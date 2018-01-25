Justin Timberlake shades Vegas residencies: It’s like ‘you’re planning your retirement’

When I was growing up, Las Vegas had a very cheesy reputation (which should tell you a lot about my age). Like, when I was a kid, Vegas was for mobsters and Elvis impersonators and Siegfried and Roy’s tigers. There was no longer the cool, hip mystique of Frank Sinatra and the Rat Pack – it became cheesy and like a terrible place to visit. There was a shift at some point, possibly in the 1990s? Gradually, Vegas became cool again. Real artists like Celine Dion began taking up “residencies” at various hotels and entertainment complexes. Vegas leaned into the idea that the city wasn’t just for gambling mobsters, it was for families and people who just want to go to a nightclub and see a show and maybe play the slots. It became a place to get dirty and have fun.
My point? Vegas successfully rebranded. The idea of an entertainer taking a residency is no longer thought of as a step down. Sure, older stars like Cher take residencies, but so have Jennifer Lopez, Britney Spears, Santana, Mariah Carey, Lady Gaga (she has one coming up), etc. The pay is great and it’s not like you have to live there permanently and perform every night. But to someone douchey like Justin Timberlake, taking a Vegas residency is shameful. He looks down on those artists. Huh.
Justin Timberlake says the idea of doing a Las Vegas residency is “scary” to him. The 36-year-old “Supplies” singer sat down for an interview with Zane Lowe on Beats 1 Radio this week and talked about his new album, Man of the Woods, family life, and his career path. During the interview Lowe asked about possibly doing a residency in Las Vegas, like many stars such as Timberlake’s ex Britney Spears, Jennifer Lopez and Mariah Carey.
“I mean I wouldn’t rule it out if it was something that was different,” Timberlake told Lowe. “I definitely don’t…you know… [laughs]…it feels like…”
“…a retirement option?” Lowe asked.
Timberlake continued, “…you’re planning your retirement. You know what I mean? So for some reason that feels like scary to me.” He then told Lowe, “The person who did Vegas better than anybody was Prince.”
Justin Timberlake judges you, Britney. He judges you, J.Lo. He judges you, Mariah. You know what all of those entertainers have in common? They’re all parents. That’s why the Vegas residency is so enticing for entertainers – you can be in one place, you’re not on the road constantly, you don’t have to be away from your family. So… I judge Justin. He’s going on tour again this year to support his new album. Touring is how all artists make their money these days, and it means months on the road, months away from his wife Jessica Biel and his toddler son… when he could easily take up a residency and have fans come to him. So I judge him for that. Also: was this indirect shade on Britney specifically? I don’t know. I think JT is petty, for sure, but I’m not sure he was thinking of Britney when he said this.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
At least they get to plan for retirement instead of being forced into retirement because no one buys their music anymore.
You got it. I think he’s jealous.
First thought in my mind, too. No one has asked him, and he’s butt-hurt.
Burn.
He will be begging for a residency in Vegas in just a few years. He hasn’t realized he’s not as hot as he used to be on the music scene.
TOTALLY! When his mountain man tour and album tanks … he’ll be looking to bring his sexy back five nights and two matinees per week.
Mmmhmm. I was thinking along these lines: “Is he even a thing anymore?”
The obviousness of his complete and utter narcissism is breath-taking. I truly doubt he has any thoughts at all that do not relate directly to himself. I don’t think he can think about topics unrelated to himself and his needs and wants. His wife and son aren’t real people; they are simply accessories to be made use of when convenient for him. He’s such a worm; I can’t imagine what Jessica Biel sees in him.
Justin wasn’t thinking of Britney when he said this. Because Justin doesn’t think about anyone but himself. Justin would be lucky to have a residency. But clearly he’s never been offered one lol. I honestly can’t believe I used to be a fan of this uber-douche. But I was young and asleep back then. Here’s hoping his new album tanks.
He claims to be a huge fan of MJ. Did he forget Jackson’s 50 dates of concert was going to be in Vegas. I don’t completely dislike JT, though I will pass on his latest CD . But I think he’s trying to throw shade. Do he know how much these entertainers get paid to do a residency gig, probably a lot more than he will make from his new album.
If I was a singer I would do a residency, it’s like performing concert shows without all the travel. Though I did make a similar comment about the Lifetime Movie Network channel. I said Lifetime, where an actor’s career goes to die. But soon JT you’re going to be begging for a residency , Vegas may not want you so hello Disneyland.
They were going to be in London.
My bad, you’re right. London but the same venue for all shows. That’s like a residency , right?
What a jerk.
I agree!
Oh. Like Prince did??? STFU. You’re not worthy, JT.
JT is a moron. I never liked him. Chris was my favorite NSYNC member. 😁
JC 4EVA
I don’t think it’s fair for anyone to judge how he makes his living. He’s still a young man and there’s lots of time for him to do Vegas.
You mean the way HE judged how other people make a living??
