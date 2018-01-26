Gal Gadot in Mugler at Revlon event: gorgeous glam or sheer madness?

I will preface this post by saying this: Gal Gadot is gorgeous. That being said, I’m not overly crazy about the dress she wore at Revlon’s Live Boldly Campaign event at the Skylight Modern in New York City on Wednesday night.
The black Thierry Mugler gown featured a plunging neckline and metallic accents on the bodice, neither of which I have a problem with. It’s just that skirt. The sheer panels bother me, it makes the gown look incomplete. I do like that she made that form-fitting bodice the star of the show, subtly accessorizing with small stud earrings, silver rings and strappy black stilettos. Of her outfit, she said, “I just choose what I love, and I have great people working with me and we just enjoy it.”
I guess that this look isn’t really ver far outside off Gal’s wheelhouse. She seems to like sheer skirts, donning one for the cover of Vanity Fair’s annual Hollywood issue. She also likes black, rocking it in a custom Armani Prive gown at the Producers Guild Awards and in a Tom Ford ensemble at the Golden Globes (which I actually kind of liked).
The 32-year-old actress, who was recently named as a global ambassador for Revlon (an excellent choice), spoke to Entertainment Tonight at Wednesday’s event about Wonder Woman’s Oscar snub. She admitted she was “very moved and touched” by the reaction of fans who were disappointed that the film failed to receive any nominations, but asserted “we certainly never did the movie for that.” She went on to say, “I think that you can’t have it all. We’ve done this movie and it was received in such an amazing, wonderful way, and we want to stay humble and grateful.” She added, optimistically “We’re going to have another movie, so who knows? Maybe the next one!”
I know this is probably an unpopular opinion, but as much as I enjoyed Wonder Woman, I didn’t see it as worthy of one of the “big” awards. **Ducking away quickly.**
As far as that next Wonder Woman movie, both Gal and director Patty Jenkins are on board. Wonder Woman 2, with a tentative release date of December 13, 2019, is notable in that it is the first film to implement new anti-sexual harassment guidelines outlined by the Producers Guild of America. These guidelines have been put into place to prevent sexual harassment, eliminate it from the workplace and outline clear recommendations for reporting incidents.
It’s not much of a surprise that WW2 is implementing this policy. Back in November, producer Brett Ratner stepped away from all of his projects in development with Warner Brothers, which included WW2, after being accused of sexual harassment. Gal threatened to walk if Ratner remained involved, so even though Wonder Woman isn’t getting honored at the Academy Awards, it’s making strides to end sexual harassment in the industry, and that is sure to leave a much more important legacy.
Photos: Getty Images, WENN.com
OMG, it’s like somewhere in her contract there is a clause – “Thou shalt wear demi-sheer skirts and show your pants till the end of time”. She is even wearing something similiar on the Oscar cover of VF this year.
Her fashion sense sucks. She dressed better in BVS and Justice League, not the costume but her everyday wear.
Haha, I was thinking the same. Someone burned all of her clothes and only left her with a bunch of granny panties and see-through skirts. Weird.
I don’t like that sheer skirt and granny panty look either.
I also didn’t think WW was Oscar worthy. That said, it’s definitely better than some of the other movies that have been nominated in the past, so I can understand the fans’ disappointment.
I mean, Boss Baby got a bunch of noms, didnt it? That’s just…
I’ve been saying I’m sick of deep v necks for like 2 years.
The bathing suit top look is just boring now.
She’s gorgeous, the dress is nothing we haven’t seen before.
That was my reaction, too. Fancy bathing suit + sheer skirt on top.
?????
Does she remind anyone else of a young Ashley Judd?
If Ashley Judd and Geena Davis has a daughter…
If Ashley Judd & AnnE Hathaway had a daughter…
I see zero Anne Hathaway, but I agree that there’s a little Geena Davis in there — mostly in the twinkling dark eyes and mouth/jawline.
In any case, Gal is truly gorgeous.
Deep V necks are awesome for ladies with little boobs, man. It’s not for all body types but they’re good…
That response on the Oscar thing was BRILLIANT. She is so well prepared on PR.
I knew the big awards were a long shot but it should have gotten Costume and Production Design over the godawful Beauty and the Beast. Also I would have nominated it for original score over Last Jedi. Too much call back to earlier Star Wars music in it.
I don’t know if she has good PR or if she is genuinely self-assured like that.
Check this interview with the awesome Kate McKinnon and what she says about Gadot. It’s hilarious and rings true:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7Nv1KoqM6vc
Who is the woman in the short blue dress? She’s gorgeous.
Imaan Hammam. She is a Dutch model.
I think she’s stunningly beautiful, too.
I live the dress, but would have liked it better if the bottom were completely sheer, not just a panel. The block of sheer makes it seem strange. But I think looks great and I like the sheer bottom look. I wish I could pull it off!
