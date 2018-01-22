Margot Robbie in Miu Miu at the SAG Awards: too frothy or just fine?

I don’t really feel sorry for Margot Robbie, even though she’s not winning anything this awards season. She’s getting nominated for I, Tonya and I think she’s happy with that, just as she’s happy to see Allison Janney win the awards. Margot produced I, Tonya, and I think all of this is what she wanted: she wanted the film to be discussed, she wanted the big nominations, and she wanted the film to make money. Everything else is just gravy. Plus, she’s dressing like a woman who just gets to have fun at the parties, as opposed to “the sure-thing nominee who knows her dress will be photographed a million times.” Margot wore this frothy Miu Miu in a pale pink (it read as off-white in some photos) with feathers. I don’t like this at all, but I have to admit, she looks gorgeous. She can pull off anything, honestly.
Allison Janney knows she’s going to win at this point, and so that’s why I can’t believe she chose this horrendous Yanina Couture gown. This is horrible! Horrible shoulders, horrible sleeves, horrible fit around the waist. Bad. (I still love her though.)
Holly Hunter was nominated for Supporting Actress too, for The Big Sick. She lost to Allison. She wore this Paule Ka dress which… I mean, I would not have chosen for her, but she looks fine. My issue is with her hair. Remember when she used to have dark hair? She’s been doing this weird, sketchy blonde shade for years and it’s awful.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
I don’t care for any of these. Holly’s would look better in a different color.
Feathers around the waist wouldn’t be my first choice…
Looks very Marchesa
Margot has looked to me as though she’s obscuring a pregnancy in the last few photoshoots. Don’t know why she’d want to, but I think that every time I see her picture.
I thought her dad let it slip that she was pregnant? Maybe I’m confusing her with someone else. It makes sense to me with how tired she was looking the last few shows. “The flu”, uh-huh.
Margot’s makeup artist deserves an award; she looks divine. I tend to associate this style of dress with hiding a pregnancy.
Kind of what I thought too
It’s possible – she got married last summer, didn’t she?
Either way – this is one of the prettiest looks I’ve seen. The feathers are a bit strange I guess, but not awful. But her makeup is stunning, and I think she looks nice in this color.
Eh, maybe? But the dress she wore to the PGA awards like, 2 days ago, showed her midriff pretty clearly. So maybe but I think she just likes the dress, weird as it is!
She’s one of the most beautiful women I’ve ever seen! Her FACE
I feel like Margot’s stylist secretly (or not so secretly) hates her. How can such a beautiful woman constantly be wearing ugly and/or boring crap??
I agree with you Sara. I wanted to say the same thing. She is so strikingly beautiful to me, she needs a new stylist who would just emphasize on her beauty. She is having a great moment in her carriere and she looks awful from neck down
Agreed! It looks like she swallowed an ostrich!
How can such a beautiful and accomplished person look like she went to the “party” aisle of Primark?
agree
I think they go a little “weird” as opposed to straight beautiful because of her face. She has that super sexy face that anything slightly ordinary would just be too obvious. Like she’s pin-up girl beautiful and I think her styling reflects a different sensibility. That’s my pet theory and I’ve no idea why I have one about an actress towards whom I am absolutely neutral.
Aww…to get Angela, Holly, Viola and Frances in a movie together….HEAVEN! Those dresses though? NO COMMENT!
No. Just no.
I get the same vibes from Margot regarding the movie. Not that she shouldn’t aspire to win the awards, but she does seem like an unaffected person in general (that’s a good thing). Her gown is kind of odd, but I appreciate that she took the risk.
How can you not hit a home run when dressing Margot Robbie? She has a beautiful face and a fantastic body and all you can come up with is feathers around the waist? Honestly, she should go with a dress with a great cut and forget the extraneous details that only detract.
Allison looks like she’s wearing a left over costume from Hunger Games. Another one with a great form to dress – no need for funky shoulder pads.
ITA that Holly should quit the blonde. Almost everyone looks best with something in the range of their natural hair color. Weird color gown that would look better on someone tall.
The color is angelic on Margot
yes the color on her is very flattering but the design is ugly. without the feathers it would look stellar on her
Totally agree on the color. And I guess I’m in the minority because I love the dress. Margot looks divine.
I love Janney’s dress too but not sure if Janney is the right person to wear it. EEK!
Hunter looks ok. She needs something to spruce up her look though. Different makeup?
Margot’s dress looks as if it grew a mustache for Mo-vember and hasn’t shaved yet. Very oddly placed.
I absolutely love silver metallic gowns but Allison’s might be the worst one I’ve ever seen. Too bad because she is lovely. I like Holly’s but agree that the hair color washes her out. Imagine how her whole look would pop if she had dark hair.
Hunh. Everyone looked so great in their elegant black gowns at the Globes. This is kind of funny. As if the women are overcompensating with off colors, off cuts, etc etc…I suppose that is a kind of solidarity as well. “Let’s all wear awful dresses!”
I never think this, but I almost feel like Holly Hunter’s outfit would have been better as a jumpsuit. The top is very flattering, even in that color, but the bottom is too much.
Agree about Margot’s stylist! She’s so so beautiful! Why is she dressed so bad! All these shows run together, but did someone see the black dress with weird sleeves, maybe it was for critic’s choice? I can’t remember but it was terrible! Ugh!!!!
Olivia bugs. Smug and the potatoes thing was so stupid. Does she really think the public is that dumb? She also does the ridiculous dance in your bikini videos and I can’t with those. She’s almost 40! No? Don’t do that! 🙄 Oops. Just saw that Olivia is on the other thread. Sorry.
The feathers ruin Margot’s dress. Otherwise it would have been fine but a little too basic. Allison’s dress would have been better sleeveless. Especially without the shoulder bumps.
Hoo boy, Allison’s dress is hideous.
I love Holly Hunter’s dress.
I also don’t understand the blonde on her.
It washes her out, she looses her edginess. She has such a distinctive face.
I like Holly dress, too. Maybe she’s blonde because it’s easier to cover the gray?
Yes, I thought that too and I’m not gonna judge. I just like seeing people with natural hair and I find that non-blonde people who dye their hair blonde loose their face. But she clearly seems happy this way!
I love Margot’s dress without the feathers, especially the neckline and the bottom, it’s alright with the feathers, the color is absolutely amazing on her.
The barely there make -up look and the fun “devil may care ” hair is great, because she doesn’t look ” too done”.
She has a stunningly gorgeous face with nearly perfect skin.
I love when women spend time taking care of their insides ( lots of clean water and healthy food, some yoga, good night sleep and organic skin care ) instead of ton of make-up to cover up neglect.
I rather spend my hard earned money on things that improve my health and looks than covering my face with a snow shovel worth of make-up.
Holly Hunter is 59. 59. She looks beautiful, far younger and very natural.
Margot’s bringing some ice skater realness here. Her styling is lovely, but I think that shade is too light for her.
I actually like Allison’s dress. I think it’s interesting and something so structured suits her.
Allison’s mock turtleneck of sequins gives me secondhand claustrophobia. It was bothering her. She was running her fingers under it and adjusting a lot. It looked very uncomfortable and scratchy. She’s looked much,much better too
I think I can look at Margot’s face in the second picture for hours. Her face is like a combination of Grace Kelly and Michelle Pfeiffer mixed to perfection.
A feather-boa waist, people! NO.
I think if anyone can pull off a dress that has feathers around the waist, its Margot. I quite dig it on her. Allison’s dress looks scratchy and Holly’s dress is fine.
