Donald Trump thinks it’s ‘treasonous’ that Dems didn’t clap at his SOTU

The Dow Jones plummeted yesterday. On Monday afternoon AS DONALD TRUMP WAS SPEAKING, the Dow lost as many as 1500 points, wiping out a year’s worth of stock market gains. The stock market is not “the economy,” but you wouldn’t know that if you’ve been reading Trump’s Twitter for the past year, where he repeatedly took credit for an economy he inherited and bragged about the bigly size of the stock market. And now, with the Dow losing 2000+ points over two business days, Bigly is silent. He couldn’t change the subject fast enough. I was watching CNN as it happened and it was striking – Bigly was bragging about the size of the tax cuts as the Dow plummeted. Almost like the two things were related.
But that wasn’t the only thing Bigly said during his speech yesterday. He also said this dumbassery:
President Donald Trump wasn’t — and, apparently, still isn’t — happy that Democrats in Congress didn’t stand to applaud him in his State of the Union address last week. Here’s what Trump told a crowd in Cincinnati in a speech on Monday afternoon:
“They were like death and un-American. Un-American. Somebody said, ‘treasonous.’ I mean, Yeah, I guess why not? Can we call that treason? Why not? I mean they certainly didn’t seem to love our country that much.”
Emperor Baby Fists thinks it’s “treasonous” that Democrats didn’t CLAP for his bigly speech, you guys. This is the same guy who has been openly colluding with a foreign power for the better part of two years, the same guy who is being investigated by a special counsel for his treason. BUT THEY DIDN’T CLAP.
Speaking of treason, you know how Mueller wants to question/interrogate Bigly? Well, the New York Times reports that Bigly’s lawyers are absolutely insisting that Bigly cannot talk to Mueller under oath, because guess what? His lawyers know Bigly is incapable of NOT lying.
Also: this footage of Bigly trying to grab Melania’s hand has gone viral. She was very smart to not put her arms in the sleeves of her coat! She fooled him!
WATCH: President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump depart the White House on their way to Ohio pic.twitter.com/unoZ5xyEXN
— NBC News (@NBCNews) February 5, 2018
Photos courtesy of Getty.
This golf player is the very definition of hypocrite.
I feel so sorry for you Americans (not sarcasm). This man is a lunatic!
I don’t feel sorry. Not for everyone. There was a very long election process and people could have voted for a different candidate. He could have been eliminated in the pre-elections. He could have lost the electoral votes to Hillary. Seriously, no matter if there was collusion or not, there were so many stories, facts (!) about him that would have been the end of any campaign for anyone else. Still, millions of people voted for him. Still, too many people decided not to use their right to vote and let this happen.
@zip, you can feel sympathy for those who did not vote for Trump. He could have been eliminated, but that is on those who voted for him and those who chose not to vote for what ever reason. But don’t put me (and other voters that did not vote for him) in with those voters who did vote him in.
They love their country, they just don’t like your racist a$$, Toupee Fiasco!
Oh my god always with the “somebody said”. This effing bozo can’t even have the courage to stand up for his own shitty ideas and statements. It’s always “well people are saying… well everyone agrees that… you know somebody said….”
He’s such a small small small small SMALL person in a big fat nasty body with a big fat nasty gross voice.
“Somebody said, I’ve been told, many people are saying, I’ve heard” and my favorite
“I know, you know, everyone knows”. He’s a lying idiot!
It’s a technique he has used for ages, always quoting fictitious, anonymous people.
My brother does that shit and it drives me crazy. I always respond with “who said it?” and he dodges this way and that way.
I wish our media would do their jobs and put 45 on the spot and ask “who said it?” They need to push him to the brink but instead they just let him lie without challenging him to prove his statements.
They also let him drone on and on about “anonymous sources” and how these sources are “fake news” because they are anonymous, but he can’t even name his own sources anything other than the mysterious “they.”
What a flaming hypocritical moron.
Speaking of treason….
Mueller is coming!
And it’s way worse than winter.
Eric – you are a star and thank you for continuing to make sure us readers don’t pass out in panic attack.
Now if you can just give us Brits some good news about Brexit then that will be really appreciated..
PS: I know “Winter is coming” is a reference to Game of Thrones, but what does it really mean? I don’t watch GOT so dont really get it.
Its a saying that references the House of Stark. Essentially its a threat that the Starks are coming. It also references the point in the show where they introduced the white walkers and winter is coming was the promotional saying they used for the following season after the white walkers emerged at the end of the season.
Motto of House Stark, the northernmost important family in Westeros, where seasons can last decades. When GOT begins, Bran is described as a Child of Summer because he has never known any other season & he’s about 10 years old. The Starks give warning that winter will eventually come and with it cold, storms, ice, famine, devastation, war and death.
Right Mueller Mondays need to start back up again. I assume his murder…uh treason board is quite large
Eric — you’re like a couple of Ativan to me — calms me down and blurs the mind.
It would be a fine time for one of the grand juries Mueller is using to unseal a few indictments…
Oh, and love FLOTUS rejecting BLOTUS (Bigly Liar of the United States)
Punky,
Been called lots of things; antivan is a first!
Thanks 😄
I’m changing my name!
Do you think Mueller will go to a grand jury if Trump refuses to be interviewed? Do you think an interview with Trump is necessary for Mueller to reach his conclusion?
Tiff:
Not necessary for Mueller to subpoena Emperor Zero to appear before a GJ. Mueller has all the evidence (emails, Intel, paperwork, etc.) plus cooperating witnesses (Flynn, Papad, Rick Gates, plus possibly Priebus, McGahn, Bannon [who refused a subpoena by congress (probably on Mueller's order)], and Mark Corallo) plus material witnesses to crime(s) (Comey, Yates, Brennan, et al) he needs to indict a sitting president. He has, based on estimates I’ve read, 90% more than people currently know.
For Mueller, getting a known liar to perjure himself on the stand in front of a GJ would be icing on the treason cake. I’m sure EZ-D’s lawyers are balking because they know Zero is a “perjury machine” and Mueller has evidence to set a massive trap for him.
I, for one, don’t think it’s necessary. I think that Mueller has plenty of ammo but wants to see what Drumpf has to say about what he (Mueller) already knows.
to add, it offers the possibility (nay, almost certainty) that Drumpf will lie, which further adds to the list of charges. if he lies, under oath, about something Mueller has rock-solid proof of, he perjures himself.
Ha! I love how he keeps grabbing at that empty sleeve. And it makes me sick watching him floppily salute that Marine. Ug.
As for his treason comments about the Dems: he can shove it up HIS treasonous ass.
My senator, Tammy Duckworth, just slammed him on Twitter about this, calling him Cadet Bone Spurs again. Love her!
Hey hey hey! A fellow Illinois peep! High five!
👍
High fives from the western ‘burbs
She is a total bad ass. Love it.
Out of state now, but I’m from Tammy’s area. She’s so great it makes me want to move back just so I can vote for her next time.
I like to pretend that she’s my Senator because I’m so ashamed of my actual ones, Ted Cruz and John Cornyn. *sobs*
I feel you, Giddy. Go BETO!!!!!
Same. With all the badasses in Texas how did those two limp fishes get elected???
Me too. I 2nd GO BETO!!!!!
Hello fellow Texan! I know, our senators ALWAYS SUCK.
Tammy Duckworth for President!!!!!
She went to HS here in Hawaii too—we love her as well!
Have they solved if she counts as American born? God knows what they did with a man born in America, I can’t imagine what they’d say about a woman board abroad to one American parent.
Because he doesn’t know that words have meanings.
Projecting again, Donnie boy?
It’s obvious what is floating around that limited attention-span mind, isn’t it?
Like a single, dead gold fish in a glass tank.
Or a big turd!
I’ll just leave this here –
trea·son
ˈtrēzən/Submit
noun
the crime of betraying one’s country, especially by attempting to kill the sovereign or overthrow the government.
“they were convicted of treason”
synonyms: treachery, disloyalty, betrayal, faithlessness; More
the action of betraying someone or something.
plural noun: treasons
“doubt is the ultimate treason against faith”
synonyms: treachery, disloyalty, betrayal, faithlessness; More
historical
the crime of murdering someone to whom the murderer owed allegiance, such as a master or husband.
noun: petty treason; plural noun: petty treasons
I rarely listen to his voice but caught this yesterday. It seemed pathetic and desperate. He kept waiting for monumental applause which never came from his small turnout.
