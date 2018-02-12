“American figure skater Mirai Nagasu landed her triple-axel” links

Embed from Getty Images

Mirai Nagasu landed her triple-axel and it was amazing! [Buzzfeed]

I’m obsessed with the scorn critics have for Fifty Shades Freed. [Pajiba]

Even though the reviews were terrible, Fifty Shades Freed is still a hit. [Jezebel]

Omarosa already left the Celebrity Big Brother house, good God. [Dlisted]

Is Justin Timberlake an “artist in decline”? Yes? [LaineyGossip]

Photos from the Olympics Opening Ceremony. [Go Fug Yourself]

I am obsessed with this police-sketch story. [The Blemish]

Kim Kardashian makes sushi hot dogs for her kids, yikes. [Wonderwall]

Amy Schumer officially has a new boyfriend. [Starcasm]

Preview of the Real Housewives of Atlanta. [Reality Tea]