Please, Ms. Gadot, don’t be a Boobs Legsly. If everyone could *not* participate so actively in their own objectification, that would be great.
Seriously, can we move out of full showgirl for a while, please? This is really lame in 2018. Apparently men are able to score parts without turning up to galas and awards shows in muscle shirts and sequinned boxers.
So I can’t dress sexy if I want without people like you judging me ? That’s such a silly sexist comment.
I’d say question what ‘sexy’ is, the differences for men and women, the contexts in which you feel the need to deploy it and why. It’s also sexist to accept differential objectification.
I keep thinking about what Lupita says regarding colonisation and how it makes you feel conflicted about your own history.
I agree with @Ally in the sense that we were construed to be sexy by the patriarchy. It bothers me that this sheer panty dress is sexy and men being sexy is a whole other thing for women (I’m not saying that a T-Shirt showing a bit of chest or muscle or whatever hair is not alluring to us, but a good suit makes a lot of heterosexual CB readers swoon without showing a hint of skin).
On the other hand we have this fashion and this language and some of us feel great using it.
Sexiness is conflicting and I find myself agreeing with you both.
Should we now go around falsely accusing you and any other woman who dresses in a more conservative/classy manner of being an active participant in victim-blaming purity culture? Because that’s just as ridiculous as the argument that any woman who doesn’t dress conservatively enough for you is actively participating in women’s dehumanization. A woman not choosing to dress as modestly as you feel she should is not objectification. Slut-shaming is definitely a form of objectification though. It would certainly be nice if everyone could stop actively participating in that, especially with everything that’s going on right now with Sex predatorgate and the Me Too movement. At a time when rampant abuse of women is being exposed and sex-negative, victim-blaming voices are already pointing the finger at women’s sexually immodest choices, it’s more than a little tone-deaf to go around implying that women need to dress conservatively in order to not be subhuman.
“I’d say question what ‘sexy’ is, the differences for men and women, the contexts in which you feel the need to deploy it and why.” These same types of arguments can be used against a woman’s choice to avoid revealing clothes, since this is one of the many things women are pressured to do to prove their ‘respectability’, regulate male behavior, avoid body-shaming, etc. Should we trust you when you put out a statement about how that’s the way you like to dress and assume that, as a grown woman, you know your own mind when it comes to what you do and don’t want to do with your body? Or should every woman who makes this choice automatically be considered cowardly for caving to respectability politics because she’s been taught that’s this is what a woman has to do in order to have value, to not be perceived as loose, to prevent disrespect and abuse, and to be feminist? If you always wear a bra and shirt in public (in places where topless equality is allowed) while men are free to go shirtless, is that not also differential? Isn’t wearing a long, modest skirt or dress while men wear pants also differential? Equality does not mean sameness in physical appearance choices.
@Otaku Fairy, you make a good point, especially when it comes to tone deafness of accusing someone of titillating men in an atmosphere where victims of sexual crimes are being accused of provoking them.
On the other hand we live in a culture with its rules and it is important to understand those rules. It is also important no to be abused by those rules, neither in the sense of being over-zealous (covering oneself up) nor of being disingenuous (not seeing “sexy” to promote a film where one is dressed sexily as nothing more than sensual marketing).
Generalisations are sad but if we analyse culture, the woman’s gaze is not directed to titillating aspects of men’s bodies (and they potentially could as much as you feel that women are different than men – look at a certain gay culture). We are not the same as men for sure, but culture is also a very malleable thing and we can imagine men and women being sexy differently. And more importantly, the disconnect between being sexy to market something (women in these shows) versus being respectable to market (men in the same situation) the exact same thing, i.e., acting is what bothers me.
Finally I am learning a lot with my kids’ generation. Their sexiness is far more evolved than ours I find (my little bubble in London at least). They wear comfortable clothes, they wear lots of unisex stuff, and when they want to be sexy, for a party or because they feel like it, man they do it. But they are connected to their own self and not to branding something that has nothing to do with sexiness.
I read you a lot and I find it really laudable that you are weary of slut-shaming but not everything is about that, it’s about finding a place in a binary society where there are so many other ways of being. Being overtly sexy could be one of them but I hope it also comes with more diversity and less man suits.
Slowsnow -
But if someone from your kids friend group who -as you said- dresses up sexy for a party because they want to then wears a similar outfit to a party of the same kind of dress code where they’re trying to network does that automatically mean that they’re just trying to promote themselves based on their clothes? Does it suddenly take away any idea that they just WANT to dress that way, and it gives them confidence? Or maybe it’s their favorite dress or whatever. I don’t think it’s fair to assume that would be the case – that suddenly because they have something to promote the clothes they’ve always liked suddenly become ONLY an advertisement to draw attention from men and not at all based on their own preference.
