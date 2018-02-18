Page Six: Justin Theroux ‘initiated’ the separation, Jen Aniston isn’t what she seems

Lainey at LaineyGossip has some good theories and analysis on why the timeline of Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux’s split and split announcement doesn’t make much sense if this is truly an evolved conscious-uncoupling type of breakup. The general point that Lainey makes is that it feels like Justin and/or Justin’s people (his friends, maybe) were and are the ones leaking some sh-t about the breakup. As we discussed on Friday, Page Six’s sources – New York sources, where Justin has been living for months – say that Justin is “really bored by her whole Hollywood crowd, and she’s not into his edgy, arty scene.” E! News’ sources also leaned into this whole thing about how Justin is the biggest, edgiest hipster to ever dumpster-dive for “art” or whatever. The point is that it does feel like Justin – or people around Justin – are not down with Jennifer’s attempt to “manage” this story. On Saturday, Page Six had another interesting take:
Jennifer Aniston’s hatred of New York doomed her marriage to Justin Theroux, friends say. The actress had tried to move to Manhattan after she fell for Justin, 46, who owns a place in Greenwich Village, but Jen, 49, “couldn’t deal with the paparazzi and the pokey apartment,” and retreated back to the privacy of her sprawling Bel Air estate.
“Jennifer is more comfortable in Los Angeles with her close-knit group of friends,” said a source, adding, “But Justin doesn’t feel as at home in LA, nor with Jennifer’s friends, he loves New York, and the edgier crowd in the city.”
While the couple, who married in 2015 after dating for five years, spent a lot of time apart for work, he began taking more time alone in NYC. The source added, “As they spent more and more time apart, their problems became bigger. He’s very focused on himself and his craft. And Jen is not the easygoing girl she wants the public to think she is. She isn’t as happy, and she is far more complicated.”
Putting further strain on the relationship, Justin’s career is busier than ever with upcoming films, “On the Basis of Sex”, “Mute” and “The Spy Who Dumped Me.” Jennifer, who still earns millions from product deals and “Friends” reruns, has been taking on fewer big roles – her next movie is a comedy called “Dumplin’”.
They announced their split Thursday, hours after Page Six contacted their reps about the separation, which we were told was initiated by Justin.
Uncomfortably, Jen is on the cover of Architectural Digest’s brand new issue, showing off her and Justin’s supposed Bel Air “love nest.” The article swoons, “Jennifer…crafts a scene of pure domestic bliss with husband Justin Theroux.” She coos in the piece, “I look around at my husband and my dogs and our home, and there’s nowhere else I want to be.” Tellingly, there’s no sign of Justin at the home. And on Thursday, as Architectural Digest editor Amy Astley hosted an NYC cocktail party to celebrate the issue, “Everyone’s phones started pinging with a news alert that Jen and Justin had split. It was all rather embarrassing. The magazine editors had no idea.”
Well well. “They announced their split Thursday, hours after Page Six contacted their reps about the separation, which we were told was initiated by Justin.” I didn’t know Justin had it in him – I bet you $10 that Justin (or someone close to him) leaked the news to Page Six and that’s why the hasty “joint statement” was released Thursday evening. As for this: “And Jen is not the easygoing girl she wants the public to think she is. She isn’t as happy, and she is far more complicated.” I’ve always sort of wondered about this, that the happy-LA-beach-girl persona had a darker underbelly.
A few more things – one, TMZ says that Jennifer and Justin might not be legally married after all, because they never filed a marriage license in LA County. TMZ’s sources say “there’s been talk for a long time they might not be legally married” and that neither Justin nor Jennifer have contacted any LA-based divorce lawyers. Here’s the hot gossip I want to see: Justin hires Laura Wasser, who is currently representing Angelina Jolie. PLEASE!
Last thing: sources claim that Jennifer was uncomfortable and/or pissed off by how friendly Justin looked with Naomi Watts several months back. Naomi and Justin? I could see it, but I don’t think it’s happening. If I had to put money on it, I suspect that IF there is another woman involved, she will be younger and brunette. And arty, for the love of God.
God. If Naomi Watts is interested in him, I will never see her in the same light again…he makes my skin crawl.
Ditto to the last part.
And WTH with the leaks… is this breakup going to be too nasty too soon? Cuz we got 5 threads in 3 days and they’re all about Justin complaining…
(Was anyone spooked about how well he played the cheater in ‘Girl on a Train’? )
The photo is from over a year ago and the story originated in the National Enquirer. She was still with Liev at the time and then dated Billy Crudup after they broke up. It’s all bunk. They’re old friends from Mulholland Drive.
Well, she already lives in NY, so there’s that! Haha
I would be surprised if it is Naomi Watts, but homeboy has come out swinging. Lol. Ok then.
Yep. But I think she’s smarter that this, hopefully..
I agree. I never understood what is about him that is so appaling to me… too much grooming and self-importance for one? Oh, and also the cheating on his then girlfriend with Jen. And he needs to stop now. I am not a Jen fan but all that bragging about being so artsy fartsy and hip, he needs to drop the act. Needless to say drop those skinny jeans at his age and with his short legs. It’s not hip. It’s sad. And overall, Jen may be shallow but there is nothing wrong with living in your comfort zone, as long as you are not doing anyone any harm. If she likes to eat the same salat with the same people and talk about hair and water that is her right. Like in my circle there are different women. Some of them prefer to spend their time raising kids and talking about beauty and doing yoga and not contribute to any political causes or evolve themselves. But I do realize that is their right and this is their path and while at times I may judge them a little in my own head, I would never ever shame a womam for her choice, even if I disagree with it. Like it’s Jen’s fault she is getting a divorce for the second time because she is boring.
Justin is a writer, comedian, and character actor… all of which, I think he’s pretty good at.
But it’s obvious he wants more… that he’s paranoid about not being cool enough, or young enough, to be considered a Hollywood leading man, hence, the need to let the public know how ‘cool’, ‘edgy’, and ‘young’ he is, and the rockstar/poet/tortured artist starter pack he’s always busting out.
With this in mind, his association with Aniston is curious…
Her brand and lifestyle couldn’t be more different… and she seems to be actively slowing down, career-wise, while he scrambles to rev up.
Were they really that much in love, and said ‘fuck it’? Or, a much darker take… did he think he could use her Hollywood connections to become a star? Though, it’s not like he’s never had connections of his own… he wrote and produced Tropic Thunder. **shrugs**
As for Naomi Watts, I don’t think he’s her type.
Not buying the Naomi as the interloper. Career-wise, Naomi is in a better position (read: she continues to get hired), so this may be another attempt by Aniston to get some career momentum at the expense of another woman.
So much shade in this, don’t even know where to begin. Aniston used the triangle to get ahead as did Brange. Also it’s not a good look for any woman to be cheated on, makes them look undesirable, but sure… she’s using rumours of other women cheating with her husband, to further her career!
Some patterns never stop
@WMGDtoo
How exactly does being cheated on further a person’s career? Because that doesn’t make any sense.
It makes the woman who was cheated on look undesirable? Huh, I always thought it made the cheater look like a jerk.
pity from the minivan majority for the relatable forever friendly Friends girly-girl, the poor all american girl needs your back up! that angle.
Don’t know about Jennifer being complicated etc but Justin sure is exhausting! It’s tires me out just reading about how cool he is, like an angst ridden 16 year old trying to impress the ladies, boring
Yes! This makes me tired reading it. Edgier, artier, hipster. That sounds exhausting.
I know! In every article it has to be emphasized how edgy he is! It’s getting tiring already
That’s why it’s weird to think this is coming from him. Most people who are truly edgy and arty don’t need to keep telling people they are, lol. This just seems like a third party’s take on the situation to me.
