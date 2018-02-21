Will Jennifer Aniston keep the cloudy, quartz-y engagement ring Justin gave her?

London photocall for 'Red Sparrow'

I’m genuinely enjoying all of the vintage gossip around the Justin Theroux-Jennifer Aniston split. Part of it is that I just enjoy nostalgia, especially gossip nostalgia. Also I genuinely forgot some of this stuff! Like, it took me hours to remember that Justin Theroux used to have a bald spot back in 2011 and now he doesn’t. I forgot how Justin ALWAYS wore jorts when they vacationed in Cabo. And I forgot how much everyone hated Jennifer’s giant quartz-looking engagement ring, and I forgot how she hid the ring for months.

Justin and Jennifer got engaged in August 2012 when he (allegedly!) proposed on HIS birthday. It was October before we saw the ring, and we saw the ring because Jennifer and Justin posed for a paparazzo in Santa Fe, New Mexico – those are the photos I’m re-using in this post, because lordy, they were super-posed. Even back then, I questioned everything about the ring, because it didn’t look like a real diamond, and the setting and everything just made it seem like a cloudy, quartz-y cocktail ring rather than a diamond engagement ring. If you want to have a quartz engagement ring, so be it – there are some really pretty quartz rings! But Jen’s PR tried to convince people that Justin had shelled out millions of dollars on this “diamond” ring. And very few people bought it, and I suspect even fewer people believe it now. Well, here’s the good news…? Jennifer gets to keep the quartz!

In the wake of the news of Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux’s separation after two and a half years of marriage, the former couple now face the unpleasant task of having to divide their assets and shared property. But what about Aniston’s huge diamond engagement ring?

“The engagement ring pre-dates the marriage, and therefore is Jennifer’s separate property regardless of whether it is mentioned in the prenuptial agreement,” says L.A.-based attorney and certified family law specialist David Glass, who’s not involved with Aniston and Theroux’s split. “As long as the parties get married, then the recipient keeps the engagement ring.”

Aniston previously told the New York Times that the huge diamond sparkler, estimated at around eight carats, took some getting used to.

“It’s a rock, I know,” she admitted. “He rocked it up. It took me a while to get used to it. I’m not a diamond girl,” she added. I’m more Indian jewelry and stuff.”

The couple became engaged on Aug. 10, 2012 after more than a year of dating. Theroux popped the question on his birthday and Aniston was photographed wearing the rock in question nearly two months later when Theroux visited her on the Santa Fe set of We’re the Millers. The couple announced their separation last Thursday.

People Mag has more in that article about how the division of assets will probably look. As we know, Jennifer had a good pre-nup, and I’m pretty sure her assets are covered, and almost everything was just in her name alone. Maybe the Bel Air mansion was in both of their names, which is why she’s unloading it now – they’ll sell it and divide the profits and that will be his “settlement.” I still believe that he’s probably angling for a bigger payday though, the kind of payday that comes with a signed non-disclosure agreement. I hope the quartz makes her happy! (It never made her happy – she only wore that ring half the time in public, if that.)

2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Horrible Bosses 2 - World premiere

Life of Crime - TIFF 2013 Red Carpet Arrival

71 Responses to “Will Jennifer Aniston keep the cloudy, quartz-y engagement ring Justin gave her?”

  1. Juliette says:
    February 21, 2018 at 7:28 am

    I don’t like that ring. It’s too big.

  2. kimbers says:
    February 21, 2018 at 7:28 am

    use it to bedazzle something and call it good.

  3. OriginalLala says:
    February 21, 2018 at 7:34 am

    After a certain size, diamond rings just start looking like something you’d buy at Claire’s Accessories for 12$.

