Meghan Markle will marry on 19th May 2018. Today’s announcement follows earlier confirmation of the month of the wedding and its location at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle.

I like this? It’s far enough away from the Met Gala (the first Monday in May) so as to not vie for coverage. We’re still going to be knee-deep in royal sh-t during the Met Gala, of course, but it will be fun.

Meanwhile, I’ve seen some comments – here and other places – about Meghan Markle’s faith. There was some gossip that Meghan’s father is Jewish, just as there was some gossip that Meghan “converted” to Judaism when she married her first husband, Trevor Engleson (who is Jewish). Converting to Judaism is a formal process and it’s not like the loosey-goosey conversion to Church of England, which is basically just being baptized/christened, right? To convert to Judaism, there’s a whole long process. So there were questions about whether Meghan was Jewish to start with or whether she converted to marry Trevor. Well, as it turns out, all of that was just internet rumors. Immediately following the engagement announcement, her publicist told media outlets that, once and for all, Meghan is NOT Jewish. In any case, she’s going to convert to the CoE to marry Prince Harry! And now the Archbishop of Canterbury won’t shut up about how Harry and Meg are committing themselves to God and each other. Sure, Jan.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are showing a “profound sense of commitment” to each other and to marrying in the Church of England, the Archbishop of Canterbury said on Thursday. Most Revd and Rt Hon Justin Welby, who was named the Archbishop of Canterbury in 2013, has met Harry several times and says that the couple is not going through with a grand religious service out of a sense of tradition.

“I am very, very sure after conversations that this is no tick-box exercise of ‘We ought to get married in church,’ ” he told BBC Radio Four’s Today program. “There is a profound sense of commitment, of seriousness both about faith and about their lives together which is quite inspirational.”

Meghan will be baptized and confirmed in the Church of England before her May wedding. The former Suits actress‘ father is Presbyterian and her mother is a Protestant. Harry — whose grandmother Queen Elizabeth II is the Supreme Governor of the Church of England — was baptized as an Anglican shortly after he was born.

Welby says he doesn’t know if he will marry the couple at St. George’s Chapel in May. “I think that’s up to them,” he told the BBC, but he adds the celebration will be a “beautiful moment” that will undoubtedly be watched by millions around the world.

“Of course it’s important because people will look at it and they’ll see a model of how two people commit their lives to one another before God, in the presence of millions of people,” Welby said. “That’s going to be wonderful, it’s always a beautiful moment. Every wedding is profoundly beautiful.”

[From People]

Her father is Presbyterian?? Hm. Anyway, I think this is what the Archbishop of Canterbury needs to tell himself about Harry and Meg. I don’t think either of them are godless heathens or whatever, but I’d be willing to bet that Meghan is merely converting to CoE because, oh right, she’s marrying a prince in the immediate line of succession. She’s not converting out of a sense of “wow, the Church of England is the only true religion!” at least that’s what I think. In any case, mazel tov to them.

Prince Harry Meghan Markle Nottingham

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

111 Responses to “Meghan Markle & Prince Harry named the date: they will marry on May 19th”

  1. Bobbymilly says:
    December 15, 2017 at 8:43 am

    Booking flight now!

    Reply
  2. April says:
    December 15, 2017 at 8:43 am

    I will cringe if she wears white!

    Reply
  3. Meghan Doyle says:
    December 15, 2017 at 8:43 am

    “Prince Henry”?

    Reply
  4. OSTONE says:
    December 15, 2017 at 8:46 am

    I always read that she was Catholic, anyway it will be a beautiful wedding and I also think she is converting for Harry, not because she suddenly learned that Anglicanism is the way or the highway.

    Reply
    • Luca76 says:
      December 15, 2017 at 8:53 am

      She went to a Catholic school but a lot of non Catholics do that.

      Reply
    • LAK says:
      December 15, 2017 at 9:01 am

      The catholic law was banished in March 2015, so it’s irrelevant now.

      Reply
    • notasugarhere says:
      December 15, 2017 at 10:02 am

      Mary and Marie of Denmark converted for marriage, ditto Charlene of Monaco. Mette-Marit of Norway attends church functions but pursues Buddhism and other religions on her personal time. Letizia was raised non-practicing Catholic and was confirmed before their wedding. Kate Middleton was confirmed weeks before their wedding, because the Middletons are not church goers. Maxima considered converting, but somehow convinced the Catholic Church that she’d remain Catholic and the kids could be raised Dutch Reformed. I read somewhere (on here?) that Princess Marina of Greece and Denmark (wife of previous Duke of Kent) alternated each Sunday between attending Greek Orthodox and Anglican services.

      Reply
  5. NotSoSocialButterfly says:
    December 15, 2017 at 8:46 am

    Correction alert-

    http://www.dictionary.com/browse/vie

    Reply
  6. The Original Mia says:
    December 15, 2017 at 8:47 am

    We finally have a date. Whoo hoo!

    Reply
  7. IlsaLund says:
    December 15, 2017 at 8:48 am

    May 19th….I’ll be glued to the tv watching. Something to look forward to in the midst of all this crazy. So happy for them both.

    Reply
  8. Whoopsy Daisy says:
    December 15, 2017 at 8:50 am

    I’m Catholic, so I don’t know about Church of England, but converting and baptism are not loosey goosey processes. Is it that lax in CoE?
    What would have happened if she kept her faith?