@Esmom
Or Huvane setting Aniston up for another pity party… poor Jen, cheated on (this might be true) and victim of edgy-artsy-fartsy evil hipster Justin.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Esmom, I think you’re right. This sounds like a third party. One who isn’t even that close to Justin, because he’s ruining Justin’s precious rep with this ‘arty, edgy’ stuff.
Makes me wonder…
I don’t believe he’s truly edgy nor arty. Where is the evidence of his artistic leanings, other than being an actor like everyone else in LA and half of NY? Wearing black and driving motorcycles…yes, so edgy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m with unicorn.
@SilverUnicorn…I don’t know. If you read an article in today’s Daily Fail (I know…consider the source!), it claims that the whole “poor Jen, why can’t she find lasting love?” narrative sends her into fits of rage. Which I can believe. Many people thing the “triangle” nonsense benefitted her, but it also always made her seem kind of pathetic and who would want to perpetuate that?
I am way more interested in the fact that there is no marriage license on file and TMZ is claiming they were never even legally married!
Justin seems like an insufferable tool.
I think MagnoliaRose said it best the other day: that he is as “edgy as a spoon” 😂
They make it sound like being New York and artsy is awesome and being LA and Hollywood is not. To each their own. I spend most of my adult years in Los Angeles and I love the easygoing vibe and the space and the general feel of life being good. New York is very different and thats okay too. Justin should just stay in his “pokey” (haha!) apartment and play a guitar or something.
When you have as much money as Aniston NY and LA are almost exactly the same (as are all the other major cities) . She can hop on a private jet and hang out with similar people, eat at similar restaurants etc. I’m guessing it was more the location of his apartment wasn’t 5 star enough.
As for LA being laidback eh traffic is hellacious even at the oddest hours. Everyone has road rage. You can’t walk anywhere. But that’s for pleibians.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Luca76 – yes, the traffic is indeed a beast. My daily commute to work, which should’ve been no more than 20 minutes, turned into 1 hour (one-way) snail speed torture. I don’t agree about the road rage. People in NY are sick with road rage. They yell and honk at one another all day long. I’ve never witnessed so much anger and aggression as I am seeing on the streets of New York! Not in LA. People taking freeways are simply resigned to the reality of it. The streets are covered in speed bumps so speeding is not easy. The cars actually stop before the crossing lines as opposed to in NY where they practically pressing on the back of your feet.
LA is definitely more laid back.
I don’t think Jennifer is complicated. She doesn’t like change. She’s had the same hair, style, vacations, ect for decades. I think her publicist keeps saying that the NY paps hound her. There’s plenty of more interesting and famous people living there than her who is left alone.
As for Justin he’s such a poser. In interviews he sounds like any other guy regardless of the the leather and motorcycles.
Yes, thank you. Hardcore NY paps hounding poor Jennifer Aniston? They have bigger fish to fry.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
looking, doing and eating the same doesn’t mean easy going all the time. I know a friend who still is too set in her ways , she’s not spontaneous at all. she has had a hell of a time trying to find love, as she has personal, demanding quirks and is difficult to live with. she is a good person who is trying to adapt now that she is with someone, but boy he hangout to be patient, and she still thinks he is not on par with her. appearances deceive.
I live right near the building where she bought two apartments (I believe she’s sold them since then) in the West Village and can confirm that there were paparazzi staked out all. the. time. A big crowd of them; I could see the whole spectacle from a block away. They really did hound her, at least for a while. This was years ago, though.
We could always tell when Justin was there because his motorcycle would be parked outside.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This makes her sounds like she actually has it together and seems relatively normal.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Still waiting to see his art. He is creepy and his friends are creepy and i have no idea how were they ever an item. And Watts isn’t the problem, bet he shares gals with his pap scary Terry
They’re 100% hipster douches lords. “edgy”, which means in reality they occasionally get milk in their Lattes, making sure to hold it the hand that has the killer tattoos.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Perfect description.
He should do a remake of the Breakfast Club — the middle-aged version.
Put four more super thirsty celebs in it, and voila: Angst of the Artsy Middle Ager (Justin could be the male version of Ally’s original character, who is super quiet and then suddenly talkative), the Studious One, the Prima Donna, the Jock and the Bad Boy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love this concept.
– you need to cast the rest.
The word “angst” and 16-year-old brought that movie to mind.
Given the original audience (myself included) are now middle-aged, it would probably be a hit movie.
It probably would be, and hovering agents are probably already freaking out reading what you wrote. Screen shot your idea! Somewhere, Goop is already calling Uncle Steve about the Molly Ringwald role.
Also why is it bad to be so called complicated? Are women still supposed to be simple but cool at all times amp; pleasant all the time? Sexist garbage. Hollywood and its so called liberalism & acceptance movements. Rights for everyone, except women need to accommodate every stereotype of the perfect cool girl that never causes trouble and lets everyone tell her what to do and act. Jen, Jen, Jen how dare you be complicated and not like the paps.
These statements are so condescending. I guess we’re seeing Theroux’s dark side instead of Jen’s. And really, “she isn’t as happy, and she’s far more complicated?” That’s such a disgusting thing thing to say. So what if she’s “complicated”? She has the right to be as “complicated” as she damn well wants to be. Is Theroux’s sources saying he can’t stand it if a woman’s not happy and smiling all the time? Well suck it up buttercup. You dumped the woman who’s not “complicated”.
Yes,
Since he’s so artsy you’d think that her being “complicated” would be appreciated.
His scene is Uncle Terry. It’s not so much being edgy and arty as it is boundary pushing and self congratulatory.
The edgy art scene is great imo, but only when done right. Stripping down to raw emotion. Not exploitive and criminal.
^^^^ x1000 cosign
O think he’s just saying she is not really as carefree, as the “Happy California blonde” as she portrays herself. She might be an unhappy person deep down and try to play the role expected of her in public.
Anyway, Justin stayed long enough to learn all her media tricks and he will use them to prevent becoming the bad guy or to continue her poor Jen game. I’m guess.
This seems plausible. Complicated is a nicer way of saying unhappy, controlling, refuses-to-change for the sake of a relationship, obsessed with her PR image, etc.
Her talent and career don’t warrant her having the level of public attention she’s spun in to lucrative endorsement deals, but the crafted PR image keeps the money rolling in.
She has the powerful PR folks behind her. If she chooses to move away from the Poor Jen storyline after 10 years, that would be a welcome change.
God forbid a woman actually experience emotions? I don’t get it. People are complicated and multi faceted. This is exhausting.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree, Anne. He comes off as such an a-hole.
I’m with Lainey on this one – I think he’s a habitual cheater and is leaking like a maniac to get ahead of the narrative and try to put the spotlight on Jennifer instead of on the fact he probably can’t keep it in his pants.
Yeah totally. I’m not a Jen apologist or anything but dang, we are allowed to not be happy all the time and God forbid, complicated. No one is slamming him for not being happy and easygoing. I would be really naive to think she’s happy all the time. That’s life and reality.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Frankly, if she really is “more complicated,” it would make me like her better. I’ve always found her a bit bland, so a bit of complexity would make her a lot more interesting.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
As for him, he is a teeny-legged poser with creepy friends and shoe-polish hair that doesn’t match his beard.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Same. She has quite a dry sense of humor, so revealing a darker, more complicated persona makes her more interesting to me. Basically…fork you, Justin, is what I’m saying.
Its sexist plain and simple. She got dragged after Brad cheated on her and looks like she is once again going to get dragged with “cool” boy Justin.
And live in NYC. And hate LA. Oh and probably an artist. Who went to NYU.
