Jamie Foxx walks off Sportscenter interview after question about Katie Holmes

So, Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes are dating. It’s safe to assume we all know this, despite their best efforts to keep everything on the down-low. When an ESPN reporter attempted to get some intel on the pairing from Jamie over the weekend, he got completely shut down.
Jamie, who was taking part in a celebrity basketball game on Friday as part of the NBA All-Star weekend festivities, sat down for an interview on SportsCenter to talk about the game. Anchor Michael Smith seemed to want to know more about Jamie’s off-the-court game. Michael referred to photos taken of Jamie and Katie spending part of their Valentine’s Day together engaged in shooting some hoops, stating “I know you prepared [for the game] because I saw pictures.” He then asked, “Did you and Katie Holmes play basketball for Valentine’s Day? Like some real Love and Basketball?” That’s kind of a skeevy, unprofessional question, right? Apparently, Jamie thought so too. He visibly rolled his eyes and then wordlessly removed his headphones and microphone and walked away. Handled like a champ, if you ask me.
The game was a celeb-packed event. Jamie played for Team Clippers, along with rapper Quavo, Flea from the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Arcade Fire singer Win Butler, Black-ish‘s Miles Brown and OITNB‘s Dascha Polanco,. Common was one of their coaches. Jamie’s team was pitted against Team Lakers, which included Justin Bieber, Nick Cannon, Stranger Things‘ Caleb McLaughlin, and Property Brothers star Drew Scott. Black Panther’s Michael B. Jordan coached. Jaime’s team won 75-66.
E! News reported that Jaime’s daughter was among the fans who helped cheer the team to victory. According to an attendee, “He was stoked about playing and really pumped. Jamie got switched out and he came over to the crowd and jumped up on a chair and made the crowd start chanting ‘Jamie!’” And on Saturday, Jamie continued celebrating the weekend, taking part in an impromptu three-point shootout with NBA star Byron Scott, that he handily won.
As I’ve said before, what Jamie and Katie are up to is their own business. If they want to shout their love from the rooftops, more power to them. If they want to keep thing to themselves, that is their right. I think the ESPN anchor was out of line by asking about the relationship when the focus was on basketball, as most basketball fans couldn’t care less about Jamie’s love life. I am glad Jamie’s team beat the Biebs too!
Dude, man up. Is she your lady or not?
Why should he “man up?” It’s no one’s business.
I think it was rude of them to ask him about Katie Holmes; yet there they are being nosy and invasive into his personal life and totally off topic.
It was beyond rude.
Why should he? Jamie has never been one for talking about his personal relationships. Why should he start now? How often did he speak of the mother’s of his two daughters. His private life is his private life, period.
He did man up clearly and protected her and their relationship. There’s nothing more ‘manly’ than that. Protection.
No no no, you have it all wrong! If she was just some woman he was banging, he would laugh it off. That he walked off shows he cares so much about her, he wants her privacy protected! This means they are serious! Yes yes yes. Besides my husband and I get flack sometimes for being in mixed relationship, multiply that by a million for them. Go on DM comments, you will see he only dates white women, etc etc. Go Jamie! I wouldn’t be surprised if they elope
Good on Jamie. He shouldn’t have to answer to his personal life if he doesn’t want to. He handled it with class imo.
I agree. I’ve always l liked him and this makes me like him more!
I hate the hypocritical celebs who get huffy when asked about their personal lives after posting their babies on IG or whatever. But this is not that. These two made is abundantly clear that this isn’t up for discussion. There are barely any pics of them together, that takes some effort. What did this moron think would happen?
How is walking out handling it like a pro? Just say no comment or something similar, so the interviewer looks like a jerk and not Jaime. I think walking out of an interview just because of a single question about a relationship is classless. People want to know about it. Doesn’t mean he has to answer, but he has to know people will ask about it.
Because he has every right to walk away from an uncomfortable situation. Maybe he knows his temperament and it was best for him to walk away.
It also shuts down the interviewer continuing the same line of questions until he either gets an answer or a bad reaction from Jaime. Good for Jaime for totally shutting it down. As I tell my grandchildren – nunya- nunya business.
I love them together so much. That photo where she’s looking at him is everything. I hope they’re happy and if they want to keep whatever they have going private, then people should respect that.
Me too!
That picture is super cute.
That lady in the background giving the knowing smile is all of us.
OK, here’s my suspicion. I bet these guys have it written in when they agree to do an interview that they aren’t to be asked about their relationship. As for why, I am SURE Katie Holmes does not want to deal with another big old public relationship. I mean, this is the first time we’ve seen either of them even asked about it. So I suspect he walked off because the contract was broken, as is his right.
