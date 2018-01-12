Taylor Swift drops the music video for ‘End Game’: best video off of ‘Reputation’?

Personally, I don’t think Reputation is Taylor Swift’s best album. I know Tay likes to say that her albums should be viewed as a whole, not just a collection of singles. While I had issues with 1989 lyrically, there was so much joy and playfulness in that album as a whole – it was part of her rebranding, obviously, but 1989 was cohesive and the message was “joy/girl squad/bad blood/don’t need terrible ex-boyfriends.” The message, on the whole, for Reputation is supposed to be that Handsome Joe Alwyn is The One, that he’s the forever-muse, that she is in love and content and haters are gonna hate but she’s owning her sh-t. Except she’s not. Throughout the album, there are all of these ridiculous snipes at Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, like she’s trying to convince everyone that she’s above it all because she’s The Snake Queen but she can’t help but whine, repeatedly, about how Kim dropped the receipts on her snake ass.
When you realize that Reputation is actually, on the whole, about Kim and Kanye and not Joe, it becomes a different beast altogether. Plus, there’s the realization that most of the love songs actually started out as songs about other people, namely Tom Hiddleston and Calvin Harris, and they were rewritten to “fit” the narrative she’s selling about Handsome Joe. Basically, Snake Emoji is trying to do too many things at once, trying to sell too many different narratives, and some of those narratives are contradictory but we’re not supposed to notice.
Anyway, Taylor Swift released the music video for “End Game,” which she probably intends to be the big love-song smash of the year, and we’re supposed to believe this is about Handsome Joe. I didn’t like the song that much before, and quite honestly, the video made me like the song more for some reason. But OMG… throughout the video, I just felt like Taylor was actually trying to BE Kim Kardashian. Is that just me? There seem to be several visual references to Kim and the Kardashians and maybe Kanye too. Here’s the video:
Much like Kendrick Lamar’s drop-by on “Bad Blood,” I have to wonder what the f–k Future was thinking. I’m sure Future was like “hey, maybe this will widen my fanbase.” But no. Taylor is using Future as a prop to look cool and like she’s not a Nazi. I also LOVE when she tries to dance. It makes my heart sing. I am also uncoordinated and I would look like that if I tried to do a sexy, cool dance.
On the whole though… this is maybe the best video to come out of Reputation?
Photos courtesy of Instagram, WENN.
I just came here to say something shallow: She needs to figure out her edgy/grunge-y style. At certain points it seems too much like a costume. It’s odd, because I do think she (or her stylists) is/are capable of putting together rather decent outfits.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It is a costume, that’s the problem. Her style is still girly and preppy, and she lacks the attitude to pull of wearing anything else when she’s not truly feeling it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s because it’s all an act. She’s freaking out. Her albums and style worked before because she was speaking her full truth before without the insecurity of thinking of what the public will be thinking. It showed in cohesiveness.
Now she’s panicked, was challenged, she’s trying to spin, she’s uncomfortable in her lack of control, and trying to show strength like Katy and Christina and Kesha did on their big fighter albums, but hers isn’t inner strength- hers is anger and it shows. It’s ok, if this is her freakout album, she’ll have her “stripped”, “rainbow”, “prism” album after this one, if this one actually teaches her anything.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I would agree, but I think even 1989 – which will likely go down as her biggest album of her career – was even a stretch from her “inner truth.” She’s always been the boy crazy, drama filled, love struck teenager. And 1989 tried to put up an “I’m over that” front, when that’s still her current head space. Now she’s obsessed with reinvention, but she doesn’t have the edge to pull off this attempt at a rebranding.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Both “Stripped” and “Rainbow” are exceptional albums that I don’t know if we could really compare this to. They were both artist defining statements (“Prism” was just kind of there, I don’t think I would include it in this comparison), and this is kind of just another album for Taylor.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree- stripped and rainbow are exceptional albums, and a bump above prism. I included prism because it came with Katy’s similar awakening, but I do agree artistically it’s just not quite to the others.
Taylor totally wishes this was her big Woke album, but you just can’t make that kind of art without the organic fuel beneath it. That kind of art is channeled, not imitated. There is no comparison.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wouldn’t even call those woke albums or any sort of political statement. Both are albums with an extremely strong personal vision and direction. They were essentially artists declarations of who they are. Even for Christina Aguilera, that was a once in a career album. I don’t think it’s necessarily what we should be comparing a reputation to in that sense.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Its a costume. She’s so far from edgy its ridiculous. Taylor puts on a new costume with each album
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yo, Imma let you finish, but that wet-haired, curly look is one of the worst hairstyles of all time.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And the sexy dance isn’t sexy at all, you look like a lizzard trying to avoid slime, not a sexy snake lady.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t know who told her she should dance more, but I do know that they hate her.