The “LA-NY divide” stories are baffling. Their preferred locations and accompanying personalities were WELL known prior to their marriage. They dated for four years. It’s so weird. It definitely sounds like Justin making up a story to cover up for something else. I’m ollesning toward it being Justin’s fault since all of these stories make such a point of saying he’s above it all and above Hollywood.
Not sure what my autocorrect was doing but that was supposed to say “I’m only leaning toward…”
Hi, Hh. I wondered about what they learned about each other in all their dating years, too. Did he not notice that she preferred the LA life and her tight-knit group of friends? Did it go over her head that he preferred NY and his artsy, edgy crowd? Yeah, I think there’s more to this, too.
I’ve always been curious about how legal these tropical island marriages are – Jerry Hall + Mick Jagger, anyone? In any case, wouldn’t they be classed as a de-facto/common law couple, even if their marriage is not considered legal?
I thought they got married in Bel Air, no?
There are no common law rights in California, nor in most states.
@minx: Yeah, i’m pretty sure they got married in her backyard.
We don’t have common law marriage laws here in California. Plus it seems that this never really lived together either. Hopefully it’s true they’re not married and they can just wash their hands of each other.
Didn’t Jimmy Kimmel officiate? So the whole no marriage license plus talk show host could cast on the legitimacy
Actually I think it’s true. When they were dating they split their time between LA and NY. It seemed like they spent most of the time in LA when they got engaged. Plus Justin got a career bump from their relationship. He also spent a lot of time on location in other cities.
I don’t believe this pre-emptive strike at all. Though I really believe a shoe is about to drop hard. He is messing with one of the queens of working the tabloids, love it or hate it, the girl knows how to craft a story. Angelina is good at it too, but during the triangle, JA was a master victim and built an entire career on this. Remember the photos of her with Brad’s mother “caught” in the car? She has a foil now, so I wonder what she will do.
I grew up on both coasts and though my roots are New York, the back and forth has never stopped. Some of my siblings and relatives are on the West Coast. There are a boatload of New Yorkers in LA. After a while, the back and forth seems normal and the flight time is a shrug.
They can fly in the lap of luxury, privately any time they want by calling up friends, leasing, the studio, agents whoever. Private planes can be arranged with no effort.
And poser boy knows his edgy self loves living in the lap of luxury and loves private planes. He is so full of it. The more this narrative is pushed, the more I side eye him.
Yep, MRose, It really sounds like the other shoe is about to drop, and I hope it drops squarely on his shoe-polished head.
The real reason hasn’t been exposed yet. This LA/NY lifestyle difference is old news to absolutely everyone and is NOT the story. I think it was over, she had a timeline and plan with “their” publicist Huvane to roll out the break-up. But he jumped ship to benefit himself in some way and/or he’s done something so egregious that she was forced to change her timeline.
Maybe he was sick of the PR image and games, and decided not to play along this time? She and Huvane had a plan, JT wasn’t planning on being the newest baddie in the Poor Jen act.
I’d like to see her to stop shilling and try acting in something that isn’t Rachel Green Plays X on the Big Screen.
If he truly thinks he’s Mr Talent Hipster, why does he waste his time on Hollywood crap? Time to try his hand at being Sam Shepard Mark 2 and write for the stage. See if any of his family’s literary talent shows up in him.
So being ‘complicated’ is a dark underbelly? Obviously she’s got her persona and she sticks to it – most celebrities do, it’s their brand. Calling it a dark underbelly makes it sound like she’s got body parts wrapped in plastic wrap in her freezer or something. He’s coming off like real douche here – has she even said anything to ‘put her spin’ on the story? I’m seriously asking. The Naomi Watts thing was probably floated by Justin to make himself look good. He really seems like a man/child skeezer. Sounds like he got with her for the career boost (I’d never heard of him before JA), played the long con and then quickly lost interest – or she realized what he was about and said F it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But who wants to be married to a ‘brand’?
Aren’t you describing all of Hollywood marriages though? Most celebs have their own brand/persona. But presumably their spouses get that and see the real person.
I sound like I’m defending him so to be clear I think this is all bs he cheated and is gaslighting…but I also think what he is saying has some truth because it’s exactly my impression of her. She’s both boring banal superficial but insanely obsessed with her image to a neurotic extent. I mean if they weren’t in fact married they did the People covers as a publicity stunt. The engagement photos etc. maybe she’s just never off.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That has always been the thing about her. Her image is far from the reality. She and Chelsea Handler had a lot in common until Chelsea effed up somehow. JA isn’t nearly as chilled out as she projects.
When they say complex, they mean emotionally and is hard to live with. That has been said over and over. Driven and business oriented and very ambitious with some neurotic tendencies that include being very controlling.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This describes my bf of 18 years. She is Gone Girl cool until you really get to know her and then it’s so different. She is a neurotic, insecure, egotistical person with an explosive temper. As long as she is the center of attention she’s kind, protective, generous, loyal…everything to reward her “inferior” ladies in waiting for their unquestioning devotion. You know, the more I think about it the more I think this probably describes Jen to a t. My friend is about a thousand times more beautiful than a Hollywood actress however and that’s also a huge part of the problem. Drop dead gorgeous people live in an alternate universe and they learn early that some rules just don’t apply to them.
You do realize @enough its Jen being trashed, not Justin? Actually think the blurb is not only sexist but is very condescending toward Jen because she didn’t give up her life for Justin. This isn’t Gone Girl, its Hollywood once again dragging the woman because she won’t give up life for others and acts on her own.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve got no side here, just saying, Jen and her image is cryptonite to another kid of artist.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@The Original G, but yet he was with her for 7 years…..Okay. I think this is pure deflection and something is about to come out about artsy boy. Otherwise, why not just wish the best for one another and stop leaking shite.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If you’re bored with something, you don’t hang around for 7 years. He enjoyed all of the perks of her fame and now he’s acting like it’s beneath him?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s the “brand”. Yup, I couldn’t find the right word but yeah, this is it. I’ve known JA the actress since Friends. IMO she’s been looking the same for 20 years or so? Same hairstyle, silhouette, face, facial expressions when serious/funny, you name it. Same safe range of acting skills in all of the movies I’ve seen with her. Average actress with a very well crafted and safe image that makes millions. But based on her image not necessarily acting skills. Funny situation overall. #gossip
A very good analysis, I think, Shannon.
I had to look up pokey for an additional meaning because around here it means “slow” or “jail.” So their source is British maybe?
Lady T: “pokey” or more commonly, “poky”. is used in Britain, Australia (where I am), New Zealand and possibly other countries, too. We use it to describe a building, house, room etc., as being *uncomfortably small, cramped*. I hope this helps. Older Australians sometimes use “pokey” to mean jail, but I’ve never heard the term used to describe someone as slow. Lots of us say, “He’s so *thick* he thinks Australia is in Europe. “
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ Annakist:
Thank you! Another word for my vocabulary.
I can only imagine how claustrophobic their “pokey” NYC apartment was.
Apparently he bought a neighboring apt. and was breaking through walls/floors. Due to this (noisy) construction, and the fact that JT was playing his guitar all night, and was letting his dog howl (alone) at all hours, as well as obstructing the neighbor’s access to his own property, this said neighbor is (or was) suing him. Don’t recall if it is settled yet, but boy, was this neighbor PISSED.
Pokey can mean small and quaint. Simple. No frills. It is usually said with a little disdain.
This whole thing is weird. I have no idea why they even got married.
Same. They knew each other for years, they had to know what the other was like.
Yeah, this whole break-up smells bad and I am reserving judgement until the real story comes out. I have a feeling it’s ugly and Jen’s people will get it mopped up before any more damaging leaks. The last thing she needs is another high profile break-up.