  4. tracking says:
    February 21, 2018 at 7:37 am

    There is a closeup of the ring with the People article, and the stone is actually quite lovely. I really like that old-fashioned rose cut style, though it’s true it doesn’t sparkle as much. But, yeah, she’s too tiny for that gargantuan stone. I can’t even imagine resetting it. She should just sell it. As for the house, I remember reading a long time ago that he contributed 500K to its purchase. I suspect she paid for his apartment reno, so maybe they’ll call it even.

  5. sumire says:
    February 21, 2018 at 7:44 am

    Jennifer`s hand is so old!!! LOL

  6. Louise177 says:
    February 21, 2018 at 7:45 am

    Why is this even a story? I haven’t heard of a married woman being forced to return an engagement ring. Broken engagements yes but not after marriage. It’s weird this is news considering this never came up with all of the other breakups.

  7. Becks says:
    February 21, 2018 at 7:51 am

    I kind of love the pics from Santa Fe. Her hair is messy! its not always shiny and glossy and perfect! she has a hair clip on her purse! Jennifer Aniston – she’s just like me!!! (I have major hair envy when it comes to most Hollywood stars lol.)

  8. damejudi says:
    February 21, 2018 at 7:51 am

    How about she returns the ring, and he promises never to wear the jorts ever again?

  9. Cee says:
    February 21, 2018 at 7:52 am

    I would sell it, especially if I never liked the ring. Donate the money, buy yourself a ring you actually like, etc.

  10. Hannah says:
    February 21, 2018 at 7:52 am

    Am I the only one who thinks this was all just PR – the marriage, the rock? Was’t he totally broke and barely making any movies when they met…quartz was probably within his budget.. I dunno…

  11. CommentingBunny says:
    February 21, 2018 at 7:56 am

    Plugs are soooo edgy and New York

  12. Elena says:
    February 21, 2018 at 8:07 am

    is it really 10 carats? DM reports it is worth 500k, but wouldn’t 10 carats cost more than that?

  13. sunnydeereynolds says:
    February 21, 2018 at 8:10 am

    Of course she got to keep it, she bought it herself! Haha.

  14. Luca76 says:
    February 21, 2018 at 8:12 am

    We all know she paid for that rock of course she gets to keep it.

  15. PunkyMomma says:
    February 21, 2018 at 8:20 am

    I’ve always side-eyed that ring for several reasons.

    Having had some experience in this industry, I can tell you most custom jewelers would have set a stone of that size in a far more substantial setting, or at the very least, balanced the setting so that the weight of the stone did not cause the ring to slide around the finger. There are methods to counterweight a large stone to keep it properly positioned on the finger.

    Then again, he probably went to Jared.

    • sparrow2 says:
      February 21, 2018 at 8:30 am

      I have always suspected it was an heirloom.

    • whatWHAT? says:
      February 21, 2018 at 11:01 am

      sparrow2, it does look like one, and that would go along with Theroux’s penchant for thrifting and dumpster diving.

      to add, re: PunkyMomma’s comment about the setting…my grandfather got my grandmother a beautiful peridot ring (her birthstone) back in the 40s and the stone is almost as big as Aniston’s ring’s stone, and the setting is a very delicate silver, also similar to Aniston’s setting.

      perhaps back in the day, that kind of delicate setting was the usual for cocktail rings?…and maybe it IS an heirloom?…

      but lol at “he went to Jared”…

      PS – that ring is now in my possession, and I am always hesitant to wear it as I worry that it’ll catch on something and the setting will break, or I’ll bang it on something and the stone will chip…rings that large are very impractical, and only good for wearing for short periods where you won’t be using your hands very much.

      • sparrow2 says:
        February 21, 2018 at 11:38 am

        @what WHAT?

        Yes!! I am in possession of my Grandmother’s engagement ring. A very large ruby in a very delicate setting. I would be willing to bet that this is indeed, an heirloom.

