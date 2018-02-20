Kendall Jenner: ‘I’ve always been the worst hypochondriac’

Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians dealt, in part, with Kendall Jenner’s anxiety. At one point during the show, she calls her mom, Kris Jenner, panicked because she feels sick and Kris offers to come pick her up to seek medical help. Kendall has been working for various fashion weeks and according to her family, fashion weeks prey the worst on her:
On Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the 22-year-old opened up about the toll her modeling career has taken on her – and the ways she’s learning to cope.
“Kendall struggles from anxiety, and I think she has so much going on that she gets herself really worked up,” explained momager Kris Jenner. “Kendall gets the most anxious during fashion week, or when she’s traveling a lot. Trying to juggle it all is overwhelming.”
After seeing a doctor, Kendall was surprised to learn she’s not actually anemic.
“I think you think you have everything,” said Kris, 62.
“Since I was a kid, I’ve always been a hypochondriac,” Kendall admitted. “I’ve always been the worst hypochondriac. But now I have to try and be a big girl.”
But Kendall’s anxiety wasn’t just limited to her health – and it had been building up significantly in recent years.
“There’s a lot that happened this past year, starting with like, Kim’s robbery,” she said. “Then I got robbed, and I had my stalkers. That’s why I don’t really like going out anymore. That’s why I don’t tweet, that’s why I don’t Instagram. That gives me anxiety, too. I swear, it’s the craziest thing.”
“Anxiety is all mental, so you have to try and find your ways around it,” said Kendall. “I try and maintain it, but sometimes it’s out of your control. But I think I’m very blessed to be in the situation I’m in, and every year that I do fashion months it gets a little bit easier. It’s really exciting. I still look forward to it every year.”
It does sound like Kendall is trying to cope with her anxiety, which, ultimately, is the important part. Remember the discussion around Kendall getting a gun was all about her desire to feel safe. This makes a lot of sense in the context of her quote about “anxiety is all mental,” she’s looking for ways to ease her mind. For the record, I’m not condoning or condemning owning a gun to feel safe but acknowledging that Kendall probably thought it would give her peace of mind. Like having Kris in Milan for Fashion Week, she seems comforted by the knowledge that someone/something is there.
As for her hypochondria, there is a direct correlation between that and anxiety. Although I would not have phrased it as, “I need to be a big girl,” I do think that’s Kendall’s way of saying she is confronting her hypochondria as an extension of her anxiety. And let’s face it, she is allowed to discuss her disorder any way she pleases. Some of the techniques she uses to help her manage her anxiety are sound bathing, acupuncture and mediation. I’m glad it’s proving effective because it sounds like she was starting to isolate herself from the outside world.
Photo credit: WENN Photos
OK I know I’m a terrible person for saying this here – but seriously – what are those lips?
I know, ugh.
I hate that she is turning her beautiful face into Kylie. She is SO pretty.
This just shows me how insecure they all are. Something is always being “fixed”.
(Except Kourtney, who actually looks the best out of all of them).
Ugh. Those are hideous.
She was a pretty young woman before she started messing with her face.
And I’ve had anxiety related issues for years, so sympathy for that, but she’s still dull as dishwater.
I have bad anxieties so I feel for her. You realize it is all mental, but knowing that doesn’t make it any easier. I meditate, walk outside, eat healthy, and get plenty of sleep and manage to avoid using meds. Anti-anxiety pills make me depressed!
My daughter has anxiety too and exercise is her outlet. She is afraid of both fainting and planes too. That’s the first time I watched that show but it made me feel for her mother (who I know from this site is considered evil!). It can be so hard to help someone with anxiety.
Both mum and i have anxiety. And i think i felt it since i was born. My normal is low state of anxiety.
You don’t fight it, you work out more and try to sleep well and just accept that we live in a crazy world and some people are more sensitive.
I don’t actually believe anything this family says, but maybe this is for real. Or their explanation why she’s not modeling anymore…
I’ve had several different forms of anxiety (all at once), and I found the book “Anxiety, Phobias, and Panic” to be nothing short of LIFE-CHANGING. You can actually change the way you process information and cut off your anxious reaction before it occurs. The only caveat is that you must follow the book’s instructions religiously. If you are lazy about it or skip a recommended step, it won’t work. If anyone is looking to be freed from anxiety, try the book. It gave me my LIFE back.
I’ll have to look for that book.