Yeah, she’s complicated etc leads me to believe his next partner will be younger, less famous and more available. And artsy, for sure. Manic pixie dream girl preferred, is my guess.
Maybe he’ll date the girl who was on bachelor and then went weed farming. someone like that.
Complicated = “less compliant and forgiving than I’d hoped”
I feel this on a deep level.
Maybe he and Dane can double date. I’m picturing a 19 to 25 year-old next.
….agree with CB and brunette.
So shes boring but complicated too, ok? I don’t think Jennifer comes as easy going at all she seems very stuck in her ways but he knew that, he liked the idea of getting his shoe polished hair out there and it worked he’s busier than ever. I think a 3rd party is involved (on his side) it’s all a bit fishy.
“Shoe polished hair” lol.
Whatever his douchiness, she chose the marry the guy. Whatever her LA-centric life, he chose to marry her. They were engaged longer than they were married! They weren’t kids. These two remind me of the joke about the leopard-eating face woman: ‘I never thought leopards would eat MY face,’ sobs woman who voted for the Leopards Eating People’s Faces Party.
There was no reason for these two to get married other than they wanted to get married. Red flags all over the place, yet they still went through with it. That’s on both of them.
This narrative is more believable for people breaking off an engagement. Not two people were together for 7 years. I don’t buy it.
Someone cheated and was caught by paps is my guess – he’s rumoured to have been slinking out on her for a long time now. And my take is that she likes her comfort zone and has anxiety when she’s out of it. We know she has been seeing a therapist for decades so perhaps living with her wasnt all unicorns and rainbows. And thats ok…rich people have marital issues too
If it was caught by the paps the photo would have come out by now. I’ve yet to see any true evidence of his cheating other than BIs and posters.
Man, *something* must have happened because it’s certainly getting quite nasty really quickly.
he probably has a gf already who he wants to introduce to the world
Maybe he gave her herpes. that happens all the time with regular people. Maybe he’s about to be exposed as sexual harasser. I dunno, but something sure smells here.
I am wondering if it is a serious gf. Something is afoul here. A pregnant mistress?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Darla i wondered if he had harassed someone, too. His association with Terry… Jen got wind of what was coming down and wanted out.
I think that he is into blonde women. I don’t think that he is into brunettes, with the exception of himself. He is just as vain and superficial as she seems to be. Yes, he comes from a family of writers and is a screen writer, but look at the fare that he produces. I doubt he’s at home reading Chekhov. He looks (and sounds) like a cliche of an edgy guy from an 80s sitcom.
Most of his partners have been brunette, really dark hair.
Maybe Justin is making sure he gets out front first as he knows what Jennifer’s pr is like. Regardless, the whole thing will be interesting.
Fran, If the first couple days are any indication then this will indeed be interesting. I’m here for it, too. This is gossip gold.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maybe in today’s climate Jen was finally like “you know what, it’s not a good association.”
Justin pouts about art and “how you and your LA liberal friends don’t get it. I’m staying in NYC where I can remain a closeted Republican who masks it was expensive clothes from 2003.”
if a republican has to stay closeted, it reflects worse on la and the “liberals”, but really leftist totalitarians in la. just my two cents, but what do i know? i’ve just known people killed for their beliefs.
Justin Theroux and Justin Timberlake may be the same person. Exhausting, acting edgy and complicated.
Just admit you get bored easily and that married life is not for you.
Agreed. Both are “men of the woods,” which might as well be code for mediocre dudes who think they are way more talented then they actually are, who are scared of being upstaged by women and pose hard as edgy, urban, rugged, artists.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sounds like Justin really wanted to be with someone who is totally not Jennifer Aniston, but still enjoyed the perks of being with her while secretly complaining about her LA crowd and whatnot. He sounds more like an ungrateful manchild idiot than a man ready for marriage. Not an Aniston fan but I did love her in Horrible Bosses I hope she revives her comedic career and smashes this asshat and his silly projects out the water!
Petra Collins is his rumored fling. She is half his age and everything Aniston is not. It was in the news yesterday but has since gotten buried.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh, that’s interesting. Petra is kind of the antithesis of Aniston.
Yeah, his last Insta was with her, and she is everything Aniston is not, including about half her age. Takes Terry Richardson style photos, no less. I can see there being friction over his new crowd and her wanting nothing to do with it, at least. I mean he’s nearing 50 ffs, it’s ridiculous. But, yes, I think cheating is involved. So, I read the Insta pic in three possible ways: innocent (hmm…), the split announcement was not planned so he didn’t anticipate anything being read into it, or she dumped him for cheating and this pic was a nasty jibe. I don’t think either party wants the cheating narrative to take hold, but Theroux seems particularly invested in getting ahead of it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Petra looks like the ultimate poser.
@justbitchy she’s not a poser at all, she’s more or less the real deal– she’s a celebrated fashion photographer, she gets paid the big bucks. Directs music videos too and I heard she created a pilot for Adult Swim.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Interesting.
There’s the source. Petra is barely 25 and her own narrative is “artist curator”. She wanted to make sure Justin became officially off the market. The age difference skeeves me out.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This rings true and makes sense- the source is his current fling, trying to paint JA as a villain and shower JT with compliments. And clearly not a person wise to PR.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
ETA: Not what I expected.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ditto
Wow, I had to look up who Petra Collins was and she’s certainly “unique” looking.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She has shot him before for an Italian fashion magazine, and he LOVES the “gritty” fashion crowd. I don’t like her style because I think it is derivative and lacks originality. Nan Goldin did it better and less try, but the fashion industry is always looking for the next cool thing that seems anti-establishment. Where vulgar masquerades as streety and real and EDGY dammit. There is no depth to her images, and they are as superficial as she is. Lots of open leg panty shots. Oooooh so wrong and slightly pedophilic and provocative just as the metoo moment happens.
Ugh, the pretension is just too much.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love your take on things, magnoliarose. I just can’t see Aniston being down with this “edgy” crowd at all. Of course, she didn’t “fit into his life” if that’s what he really wanted. But he knew this from the get-go, so he definitely does not come across well here.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m exhausted looking at her pictures.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ditto on the exhausted, LAK. Reminds me of Alexa Chung.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Of course she is more complicated than she seems. Most people are. If Justin thought he was marrying this sunny California girl who was bubbly and outgoing and that’s it…..then that’s on him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreed. I’m one that likes everyone involved within the triangle that never seems to want to go away…but this is making me feel especially defensive of Jennifer Aniston. It reeks of misogyny to me too. I lost my shit when I made a mistake and went the DM and read that disturbing article about how JA is so unlucky in love. ORLY? Lets take a good look at about a dozen (at the least) other celebs love lives..male and female.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She isn’t what she seems. She’s not always happy. She’s complicated. She’s human ffs!
He’s coming out swinging so I’m very certain he’s got the skeletons ready to fall out of the closet.
I’m no Aniston fan. Never have been. Her real estate flip skills and business teams are incredible. That’s as far as it goes imo. But, still she’s human. And Justin’s team marking those traits as something negative will not go well. He knew her. And if he didn’t, he shouldn’t have rushed out of 1 relationship and into another so quickly.
