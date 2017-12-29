Donald Trump blamed the editor-in-chief of Vogue for something Vanity Fair did

I’ve been trying to avoid political stories this week, the last week of 2017. It wasn’t because Donald Trump was any more or less unhinged, it’s just a self-care thing on my part. Plus, Trump is spending the end of the year much as he spent the entire year: being a lazy jackass, golfing, lying, committing treason, and being stupid. He posted this tweet on Christmas:
I hope everyone is having a great Christmas, then tomorrow it’s back to work in order to Make America Great Again (which is happening faster than anyone anticipated)!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 25, 2017
He has literally spent every day since then golfing. He has made no public appearances and hasn’t done a stitch of work, unless you count “tweeting dumb sh-t” as “the work of the nation.” This was one of his tweets yesterday, apparently in reference to VANITY FAIR posting that stupid video where their writers offered suggestions for how Hillary Clinton should spend her 2018. Like, they suggested she shut up and take up knitting. Again, this was done by VANITY FAIR. Not Vogue. This is what Trump tweeted:
Vanity Fair, which looks like it is on its last legs, is bending over backwards in apologizing for the minor hit they took at Crooked H. Anna Wintour, who was all set to be Amb to Court of St James’s & a big fundraiser for CH, is beside herself in grief & begging for forgiveness!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 28, 2017
Anna Wintour is editor-in-chief of Vogue and the artistic director for all Conde Nast publications. Wintour is not in charge of the day-to-day running of Vanity Fair. Nuclear Wintour likely had no f–king idea that VF greenlighted that stupid video. But Trump never let facts get in the way of his own special brand of fake news, especially when he gets to “blame” a woman for something/anything.
A few more things… Bigly sat down with a New York Times reporter at Mar-a-Lago and whined about the Mueller investigation again:
Trump told the NYT that the Russia probe, "makes the country look very bad, and it puts the country in a very bad position;" insisted 16 times that there has been "no collusion" discovered by the investigation.https://t.co/aIQwhcZsJk
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) December 29, 2017
And this sums up the year:
A former White House intern apparently flashed a known 'white power' sign during a photo-op with Trump. https://t.co/yhyEXuqmDl
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) December 29, 2017
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
Let me guess, Anna has refused to put Melania or Ivanka on the cover of Vogue? Yep…that’s probably it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
OMG I didn’t even think of that but now that you’ve said it OF COURSE you’re right
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Pretty much smells that way. Every First Lady since Lou Hoover, with the exception of Bess Truman, has been in Vogue. https://www.vogue.com/slideshow/first-ladies-in-vogue-photos#1
Hillary and Michelle got covers. The Bush twins even got a Vogue spread.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh I bet you’re right. And Anna Wintour hasn’t wanted to be US ambassador to London since she found out that the new US embassy is south of the river.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
(That was a joke btw, I have no knowledge of the workings of Anna Wintour’s mind).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Of course, that is what he is angry about, and he takes slights like a big toddler.
His ex-sister in law is a hobnobbing socialite, but Blaine managed to transcend the last name, so it is possible. More Martha Stewart and Montauk. Hard to imagine she was related to 45 though his brother is nothing like him.
The guy in the photos is her bf nowadays not her ex who caused a scandal by hiding a mistress. Rob T and his lady friend:
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/CSSd0jQVAAAWmD_.jpg
https://i.pinimg.com/474x/a9/4f/11/a94f110ad97bb8d69a36f375f03bc0f3–blaine-trump-simi-valley.jpg
https://i.pinimg.com/474x/ac/79/0b/ac790b0e080d35446b4687379846e476–blaine-trump-art-basel.jpg
http://hauteliving.com/wp-content/uploads/2013/04/Trump-Simon-Bambi-Nigel-Goodhew3.jpg
https://media.architecturaldigest.com/photos/5851993e001c874267ed3c1d/3:4/w_384/Blaine_Trump_11.jpg
I had forgotten about that part of the family until recently. None of 45′s siblings are like him except they all have “hair.”