His schtick has gotten old, rotten, boring. Nothing he says means anything. In recent polls most Americans acknowledge they think he’s a liar.
I found an article featuring a researcher who for decades has studied liars and said drump is beyond anyone she has ever experienced. His most unique trait is his spewing lies to purposefully and maliciously destroy others. I can’t link from my phone but search “I study liars. I’ve never seen one like Donald Trump.”
The likely hand-picked guys in the background weren’t overly enthusiastic, were they? Only one guy was doing some head nodding. The rest were stone faced.
Yeh, baby fists kept stiffly looking around searching for some reassuring applause but not even his hand-picked, paid-off, stand-ins of an audience would give him that.
During his SOTU speech a few days before, he didn’t want to wait around for others to applaud, so he clapped his tiny hands loudly right under the mic at the end of each one of his sentences .
Watching Trumpsters in the background is amusing because it’s obvious that they’re confused by his nonsense word salad bullshit. They’re will always be a few head nodders who are too embarrassed to admit Trump is as stupid as a rock
LOL, is that right? I didn’t watch. He’s become a dried up version of the faded vaudeville comedian who can only get a gig at a Florida Holiday Inn where the audience ignores him and talks throughout his act.
Ha ha ha! Damn, I would’ve watched the SOTU just to see that display of patheticness!
I cannot wait for the day that Bigly turns on Don Jr. Let’s be honest, even Flynn had enough honor to make a deal to save his son. Bigly will throw his dumbass, overgrown frat boy, idiot, big game hunting, smug douchebag, treasonous son under the bus. That is going to be amazing.
I don’t know about that. Jr is spouting the family line that the memo vindicates the entire Trump family.
Jr held the trump tower meeting – collusion. Bigly lied about the purpose of the meeting (adoption) – obstruction.
I get, but think he will throw others that were at that meeting under the bus before he throws his own son.
That’s Jr being hopeful. “Right, Dad? Right? Because I’ve done everything for you, Dad! Dad? Dad? Why am I being arrested, Daddy?” Had they not treasoned I could feel a modicum of pity for those sick, love-starved once-children.
Under federal law, treason is punishable with the death penalty. Welcome to fascism.
That’s it people – Mueller must be really close. Everytime Trump attack’s someone with a name, Trump gets caught doing exactly the thing he accused someone else of doing.
Trump is a traitor and he will be called traitor soon..
Someone should start a TV campaign to point out that Hillary had the intelligence & stamina to withstand no less than eleven hours of televised testimony on one day during the Benghazi inquest and that Flaccid Donnie is a pathetic little weakling if he can’t do the same.
Also, if not clapping is “treason” then I am perfectly happy for Paul Ryan to be charged with this for spending Obama’s SOTU sat glumly in the speakers chair…
Paul Ryan must not love America!!!
(Judging by his actions, I think that statement might be factual. I’m so rooting for the iron Stache to take him out in November).
Hillary was a BOSS that day.
I was watching with my 92 year old mom in the hospital at the end of her life. She preferred documentaries over fluffier fare and she kept drifting off and waking up and watching intently. Hillary was incredible that day. How anyone could question her fitness to serve after that was startling. But they did without any counterpoint for months.
Watching this part of Trump’s speech last night was such a joke. How does anyone take this fool seriously? Even the fug people behind him during his speech didn’t seem to be into it.
I just can’t anymore. I’m not even bothered by the right wing media trying to defend him. The emperor is flabby and is not wearing clothes and he’s eating McDonald’s and we all see it. Watching Trey Gowdy, Mr. Benghazi himself, admit the truth the other day just sealed it. Come on Mueller and midterm elections. In the meantime let’s hope Trump’s handlers don’t let him start a nuclear war.
“Psychological projection is a theory in psychology in which humans defend themselves against their own unconscious impulses or qualities (both positive and negative) by denying their existence in themselves while attributing them to others.”
