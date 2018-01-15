Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ sons celebrate her final chemo treatment with Beat It video

As we know, Julia Louis-Dreyfus was diagnosed with breast cancer last fall. Because Julia is awesome, she used the opportunity to appeal for healthcare for all and has continued to do so on her social media. Julia is not only a good advocate and an engaging actress, she’s also a mother to two boys in their 20s. When she first announced her diagnosis, he son Henry, 25, posted this very sweet note to Twitter:

In addition to the love from her family, Julia is beloved by her costars (honestly, I have never heard a bad word about her or her husband, Brad Hall). To boost Julia’s spirits as she went through chemotherapy, Julia’s VEEP co-stars began recording fun little videos to psyche her up. Tony Hale (Gary) and Timothy Simons (Jonah) kicked things off in October of them miming to Katy Perry’s Roar:

In November, Sam Richardson (Richard) and Matt Walsh (Mike) posted this vid of them trying to find a non-controversial quote and giving it up to sing Survivor’s Eye of the Tiger instead:

Side-note: The Mister, who is a Johnny-come-lately to VEEP, agrees with me on Sam’s Richard being the favorite character in the show.

VEEP and New Adventures of Old Christine writer Jen Crittenden and producer Gaby Allan posted this for Julia:

Anna Chlumsky (Amy), Clea DuVall (Marjorie) and Gary Cole (Kent) filmed their reworking of Queen’s We Are the Champions in December:

For her last round of chemo, both her sons Charlie and Henry posted clips of them lip-syncing to Michael Jackson’s Beat It:

In addition to her personal battle, Julia dealt with both the Thomas Fire and the subsequent flooding. Although it sounds like her home and family were spared, like so many others her heart broke for those who suffered.

The day after her final round of chemo was Julia’s 57th birthday, which it looked like she celebrated in style. *Warning* you will want cake for breakfast when you see this:

Happy belated birthday, Julia. We wish you all the best in beating this terrible disease completely. And, as always, F*** cancer.

33 Responses to “Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ sons celebrate her final chemo treatment with Beat It video”

  1. Dtab says:
    January 15, 2018 at 7:12 am

    This is so good, exactly what you need on those miserable days….when my mam was battling cancer, she always said that a smile and a laugh made it all better. Unfortunately she lost her battle but we never lost our smiles and great memories with her.

    Julia always seems like a fun and nice person so i wish her the absolute best

    Reply
  2. Erinn says:
    January 15, 2018 at 7:13 am

    I genuinely love her. I don’t ‘look up to’ a lot of celebrities – but I will happily admit I adore this woman. She’s hilarious, and gives everything her all. I hope there will be many many years of seeing Julia to come.

    Reply
    • tegteg says:
      January 15, 2018 at 10:31 am

      Everything you said! I ADORE her. She is so talented and lovely and amazing… yes, I’m gushing. I just rewatched all of VEEP, and I’m so sad this coming season will be the last. I selfishly hope she’ll continue to work, because if she’s in it, I want to see it.

      Side note, favorite veep characters:
      1. Richard Splett
      2. Kent
      3. Gary
      4. Selena :)

      Reply
  3. tracking says:
    January 15, 2018 at 7:13 am

    Aw, that is so sweet. Very much hope she does beat this.

    Reply
  4. Sixer says:
    January 15, 2018 at 7:16 am

    Fingers crossed for a lasting remission. Julia has the best comic timing currently on TV and I love her.

    Reply
  5. Ninks says:
    January 15, 2018 at 8:07 am

    One of the best casts on TV right now, both on and off screen. These videos are wonderful.

    Reply
  6. emerald eyes says:
    January 15, 2018 at 8:11 am

    Love her. And I love that she has so many people in her life who are supporting her in fun, creative ways.

    Beat it, Julia!

    Reply
  7. Maria F. says:
    January 15, 2018 at 8:12 am

    These videos are so touching. I wish her all the best.

    Reply
  8. Lucy2 says:
    January 15, 2018 at 8:15 am

    I really love seeing the outpouring of support for her from her friends and family. I’m wishing her the best and her fight, and to everyone going through the same thing.

    And yes, Richard is the best character on the show, this is fact.

    Reply
  9. Miss M says:
    January 15, 2018 at 8:27 am

    I love Veep and her co-stars videos are so wonderful. She is fantastic. Congrats on the last round of chemo, Julia!

    Reply
  10. Umyeah says:
    January 15, 2018 at 8:48 am

    I love her and i hope she beats cancers a$$. Clearly she is very loved by her family and friends.

    Reply
  11. Spicecake38 says:
    January 15, 2018 at 9:01 am

    Thanks for this uplifting story today.Had my breast biopsy last Friday and waiting on results I will receive this week,I’m pretending to not be scared for my husband and daughter,but am overwhelmed.

    Reply
  12. manda says:
    January 15, 2018 at 9:58 am

    Richard is the best on that show!

    Reply
  13. savu says:
    January 15, 2018 at 10:22 am

    This is awesome. Turning sad things into fun meaningful moments is basically the point of life.

    Sidenote she has very handsome sons.

    Reply
  14. Darlene says:
    January 15, 2018 at 10:57 am

    That’s wonderful. I hope her cancer never returns!

    Reply
  15. City Girl says:
    January 15, 2018 at 12:40 pm

    Well I boo-hooed thru all of those…
    Love and support so unbelievably touching

    Reply
  16. Spicecake38 says:
    January 15, 2018 at 12:42 pm

    If any one of you are afraid of ,or putting off a mammogram for any reason-please don’t. I thought I was too young for this disease (stupid,denial,both combined)but as I said up thread I’m awaiting results from a recent biopsy.Doctor is very optimistic for me,but I sure wish I had had my first mammogram the day I turned 40-instead I waited 2 years,and for a problem to arise.Love Julia and wish her the best for complete remission!

    Reply
  17. Maxybabe says:
    January 15, 2018 at 3:35 pm

    Well done JLD! She has tackled this head on and with balls. Massive admiration for her, brilliant support from her loved ones and friends, it is essential. So positive, I hope she deals with it as well privately as she does out in the open. To any woman (or man) going through this s**t disease, my only advice as a now 5 year Breast cancer survivor, is to listen to your medical team, block out the noise and do what you have to do to get yourself through this. @spicecake38, I hope your biopsy results rule out anything nasty. Good luck to you.

    Reply