My sister sent me this link to remind her of what Melania looked like eons ago. His two sisters are with his mother.
http://www.gettyimages.com/detail/news-photo/portrait-of-members-the-trump-family-as-pose-together-at-news-photo/700338974#portrait-of-members-the-trump-family-as-pose-together-at-the-maralago-picture-id700338974
Thought that might entertain a little
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well, he is an idiot
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Can you imagine President Obama getting into a hissy tweet war about Anna Wintour?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He actually truly looks like a patient in that waving picture. I don’t mean that in the pejorative; it just shocks me anew that there appears to be something terribly wrong with the President’s* mind and the GOP keeps smiling and lying.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
and they’ll continue to smile and lie because he’s got them over a barrel. rumor is that he (or the Russians) is/are blackmailing them…recall that the RNC emails were hacked when the DNC ones were. it’s likely that there is enough info in them to keep the GOP leadership in line.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There were also rumors that Ryan was working with the convention committee to rewrite the rules for the convention in order to block Trump’s nomination but then they stopped. Somebody or something got to him. McConnell is also very clearly owned by Putin. He opposed Obama going public with the Russia news and then got to keep his position as leader of the Senate AND got his wife a Cabinet position.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly this and rumor has it Putin is getting tired of them so there could be some leaks. I would live for those stories.
You just know there are some hidden boy toys and prostitutes somewhere. I would love to see them unmasked for the frauds that they are.
I think it will be exposed. At least a few of them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s finally scheduled for an official presidential physical in January, the results of which should be public record.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If it is by a legitimate physician, and not by Trump’s goofy Dr. Feelgood, it should be very interesting. I think it will show he weighs at least 275 (not 235 as he claims) and has problems with cholesterol and blood pressure (I believe he is on BP meds.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Headline: Idiot in WH tweets incomprehensible word salad about Hilary or something.
I read in another news article that he’s tweeted the equivalent of a week. So he’s done a whole week of “work” because I’m convinced he thinks his job is to tweet nonsense that damages our relationships with everyone.
I can’t think about this. When reflecting back on this year I get upset.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And the Library of Congress no longer wants to archive all his tweets. Question: Since it has been said his tweets are to be taken as official statements, don’t they all have to be archived?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
they will be but they may not be part of history? I assume that the account is archived because the POTUS handle belongs to whomever is in office. But maybe what Library does is something beyond that. Not sure
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The unhinged global warming tweet was even worse.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That tweet was horrible. I can’t believe we have a president who doesn’t believe in science.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
How does a President or any world leader say such an asinine thing:
“In the East, it could be the COLDEST New Year’s Eve on record. Perhaps we could use a little bit of that good old Global Warming that our Country, but not other countries, was going to pay TRILLIONS OF DOLLARS to protect against. Bundle up!”
His ignorance knows no bounds. Weather and climate are different—weather is short-term, climate is long-term. We dress for the weather, not the climate.
He is a rotting fetid pile of garbage.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I almost punched a wall when I read that shit.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Me too!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Me three. And the thing is I’m not sure he really believes that, I think he just says stuff that’s been fed to him to stoke his base.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
His eyes look truly insane. They are dead but wild at the same time. Yikes!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
His tweets strategic propaganda. This and faux news are the cult’s sole source of (mis)information.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s an imbecile. The other day it was warmer in Alaska than in Atlanta. I think climate change is a better term than global warming. The anti-science people would find it harder to argue against.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nope, a year later I still can’t believe that this is coming from the man who is president. And that people still support and celebrate it like he is some great truth teller “telling it like it is”.
