Mariah Carey abandoned the dumpster fire of 2017 by demanding hot tea

Annual New Years Eve Celebration

It feels like Mariah Carey’s disastrous New Year’s Eve performance happened five years ago, but it was just one year ago, NYE 2016. Mariah came in at the last minute to perform on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, and the performance was an unmitigated disaster. Very little of it was actually Mariah’s fault, actually – Dick Clark productions f–ked it all up, and then they hung Mariah out to dry, like it was all her fault. What happened? The wrong backing track was queued, Mariah was incapable of vamping, and it didn’t seem like anyone told her what to do when everything went sideways, like there was no one saying “throw to commercial!” Mariah’s people were mad about it for months, and in a New Year’s miracle, I ended up defending Mariah because I honestly didn’t think what happened was her fault.

So for some reason – The Redemption of The Elusive Butterfly Chanteuse – Mariah agreed to perform again on New Year’s Rockin’ Eve one year later. She came to the rehearsals. She knew her spots. She performed with the correct backing tracks. Everything went off without a hitch… except no one brought her the hot tea she requested.

“Happy New Year, I just want to take a sip of tea, if they let me. They told me there would be tea…Oh! It’s a disaster. Okay, well, we’ll just have to rough it. I’m going to be like everybody else, with no hot tea.” Again, it’s another New Year’s miracle: I’m defending her. They should have given Mariah her TEA. She was performing in subzero temperatures, she’s worried about her voice, and of course she needed her tea. BRING HER SOME TEA. Anyway, this is now “the first meme of 2018.” Enjoy.

Photos courtesy of Backgrid.

 

50 Responses to “Mariah Carey abandoned the dumpster fire of 2017 by demanding hot tea”

  1. lightpurple says:
    January 2, 2018 at 7:11 am

    I would have poured that hot tea on all that exposed skin to keep it warm. Everyone else on stage was bundled up, no skin showing and there was Mariah.

    Reply
  2. Enough Already says:
    January 2, 2018 at 7:11 am

    I want to pretend that the tea would have brought back those notes. I want to pretend that there wasn’t supposed to be vodka in the tea. Still, Mimi forever and ever! When she finished I found myself sighing and smiling beneficently with clasped hands. Hang in there, glitter bomb.

    Reply
  3. CidyKitty says:
    January 2, 2018 at 7:14 am

    I’m sorry but I think she’s hilarious. I enjoy her extra persona.

    Reply
  4. Adorable says:
    January 2, 2018 at 7:18 am

    For some reason,I can’t stop laughing over the way she’s asking for that tea,oh Mariah!Vocally the first song I was worried,but she more then redeemed herself on “Hero”..Brave Of her to go out there again!

    Reply
  5. minx says:
    January 2, 2018 at 7:21 am

    Love her. You do you, Mimi.

    Reply
  6. Busyann says:
    January 2, 2018 at 7:24 am

    I thought the tea thing was a joke. The way she said it, was kind of cheeky. Like “hey you guys expect a diva moment from me so here ya go!” Either way, I don’t blame her. I’m in DC and it is COLD. Can’t imagine what it was like being in New York, wearing…well… whatever that was she had on. Good job Mariah!

    Reply
  7. Lolo86lf says:
    January 2, 2018 at 7:27 am

    Mariah was freezing her behind but she DID look pretty in that glittery little outfit she was wearing.

    Reply
  8. Purplehazeforever says:
    January 2, 2018 at 7:28 am

    If Mariah needs her hot tea…give her hot tea!!! I’m here for it all. Lol, I’ve always enjoyed the extra Mariah brings.

    Reply
  9. Lucy2 says:
    January 2, 2018 at 7:48 am

    Are usually watch but missed it this year. I can’t imagine how anyone performed in that weather, it has been so brutally cold.

    Reply
  10. Lenn says:
    January 2, 2018 at 7:59 am

    I’m glad she finally ditched the dancers and skimpy outfits. However, she is no Celine or Adele. You would hope that just Mariah and a microphone would showcase her talent but….the talent is just not there anymore. She sounded off-key, couldn’t do any high notes. Ok, she wasn’t a complete disaster this time, but to say it was a succes.. no.

    Reply
  11. Mumzy says:
    January 2, 2018 at 8:39 am

    I was hoping she’d make it through and she did (mostly). What I thought was a totally unnecessary and unprofessional slam was brought by Jenny McCarthy who later commented on air that she was so glad that Mariah had done well and how gracious it was of Dick Clark Productions to have “given Mariah another chance” and how everyone deserves another shot at redemption. The narrative still seems to be that DCP was completely without fault and that Mariah was completely to blame. Slow clap for DCP for their gracious and generous gesture. 🙄 No clap for McCarthy.

    Reply
  12. Marty says:
    January 2, 2018 at 8:50 am

    TRUE icon. I can’t believe the woman who had me singing notes I had no business trying to hit as a kid, is still bringing me so much joy in my 30s.

    Reply
  13. DiegoInSF says:
    January 2, 2018 at 8:54 am

    Used to be a fan but she so unprofessional and out there, I can’t stand her. I know, I know, like she cares what I think. 🤣

    Reply
    • Mumzy says:
      January 2, 2018 at 10:25 am

      I get you. She is less singer and more “performer” — now living in Professional Diva Land…where the “Great Ones” go to retire. That’s the place where residents demand a lot of extra …and tip the little folks with extra big sighs of exasperation.

      Reply
  14. Other Renee says:
    January 2, 2018 at 10:30 am

    She’s still an icon. Yes, she isn’t the singer she once was and sings lower than she used to and can no longer sing the high notes and even the vocal gymnastics she used to do don’t sound nearly as good. But so what? She’s an entertainer.

    Reply
  15. paranormalgirl says:
    January 2, 2018 at 11:04 am

    Give her tea. The vocal cords struggle to hit the highs and lows when exposed to very cold air.

    Reply
  16. Adele Dazeem says:
    January 2, 2018 at 11:54 am

    I just came to say I enjoyed it, missed notes and all. And dare I say it—she looked gorgeous. Crazy for not bundling up but diva throwback gorgeous.

    Reply

