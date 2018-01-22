Margot Robbie in Miu Miu at the SAG Awards: too frothy or just fine?

I don’t really feel sorry for Margot Robbie, even though she’s not winning anything this awards season. She’s getting nominated for I, Tonya and I think she’s happy with that, just as she’s happy to see Allison Janney win the awards. Margot produced I, Tonya, and I think all of this is what she wanted: she wanted the film to be discussed, she wanted the big nominations, and she wanted the film to make money. Everything else is just gravy. Plus, she’s dressing like a woman who just gets to have fun at the parties, as opposed to “the sure-thing nominee who knows her dress will be photographed a million times.” Margot wore this frothy Miu Miu in a pale pink (it read as off-white in some photos) with feathers. I don’t like this at all, but I have to admit, she looks gorgeous. She can pull off anything, honestly.

Allison Janney knows she’s going to win at this point, and so that’s why I can’t believe she chose this horrendous Yanina Couture gown. This is horrible! Horrible shoulders, horrible sleeves, horrible fit around the waist. Bad. (I still love her though.)

Holly Hunter was nominated for Supporting Actress too, for The Big Sick. She lost to Allison. She wore this Paule Ka dress which… I mean, I would not have chosen for her, but she looks fine. My issue is with her hair. Remember when she used to have dark hair? She’s been doing this weird, sketchy blonde shade for years and it’s awful.

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

39 Responses to “Margot Robbie in Miu Miu at the SAG Awards: too frothy or just fine?”

  1. Lucy2 says:
    January 22, 2018 at 7:59 am

    I don’t care for any of these. Holly’s would look better in a different color.

    Reply
  2. Alix says:
    January 22, 2018 at 8:02 am

    Feathers around the waist wouldn’t be my first choice…

    Reply
  3. Kaye says:
    January 22, 2018 at 8:02 am

    Margot has looked to me as though she’s obscuring a pregnancy in the last few photoshoots. Don’t know why she’d want to, but I think that every time I see her picture.

    Reply
  4. laulau says:
    January 22, 2018 at 8:03 am

    Margot’s makeup artist deserves an award; she looks divine. I tend to associate this style of dress with hiding a pregnancy.

    Reply
  5. sara says:
    January 22, 2018 at 8:03 am

    I feel like Margot’s stylist secretly (or not so secretly) hates her. How can such a beautiful woman constantly be wearing ugly and/or boring crap??

    Reply
  6. Lala says:
    January 22, 2018 at 8:06 am

    Aww…to get Angela, Holly, Viola and Frances in a movie together….HEAVEN! Those dresses though? NO COMMENT!

    Reply
  7. MI6 says:
    January 22, 2018 at 8:07 am

    No. Just no.

    Reply
  8. Lucy says:
    January 22, 2018 at 8:09 am

    I get the same vibes from Margot regarding the movie. Not that she shouldn’t aspire to win the awards, but she does seem like an unaffected person in general (that’s a good thing). Her gown is kind of odd, but I appreciate that she took the risk.

    Reply
  9. smee says:
    January 22, 2018 at 8:11 am

    How can you not hit a home run when dressing Margot Robbie? She has a beautiful face and a fantastic body and all you can come up with is feathers around the waist? Honestly, she should go with a dress with a great cut and forget the extraneous details that only detract.

    Allison looks like she’s wearing a left over costume from Hunger Games. Another one with a great form to dress – no need for funky shoulder pads.

    ITA that Holly should quit the blonde. Almost everyone looks best with something in the range of their natural hair color. Weird color gown that would look better on someone tall.

    Reply
  10. Mar says:
    January 22, 2018 at 8:17 am

    The color is angelic on Margot

    Reply
  11. RuddyZooKeeper says:
    January 22, 2018 at 8:29 am

    Margot’s dress looks as if it grew a mustache for Mo-vember and hasn’t shaved yet. Very oddly placed.