You’re right about the album. If she’d ditched the cringeworthy Kanye and Kim references it would be so much more cohesive, but she just couldn’t help herself.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“I don’t know who told her she should dance more, but I do know that they hate her.” BAHAHAHAHA! It’s not even just the dancing, but the sexy/sensual dancing she tries to do. It never gets better.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The dancing on the boat gave me extreme Aaliyah vibes (especially the hip grinding and the outfit) and I’ve just got to say a big NOPE to Taylor copying Aaliyah.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I actually really like the song (and her stuff is usually too twee for me) and it’s the first one off Reputation that seems to have gotten real traction on the radio (I haven’t even heard Gorgeous and whatever the other one is, LWYMMD died fast fortunately). As for the album itself – it’s fine. It’s not going to light the world on fire.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t hate the song. But -like most tracks on the album -it sounds like three different songs. like she couldn’t make up her mind which direction to go. That said, I don’t see Kim K at all.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Co-sign about the terrible hair. But I really want that rainbow dress.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think it’s Ashish. I recommend checking out k-pop music video of red velvet – pee- a-boo. they did some marvelous visuals with those colorful stripes!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“I swear I don’t love the drama, it loves me” LOL
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Said every drama queen bee ever.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her and Frodo Rojo poorly “rapping” is laughable.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Frodo Rojo, OMG. That is the best, thanks for the laugh.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Everytime there is a post about Sheeran someone has to come along and insult his looks, very mature!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
To be fair, when it comes to Taylor swift and her squad, maturity goes out the window.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
JA thats a weak excuse for grade school bullying behaviour. Imagine some wrote something like that about a woman??
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Who said I was being a bully? Did it ever occur to you that I find ginger hobbits attractive?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Pointing out someone looks like a hobbit is not an insult?? Okay sure
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sounds like you’re the one with a hobbit problem.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I personally find frodo Delish! Bully…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I personally find Frodo Delish!! Bully… JS
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Right? She’s jelly cause she doesn’t have a Frodo Rojo to cuddle. The best!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Right! Id walk across Middle Earth and back for Frodo!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I see you, Samwise.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t care to watch but I did see a clip a few weeks back where she was filming a dance scene to this video, I think. I can’t dance either, but someone is honestly lying to her telling her she can. She has this smug look on her face when she tries, like she’s getting back on all the haters who said she couldn’t. But it is still just awful. It makes me think of that video Todrick posted of her awhile ago and she’s trying to twerk AND IT IS SO BAD.
Also, I don’t like this song. I’m sure it’ll do well because it’s Taylor and also Ed, but I think her best song was Ready for It. She should have promoted that more and had it as her first single.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The weird thing is there’s some good radio friendly pop songs on Reputation. Getaway Car, Delicate, Dress, Dancing With Our Hands Tied, New Years Day…all of those would have performed much better than the songs she chose as singles and promotion.
Either she was trying to prove she can make anything a hit, or she got so wrapped up in making really blatant points about how in love she is and how awful Kanye is that she let it completely override her business sense.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was just saying this to my husband last night! Why is she picking the songs she is for singles? The back half of the album (What would have been the b-sides since I am old) is much better and more radio friendly.
I mean, my 4 year old LOVES LWYMMD, but I doubt he’s the target demographic
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Get rid of those awful bangs.
She is a pretty young woman but the bangs distract.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I just watched it with the sound turned off, and it looks a lot like a Bud Light ad.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But she’s with the Queen’s soldier!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
To me it feels like a wanna be beyonce video. Except with bad singing and terrible dancing.
And jeez girl. Just marry Ed Sheran. That’s your end game.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It looked like a combo of Drunk in Love and XO.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
SCAL i was thinking the same Edd is or should be her end game, just go be cutesy and annoying together lol
On another page this is the 1st song I like of this album
Report this comment as spam or abuse
In what world would Taylor date Ed Sheeran? She has to be dating the most popular, handsome guy in the entire High School. Ed may have popularity on his side (and I have no idea why), but he isn’t attractive and that just won’t do.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I LOOOOOVED the video, it looks so freaking cool!!
