Will Jennifer Aniston keep the cloudy, quartz-y engagement ring Justin gave her?

I’m genuinely enjoying all of the vintage gossip around the Justin Theroux-Jennifer Aniston split. Part of it is that I just enjoy nostalgia, especially gossip nostalgia. Also I genuinely forgot some of this stuff! Like, it took me hours to remember that Justin Theroux used to have a bald spot back in 2011 and now he doesn’t. I forgot how Justin ALWAYS wore jorts when they vacationed in Cabo. And I forgot how much everyone hated Jennifer’s giant quartz-looking engagement ring, and I forgot how she hid the ring for months.
Justin and Jennifer got engaged in August 2012 when he (allegedly!) proposed on HIS birthday. It was October before we saw the ring, and we saw the ring because Jennifer and Justin posed for a paparazzo in Santa Fe, New Mexico – those are the photos I’m re-using in this post, because lordy, they were super-posed. Even back then, I questioned everything about the ring, because it didn’t look like a real diamond, and the setting and everything just made it seem like a cloudy, quartz-y cocktail ring rather than a diamond engagement ring. If you want to have a quartz engagement ring, so be it – there are some really pretty quartz rings! But Jen’s PR tried to convince people that Justin had shelled out millions of dollars on this “diamond” ring. And very few people bought it, and I suspect even fewer people believe it now. Well, here’s the good news…? Jennifer gets to keep the quartz!
In the wake of the news of Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux’s separation after two and a half years of marriage, the former couple now face the unpleasant task of having to divide their assets and shared property. But what about Aniston’s huge diamond engagement ring?
“The engagement ring pre-dates the marriage, and therefore is Jennifer’s separate property regardless of whether it is mentioned in the prenuptial agreement,” says L.A.-based attorney and certified family law specialist David Glass, who’s not involved with Aniston and Theroux’s split. “As long as the parties get married, then the recipient keeps the engagement ring.”
Aniston previously told the New York Times that the huge diamond sparkler, estimated at around eight carats, took some getting used to.
“It’s a rock, I know,” she admitted. “He rocked it up. It took me a while to get used to it. I’m not a diamond girl,” she added. I’m more Indian jewelry and stuff.”
The couple became engaged on Aug. 10, 2012 after more than a year of dating. Theroux popped the question on his birthday and Aniston was photographed wearing the rock in question nearly two months later when Theroux visited her on the Santa Fe set of We’re the Millers. The couple announced their separation last Thursday.
People Mag has more in that article about how the division of assets will probably look. As we know, Jennifer had a good pre-nup, and I’m pretty sure her assets are covered, and almost everything was just in her name alone. Maybe the Bel Air mansion was in both of their names, which is why she’s unloading it now – they’ll sell it and divide the profits and that will be his “settlement.” I still believe that he’s probably angling for a bigger payday though, the kind of payday that comes with a signed non-disclosure agreement. I hope the quartz makes her happy! (It never made her happy – she only wore that ring half the time in public, if that.)
I don’t like that ring. It’s too big.
way too big. Doesn’t even stay in position properly.
It’s an ugly thing anyway, looks cheap and doesn’t even sparkle. I’d sell it asap.
My sister in law has a big ring (not compared to that ring obviously) but she says hers is hard to wear bc it catches on everything, she scratches her face with it and it caused caliousis on her fingers. Bigger isnt always better
And poorly cut, which is why it looks like quartz.
If your fiancée isn’t into diamonds, is more of an Indian jewelry kind of girl, why saddle her with such a monstrosity? Right from the start, one or both of them were trying to show off, to no one’s benefit.
They actually use a lot of rose cut diamonds in Mughal jewellery and they “foil” the back of the stone to give it more brilliance. So, if she’s going to keep it, she should maybe have it reset as a pendant in that style. This one is a bit too much for me, but you get an idea.
http://www.alaintruong.com/archives/2011/10/03/22228398.html
I thought she meant Indian as in Native American lol.
@Hikaru: you could be right. My brain did rose cut+yoga=India lol
Yeah. I think even she was hinting at that lol!
I’ll bet, though, that she loved the idea that Justin couldn’t resist buying her such a giant rock as a token of his fleeting affection.
snort!
use it to bedazzle something and call it good.
After a certain size, diamond rings just start looking like something you’d buy at Claire’s Accessories for 12$.
That’s exactly how I describe jewelry celebrities wear. The jumbo rings and earrings some of them wear look like cheap costume jewelry from Claire’s. There’s a point when big is too big and looks ridiculous
Agreed. I’ve always hated huge rings
Agreed. I think Justin was f*cking with her when he bought it. She handed him a platinum card and said it’s time you put a ring on it, cabana boy. He got her a big old passive-aggressive hunk of quartz.
LMFAO!
Hahahaha
There is a closeup of the ring with the People article, and the stone is actually quite lovely. I really like that old-fashioned rose cut style, though it’s true it doesn’t sparkle as much. But, yeah, she’s too tiny for that gargantuan stone. I can’t even imagine resetting it. She should just sell it. As for the house, I remember reading a long time ago that he contributed 500K to its purchase. I suspect she paid for his apartment reno, so maybe they’ll call it even.
If it’s a rose cut, then the clarity is really poor. I understand rose cuts don’t have the same sparkle as more modern cuts, but I’ve seen better looking rings than that in a gumball machine. She went for quantity over quality. She had to have something bigger than Angie’s six carat emerald cut ring. So she went two carats bigger. And of course she should keep it, since she almost certainly bought and paid for it.
I’m much more interested as to whether or not they actually got married in the first place. It’s four days now and the missing marriage license still hasn’t turned up. I can see Huvane now desperately trying to dummy up some realistic-looking certificate.
She’s worth over 200 million. If she wanted to out-do Angelina’s ring with something she bought herself she could have bought a massive and exquisite stone that was noticeably better than the one Pitt bought and barely dented her bank balance.
She was pretty clear the ring wasn’t her style and she didn’t even wear it much. Why would she buy herself something she didn’t like?
I think Justin went for quantity over quality, the best he could afford. I doubt it’s worth 500K. Especially since he proposed fairly early on in their relationship, he might have been feeling the pressure of the Pitt comparisons.
I don’t think it’s a clarity issue. I think the rose cut does not provide the same degree of refraction that we are used to with modern cuts ( think Hearts on Fire brilliant cut). Here’s one nice photo:
https://www.ritani.com/blog/diamonds/rose-cut-diamonds-what-you-need-to-know/
I just found out about these California confidential marriage licenses a few months ago from my aunt who got “secret married” in SF last summer.
http://mentalfloss.com/article/70252/what-confidential-marriage-license-and-why-does-california-offer-them
In other words, JA and JT could have gotten married but their license may never see the light of day (no matter how much digging TMZ does… although, they have people EVERYWHERE!!!). I think its a cool feature (the license) that not a lot of other states offer. I wonder why more Hollywood-types don’t do this.
My e-ring isn’t nearly that big but I have a “raw” diamond ring and it’s similarly cloudy. I always assumed she had a raw diamond, which is cut but unpolished so it doesn’t sparkle, but it does emit a lovely, soft glow. I never really examined her ring so I didn’t notice it is rose cut, so it’s not really “raw” (which is supposed to be unshaped), but it still has that unpolished look.
It also flouresces blue hence the reason it looks milky under certain lighting.
Exactly!
Dang you ladies know your diamonds!
Jennifer`s hand is so old!!! LOL
Meh, you can mock now, but we all get there.
Sumire, that’s a ridiculous statement. But from your LOL I’m guessing you’re 12. I have a 12-year-old. I get it.
LMFAO!
Well…she is almost 50 so I’m not sure what else you would expect it to look like.
Oh please…old hands are experienced hands. They’ve held babies and built fences and cooked a million good meals and put band aids on boo-boos. They’ve dug gardens and painted walls, they’ve comforted feverish foreheads and held on dearly to their loved ones hands. I’m not ashamed of having old looking hands, they’ve done a sh*tload of hard work in my 65 year-old life and I’m proud of them. Just like I’m proud of my grey hairs. You’ll be there one day and I hope you learn to appreciate your hands.
Well to be fair, Aniston’s has done none of these things, Jaded. Sorry, I couldn’t resist. Mine have though, and I appreciated this comment. Sumire, pathetic comment. You may be feeling yourself right now, but age will hit you faster than you can ever imagine.
Why is this even a story? I haven’t heard of a married woman being forced to return an engagement ring. Broken engagements yes but not after marriage. It’s weird this is news considering this never came up with all of the other breakups.
I kind of love the pics from Santa Fe. Her hair is messy! its not always shiny and glossy and perfect! she has a hair clip on her purse! Jennifer Aniston – she’s just like me!!! (I have major hair envy when it comes to most Hollywood stars lol.)
How about she returns the ring, and he promises never to wear the jorts ever again?
What?? He would never agree to this.
Maybe he could promise to never again be photographed wearing the jorts.
My eyes!
I would sell it, especially if I never liked the ring. Donate the money, buy yourself a ring you actually like, etc.
Am I the only one who thinks this was all just PR – the marriage, the rock? Was’t he totally broke and barely making any movies when they met…quartz was probably within his budget.. I dunno…
Plugs are soooo edgy and New York
is it really 10 carats? DM reports it is worth 500k, but wouldn’t 10 carats cost more than that?
It depends on the clarity of the stone. This stone is of very poor clarity — and color as well. At $500,000, I found it overpriced.
Of course she got to keep it, she bought it herself! Haha.
Stephen Huvane picked the ring. He has exquisite taste.
We all know she paid for that rock of course she gets to keep it.
I’ve always side-eyed that ring for several reasons.