I totally agree. They were a couple for a long time before they got married. The idea that he JUST found out that she’s a real human being and not a multimillionaire blow up doll is ridiculous.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
P.s. I freaking love lainey’s mom’s chines e New year forecasts. Just wanted to put that out there.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Huvane doesn’t have the “power he once had”. I’m surprised he has not come out in force denying any of this. He denies the dumbest stories all the time. But nothing here. Not a word. Some are saying that Justin cheated. Did anyone consider that after 7 years or so that they both know a lot about each other behind he scenes. I’m sure he know a lot about Jennifer as she does him. Only thing is some scandal about him doing anything is not going to be as big as his revelations regarding her. he is not a big name player. She hasn’t been with anyone as long since her first divorce. So Theroux knows things. And besides that he has a lot of friends in the business too. I actually think more of his friends are influential than her’s. So if he talks.. there could be problems. Maybe these bread crumbs are there to tell her to play nice or he won’t.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Eh. I think JA has been around far too long for there to be skeletons that JT is hiding, there aren’t even whispers. While it is good reading, I don’t buy the story that he is somehow warning her to back off for his silence.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My take on JustJen is exactly the same as it’s always been: they were good friends with benefits, not in love, no grand passion. They decided to marry because he wanted a career boost, and she was sick of the “poor Jen, can’t keep a man” storyline. She couldn’t care less if he messed around, as long as he was discreet, and didn’t embarrass her. When his cheating became more blatant – there have been blind items about his side pieces for more than a year now – Aniston didn’t want to look like a dishrag (again) so she called it quits. IMO, this has been over for a long time, but they are only now announcing it.
Huvane overplayed his hand, especially with Aniston’s and Paltrow’s ridiculous PR narratives the last few years – as P.T Barnum famously said, “always leave them wanting more,”Huvane saturated the market – only “In Touch” weekly and few other rags maintain the constant Aniston barrage, although the divorce will certainly change that.
Sounds about right.
I like Jennifer and wonder if she is as baffled as I am as to why people are so obsessed with her love life or lack thereof. For the most part, I think she is liked, so hope this little pseudo hipster’s career takes a hit. People split all the time….at least she has a tight circle of friends and never has to worry about money. He sucks.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Aniston is a mediocre actress at best – she doesn’t have the chops to be a serious, acclaimed film star, which is what she’s always wanted. I wish she would give up show biz, and concentrate on real estate – that’s where she really shines! She would mingle with a completely different set of folks, and, maybe, find a stable, nonartsy, non showbiz fella who would treat her right.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Brad Pitt is why she is still obsessed over.
She isn’t always happy and is far more complicated smacks of gaslighting her for a failing relationship when Justin is failing to meet her expectations of how this marriage was going to succeed. If he’s screwing up in NY she’s not happy and things just got complicated. That’s on him, not her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
darn that aniston for being a real human being and not a cyborg! so complicated! what a darker underbelly!
He got what he wanted from her: fame, money etc. and now he no longer needs her. He is a first class opportunist. He dumped Heidi for Jen so it was just a matter of time til he did it again. Narcissistic behavior. But Complicated? Who isn’t? Next time, Jen, stay away from a man who is living with another woman. It’s only a matter of time before he cheats on you too.
she knew what he was and married him anyway. why did she do that? she married him to prove to everyone else that she could hang onto a man – and in the end he dumped her. this was never a real marriage anyway – just convenience for them both – at least the fakeness is over and justin can be free without her and vice versa
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is def the behaviour of someone desperate to get ahead of an expose on his cheating. Make her look like she drove him to it with her complicated and boring LA ways.
He’s a loser as is anyone who hangs with that rapist/pedo Uncle Terry.
Well Jennifer was hanging out with perv Richards too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Didn’t Uncle Perv Terry take pics of their wedding??
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes the did take “wedding pictures” and he took the first pictures of them as a couple. So she was very much Hanging with Richardson too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And she married him knowing he hangs out with pervs and that he’s a try hard hipster. And she hangs out with his perv friends and supported his artsy fartsy edginess persona.
That says something about her too.
@sunnydee: Shall we just rename him Edgy McEdgerton already?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well well well.. Justin this is how it goes. you are the bad guy now. before you were an upgrade. You were better than Brad Pitt.. you were unique; interesting and you junk bounced around in your jogging pants and got so many excited. You were a writer that got what was it $500,000 for doctoring scripts..
Now they knew you were a douche. Jennifer was once again tricked by a loser. Your people are leaking this and that; trying to make her look bad. I never had a doubt he wanted this released because she was dragging her feet. She does that with all breakups. Never thought they were this hot couple. But posters on this site need to take a walk and read what they were saying just a few days ago before this happened. Such spinning and twisting.
Yes, quite a lot of people thought he was Mr. Wonderful, so much better than BP, and that theirs was a fairytale marriage.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And just imagine that was just 3 or 4 days ago. Life and opinions change so quick. Wonder if they were still together if those people would be calling him the names they are not.. I say NO
that means that jennifer isnt that smart not to see what kind of person justin is. they were together for 4 years before they got married and she couldnt see what kind of person he was?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She knew what she was getting by the time they married. He has been a cheater from day one. He’s been this way.
What I smell is this.
Someone is pushing that they have been separated for a long time. It has been over forever. He’s been over it forever. They were never compatible. He’s always been an EDGY downtowner. He withers and dies if he crosses 23rd.
They are pushing this very hard.
So that when his new lady is presented it can seem like a Lindsay Ben situation. Remember how his people pushed the very same lines.
Lindsay and Ben have more in common. Lindsay and Ben are both smart. Lindsay is a career woman with goals and is interesting. It doesn’t matter if it is true, they are making sure we know its true. Only Justin is taking it steps further and taking us there instead of using innuendo as Ben did.
This is going to be someone he’s been rumored to be linked to, and someone above said, Petra Collins. Could be.
Excellent hypothesis. I’m behind it 100%.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I brought up Lindsay and Ben further down before I saw your comment. I was saying he probably has his own Manhattan “cool girl.”
The difference is Ben was outed as a cheater before his girlfriend was introduced and as soon as he tried to present the “new girlfriend” narrative Jennifer Garner immediately hit back and leaked that they’d been having an affair during the marriage.
In this case, Justin is getting the jump on crafting a narrative before he has been outed as a cheater or having a girlfriend. It will be interesting to see how it unfolds. Will Jennifer want people to know if she was in fact cheated on again? Will she leak that information or let people come to their own conclusions after he is seen with a new woman?
Her fans will side with her either way (same was true for Jennifer Garner), so leaking an affair would really just be to strike out against him. He started slinging mud first though, so it’s not like he doesn’t have it coming if he did cheat.
I’m glad that Justin is playing Jennifer at her own PR games, good to see him not sitting back like Brad and letting her control the unluckest woman in love story.
If Brad had the guts to tell her off, she would not have spent 10/11 yrs attacking Angie or getting her friends to do it.
Her best acting was done giving interviews as a dumped wife, pity they don’t give Oscars for that, because that was her only chance.
She is a player that got played, purchased two apartments in NYC, combine and removated it, then use the excuse of the Paps, in NYC. sold them at a lost, because they served her purpose of fooling Justin, that she was going to spend part of the year in NYC.
The man is not an idiot, getting a new Mercedes Benz, top of the line motor cycle, hair plugs, tanning sessions, an allowance and all the perks of an A lister.
Bet she is not going to pull the same crap, that she pull on Brad, because if this is just the start, Justin is not going to sit back and let her run all over him.
If Jennifer lips are moving, she is lying, AD is her latest snow job, now they’re embarrassed, because she used them again to advetise her house, reporters are such starf****rs, you’re doing an interview with only one, when it was suppose to be two people, and no trace or personal belonings of the husband, guess they got fooled like everybody else.
If Brad Pitt had said anything about her negatively that would have given her more things to get pity on. As it stood Brad and Angelina pretty much pretended she didn’t exist. There are no pictures of Brad with her since their divorce. NOT one. Even when they were at the same events. That tell you a lot. He made sure not to be photographed with her. Never a bad word. So in the long run I do think He and Angelina did the right things. Same with Handler. What made that fall flat was Angelina’s lack of acknowledgment. When you have moved on you don’t spend time on the person you moved on from. Brad moved on after that divorce. No need for him to go there. If he had that would have given gossip and the press another road to go down. Even in that interview when he said he was living a boring life. They made it about her. Even though if you read it he was saying it was him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maybe her fans flooding his Instagram made him turn the tables.