I see it available on Amazon. I hope it helps you! I had social anxiety too, as well as PTSD, GAD, and thrown in just for good measure – a phobia (of deep water). Life was not very much fun. But the good news about anxiety is that it is not genetic or chemical (only a predisposition can be inhereited) – it is developed and/or learned condition, and therefore it can be CHANGED.
@ThenThereIsThat Same. I’ve had panic attacks and I’ve been prescribed meds before, but I never wanted to be constantly medicated and now I don’t take anything except low potency CBD oil some evenings. I just deal with a pretty constant state of stress and anxiety. I try to get plenty of sleep (which is hard when you’re so anxious you lie in bed for hours thinking when you should be sleeping), I eat pretty healthy, I take long relaxing baths, I work out, and I take supplements and vitamins like 5HTP. But I just always have this thought in the back of my mind that something bad is going on or going to happen, or that I’m not being a good enough person or doing the right things. Mine is at its worst when I’m traveling (like trying to go on vacation and relax, ha!), because then I’m always worried that our house is going to burn down or get robbed or our cats are going to get sick and die or something is going to blow up at work or any other number of terrible things, so I really feel for her with her lifestyle. It can’t be easy.
In that case, it’s a good thing she sees a plastic surgeon so often.
The more plastic surgery she has the more she looks like the rest of them and then she can kiss her modeling career goodbye!
Yes! Now she suffers from the Kardashian Klone syndrome!
For once I can identify with a Kardashian/Jenner. Social Anxiety is just awful, mine has gotten so bad that I get anxious if I have to see even my closest friends most times.
I had a really mean joke that went something like “Is that why you spend so much time around needles?” But in reading that she’s truly struggling with anxiety I feel a little bad. I’m also extremely anxious and it’s hard to cope sometimes. I’m glad she’s confronting it head on and I hope she finds some peace. Yoga, Kendall. Yoga. No gun needed.
Anxiety can take over your life. I was always a “worrier” but after my dad died it got so much worse. I sometimes feel like I am afraid of everything. It is all mental but for the person suffering, the fear is so real. I can worry about the dumbest stuff and have to remind myself that it’s ok. It’s hard though.
She’s the most exhausting of them all and she doesn’t even do anything.
I got ptsd tho so anxiety sucks. Still don’t connect with her in her blantant attempt to make herself seem more like us normies.
That face and those dead eyes have no place on a high fashion runway or ad campaign/magazine cover. Surplus Kardashian here is probably nearing over as a model, considering I’m seeing quite a few recent issues of major fashion magazines that aren’t marred by the sight of her anywhere in them.
P.S. also I’m highly sceptical of this so-called ‘anxiety’, that family is known to tell porkers about medical conditions and she probably thinks claiming to have anxiety makes her more ‘interesting’.
How do you know a Kardashian is lying? She’s speaking. But sure. She has “anxiety”. And “doesn’t go out”.
I’ve also noticed fewer photos of her. She has absolutely no pizazz or personality and I think people are finally catching on.
I feel bad for her because anxiety is no joke plus she was also suffering from acne just a couple of weeks ago which can cause more stress and anxiety because of her job description but I do hope she stops messing up with her face.
Anxiety is the worst – I hope she is able to get proper help and the issue isn’t just exploited for tv. It can be so crippling, and I genuinely hope she can find ways to cope with it.
Having said that, it’s sad that someone who herself struggles with mental health issues would so easily inflict negativity on others on social media (referring to her bullying of Sofia Ritchie, in particular the awful horse post).
So average looking, even with the new lips.
I think she is beautiful. And I loathe that family.
For the person who said she isn’t doing anything, Kendall travels the world as a working model. She’s fairly successful in that regard. Why would she make this up for attention?
Anxiety sucks and it is a chronic problem for many people.
“Why would she make this up for attention?”
The answer lies in the last two words of that sentence.
I find it interesting how many people take something a Kardashian/Jenner says on that show at face value.
lol ikr? I’ve never seen an actual episode and even I know they routinely lie about things , as do most reality show people. Surely we can’t still be that gullible?
“But I think I’m very blessed to be in the situation I’m in, and every year that I do fashion months it gets a little bit easier. It’s really exciting. I still look forward to it every year.”
Good sweetheart. You try to enjoy, anxiety and all, because it doesn’t last forever and soon you’ll be tweet-bitching about how the young girls have it so easy, and they’re not real models lol.
