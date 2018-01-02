Kendall Jenner posted a ‘bumpy’ selfie, then claimed she ‘just likes bagels’

At some point in 2017, I could no longer differentiate between Kendall Jenner and Emily Ratajkowski. Like, that’s the look Kendall has been going for lately: Budget Ratajkowski. Kendall’s new, fake lips threw off her face for the bulk of 2017, and now there are rumors that 2018 is going to bring Kendall another Kardashian pregnancy. Kendall posted the above Instagram over the New Year’s holiday weekend, and if you look closely (or not so closely), you’ll see why people were “freaking out” about this selfie. Kendall has a very small tummy. Therefore, people thought she might be pregnant, just like Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian. She tried to correct the record:

I honestly don’t think she’s pregnant, you guys. I think she was probably wearing one of those “waist trainers” or corsets under her dress and it gave her the appearance of a smaller waist and a more pronounced hourglass figure. *shrug*

Meanwhile, did you know that Kendall will no longer update her subscription app? I guess we should feel sorry for all of those people who paid money to hear Kendall’s thoughts on anything, because now how will they function in society?

Kendall Jenner has been sharing her life with fans for over a decade on the Keeping Up with the Kardashians. She also keeps things candid on social media and her app. But the 22-year-old supermodel just announced that she would be scaling back on her digital presence and will no longer be updating her app in the new year.

In a message on her website, KendallJ.com, Kendall explained her decision to fans: “As I look ahead to the next year, my goals and priorities are changing. I’ve had an incredible 2+ years connecting with all of you, but I’ve made the difficult decision to no longer update my app in 2018. I hope you’ve enjoyed this journey as much as I have, and I’m looking forward to sharing the next chapter with you. Love, Kendall.”

The model used her app as an outlet to share highlights from her modeling career, her favorite street style looks and a peek inside her beauty routine. Kendall app hiatus comes after one of the most successful years in her career. She was crowned the world’s highest-paid model, according to Forbes, with earnings of $22 million. And she’s the most followed model on Instagram with 85.7 million followers.

Just my opinion: all of those Kardashian-Jenner-branded apps were scams anyway, even Kim’s. They give away tons of content for free on social media and through their reality show, and the apps were just gigantic cash-grabs. It seems like the apps have outlived their usefulness anyway.

Also: her lips, my God.

47 Responses to “Kendall Jenner posted a ‘bumpy’ selfie, then claimed she ‘just likes bagels’”

  1. Senaber says:
    January 2, 2018 at 7:28 am

    That is not the outfit for carb bloat.

    Reply
  2. Louise177 says:
    January 2, 2018 at 7:30 am

    I don’t think she looks pregnant. It’s one of those dresses that even makes 60lb women look fat if it’s a bad angle or after eating. I don’t understand the apps anyway. They put up so much in social media I can’t imagine what they have left for the apps.

    Reply
  3. Enough Already says:
    January 2, 2018 at 7:30 am

    “budget Ratajkowski” = wet water.

    Reply
  4. Alix says:
    January 2, 2018 at 7:34 am

    It boggles my mind that she gets so much work as a model. Pretty enough, but mostly just a dead-eyed Kardashian klone.

    GAWD, it’s good to have Celebitchy back from vaca!

    Reply
  5. RBC says:
    January 2, 2018 at 7:39 am

    Guess someone is jealous of the attention her sisters are getting

    Reply
  6. AnnaKist says:
    January 2, 2018 at 7:41 am

    Kylie 2.0. 👄

    Reply
  7. minx says:
    January 2, 2018 at 7:41 am

    So boring and lifeless.

    Reply
  8. Lucy2 says:
    January 2, 2018 at 7:42 am

    She looks like an alien in that last photo. What a shame, all those women felt the need to distort their faces.
    No one as vain as those sisters would post a photo like that if they didn’t want the speculation attention.

    Reply
  9. Nicole says:
    January 2, 2018 at 7:42 am

    Now people think Kylie gave birth already which is why she wasn’t on the K holiday card.
    Will echo the baffling idea that she’s a good model. She cannot walk and has zero charisma.

    Reply
    • Nancy says:
      January 2, 2018 at 8:21 am

      I heard that as well, that Kylie had her baby. This is what the wretched mother lives for….why wasn’t she on the card. She was Kim’s surrogate….lol. I think Kylie has a boatload of emotional baggage and will have issues with being a mother. Can’t believe my first two posts of the year on here have been on this family.

