Reese Witherspoon carefully discusses the time she ‘left an abusive relationship’

90th Annual Oscars Nominees Luncheon 2018

I’m shocked! I’m shocked that Oprah Winfrey allowed two other actresses on the cover of O Magazine! Usually, O is just all about Oprah! But Oprah is promoting A Wrinkle In Time, where she costars with Reese Witherspoon and Mindy Kaling in the Ava DuVernay-directed film adaptation. Oprah, Reese and Mindy reportedly got along really well, and they’ve been joined at the hip during the early promotional appearances. I really do think they get along, which makes me happy… in particular for Mindy, because I want Oprah and Mindy to be BFFs. In any case, being around Oprah has made Reese feel very comfortable… comfortable enough to talk about how she left an abusive relationship:

In the March issue of O, The Oprah Magazine (on newsstands Feb. 13), Oprah Winfrey interviews actresses Mindy Kaling and Reese Witherspoon, her co-stars in Ava DuVernay’s adaptation of A Wrinkle in Time. The trio talk openly about how the #MeToo movement and Time’s Up initiative have impacted Hollywood—and, by extension, women across all industries.

“What’s the most difficult decision you’ve had to make to fulfill your destiny?” Winfrey asks.

“For me, probably leaving an abusive relationship,” Witherspoon replies, adding that she endured both “psychological” and “verbal” abuse. “I drew a line in the sand, and it got crossed, and my brain just switched. I couldn’t go any further. I was really young, and it was profound.”

Without delving into the specific details, Witherspoon explains, “It changed who I was on a cellular level, the fact that I stood up for myself. It’s part of the reason I can stand up and say, ‘Yes, I’m ambitious.’ Because someone tried to take that from me.”

[From E! News]

I’m not going to call this a “blind item” because I don’t think that’s how we should frame conversations about abuse and abusive relationships. But… I mean, Reese is saying this in a very careful way, and she’s definitely giving us some clues. She met Ryan Phillippe when they were both pretty young (I think she was like 19 or 20 when they met), and she got pregnant really quickly and then they got married. I don’t know if she dated anyone seriously before Ryan. Ryan has also been accused recently of physically abusing a girlfriend, Elsie Hewitt. His ex-fiancee Paulina Slagter seemed to indicate that she had some stories about him too. So… while I think Reese is being careful and she probably doesn’t want us to speculate about her ex-husband, I can’t help but think that Reese is referencing Ryan. I mean… it fits.

OPR030118_020

Photos courtesy of Ruven Afanador for O Magazine.

 

64 Responses to “Reese Witherspoon carefully discusses the time she ‘left an abusive relationship’”

  1. SM says:
    February 7, 2018 at 8:24 am

    That was also my impression. I thought about Ryan instantly

    Reply
  2. Rose says:
    February 7, 2018 at 8:26 am

    Photoshop fail on Oprah’s head / body relationship!

    Reply
  3. jenna says:
    February 7, 2018 at 8:26 am

    I don’t believe it was Ryan she was referring to, despite the recent police report about him. Also her emphasis that she was “very young” implies pre-Ryan, to be honest. Especially since they split when she was 30, and I’d hardly call that “very young”.

    It’s probably somebody non-famous. Off the top of my head I can’t actually remember her being with anyone famous besides Ryan and Jake Gyllenhaal, and then the CAA guy she married.

    I also don’t believe Reese would talk publicly like this about the father of her children, especially as, by all accounts, they all get along despite their divorce.

    Reply
  4. Talie says:
    February 7, 2018 at 8:29 am

    I would be shocked if she was talking about Ryan, only because it doesn’t make sense why she would want to stir up something against him out of the blue? I mean, based on Instagram, her kids seem to adore both parents.

    Reply
  5. Shelllley says:
    February 7, 2018 at 8:32 am

    O’s photoshoppers are the worst.
    Poor Mindy. Look what they did to her beautiful face.

    Reply
  6. T.Fanty says:
    February 7, 2018 at 8:36 am

    Blind gossip had a list of her exes, including Stephen Dorff, Philippe, And Mark Wahlberg. I would believe that of any one of them. I had no idea Reese’s radar was so off.

    Reply
  7. Myhairisfullofsecrets says:
    February 7, 2018 at 8:47 am

    I don’t think she’s talking about Ryan. They have children together and I don’t think she would jeopardize their relationships with their father by implying that he abused her. That would take a huge toll on her children. I suspect it was someone she was with before Ryan.

    Reply
  8. Snap Happy says:
    February 7, 2018 at 8:54 am

    I don’t think it was Phillipe

    Reply
  9. tcbc says:
    February 7, 2018 at 8:57 am

    Well, I absolutely think it’s Ryan. Two public accusers? Where there’s smoke, there’s fire.

    Reply
  10. JeanGenie says:
    February 7, 2018 at 9:02 am

    If she’s not talking about Ryan, then somewhere in the interview she should have said, “Before I was married.”
    They have kids together.
    She’s smart and media savvy, so this makes me think it is about him.

    Reply
  11. Lily says:
    February 7, 2018 at 9:06 am

    Whatever you do, don’t read Dailymail comments about this article.

    Maybe it’s someone she dated in her teens?

    Reply
  12. CooCooCatchoo says:
    February 7, 2018 at 9:08 am

    I knew that she made movies with them, but had no idea she dated Markie Mark or Dorff. Then she followed that up with Ryan. She did love her some bad boys, didn’t she? Sounds like the relationship she’s describing was straight out of the movie, “Fear.” But I’m going to guess that Ryan was the abuser. It was during that marriage that her career continued to get bigger, while his, at the same time, started to flounder. He was the bigger star at first, but she eclipsed him in a major way. I remember hearing stories about him being a jerk about her success and taking his jealousy out on her. Plus, the wandering peen. He always seemed like an immature, passive-aggressive, pouty baby.

    Reply
  13. Chaine says:
    February 7, 2018 at 9:10 am

    Everyone in Pic #3 is so much more relaxed and natural looking than the photo they used for the cover! SMH.

    Reply
  14. Kira says:
    February 7, 2018 at 9:11 am

    Honestly, this speculation regarding who in her past is an abuser, and who abused her (when she does not make it public) makes me deeply uncomfortable. It is neither fodder for gossip, nor does it have something to add to the current conversation on sexual harassment and assault.
    Now as for the charges against Phillippe, and the stories that have come out against him, fair game. I believe the women who have accused him of abuse.

    Reply
  15. kk2 says:
    February 7, 2018 at 9:13 am

    Agree it’s probably Ryan. She was young when it started, not as young when she left. Their kids are old enough that if dad is an ahole, they probably already know that. A person can be a bad partner and an ok parent too.

    Reply
  16. Texasho says:
    February 7, 2018 at 9:46 am

    Absolutely agree it was Ryan. She said she had a “relationship” with the abuser. She may have dated Mark Wahlberg and Dorff, but this was a relationship she was referring to. And he just seems like a dick.

    Reply
  17. deets says:
    February 7, 2018 at 9:49 am

    Reese, talking about Ryan in 2011

    “I was so, so young. I was, like, ridiculously young. I learnt a lot, though. It was an excellent opportunity for me to really find out what it means to be a partner and to be in a marriage and it’s not anything that I thought it was.”

    FWIW she’s also said in other more recent she has no regrets about her relationship with Ryan.

    Reply
  18. TaniaOG says:
    February 7, 2018 at 10:25 am

    Pretty sure I had heard bad things about Dorff back in the day. But regardless, it’s a good story because she is all of us. We have all been with *someone* who thought they could hold us back. The key is recognizing that, saying “no, thank you” and moving on.

    Reply
  19. Anastasia says:
    February 7, 2018 at 10:27 am

    That last picture barely looks like Reese. It’s like those photos of celebs if they were normal people and didn’t have access to plastic surgery and all the best skin care and health care, etc.

    Reply
  20. JustMyNamez says:
    February 7, 2018 at 11:31 am

    My bet is on marky-mark. Ever read the stuff he said while his now-wife was pregnant? Doesn’t seem like the nicest guy. Plus, the woman left him for quite a while.

    Reply
  21. Menlisa says:
    February 7, 2018 at 11:39 am

    Mark Wahlberg

    Reply
  22. Bridget says:
    February 7, 2018 at 11:56 am

    I don’t think it matters who it is. And I find it ironic how people want to play the guessing game to figure out who Reese is referring to, but aren’t discussing the way she’s reviled for being an ambitious woman. When it’s an intimate partner it’s abuse, but when is in Comments sections on the internet it’s okay?

    Reply
  23. Layla Love says:
    February 7, 2018 at 12:06 pm

    I can’t get past the face!

    Reply
  24. Carrie1 says:
    February 7, 2018 at 1:44 pm

    All I can think about is Reese being married currently to an agent in Hollywood + Rose McGowan pointing out CAA facilitated a lot re: Weinstein + CAA funding Times Up and here is O featuring these women on the cover with her when Oprah is normally alone.

    Hollywood is burning men and look at this cover. Now that’s interesting.

    Reply
  25. emma33 says:
    February 7, 2018 at 2:50 pm

    Are they all sitting on dirt? That is the weirdest background!

    Reply
  26. Ozogirl says:
    February 7, 2018 at 2:58 pm

    It could be Ryan, but I don’t think it is because she said she was really young. She met Ryan when she was 21 and they didn’t divorce until she was in her 30′s. She could have had a serious relationship when she was a teenager.

    Reply

