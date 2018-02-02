Duchess Kate wore pale pink McQueen to a royal palace dinner in Oslo

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attend dinner in Oslo

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrived in Oslo, Norway late Thursday morning. They did a brief photo-op on the tarmac, then they had lunch at the Royal Palace with the king and queen, then they spent the day doing events around Oslo with Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit. Honestly, it seemed like they had a really busy day. At some point, they got a brief break from the schedule, and it was just enough time for everyone to change into their formalwear, because William and Kate were the guests of honor at a gala dinner at the royal palace.

Kate + formalwear can be a hit-or-miss affair. Sometimes, I’ll defend her choices and there are even a few gowns in her closet which I genuinely like and wish she would repeat more often. I’m thankful that she didn’t wear a doily, but I’m not sure this Alexander McQueen is the best look overall? Granted, it’s not a rusty chartreuse floral nightmare from Erdem, but are we perhaps setting the bar too low? Let me try to be nice… let’s see… I like that Kate is experimenting with a different (ish) silhouette. I mean, this McQueen includes a friggin’ CAPE. We’ve never seen her in a cape before, so props to her. I’ll also give her credit for choosing something appropriate for the occasion – she definitely looked like she belonged at a gala dinner at a royal palace. The problem, perhaps, is that she looked like she was going to a royal gala dinner in 1962. Also: is anyone else surprised that this is McQueen? If you told me it was Elie Saab or Marchesa, I would believe you.

As William and Kate’s Swedish and Norwegian tour comes to a close, I think I finally “get” the style story Kate was trying to tell, even if I don’t understand why she chose that particular style story. I think the style story of this tour was “pre-Onassis Jackie Kennedy.” Look back at the sillouettes she chose, the patterns, the high collars, the hemlines. This McQueen gown looks like something Jackie would have worn to a state dinner. So why did Kate choose that style story?

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attend dinner in Oslo

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attend dinner in Oslo

Photos courtesy of Getty, WENN.

 

131 Responses to “Duchess Kate wore pale pink McQueen to a royal palace dinner in Oslo”

  1. Amelia says:
    February 2, 2018 at 7:27 am

    I love this dress on her. Especially because she looks like she feels beautiful, nice natural smile and all.

    Reply
  2. Anett says:
    February 2, 2018 at 7:27 am

    She must have recently seen the Crown season 2?:))

    Reply
  3. Renee2 says:
    February 2, 2018 at 7:28 am

    I think that she looked beautiful!! This is one of two times that I’ve actually liked what she’s worn.

    Reply
  4. JAGirl says:
    February 2, 2018 at 7:31 am

    She always looks frumpy, older than her actual age and dated! This color just washes her out.

    She’s only 36 years old. I don’t get it.

    Reply
  5. Mrs. Wellen-Melon says:
    February 2, 2018 at 7:31 am

    This gown is not for Kate. It is an Edith Head glam nightie for Miss Doris Day playing an ad exec going toe-to-toe with Rock Hudson, 1959. In the scene where Miss Day wears this nightie, she has just returned from a lovely night on the town with Mr Hudson but then gets a phone call alerting her to who Mr. Hudson realllllllly is. She begins to plot her revenge.

    That’s what this gown is.

    Reply
  6. whatever says:
    February 2, 2018 at 7:31 am

    Its a vast improvement on the Erdem monstrosities for sure. She actually looks like a Princess here. Overall nice dress, beautiful shoes and she got to wear some of the Queen’s jewels. A tiara would have looked nice with this ensemble. The hair and choice of clutch could have been better but the look was all about the dress.

    Reply
  7. Lori says:
    February 2, 2018 at 7:31 am

    The old man she is walking with is the King of Norway btw. Kate looks beautiful, but I dont understand the cape.

    Reply
  8. Seriously says:
    February 2, 2018 at 7:33 am

    She looks wonderful, well done Kate

    Reply
  9. lala says:
    February 2, 2018 at 7:33 am

    if you watch video, you see the dress in motion and it is very beautiful and serene. yet, I doubt this dress will ever be worn again…and this is my major problem with K & W and their branding & PR “they are just like us”. Money spent on Kate´s wardrobe exceed the annual earn of a good positioned manager or any stable middle class person. So, Kensington Palace please stop with this narration of “frugal Kate” or “just like us”.

    Reply
    • Cee says:
      February 2, 2018 at 7:44 am

      While I agree, perhaps she could have these dresses taken in. I wish she had reworn her other maternity dresses, it would have been less wasteful, but tailors can often time make magic happen.