Yes.. I think he got tired of them attacking him and said OK enough; bets are off.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s an orange poser, but he isn’t stupid. He really cares about his image, so I don’t think he will go gently into the night. I hope she doesn’t expect that.
If she strikes back in the wrong way, it will support his narrative and give him more room to complain, and he can go cold if he wants and say he wanted to adopt and she wouldn’t. Or some lie like that. He can dig at her image.
Angelina hardcore fans will do the rest of the work for him.
There are a lot of wrong ways this can go down.
One of old theories of why brad left the marriage is because Jennifer Did not attended his movie set when she had free time . I don’t know if you guys remember that. That they became distant partner.
I see the same thing here…. my bet is that Jennifer is a nice girl but her own defect is not compromising on leaving her comfort zone whether she is single or married. I think all parties might be nice people.
I believe Jennifer has some insecurities leaving her comfort zone.. that’s why she is on loop for same thing.. guys please don,t understand me wrong, I am a creature of habits too. But I do my best to be with my partner despite having great friend and my parents to take care of.
Men as women sense the effort and appreciate if someone do their best to be with them.
My take is that Jennifer promised Justin of equal stay but did not keep the promise and he got tired of being alone.
Maybe brad and Justin did not feel they are her first priority . No crime here from any part but a clear different objectives case.
Please guys don’t compare the divorce of Angie and brad the same as brad and Aniston.Brad did not leave his family, brad got kicked out of miss behavior… he begged Angie to stay by his own rep words.
If you are a creature of habit (I AM TOO) then don’t get in a relationship with men that have interests that go outside of sitting at home or at the pool. Another thing I notice is they mostly socialized with her friends. Jason Bateman and his wife have become her new Courteney Cox and David A. Courteney seems to be for once putting her life and relationship first behind Jennifer. She jetted out of town to be with her guy.
Yeah I do get you very well, I think maybe she tries but fails to successed in balancing couple vs personal priortiers. I don’t blame her. distance relations take special devotion, consideration and deep care to survive..
When she finally called quits with Arquette the theme was Cox was sick and tired of being the only adult in the room. I’m amazed Cox stuck it out so long with Aniston to be honest.
Always difficult to be in an unbalanced relationship. If one person wants their partner to be present for them (be in their home, go on their vacation with their friends, etc.) but isn’t willing to be present for the other person? Isn’t willing to make the effort to spend time in the other place to support the other partner? I can see that being exhausting.
With distance relationships, it is too easy to say, “But you’ll be working while I’m visiting. Why should I fly to visit you and spend time alone while you’re at work?”. Missing the point of being there, spending time in their city, being there to welcome them home at night after work, to make those slices of time count whenever you can. To make the effort.
Don’t get me wrong I’ve always thought he was a jerk, a pretentious hipster creep , a poseur,and a user. I also see where he’s coming from about the LA NY thing. Married people have to compromise. They have the resources to be bicoastal. If she really did refuse to be in NYC that wasn’t fair. Of course it’s possible there’s another side to the story.
Oh and it would be hilarious if they never actually married considering the press she milked out of that whole thing.
I think she fools herself and her partners into thinking she can get on board with their lifestyle and be flexible, but she just can’t. She likes what she likes and she needs to accept that she can’t change that longterm.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
precisely neither of them compromised on anything and people are shocked that the marriage broke down?
I hate to defend him, but I think he compromised more than she did. She does not compromise. She maybe wants to, but she doesn’t. He even changed his look and everything because she wanted him to and she was very invested in his career taking off.
You have to compromise. I learned it the hard way, and I am not especially inflexible. I am stubborn as a goat though and would find myself digging my heels in for no good reason in romantic relationships. My husband became frustrated and hurt, and it was also a way of pushing people away. It is a very effective method. I have worked through it because I love my partner more than having my way. I don’t think she can do that.
It is also a way of testing someone else. If you love me, you will give up everything you love to be with me. I never did that, but for some people, total surrender is required. The more the person has to give up, the more they demand.
If Justin prefers an uncomplicated woman, I’d suggest a blow-up doll. I like Jennifer but she has the worst taste in men! She goes for cheesy douche-balls and I hope she can chill in Cabo with her gal pals and take a lover if/as she needs. Not a bad life, if you ask me!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her best bet is to not respond. I fear she is too petty to let it go, but he is the one that looks bad here. If his team is the one that keeps leaking about him being so edgy and her being “complicated,” it’ll be apparent to everyone that he is the d-bag in the situation.
And I said this on one of the posts yesterday, but she has never come across as particularly happy, in my opinion, so that quote makes no sense to me.
“She isn’t as happy as people think” is something you’d say about someone like Reese Witherspoon or Jennifer Garner. Aniston has never had that sort of cheery disposition. She has talked a lot about being in therapy. She has always seemed like a self-help book, work-in-progress kind of girl.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The quote says she’s not an “easygoing girl,” I was just responding in kind, not trying to infantalize her, which is why I initially referred to her as a woman. Although I doubt it would bother her to be called a girl. She is always talking about her girlfriends and girls’ nights.
If anyone sounds complicated and exhausting, it’s Justin. Honestly, I hate it when guys expect women to be cheerful, happy sunny upbeat people without anything complicated going on. People like that have no inner life and would be enormously boring on a long-term basis (if they even exist and aren’t simply figments of the male imagination). Justin’s bored with Jennifer, or he dislikes the fact that she’s a woman with a life and experiences that lend themselves to a little complexity. Which is it, Justin? God, he seems awful.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He sounds like a jerk.
Yep- how tone deaf can his leaker be? She’s complicated- my eyes about rolled on the floor. Justin isn’t complicated? Honestly, I can believe that neither was willing to budge re living arrrangements, and both looked in the mirror and went “why are we doing this?”. This bit about “dark underbelly”- I agree he’s trying to get ahead of something. Tho why would Mr Edgy/Hipster even care?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
^ Yes!!
The lawsuit with his neighbor is really getting heated. The defendant has been taking pics of Theroux’s windows and the outside of his apartment (Theroux captured it on security camera). I think Jen has been afraid to stay in his apartment since this lawsuit began last summer. The defendant even let the Daily Mail enter the building and film the storage area with Theroux’s clear storage boxes were on display and other public spaces were also filmed. Prior to that his apartment had been under construction for 2 years and they stayed in hotels while in NYC. Theroux has also simply been working non stop all over the world last year. He may not want her visiting when he’s involved with his work. I’ve read he takes his craft incredibly seriously. Even his ex complained about his immersion into characters and his mood in between.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She does not come across as easygoing to me at all. Nor happy-go-lucky. Just as he doesn’t come across as edgy or artistic. Maybe those are the images they think they project.
I never thought she seemed easygoing at all either. But he knew this a long time ago so to bring it up seems off to me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
i think jennifer cares more about her “image” than anything else and people can see through it – putting on a front 24/7 must have been exhausting for justin to put up with
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Brad – too much weed and alcohol
Paul – former addict, had to get out, because he did not want to want to become an addict again.
Vince – hook up with a college kid to get out.
Molly Sims husband – hook up with Molly
John – announced the break up in a magazine.
John – went back for seconds and had to dump her on TV to get rid of her.
Etc, Etc.
Justin – tired of pretending and made a break for it, now he will be tarred and feathered.
would not be surprise if he is a father in less than a year.
Courtney Cox better watch out, or her boyfriend will dump her again, Chelsea Handler is of no use to Jennifer, because she is off TV, so now it’s Ellen’s turn.
