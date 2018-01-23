Princess Eugenie helped design her padparadscha sapphire engagement ring

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank in the Picture Gallery at Buckingham Palace in London after they announced their engagement

On Monday morning, Buckingham Palace announced the engagement of Princess Eugenie of York to Jack Brooksbank, a posh(ish) London nightclub manager. Jack and Eugenie have been together for seven years, and I haven’t heard much gossip about them, positive or negative. Well, even though the York princesses are being pushed “down the line,” one thing never goes out of style: the royal engagement interview! Eugenie and Jack did a very simple and short interview with the BBC, seemingly at the same time that their engagement portraits were being taken. Here’s a clip:

Eugenie explains that they were on vacation in Nicaragua, and they were watching a sunset by a lake and “The lake was so beautiful. The light was just a special light I had never seen. I actually said, ‘This is an incredible moment,’ and then he popped the question, which was really surprising even though we’ve been together seven years.” She manages to make both things sound true, that “we knew it was going to end up this way” and that she was taken by surprise.

Jack proposed by getting on one knee, but he didn’t have the ring with him. He had selected a ring ahead of time, but he knew Eugenie well enough to know that she would want a hand in choosing just how it would look. It seems like he chose the padparadscha sapphire (it seems) and then Eugenie chose the diamond surround and the setting, I think. He seemed enamoured by the pink sapphire, which to his credit, is a beautiful stone. It’s unusual too – when I heard “pink stone” I thought “oh, if it’s a pink diamond that seems very new-money, very J.Lo.” But a pink sapphire… that’s great. Eugenie also says that the Queen was one of the first people to know, and that she’s very happy for Jack and Eugenie.

Considering this my first time hearing both Jack and Eugenie speak, I have to say… I like them as a couple. SHE is the star and he seems to adore her. Very positive body language, like he feels lucky to be with her and she’s a very confident and upbeat person. I like their vibes. I hope her wedding gown is spectacular, and I always like a fall wedding!

PS… Eugenie’s engagement portrait dress is a $5000 Erdem piece. Her shoes are Jimmy Choo. Jack looked like he had an aggressive chemical peel.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank in the Picture Gallery at Buckingham Palace in London after they announced their engagement

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank in the Picture Gallery at Buckingham Palace in London after they announced their engagement

Photos courtesy of Pacific Coast News.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

68 Responses to “Princess Eugenie helped design her padparadscha sapphire engagement ring”

  1. Erinn says:
    January 23, 2018 at 8:01 am

    Love the dress, love the ring, and I love that they look genuinely thrilled. These are sweet photos.

    Reply
  2. waitingforthesun says:
    January 23, 2018 at 8:03 am

    I want that ring! It’s so pretty!

    Reply
  3. Maria F. says:
    January 23, 2018 at 8:06 am

    it is so cool to hear people call Her Majesty ‘Granny’.

    Very cute what he said about the stone changing colour.

    Reply
  4. m says:
    January 23, 2018 at 8:07 am

    She looks really happy in all the pics so i wish her and her hubby nothing but happiness and good fortune in their life together:)

    Reply
  5. Brunswickstoval says:
    January 23, 2018 at 8:12 am

    Her hair though. Just want to run my fingers through the curls and mess them up a little.

    Have to say as an Australian I kind of wish this fascination with the British royals would disappear. Makes it harder and harder to push to become a Republic.

    Reply
  6. Alexandria says:
    January 23, 2018 at 8:12 am

    Correct me if I’m wrong. This is the first Princess wedding since Anne, is it? If I’m not wrong Zara is not styled / titled as Princess? If so, I’m kind of excited seeing a Princess get married (small thrill, I know lol). Eugenie looks so sweet and I think she has the potential to look so gorgeous during her wedding. Just to be clear I’m not into Barbie dolls and Disney princesses ok 😀

    Reply
    • Maria says:
      January 23, 2018 at 9:29 am

      I hope by the fall, they mean Sept or Oct because November can be pretty bleak. And when was the last Autumn royal wedding? Probably princess Anne too? I can’t think
      of a more recent one.

      Reply
    • notasugarhere says:
      January 23, 2018 at 10:20 am

      HM and Prince Philip married Nov 20. Anne and Mark Philip married in November too. Anne and Tim Laurence married in December in a small ceremony at Crathie Kirk near Balmoral.

