Duchess Kate wore pale pink McQueen to a royal palace dinner in Oslo

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrived in Oslo, Norway late Thursday morning. They did a brief photo-op on the tarmac, then they had lunch at the Royal Palace with the king and queen, then they spent the day doing events around Oslo with Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit. Honestly, it seemed like they had a really busy day. At some point, they got a brief break from the schedule, and it was just enough time for everyone to change into their formalwear, because William and Kate were the guests of honor at a gala dinner at the royal palace.
Kate + formalwear can be a hit-or-miss affair. Sometimes, I’ll defend her choices and there are even a few gowns in her closet which I genuinely like and wish she would repeat more often. I’m thankful that she didn’t wear a doily, but I’m not sure this Alexander McQueen is the best look overall? Granted, it’s not a rusty chartreuse floral nightmare from Erdem, but are we perhaps setting the bar too low? Let me try to be nice… let’s see… I like that Kate is experimenting with a different (ish) silhouette. I mean, this McQueen includes a friggin’ CAPE. We’ve never seen her in a cape before, so props to her. I’ll also give her credit for choosing something appropriate for the occasion – she definitely looked like she belonged at a gala dinner at a royal palace. The problem, perhaps, is that she looked like she was going to a royal gala dinner in 1962. Also: is anyone else surprised that this is McQueen? If you told me it was Elie Saab or Marchesa, I would believe you.
As William and Kate’s Swedish and Norwegian tour comes to a close, I think I finally “get” the style story Kate was trying to tell, even if I don’t understand why she chose that particular style story. I think the style story of this tour was “pre-Onassis Jackie Kennedy.” Look back at the sillouettes she chose, the patterns, the high collars, the hemlines. This McQueen gown looks like something Jackie would have worn to a state dinner. So why did Kate choose that style story?
I love this dress on her. Especially because she looks like she feels beautiful, nice natural smile and all.
I think she knocked it out of the park!!! Looks so regal and gorgeous!
I totally agree! She looks elegant, understated, regal…even her posture looks better! Love that the (Queen’s) jewelry was an accent and didn’t overtake the bling on the dress. I think this is a big win for her. Her makeup, and even her hair, look great here.
ETA: Looking at the dress again, and think she’s looks great, I also think that if it was a boat-neck neckline it would’ve been a little more youthful perhaps.
But I still love it. And love that she looks happy, confident, and glowing. And isn’t that how a dress should make you look/feel?
I love this look. It’s not something I’d ever pick out – but she looks THRILLED.
And her makeup looks more glowy. I love the sparkle on her shoulders – and the earrings work well. I don’t think she looks old at all, here. She looks great.
I love it. I wish her updo were better, dress is amazing.
Agreed, Bungler. I wish there was something a little MORE to the up-do. But overall, I’m saying it’s a win.
That also struck me – she looks like she feels confident and beautiful in the dress. I think it looks very regal and vintage but in a good way not like costume play. The jewelry also looks good.
That said, I wish the dress was a shade or two darker. The color does wash her out – I have very similar coloring to Kate and this shade is not our friend. And as always, I wish her stylist was better at updos. But overall, I still think this is a definite win. And she has looked very happy on this tour which is nice to see.
The Fug Girls pointed out that it works well against the candlelight of the dinner.
The best thing in this pics, is ver smile. It’s the only thing that redeems this dress, the fact that she looks happy and confident.
Yes, it’s appropriate for the occasion and not hideous – hurrah!
She must have recently seen the Crown season 2?:))
I think that she looked beautiful!! This is one of two times that I’ve actually liked what she’s worn.
I’m up to three. The pale lilac dress she wore in LA at the end of their Canadian honeymoon trip, the white dress with blue flowers she wore in Australia and this dress.
She always looks frumpy, older than her actual age and dated! This color just washes her out.
She’s only 36 years old. I don’t get it.
she is 6 months pregnant. I doubt many women in this position look their best. Kate is no superwoman nor is she blessed with good skin to start with.
I get that when she’s pregnant she doesn’t have the options she does when she isn’t. But isn’t there a happy medium between lycra when you’re pregnant and this? I am older than Kate and I wouldn’t wear this for fear of looking matronly.
She looks like Princess Margaret again.
Bluhare: friends don’t let their friends wear Muumus, whatever their age, even if it’s McQueen. 😁
Complete Princess Margaret vibe in this gown.