      Reply
    • Amy says:
      February 2, 2018 at 8:12 am

      A dress that looks its best in motion is probably not a good choice for a sit down dinner, though.

      Also, I have to point out that will is wearing his shiny, wrinkled lapel tuxedo jacket again. His “I’m an aristocratic man who has fallen on hard times and needs to marry an American heiress so that her family’s money will help to keep up my family’s country estate” look. I mentioned this on the last thread about kate’s horrific Erdem dress. I just cannot understand how anyone allows William to wear this obviously shabby, extra worn out tuxedo jacket. He looks very shabby and tacky. It is so shiny and wrinkled!

      Reply
    • Becks says:
      February 2, 2018 at 8:33 am

      Agreed about the movement of the dress. I don’t love the cape (and the Jackie Kennedy description is dead-on), and when I first saw the pictures and all the rave reviews I thought – really? But then I saw a video of her walking and the skirt really does move beautifully. I still don’t love it, but I dislike it less, ha. I do think that’s an issue she has, where she wears something that works in person or when she moves, but most people aren’t at the event, we’re just seeing the still pictures, so she needs to do better finding something that works both in person and in pictures.

      Reply
  10. Goats on the Roof says:
    February 2, 2018 at 7:33 am

    I think she looks smashing, and I usually hate her fashion choices.

    Reply
  11. LAK says:
    February 2, 2018 at 7:35 am

    Muumu on aisle 7!!

    Which actually kills me because i adore McQueen.

    Reply
  12. OriginalLala says:
    February 2, 2018 at 7:35 am

    it’s an interesting look on her – I kinda like it. The cape would have been more successful if the dress was less voluminous but since she is pregnant I totally understand why she went with a floaty, empire style. I’d love to see her in a caped column dress one day. With her height, she would look stunning.

    Reply
  13. Jenna says:
    February 2, 2018 at 7:36 am

    I think her choices were based on: weather and being pregnant. Very wise. She looks classic and elegant.

    Reply
    • Cee says:
      February 2, 2018 at 7:42 am

      I agree. She looked comfortable and it showed.

      Reply
    • Lorelai Gilmore says:
      February 2, 2018 at 12:03 pm

      Here’s the thing about Kate: I think she dresses in clothes that she likes and that she feels good in. She has her own, quirky style for formalwear, which veers decidedly into the 1960s and 70s. But I kind of love that she wore those Erdem dresses, and i love this. I bet this cape was fun to wear; I bet those Erdem dust ruffles are fun to twirl in. Good for her. In a world where her every outfit is judged, I kind of like the idea of her saying, “I know it’s not “tasteful”, but I freaking love this Erdem chartreuse dress and I’m going to wear it.”

      Reply
  14. Fernanda González says:
    February 2, 2018 at 7:37 am

    I think she looks beatiful.

    Reply
  15. Alexandria says:
    February 2, 2018 at 7:40 am

    I’ve got nice things to say, she looks very elegant in that dress, hair, makeup and smile. And she is working, isn’t that what most of GB wants? That dress is not a wow but it does its job. A lot of modest Malaysian celebs are into these cape dresses and I think they might copy this. Overall, good job Will and Kate for uh working.

    Reply
  16. Hydrangea says:
    February 2, 2018 at 7:40 am

    This is one time when the look is somehow more than the dress. This Kate is regal, she actually looks like she’s gliding and her skin and hair look polished. What is going on??

    Reply
  17. Cee says:
    February 2, 2018 at 7:42 am

    I love the idea of the dress just not so much the execution of it. The colour looks great on her and I liked the details of it, just not the neckline-cape combination. Perhaps a more streamlined neckline would have made a difference.

    Reply
  18. minx says:
    February 2, 2018 at 7:42 am

    She looks happy and pretty but the dress is somewhat aging….Not a fan of the bling at the top.

    Reply
  19. namasta says:
    February 2, 2018 at 7:45 am

    I think she looks very beautiful, happy and glowing. It’s a win!

    Reply
  20. Beth says:
    February 2, 2018 at 7:46 am

    I don’t love the color, but the dress looks beautiful of her

    Reply
  21. Cher says:
    February 2, 2018 at 7:50 am

    This is Circa 1960’s Elizabeth Taylor.
    It’s ok, yet another copy, no imagination.

