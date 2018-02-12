“American figure skater Mirai Nagasu landed her triple-axel” links

Mirai Nagasu landed her triple-axel and it was amazing! [Buzzfeed]
"HOLY COW!" You just witnessed a historic triple axel from Mirai Nagasu. #WinterOlympics https://t.co/NsNuy9F46h pic.twitter.com/jCMTb4LtXv
— NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 12, 2018
Kim Kardashian got all that money and that’s the most creative use of hot dogs and sushi she could come up with?
Marai is a badass, but you’ve got to give it to those corrupted judges who gave the 15-year-old Russian skater, aka Putin’s girlfriend (remember Sochi?), a phenomenal score to seal the the silver medal deal to the Russians.
Winners: purchased IOC judges
Losers: the athletes
To each her/his own opinion. I thought the Russian girl was amazing.
Eric, I don’t understand why Russian athletes are allowed to compete. I thought they were banned for their doping. Or is the Russian skater one of those self proclaimed OARs?
Not sure what you mean by “self proclaimed”?
LOL. Alina from Russia was beyond phenomenal. She deserved first place. No need to bribe the judges. Mirai was amazing and made history to be the first American to land triple axel in the Olympics which she got a high points for that but Alina’s program was challenging since she did most of her jumps in the second half part of the program which earned her bonus points.
Alina’s program, to me was boring.She saved all her energy for the last part of her program.Mirai came out like a bull out of a shoot.Loved her.
Alina saved her energy for the last part of her program so she could get the difficulty bonus. Certain jumps are worth more done in the second half of the program.
(replying to Petee and now see the OP said the same thing)
@Eric, calling a 15 year old athlete Putin’s girlfriend is a big NO.
You clearly don’t know anything about figure skating if you don’t know who Alina Zagitova is, or think that a triple axel should be an automatic win. Alina Zagitova has many things going for her.
Some reasons:
More difficult combinations (Mirai ends combinations only with toe loops, Alina also with loops),
Adding difficulty to jumps by going into them with more difficult movements (which adds points to grade of execution)
Alina does two triple lutzes to Mirai’s one
Alina does all her jumps at the end which gives her extra points, as it is harder.
Please make sure you know at least something about a sport before you start calling a 15 year old the girlfriend of a much older man.
Alina has been to hell and back to get where she is, (like Mirai) and all her hard work and talent shouldn’t be discounted just because you’re angry your favourite didn’t win.
Thanks Flan for saying that so thoroughly
What eric said is absolutely cringeworthy. I really cannot stand it when people yell that the system is rigged everytime an American athlete is outperformed.
Mirai was great, but Alina was also an absolute delight to watch.
No problem, Sisi.
I love Mirai. She is my favourite American skater of all disciplines.
I think it’s great that more people get to see figure skating during the Olympics.
But when they start saying things like that about an athlete as hardworking, friendly and talented as Alina, I hope they would have first learned a bit more about the sport than what they’ve seen on “I, Tonya”.
Alina is always nice and humble, and wants to help out her family with her skating. Perhaps people can learn a bit more about her and the other skaters from all around the world, and see how hard they work.
People, at least in this thread, have lost all sense of humor.
Ffs, ease up a little. It’s a dang figure skating competition. No one really cares. Take a Xanax.
@Eric. You should say something similar about a fifteen year old in another thread on this website and see what happens.
You made a disrespectful comment about a hardworking athlete and a minor. Claiming someone doesn’t have a sense of humor about that is not going to make that right.
Agree Eric. It’s one person, but we won’t name names will we….lol. People care, but not to the point where they’re scolding other commenters bc they don’t agree with them. The Russians Are Coming, The Russians Are Coming…..wasn’t that a movie?! Anyway, I’ll take a xanny! It’s all good!
@Nancy, you won’t name names, but I will since I’m not a coward.
It’s me.
If you care so much about the USA not winning gold or silver that it makes you think it’s okay to disrespect a 15 year old athlete, I think you care a bit too much yourself.
I thought this thread would be about how great Mirai’s comeback was and how well deserved her Olympic medal, after not making it to the 2014 Olympics.
I’m just happy that Mirai and the rest of the American skaters did so well and can all take home an Olympic medal. Let’s hope they’ll add to it in the individual competition. There’s a big chance Nathan Chen will do well (he really underperformed in the team event), so there might be a gold medal waiting in the wings.
All of what Flan said up top. I do love me some Mirai, but Alina’s moves were just breathtaking. We also need to point out that half of Alina’s jumps were done with both hands above her head which takes an incredible amount of strength, as you’re moving your center of gravity from your chest to above your head – extremely difficult. I’ll find plenty of other reasons to hate on the Russians, but Alina is not one of them. Congrats to Mirai!
@InVain, thank you. I agree with what you said about putting your hands above the head when you skate. I can’t even do the simplest jump, let alone do things like that.
As for American female skaters; apart from Mirai, I’m also looking forward to seeing Karen Chen in action in the individual competition. She isn’t very consistent, but can be great when she is on. She was 4th at the last World Championships, so you never know what might happen if she’s as on fire as Mirai is. She also wrote a book and seems like a very intelligent young lady.
I also like that Bradie Tennell came seemingly out of nowhere. Something similar happened with the Japanese ladies, where Kaori Sakamoto beat more established skaters to get a spot at the Olympics.
I’m still unsure how Russia was able to compete as a team for figure skating.
The individual events I totally get. But the country was banned from competing in the Olympics, so that small group athletes that were allowed to compete from Russia but not officially representing country got to compete as reps for the country is… hmmm
They are not competing as the Russian team. Their silver medal won’t count towards Russia’s total medal score over all the Olympics.
If they had won, their national anthem would not have been sung.
So, no. They were not allowed to compete as reps for their country.
Kim Yuna was robbed of gold by Russian corruption at the last olympics. I wouldn’t say Marai was robbed here, although she was amazing.
I hope this makes Ashley Wagner stop complaining about not taking Mirai’s spot again this olympics.
She was amazing and should have scored higher. Happens to US all.the.time. in gymnastics and skating. I digress, but watched I, Tonya over the weekend and was surprised how much I didn’t hate it! Margot Robbie is the real deal. Wonder how much truth lies in the portrayal of Tonya’s mother. If anything close, it’s no wonder Tonya is the queen of trailer trash, the mother was a beast. Good acting.
She received 1.57 extra points (grade of execution) above the base value of her triple axel, which meant the judges marked it as very good.
What other component should have been scored higher, do you think?
I root for my own. I watch the other athletes and recognize theirs skills, but will always root for my country. You said @Eric didn’t know anything about figure skating if he didn’t know who Alina is…..add me to the list. You know a lot about her. GO TEAM USA!
@Nancy. Rooting for your own is fine. I thought you had a specific reason why Mirai should have been scored higher, that’s all.
Making statements about things you don’t know much about, whilst insulting an athlete in the process (like Eric did) is quite another thing from ‘rooting for your own’. What makes that even more tacky is that Alina is a minor. I hope people can at least respect athletes from other countries, even if they beat one from their own.
Mirai is a powerful and beautiful skater! Loved her!
Russian athletes should not be competing at all. The fact they are being allowed into this Olympics is more sad evidence of corruption. Seems like Russia is the one country who keeps getting away with avoiding sanction of any kind.
The International Olympic Committee decided not to punish athletes that were not involved in the doping scandal.
But even they were not allowed to compete as ‘Russia’. They couldn’t display their flag. The national anthem would not have been sung if they had won. Their medals don’t count towards the total Russian medal score.
So, saying there are no sanctions even for these athletes is incorrect.
@adastraperaspera: 100. They should be out of there. Watching Mirai was like poetry. Just beautiful!!
I agree, Russia shouldn’t be competing at all. It doesn’t matter if it wasn’t these specific athletes. Russia totally corrupted previous games, and they are getting a weak little slap on the wrist.
“But even they were not allowed to compete as ‘Russia’.”
Yes, yes, they were titled “Olympic Athletes from Russia”…which is just semantics.
Their medals don’t count as Russian. In the tally of how many medals each country has won over all the years, therefore, none of the medals won at these games will be counted.
They are also not allowed to have their anthem played, wear their colours or show their flag. So I see where you’re coming from, but it does go beyond ‘semantics’.
Doping has killed my enjoyment of some sports (notably cycling, which I used to love), so I hope that having so many athletes out completely, and those still being allowed to compete not have their medals counted etc, will be a good incentive to stop that nonsense in Russia and a good warning for everybody else.
Mirai Nagasu is the first American woman who landed a triple axel at the Olympics. She’s an amazing athlete and seems very friendly to her fans and fellow-competitors alike.
I hope you will all check out some of her programs from before.
The skating was incredible last night. So many great stories to follow. I’m not from a country involved so I was just cheering for anyone who did something cool. I knew Mirai’s story so I was rooting for her so hard. Was so thrilled when she landed the triple axel, her face lighting up with delight just made it all the better. Adam Rippon was amazing too, and Patrick Chan might’ve fallen but just the way he skates around the rink is so beautiful I forgive him.
Couldn’t stop thinking about the ice dance team of Virtue/Moir and their Moulin Rouge program. That music is so overused and yet they made it feel totally new. Those twizzles choreographed exactly on the Rooooooooxanne beat! The lifts! The gorgeous step sequences! I felt it.