He is the master of projection. Everything he has ever accused Hill and Bill of, he was doing himself. My personal fav was when he was tweeting about her unsecured emails from his unsecured Android. What a jackass.
The irony that this man dares to throw around the word ‘treason’ is so thick I could choke.
I am sick to damn death of trying to explain to troglodyte racist fecks just why 45* is the most problematic, treasonous President in U.S. history. The fact that his entire purpose has been to undermine Democracy, since day one, is never gonna sink in!
It’s not irony, it’s projection.
It’s almost as if people were short selling their stock because they learned that the debt ceiling is about to hit the Trillion dollar mark, like tomorrow. That means a crash and recession is coming our way, but yeah, everything is fine in this idiot’s world.
Tax cuts that were not truly needed now, inflation fears…One silver lining in this could be that more voters will have less patience for the circus in DC, if the economy starts sputtering. A smooth economy means more people “tune out” of politics.
Christin, those billionaires who have been paying the GOP bills were not gonna wait any longer. They were cashing in now.
Christin, I agree. Tax cuts are a great tool to give the economy a jolt. It makes NO SENSE to waste that boost during boom times. Then, when the economy takes a hit, there will be fewer tools at our disposal with which to help it along.
With low unemployment, increases in wages leads to increased cost of goods and inflation. Tax cuts mean cuts to important services down the road. I wonder where he thinks infrastructure spending will come from after this tax cut. Then you factor in the debt issue that Tiffany mentions and the likely retail real estate bust that is gathering steam, and I have concerns.
Funny how Melania tries to hide her hands with sweaters and coats.
Everyone must applaud the dear leader. The fact that Trump still has a single supporter is mind boggling in a democracy. I think all those people who support and still stand behind him should move to Russia and take Trump with them.
As for the stock market that now seems to be going back up, how do we know there aren’t some Russian bots and/or money and hacking going on to keep it afloat. Russia wants to keep propping up their yellow-haired asset in the WH. And why hasn’t Trump imposed sanctions on Russia yet? So many questions and we’re still in the dark.
It’s early in the day, it still could go back down. Will have to wait and see.
he’s a liar
tim kaine aggressively hate clapped and it was beautiful
Tim Kaine (my senator, gotta love him) is so charmingly dorky sincere. His hate clap gives me life.
I really feel sorry for people in USA… I really do…this is insane… he is madman and the world is watching in combination of fear (WW3 with NK) and amusement (lying about size of crowd and buttons and that kind of stupid things he says) … I can’t even imagine how you people feel when he is trying to take away your health care and other awful things that he is doing to people.
In my mind the SOTU never happened. I refuse to acknowledge that idiot stood up there and pretended to be presidential and stuck to a teleprompter for once. So after reading about it the day after, and watching the commentary on it, I put it out of my mind completey. I do that a lot with Trump, to make me sane in my everyday life.
The only thing SOTU means to me is the album Sounds of the Universe by Depeche Mode. LOL
It wasn’t a SOTU address … it was another campaign speech.
You know who else thinks “not clapping for dear leader” is treasonous? Kim Jung Un.
“We don’t live in a dictatorship or a monarchy,” [Tammy] Duckworth, a retired U.S. Army Lieutenant Colonel, tweeted. “I swore an oath ― in the military and in the Senate ― to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States, not to mindlessly cater to the whims of Cadet Bone Spurs and clap when he demands I clap.”
As Stephen colbert said last night, Trump may find out the true meaning of the word trason real soon. I sure hope so.
Didn’t some Republican once literally shout “You lie!” at Obama during a speech? But now not clapping is treasonous? Give me the biggest break ever with these hypocrites.
nm
Mmmm Hmmm. I kept thinking about that too, Lorelai. My how the GOP standards have changed.
Their “standards” have disappeared completely. It is equal parts sad and scary.
drump also begged Russia to cyber attack the presidential election last year. Now that’s treason.
And everyone just sat by silently and let him do it with zero consequences. Now look where we are.
Yes. And right after drump’s outburst Putin-adjacent Wikileaks dumped thousands of Hillary’s hacked emails. I didn’t see ANYONE question that “coincedence.”
45 is a turd.
I’m reading Fire & Fury and to see some of his speeches in writing is scary.
