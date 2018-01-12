James Franco skipped the Critics Choice Awards, but will he be Oscar-nominated?

BAFTA Los Angeles Tea Party 2018

James Franco did not attend the Critics Choice Awards last night. You know why. It was because ever since Franco turned up at the Golden Globes with that Time’s Up button, all of Franco’s victims have been coming out to tell their stories. Franco’s half-assed acting studio was basically his hunting ground to harass and abuse young women. Various costars have come out to say that Franco harassed and assaulted them as well.

It’s worth noting that Franco actually won the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Comedy, because I guess people didn’t realize that Kumail Nanjiani actually gave the funniest and most charming performance of the year. Franco also won Best Comedic Actor at the Critics Choice Awards. There’s apparently a lot of concern that Franco is going to end up with an Oscar nomination this year for The Disaster Artist. The Oscar-nomination voting period ends today, and Academy sources are saying off-the-record that Franco could be nominated in the Best Actor category.

If this was 2017, I would say that it was Peak 2017 if James Franco got nominated for an Oscar. But in 2017, Casey Affleck f–king won an Oscar, so maybe we need some new standards for Peak 2018. I think there’s a good chance Franco will be nominated this year. But Peak 2018, can he not f–king win?

Meanwhile, People Magazine tried to help Franco do damage control. People’s sources say that Franco is “stepping back from the spotlight” and “He’s in a really bad place, so bad that he changed his phone number. His close friends are trying to be there for him but it’s been hard – he’s only talking to a select group of people. For now, he’s just hiding out.” Poor predator, huh? When Seth Meyers asked Franco about the accusations this week, this is what Franco said:

“There are people that need to be heard. I have my own side of this story, but I believe in these people that have been underrepresented getting their stories out enough that I will hold back things that I could say, just because I believe in it that much. So if I have to take a knock because I’m not going to try and actively refute things, then I will, because I believe in it that much.”

[Via People]

He believes in #MeToo so much that he’s willing to sit back and not defend himself and call these women liars. I think that’s what he’s saying. Wouldn’t it have been easier for him to just say “wow, I’m a f–king serial predator, I’m so sorry”?

75th Golden Globe Awards

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

20 Responses to “James Franco skipped the Critics Choice Awards, but will he be Oscar-nominated?”

  1. Nicole says:
    January 12, 2018 at 7:24 am

    Ugh you’re gross dude. The fact that you used your classes and acting schools as a hunting ground makes you a predator.
    Please step right off that “ally” pedestal you placed yourself on

    Reply
  2. glb says:
    January 12, 2018 at 7:27 am

    These people are narcissists and have enormous egos.They will never admit to being predators.All we can do is never forget and boycott them.Personally,ever since that story about Franco hitting on that 17 years old came out,I can’t help but feel disgust for him.

    On a side note I don’t know if anyone saw that video of Weinstein being “attacked” on TMZ.

    Oh how the mighty have fallen! Up until a few months ago Harvey would have ruined that guy,now he gets slapped like an unruly child for anyone to see.Lol at his bodyguard asking What are you going to do about it while his client gets slapped around.

    Reply
  3. Margo S. says:
    January 12, 2018 at 7:29 am

    He wont be nominated. I can feel it.

    Reply
    • msd says:
      January 12, 2018 at 7:42 am

      I think he will simply because voting closes now and most members would have already voted. He’s hosted, he’s been nominated before, he’s been nominated for other awards this season … he won’t win (wouldn’t have anyway) but he’s likely in.

      It’s going to be very interesting to see whether he goes. Ditto Casey Affleck. And if Gary Oldman’s shit gets exposed, him too by the time the ceremony rolls around. I think we’re heading for a second round of stories: this isn’t over.

      Reply
  4. Carol Hill says:
    January 12, 2018 at 7:32 am

    Dear James,
    Please try introspection (look it up if you don’t understand) and then try saying that you are sorry for your past actions and have donated 1million dollars to Times Up.

    Reply
  5. Jussie says:
    January 12, 2018 at 7:46 am

    If he’s nominated I don’t think it’s voters condoning his behaviour. A lot of people fill out their ballots as soon as voting opens. This story broke almost a week too late for it to have a significant impact unfortunately.

    I have a feeling he wasn’t going to be nominated anyway though. A lot of Academy members are still pissed at him for the way he hosted the awards, and it’s a strong year for Best Actor.

    Reply
  6. Deets says:
    January 12, 2018 at 7:47 am

    Most people don’t like falling in social standing. Most predators hate it.But it’s not because they feel badly for their victims, no, they just feel badly they’ve been called out.
    And Franco, restitution doesn’t start with a pity party for yourself and a pr bid for support.

    Reply
  7. Lila says:
    January 12, 2018 at 7:50 am

    He couldn’t get in trouble when he wore your ‘times up”lapel pin at the Golden Globes. But I bet the Hollywood crowd knew all too well about James Franco and did their obligatory “I didn’t know” and turned a blinds eye in denial for the last few years. He has been doing the male predator part for years.

    Reply
  8. Talie says:
    January 12, 2018 at 8:03 am

    Academy members can keep their concern…they had no problem nominating Mel Gibson and giving a win to Casey Affleck last year. I don’t want to hear it from those hypocrites.

    Reply
  9. U.S and them says:
    January 12, 2018 at 8:11 am

    I don’t know why a celeb like Franco would need to resort to this sort of behaviour to try and get laid. I’m baffled by it. Not only is it wrong but it seems so unnecessary.

    Reply
  10. T.Fanty says:
    January 12, 2018 at 8:17 am

    I 100% believe that because Franco asked women he help power over to strip he doesn’t think it was harrassment. I’ll bet he thinks that he gave them a choice.

    Reply
  11. Really says:
    January 12, 2018 at 8:33 am

    And Gary Oldman gets a pass because???
    The big question : will Casey Affleck be there to present the prize?

    Reply
  12. starkiller says:
    January 12, 2018 at 8:34 am

    That’s the thing—he doesn’t need to. It’s purely a power trip—he’s doing it because he can. Just makes it all the more disgusting.

    Reply
  13. unmade_bed says:
    January 12, 2018 at 8:40 am

    I read the expose on Franco yesterday, and I am now wondering: Under what circumstances would it not be predatory for a more powerful person to have sexual relations with a less powerful person?

    Reply
  14. Tiffany says:
    January 12, 2018 at 9:34 am

    I think he will get the nom but will just lose to another problematic white man.

    Reply
  15. Riotgrrr1 says:
    January 12, 2018 at 9:54 am

    I’m pretty sure he’s going to get nominated. Casey Affleck won last year…

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment