Princess Eugenie helped design her padparadscha sapphire engagement ring

On Monday morning, Buckingham Palace announced the engagement of Princess Eugenie of York to Jack Brooksbank, a posh(ish) London nightclub manager. Jack and Eugenie have been together for seven years, and I haven’t heard much gossip about them, positive or negative. Well, even though the York princesses are being pushed “down the line,” one thing never goes out of style: the royal engagement interview! Eugenie and Jack did a very simple and short interview with the BBC, seemingly at the same time that their engagement portraits were being taken. Here’s a clip:
Eugenie explains that they were on vacation in Nicaragua, and they were watching a sunset by a lake and “The lake was so beautiful. The light was just a special light I had never seen. I actually said, ‘This is an incredible moment,’ and then he popped the question, which was really surprising even though we’ve been together seven years.” She manages to make both things sound true, that “we knew it was going to end up this way” and that she was taken by surprise.
Jack proposed by getting on one knee, but he didn’t have the ring with him. He had selected a ring ahead of time, but he knew Eugenie well enough to know that she would want a hand in choosing just how it would look. It seems like he chose the padparadscha sapphire (it seems) and then Eugenie chose the diamond surround and the setting, I think. He seemed enamoured by the pink sapphire, which to his credit, is a beautiful stone. It’s unusual too – when I heard “pink stone” I thought “oh, if it’s a pink diamond that seems very new-money, very J.Lo.” But a pink sapphire… that’s great. Eugenie also says that the Queen was one of the first people to know, and that she’s very happy for Jack and Eugenie.
Considering this my first time hearing both Jack and Eugenie speak, I have to say… I like them as a couple. SHE is the star and he seems to adore her. Very positive body language, like he feels lucky to be with her and she’s a very confident and upbeat person. I like their vibes. I hope her wedding gown is spectacular, and I always like a fall wedding!
PS… Eugenie’s engagement portrait dress is a $5000 Erdem piece. Her shoes are Jimmy Choo. Jack looked like he had an aggressive chemical peel.
Photos courtesy of Pacific Coast News.
Love the dress, love the ring, and I love that they look genuinely thrilled. These are sweet photos.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I want that ring! It’s so pretty!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It is. I found a similar looking one on Etsy for only $900, lol.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They also have an imitation for 32 Quid in the U.K. on sale at some shop.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
it is so cool to hear people call Her Majesty ‘Granny’.
Very cute what he said about the stone changing colour.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She looks really happy in all the pics so i wish her and her hubby nothing but happiness and good fortune in their life together:)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They both look so excited!
Speaking of the hubby, @Kaiser let the man be red faced and shiny! Some of us are naturally like that *sobs*
Tbf I would wear foundation for an official engagement photo…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her hair though. Just want to run my fingers through the curls and mess them up a little.
Have to say as an Australian I kind of wish this fascination with the British royals would disappear. Makes it harder and harder to push to become a Republic.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
as a Canadian, I feel the same!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ditto!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Correct me if I’m wrong. This is the first Princess wedding since Anne, is it? If I’m not wrong Zara is not styled / titled as Princess? If so, I’m kind of excited seeing a Princess get married (small thrill, I know lol). Eugenie looks so sweet and I think she has the potential to look so gorgeous during her wedding. Just to be clear I’m not into Barbie dolls and Disney princesses ok 😀
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I hope by the fall, they mean Sept or Oct because November can be pretty bleak. And when was the last Autumn royal wedding? Probably princess Anne too? I can’t think
of a more recent one.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
HM and Prince Philip married Nov 20. Anne and Mark Philip married in November too. Anne and Tim Laurence married in December in a small ceremony at Crathie Kirk near Balmoral.
HM is usually at Balmoral through the first or second week of October. I don’t see her and Philip traveling for a wedding in September then back to Balmoral. Tina suggested in the other thread that it could be October 20th or 27th, leaning towards the 27th.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think the pink sapphire is hideous, but I’m not a pink person. Good for you, Eugenie!! I don’t know why but I’ve always liked her. She seems to be pretty sensible for someone with such whacky parents.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The ring reminds me of frost lipstick, which is always a fail in my mind. But best wishes to Eugenie.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Janedoeswork:
I know what you mean about the colour…….I absolutely love padparaschas, but strictly as cocktail rings. That pink/orange colour looks so divine, but against the wrong coloured outfit, it can also quite easily start to look rather garish.
