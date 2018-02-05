“Natalie Portman rapped again on SNL and it was pretty great” links

I’m not usually a Natalie Portman fan but her second SNL rap video is absolutely amazing and she sells it so hard. [Pajiba]
Xavier Dolan cut Jessica Chastain from his new movie. [OMG Blog]
Eagles fan Tina Fey reunited with Pats fan Rachel Dratch. [Dlisted]
I completely missed these photos of Sofia Vergara growing out her bangs. [LaineyGossip]
Duchess Camilla is on Team Dragonfly (she’s pro-Tom Hiddleston!) [Go Fug Yourself]
Lord help me, but I think Red Sparrow looks good. [Looper]
Selena Gomez did another stint in rehab, hm. [The Blemish]
Gwen Stefani could be pregnant! Or not. [Starcasm]
Danielle Staub wants to get married on RHONJ. [Reality Tea]
Here’s a video about white feminism. [Jezebel]
No ‘This Is Us’ post though? I so want to talk about it.
I waited all afternoon for it ! I don’t know about you, but I was kind of disapointed by the episode. I really liked the end when we see Tess working as a social worker though! I didn’t shade a tear like almost every episode since the start… Maybe the big presence of Mandy Moore (and the fact I don’t like her acting)
I cried at the part where Randall was talking to the girls about the dead lizard and said something about how you never know when it will be the last time you see someone…and then they did a flashback of the last time he saw his dad. I lost my dad and this moment really got me. I also cried at the part where they showed the image of Jack’s dead body lying on the bed…which also reminded me of when my dad died. That scene really got me. Other than that, the episode was good but they hyped it up wayyyy too much. When they hype episodes your expectations for it go through the roof. They should have just had it as a “normal” episode on a Tuesday instead.
Same for me. I was ready to feel the feels (young dad died when I was little & was later in devastating house fire – NO CROCKPOT 😉), but became more interested in what was going on w Randall, Tess, & that adorable lil boy who was adopted.
I think Moore is the weakest link on the show. She’s *Eh* as “young,” but as “mature,” especially in scenes w her kids (who are all better actors), she doesn’t convey wisdom, depth, or even a level of exasperation sometimes called for, despite “aging” makeup.
I know!! I had my box of Kleenex, I was “ready”…and nada! Maybe because I was SO ready for it, knew it was coming…? I got a bit “chokey”, but that’s it. That said, I really liked Kevin’s talk with his dad, and Randall consistently knocks it out. Beth stepping on the lizard was “snap” lol
I think they hyped the episode too much, and dragged out the how-does-jack-die thing for far too long. That being said I still love the show.
I agree with you all! The death of Jack was dragged out for way too long, and the only touching, “interesting” moments in this episode were from the kids, not the death itself. Rendall mostly
And sorry for the loss of your fathers.
@SIGH…THANK YOU!! A MILLION TIMES THANK YOU! You have articulated EXACTLY how I feel about Mandy Moore’s acting. There’s no THERE there!
Really like Mandy and LOVED her with Shane West in “A Walk To Remember”. She was so young, and SO VERY EARNEST! Now she’s not so young and her earnestness seems odd, and it comes through in her acting.
Last night’s very special episode did not disappoint at all…it was just the heartbreakngly sad inevitable conclusion to “That’ll Be The Day.”. I HOWLED all through that episode. Soooo very sad that Jack survived the fire, and nobody realized that they weren’t ever going to see him, touch him ever again.
Manipulative, yes…but I care about this family & am along for this rollercoaster ride.
I loved that Andy sandberg also came back! Plus a the skit with Tina Fey And Rachel Dratch was excellent!
I thought it said* nevermind. I need sleep
Me too. Did a double take.
I wanted to talk about Venit threatening my best love through Sly Stallone.
The only reason I would ever watch the expendable is because of Terry, you gross ass monsters.
Sly should be embarrassed to be the mouth piece for that.
Help! I went through that Camilla thing and aside from pictures of her drinking beer and watching a dance class, I saw nothing about LEGS. Lots of stuff about Will & Kate in Scandinavia and Eugenie and Beatrice but nothing about Camilla and LEGS. Did I miss something? Not surprised she’s a dragonfly; she was very flirtatious with him during several events two years ago.
Her brooch in the first picture . . . . subliminal messaging.
Ah, okay! Thanks!
Cringe.. .
Nothing will ever beat the original, but I did get a real laugh out of the very pointed “Motherhood has changed me!” joke and the prequels mockery.
This white feminism is interesting. It does happen, it’s not only racism but also lgbtq rights.
And it is not always because women are bad. It’s fear. It’s religion. It’s that stupid idea that you cannot fight several battles at once. But in XXI century, I don’t think we have space or any other excuse than to show respect to all women. To all decent human beings. Cos feminism is about equality so we do fight one battle and it is against anything that harms other people. When i say people, I mean humans who aren’t here to make lives miserable.
Sorry for my English I’m very sleepy due to low blood pressure.