IMO it’s because she never shows the least amount of skin. The dress would have looked great with a scoop neckline with the embellishments on the bodice. Like Kaiser said, this dress belongs in 1960. All Kate’s missing are the opera-length white gloves! Also, baby pink is washing her out. She should stick to jewel tones IMO.
@lala even when she’s not pregnant she still dresses the same way. Although this dress is much better than the 2 horror Erdem dresses its still frumpy.
Also, I would say being pregnant makes her face look a bit softer and prettier.
@chrissy yes! she should definitely stick to more jewel tones.
Yes, Chrissy, I think that’s a huge part of it. She never shows any skin anywhere except for her legs sometimes. But when you’re going to wear so much fabric, plus a cape, and all in baby pink, it helps to break it up with some skin. It doesn’t even need to be super sexy or low cut, but she never shows any skin on top, and it makes her look like either an 80 or an 8 year old.
Yes, the color does her no favors. Also, it’s a LOT of gown — maybe a better choice for month eight or so? She doesn’t look bad by any means, she does seem happy and comfortable, but between the dress and the hair I was getting major pregnant-Princess Grace vibes.
She always looks soooooo dated, or like she’s 80 years old. I honestly think it is because her brain works like this: “I am going to be Queen Consort one day, so I need to dress like the Queen or England. Will’s grandma is the Queen. I will dress like her.” It’s like her brain is stuck in the idea that she has to dress like a Queen, and that means dressing like Queen Elizabeth, even though Queen Elizabeth is a very old woman, who’s frame of reference for what is stylish is things from the 40s, 50s and 60s, when she was a younger woman. That’s why Kate is always wearing things like this, which looks exactly like what someone would wear to a formal event in 1960, or things that look like an 80-year-old grandma picked them out. I don’t think she has any personal style, and I don’t think she has any taste. Like she just wasn’t born with those abilities, so she picks things based on whether or not Queen Elizabeth would ever/did ever wear them. Sometimes it ends up working, but most of the time it doesn’t work at all.
I don’t know. I think it might just be her style. I’m 28 but truthfully I have the style of an old lady and I don’t really like to show too much skin, if any at all. Sometimes I look really good and sometimes I don’t. But I always feel comfortable. Lol
I actually meant her general look like face, that while being pregnant it is difficult to look your best and fab, she cannot botox because of pregnancy, so here you go with Kate looking older than she is. As for the style, then yes, she does look older due to the frumpy styling.
Not showing skin is not an excuse to be unstylish and dowdy.
Have you seen Sheikha Mozah? This is an IG dedicated to her fashion. https://www.instagram.com/sheikhamozahfashion/?hl=en
Her audience is the ultra conservative people of Qatar. Arms, legs, hair covered. Yet that woman is stylish beyond words. And she’s 59.
Never forgetting the Queen of Jordan. Less restricted in terms of body parts that should be covered, but still a conservative audience and very stylish. https://www.vogue.com/article/queen-rania-of-jordan-alexander-mcqueen-givenchy-loewe-celebrity-instagram-royal-style
And of course Letitzia of spain whose clothing budget is a quarter of Kate’s clothing budget and frequently pulls looks from Zara and Mango. Since she became Queen, she’s been given a slightly higher sum to spend, so we are seeing more designer clothing, but it’s still mid-range as opposed to the really high end designers favoured by Shiekha Mozah.
@LAK
Apart from a few nice outfits on the Instagram page, I wouldn’t be caught dead in most of it even if I had the money to afford those outfits. Her style is OTT and may work for that country, I think it could end up looking tacky and WAG-ish if worn in the UK, imo.
You call this tacky? (Exception: the shoes which are indeed tacky)
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-1324093/Philip-turns-Prince-Charming-meets-Emir-Qatars-wife-Sheika.html
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/femail/article-1324410/No-wonder-shes-tall-Emir-s-wife-reveals-spike-heeled-furry-boots-state-visit-London.html
@LAK:
Wow! She looks amazing. So striking! I’m definitely going to follow that Instagram. Thanks for the link.
Agreed. This look is very aging.
+2
Frumpy aged awful looking.
Here comes the Bride sequel – seven years on.
