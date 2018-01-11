Donald Trump can’t stop talking about Hillary Clinton when asked about Russia

We’ve almost survived one year under the Curious Case of Bigly Buttons. It’s been a living hell. I honestly don’t believe we’ll have to survive a second year, just because Bob Mueller has #AllTheReceipts, but we’ll see. I mean, obviously, I don’t think the Republican-led Congress will impeach Rancid Pumpkin. They’re all working overtime to create an Alt-Reality where his every delusion is massaged and backed up. Plus, I believe what Michael Wolff said about Trump’s views on Mueller – Trump literally can’t comprehend how much sh-t Mueller already has on him. Trump is too stupid to understand how sloppy and careless and treasonous he’s been.

Anyway, in what was a sign of how we’ve normalized Bigly Buttons, Trump was asked about Mueller and whether he (Pumpkin) would consent to being interviewed by Mueller. Trump’s reaction was to screech about Hillary Clinton and most people just shrugged. It was insane. This whole thing is insane.

It’s just… I’m so tired of this. I was watching this at the gym, and after this press conference, the CNN panel was like ¯\_(ツ)_/¯. Like, “what are we going to do, let’s just pretend this is normal.” He also tweeted this morning:

I can’t even get through his train of thought at this point.

Meanwhile, Bigly Buttons is scheduled to give an unhinged State of the Union address on January 30. Democrats plan on bringing some of his sexual assault victims to the SOTU.

Donald Trump may be able to ignore the ongoing national conversation about sexual misconduct, a crime of which he’s been accused nearly 20 times, but he’ll be forced to face it at his upcoming State of the Union. According to a lawmaker’s aide, some Democrats are inviting victims of sexual assault as their plus-ones to the president’s address, NBC reports.

The aide works for Representative Lois Frankel, the head of the Democratic Women’s Working Group. Just last month, the group called for a Congressional investigation into the misconduct allegations against Trump. And this won’t be the Democratic Women’s Working Group’s first attempt at making a political statement at one of Trump’s speeches. Last year, all members agreed to wear white — a nod to the suffragettes — during Trump’s first address to a joint session of Congress.

Along with bringing survivors of sexual assault to this year’s State of the Union, the women in the working group will be coordinating their clothes again. This time around, though, their outfits won’t be white. Inspired by celebrities at the Golden Globes, the women are planning on wearing black to the address on January 30th.

“This is a culture change that is sweeping the country and Congress is embracing it,” California Representative Jackie Speier told The Hill.

[From The Cut]

Democratic women – hell, the whole Democratic caucus – should do what the Hollywood women did, which is do advance-media-preparation groups and coordination efforts, so that they blanket the media before, during and after the SOTU speech. They need to bring Trump’s victims, Billy F–king Bush, and various activists and advocates working on women’s rights. All in all, it doesn’t sound like a bad plan. Mostly, it will work because Trump is so thin-skinned, he’ll just have to say something about it.

Photos courtesy of Getty.

 

35 Responses to “Donald Trump can’t stop talking about Hillary Clinton when asked about Russia”

  1. Lori says:
    January 11, 2018 at 8:05 am

    I wonder if that works for all criminals now. Caught speeding? BUT HER EMAILS!

  2. Nicole says:
    January 11, 2018 at 8:06 am

    Yea the media is all but useless at this point. Aside from WaPo and some journalists and online activists everyone just shrugs and continues on. I mean NYT got called out this week about the dossier and they gave a non apology for the f*ck up.
    I have no faith that this isn’t the end of our democracy. I feel it. I’m prepared for it. There’s no coming back from the erosion of every right and freedom we supposedly hold dear.

  3. lightpurple says:
    January 11, 2018 at 8:08 am

    Two tweets about the “Dossier” today. Something is going on.

  4. Eric says:
    January 11, 2018 at 8:11 am

    Mr Mueller hired a cyber crimes prosecutor in November. Not an investigator…a prosecutor.
    Shit’s about to get real for Brad Parscale and Jared Kushner and all the Cambridge Analytica crew.
    It’s Mueller Time!

  5. Juls says:
    January 11, 2018 at 8:15 am

    He’s insufferable, isn’t he? So, this 2 minute long word salad to say, essentially, that he will not cooperate with the investigation and is refusing to be interviewed by Mueller. Got it. Coward.

  6. anniefannie says:
    January 11, 2018 at 8:19 am

    At 1st I was shocked that Dems would resort to a trump-like stunt but the way I read the statement congressional reps will be bringing
    ” sexual assault victims” but no mention of them being Trumps.
    It’s stark how the GOP is the go low party…not the Dems

  7. RBC says:
    January 11, 2018 at 8:21 am

    Not saying this is what happened, but he sounds like a guy that hit on a woman, she turns him down and then he goes around trashing her to anyone that will listen. Very creepy with his continued interest in Hillary

    Reply
  8. Neva_D says:
    January 11, 2018 at 8:22 am

    He does know that *he* won, right? Why on earth would it make sense to bring up someone who you are no longer running against?! His childishness is so exhausting.

