Kaia Gerber, 16, will collaborate on a ‘capsule collection’ with Karl Lagerfeld

“Capsule collections” are the way forward for many fashion houses looking to cash in on mass-market models and Millennials. Major designers have done “capsule collections” for Target and other mass retail stories, and many designers have done collaborations with younger models or celebrities, looking for synergy and appeal to a new generation. One of the first examples to come to mind was Gigi Hadid’s capsule collection with Tommy Hilfiger, which I believe sold well and worked on the whole because it was on-brand for Gigi and Gigi was on-brand with Hilfiger. So… what do you make of this? Kaia Gerber, who is 16 years old (but looks about 12) is doing a “capsule collection” with… Karl Lagerfeld. IS THIS ON BRAND?
To state the obvious, Kaia Gerber is not your normal 16-year-old. Even for the spawn of supermodel Cindy Crawford, the Malibu native has had an incredible first year in the fashion industry, making her runway debut for Raf Simons at the Calvin Klein show, followed by turns on the catwalk for Prada, Versace and Moschino. Last October, she landed the coveted opportunity to open for Chanel.
Now, Gerber is getting her hands dirty with design, too, working with Karl Lagerfeld on a capsule collection of apparel and accessories which will hit Karl Lagerfeld stores and select wholesalers in September. (We mean, even Gigi Hadid waited until she was the ripe old age of 20 to begin her design collaboration with Tommy Hilfiger.)
According to WWD, the capsule will fuse Lagerfeld’s Parisian chic aesthetic with Gerber’s West Coast-cool vibe, and include jewelry, footwear, sunglasses and more, in addition to the ready-to-wear offering.
“We have been working intensely over the last months with Kaia in L.A. and at our studio in Paris,” Karl Lagerfeld CEO Pier Paolo Righi told the magazine. “It was exciting to see her clear vision, passion and engagement, and the collection will definitely inspire many young women.”
I just feel like… et tu, Karl? Granted, there were already signs that Karl isn’t above some gauche stunts to prove his relevancy. He made a Chanel-branded fake Walmart into a Paris runway show. He’s hired Cara Delevingne and Kendall Jenner to walk Chanel runways, for the love of God. He’s fine with nepotism hires, and if this was a story about him hiring Kaia for the runway, I wouldn’t have a huge problem with it (except for the fact that she, again, looks 12 years old). But he’s hiring a 16-year-old to “design” a collection of sh-t that will just be gaudy and overworked. All to appeal to the youths/Millennials. Meanwhile, I’m sure Karl’s true customer base is mostly women aged 35 to 65, and this move feels like it’s alienating that base.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
I cannot get over the fact some of these young ladies are marketed as models… they are tall and pretty but not exceptional… doh.
And I utterly dislike Lagerfeld, so if he loses some of his fanbase… great.
Agree. With the exception of Gigi Hadid, who I do think has some talent, they’re all just dead-eyed clotheshorses.
I like Gigi, she actually has an expressive face. Her sister, Kaia, Kendall, etc. are just duds IMO.
i commented in the wrong place. oops
I saw Kaia walk a runway and she was exceptionally good at it. I am usually one to scoff at the emphasis on such a seemingly “simple” thing, and yet it was truly eye-catching. She’s talented in that aspect.
That’s why I don’t get the appeal of high fashion using nepotism models. Young girls that are fans of Kendull and Cara do not have the money for Chanel, Estée Lauder,etc. Heck, I’m 29 and do not have the money for Tommy Hilfiger. They can’t be seeing increase in sales, so why even bother.
I was surprised to find out that my younger cousins (in their very early 20s just done their BAs) buy luxury brand makeup and clothes, and it’s not like their parents are rich or anything. They just spend all the money they make at their jobs on high end clothes and makeup. They also all live at home. It shocking how much spending money you have when unencumbered by rent and utilities
“Design’? Don’t they mean ‘curate’? Because it’s highly unlikely that she’s actually designing anything.
Blech..
Beyond ridiculous; she’s a CHILD.
Exactly! What does she know about fashion? This is dress up fun for her riding on her mother’s coattails
Nothing. But it’s just her name on something rather trendy and stupid.
Is Karl still designing ? I really thought he was just a figurehead at this point. Huh, go figure.
I’m tired of her already and she’s only 16. There will be decades more Kaia.
For those questioning her talent, have you seen her walk? She crushed it. I don’t even care about modeling and I was impressed. And I think she looks about 16, she’s too mature looking in the face to look like 12.
I can’t imagine myself wearing anything a crazy old coot/young child “designs”.
Why? LOL. Does she have any experience in clothing design? Clothing design is an actual craft that people study and work for years to hone. It’s sad this kid, and she is a kid, is gettig an opportunity that someone who has worked hard at their craft will not get. Jeez.
If it wasn’t because her mother is who she is, this teenager would pass as a regular mall kid.
Gawd he looks absurd.
And to think, one day, a long , long time ago Carole Bouquet and Inès de la Fressange were Chanel/Lagerfeld égéries. They definitely seemed more in tune with the Chanel customer.
Karl never found a replacement for Inès.
The Cousin Oliver Collection.
Is it the photo/angle or is her face really uneven? I know few people have a perfectly symmetrical face (hello, tooth grinder here), her face looks wonky. Gorgeous and wonky.
runway shows and “ready to wear” fashion are just a way to create brand aura in order to sell makeup, perfume, and handbags (70%+ of fashion house’s revenue). they often lose money on it. don’t fall for the hype!
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2017-08-24/vuitton-knows-fashion-is-a-money-pit-and-keeps-throwing-money-in-it
I don’t think she looks 12—she looks her age. And she may be great at “model walking” but gorgeous she isn’t. I see 10-15 prettier girls every day, literally.