    Reply
  22. Astrid says:
    February 2, 2018 at 7:50 am

    Wished I looked this good in a tent at 6 month’s pregnant LOL. Good for her.

    Reply
  23. littlemissnaughty says:
    February 2, 2018 at 7:51 am

    Saw this on IG as well this morning (like Meghan’s Suit of Awesomeness) and loved it. A lot of these dresses worn by royal women can look 1960s. They’re rarely meant to be occasions where you flex your fashion muscles.

    Reply
  24. MyLittlePony says:
    February 2, 2018 at 7:58 am

    Pros: hair up, she looks very happy, no tiara which would have been too much with this dress (Disney Princess, anyone),´and clever bump dressing
    Cons: There is too much going on with this dress, too many details considering that she will be wearing some serious bling (Queen’s wedding bracelet and Diana’s alterered earings). A simpler version of the dress would have worked better I think but this is a good try.

    Sorry to hear this is McQueen – what has happened to this house, or is it just these gowns Kate wears…

    Reply
  25. Naptime says:
    February 2, 2018 at 8:03 am

    Looks like a wedding dress for someone in her 60s getting married for the first time. Sweet but not on Kate.

    Reply
  26. Jessi says:
    February 2, 2018 at 8:03 am

    I love love love this look on her

    Reply
  27. Cher says:
    February 2, 2018 at 8:05 am

    Her hair stylist carries a suit case full of styling equipment and products and that’s the hair style she comes up with?

    Reply
  28. Lala says:
    February 2, 2018 at 8:08 am

    She looks…like a Princess….

    Reply
  29. eto says:
    February 2, 2018 at 8:15 am

    To be fair, everyone else looks like they’re going to a royal gala dinner in 1962 so she’s on theme at least.

    Reply
  30. Other Renee says:
    February 2, 2018 at 8:15 am

    She looks stunning. A real Cinderella look.

    Reply
  31. The Original Mia says:
    February 2, 2018 at 8:16 am

    I didn’t like the dress. Bold move for Kate, but I just didn’t like the cape. If the jeweled part had been the actual bodice of the dress, I would have loved it. I will give her points for being happy, engaged and with a spark in her eyes. This is the William & Kate should have been treated to for the last 7 years.

    Reply
  32. Nicole says:
    February 2, 2018 at 8:16 am

    Not horrible but I wish it cut closer to her figure. The cape is awesome though. Not a fan of high collars but had the dress not fallen so loose I don’t think I would’ve cared

    Reply
  33. L84Tea says:
    February 2, 2018 at 8:25 am

    THIS is how you do elegant maternity formalwear. I think she looks amazing and the only thing missing here that would put it over the top is a tiara.

    Reply
  34. BEEB says:
    February 2, 2018 at 8:43 am

    How the hell is this McQueen?!?

    Reply
  35. Lainey says:
    February 2, 2018 at 8:45 am

    It was better than the other two, but still not great. If the cape had fallen from the shoulders it would have been better, but the over boob flap thing makes it look very constrained. I also think a thicker fabric would have been interesting to see. It was to wispy to really have much of an impact, even in videos where it was moving.

    Reply
  36. tracking says:
    February 2, 2018 at 8:45 am

    Lovely!

    Reply
  37. Merritt says:
    February 2, 2018 at 8:45 am

    I like the vintage look of this dress. I think I would have preferred it in a jewel tone.

    Reply
  38. Amy Tennant says:
    February 2, 2018 at 8:46 am

    I kind of love it, but I would do Liz Taylor/Princess Grace cosplay a lot if I could. And pale pink is a flattering color on just about everyone.

    I think Kate is a victim of over-correction. She used to be all “Marilyn Moments,” showing everyone her royal knickers. She overcorrected, and now people say she never shows skin and looks like a grandma. Hopefully she will find a happy medium. Poor kid.

    Reply
  39. Maria says:
    February 2, 2018 at 8:47 am

    It think the dress is stunning.and she looks great.

    Reply
  40. starkiller says:
    February 2, 2018 at 8:59 am

    They should have just folded McQueen’s label when he passed. No one was ever going to live up to him, but what Burton’s done to it should be considered criminal.

    Reply
  41. Chlo says:
    February 2, 2018 at 9:04 am

    WTF IS SHE WEARING how does she not have better options?!