So, although I really love the ring (and general look of Eugenie’s engagement picture; the colours are so rich and pretty), Meghan’s ring is more timeless to me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Glad I’m not the only one, don’t actually think it is hideous but it just looks faded to me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The Royals have this weird distinctive thing they do with their mouth ad eye brows when they speak especially when chirpy cant put my finger on it but William and Kate also do it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I LOVE that he knew her well enough to know that she wanted a say in the ring, and that he was totally fine with that. My husband and I picked out my setting together, although I didn’t see the final ring for several weeks as he was waiting until the right time. I still have no idea where he hid it almost ten years later-I should probably ask him about that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I got to help with mine as well. If it’s going to be something I’m going to wear all the time – I’d like to have a hand in it. I basically went with him and showed him my absolute favorites – then at some point he picked one up and surprised me with it. I genuinely didn’t know he was going to propose when he did – so it was still a surprise. But like Eugenie and Jack – we’d been together for a long time (since we were in highschool) and knew we’d get married.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Same. My proposal was a complete surprise and he didn’t have a ring. He knew me well enough to know that I would want to pick it out and he is completely hopeless when it comes to that kind of thing. I was grateful to not have to pretend to love an ugly ring.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My then boyfriend and I popped into a jewelry store on a lunch break to consider options and ended up spending two hours with the sales team, watching videos, learning about the custom process, drowning in cappuccinos etc. He was fascinated by the design process and went through each stage with enthusiasm. I was also interested but felt we were probably taking up too much of their time but he insisted on getting my opinion at each step so I got pulled into the excitement of it. When we finally saw the virtual rendering of the ring it took my breath away. While I stared at the screen he got down on one knee in the gallery! I smile every time I look at my ring, all these years later
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@EnoughAlready, what a great story!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lorelai
Thank you
No roast chicken but a great moment lol.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My husband proposed with a little chip diamond ring. He let me pick out the diamond and setting for my actual ring. Diamond with sapphires on either side.
I thought that they were so cute in that video clip! Congrats!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Mr Who didn’t have a ring either & also proposed a bit earlier than he’d originally planned. I’d never thought much about it either way and he wanted me to have whatever I wanted, We took it as a chance to get me the fancy birthstone ring I’d always wanted, with complementary diamonds. It was fun going to get it made up, and fun watching people’s reactions to the *shame* of my not getting a diamond engagement ring. Wear it a lot, still happy we did that, still love coloured stones. If someone had proposed with a ring, odds were high I might not have liked it, and then what do you do?
Eugenie’s ring is unique and suits her, and good for them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Random thought, but I so so so want Vivienne Westwood to design Eugenie’s wedding dress.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Perfect match!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Way better than Goopy’s ring.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
A ring from a gumball machine would look better than Goopy’s.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I feel bad for Beatrice that her long-term relationship didn’t end up in the same direction.
Eugenie has a great voice though, no? Shame they didn’t use her more for public speaking engagements…very throaty and confident.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Same, Bea’s ex is engaged to someone and has a baby on the way already so I double feel for her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think Bea and George Percy should get married. They would be such a power couple.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Right?! I love her voice. I’ve actually never heard her speak before so I wasn’t expecting it to be so throaty.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She sounds a lot like her mother to me, although I think some of the huskiness is due to Eugenie’s smoking.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is the first time I’ve ever heard her speak, and wow, she sounds exactly like her mother with that very throaty low voice. I’m actually pretty excited to see this wedding unfold. They look and sound so genuinely happy together, which is nice. And I like the ring too!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wonder if Eugenie already knew what she wanted or if she put in a call to Chelsy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
A padparascha is more than pink it’s a combine of pink and orange. To me, the best shad is the color of salmon. The word means “the color of lotus” in Singhalese. A true padparascha is incredibly rare and expensive. I love them. I love that they didn’t choose the common and expected diamond even though Eugenie’s setting is very pedestrian.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love that stone!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Really love that ring. A great choice and it matches with her dress.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
5000$ dollars for THAT dress! It’s just a black cocktail dress with a floral print! That’S robbery, that’s what it is!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Best wishes to them! Very cute couple.
