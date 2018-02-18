Page Six: Justin Theroux ‘initiated’ the separation, Jen Aniston isn’t what she seems

Lainey at LaineyGossip has some good theories and analysis on why the timeline of Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux’s split and split announcement doesn’t make much sense if this is truly an evolved conscious-uncoupling type of breakup. The general point that Lainey makes is that it feels like Justin and/or Justin’s people (his friends, maybe) were and are the ones leaking some sh-t about the breakup. As we discussed on Friday, Page Six’s sources – New York sources, where Justin has been living for months – say that Justin is “really bored by her whole Hollywood crowd, and she’s not into his edgy, arty scene.” E! News’ sources also leaned into this whole thing about how Justin is the biggest, edgiest hipster to ever dumpster-dive for “art” or whatever. The point is that it does feel like Justin – or people around Justin – are not down with Jennifer’s attempt to “manage” this story. On Saturday, Page Six had another interesting take:

Jennifer Aniston’s hatred of New York doomed her marriage to Justin Theroux, friends say. The actress had tried to move to Manhattan after she fell for Justin, 46, who owns a place in Greenwich Village, but Jen, 49, “couldn’t deal with the paparazzi and the pokey apartment,” and retreated back to the privacy of her sprawling Bel Air estate. “Jennifer is more comfortable in Los Angeles with her close-knit group of friends,” said a source, adding, “But Justin doesn’t feel as at home in LA, nor with Jennifer’s friends, he loves New York, and the edgier crowd in the city.” While the couple, who married in 2015 after dating for five years, spent a lot of time apart for work, he began taking more time alone in NYC. The source added, “As they spent more and more time apart, their problems became bigger. He’s very focused on himself and his craft. And Jen is not the easygoing girl she wants the public to think she is. She isn’t as happy, and she is far more complicated.” Putting further strain on the relationship, Justin’s career is busier than ever with upcoming films, “On the Basis of Sex”, “Mute” and “The Spy Who Dumped Me.” Jennifer, who still earns millions from product deals and “Friends” reruns, has been taking on fewer big roles – her next movie is a comedy called “Dumplin’”. They announced their split Thursday, hours after Page Six contacted their reps about the separation, which we were told was initiated by Justin. Uncomfortably, Jen is on the cover of Architectural Digest’s brand new issue, showing off her and Justin’s supposed Bel Air “love nest.” The article swoons, “Jennifer…crafts a scene of pure domestic bliss with husband Justin Theroux.” She coos in the piece, “I look around at my husband and my dogs and our home, and there’s nowhere else I want to be.” Tellingly, there’s no sign of Justin at the home. And on Thursday, as Architectural Digest editor Amy Astley hosted an NYC cocktail party to celebrate the issue, “Everyone’s phones started pinging with a news alert that Jen and Justin had split. It was all rather embarrassing. The magazine editors had no idea.”

[From Page Six]

Well well. “They announced their split Thursday, hours after Page Six contacted their reps about the separation, which we were told was initiated by Justin.” I didn’t know Justin had it in him – I bet you $10 that Justin (or someone close to him) leaked the news to Page Six and that’s why the hasty “joint statement” was released Thursday evening. As for this: “And Jen is not the easygoing girl she wants the public to think she is. She isn’t as happy, and she is far more complicated.” I’ve always sort of wondered about this, that the happy-LA-beach-girl persona had a darker underbelly.

A few more things – one, TMZ says that Jennifer and Justin might not be legally married after all, because they never filed a marriage license in LA County. TMZ’s sources say “there’s been talk for a long time they might not be legally married” and that neither Justin nor Jennifer have contacted any LA-based divorce lawyers. Here’s the hot gossip I want to see: Justin hires Laura Wasser, who is currently representing Angelina Jolie. PLEASE!

Last thing: sources claim that Jennifer was uncomfortable and/or pissed off by how friendly Justin looked with Naomi Watts several months back. Naomi and Justin? I could see it, but I don’t think it’s happening. If I had to put money on it, I suspect that IF there is another woman involved, she will be younger and brunette. And arty, for the love of God.