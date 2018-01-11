Donald Trump can’t stop talking about Hillary Clinton when asked about Russia

Embed from Getty Images

We’ve almost survived one year under the Curious Case of Bigly Buttons. It’s been a living hell. I honestly don’t believe we’ll have to survive a second year, just because Bob Mueller has #AllTheReceipts, but we’ll see. I mean, obviously, I don’t think the Republican-led Congress will impeach Rancid Pumpkin. They’re all working overtime to create an Alt-Reality where his every delusion is massaged and backed up. Plus, I believe what Michael Wolff said about Trump’s views on Mueller – Trump literally can’t comprehend how much sh-t Mueller already has on him. Trump is too stupid to understand how sloppy and careless and treasonous he’s been.

Anyway, in what was a sign of how we’ve normalized Bigly Buttons, Trump was asked about Mueller and whether he (Pumpkin) would consent to being interviewed by Mueller. Trump’s reaction was to screech about Hillary Clinton and most people just shrugged. It was insane. This whole thing is insane.

It’s just… I’m so tired of this. I was watching this at the gym, and after this press conference, the CNN panel was like ¯\_(ツ)_/¯. Like, “what are we going to do, let’s just pretend this is normal.” He also tweeted this morning:

Disproven and paid for by Democrats “Dossier used to spy on Trump Campaign. Did FBI use Intel tool to influence the Election?” @foxandfriends Did Dems or Clinton also pay Russians? Where are hidden and smashed DNC servers? Where are Crooked Hillary Emails? What a mess! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 11, 2018

I can’t even get through his train of thought at this point.

Meanwhile, Bigly Buttons is scheduled to give an unhinged State of the Union address on January 30. Democrats plan on bringing some of his sexual assault victims to the SOTU.

Donald Trump may be able to ignore the ongoing national conversation about sexual misconduct, a crime of which he’s been accused nearly 20 times, but he’ll be forced to face it at his upcoming State of the Union. According to a lawmaker’s aide, some Democrats are inviting victims of sexual assault as their plus-ones to the president’s address, NBC reports. The aide works for Representative Lois Frankel, the head of the Democratic Women’s Working Group. Just last month, the group called for a Congressional investigation into the misconduct allegations against Trump. And this won’t be the Democratic Women’s Working Group’s first attempt at making a political statement at one of Trump’s speeches. Last year, all members agreed to wear white — a nod to the suffragettes — during Trump’s first address to a joint session of Congress. Along with bringing survivors of sexual assault to this year’s State of the Union, the women in the working group will be coordinating their clothes again. This time around, though, their outfits won’t be white. Inspired by celebrities at the Golden Globes, the women are planning on wearing black to the address on January 30th. “This is a culture change that is sweeping the country and Congress is embracing it,” California Representative Jackie Speier told The Hill.

Democratic women – hell, the whole Democratic caucus – should do what the Hollywood women did, which is do advance-media-preparation groups and coordination efforts, so that they blanket the media before, during and after the SOTU speech. They need to bring Trump’s victims, Billy F–king Bush, and various activists and advocates working on women’s rights. All in all, it doesn’t sound like a bad plan. Mostly, it will work because Trump is so thin-skinned, he’ll just have to say something about it.