At the end of the day – it’s her body. She can do what she wants – and I’m going to bet she chose the clothes because she liked how she looked in them. Not because she needed to show some skin to make people like her movie months after it was released. All of her ‘bits’ are covered, she obviously likes the clothes and that’s it.
And all of this “the contexts in which you feel the need to deploy it and why” is just so silly to me. Why does there have to be an ulterior motive? Are we trying to say that the only reason a woman would want to wear something revealing is because she sees it as a weapon or a way to manipulate? And yes – women can look at a man in a suit and swoon over it – but a man can look at a woman in casual clothing or sweats and STILL swoon over her. They can look at a woman in a parka and still think “hot damn, she’s a looker”. Just the same as women will enjoy looking at men shirtless or only wearing their boxers or whatever. It’s not an either or.
When will the granny panty madness end?!?!
Agreed, I think it’s such a dumb look/trend.
She almost always looks bad, she’s such an average looking woman..
Hm. I think she is stunning and also has a sort of twinkle in her eye that is sweet. And I always thing she looks good. Eye of the beholder, I guess.
Yes, poor pitiful Gal. If only I could magically take that burden from her, and trade bodies. I’m generous like that.😊
She’s a very average *actress*, sure, but an absolutely gorgeous woman by any standard.
I wouldn’t call her average but “safe” if that makes sense. She is adored by both heterosexual men and women and has more charisma than face – although she has a good face by all standards. I agree with @Esmon, she has a sparkle but what makes her exceptional I believe is her body. She is lean and tall.
I think she’s lovely, but also that a lot of ‘work’ went into that face, if you know what I mean.
The lady in the blue dress, on the other hand, is an unquestioned stunner imo.
You think? I saw photos of her as an 18-year-old beauty queen last night, and I thought her face now looks like a natural progression from that — minus a layer of “baby fat,” TERRIBLE makeup, and an outdated hairstyle.
I always go on the assumption that Hollywood types have a solid bit of work done on themselves. No big deal, but I do wish they’d be more honest about it.
“I know this is probably an unpopular opinion, but as much as I enjoyed Wonder Woman, I didn’t see it as worthy of one of the “big” awards”
Well let’s run and hide together because even though I was highly entertained by Wonder Woman I don’t consider it was snubbed by the awards. Logan was.
Logan got screenplay nom. First superhero movie to do so. Totally deserved too. I cried my eyes out throughout that movie.
Also I agree about Wonder Woman. The movie was not snubbed by the academy, it just didn’t deserve to be there.
Logan was absolutely fantastic, and I say this as someone who didn’t know anything about the X-men beyond wikipedia summaries.
That screenplay nom is richly deserved, and I’d have put it up for Best Picture well ahead of WW or The Post.
You summed it very well in your first two sentences!!!! Gorgeous!
The bottom half of that dress is hideous! Dios mio.
Yep, you get to waist level and you go from enjoying the look to OMG WTF. They look like granny panties and it makes the material on the skirt look super cheap.
That skirt looks like a dust ruffle. She’s beautiful but doesn’t seem to give a shit about clothes. It’s kind of endearing.
Black is soo not her colour. Doesnt she have a good stylist?
She’s so beautiful, but her style is kinda out of some Burlington Coat Factory rack sometimes. She could do so much better.
+1 I hope she considers working with a new stylist. A woman this gorgeous should be incredibly easy to dress in beautiful fashionable clothes! I’d also love to see her with a new ‘do. The straight mid-length hair is a little blah on her.
Her, Margot Robie, Jennifer Laurence., all pretty decent looking to gorgeous girls who do not give a crap about clothes I think. Or who have very questionable taste. Or whose stylists secretly hate them.
It would look better if the sheer strips fell vertically, but omg she looks fan-f*ing-tastic. Love the bodice, and overall I’m ok with this gown. (What a relief for Gal, right? lol)
I don’t uderstand all that outrage because WW was not nominated for an Oscar. It is not the kind of movie that would, so I don’t understand why people need to invent a problem where there is none.
“Wonder Woman” should be more aesthetically accessible and relatable to real women. I find Gal Gadot’s casting, and subsequent parading around, an insulting perpetuation of consumerized female beauty standards.
Her VF cover dress pulled off a miracle — simultaneously offensive & utterly unflattering. Sheer curtains over Granny Spanx? Trés Couture!
Here’s a suggestion: from now on, every “important” magazine cover that features a woman in underwear, pretending it’s a formal gown must include an equal number of men attired in a tux made of Seran Wrap, over a fluorescent thong.
Seems fair.
I own a few high waisted panties and I LOVE them. Makes the booty look spectacular.
I hate the dress but got-dayum she is gorgeous!!!
Fran Drescher.