I’m not reading anything I haven’t read a million times before about them? There are no deep revelations here.
I’ve not a fan of Aniston’s past media persona or her work. But seriously, sometimes people just break up because they don’t like being together. Do we really need to make one side a villain?
Call me a conspiracy theorist — several new posters on these JA threads that really, really seem to dislike this woman a lot and repeating the same threads A) she didn’t put him first B) she conned him into thinking she would stay in NY C) she never came to see him D) she did Brad dirty with PR. All with supporting responses from even newer names.
Yes, I’m new, but I lurk. Recently discovered that apparently PR people use chat rooms to prop up stories so now I have a tin foil hat on.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh, please!…
Anyone who thinks Aniston is easy going or easy to deal with, down-to-earth, low maintenance and “NOT complicated at all” has to be on PCP.
Ha! So true.
Lol. You don’t get where she is by being simple and empty-headed.
Page Six must have money to burn. Can you imagine a grown man telling anyone that, much to his SHOCK, that an actress isn’t, in her real life, who she appears to be in the characters she portrays in a TV show or movie?
Everyone in the Entertainment industry is not what they seem. It all comes down to image & how to profit from it. That’s why publicists exist. To hide who they really are if it hurts their public persona & to hype their clients. Everything is perception,if you don’t personally know these people. No one but those in their lives know what these two are really like.
The timeline is awfully funky. Given they separated around the end of 2017, I think they agreed to announce it formally to coincide with the Architectural Digest spread, to up the profile of the house since they will probably sell it and split the proceeds. I would imagine print pubs like AD would need a lead time of at least 3 months, if not more, before publication. So some time between when the shoot was done and now something happened.
I would love it if JA had this secret dark side and she was femme fataling it up on both coasts. Disappointingly it’s surely him, bangin’ some little hipster chick. And I bet the jumpoff is the one leaking to Page 6. That item has a whiff of the kind of thing the “other woman” (lol) has been told by the wandering dong husband, to me. How dreary.
Yeah, you’re right. I was wondering why he would be doing this. It’s his side piece. You nailed it.
Oh she must be so young to be this dumb.
“And I bet the jumpoff is the one leaking to Page 6. That item has a whiff of what the “other woman” (lol) has been told by the wandering dong husband, to me.”
You mean like Justin and Jennifer Aniston did to Justin’s ex common law partner???? Jennifer was once the jump off too and I’m sure she believed Justin when he told her lies about how immature, dumb, and boring his ‘roommate’ is. Please women fall for that, we too are vain.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That would explain why the source’s quotes are so catty. If it is his jumpoff, the subtext is “she’s not easygoing like me. She is complicated, unlike me.” Maybe he has found himself a Manhattan “cool girl” like Ben Affleck did.
He is so hip
Yes. PAINFULLY hip.
In all honesty, I always thought he was gay. No straight man I’ve ever met has had artfully arched eyebrows like his.
Two words. Sean Connery.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is a gossip site, we talk different openions and analysis not a support forum or fan page. Right?
They are adults. Who got married and divorced. They shared their story with public and we are tearing them apart as usual as all other couples lol
Report this comment as spam or abuse
One of the only reasons I like it here is that it isn’t a stan site. Blind devotion is hard for gossip fun.
That’s not true there are other women that people trash around here.
Eh. None of this makes sense. You have two grown folks who dated for five years and the marriage busted apart after two years.
In my opinion it’s probably a combination of a number of things, first and foremost they probably didn’t communicate well. And the whole she’s not what she seems angle – methinks someone is tying to insinuate that she is a bitch (for lack of a better word). Which after five years of dating – you should know what your partner is really like.
Justin probably thought he was getting Rachel from friends and instead he got Jennifer Aniston.
Jen likes her “edgy” guys, and I think initially guys like Justin and John Mayer are attracted to her because she comes across as laid back and sunny. But eventually they are left wanting. I always think of John saying that he didn’t want to spend his youth petting dogs in the kitchen, and that is totally Jen’s lifestyle. Petting dogs in the kitchen, Mexican food on weekends, circle of girlfriends she has had forever, yoga, Smart Water. And there is nothing wrong with any of that, but it sounds like it’s the kind of lifestyle that would make an “edgy” guy crawl out of his skin. The only depth he would get from her is her problems, and that’s no fun. I have no doubt Jen could find a guy who would pet dogs in the kitchen all day, every day with her, but I don’t think she would be attracted to him. Can’t help who you love, and that sucks.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They most likely got a confidential marriage license, which I’ve read can be done at least in some counties in California. But it is interesting if they never actually married.
Also, they had an ironclad prenup as well, so I doubt there’s much to squabble over. They’ll probably just split.
I do wonder if he cheated on her, since he cheated to be with her allegedly. (And of course she allegedly cheated with him and her boyfriend prior to him. They say that you lose them like you get them.)
His skinny ties and his skinny legs in skinny jeans are just kind of ugh. I don’t know either of them personally and I don’t much care what they do, but the skinny everything is not a good look for Justin. His deal, my lack of appreciation.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m over it, unless we find out something really juicy. So far it’s just talk and nothing that couldn’t be predicted years ago about these two.
I do wonder why Huvane has been somewhat slow off the starting block and hitting back on these Page Six stories, which come from JT’s side. That has me interested. But in a few weeks we’ll get a soft-focus People cover: “Jen: How she’s REALLY doing.” It will talk about her girlfriends and house and will have nothing interesting.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The only angle the media was interested in is her being attached to Brad Pitt again. That is off the table. So no this story is not going to last much longer; unless some other shoe drops.
“He’s very focused on himself and his craft”….no wonder she isn’t easygoing or happy and she’s complicated!
Right? That line jumped out at me too. I think it was meant to be a compliment, but just reveals how insufferable he must be.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So many random thoughts popping in my head.
Remember the time he said he said he had an audition for Friends but overslept? I think that was a direct putdown of Jennifer. Also, he piped up when Brad and Angie split? I thought it weird for him to pipe up.
Aren’t we all complicated, and have unhappy phases?
Jen could’ve been angry over Naomi W. pic if they weren’t spending much time together.
The newness wore off and Justin gravitated back to his home; I think it was that simple.
He had no reason to make a comment about their split. You won’t hear Angelina or Brad making a comment about them. Neither did when they got married either. He knew that would be a headline.
Well this isn’t going to change my opinion of either of them; I always thought he was looking for a come-up and Jennifer entertained it because why not.
No one thinks he’s going to return to his long suffering ex girlfriend ?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He may try, but good lord I hope she wouldn’t give him the time of day.
She’s way too good for him and seems to enjoy her career as an event stylist out of the spotlight. Apparently she’s very talented, and she’s beautiful.
It’s really bothering me how he’s throwing Jen under the bus in all these article. Justin, don’t. There’s no need for this pettiness, also he tries too hard to be seen as ‘edgy’ and it’s really not happening.
“He’s very focused on himself and his craft. ” So? should she had left everything for him? there’s something called compromise.
“And Jen is not the easygoing girl she wants the public to think she is. She isn’t as happy, and she is far more complicated. ” … isn’t everyone like this? I don’t think someone really believed she was as she appeared on tv 24/7.
Granted, I’m not an Aniston apologist (I hate her Poor Jen narrative and pity parties), but he’s becoming increasingly annoying the more he tries to justify himself and his edgy art. GTFO Justin.
What’s really interesting to me is how on the nose the blinds seem to have been. Both blindgossip and enty (whom I thought generally made up his blinds) had the goods on the demise of their relationship, and with an accurate timeline. Both insist cheating was the main reason and I believe this, if only because the LA-NY difference was there from day one.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This why Gawker had to be stopped. Too much truth-telling.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Stop trying to sound like an insider mag, if you are tell us who you saw Justin snogging or shut it. You have an agenda and it’s clear as day without smog.