    Reply
  42. yiza says:
    February 2, 2018 at 9:05 am

    bride of frankenstein

    Reply
  43. LaraK says:
    February 2, 2018 at 9:18 am

    Dowdytown Abbey

    Reply
  44. Lexa says:
    February 2, 2018 at 9:21 am

    Wow, I’m pretty surprised by how many people hate this look. I think it’s gorgeous. The only issue I have with it is that the color should have been two shades darker, but most of the photos in this post have some weird flash/colorization which makes it look lighter than it is. The actual color worked beautifully with her skin tone. But I guess I have dowdy taste!

    Reply
  45. Jennifer says:
    February 2, 2018 at 9:25 am

    This is the best dress I have ever seen her wear. Absolutely stunning.

    Reply
  46. Jayna says:
    February 2, 2018 at 9:31 am

    She looks beautiful, and very regal, elegant, a gown befitting the wife of the future King of England. Well done. Great choice this far along in her pregnancy.

    Reply
  47. hmmm says:
    February 2, 2018 at 9:49 am

    Don’t the host countries pay for her wardrobe? Cuz to me it looks like she’s gone crazy with the $$$$$.

    Reply
  48. LizB says:
    February 2, 2018 at 9:56 am

    She looks wonderful. P Madeleine has a few maternity dresses for these formal occasions and they’re the same style.

    Reply
  49. Citresse says:
    February 2, 2018 at 10:29 am

    Beautiful! Wondering if she wore pink shoes? Would like to see the shoes.

    Reply
  50. Littlestar says:
    February 2, 2018 at 10:42 am

    I really like the dress and wouldn’t turn down the chance to wear it.

    Reply
  51. homeslice says:
    February 2, 2018 at 11:02 am

    Looks good, if it was 1966….I just don’t get her. Kate, you will have to wear these styles for the rest of your middle age and beyond…have some fun now girl!

    Reply
  52. HK9 says:
    February 2, 2018 at 11:06 am

    I love it. No only does she look great but it shows on her face too. Nicely done.

    Reply
  53. Lorelai says:
    February 2, 2018 at 11:47 am

    It looks like something Betty Draper would have worn for a night out on the town.

    Reply
  54. joyce says:
    February 2, 2018 at 12:19 pm

    I can’t help but wonder why all the high necklines? As someone currently sporting a rash on my chest, I am suspicious.

    Reply
  55. teacakes says:
    February 2, 2018 at 12:52 pm

    idk, I like this look – the cape makes it great and she looks happy and at ease in her skin, it works for me.

    Reply
  56. AngieB says:
    February 2, 2018 at 12:52 pm

    She looks like a princess. i like it on her.

    Reply
  57. Laura Dawe says:
    February 2, 2018 at 12:54 pm

    I love her dress! Catherine looks beautiful 💕

    Reply
  58. Mrs.Krabapple says:
    February 2, 2018 at 1:15 pm

    Seeing the King with Kate and the Queen with William, it makes me wonder about a future visit between the royals of Britain and, say, the royal family of Sweden. Would Daniel escort Kate while Queen Victoria escorts William? It only makes the tradition of women being “escorted” seem so dumb.

    I know, I know — there are more important things to think about. But I like Celebitchy because it lets me dwell on trivial, amusing things.

    Reply
  59. EMF says:
    February 2, 2018 at 1:26 pm

    Oh my good God – she looks like a galleon in full sail in this dress. That is not a flattering look even for a 6 month pregnant woman. The rest of her styling and her stance are awesome.

    Reply
  60. Joannie says:
    February 2, 2018 at 1:42 pm

    she looks beautiful and regal!

    Reply
  61. graymatters says:
    February 2, 2018 at 1:43 pm

    She looks like she feels beautiful, so I think she looks good.

    My only quibble is that no one is wearing a tiara. The Europeans usually do. Did they all abstain this time because Kate didn’t want to wear one? Very polite of them, if so.

    By Kate’s standards, she’s super-busy these few days and with the additional stress of pregnancy I imagine she’s feeling more tired and possibly head-achy than usual. Maybe the tiara would just be too much to cope with for her at this point. Diana once said that wearing a particular tiara gave her a headache.

    Reply
  62. Starlight says:
    February 2, 2018 at 2:00 pm

    Jan Moir waded in in the Daily Mail on the aged dress code and comparisons with camilla harsh even throwing in glum looks! Didn’t help that Meghan sparkle was out on the town last night in trousers doing what she does well in Oscar fashion giving out worthy items to Harry-s charity. Very helpful of her giving the speech page to the guy on the podium. Very helpful I thought nevertheless Kate must be feeling the pressure

    Reply

Leave a comment