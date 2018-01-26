Gal Gadot in Mugler at Revlon event: gorgeous glam or sheer madness?

Embed from Getty Images

I will preface this post by saying this: Gal Gadot is gorgeous. That being said, I’m not overly crazy about the dress she wore at Revlon’s Live Boldly Campaign event at the Skylight Modern in New York City on Wednesday night.

The black Thierry Mugler gown featured a plunging neckline and metallic accents on the bodice, neither of which I have a problem with. It’s just that skirt. The sheer panels bother me, it makes the gown look incomplete. I do like that she made that form-fitting bodice the star of the show, subtly accessorizing with small stud earrings, silver rings and strappy black stilettos. Of her outfit, she said, “I just choose what I love, and I have great people working with me and we just enjoy it.”

I guess that this look isn’t really ver far outside off Gal’s wheelhouse. She seems to like sheer skirts, donning one for the cover of Vanity Fair’s annual Hollywood issue. She also likes black, rocking it in a custom Armani Prive gown at the Producers Guild Awards and in a Tom Ford ensemble at the Golden Globes (which I actually kind of liked).

The 32-year-old actress, who was recently named as a global ambassador for Revlon (an excellent choice), spoke to Entertainment Tonight at Wednesday’s event about Wonder Woman’s Oscar snub. She admitted she was “very moved and touched” by the reaction of fans who were disappointed that the film failed to receive any nominations, but asserted “we certainly never did the movie for that.” She went on to say, “I think that you can’t have it all. We’ve done this movie and it was received in such an amazing, wonderful way, and we want to stay humble and grateful.” She added, optimistically “We’re going to have another movie, so who knows? Maybe the next one!”

I know this is probably an unpopular opinion, but as much as I enjoyed Wonder Woman, I didn’t see it as worthy of one of the “big” awards. **Ducking away quickly.**

As far as that next Wonder Woman movie, both Gal and director Patty Jenkins are on board. Wonder Woman 2, with a tentative release date of December 13, 2019, is notable in that it is the first film to implement new anti-sexual harassment guidelines outlined by the Producers Guild of America. These guidelines have been put into place to prevent sexual harassment, eliminate it from the workplace and outline clear recommendations for reporting incidents.

It’s not much of a surprise that WW2 is implementing this policy. Back in November, producer Brett Ratner stepped away from all of his projects in development with Warner Brothers, which included WW2, after being accused of sexual harassment. Gal threatened to walk if Ratner remained involved, so even though Wonder Woman isn’t getting honored at the Academy Awards, it’s making strides to end sexual harassment in the industry, and that is sure to leave a much more important legacy.