      HM is usually at Balmoral through the first or second week of October. I don’t see her and Philip traveling for a wedding in September then back to Balmoral. Tina suggested in the other thread that it could be October 20th or 27th, leaning towards the 27th.

      Reply
  7. JaneDoesWork says:
    January 23, 2018 at 8:14 am

    I think the pink sapphire is hideous, but I’m not a pink person. Good for you, Eugenie!! I don’t know why but I’ve always liked her. She seems to be pretty sensible for someone with such whacky parents.

    Reply
  8. Loopy says:
    January 23, 2018 at 8:17 am

    The Royals have this weird distinctive thing they do with their mouth ad eye brows when they speak especially when chirpy cant put my finger on it but William and Kate also do it.

    Reply
  9. LizLemonGotMarried (AKA HufflepuffLizLemon) says:
    January 23, 2018 at 8:22 am

    I LOVE that he knew her well enough to know that she wanted a say in the ring, and that he was totally fine with that. My husband and I picked out my setting together, although I didn’t see the final ring for several weeks as he was waiting until the right time. I still have no idea where he hid it almost ten years later-I should probably ask him about that.

    Reply
    • Erinn says:
      January 23, 2018 at 8:48 am

      I got to help with mine as well. If it’s going to be something I’m going to wear all the time – I’d like to have a hand in it. I basically went with him and showed him my absolute favorites – then at some point he picked one up and surprised me with it. I genuinely didn’t know he was going to propose when he did – so it was still a surprise. But like Eugenie and Jack – we’d been together for a long time (since we were in highschool) and knew we’d get married.

      Reply
      • RedOnTheHead says:
        January 23, 2018 at 9:40 am

        Same. My proposal was a complete surprise and he didn’t have a ring. He knew me well enough to know that I would want to pick it out and he is completely hopeless when it comes to that kind of thing. I was grateful to not have to pretend to love an ugly ring.

    • Enough Already says:
      January 23, 2018 at 9:36 am

      My then boyfriend and I popped into a jewelry store on a lunch break to consider options and ended up spending two hours with the sales team, watching videos, learning about the custom process, drowning in cappuccinos etc. He was fascinated by the design process and went through each stage with enthusiasm. I was also interested but felt we were probably taking up too much of their time but he insisted on getting my opinion at each step so I got pulled into the excitement of it. When we finally saw the virtual rendering of the ring it took my breath away. While I stared at the screen he got down on one knee in the gallery! I smile every time I look at my ring, all these years later :)

      Reply
    • Jessica says:
      January 23, 2018 at 9:51 am

      My husband proposed with a little chip diamond ring. He let me pick out the diamond and setting for my actual ring. Diamond with sapphires on either side.

      I thought that they were so cute in that video clip! Congrats!

      Reply
    • Who ARE These People? says:
      January 23, 2018 at 11:04 am

      Mr Who didn’t have a ring either & also proposed a bit earlier than he’d originally planned. I’d never thought much about it either way and he wanted me to have whatever I wanted, We took it as a chance to get me the fancy birthstone ring I’d always wanted, with complementary diamonds. It was fun going to get it made up, and fun watching people’s reactions to the *shame* of my not getting a diamond engagement ring. Wear it a lot, still happy we did that, still love coloured stones. If someone had proposed with a ring, odds were high I might not have liked it, and then what do you do?

      Eugenie’s ring is unique and suits her, and good for them.

      Reply
  10. Va Va Kaboom says:
    January 23, 2018 at 8:22 am

    Random thought, but I so so so want Vivienne Westwood to design Eugenie’s wedding dress.

    Reply
  11. Mar says:
    January 23, 2018 at 8:35 am

    Way better than Goopy’s ring.

    Reply
  12. Talie says:
    January 23, 2018 at 8:37 am

    I feel bad for Beatrice that her long-term relationship didn’t end up in the same direction.

    Eugenie has a great voice though, no? Shame they didn’t use her more for public speaking engagements…very throaty and confident.

    Reply
  13. Enough Already says:
    January 23, 2018 at 8:40 am

    I wonder if Eugenie already knew what she wanted or if she put in a call to Chelsy.

    Reply
  14. Twinkle says:
    January 23, 2018 at 8:48 am

    A padparascha is more than pink it’s a combine of pink and orange. To me, the best shad is the color of salmon. The word means “the color of lotus” in Singhalese. A true padparascha is incredibly rare and expensive. I love them. I love that they didn’t choose the common and expected diamond even though Eugenie’s setting is very pedestrian.