    Reply
  12. Esmom says:
    January 22, 2018 at 8:34 am

    I absolutely love silver metallic gowns but Allison’s might be the worst one I’ve ever seen. Too bad because she is lovely. I like Holly’s but agree that the hair color washes her out. Imagine how her whole look would pop if she had dark hair.

    Reply
  13. crazydaisy says:
    January 22, 2018 at 8:38 am

    Hunh. Everyone looked so great in their elegant black gowns at the Globes. This is kind of funny. As if the women are overcompensating with off colors, off cuts, etc etc…I suppose that is a kind of solidarity as well. “Let’s all wear awful dresses!”

    Reply
  14. chai35 says:
    January 22, 2018 at 8:45 am

    I never think this, but I almost feel like Holly Hunter’s outfit would have been better as a jumpsuit. The top is very flattering, even in that color, but the bottom is too much.

    Reply
  15. Ash says:
    January 22, 2018 at 8:46 am

    Agree about Margot’s stylist! She’s so so beautiful! Why is she dressed so bad! All these shows run together, but did someone see the black dress with weird sleeves, maybe it was for critic’s choice? I can’t remember but it was terrible! Ugh!!!!
    Olivia bugs. Smug and the potatoes thing was so stupid. Does she really think the public is that dumb? She also does the ridiculous dance in your bikini videos and I can’t with those. She’s almost 40! No? Don’t do that! 🙄 Oops. Just saw that Olivia is on the other thread. Sorry.

    Reply
  16. Louise177 says:
    January 22, 2018 at 8:51 am

    The feathers ruin Margot’s dress. Otherwise it would have been fine but a little too basic. Allison’s dress would have been better sleeveless. Especially without the shoulder bumps.

    Reply
  17. minx says:
    January 22, 2018 at 9:09 am

    Hoo boy, Allison’s dress is hideous.

    Reply
  18. Slowsnow says:
    January 22, 2018 at 9:14 am

    I love Holly Hunter’s dress.
    I also don’t understand the blonde on her.
    It washes her out, she looses her edginess. She has such a distinctive face.

    Reply
  19. Bailie says:
    January 22, 2018 at 10:15 am

    I love Margot’s dress without the feathers, especially the neckline and the bottom, it’s alright with the feathers, the color is absolutely amazing on her.
    The barely there make -up look and the fun “devil may care ” hair is great, because she doesn’t look ” too done”.
    She has a stunningly gorgeous face with nearly perfect skin.
    I love when women spend time taking care of their insides ( lots of clean water and healthy food, some yoga, good night sleep and organic skin care ) instead of ton of make-up to cover up neglect.
    I rather spend my hard earned money on things that improve my health and looks than covering my face with a snow shovel worth of make-up.

    Reply
  20. FredsMother says:
    January 22, 2018 at 10:27 am

    Holly Hunter is 59. 59. She looks beautiful, far younger and very natural.

    Reply
  21. tealily says:
    January 22, 2018 at 10:40 am

    Margot’s bringing some ice skater realness here. Her styling is lovely, but I think that shade is too light for her.

    I actually like Allison’s dress. I think it’s interesting and something so structured suits her.

    Reply
  22. LadyT says:
    January 22, 2018 at 10:51 am

    Allison’s mock turtleneck of sequins gives me secondhand claustrophobia. It was bothering her. She was running her fingers under it and adjusting a lot. It looked very uncomfortable and scratchy. She’s looked much,much better too

    Reply
  23. Theodora says:
    January 22, 2018 at 12:18 pm

    I think I can look at Margot’s face in the second picture for hours. Her face is like a combination of Grace Kelly and Michelle Pfeiffer mixed to perfection.

    Reply
  24. Frosty says:
    January 22, 2018 at 12:28 pm

    A feather-boa waist, people! NO.

    Reply
  25. Marianne says:
    January 22, 2018 at 12:33 pm

    I think if anyone can pull off a dress that has feathers around the waist, its Margot. I quite dig it on her. Allison’s dress looks scratchy and Holly’s dress is fine.

    Reply