+++
Lingerie/esk
@Mrs. Wellen-Melon
This gown is not for Kate. It is an Edith Head glam nightie for Miss Doris Day playing an ad exec going toe-to-toe with Rock Hudson, 1959. In the scene where Miss Day wears this nightie, she has just returned from a lovely night on the town with Mr Hudson but then gets a phone call alerting her to who Mr. Hudson realllllllly is. She begins to plot her revenge.
That’s what this gown is.
Hilarious well-crafted description. But I still liked it on her since I live the fashion from those 50s romcoms. So well made.
Lol!! I love your analysis!! Miss Doris Day plots her revenge in her fancy prim peignoir.
It would have looked fab on Loretta Young; at the beginning of each episode of her TV show she would swan in in a floaty gown. On Kate it looks like a tent.
At 6 months pregnant, anything not body-con will look like a tent. I’ll give her a pass on this one.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly! I knew I’d seen this gown before. Spot on.
Its a vast improvement on the Erdem monstrosities for sure. She actually looks like a Princess here. Overall nice dress, beautiful shoes and she got to wear some of the Queen’s jewels. A tiara would have looked nice with this ensemble. The hair and choice of clutch could have been better but the look was all about the dress.
All other things aside, I have to agree with you on that point, @whatever — she DOES look like a princess here. Which, of course, she is.
The old man she is walking with is the King of Norway btw. Kate looks beautiful, but I dont understand the cape.
And he is also a second cousin of Queen Elizabeth II.
She looks wonderful, well done Kate
if you watch video, you see the dress in motion and it is very beautiful and serene. yet, I doubt this dress will ever be worn again…and this is my major problem with K & W and their branding & PR “they are just like us”. Money spent on Kate´s wardrobe exceed the annual earn of a good positioned manager or any stable middle class person. So, Kensington Palace please stop with this narration of “frugal Kate” or “just like us”.
While I agree, perhaps she could have these dresses taken in. I wish she had reworn her other maternity dresses, it would have been less wasteful, but tailors can often time make magic happen.
But let’s be honest much of the media covering of royals is about fashion or maybe a sweet story about meeting the royals. At least that is what attracts many readers to these stories.
A dress that looks its best in motion is probably not a good choice for a sit down dinner, though.
Also, I have to point out that will is wearing his shiny, wrinkled lapel tuxedo jacket again. His “I’m an aristocratic man who has fallen on hard times and needs to marry an American heiress so that her family’s money will help to keep up my family’s country estate” look. I mentioned this on the last thread about kate’s horrific Erdem dress. I just cannot understand how anyone allows William to wear this obviously shabby, extra worn out tuxedo jacket. He looks very shabby and tacky. It is so shiny and wrinkled!
Agreed about the movement of the dress. I don’t love the cape (and the Jackie Kennedy description is dead-on), and when I first saw the pictures and all the rave reviews I thought – really? But then I saw a video of her walking and the skirt really does move beautifully. I still don’t love it, but I dislike it less, ha. I do think that’s an issue she has, where she wears something that works in person or when she moves, but most people aren’t at the event, we’re just seeing the still pictures, so she needs to do better finding something that works both in person and in pictures.
I think she looks smashing, and I usually hate her fashion choices.
Muumu on aisle 7!!
Which actually kills me because i adore McQueen.
Ha! All I can see are billows and billows of fabric.
boudoir
I know I still can’t believe it’s McQueen!
The contrast between Meghan’s Suit and this…how are they the same designer?
Kate looks good for 6 months preggers though!
She took this design and made it over in blush pink and metres more fabric and embellishments: https://www.mytheresa.com/en-gb/alexander-mcqueen-printed-silk-gown-890790.html?catref=category
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There’s McQueen…..then there’s Kate’s bespoke McQueen. And the latter could be made by anyone. The mystery of it all.
It’s McQueen doing Marchesa.
Agreed. I really dislike this gown. Just too much fabric and I don’t think the color is good on her at all. But mostly I detest that helmet hair.
That is so far from being a muumuu!
Muumu on aisle 7! Classic!
Where is Sixer, btw? I hope everything is alright.
it’s an interesting look on her – I kinda like it. The cape would have been more successful if the dress was less voluminous but since she is pregnant I totally understand why she went with a floaty, empire style. I’d love to see her in a caped column dress one day. With her height, she would look stunning.
I would love to see her in finely cut trousers, a nice shirt, sharp stilettos, and a cape. She would look fantastic!