It’s bad enough that the Vanity Fair tweet is barely recognizable as English – the one above it is so painfully, nakedly insecure with the “which is happening faster than anyone anticipated!!!!”. I’m amazed that he managed not to type it in all caps.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s so defensive. Like a child with those crossed arms and petulant expression.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My mother used to say “uncross your arms!” when I’d cross my arms and scowl or pout. Melania needs to tell this bratty man child to uncross his orange arms
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s been holding himself with crossed arms like that increasing often. Is it psychologically significant? I first noticed when he was being asked about North Korea a while back.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My FIL sits like that to stop a tremor in his arm that he gets from Parkinson’s. I’m not saying Trump has it but that’s what I’m always reminded of. It seems more of a physical thing than a petulant child thing to me. At least that particular gesture.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s also a defensive posture (and childlike defensive, at that).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Melania probably loves when he crosses his arms. That leaves him unable to grope at her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Same here, grabbyhands. I still can’t believe he’s POTUS. I also constantly think he can’t get any worse with his tweeting, lying, and horrible decisions yet he always manages to surprise me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m so over the NYTimes giving Trump carte blanche to lie for thirty minutes. Let Trump give his racist, lying monologues to Breitbart and Fox. That article should never have been published.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
NYT has proven themselves to be trash time and time again with these stories. Thinkpieces on “Nazis next door” and profiles of a trump voter with no actual critical thinking behind it. Cancelled my subscription ages ago
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The ‘Nazi Next Door’ thinkpiece with ZERO context, the misogynistic treatment of HRC during both campaigns and after, whatever weird symbiotic (parasitic?) thing they have going on with Trump. I’ve read it for a long time. Im out.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The Sulzberger’s received a windfall from the tax break though they have always treated him like an outsider joke. He calls them despite what he claims because he feels important when they cover him since so many times they ignored him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I try not to read Sarah Kendzior too often because I get depressed, but she has mentioned more than once about the press being court stenographers and that is exactly what happened here. There was no need to turn into Johnny Cochran but correcting facts here and there would be part of their job. Daniel Dale of the Toronto Star laid out a cogent response on Twitter about it. Keep in mind Dale dealt with Rob Ford and he was always trying to denigrate the press and banned the Toronto Star from all press conferences.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hey come on now, he took a little detour down the road to visit first responders. Presidenting is hard!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And he’s now attacking the Post Office on twitter. God help us all.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Trump made that tweet to bitch again about Amazon because the owner also owns the Washington Post and is richer than him and isn’t a supporter. Donnie isn’t a fan of WaPo.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yep. Bezos bought The Post for the sole reason of owning a newspaper and could write a check for it with no worries. The fact that his writing staff is stacked and winning Putlizer’s is just a bonus.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m going to have to go home and take a second shower after saying this, but I actually agree with Trump on this one. If Amazon paid the actual costs of shipping the Post Office wouldn’t be in such debt. As it is, the amount of packages created by Amazon and the cost they do pay doesn’t cover the costs of the extra people they have to hire to handle the packages.
Plus, small business has to pay the full amount of shipping and puts them at a disadvantage. I’ll always purchase off of a company’s website and pay shipping before buying their product off Amazon.
If Trump really wants to hurt Bezos, he should increase the import tax from China. That would shut down a majority of businesses on Amazon.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
KiddVicious- don’t forget Amazon has a lot of small businesses selling as third parties. They’ll be run out of business if shipping costs go up.
Also, you don’t actually think Amazon would stay with USPS if they raised rates, do you? They’d just turn to UPS or FedEx. USPS is screwed either way.
Plus, Amazon is not the only big business getting shipping deals like Amazon. Amazon isn’t solely to blame for the USPS’ problems.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Bloody hell. It’s terrifying. You guys have a psychopath with dementia running the country. I think he imagines himself in a kind of reverse version of The Truman Show, where we are the dupes instead of him. But really, it’s more like Walter Mitty (with the nuclear football).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nah. He’s a terrible excuse for a human being and an even worse president, sure. Off his rocker? More crazy like a fox.
Trump is in the great American con man /showman tradition: Wizard of Oz, P.T. Barnum, that sort of bread-and-circuses thing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
DEFINITELY bread and circuses. That’s how he sees himself.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Respectfully I think you give Trump too much credit. I think he’s gotten this far more by accident and crafty enablers than anything that implies actual intelligence.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Sixer. Yes, he is a mad man. He always has been as documented by years of media pieces and his own reality tv show.
The other day I caught the last of an interview by a British official who said the UK can’t depend on the US for its future when it elects someone so unhinged as Trump.
