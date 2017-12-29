Donald Trump blamed the editor-in-chief of Vogue for something Vanity Fair did

Donald J. Trump speaks to the media at The White House

I’ve been trying to avoid political stories this week, the last week of 2017. It wasn’t because Donald Trump was any more or less unhinged, it’s just a self-care thing on my part. Plus, Trump is spending the end of the year much as he spent the entire year: being a lazy jackass, golfing, lying, committing treason, and being stupid. He posted this tweet on Christmas:

He has literally spent every day since then golfing. He has made no public appearances and hasn’t done a stitch of work, unless you count “tweeting dumb sh-t” as “the work of the nation.” This was one of his tweets yesterday, apparently in reference to VANITY FAIR posting that stupid video where their writers offered suggestions for how Hillary Clinton should spend her 2018. Like, they suggested she shut up and take up knitting. Again, this was done by VANITY FAIR. Not Vogue. This is what Trump tweeted:

Anna Wintour is editor-in-chief of Vogue and the artistic director for all Conde Nast publications. Wintour is not in charge of the day-to-day running of Vanity Fair. Nuclear Wintour likely had no f–king idea that VF greenlighted that stupid video. But Trump never let facts get in the way of his own special brand of fake news, especially when he gets to “blame” a woman for something/anything.

A few more things… Bigly sat down with a New York Times reporter at Mar-a-Lago and whined about the Mueller investigation again:

And this sums up the year:

Anna Wintour spotted heading into the Coach fashion show in New York

Photos courtesy of Backgrid.

 

91 Responses to "Donald Trump blamed the editor-in-chief of Vogue for something Vanity Fair did"

  1. Talie says:
    December 29, 2017 at 8:01 am

    Let me guess, Anna has refused to put Melania or Ivanka on the cover of Vogue? Yep…that’s probably it.

    Reply
  2. Snowflake says:
    December 29, 2017 at 8:04 am

    Well, he is an idiot

    Reply
  3. Betsy says:
    December 29, 2017 at 8:06 am

    He actually truly looks like a patient in that waving picture. I don’t mean that in the pejorative; it just shocks me anew that there appears to be something terribly wrong with the President’s* mind and the GOP keeps smiling and lying.

    Reply
    • whatWHAT? says:
      December 29, 2017 at 9:09 am

      and they’ll continue to smile and lie because he’s got them over a barrel. rumor is that he (or the Russians) is/are blackmailing them…recall that the RNC emails were hacked when the DNC ones were. it’s likely that there is enough info in them to keep the GOP leadership in line.

      Reply
      • lightpurple says:
        December 29, 2017 at 10:37 am

        There were also rumors that Ryan was working with the convention committee to rewrite the rules for the convention in order to block Trump’s nomination but then they stopped. Somebody or something got to him. McConnell is also very clearly owned by Putin. He opposed Obama going public with the Russia news and then got to keep his position as leader of the Senate AND got his wife a Cabinet position.

      • magnoliarose says:
        December 29, 2017 at 11:04 am

        Exactly this and rumor has it Putin is getting tired of them so there could be some leaks. I would live for those stories.
        You just know there are some hidden boy toys and prostitutes somewhere. I would love to see them unmasked for the frauds that they are.
        I think it will be exposed. At least a few of them.

    • jetlagged says:
      December 29, 2017 at 11:43 am

      He’s finally scheduled for an official presidential physical in January, the results of which should be public record.

      Reply
      • minx says:
        December 29, 2017 at 12:54 pm

        If it is by a legitimate physician, and not by Trump’s goofy Dr. Feelgood, it should be very interesting. I think it will show he weighs at least 275 (not 235 as he claims) and has problems with cholesterol and blood pressure (I believe he is on BP meds.

  4. Nicole says:
    December 29, 2017 at 8:06 am

    Headline: Idiot in WH tweets incomprehensible word salad about Hilary or something.
    I read in another news article that he’s tweeted the equivalent of a week. So he’s done a whole week of “work” because I’m convinced he thinks his job is to tweet nonsense that damages our relationships with everyone.
    I can’t think about this. When reflecting back on this year I get upset.

    Reply
  5. Rapunzel says:
    December 29, 2017 at 8:07 am

    The unhinged global warming tweet was even worse.

    Reply
  6. grabbyhands says:
    December 29, 2017 at 8:10 am

    Nope, a year later I still can’t believe that this is coming from the man who is president. And that people still support and celebrate it like he is some great truth teller “telling it like it is”.

    It’s bad enough that the Vanity Fair tweet is barely recognizable as English – the one above it is so painfully, nakedly insecure with the “which is happening faster than anyone anticipated!!!!”. I’m amazed that he managed not to type it in all caps.

    Reply
  7. Annabelle Bronstein says:
    December 29, 2017 at 8:11 am

    I’m so over the NYTimes giving Trump carte blanche to lie for thirty minutes. Let Trump give his racist, lying monologues to Breitbart and Fox. That article should never have been published.

    Reply
    • Nicole says:
      December 29, 2017 at 8:36 am

      NYT has proven themselves to be trash time and time again with these stories. Thinkpieces on “Nazis next door” and profiles of a trump voter with no actual critical thinking behind it. Cancelled my subscription ages ago

      Reply
      • Annabelle Bronstein says:
        December 29, 2017 at 8:56 am

        The ‘Nazi Next Door’ thinkpiece with ZERO context, the misogynistic treatment of HRC during both campaigns and after, whatever weird symbiotic (parasitic?) thing they have going on with Trump. I’ve read it for a long time. Im out.

      • magnoliarose says:
        December 29, 2017 at 11:15 am

        The Sulzberger’s received a windfall from the tax break though they have always treated him like an outsider joke. He calls them despite what he claims because he feels important when they cover him since so many times they ignored him.

    • Nic919 says:
      December 29, 2017 at 12:31 pm

      I try not to read Sarah Kendzior too often because I get depressed, but she has mentioned more than once about the press being court stenographers and that is exactly what happened here. There was no need to turn into Johnny Cochran but correcting facts here and there would be part of their job. Daniel Dale of the Toronto Star laid out a cogent response on Twitter about it. Keep in mind Dale dealt with Rob Ford and he was always trying to denigrate the press and banned the Toronto Star from all press conferences.

      Reply
  8. Esmom says:
    December 29, 2017 at 8:15 am

    Hey come on now, he took a little detour down the road to visit first responders. Presidenting is hard!

    Reply
  9. Rapunzel says:
    December 29, 2017 at 8:17 am

    And he’s now attacking the Post Office on twitter. God help us all.

    Reply
    • Beth says:
      December 29, 2017 at 9:26 am

      Trump made that tweet to bitch again about Amazon because the owner also owns the Washington Post and is richer than him and isn’t a supporter. Donnie isn’t a fan of WaPo.

      Reply
      • Tiffany says:
        December 29, 2017 at 9:48 am

        Yep. Bezos bought The Post for the sole reason of owning a newspaper and could write a check for it with no worries. The fact that his writing staff is stacked and winning Putlizer’s is just a bonus.

      • KiddVicious says:
        December 29, 2017 at 11:55 am

        I’m going to have to go home and take a second shower after saying this, but I actually agree with Trump on this one. If Amazon paid the actual costs of shipping the Post Office wouldn’t be in such debt. As it is, the amount of packages created by Amazon and the cost they do pay doesn’t cover the costs of the extra people they have to hire to handle the packages.

        Plus, small business has to pay the full amount of shipping and puts them at a disadvantage. I’ll always purchase off of a company’s website and pay shipping before buying their product off Amazon.

        If Trump really wants to hurt Bezos, he should increase the import tax from China. That would shut down a majority of businesses on Amazon.

      • Rapunzel says:
        December 29, 2017 at 12:34 pm

        KiddVicious- don’t forget Amazon has a lot of small businesses selling as third parties. They’ll be run out of business if shipping costs go up.
        Also, you don’t actually think Amazon would stay with USPS if they raised rates, do you? They’d just turn to UPS or FedEx. USPS is screwed either way.
        Plus, Amazon is not the only big business getting shipping deals like Amazon. Amazon isn’t solely to blame for the USPS’ problems.

  10. Sixer says:
    December 29, 2017 at 8:17 am

    Bloody hell. It’s terrifying. You guys have a psychopath with dementia running the country. I think he imagines himself in a kind of reverse version of The Truman Show, where we are the dupes instead of him. But really, it’s more like Walter Mitty (with the nuclear football).

    Reply
  11. Beth says:
    December 29, 2017 at 8:20 am

    He’s definitely getting desperate to distract or there’s something severely wrong with him. The POTUS shouldn’t be calling people childish names and having temper tantrums for the world to see. Trump becomes a bigger embarrassment every single day

    Reply
  12. Shelly says:
    December 29, 2017 at 8:20 am

    He forgot how much Ivanka and Jared was sucking up to AW in years prior in an attempt to become a part of the blue blood part of NYC society that they did not have access to. Do you think he is also ignoring Radhika Jones? Given that its obvious bthat Javanka leaks to VF, his attack on AW and VF seems really strange. May be because they published the Bannon interview last week.

    Reply
  13. Monsy says:
    December 29, 2017 at 8:20 am

    It’s hard to believe this man became President but it’s even harder to believe that he has kept the job for almost a year!! Wtf?! How is that even possible?