    Reply
  9. Nicole says:
    December 15, 2017 at 8:50 am

    Dang I graduate that day. I really wanted a watch party but no way I’ll be functional if I’m up in the middle of the morning watching this thing.

    Reply
  10. Citresse says:
    December 15, 2017 at 8:53 am

    Who will walk Meghan down the aisle? There are stories about her father being too ill with a bad leg.

    Reply
  11. Anna nuttall says:
    December 15, 2017 at 8:56 am

    Personally, I’m very happy. But quick questions as I can’t seem to find anyone to answer: Why does the Dailymail hate Meghan Markle so much? Every day is abuse after abuse…Why is that? It can’t all be down to race, can it?

    Reply
  12. OriginalLala says:
    December 15, 2017 at 9:01 am

    that’s 2 days before my wedding anniversary! as much as I dislike monarchies, esp the British royal family (because they affect me as a Canadian) I do enjoy a royal wedding, mostly for the fashion and for the unapologetic eating of scones and clotted cream whilst watching said wedding

    Reply
  13. whatever says:
    December 15, 2017 at 9:03 am

    I guess she does kinda have to commit herself to god. She’s not going to convert and be baptised in to the Church of England and then never think about it again, she’s going to be attending a hell of a lot of church services once she marries because the Queen is devoutly religious. If she doesn’t commit herself to god she is going to die of boredom.

    Reply
  14. LAK says:
    December 15, 2017 at 9:04 am

    That’s in the middle of Cannes. #priorities😐 no flying Elvi for me.

    Reply
  15. Azureskies says:
    December 15, 2017 at 9:20 am

    Why do they say Meghan’s dad is Presbyterian and her mom is Protestant? They’re not mutually exclusive.

    Reply
  16. M.A.F. says:
    December 15, 2017 at 9:31 am

    That is a perfect date- we have graduation the following Saturday so I won’t miss a thing.

    Reply
  17. Citresse says:
    December 15, 2017 at 9:58 am

    A point from KP is 19 May will not overshadow the birth of baby Cambridge. I was thinking yesterday Kate looks bigger this pregnancy compared to her last with Charlotte also due in April but born 2 May.
    Leads me to suspect baby Cambridge will be born early April. As for the time of conception, my guess is it was during the last days of Wimbledon. W&K look pretty cosy with each other in photos from that time.

    Reply
  18. Azureskies says:
    December 15, 2017 at 10:02 am

    In honor of the couple I’ll be having a scone AND a Pop Tart lol.

    Reply
  19. spidey says:
    December 15, 2017 at 10:05 am

    I doubt very much if the Met Gala entered anyone’s head on this side of the Atlantic, but has nobody toldthem that it is FA Cup final day – just 24 miles away? I bet the Met Police and Thames Valley Police are well pleased with that one! Not to mention possibly one or two of the guests! :lol:

    Reply
    • Nic919 says:
      December 15, 2017 at 10:12 am

      I read they will change the start time to 5 pm for the final. Also for Will to attend.

      Reply
      • SoulSPA says:
        December 15, 2017 at 10:27 am

        LOL. If reports are true Will must go to that FA match. He’s missed the Baftas, talk about priorities. In case Bill goes to that match. His younger brother gets married, one super special day in his life. Men are happy too, not only women. Harry’s obviously smitten with Meghan. And Will instead of being there at the wedding celebrations will go to the match?
        I just hooope that Meghan and Harry will not go to the stadium. That would be tacky.

  20. AideVee says:
    December 15, 2017 at 10:08 am

    I am finding it hilarious that 19th May is also the date of the FA Cup final- England’s most important football match. William usually gets to watch the game and hand out the trophy apparently, but he will have to miss it- I wonder if he’s slightly gutted? I have visions of him watching it on his phone under the table at the reception. Or staggering off a helicopter at Wembley just in time to hand out the trophy with a half empty glass of fizz and his tie round his head. My husband usually ends up like this mid-way through a wedding. 😂

    Reply
    • whatever says:
      December 15, 2017 at 10:12 am

      It wouldn’t surprise me if most of the male attendees have a look of distain on their faces during the wedding/ reception because they would rather be sat in the pub watching the match or actually at Wembley . Meghan is going to witness what peak English-ness is for the first time …..on her wedding day.

      Reply
    • Zondie says:
      December 15, 2017 at 10:32 am

      My husband’s best friend got married on the same day and time of our football team’s game. My husband and the groom have season tickets and usually go to the games. My husband was so put out. This was before iPhones so he brought a mini television with him and plugged it in the car and watched the game between the ceremony and the reception.

      Reply
  21. Frosty Flakes says:
    December 15, 2017 at 10:25 am

    Yes, whatever – but where is RoyalSparkle??

    Reply
  22. spidey says:
    December 15, 2017 at 10:40 am

    Well, I have to say that if my team gets to the final (very unlikely) I will just have to hope that my invitation is for the church only, I will just have to miss the reception either way!

    Reply
  23. Citresse says:
    December 15, 2017 at 10:53 am

    I didn’t hear the time of the ceremony. Perhaps if it’s early, let’s say 9 am then there’s a gap of time between wedding and reception where William could fulfill his duties with soccer or football as they say in UK.

    Reply
  24. Peggy says:
    December 15, 2017 at 11:03 am

    Meghan is meeting with the Archbishop or a priest to study for her baptism and confirmation.
    Learning Royal protocol, reading up on UK history. Getting to know her in-laws.
    Ignoring bitter friends and haters.

    Reply

