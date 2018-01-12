James Franco skipped the Critics Choice Awards, but will he be Oscar-nominated?

James Franco did not attend the Critics Choice Awards last night. You know why. It was because ever since Franco turned up at the Golden Globes with that Time’s Up button, all of Franco’s victims have been coming out to tell their stories. Franco’s half-assed acting studio was basically his hunting ground to harass and abuse young women. Various costars have come out to say that Franco harassed and assaulted them as well.
It’s worth noting that Franco actually won the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Comedy, because I guess people didn’t realize that Kumail Nanjiani actually gave the funniest and most charming performance of the year. Franco also won Best Comedic Actor at the Critics Choice Awards. There’s apparently a lot of concern that Franco is going to end up with an Oscar nomination this year for The Disaster Artist. The Oscar-nomination voting period ends today, and Academy sources are saying off-the-record that Franco could be nominated in the Best Actor category.
Voting for Oscar nominations closes tomorrow….as I said earlier, several Academy members told me they were nervous he would be nominated…stories about his alleged misconduct didn't land until the past couple days with the big one, LAT, today. https://t.co/6dS1Y3YEbK
— Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) January 12, 2018
If this was 2017, I would say that it was Peak 2017 if James Franco got nominated for an Oscar. But in 2017, Casey Affleck f–king won an Oscar, so maybe we need some new standards for Peak 2018. I think there’s a good chance Franco will be nominated this year. But Peak 2018, can he not f–king win?
Meanwhile, People Magazine tried to help Franco do damage control. People’s sources say that Franco is “stepping back from the spotlight” and “He’s in a really bad place, so bad that he changed his phone number. His close friends are trying to be there for him but it’s been hard – he’s only talking to a select group of people. For now, he’s just hiding out.” Poor predator, huh? When Seth Meyers asked Franco about the accusations this week, this is what Franco said:
“There are people that need to be heard. I have my own side of this story, but I believe in these people that have been underrepresented getting their stories out enough that I will hold back things that I could say, just because I believe in it that much. So if I have to take a knock because I’m not going to try and actively refute things, then I will, because I believe in it that much.”
He believes in #MeToo so much that he’s willing to sit back and not defend himself and call these women liars. I think that’s what he’s saying. Wouldn’t it have been easier for him to just say “wow, I’m a f–king serial predator, I’m so sorry”?
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Ugh you’re gross dude. The fact that you used your classes and acting schools as a hunting ground makes you a predator.
Please step right off that “ally” pedestal you placed yourself on
These people are narcissists and have enormous egos.They will never admit to being predators.All we can do is never forget and boycott them.Personally,ever since that story about Franco hitting on that 17 years old came out,I can’t help but feel disgust for him.
On a side note I don’t know if anyone saw that video of Weinstein being “attacked” on TMZ.
Oh how the mighty have fallen! Up until a few months ago Harvey would have ruined that guy,now he gets slapped like an unruly child for anyone to see.Lol at his bodyguard asking What are you going to do about it while his client gets slapped around.
He wont be nominated. I can feel it.
I think he will simply because voting closes now and most members would have already voted. He’s hosted, he’s been nominated before, he’s been nominated for other awards this season … he won’t win (wouldn’t have anyway) but he’s likely in.
It’s going to be very interesting to see whether he goes. Ditto Casey Affleck. And if Gary Oldman’s shit gets exposed, him too by the time the ceremony rolls around. I think we’re heading for a second round of stories: this isn’t over.
I think he will be nominated too. He’s been on a lot of other awards lists so far this season.
Dear James,
Please try introspection (look it up if you don’t understand) and then try saying that you are sorry for your past actions and have donated 1million dollars to Times Up.
If he’s nominated I don’t think it’s voters condoning his behaviour. A lot of people fill out their ballots as soon as voting opens. This story broke almost a week too late for it to have a significant impact unfortunately.
I have a feeling he wasn’t going to be nominated anyway though. A lot of Academy members are still pissed at him for the way he hosted the awards, and it’s a strong year for Best Actor.
Most people don’t like falling in social standing. Most predators hate it.But it’s not because they feel badly for their victims, no, they just feel badly they’ve been called out.
And Franco, restitution doesn’t start with a pity party for yourself and a pr bid for support.
He couldn’t get in trouble when he wore your ‘times up”lapel pin at the Golden Globes. But I bet the Hollywood crowd knew all too well about James Franco and did their obligatory “I didn’t know” and turned a blinds eye in denial for the last few years. He has been doing the male predator part for years.
Academy members can keep their concern…they had no problem nominating Mel Gibson and giving a win to Casey Affleck last year. I don’t want to hear it from those hypocrites.
I don’t know why a celeb like Franco would need to resort to this sort of behaviour to try and get laid. I’m baffled by it. Not only is it wrong but it seems so unnecessary.
ITA!
I 100% believe that because Franco asked women he help power over to strip he doesn’t think it was harrassment. I’ll bet he thinks that he gave them a choice.
Otherwise known as the Louis CK “mind if I whip out my willy” defence. Sigh.
And Gary Oldman gets a pass because???
The big question : will Casey Affleck be there to present the prize?
That’s the thing—he doesn’t need to. It’s purely a power trip—he’s doing it because he can. Just makes it all the more disgusting.
True.
I read the expose on Franco yesterday, and I am now wondering: Under what circumstances would it not be predatory for a more powerful person to have sexual relations with a less powerful person?
I think he will get the nom but will just lose to another problematic white man.
I’m pretty sure he’s going to get nominated. Casey Affleck won last year…