    Reply
  14. RBC says:
    December 29, 2017 at 8:31 am

    How 45 got elected will be debated for years, but I will never understand why he decided to get into politics? It is quite obvious he loves to golf and prefers to be the one making decisions as head of his own business( which he has found out is not the case in politics) So why at this stage in his life and no previous political experience did he decide to run for president? Makes no sense at all

    Reply
    • lightpurple says:
      December 29, 2017 at 9:07 am

      He thought it was like being a chairman of the board in which case he would only need to show up for monthly meetings, which could be conducted by conference call. He was actually shocked that he had to move to Washington DC and he was shocked again to learn that he had to hire staff.

      Reply
    • AideVee says:
      December 29, 2017 at 9:13 am

      I wonder why he got into politics too. I think it may tie in with his motivations generally- he needs to win and be powerful; in his eyes, people are either winners or losers; they are either powerful or weak. The presidency is part of this binary thinking- he has won the election, therefore he is all powerful. I genuinely don’t believe that he thinks about it much beyond that. I think it’s this motivation that Putin and other enablers have used to piggyback on and serve their own agendas. When that motivation dims, they will drop him like a hot potato and find some other vessel to propagate. Cheery times indeed 🤦‍♀️

      Reply
    • Tiffany says:
      December 29, 2017 at 9:52 am

      He was upset at a joke POTUS made at his expense at a dinner and Putin told him he was cashing in his IOU so pay up or think of something else to do to make him erase the debt.

      There is a reason Mueller is now asking for his financials.

      Reply
    • jwoolman says:
      December 29, 2017 at 10:30 am

      Trump just wanted leverage to get more money for a tv show. Really. That’s it. For a while he was even asking if he could do a reality show from the White House. He was convinced that he could continue doing all his business activities while POTUS. He really thought it would be a part-time job that he could handle from New York or Florida.

      He was totally unprepared for actually winning and looked shocked for weeks. Candidates generally start preparing for a potential win a year before the election.

      Trump displayed so much wrong information about the day to day workings of our government during the campaign that I wondered if I should send him my high school civics book. He hasn’t learned much, partly through disinterest but also very likely due to cognitive problems. He doesn’t understand the history or current situations in other countries, also. He certainly doesn’t understand how NATO, the EU, or the Paris Accord work. He keeps saying things about them that make no sense. This isn’t about policy but just vital knowledge for any POTUS.

      Xi in China and Abe in Japan had better make sure Trump knows which country is which in their region or else he’ll be aiming those missiles at Beijing and Tokyo instead of North Korea. Oops.

      Reply
      • Esmom says:
        December 29, 2017 at 10:45 am

        I agree with all this. He did it to boost his profile (and also his ego) with no real thought to the actual work — or workings of government and democracy — involved. He has been flying by the seat of his pants since the get go and combined with outside forces like Bannon and Putin, is bumbling his way through an agenda dictated to him largely by others.

      • Jessica says:
        December 29, 2017 at 12:16 pm

        I’ve heard both his stupid TV show and that he wanted to launch a media branch for the Trump Organization. Whatever his reasons, he is completely incompetent.🙄

  15. Beth says:
    December 29, 2017 at 8:33 am

    That shit eating grin on his face in the picture of him waving makes him look so punchable. All of his constant hand gestures drive me crazy. Someone get some children sized handcuffs and keep those tiny hands still!

    Reply
  16. Who ARE these people? says:
    December 29, 2017 at 8:49 am

    What’s up with the veins in his wrist or is that from pressure against the car window?

    Looked closer, did he take off a watch or wristband?

    Why is this bothering me?

    Reply
  17. GreenTurtle says:
    December 29, 2017 at 8:50 am

    Lol, I would not jump to the conclusion that the intern is doing a “white power” sign. That hand sign is also part of a game wherein the person flashes the sign and if you look at it, they get to punch your arm. I’m not saying it’s particularly clever, but it’s popular right now and there are a ton of memes with it.

    Reply
  18. IlsaLund says:
    December 29, 2017 at 9:11 am

    He’s probably pissed that a recent Gallup poll (I believe) ranked President Obama as the most admired man in the country for the second year in a row. Fake News of course, since he’s done all these BIGLY things making America Great Again…..NOT

    Reply
  19. isabelle says:
    December 29, 2017 at 1:15 pm

    On CNN, there was a report toddler man was once again ranting about the birther conspiracy and wants to whip it out to rally his base. Using racism as a tactic to rally his knob heads and no doubt it has to do with his SAD! poll numbers. Beyond the racism its a sign Trump is highly insecure and the recent poll numbers are probably driving him nuts That black guy is liked better than him! Want to know how to really infuriate Trump, just give Obama some love. People should fill his Twitter page with Obama love and comparison.

    Reply

