Teen Mom Jenelle Evans admits using pot while pregnant and was investigated by CPS

Jenelle Evans can’t keep her name out of the headlines. I can’t remember one positive story about her except for the healthy births of her three children. Unfortunately, now even that is being called into question as Jenelle recently addressed a positive drug test following the birth of her daughter Ensley last year. According to Jenelle, Child Protective Services tested her while she and Ensley were still in the hospital and she was positive for THC. She claims only she tested positive, not Ensley, and that she only smoked to help her esophageal spasms.
Jenelle Evans is coming clean about some of the rumors circulating her and her family.
In a recent interview on Vince Russo’s The Brand podcast, the Teen Mom star admitted she tested positive for THC-a chemical found in cannabis-in the hospital after giving birth to her daughter, Ensley, last January.
“I’m not going to lie about that. I tested positive for THC, and Ensley did not test positive. I did,” she explained. “So [Child Protective Services] were like-I was in the hospital-they said, ‘Did you smoke when you were pregnant?’ I said, ‘I did within the past 30 days. I said I have really bad esophageal spasms and I throw up every 5 minutes, I can’t even eat.’ And they said, ‘OK, some moms do that. We are not here to judge, we are writing down your information.’”
There was speculation that Jenelle was smoking pot throughout her pregnancy. There was also speculation that she invented her spasms with the help of some friends in LA who hooked her up with a medical marijuana license as a cover. The concern is real, Jenelle has a long list of drug and alcohol offenses and although it seems as though she has successfully kicked her heroin habit, she has given every reason for CPS to keep an eye on her. Coming out in front of these rumors is one of Jenelle’s favorite PR tactics. She claimed she wrote her book, Read Between the Lines, to dispel all the lies about her. So, she admitted to a bunch of stuff hoping we wouldn’t believe anything else. I’m no doctor so I can’t give any medical facts about smoking marijuana during pregnancy, but I think if CPS showed up while she was in the hospital and kept the investigation open for five months, her pot-smoking was probably not endorsed by her OB GYN.
Or maybe she’s admitting to THC to throw up a smokescreen to distract people from talking about the other headlines she’s making this week. Jenelle was briefly – and I do mean briefly – promoting Blue Apron. After customers complained to the company, they dropped her:
Thanks for reaching out. We will no longer be advertising with Jenelle.
(Kaiser is the name of Jenelle’s three and a half year-old son.)
In addition, Jenelle and her husband David Eason both deleted their Twitter accounts on Monday after David went on a homophobic rant. Jenelle may be seeking some press attention with this, however negative.
Something nice? Ensley is absolutely adorble
Photo credit: WENN Photos and Instagram
garbage monsters
People need to stop giving this woman a platform. She is the worst example of a person and mother. I know that’s a fing harsh thing to say – but seriously, enough. She has consistently put herself/fame/men/drugs ahead of her children – time for everyone to STOP giving her money and column inches.
And the fact that she said all of this stuff on Vince Russo’s podcast? Garbage yakking with garbage. (He’s the guy who turned professional wrestling from the fun it was back in the early days into the T&A fest it became back in the mid-to-late 90s when he was with WWE. )
Sleazebags, the lot of them.
Yeah, horrible people! Why these losers are on tv???
Pot isnt that bad during pregnancy. Many use it so that they can actually eat. The throwing up can get pretty bad.
There are plenty of pregnant women who find other ways to deal with appetite issues. Are you an anti-vaxxer as well? Please stop these garbage falsehoods.
@enoughalready Have you done research regarding cannabis use during pregnancy? Or any research regarding cannabis use at all, whether or not mom is pregnant? What does cannabis use have to do with being against vaccinations? I’m confused and I don’t see the correlation. Like @veronica said, cannabis is a controlled substance so there is very little research done on the side effects. Again, like @veronica said, anything a pregnant woman puts in her body has the potential to cross the placenta. It is not fair for you to pass judgment on someone, @enoughalready, just because you personally disagree with something. I have worked as an RN in the ER in a major city hospital for many years – there are plenty of pregnant women that SUFFER FOR MONTHS because of how nauseous they are and NOTHING HELPS. I say to you @enoughalready: research cannabis use during pregnancy and then pass judgment. You’ll find that research pretty hard to do since we are still, as a country and individual states, trying to legalize marijuana. That being said, Jenelle is a terrible parent and human and should be investigated by CPS.
Anti-vaxxers also justify their choices. And yes I am judging preggo pot smoking.
Claudia
THC, a psychoactive substance that isn’t necessary for maternal survival, deposits into the brain of a developing human. And let’s not even talk about the risks of consuming marijuana from sketchy sources in the majority of states where it isn’t legal practice. Surely, you’re not advocating for that?
As marijuana becomes legalized in more places and expectant moms are becoming more open in admitting to use, we are seeing a possible correlation to increased birth defects and behavioral issues. That’s science and reason enough to find alternative measures to combat morning sickness.
This reminds me of tobacco. For a long time it was thought to be non-harmful to fetuses and if you grab an old ladies’ mag, you’ll actually see articles advising pregnant women to wind down with an alcoholic beverage and a cig. Of course, now we know better.