    Reply
  15. Georgia says:
    January 23, 2018 at 9:03 am

    5000$ dollars for THAT dress! It’s just a black cocktail dress with a floral print! That’S robbery, that’s what it is!

    Reply
  16. Tig says:
    January 23, 2018 at 9:04 am

    Best wishes to them! Very cute couple.
    And I LOVE the jewelry discussions here! I had never heard of such a sapphire. The color sounds amazing-wonder if this photo does the stone a disservice?

    Reply
  17. Petty Riperton says:
    January 23, 2018 at 9:05 am

    The only thing I’m excited about is the return of Fergie. She about to do the most the interviews are coming. She’s already OD’ed with wedding memes congrats on twitter.
    A few royal reporters commented on twitter that it was weird that a non working royal got an engagement interview.
    I wonder if Andy going to whine to mommy that his child deserves a televised wedding like Chuck’s kid.

    I feel like this will be a pissing match for Andy to show his kids are just as important as Chuck’s kids.

    Reply
  18. Chaine says:
    January 23, 2018 at 9:07 am

    Ohh, he seems so sweet and excited. Makes me less cynical this morning…

    Reply
  19. Sparkly says:
    January 23, 2018 at 9:32 am

    Aw, he does seem like he really loves her. I’m happy for them. Congrats!

    Reply
  20. aquarius64 says:
    January 23, 2018 at 9:40 am

    I believe Andrew wants a grand wedding for Eugenie. The bad blood between Charles and Andrew is there despite denials. 5000 for the dress? Some reports say Eugenie is being frugal. Not with that price tag.

    Reply
  21. littlemissnaughty says:
    January 23, 2018 at 9:41 am

    The ring is horrible but the manicure is great.

    Reply
  22. Lylia says:
    January 23, 2018 at 9:59 am

    This was the royal engagement I was waiting for. I thought Eugenie would be engaged before Harry last year. She is my favorite of them all. I am happy for her. I think he’s sweet and he adores her. Wishing them many years of happiness.

    Reply
  23. Clare says:
    January 23, 2018 at 10:00 am

    He isn’t a night club manager…he works for Casamigos…

    Reply
  24. Mimi says:
    January 23, 2018 at 10:35 am

    These engagement photos are stunning! The dress is so lovely on her and very flattering to her coloring and I love how his suit complements her outfit. This is how you do it–beautiful, classic, and timeless yet modern at the same time. Sarah is clearly over the moon with happiness for her baby girl and who can blame her.

    Reply
  25. Maria says:
    January 23, 2018 at 10:57 am

    I just read in the Sun that a jeweller has estimated the ring to be worth over $100,000. Apparently the stone is very rare and very expensive. Any truth to that?

    Reply
  26. Who ARE These People? says:
    January 23, 2018 at 11:13 am

    Oh Sixer, where are you? Hope you are well. So much to discuss.

    Reply
  27. KiddV says:
    January 23, 2018 at 11:24 am

    Love the stone, don’t like the ring. If the stone were blue the ring would look like a smaller version of Diana/Kate’s ring. There are so many different setting styles she could have chosen that would show off the stone much better.

    Reply
  28. Alex says:
    January 23, 2018 at 11:34 am

    My engagement ring is a pink-peach sapphire (with a much simpler setting), and I absolutely love it! It’s nice to have something different since to me it seems like every single woman I know pretty much has the same exact ring.

    Reply
  29. HoustonGrl says:
    January 23, 2018 at 11:45 am

    I don’t really have a preference as far as diamond vs. other stones, this is beautiful. But it looks like the ring has two bands, why is that?

    Reply
  30. JA says:
    January 23, 2018 at 11:50 am

    More power to ya if you helped chose the ring but so very glad the Mr. knew well enough to select a classic setting that I’d love it was his grandmothers diamond so that alone made my heart melt. He shocked me when he got down on one knee and asked. I still get compliments from people on how beautiful my engagement ring is and I tell them proudly how my husband selected it himself, he has excellent taste! ;-)

    Reply
  31. Sequinedheart says:
    January 23, 2018 at 11:59 am

    I don’t care for the ring myself, but I do love that its something different.
    Can we talk about her lovely NATURAL accent and throaty voice? I’m about it. Compared to Waity’s fake accent… ugh I wonder when she will transition out of that BS way of speaking.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment