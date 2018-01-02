Kendall Jenner posted a ‘bumpy’ selfie, then claimed she ‘just likes bagels’

At some point in 2017, I could no longer differentiate between Kendall Jenner and Emily Ratajkowski. Like, that’s the look Kendall has been going for lately: Budget Ratajkowski. Kendall’s new, fake lips threw off her face for the bulk of 2017, and now there are rumors that 2018 is going to bring Kendall another Kardashian pregnancy. Kendall posted the above Instagram over the New Year’s holiday weekend, and if you look closely (or not so closely), you’ll see why people were “freaking out” about this selfie. Kendall has a very small tummy. Therefore, people thought she might be pregnant, just like Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian. She tried to correct the record:
i just like bagels ok!!! https://t.co/4IxM9ECLOs
— Kendall (@KendallJenner) December 31, 2017
I honestly don’t think she’s pregnant, you guys. I think she was probably wearing one of those “waist trainers” or corsets under her dress and it gave her the appearance of a smaller waist and a more pronounced hourglass figure. *shrug*
Meanwhile, did you know that Kendall will no longer update her subscription app? I guess we should feel sorry for all of those people who paid money to hear Kendall’s thoughts on anything, because now how will they function in society?
Kendall Jenner has been sharing her life with fans for over a decade on the Keeping Up with the Kardashians. She also keeps things candid on social media and her app. But the 22-year-old supermodel just announced that she would be scaling back on her digital presence and will no longer be updating her app in the new year.
In a message on her website, KendallJ.com, Kendall explained her decision to fans: “As I look ahead to the next year, my goals and priorities are changing. I’ve had an incredible 2+ years connecting with all of you, but I’ve made the difficult decision to no longer update my app in 2018. I hope you’ve enjoyed this journey as much as I have, and I’m looking forward to sharing the next chapter with you. Love, Kendall.”
The model used her app as an outlet to share highlights from her modeling career, her favorite street style looks and a peek inside her beauty routine. Kendall app hiatus comes after one of the most successful years in her career. She was crowned the world’s highest-paid model, according to Forbes, with earnings of $22 million. And she’s the most followed model on Instagram with 85.7 million followers.
Just my opinion: all of those Kardashian-Jenner-branded apps were scams anyway, even Kim’s. They give away tons of content for free on social media and through their reality show, and the apps were just gigantic cash-grabs. It seems like the apps have outlived their usefulness anyway.
Also: her lips, my God.
Photos courtesy of Kendall’s Instagram, Backgrid.
That is not the outfit for carb bloat.
Lol right?! And her lips look ridiculous. I wonder if she’ll start to lose modeling jobs if she keeps messing with her face like that. She was the one natural beauty out of the whole bunch (they were all naturally pretty before but you know what I mean). Such a shame.
She’s ruined her beautiful face with the ridiculous porn Star lips. What a shame.
Her lips look fine. She’s pouting them out to look larger. They’re not cartoonish and are very highly desirable in photo shoots and modelling. Thin lips don’t cut it in her world. The jealous comments are fun to read on here….meow!
@Sabrine don’t be ridiculous with this “thin lips don’t cut it in her world” hyperbole, plenty of models have thin lips and do just fine for themselves.
Doubtful, look at Bella Hadid’s extraordinarily plastic looking face.
I don’t think she looks pregnant. It’s one of those dresses that even makes 60lb women look fat if it’s a bad angle or after eating. I don’t understand the apps anyway. They put up so much in social media I can’t imagine what they have left for the apps.
“budget Ratajkowski” = wet water.
*Gigglesnort*!
TJ Maxx clearance rack Ratajkowski?
It boggles my mind that she gets so much work as a model. Pretty enough, but mostly just a dead-eyed Kardashian klone.
GAWD, it’s good to have Celebitchy back from vaca!
Isn’t it, though?! Holidays, time diffference, daylight saving down here – that’s an extra hour I have to wait.
Amen! Methinks Kaiser must’ve been writing over the break to have so many posts up already at 8:30 am EST.
It’s the eyes, isn’t it! When I think of the great models, Linda E., Naomi, Kate, Cindy, etc. They all had life behind the eyes. This era of blank face dolls that may or may not be cute is annoying!
Guess someone is jealous of the attention her sisters are getting
tbf she’s the only one with an actual job.
She might have made the most money this year but that is from ads on Instagram. The girl is not getting that many jobs in the modeling industry anymore.
i’m not sure tbh, i see her all the time in magazine editorials and on the catwalk. i’m not a fan btw, but she is the only one of that lot actually working in an actual job.