So I guess BRUNO MARS has/is setting up mini-residencies was because he’s at the end of his career? So he’s NOT one of THE HOTTEST acts out there RIGHT NOW?
Isn’t everything one does before retirement planning for one’s retirement?
That’s an excellent point.
Love it that Harrison Ford is in the mix — very surprising.
In Vegas? That … is surprising.
I think you commented on a wrong article;)
Wow, talk about throwing Brit under the bus.
Justin isn’t exactly hot property like he used to be. I have now idea why he thinks he is better than Britney. Britney struggled with huge personal issues and still managed to come back, that takes guts and grit, plus she NEVER talks nasty about anyone, not Justin, not Christina, not Eminem, not any of them and she has more of a right to than most.
He will wake up one day when he realises that his moment in the sun is over.
Exactly. Sure, Britney is a mess and she lip syncs and from what I’ve read can’t dance like she used to, but she is an icon! Seeing her is an emotional experience, you are pulling for her, you what her to find happiness and live a good life. But Justin Timberlake, who cares? He is going to wish he had a Vegas residency in 20 years when he is playing to a 2/3 empty theatre in Branson, Missouri.
Would people go see this idiot in Vegas though? I wouldn’t. We go a few times every year (my husband likes playing craps, I like eating food and seeing shows) and I don’t know what his act would be in Vegas besides disrespecting women. I think the only way he would be able to draw attention is if he was a part of that boy band again.
His last tour was amazing, the 20/20 Experience Tour. The horn section, guitarists, on and on, amazing backup singers, dancers. He spared no expense to put on the 20/20 Experience album sound live. The band was a 25-member band, The Tennessee Kids. Say what you want, but he’s a strong entertainer, at least on that tour.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cbbkmbyD2eQ
Timberlake loves to talk about Britney, although he he has stopped doing it as much because he has been called out on it. So I’m sure this was a dig at Britain.
He never got over the outrage of her cheating on him I guess (allegedly.)
He never got over the outrage of her being more famous than him.
It’s a combo of what you and Bridget said. He has consistently made digs at Britney over the years cause he knows it will make headlines and give him the attention he craves.
I remember when Shania had a reality show based on preparing for her residency. The fans come to you (in a tourist hot spot, so win-win). Plus, the nice venue, dressing area, private garage, etc., looked like a great way to continue performing without as much travel time and stress.
My guess is that he’s never been asked. Or, he received an offer from a back alley casino and not a major Strip venue.
I think part of the appeal for women entertainers is the stability, which makes it easier to parent and be an entertainer. I remember Celine saying that was one of the many reasons she wanted to continue her Vegas show. It may be the same for some of the males too, I am just not aware of anyone mentioning it. Being dismissive of it shows his privilege and lack of perspective.
He’ll shade Vegas a residency until he’s offered one though….Petty bitch
Holy deflection, Batman!
Justin knows his fame has dimmed a little and he doesn’t want to admit it. He’s trying to say, “I’m not like THOSE people.” His ass will be on a Vegas stage in 5 years doing the “Bye, Bye, Bye” choreography.
I think Vegas is a smart money grab, especially if you are a parent.
Vegas can also been seen as a career resurgence. I honestly think a Vegas residency took the Backstreet Boys from not being on anyone’s radar to selling out shows again and headlining festivals. They have a cruise coming up in May and it sold out in two days.
Put some respeck on the Vegas residency, Timberlake.
He is such a vindictive freak. Can’t get over Brittany.
On the rare occasion that i hear Filthy on the radio, all I can think about is how amazing that song would have been in Bruno Mars had sung in. Timbaland is working with the wrong guy. And then I get distracted by how poorly balanced the sound in.
I was going to type a big whole thing regarding Vegas residences because I think they’re a MAGNIFICENT idea and harken back to why Bugsy Siegel built Vegas in the first place…however, I’m exhausted and all I want to say is that Justin KEEPS REMINDING UNIVERSE THAT HE’S A GRADE A PUTZ!
Cher said it was depressing and vowed never to go back. She loved it more on tour where the whole audience were fans. She went back for dollars.
he has the ugliest eyes on a celebrity EVER. Like his opaque, lifeless eyes reflect so perfectly his opaque, lifeless soul. Dude is beyond repulsive as a person.
The parent thing was my first thought – it’s the best of both worlds, they get to perform without the stress and hassle of touring, and their kids have a stable place for school, friends, etc.
He sounds bitter and snotty, so…typical of him. He’s the worst, always has been, always will be.
He doesn’t think like a parent. He doesn’t think about how much it means to a mum and her kids.
Spears is awesome cos she managed to make a comeback and after everything she seems happier than majority of pop stars.
He doesn’t think like a parent because he’s very self involved. He only thinks about himself.
He is so deeply unpleasant and his ‘music’ so mediocre, I honestly cannot understand why anyone gives him the time of day. Nasty piece of work.
Someone needs to shut him up for good.
Let’s be honest here. None of the artists mentioned doing a Vegas residency did so during the primes of their careers. They are cash grabs, pure and simple.
