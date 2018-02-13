Andy Cohen had to chime in on the Sarah Jessica Parker-Kim Cattrall fight

True to form, Sarah Jessica Parker is not commenting directly on Kim Cattrall’s bridge-burning Instagram post from the weekend. This is par for the course with SJP – all of her dirtiest work is done through third parties and anonymous sources, and then when she’s asked about anything directly, she does her breathy-little-girl routine and acts so innocent, like Kim Cattrall is crazy, like Kim is the one with the problem. Kim has been dealing with that sh-t for two decades and she finally had enough and said so. That should be the end of it, in my opinion. Kim Cattrall clearly doesn’t want any part of SJP, so just leave Kim alone and stop with the third-party bullsh-t and the anonymous-sourced bullsh-t. But SJP can’t help herself. Which is why one of SJP’s closest friends, Andy Cohen, is speaking up on her behalf to do her dirty work.

Andy Cohen just doesn’t understand the drama going on between Kim Cattrall and his close pal Sarah Jessica Parker. “I thought it was fake,” Cohen said on his SiriusXM radio channel “Radio Andy.” “There was no way Kim Cattrall has posted this on her Instagram.” After Cattrall announced on Feb. 4 via Instagram that her brother had passed away, her “Sex and the City” co-stars Parker and Cynthia Nixon expressed their condolences in the comments section, with Parker writing: “Dearest Kim, my love and condolences to you and yours and Godspeed to your beloved brother.” Afterwards, Cattrall thanked her “SATC” family for their support. However, come Saturday, Cattrall changed her tune and blasted Parker, declaring on social media, “You are not my family. You are not my friend.” Cohen was still confused by Cattrall’s outburst come Monday. “She expressed her condolences on the post … I would not call that exploiting a tragedy,” Cohen said. “What was she supposed to do? Say something bad? I don’t understand.” He then quipped, “I also don’t like it that people are characterizing this as a fat catfight. There’s only one person fighting here.”

“What was she supposed to do? Say something bad?” It’s like it doesn’t even enter into their heads that maybe Kim is deeply grieving and that if you’re not particularly close to her, you should probably just shut up and leave her alone. I mean, SJP spent the past six months belittling Kim and Mean Girling her and it was very clear that Kim wanted zero to do with SJP. But it’s just like Kim said in her Instagram: SJP is trying to “restore her ‘nice girl’ persona.”