There is no “contract” before one interviews a celebrity. A publicist can say, “Please don’t ask my client about X,” but there is no signed legal document forbidding journalists from doing their jobs–asking questions. I am a journalist, by the way. A few months ago, I interviewed an actress on one of the top shows on network TV. I was never told I couldn’t ask her a particular question. Other journalists were there as well, and many did ask invasive questions about her love life. She simply didn’t go into detail about things she didn’t want to go into detail about. I also recently requested an interview with a novelist. I wanted to speak with the novelist about one of her older books, but her publicist asked if I could mention the newest one as well. I said, “Sure.” However, this is not a legally binding contract. Just a publicist’s request.
I doubt Foxx tells people not to ask about Holmes because that would be acknowledging they have a relationship, and he clearly doesn’t want to publicly acknowledge that. At most, his publicist requests that journalists don’t ask about his personal life. But journalists have jobs to do, and the journalist’s boss may have instructed him to ask anyway. What if, in fact, Foxx had gone into detail about playing b-ball with Holmes? That would have been a major scoop and worth the risk in the journalist’s eyes. It’s part of a journalist’s job to ask questions that make people uncomfortable. If they don’t like it, they don’t have to answer, or they can leave. Sometimes I tell people upfront, “If you don’t want to answer something, just skip it.” But it’s part of my job to ask.
Co-signing @WTW. I too am a journalist. I always strive to be respectful and not ask stupid questions. However, it is a journalist’s job to ask questions. I agree that the producer, Managing Editor or Assignment Editor may have instructed the reporter to ask Jamie Foxx about Katie Holmes. At this point the cat is out of the bag. Everyone has known for months/years that the two are dating.
Foxx is perfectly within his rights to walk off as he did. But I don’t think that will defer reporters from asking about their relationship in the future. It may have the opposite effect and act like catnip and actually spur some people on.
It’s up to Foxx and Holmes to decide how to proceed. The simplest course of action might be to say, “No comment.”
Questions like that are asked because people are curious about celebrity couples lives together. It is what it is, and this won’t be the last time Jamie will be asked questions he might not want to talk about
I think it’s possibly because of the Scientology cult. I think that they don’t want to invite problems by going public and I have no idea what sort of agreements were made for her escape.
I agree CO$ is at the back of this. I read not too long ago that they still had CO$ members going through the bins of the two creators of Southpark because of that Xenu episode they did, trying to find private info to publish against them. this was in 2011, the episode went out in 2005 or 2006. Scary stuff.
THIS. Scientology people have a tendency to disappear. Like that leader’s ex wife. They are hounded once they leave the cult. No doubt Katie is number one on their ‘enemy’ list. To this day, Nicole Kidman doesn’t talk about Tom Cruise. Wonder why.
That makes so much sense. I, too, would like to know more about them, just because of course I would, I like celebrity gossip. So it has been sort of annoying that there is nothing to tell. But, thinking about it from this perspective makes it so much less annoying. I know, I know — as if I had a right to be annoyed at all! It’s a tricky line, but I absolutely draw it at nosing into the lives of people who could be hurt by an evil cult. They are cute and I wish them the best.
I mean there were rumors about a contract that said she wasn’t allowed to date anyone publicly for five years after the divorce…who knows if there’s anything to it…
It seems pretty clear this is a couple that strives for privacy, the interviewer knew that and asked anyhow…..I suppose he could have responded “none of your business” instead of just bailing.
Everybody knows, Jamie! Why is this such a secret? Also, I don’t really care!
That’s Jamie. He’s almost too gay to function. – Mean Girls Burn Book
They’ve been dating a long time and I think it’s probably not Jamie who wants to keep it private–I think it’s Katie. Katie lived such a bizarre, traumatizing PUBLIC life with Tom Cruise where everything she did was on display because of Tom’s freaky narcissism and those Scientology goons. After experiencing something like that, and STILL being in the public eye today, would make me want to keep my private life locked down as well. I bet Jamie understands that. The way they look at each other is very sweet and sure, everyone does know they are together, but they clearly don’t want their relationship invaded, they make an effort to keep it private and stay away from 90% of public attention and people should really respect that. The woman survived an appalling and likely emotionally abusive relationship with her ex who is also a deadbeat dad and if she wants privacy with her ‘new’ (not so new!) man, give it to her.
Katie is very secretive and always has been, nobody knew she was engaged to Chris Klein for a long time. With Tom he had her and Suri on display all the time.
On a side note Katie and Jamie presented together at the AMA awards 2000. Jamie is either drunk, or high or both, it was so funny.
the internet is a great detective.
