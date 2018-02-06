Donald Trump thinks it’s ‘treasonous’ that Dems didn’t clap at his SOTU

Embed from Getty Images

The Dow Jones plummeted yesterday. On Monday afternoon AS DONALD TRUMP WAS SPEAKING, the Dow lost as many as 1500 points, wiping out a year’s worth of stock market gains. The stock market is not “the economy,” but you wouldn’t know that if you’ve been reading Trump’s Twitter for the past year, where he repeatedly took credit for an economy he inherited and bragged about the bigly size of the stock market. And now, with the Dow losing 2000+ points over two business days, Bigly is silent. He couldn’t change the subject fast enough. I was watching CNN as it happened and it was striking – Bigly was bragging about the size of the tax cuts as the Dow plummeted. Almost like the two things were related.

But that wasn’t the only thing Bigly said during his speech yesterday. He also said this dumbassery:

President Donald Trump wasn’t — and, apparently, still isn’t — happy that Democrats in Congress didn’t stand to applaud him in his State of the Union address last week. Here’s what Trump told a crowd in Cincinnati in a speech on Monday afternoon: “They were like death and un-American. Un-American. Somebody said, ‘treasonous.’ I mean, Yeah, I guess why not? Can we call that treason? Why not? I mean they certainly didn’t seem to love our country that much.”

[From CNN]

Emperor Baby Fists thinks it’s “treasonous” that Democrats didn’t CLAP for his bigly speech, you guys. This is the same guy who has been openly colluding with a foreign power for the better part of two years, the same guy who is being investigated by a special counsel for his treason. BUT THEY DIDN’T CLAP.

Speaking of treason, you know how Mueller wants to question/interrogate Bigly? Well, the New York Times reports that Bigly’s lawyers are absolutely insisting that Bigly cannot talk to Mueller under oath, because guess what? His lawyers know Bigly is incapable of NOT lying.

Also: this footage of Bigly trying to grab Melania’s hand has gone viral. She was very smart to not put her arms in the sleeves of her coat! She fooled him!

WATCH: President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump depart the White House on their way to Ohio pic.twitter.com/unoZ5xyEXN — NBC News (@NBCNews) February 5, 2018

Embed from Getty Images