      Reply
      • Lady D says:
        January 2, 2018 at 10:05 am

        …maybe she really is going to go dark with her babe. Wouldn’t it be wild if she stayed private after the birth and we never saw her child? PMK would blow a gasket.
        Rumours around Christmas on TMZ said Kim wants Kylie to announce her pregnancy now, so it doesn’t conflict with Kim’s announcement of her new baby. Nothing arrogant about that.
        Notice none of the sisters are talking about her? Not one word? The only thing I can think of is Kylie went nuclear on her family and threatened to spill all the deets if they said anything about her baby. It’s the only thing that would shut Kim up.

      • Nancy says:
        January 2, 2018 at 10:18 am

        Lady D: I think it’s total PR. Kim waited forever before blindsiding Swift, it was actually the first time I liked her. These chicks can stay quiet for coin and that’s what it is. I still believe like I said that Kylie’s is mentally unstable…..as is Rob, so they get it from the mother’s genes….lol. I totally hope the baby is Tygas!

    • jwoolman says:
      January 2, 2018 at 8:28 am

      Well, Kylie has to give birth late enough to make sure Tyga isn’t the sperm donor…. :)

      Reply
  10. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    January 2, 2018 at 7:45 am

    She used to be the most attractive of the lot. Now she simply completes the buy-3-get-2-free blowup doll closeout sale.

    Reply
  11. Wen says:
    January 2, 2018 at 7:55 am

    I don’t think she is pregnant, but I do think she knew exactly what she was doing posting this photo. And good lord, she is unrecognizable in that last photo. I wonder if she will lose any modeling gigs?

    Reply
  12. Nancy says:
    January 2, 2018 at 8:18 am

    I find her to be the least offensive of that family….perhaps bc she carries no Kardashian genes. With that being said though, neither does Kylie and she’s tried to perfect her Kim since she was a tween. Doubt she’s pregnant, but she left her individuality at the door by getting the obligatory Kartrashian trout pout.

    Reply
  13. GreenTurtle says:
    January 2, 2018 at 8:21 am

    “…the 22-year old supermodel..”

    Supermodel! HAHAHAHA! Ah, I needed a post-holidays laugh. 😂

    Reply
  14. Aerohead21 says:
    January 2, 2018 at 8:32 am

    That’s cruel to post things like that. So many good people can’t have kids so teasing pregnancy for attention is just wrong.

    Reply
  15. ell says:
    January 2, 2018 at 8:44 am

    Budget Ratajkowski is quite the feat, since ratajkowski herself is already cheap.

    Reply
  16. Green Is Good says:
    January 2, 2018 at 9:04 am

    “Supermodel “? 😆 Best joke of the day.

    Reply
  17. Linda says:
    January 2, 2018 at 9:23 am

    I thought that was a picture of Kylie. Wow just wow.

    Reply
  18. Shijel says:
    January 2, 2018 at 9:40 am

    Pregnant? Hahahah this girl is gay.

    That last photo with the red lips though, cripes, she looks nothing like herself.

    Reply
  19. NotSoSocialButterfly says:
    January 2, 2018 at 9:54 am

    Photoshop nipped waist.
    Also, super thirsty.

    Reply
  20. Shannon says:
    January 2, 2018 at 10:53 am

    I doubt she’s pregnant, but that is not a good angle. Funnily enough, I was watching KUWTK last night on Hulu (don’t judge, I just finished The Handmaid’s Tale and needed something light and silly LOL) and started at the first episode, and it was so weird to see their original faces. Omg, Kim was gorgeous, why on earth did she go and jack it all up?! As for Kendall, I don’t love any of them, but she’s probably my favorite if I had to pick one.

    Reply
  21. Lirko says:
    January 2, 2018 at 11:07 am

    Could be, too, that she just put on a few. I got away with eating whatever, whenever for quite some time, but by 24/25 I no longer had the metabolism of a 16 year old. Obvs, she’s still super thin,so not an insult or anything, just a thought.

    Reply
  22. me says:
    January 2, 2018 at 11:14 am

    She knew what she was doing. You’re telling me these girls don’t dissect every pic before posting? This family needs more attention, and since Kylie isn’t delivering, Kendall has to step in lol. But seriously, what was the point of her posting a pic in a public bathroom? If it wasn’t to get us talking, then why?

    Reply
  23. Mar says:
    January 2, 2018 at 12:48 pm

    That last pic is awful of her plastic lips and bloated face.
    She’s looking to Bella Thorne to me now

    Reply