She is quite pregnant you know. Stilettos? I think she looks beautiful.
I meant when she is no longer pregnant…
I think her choices were based on: weather and being pregnant. Very wise. She looks classic and elegant.
I agree. She looked comfortable and it showed.
Here’s the thing about Kate: I think she dresses in clothes that she likes and that she feels good in. She has her own, quirky style for formalwear, which veers decidedly into the 1960s and 70s. But I kind of love that she wore those Erdem dresses, and i love this. I bet this cape was fun to wear; I bet those Erdem dust ruffles are fun to twirl in. Good for her. In a world where her every outfit is judged, I kind of like the idea of her saying, “I know it’s not “tasteful”, but I freaking love this Erdem chartreuse dress and I’m going to wear it.”
I think she looks beatiful.
I’ve got nice things to say, she looks very elegant in that dress, hair, makeup and smile. And she is working, isn’t that what most of GB wants? That dress is not a wow but it does its job. A lot of modest Malaysian celebs are into these cape dresses and I think they might copy this. Overall, good job Will and Kate for uh working.
This is one time when the look is somehow more than the dress. This Kate is regal, she actually looks like she’s gliding and her skin and hair look polished. What is going on??
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She and Will hired an experienced professional right? Maybe she reads Celebitchy.
I don’t think they’ve hired a professional stylist. Too many misses so far on this tour. And this dress is slightly better.
No, not a stylist. She hired this lady to replace someone who quit (forgot the new hire name). Perhaps she’s the one subtly guiding Will and Kate to do more engagements and asking Kate to at least put her hair up lol.
I love the idea of the dress just not so much the execution of it. The colour looks great on her and I liked the details of it, just not the neckline-cape combination. Perhaps a more streamlined neckline would have made a difference.
She looks happy and pretty but the dress is somewhat aging….Not a fan of the bling at the top.
I think she looks very beautiful, happy and glowing. It’s a win!
I don’t love the color, but the dress looks beautiful of her
Yeah, I wish it was more vibrant.
The color is more vibrant in pictures on other sites. Something seems of with the color in the first picture – king Harald looks completely grey!
This is Circa 1960’s Elizabeth Taylor.
It’s ok, yet another copy, no imagination.
Wished I looked this good in a tent at 6 month’s pregnant LOL. Good for her.
Saw this on IG as well this morning (like Meghan’s Suit of Awesomeness) and loved it. A lot of these dresses worn by royal women can look 1960s. They’re rarely meant to be occasions where you flex your fashion muscles.
Pros: hair up, she looks very happy, no tiara which would have been too much with this dress (Disney Princess, anyone),´and clever bump dressing
Cons: There is too much going on with this dress, too many details considering that she will be wearing some serious bling (Queen’s wedding bracelet and Diana’s alterered earings). A simpler version of the dress would have worked better I think but this is a good try.
Sorry to hear this is McQueen – what has happened to this house, or is it just these gowns Kate wears…
Looks like a wedding dress for someone in her 60s getting married for the first time. Sweet but not on Kate.
I love love love this look on her
Her hair stylist carries a suit case full of styling equipment and products and that’s the hair style she comes up with?
Do you think princess Märtha Louise and crown princess Mette-Marit looks awful too or is it just Kate?
Is that Märtha Louise far left in the bottom picture? Ohmygawd, that dress is awful for the season and place. I can picture someone wearing it somewhere warm at a cocktail party, beach or wedding. But not at a royal gala in Norway in a February. Did she miss the memo? All other ladies wear long-sleeve high neck dresses. Awful!!!!!!!
I like Mette-Marit so I am a bit biased but I like the dress.
Yes that is Märtha Louise. She really is har own person with psychic powers and communication with angles. She looks great but yes totally off for the season and place.
She looks…like a Princess….
To be fair, everyone else looks like they’re going to a royal gala dinner in 1962 so she’s on theme at least.
She looks stunning. A real Cinderella look.
I didn’t like the dress. Bold move for Kate, but I just didn’t like the cape. If the jeweled part had been the actual bodice of the dress, I would have loved it. I will give her points for being happy, engaged and with a spark in her eyes. This is the William & Kate should have been treated to for the last 7 years.
Not horrible but I wish it cut closer to her figure. The cape is awesome though. Not a fan of high collars but had the dress not fallen so loose I don’t think I would’ve cared
Yes, it’s a lot of fabric.