It will all backfire on him.
I don’t know, I think they can both walk away with no damage. As Original G said up thread, JT doesn’t seem to care about the minivan majority. This isn’t Ben Affleck who has kids and is still trying to make superhero movies, so he can’t alienate a certain demographic. And JA looks fine, happy, okay… I think she’s good with letting him go. But I guess we’ll see if there is a tawdry angle hidden somewhere.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh no don’t throw poor little innocent Jennifer under the bus, only she is allowed to throw others under bus.
Pay back is a bitch. How long before her witches start attacking Justin, then he can make an appearance on Howard Stern, after he gets his allowance/alimony, which he earned.
Yes, I hope he learned A Lot about her PR games while they were together so he can bury her like she deserves.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Page six says this was Justins doing so I’m guessing he has some other famous or semi (New York type) woman and I hate to repeat it again – SHE’S PREGNANT…
I wonder when JA’s PR is going to respond ?
She’s lucky that Twitter basically forgot about John Mayer and six children. People want Brad and Jennifer to get back together even tho he cheated on her. I think he would be down for it because he’s all about image and People love Jennifer. Even if they secretly know she’s a fake ass.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I always thought it was a PR or bearding relationship. So the relationship was genuine? Huh.
I agree. It was a contractual relationship. She hardly looks upset it is over. Nor did she care when he was gone. The timing is about right for it to end. I never thought they really got married so if no license I am not surprised.
She is either gay or wanted to get over poor Jen. He got his career jump started.
It was clear he knew nothing about her just by that fuggly engagement ring.
Also other exes have mentioned her emotional baggage. Nothing new.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That ring….SO bad. At least we don’t have to see that anymore.
I don’t buy the NYC angle, celebs who live n NY are papped way less, they can actually live quite anonymous lives if they chose to as NYers don’t give a shit who you are just get out of their way. They both love the attention and seek it out, plenty of people as famous as them who are not ‘hounded’ many of their pap shots were staged when they wanted a story.
If you don’t want to play the game, don’t play the game but stop with the anti-gossip bullshit, they live for it, it makes them feel important. In the end just two people getting divorced, boring, but I have to admit they serve the gossip so I eat it.
I think the whole “complicated” thing is so sexist. If a man is described as complicated, it usually isn’t considered a bad thing. It usually implies depth or that there’s more to him than meets the eye. However, describing a woman as complicated almost always implies some fault in her character. I don’t like either one of them, but I just had to say that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
FrequentLurker, a million times yes to you.
I just posted the same thing which I wouldn’t have bothered to do had I seen your post.
No one wants to hear this but I wish she would just be real with who she is. She’s a lesbian. Nothing wrong with that. She would get so much support if she came oout.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“And Jen is not the easygoing girl she wants the public to think she is. She isn’t as happy, and she is far more complicated.” I’ve always sort of wondered about this, that the happy-LA-beach-girl persona had a darker underbelly.
Oh, come on. Of course she’s complicated. She’s forty-nine, not fourteen.
Most people who’ve lived lives and had forty-plus years of experience living them, are complicated! Expecting adult women not to be complicated should have gone out with the 1950s rules of Being a Good House Wife.
Slating an adult woman for being “complicated” has got to be up there with slating the sun with being hot. Come back to me when you find a forty year old who’s not complicated – there’s a story. (On second thought, don’t come back with her. She bores me and I don’t even know if such a person exists.)
She’s a lesbian. Lesbians are very complicated for men.
I don’t believe that Jen’s people or Justin’s people are feeding anything to anyone. This is easily the hottest story right now, and every rag in town is trying to get clicks for it. All kinds of fake “sources” are coming out of the woodwork, making up juicy stuff just to get page views. It surprises me that CB hasn’t figured this out yet.
You’re surprised??? I don’t trust most leaks after the initial story because everyone wants a piece of the pie.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No. I said that I’m surprised that CB hasn’t figured out how it works yet. Wow. It’s like you didn’t even read my post before clicking the reply button.
@Julie
Ummm that’s what I was referring to. It’s like you didn’t read my post and immediately was looking to argue.
Wow. Look at how he’s throwing her under the bus. No doubt he or his “friends” are leaking these stories and knowing those NYC hipster types they have been waiting with baited breath to do this to a woman they probably see as shallow and vapid and spoiled. He’s disgusting.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly. The only problems she had is that he fell inlove with someone else.
A side note that no one wants to admit or even play with is that she’s a lesbian.
Complicated means lesbian
What is the point of making numerous comments calling her a lesbian?
Who cares if either are gay? That stuff doesn’t matter anymore.
I’ve always found Jennifer Aniston to be highly overrated and don’t get her appeal, but she and Justin were together for a number of years before they got married. If he’s such a hard core artist and hipster, why would her supposed dark underbelly shock and upset him? He hangs out with Terry, the perv, Richardson for God sake. She presents herself in the way she always has. It isn’t shocking to hear that she’s got more than one aspect to her personality, as she is a human being and not just the brand she sells. Why did a hard core, New York hipster/artist (pretentious much?) get involved with her in the first place ? I think he’s been cheating the whole time and is trying to disparage her before it all comes out. He’s always struck me as such a sleaze. I just hope she doesn’t go on a five year interview rampage on how “uncool” he is and allowing the whole “poor Jen” narrative to continue. She’s successful and seems to have a great group of supportive, friends. She can live her shallow L.A. lifestyle and he can go back to being the deep, amazing human, who can only function in NY. She’s clearly better off.
If you step away and see them both as “brands” doesn’t this storyline give both what they want?
~ Jen is an evolved, straight-haired, sun-kissed California yoga-new agey mavin of drugstore face creams and puppy lover.
~Justin is a dangerous, adventurous associate of avant-guard artists and thrift shop reclamations of expensive watches and old jacket to brood in.
Huvanne is really earning that money….
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, it does give each of them what they want. The losers are Jen stans who are too invested in her, and who have had to whiplash from loving them as a cool couple to now demonizing him. Because in their minds it’s all his fault.
If it was just the bit about him preferring the NYC art scene and her being complicated, I’d agree with you. But the actual quotes include a lot more animosity towards her.
“He’s really bored by her whole Hollywood crowd.”
“Jen is not the easygoing girl she wants the public to think she is.”
“Team Justin” is all but calling her fake and shallow and I don’t think she’d approve of that narrative.
Yes, KKB, that’s what’ll give him back his Soho street cred and get her the empathy of boring shallow minivans moms who still frost their hair.
Without conflict there’s no story.
The tides changed a lot guys after# metoo #Times up everyone & every star agent is very carefully playing or protecting his business w/o exposing his dirty games. I think Justin will win the pr game here maybe he knows huvanne games as he played with him on Heidi.
I read people article and he cuts all roads on her, to me I read this as a contract with expiry date been dragged on by her pr. He’s burning the ground.
I went over to People (I’m trying to avoid housework) and yes, his “sources” put out the story that he wanted to end it, she didn’t. But she had told friends it was over, had been for a long time. Sounds like she was fine living the way they were, separated but not ending it. He forced the issue. So, make of that what you will.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
IMO, it means a sidepiece that’s serious.
Maybe he did not wanted to look like a cheater if he found someone new. He knows this narrative will hurt him very bad . He’s no brad Pitt.
Maybe he does not want to look like a cheater if he found someone new. He knows this narrative will hurt him very bad . He’s no brad Pitt. Can not survive it.
Welp, this got nasty fast.
He needs to be quiet. It’s not making him look good.