Kylie 2.0. 👄
Kylie 1.0 👄
Kylie 2.0 💋
So boring and lifeless.
She looks like an alien in that last photo. What a shame, all those women felt the need to distort their faces.
No one as vain as those sisters would post a photo like that if they didn’t want the speculation attention.
She posted that pic to drum up talk about her being pregnant.
Now people think Kylie gave birth already which is why she wasn’t on the K holiday card.
Will echo the baffling idea that she’s a good model. She cannot walk and has zero charisma.
I heard that as well, that Kylie had her baby. This is what the wretched mother lives for….why wasn’t she on the card. She was Kim’s surrogate….lol. I think Kylie has a boatload of emotional baggage and will have issues with being a mother. Can’t believe my first two posts of the year on here have been on this family.
…maybe she really is going to go dark with her babe. Wouldn’t it be wild if she stayed private after the birth and we never saw her child? PMK would blow a gasket.
Rumours around Christmas on TMZ said Kim wants Kylie to announce her pregnancy now, so it doesn’t conflict with Kim’s announcement of her new baby. Nothing arrogant about that.
Notice none of the sisters are talking about her? Not one word? The only thing I can think of is Kylie went nuclear on her family and threatened to spill all the deets if they said anything about her baby. It’s the only thing that would shut Kim up.
Lady D: I think it’s total PR. Kim waited forever before blindsiding Swift, it was actually the first time I liked her. These chicks can stay quiet for coin and that’s what it is. I still believe like I said that Kylie’s is mentally unstable…..as is Rob, so they get it from the mother’s genes….lol. I totally hope the baby is Tygas!
Well, Kylie has to give birth late enough to make sure Tyga isn’t the sperm donor….
Well the two dudes overlapped and giving birth in december does not clear tyga at all.
Not saying I believe these theories but i saw them pop up last week.
She used to be the most attractive of the lot. Now she simply completes the buy-3-get-2-free blowup doll closeout sale.
I don’t think she is pregnant, but I do think she knew exactly what she was doing posting this photo. And good lord, she is unrecognizable in that last photo. I wonder if she will lose any modeling gigs?
I find her to be the least offensive of that family….perhaps bc she carries no Kardashian genes. With that being said though, neither does Kylie and she’s tried to perfect her Kim since she was a tween. Doubt she’s pregnant, but she left her individuality at the door by getting the obligatory Kartrashian trout pout.
“…the 22-year old supermodel..”
Supermodel! HAHAHAHA! Ah, I needed a post-holidays laugh. 😂
That’s cruel to post things like that. So many good people can’t have kids so teasing pregnancy for attention is just wrong.
Budget Ratajkowski is quite the feat, since ratajkowski herself is already cheap.
“Supermodel “? 😆 Best joke of the day.
I thought that was a picture of Kylie. Wow just wow.
Pregnant? Hahahah this girl is gay.
That last photo with the red lips though, cripes, she looks nothing like herself.
I have no idea if she’s gay, but you are away that gay woman are capable of having biological children?
Apparently, being gay is a form of birth control:)
Photoshop nipped waist.
Also, super thirsty.
I doubt she’s pregnant, but that is not a good angle. Funnily enough, I was watching KUWTK last night on Hulu (don’t judge, I just finished The Handmaid’s Tale and needed something light and silly LOL) and started at the first episode, and it was so weird to see their original faces. Omg, Kim was gorgeous, why on earth did she go and jack it all up?! As for Kendall, I don’t love any of them, but she’s probably my favorite if I had to pick one.
Kim’s original Armenian nose was so perfect for her face. She looked so good with it. Why on earth she chopped it in half is beyond me.
That whole clan thinks the smaller the nose, the better. Even Kris has chopped her nose so much that it makes the bottom half of her face look big. They have no idea about proportion.
Could be, too, that she just put on a few. I got away with eating whatever, whenever for quite some time, but by 24/25 I no longer had the metabolism of a 16 year old. Obvs, she’s still super thin,so not an insult or anything, just a thought.
She knew what she was doing. You’re telling me these girls don’t dissect every pic before posting? This family needs more attention, and since Kylie isn’t delivering, Kendall has to step in lol. But seriously, what was the point of her posting a pic in a public bathroom? If it wasn’t to get us talking, then why?
That last pic is awful of her plastic lips and bloated face.
She’s looking to Bella Thorne to me now