And I LOVE the jewelry discussions here! I had never heard of such a sapphire. The color sounds amazing-wonder if this photo does the stone a disservice?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ TIG
Yeah….Sapphires are actually any non-red Corundum (aka ruby), so they come in all sorts of beautiful colours: purple, orange, green, pink, orange and pink-orange (aka padparascha).
I dream of one day owning them in every colour I can find. 😍😍
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Tig, LAK provided a link in yesterday’s story about this ring. (comment #20) It connects to a site that shows/sells them. There is a link at the bottom of the sapphire page that leads to the other colours they come in. It also talks about how rare they are.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The only thing I’m excited about is the return of Fergie. She about to do the most the interviews are coming. She’s already OD’ed with wedding memes congrats on twitter.
A few royal reporters commented on twitter that it was weird that a non working royal got an engagement interview.
I wonder if Andy going to whine to mommy that his child deserves a televised wedding like Chuck’s kid.
I feel like this will be a pissing match for Andy to show his kids are just as important as Chuck’s kids.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ohh, he seems so sweet and excited. Makes me less cynical this morning…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Aw, he does seem like he really loves her. I’m happy for them. Congrats!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I believe Andrew wants a grand wedding for Eugenie. The bad blood between Charles and Andrew is there despite denials. 5000 for the dress? Some reports say Eugenie is being frugal. Not with that price tag.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The ring is horrible but the manicure is great.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This was the royal engagement I was waiting for. I thought Eugenie would be engaged before Harry last year. She is my favorite of them all. I am happy for her. I think he’s sweet and he adores her. Wishing them many years of happiness.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He isn’t a night club manager…he works for Casamigos…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You know George Clooney is over the moon that this engagement is giving free PR to Casamigos.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Will George be invited do you think? I just love that she’s marrying in St George’s. I want it to be televised though highly doubtful.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It would be terribly funny if George was invited because you know that is an invitation he won’t turn down.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
These engagement photos are stunning! The dress is so lovely on her and very flattering to her coloring and I love how his suit complements her outfit. This is how you do it–beautiful, classic, and timeless yet modern at the same time. Sarah is clearly over the moon with happiness for her baby girl and who can blame her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I just read in the Sun that a jeweller has estimated the ring to be worth over $100,000. Apparently the stone is very rare and very expensive. Any truth to that?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yesterday the DM was claiming he paid $7,000 for the ring.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ladyd I think that is closer to the actual price. If it’s colour-treated it’s cheaper. I don’t see them spending that much money on an engagement ring.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh Sixer, where are you? Hope you are well. So much to discuss.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes Sixer, where are you? Your input is required here.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Love the stone, don’t like the ring. If the stone were blue the ring would look like a smaller version of Diana/Kate’s ring. There are so many different setting styles she could have chosen that would show off the stone much better.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yea, love the stone, don’t like the ring. Perhaps a prong or pave setting?
Fyi there’s already a dedicated post on royal jewels😀
http://orderofsplendor.blogspot.sg/2018/01/royal-jewels-of-day-engagement-ring.html?m=1
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My engagement ring is a pink-peach sapphire (with a much simpler setting), and I absolutely love it! It’s nice to have something different since to me it seems like every single woman I know pretty much has the same exact ring.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t really have a preference as far as diamond vs. other stones, this is beautiful. But it looks like the ring has two bands, why is that?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
More power to ya if you helped chose the ring but so very glad the Mr. knew well enough to select a classic setting that I’d love it was his grandmothers diamond so that alone made my heart melt. He shocked me when he got down on one knee and asked. I still get compliments from people on how beautiful my engagement ring is and I tell them proudly how my husband selected it himself, he has excellent taste!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t care for the ring myself, but I do love that its something different.
Can we talk about her lovely NATURAL accent and throaty voice? I’m about it. Compared to Waity’s fake accent… ugh I wonder when she will transition out of that BS way of speaking.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I suspect it would be when William is nearer to being King. Surely she would be more confident by then.
Report this comment as spam or abuse