      • Felicia says:
        February 21, 2018 at 11:52 am

        Re: your Peridot ring… have the prongs checked and serviced if need be. Your grandmother probably wore that ring more than you do and managed not to break or chip it. But it’s also very much a cocktail ring / evening stone because they look better in artificial light than they do in daylight. If the setting has more than 4 prongs, it’s not going to fall out if one of them fails. Pull it out and wear it when you have occasions to do so, these things don’t get more brittle with age! :)

      • tracking says:
        February 21, 2018 at 11:53 am

        Yes, I was curious and looked up vintage rose cut diamonds. Peter Lang has some large ones that look quite similar. And are surprisingly affordable by celebrity standards. This makes a lot of sense.

      • Felicia says:
        February 21, 2018 at 12:46 pm

        @Tracking: they are likely pretty much priced at the “recut to a round brilliant” value. And because this cut is flat on the back, you’d likely lose somewhere around 75 or 80% of the weight in that case.

      • whatWHAT? says:
        February 21, 2018 at 3:14 pm

        sparrow2, I’ll bet that ring is gorgeous.

        Felicia, thanks for the tip. I think the prongs are ok…and I’d actually bet that my GM didn’t wear it THAT much…she was a cooker and a gardener and really a very active person with her hands…I don’t recall seeing her wear it much, except for very special occasions. which is when I wear it, too. usually just to family functions where people who know her can appreciate it. I think my hesitation comes from a woman I used to babysit for. her engagement ring was a HUGE emerald-cut emerald (notoriously “soft” gems) that stuck out from the setting and she was always worried about whacking it on something and having it split/crack.

        PS – the other reason I don’t wear it much is that it only fits on my left-hand ring finger…THAT finger. as I’ve been with the bf for a LONG time, and the peridot is very light green and almost looks like a diamond from a distance, I’d be afraid I’d have to deal with “OMG YOU GUYS ARE FINALLY GETTING MARRIED” over and over. lol

  16. SJhere says:
    February 21, 2018 at 10:03 am

    I have now reached my maximum saturation level on this story of JA divorce.
    I do like the purse on #1 photo. I’d take the ring if she doesn’t want it anymore. :)
    Btw, she needs a new hairdo. Or a more Carmel color.
    That’s all I’ve got.

  17. Frosty says:
    February 21, 2018 at 10:06 am

    I still don’t think it’s a diamond! I can totally see her being all “quartz conducts the love vibes through the ether” when she chose it.

    Reply
  18. lucy2 says:
    February 21, 2018 at 10:10 am

    I’ve never cared for that ring, too big and an odd stone.
    He gave it to her, they got married, it’s hers. I’m pretty sure the rule is you give it back if the engagement is broken, unless it was gifted for Christmas or a birthday or something. Unless you simply want to give it back, which if I were her, I’d probably do. And if he declined, I’d sell it and donate the money.

  19. I'm tellin ya says:
    February 21, 2018 at 10:37 am

    No jeweler would set 8 cts in a cheap setting like that..its quartz.

  20. LittlefishMom says:
    February 21, 2018 at 1:00 pm

    Hock it, get that twenty bucks!!

  21. Jan says:
    February 21, 2018 at 1:08 pm

    All I can say, is I always thought that stone was cr*p. If it’s a diamond is a poor quality one.

  22. Kristen from MA says:
    February 21, 2018 at 1:26 pm

    I think the reason that the stone isn’t sparkly is because it’s rose-cut. People are really into rose-cuts lately, but stones cut that way just don’t refract light the way a brilliant cut does.

    • Felicia says:
      February 21, 2018 at 1:58 pm

      Rose cuts don’t sparkle. They are basically a cabochon with the top bit faceted rather than domed. For any gemstone to sparkle, imagine a skylight where the light enters (the crown) with mirrors positioned underneath at the correct angles so that the light entering the skylight bounces from mirror to mirror and then gets directed back out of the skylight to your eyes. A Rose cut is like a skylight with no mirrors behind it.

  23. minx says:
    February 21, 2018 at 4:03 pm

    Ugly, gaudy stone. Cheap looking setting. Just embarrassingly bad.