Only Putin, who is using drump as an “asset” (stated by one of our former CIA officials), is embracing him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Mind you, the British can’t rely on its own elected representatives!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
His annual presidential physical is scheduled for January 12 at Walter Reed Hospital by the physician who did Obama’s physical for the past three years. I’m expecting a tweet storm of epic proportions against the doctor as this idiot has his first real medical exam in what is probably decades.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Let’s see if he keeps the appointment or makes some excuse to get out of it
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh good grief! If there’s something the matter, is anything made public?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
like you, Ilsa, I wonder if he’ll go through with it. the doc from Walter Reed will NOT jeopardize his rep to lie for this turd and I suspect his health is far worse than anyone knows.
I hope they do mental competency tests for the official prez physical…does anyone know if that’s part of it?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Sixer, yes. The doctor traditionally gives a press conference or releases a summary later in the day. The President does have the right not to release the summary but the administration has said it will be released. If he changes his mind, that will send up flares that something is seriously wrong. As IlsaLund suggests, I won’t be surprised if he cancels.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@whatWHAT, I think the exam is age-appropriate and, for a man that age, it would include questions to test some degree of mental competency.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh, wow. I had no idea that was a presidential obligation. I’d agree – he’ll avoid if possible.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Sixer, and we are in the pathetic place of having to ask Prince Harry not to invite his friends to his wedding just to avoid upsetting the tiny-handed tyrant.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s a people in glass houses scenario, I’m afraid!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Absolutely. All so we can have unlimited chlorinated chicken.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Country living in an area with many small, organic, producers has its upsides! (As does toiling on an allotment!)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s definitely getting desperate to distract or there’s something severely wrong with him. The POTUS shouldn’t be calling people childish names and having temper tantrums for the world to see. Trump becomes a bigger embarrassment every single day
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He is a walking “id” and so I don’t think he plans out much of anything. He just spews garbage and rides with it. But he said collusion so many times it’s obvious what is on his mind.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He forgot how much Ivanka and Jared was sucking up to AW in years prior in an attempt to become a part of the blue blood part of NYC society that they did not have access to. Do you think he is also ignoring Radhika Jones? Given that its obvious bthat Javanka leaks to VF, his attack on AW and VF seems really strange. May be because they published the Bannon interview last week.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s hard to believe this man became President but it’s even harder to believe that he has kept the job for almost a year!! Wtf?! How is that even possible?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Blackmail.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If I may add to this, if I’m thinking what you’re thinking, it’s because of what the Russians (and thereby maybe Trump) have on the Republicans in Congress who are constitutionally charged with stopping him, but haven’t. The RNC and individuals were hacked too, but that information was not released via Wikileaks or other channels.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
How 45 got elected will be debated for years, but I will never understand why he decided to get into politics? It is quite obvious he loves to golf and prefers to be the one making decisions as head of his own business( which he has found out is not the case in politics) So why at this stage in his life and no previous political experience did he decide to run for president? Makes no sense at all
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He thought it was like being a chairman of the board in which case he would only need to show up for monthly meetings, which could be conducted by conference call. He was actually shocked that he had to move to Washington DC and he was shocked again to learn that he had to hire staff.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wonder why he got into politics too. I think it may tie in with his motivations generally- he needs to win and be powerful; in his eyes, people are either winners or losers; they are either powerful or weak. The presidency is part of this binary thinking- he has won the election, therefore he is all powerful. I genuinely don’t believe that he thinks about it much beyond that. I think it’s this motivation that Putin and other enablers have used to piggyback on and serve their own agendas. When that motivation dims, they will drop him like a hot potato and find some other vessel to propagate. Cheery times indeed 🤦♀️
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The bloated narcissist is a malleable puppet for putin’s bidding. THAT’S the sole reason we have to abide a POTEC (putin owned the electoral college)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He was upset at a joke POTUS made at his expense at a dinner and Putin told him he was cashing in his IOU so pay up or think of something else to do to make him erase the debt.
There is a reason Mueller is now asking for his financials.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Trump just wanted leverage to get more money for a tv show. Really. That’s it. For a while he was even asking if he could do a reality show from the White House. He was convinced that he could continue doing all his business activities while POTUS. He really thought it would be a part-time job that he could handle from New York or Florida.