Having had some experience in this industry, I can tell you most custom jewelers would have set a stone of that size in a far more substantial setting, or at the very least, balanced the setting so that the weight of the stone did not cause the ring to slide around the finger. There are methods to counterweight a large stone to keep it properly positioned on the finger.
Then again, he probably went to Jared.
I have always suspected it was an heirloom.
sparrow2, it does look like one, and that would go along with Theroux’s penchant for thrifting and dumpster diving.
to add, re: PunkyMomma’s comment about the setting…my grandfather got my grandmother a beautiful peridot ring (her birthstone) back in the 40s and the stone is almost as big as Aniston’s ring’s stone, and the setting is a very delicate silver, also similar to Aniston’s setting.
perhaps back in the day, that kind of delicate setting was the usual for cocktail rings?…and maybe it IS an heirloom?…
but lol at “he went to Jared”…
PS – that ring is now in my possession, and I am always hesitant to wear it as I worry that it’ll catch on something and the setting will break, or I’ll bang it on something and the stone will chip…rings that large are very impractical, and only good for wearing for short periods where you won’t be using your hands very much.
@what WHAT?
Yes!! I am in possession of my Grandmother’s engagement ring. A very large ruby in a very delicate setting. I would be willing to bet that this is indeed, an heirloom.
Re: your Peridot ring… have the prongs checked and serviced if need be. Your grandmother probably wore that ring more than you do and managed not to break or chip it. But it’s also very much a cocktail ring / evening stone because they look better in artificial light than they do in daylight. If the setting has more than 4 prongs, it’s not going to fall out if one of them fails. Pull it out and wear it when you have occasions to do so, these things don’t get more brittle with age!
Yes, I was curious and looked up vintage rose cut diamonds. Peter Lang has some large ones that look quite similar. And are surprisingly affordable by celebrity standards. This makes a lot of sense.
@Tracking: they are likely pretty much priced at the “recut to a round brilliant” value. And because this cut is flat on the back, you’d likely lose somewhere around 75 or 80% of the weight in that case.
sparrow2, I’ll bet that ring is gorgeous.
Felicia, thanks for the tip. I think the prongs are ok…and I’d actually bet that my GM didn’t wear it THAT much…she was a cooker and a gardener and really a very active person with her hands…I don’t recall seeing her wear it much, except for very special occasions. which is when I wear it, too. usually just to family functions where people who know her can appreciate it. I think my hesitation comes from a woman I used to babysit for. her engagement ring was a HUGE emerald-cut emerald (notoriously “soft” gems) that stuck out from the setting and she was always worried about whacking it on something and having it split/crack.
PS – the other reason I don’t wear it much is that it only fits on my left-hand ring finger…THAT finger. as I’ve been with the bf for a LONG time, and the peridot is very light green and almost looks like a diamond from a distance, I’d be afraid I’d have to deal with “OMG YOU GUYS ARE FINALLY GETTING MARRIED” over and over. lol
I have now reached my maximum saturation level on this story of JA divorce.
I do like the purse on #1 photo. I’d take the ring if she doesn’t want it anymore.
Btw, she needs a new hairdo. Or a more Carmel color.
That’s all I’ve got.
The purse is Chloe Zara had a great dupe last year.
Wasn’t that the “Jennifer” bag from Tom Ford? Maybe I’m thinking of a different one…
I still don’t think it’s a diamond! I can totally see her being all “quartz conducts the love vibes through the ether” when she chose it.
I’ve never cared for that ring, too big and an odd stone.
He gave it to her, they got married, it’s hers. I’m pretty sure the rule is you give it back if the engagement is broken, unless it was gifted for Christmas or a birthday or something. Unless you simply want to give it back, which if I were her, I’d probably do. And if he declined, I’d sell it and donate the money.
I would buy myself a trapiche emerald slice, have it cut to the same outline and have the diamond mounted on it as a doublet.
Or a flat ruby slice, have it engraved with something that means something to me and do the same. The diamond would act like a magnifying glass
What a great idea!! You clearly know your stuff.
It’s a passion and a profession in my case. And I have a great love for the weird and the wonderful, which is usually far more interesting than what people get fed as “what they should have”.
No jeweler would set 8 cts in a cheap setting like that..its quartz.
Surface luster is clearly adamantine. As much as some of you hope he gave her quartz, it’s a diamond from that alone.
Hock it, get that twenty bucks!!
All I can say, is I always thought that stone was cr*p. If it’s a diamond is a poor quality one.
I think the reason that the stone isn’t sparkly is because it’s rose-cut. People are really into rose-cuts lately, but stones cut that way just don’t refract light the way a brilliant cut does.
Rose cuts don’t sparkle. They are basically a cabochon with the top bit faceted rather than domed. For any gemstone to sparkle, imagine a skylight where the light enters (the crown) with mirrors positioned underneath at the correct angles so that the light entering the skylight bounces from mirror to mirror and then gets directed back out of the skylight to your eyes. A Rose cut is like a skylight with no mirrors behind it.
Ugly, gaudy stone. Cheap looking setting. Just embarrassingly bad.
