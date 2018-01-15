Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ sons celebrate her final chemo treatment with Beat It video

As we know, Julia Louis-Dreyfus was diagnosed with breast cancer last fall. Because Julia is awesome, she used the opportunity to appeal for healthcare for all and has continued to do so on her social media. Julia is not only a good advocate and an engaging actress, she’s also a mother to two boys in their 20s. When she first announced her diagnosis, he son Henry, 25, posted this very sweet note to Twitter:
I couldn't be more thankful for the outpouring of support for my mom yesterday. Here's a picture of us taken last year. Love to you all. pic.twitter.com/Kd2QrE4Qb4
— Henry Hall (@henryhallmusic) September 29, 2017
In addition to the love from her family, Julia is beloved by her costars (honestly, I have never heard a bad word about her or her husband, Brad Hall). To boost Julia’s spirits as she went through chemotherapy, Julia’s VEEP co-stars began recording fun little videos to psyche her up. Tony Hale (Gary) and Timothy Simons (Jonah) kicked things off in October of them miming to Katy Perry’s Roar:
How lucky am I that these bozos have my back? What a moving inspiration to my day. Thanks to @MrTonyHale & @timothycsimons & @katyperry pic.twitter.com/kjFxOnxI0I
— Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@OfficialJLD) October 20, 2017
In November, Sam Richardson (Richard) and Matt Walsh (Mike) posted this vid of them trying to find a non-controversial quote and giving it up to sing Survivor’s Eye of the Tiger instead:
2 of my darling Bozos (love them so much) psyche me up for 3rd chemo today. And guess what? It worked! I’m psyched AF. @SamRichardson @mrmattwalsh pic.twitter.com/OuwR5hvHlf
— Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@OfficialJLD) November 9, 2017
Side-note: The Mister, who is a Johnny-come-lately to VEEP, agrees with me on Sam’s Richard being the favorite character in the show.
VEEP and New Adventures of Old Christine writer Jen Crittenden and producer Gaby Allan posted this for Julia:
.@veepHBO In solidarity to bust cancer's ass. @JenCrittenden @Gaballgreen pic.twitter.com/QiA1j5MRfQ
— Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@OfficialJLD) November 30, 2017
Anna Chlumsky (Amy), Clea DuVall (Marjorie) and Gary Cole (Kent) filmed their reworking of Queen’s We Are the Champions in December:
More inspiration from my Veeple.#Veep @cleaduvall @AnnaChlumsky @VeepHBO pic.twitter.com/h0skeDKE6y
— Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@OfficialJLD) December 21, 2017
For her last round of chemo, both her sons Charlie and Henry posted clips of them lip-syncing to Michael Jackson’s Beat It:
In addition to her personal battle, Julia dealt with both the Thomas Fire and the subsequent flooding. Although it sounds like her home and family were spared, like so many others her heart broke for those who suffered.
The day after her final round of chemo was Julia’s 57th birthday, which it looked like she celebrated in style. *Warning* you will want cake for breakfast when you see this:
Happy belated birthday, Julia. We wish you all the best in beating this terrible disease completely. And, as always, F*** cancer.
Photo credit: WENN Photos, Twitter and Instagram
This is so good, exactly what you need on those miserable days….when my mam was battling cancer, she always said that a smile and a laugh made it all better. Unfortunately she lost her battle but we never lost our smiles and great memories with her.
Julia always seems like a fun and nice person so i wish her the absolute best
I’m sorry about your mam. Too many people have been lost to cancer. F*ck cancer.
I’m so sorry for your loss
I’m sorry you lost your mam. I lost a friend to breast cancer over the summer and she was one of the most kind and sweet natured people I’ve ever met. Only 44.
Anyway I’m so happy for JLD and her family.
I am also sorry for your loss.
Best wishes to Julia.
Dtab, so very sorry for your loss. 35 yrs. ago I lost my mom to cancer when she was only 49. Like you said, the memories will always be here to bring the smiles back. And they are forever in your heart, with you always. Sending hugs! ❤️
Best wishes to Julia and her family, too. I met her once, years ago, outside of Houston’s, in Santa Monica. She is so gracious.
To all who have commented up thread and to all who have lost someone,or are fighting this disease My ❤️goes out to each and every one of you
I genuinely love her. I don’t ‘look up to’ a lot of celebrities – but I will happily admit I adore this woman. She’s hilarious, and gives everything her all. I hope there will be many many years of seeing Julia to come.
Everything you said! I ADORE her. She is so talented and lovely and amazing… yes, I’m gushing. I just rewatched all of VEEP, and I’m so sad this coming season will be the last. I selfishly hope she’ll continue to work, because if she’s in it, I want to see it.
Side note, favorite veep characters:
1. Richard Splett
2. Kent
3. Gary
4. Selena
Aw, that is so sweet. Very much hope she does beat this.
Fingers crossed for a lasting remission. Julia has the best comic timing currently on TV and I love her.
One of the best casts on TV right now, both on and off screen. These videos are wonderful.
Love her. And I love that she has so many people in her life who are supporting her in fun, creative ways.
Beat it, Julia!
These videos are so touching. I wish her all the best.
I really love seeing the outpouring of support for her from her friends and family. I’m wishing her the best and her fight, and to everyone going through the same thing.
And yes, Richard is the best character on the show, this is fact.
I love Veep and her co-stars videos are so wonderful. She is fantastic. Congrats on the last round of chemo, Julia!
I love her and i hope she beats cancers a$$. Clearly she is very loved by her family and friends.
Thanks for this uplifting story today.Had my breast biopsy last Friday and waiting on results I will receive this week,I’m pretending to not be scared for my husband and daughter,but am overwhelmed.
Best wishes to you!
Thanks @Cintra🙂
I can’t thank you all enough for the kind words ,sometimes being the calm,zen,brave one is as hard as waiting for results ❤️
Fingers crossed for you Spicecake.
Best wishes Spicecake! We’ve all been in your place; waiting is horrible. Sending hugs and best wishes for an excellent outcome! ❤️
Hoping hard everything turns out ok for you, Spicecake38.
Oops posted a big thanks to all who have wished me well,Thankful for all your kind words-but it posted up thread a bit🙂
Richard is the best on that show!
This is awesome. Turning sad things into fun meaningful moments is basically the point of life.
Sidenote she has very handsome sons.
That’s wonderful. I hope her cancer never returns!
Well I boo-hooed thru all of those…
Love and support so unbelievably touching
If any one of you are afraid of ,or putting off a mammogram for any reason-please don’t. I thought I was too young for this disease (stupid,denial,both combined)but as I said up thread I’m awaiting results from a recent biopsy.Doctor is very optimistic for me,but I sure wish I had had my first mammogram the day I turned 40-instead I waited 2 years,and for a problem to arise.Love Julia and wish her the best for complete remission!
Well done JLD! She has tackled this head on and with balls. Massive admiration for her, brilliant support from her loved ones and friends, it is essential. So positive, I hope she deals with it as well privately as she does out in the open. To any woman (or man) going through this s**t disease, my only advice as a now 5 year Breast cancer survivor, is to listen to your medical team, block out the noise and do what you have to do to get yourself through this. @spicecake38, I hope your biopsy results rule out anything nasty. Good luck to you.
Congrats to you !May you stay healthy,well,and blessed,and thanks for the kind words
thankyou that is so kind of you. All of us who have waited for their results know what you are going through, be strong and be brave xx