THIS is how you do elegant maternity formalwear. I think she looks amazing and the only thing missing here that would put it over the top is a tiara.
How the hell is this McQueen?!?
Come sit with me and we can keep asking this question together.
Please may i join you?
Le sigh.
Moi aussi.
When I first read that’s what it was on Twitter I thought for sure it was a mistake.
Where’s the trademark tailoring?!?
make room for me as well.
It was better than the other two, but still not great. If the cape had fallen from the shoulders it would have been better, but the over boob flap thing makes it look very constrained. I also think a thicker fabric would have been interesting to see. It was to wispy to really have much of an impact, even in videos where it was moving.
Lovely!
I like the vintage look of this dress. I think I would have preferred it in a jewel tone.
I kind of love it, but I would do Liz Taylor/Princess Grace cosplay a lot if I could. And pale pink is a flattering color on just about everyone.
I think Kate is a victim of over-correction. She used to be all “Marilyn Moments,” showing everyone her royal knickers. She overcorrected, and now people say she never shows skin and looks like a grandma. Hopefully she will find a happy medium. Poor kid.
It think the dress is stunning.and she looks great.
They should have just folded McQueen’s label when he passed. No one was ever going to live up to him, but what Burton’s done to it should be considered criminal.
WTF IS SHE WEARING how does she not have better options?!
bride of frankenstein
Dowdytown Abbey
Wow, I’m pretty surprised by how many people hate this look. I think it’s gorgeous. The only issue I have with it is that the color should have been two shades darker, but most of the photos in this post have some weird flash/colorization which makes it look lighter than it is. The actual color worked beautifully with her skin tone. But I guess I have dowdy taste!
This is the best dress I have ever seen her wear. Absolutely stunning.
She looks beautiful, and very regal, elegant, a gown befitting the wife of the future King of England. Well done. Great choice this far along in her pregnancy.
Yes, but she should have waited until her 50′s when she actually is the wife of the King to wear it!
Don’t the host countries pay for her wardrobe? Cuz to me it looks like she’s gone crazy with the $$$$$.
She looks wonderful. P Madeleine has a few maternity dresses for these formal occasions and they’re the same style.
Beautiful! Wondering if she wore pink shoes? Would like to see the shoes.
She wore her silver sparkly pumps; I saw them on another site.
I really like the dress and wouldn’t turn down the chance to wear it.
Looks good, if it was 1966….I just don’t get her. Kate, you will have to wear these styles for the rest of your middle age and beyond…have some fun now girl!
I love it. No only does she look great but it shows on her face too. Nicely done.
It looks like something Betty Draper would have worn for a night out on the town.
I can’t help but wonder why all the high necklines? As someone currently sporting a rash on my chest, I am suspicious.
idk, I like this look – the cape makes it great and she looks happy and at ease in her skin, it works for me.
She looks like a princess. i like it on her.
I love her dress! Catherine looks beautiful 💕
Seeing the King with Kate and the Queen with William, it makes me wonder about a future visit between the royals of Britain and, say, the royal family of Sweden. Would Daniel escort Kate while Queen Victoria escorts William? It only makes the tradition of women being “escorted” seem so dumb.
I know, I know — there are more important things to think about. But I like Celebitchy because it lets me dwell on trivial, amusing things.
Oh my good God – she looks like a galleon in full sail in this dress. That is not a flattering look even for a 6 month pregnant woman. The rest of her styling and her stance are awesome.
she looks beautiful and regal!
She looks like she feels beautiful, so I think she looks good.
My only quibble is that no one is wearing a tiara. The Europeans usually do. Did they all abstain this time because Kate didn’t want to wear one? Very polite of them, if so.
By Kate’s standards, she’s super-busy these few days and with the additional stress of pregnancy I imagine she’s feeling more tired and possibly head-achy than usual. Maybe the tiara would just be too much to cope with for her at this point. Diana once said that wearing a particular tiara gave her a headache.
Jan Moir waded in in the Daily Mail on the aged dress code and comparisons with camilla harsh even throwing in glum looks! Didn’t help that Meghan sparkle was out on the town last night in trousers doing what she does well in Oscar fashion giving out worthy items to Harry-s charity. Very helpful of her giving the speech page to the guy on the podium. Very helpful I thought nevertheless Kate must be feeling the pressure