The first half of the album is my elliptical trainer workout music.
But I have to say – the song Delicate is the best song I heard from her in a long time. Maybe not because it’s written the best, but because it captures the mood really well and I love the sound and the production.
And I agree, her albums should be considered as a whole. That famous “sonically cohesive” thing.
:notaswiftie:
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I swear, the best songs off this album she’s not releasing: Don’t Blame Me, Delicate, Dress, TIWWCHNT, and as of right now, New Year’s Day. I could listen to Don’t Blame Me, Delicate, and New Year’s Day over and over again. Getaway Car is OK too. I really don’t like most of what she’s released, other than Call It What You Want.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I actually really like Reputation and I like this song. The video is fine. I don’t see how she is trying to me Kim – that’s a bit reaching. I don’t think we need to over-analyze every single thing she does and try to make her out to be a bad person.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
We don’t have to “try to make her out to be a bad person.” She IS a bad person. A very bad person. 🐍
The End.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think its pretty idealistic to think Future did this song to widen his audience, dude got paid. Thats what Future cares about!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What the hell did I just watch/listen to? That entire thing sucked. I dont know why her writing is praised, she repeats the same 2 phrases over and over.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think she is praised for her writing only bc so few singers actually write their own music these days not bc she ia great at it
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Future’s rap was good, that’s all I got. Otherwise, Taylor is lame as a songwriter.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hmm, she either wants to be a Kardashian or is at least heavily influenced by them. Travel to major cities around the world, dress up, go to parties, get an African-American fellow on your arm, done and done. But then, I’m not her demographic, so what do I know.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Because the Kardashian’s are the only people who do that right? Nothing about this screamed Kim and I have watched the Kardashian’s show and I like Taylor. Wow can you imagine someone can like both?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ gatorbait
What? You didn’t know Kanye and the Kardashians invented traveling, dressing up, and partying lol? I’m pretty sure most upbeat music videos have these elements. I’m tired of the Kardashians getting credit for everything…yes they invented the whole world !
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thank you me! I mean if you’ve seen one pop music video you’ve seen them all. Exotic locations, traveling, fast cars, flashy clothes, alcohol. Check and done.
But yeah, before the Kardashian’s I didn’t even know the world had more colors than grey. They’ve brightened up our dull world and given us so much. /s
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think the video is terrible and the song is even worse.
And I don’t get the credits at the beginning of the video as if it were a feature film, I think that Joseph Kahn guy is even a bigger narcissist than Taylor.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I saw the video but not once saw any visual reference to Kim or Kanye. I like this song, the video is good. I don’t think she’s using Future. Future is not dumb and he has a big fan base on his own.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I literally LOL when i watched it and i was at work.
Man, she’s a grown up now, screw her reputation (a word she and bff ed sheeran say a gazillion times) , she drinks now omg she parties and her friends arent blonde and models anymore omg
Severe eyeroll.
The rapping was just too much. Neither her nor ed should ever rap. It just looks try hard.
Tay tay, mature pop songs exist. Try to grow up in your league. You just cant do crossover a la xtina or even miley. Girl STAAAAHP
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The video was really tired. Another white chick trying to be black.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
AH that song/video gave me a good laugh. Love how the poster child for the alt right suddenly has lots of pretend non-white friends in this video – the first video out after the blogger calling her out as Nazi princess fiasco.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s exactly what i thought! hey people! look, you don’t have to be a white victoria secret model to be my friend now!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She never surprises me with using people as prop.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She is such a try-hard, it’s cringe worthy watching her “dance.” I mean, I can’t either but it’s clear that she thinks she can.
On another note, I actually really like this song, it’s one of my favorites off a mediocre album. Don’t Blame Me, Dress and Delicate are my other picks.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Boring video and I’m already sick of the song. Awful hair, bad dancing… She sold a lot of albums, but overall, the era is a flop for her. She failed miserably at the edginess she was aiming for.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What are the Kim references?! I can’t figure it out.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I couldn’t even get through half of this shit it’s horrible and shouldn’t even exist
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It reminds me of Rihanna’s Cheers (Drink To That).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The whole owning the “snake” thing is turning out kind of pathetic tbh. You can’t buy or pretend coolness or edginess. She’s neither. You can tell none of her image is real, it’s completely contrived and that makes it sad. Little girls may be fooled, but adults can see straight through this act.
Report this comment as spam or abuse