  9. Indiana Joanna says:
    January 11, 2018 at 8:22 am

    A conservative firm called The Washington Free Beacon started the investigation by hiring Fusion GPS to look into the Republican candidates. It found information on drump and his close ties to Putin. This aspect gets lost because, once again, drump is lying about his ties to Russia, which he hoped would lend him money when no US bank would because of his multiple bankruptcies and shady business dealings.

    Conservatives investigated their own and found dirt on drump. Now drump is flailing, scared and once again is framing this investigation as a Democratic/Hillary project.

  10. U.S and them says:
    January 11, 2018 at 8:25 am

    ‘Where are Crooked Hillary Emails?’

    Where’s the apostrophe and the S on the end of Hillary?

  11. grabbyhands says:
    January 11, 2018 at 8:26 am

    He keeps bringing up Hilary because that’s what his base likes and that’s what the GOP wants front and center too.

    I get what the Democrats are doing with the State of the Union speech, but honestly their energy would be better directed elsewhere. Wearing black, bringing sexual assault victims – none of it will matter to him (except to produce Twitter fodder, which he would do anyway), to his base, to the GOP. It isn’t going to change their minds or shame them. Their course is set and they’re not finished pushing the agenda through and Bigly isn’t going anywhere until that is accomplished.

    Democrats should be using this time to shore up strong candidates for the mid-term. Make sure they’re funded, have the support and staff they need and that they have strong messages that aren’t “Well, but the president said all this stuff…”. We had a taste of real victory with Doug Jones after a bunch of disastrous “moral victories”. The mid-terms aren’t a lock and they can’t keep relying on black voters to save their shit. You can bet the GOP isn’t planning on more losses like that – by hook or by crook, they’ll be planning on wins. I hope Democrats and democratic voters really understand that.

  12. Trollontheloose says:
    January 11, 2018 at 8:44 am

    45 doesn’t like to be held accountable for unless it suits him by making false statement like “the Dow is higher than never” or “under me job unemployment is low ” etc. he’s like the kid you scold to take responsibility for his action but points the fingers at his sibling “yeah but he did this or that”.. As of today the stell miners are losing jobs at a fast pace. He hasn’t said anything about it after boasting he will keep job in the US. Nada. He has no real agenda but takes aim at whatever goes his head: the last jab is passing a law making it a felony to “spread lies” or libel law. From the same guys who spent the entire Obama presidency making a show to “out” Obama as not being a US citizen. He kept repeating Ihe had the proof then he didn’t have any and spread lies such as Hawaii iconspired to conceal “the truth” or been given a fake birth certificate., but “really he is a Muslim”. Hence the Alt right we see today.. As for the GOP they use 45 as a puppet because 45 has no limit no respect and will spew whatever lies to get wherever they plan to go to and erase any Obama legacy. As of today we are governed by rich white male that use religion racism deceit bigotry to enrich themselves and ..enrich themselves ..and enrich themselves.

  13. TheOtherOne says:
    January 11, 2018 at 8:45 am

    I completely agree with “Democratic women – hell, the whole Democratic caucus – should do what the Hollywood women did, which is do advance-media-preparation groups and coordination efforts, so that they blanket the media before, during and after the SOTU speech. They need to bring Trump’s victims, Billy F–king Bush, and various activists and advocates working on women’s rights. All in all, it doesn’t sound like a bad plan.” because the Orange Dotard brought Bill Clinton’s accusers and Obama’s half-brother to a debate. So why the eff not?

  14. boredblond says:
    January 11, 2018 at 8:49 am

    Considering the fact that trump’s only concern is trump, I think it’s great to rattle him, push his buttons. A major meltdown might finally provide serious 25th amendment discussions

    • Esmom says:
      January 11, 2018 at 9:09 am

      I’m curious what you think would constitute a major meltdown that hasn’t already occurred. No snark. He’s pretty much constantly unhinged at his point, shortening his “work” day more and more because he can’t handle the job and the scrutiny.

    • Who ARE These People? says:
      January 11, 2018 at 9:21 am

      Thanks Esmom for this. I think the only “serious” discussion Congressional Republicans, the VP and the Cabinet have had about the 25th Amendment goes as follows:

      “You heard about that?”
      “Yeah.”
      “What do you think?”
      “Nah.”
      “Whaddya got for him to sign today?”
      “Some more s**t abusing women, Latinos and poor people.”
      “Great, let’s head up there.”