He was totally unprepared for actually winning and looked shocked for weeks. Candidates generally start preparing for a potential win a year before the election.
Trump displayed so much wrong information about the day to day workings of our government during the campaign that I wondered if I should send him my high school civics book. He hasn’t learned much, partly through disinterest but also very likely due to cognitive problems. He doesn’t understand the history or current situations in other countries, also. He certainly doesn’t understand how NATO, the EU, or the Paris Accord work. He keeps saying things about them that make no sense. This isn’t about policy but just vital knowledge for any POTUS.
Xi in China and Abe in Japan had better make sure Trump knows which country is which in their region or else he’ll be aiming those missiles at Beijing and Tokyo instead of North Korea. Oops.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree with all this. He did it to boost his profile (and also his ego) with no real thought to the actual work — or workings of government and democracy — involved. He has been flying by the seat of his pants since the get go and combined with outside forces like Bannon and Putin, is bumbling his way through an agenda dictated to him largely by others.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve heard both his stupid TV show and that he wanted to launch a media branch for the Trump Organization. Whatever his reasons, he is completely incompetent.🙄
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That shit eating grin on his face in the picture of him waving makes him look so punchable. All of his constant hand gestures drive me crazy. Someone get some children sized handcuffs and keep those tiny hands still!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What’s up with the veins in his wrist or is that from pressure against the car window?
Looked closer, did he take off a watch or wristband?
Why is this bothering me?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maybe his golf gloves were too tight
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ha! Indeed. But the veins in his chubby wrist look SO WEIRD.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lol, I would not jump to the conclusion that the intern is doing a “white power” sign. That hand sign is also part of a game wherein the person flashes the sign and if you look at it, they get to punch your arm. I’m not saying it’s particularly clever, but it’s popular right now and there are a ton of memes with it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ok but you seriously think that this guy is going to use an official White House photo to play that childish game?
Or would it make more sense for him to use the opportunity to prove to his Alt Right buddies that he’s repping them in the WH?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Both scenarios are pretty bizarre. I thought he was probably playing that game tbh, but someone on fb said he worked with Stephen Miller, so now I’m thinking it may have been truly a white power sign. I honestly think he was doing the OK sign or the circle game, you’d have to be pretty childish to intern for Trump.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“you’d have to be pretty childish to intern for Trump.”
or an outright, outspoken, not-hiding-it white supremacist.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It is a white power sign. They already had a fire some “jokesters” for messing with Wikipedia.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not just an intern. I’ve heard people say that Stephen Miller has done something similar.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
please, don’t even try to defend that bigoted POS.
in the “circle game”, as it is called, the circle is displayed SPECIFICALLY below the waist so that it’s harder to notice and therefore much more likely to lead to an arm punch. it is DEFINITLEY NOT displayed so prominently.
this guy is flashing a white power hand signal, plain as day. sickening that the bigots are so emboldened that they don’t even try to hide it anymore, even in a photo op such as this. though, I guess I’d rather know who the bigots are.
this kid should be booted out of his internship.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s probably pissed that a recent Gallup poll (I believe) ranked President Obama as the most admired man in the country for the second year in a row. Fake News of course, since he’s done all these BIGLY things making America Great Again…..NOT
Report this comment as spam or abuse
the really scary fact id that Obama was ONLY 3 points ahead of Trump in that poll.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He is so jealous of Obama. Bet he throws rage fits at the mere mention of him, What a joke of a man, yet his cult members believe he is “alpha”. The man can’t even handle someone else being liked, he is a joke and a con. Has the emotions of a teen in their hyper hormone phase.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
On CNN, there was a report toddler man was once again ranting about the birther conspiracy and wants to whip it out to rally his base. Using racism as a tactic to rally his knob heads and no doubt it has to do with his SAD! poll numbers. Beyond the racism its a sign Trump is highly insecure and the recent poll numbers are probably driving him nuts That black guy is liked better than him! Want to know how to really infuriate Trump, just give Obama some love. People should fill his Twitter page with Obama love and comparison.
Report this comment as spam or abuse