Saoirse Ronan in Michael Kors at the Critics Choice Awards: goth girl realness?

Lady Bird was completely shut out of the Critics Choice Awards. But at least it got nominated for everything, from Best Picture to Best Director to Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress. That’s all I ask, honestly. If Greta Gerwig loses the Best Director Oscar, so be it. But she better get f–king nominated. After being snubbed this week for a directing nomination at the BAFTAs, Greta was nominated for Outstanding Directorial Achievement for a Feature Film at the Directors Guild of America Awards. The guild awards are always a really good indicator of who will be nominated for Oscars, you know, so it warms my heart that at least the DGA nominated her. (They also nominated Jordan Peele.)
As for the Lady Bird fashion at the Critics Choice Awards… I think for Greta and Saoirse Ronan, they’re obviously saving their better looks for the other awards shows. Greta wore this Fendi sack dress, which is… eh. I mean, it’s fine for the CCAs. I thought Saoirse’s Michael Kors dress was rather meh too – it obviously washed her out and she has no business in this color, but she made it infinitely worse with the too-dark lipstick. Then again, remember that age? Lipstick isn’t always about being flattering. Sometimes you just want to wear crazy goth lipstick for the hell of it.
The only person from Lady Bird would looked awesome? Laurie Metcalf! She wore this stunning Cristina Ottaviano gown. Tell me: does anyone else feel a pang for Laurie at these awards shows? She keeps getting all dolled up and then Allison Janney keeps winning. Granted, I f–king love Allison Janney too, but it would be nice to see Metcalf win SOMETHING.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Laurie Metcalf! Huge points to Saoirse for looking quite edgy and drawing my eye. I want Angelina to wear what Laurie wore.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My only quibble with Laurie is that her hair is a little helmet-y and old lady-ish. A softer style would have been better, imo.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think Saoirse looks stunning. Love the dress. Maybe a bit much for this award show but I love it
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love the dress as well but I don’t get the make-up. Maybe I’m too old, but it just doesn’t seem flattering. She looks a bit ill.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, she’s like a lovely ghost, in the best way.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Me too – I love that she takes fashion risks. She isn’t concerned with ‘pretty pretty’ and it will stand to her
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Saoirse looked great!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I really liked saoirse’s look. If the dress had been black it would have been too much. But I like the white with the dark lipstick and very blonde hair.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love everything Saorsie’s been wearing lately. Not because its all been amazing, but because she’s been having fun and taking risks. Not enough young actresses do that, especially during awards season.
She’s reminding me of Cate Blanchett lately. Cate has her hits and misses too, but she’s never dull.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreed on the Blanchett and this particular look blends Blanchett and Swinton, me thinks.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s been a bit of a risk taker the last few years. Obviously since this is her oscar year she’s stepped it up but I’ve always found her looks to be fun. The year she was nominated for Brooklyn was so much fun
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Laurie looks AH-MAZING! She has an amazing figure!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why on this site you never talk about Frances McDormand, the Oscar frontrunner? Nothing about her at the Golden Globes and nothing about her today even if she won Best Actress at the Critics Choice Award.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I second that! completely ignored :/
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s been mentioned/tagged in at least 3 posts between the 8th and the 9th. She just hasn’t had one dedicated to her. You can use the search feature and find any celebrity who’s been tagged in posts.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Laurie does look amazing! I like Greta’s sack dress, it’s sweet. And I totally get Saoirse’s edgy choices. As Kaiser said, it’s fun to go for a new look, whether it’s a hit or no.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love Laurie but I am delighted Allison is winning everything.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Metcalfe! What a stunning dress on her. And the color looks amazing as well.
Not a big fan of the “heart”(?) embellishment on the dress, but she looks good in creams/whites.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Having seen both movies, Metcalf is robbed every time Janney wins. I like Janney but her character, as written, had no growth or variation – she’s a mean B, full stop. Metcalf’s character does so much, emotionally, and she brings it. To those who’ve seen it, I’m just thinking of the airport scene and tearing up.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree with everything you wrote. I love AJ but her performance was a bit caricature-ish to me (maybe that’s what the movie was going for). Metcalf’s performance was more authentic imo. I’ve met so many women like her. I hope she gets an Oscar nod at least.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreed the dress looks lovely on Saoirse but I hate the makeup.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Love Saoirse’s dress
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think Saoirse looks great, honestly. The only thing I’d change is her eye makeup. The tones they used are too warm for her skin and are pulling her face too yellow – she needed a simple liner look to offset that bold lip.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The way the fabric is gathered up together right over her crotch is something I find odd and distracting, and I’m with those who don’t care for the makeup/hair color. I don’t hate it, just don’t like it, either.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I like the dress, but I’m not a fan of the yellow makeup look.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I see Saoirse as a baby Blanchett of sorts, and part of that has to do with her fashion. She may not be at the same level as, say, Zendaya, but you can tell she enjoys it. I do think she needs a little something on her eyes to balance with the dark lips.
Report this comment as spam or abuse