@Claudiasophia, so what if anything that woman takes can cross the placenta? How is that an argument for smoking marijuana during pregnancy? Is that an argument that we can then drink during pregnancy, because who cares anyway?
And if we don’t really know about the long term effects of THC during pregnancy, then we should definitely avoid it, not use it to find out.
Pregnancy is the time to go with the better safe then sorry, because there is another being involved here, the one who can’t fend for him or herself.
I suffered from hyperemesis gravidarum during my recent pregnancy and it was the worst experience of my life. I was hospitalized. I vomited blood. I tore my esophagus. I ended my pregnancy 28 pounds lighter than I started it. It’s not overplaying it to say it was torture. I conceived via fertility treatment after years of trying and I honestly considered abortion as an option at one stage because I actually feared I was going to die. I worried constantly that I was going to lose my baby because I couldn’t keep even a mouthful of water down.
Medical marijuana isn’t legal in my country so wasn’t even an option, but the meds offered to me came with long lists of terrifying side effects to the growing baby. My doctor explained to me that medication in pregnancy is based on risk assessment. If the risk of losing the baby because of the sickness was greater than the risk of premature birth and low birth weights associated with the medication, then take the medication.
The reason I’m explaining this is because if there is a pregnant lady suffering like I did reading this thread and smoking medical marijuana as a treatment, I want you to know it does not make you a garbage mom, or a terrible person or whatever else people are saying here. They don’t know how you feel and they don’t know the risks associated with the chemical heavy meds you are offered compared to medical marijuana.
As for Janelle, I don’t know if she was genuinely sick or not, but she’s a terrible person in many other ways so who knows.
What do you say of the mothers in countries that don’t ave access to vaccinations but smoke marijuana? 🙃
Studies have been done for decades in countries outside of the US, surprising for you I know. The mothers and children are perfectly healthy. From the moment they were conceived, carried, birthed, and breastfed.The children, now adults, displayed advancement such as higher motor skills and other things. Not saying smoke it but there’s been studies done. And those children do not ave birth defects. I’m in a state with legalized weed so I’m indifferent. But I enjoy reading and this topic was one that was discussed with a lot of people here.
marijuana isn’t heroin. But if you’re promoting the use of pharmaceuticals to help with nausea versus a plant, you’re a hypocrite.
Anyways, back to the topic. I hate Janelle but not for her pot use.
I’m sorry, but no. THC can cross the placenta and children born to mothers who smoke or use edibles can test positive. I think there are many better ways to manage nausea.
The problem is that because of its status as an illegal substance, we honestly *don’t know.* The FDA can’t properly test it to inform us of the long-term uses, so almost all of the data is circumstantial or inconclusive. Pretty much anything a mother puts into her body can cross the placental barrier and affect the baby.
And because we don’t know, we shouldn’t make ourselves test subjects and smoke it while pregnant.
Smoking anything while pregnant is bad. Reduces oxygen in the blood and therefore oxygen available to the baby. Even if not smoked, look at its effects on the developing brain.
Looks like a discussion got started. It is true that there is little to no research. The drugs that are from the pharmacuetical companies for this problem are mucn worse than pot. While pregnant there are a lot of drugs that doctors allow women to take, for various issues, that cross the placenta. I fail to see how using marijuana as a medicine is any different.
Egot, it’s been studied outside of the US for several decades.
Pot is not safe and causes harm to the fetus
“we’re not homophobic, I had an old manager who is gay.. ” despicable people
His tweets were abhorrent. Naturally she’s going to defend and deflect for him, because God forbid she not have a man. Side note, I never noticed before, but he has Theresa Guidice’s forehead. A three head, I guess.
the worst arguments of hers being that he didn’t understand than now “he’s a big important publicly figure” (really?? In what universe?) and he doesn’t understand how twitter works(meaning what?) He is a homophobic wannabe who surfs on his wife’s fame (like all the bfs and husbands of these teen moms). Jenelle is no better.I feel sorry for kids who grow up in racist/homophobic family. They are born to serve as instrument or weapon to channel their misery. Waste of skin. waste of air.
She’s honestly garbage. She gave up bed first kid and then continued to trash the woman raising him (her mother) all while providing nothing for him. Her youngest kid seems to have a cranial abnormality that isn’t being addressed and her husband is scary.
Her husband was fired after fans went on a campaign targeting advertisers and she might be fired too.
It might get worse once she has no paycheck. It’s upsetting because there are good people that would love three healthy children
this.
forget about the pot use, that’s the least of her problems.
her problem is that she keeps having children in order to get attention/money, while not caring for them at all. I’m sorry to say, but I think she is a woman who doesn’t get to be called a mother: these babies are her way of getting what she wants and nothing else-her property, her means to an end. their wellbeing, stability, good start in life-she doesn’t care for any of that and I’m sick and tired of selfish parents having children just to have them, without any responsibility or wish and will to better their life in order to protect and raise those children to be functional, stable and productive members of society.
those kids are abused, if not phisically, at least verbally.
I disagree – I think the babies are a way for the hideous men in her life to permanently tie themselves to her relative wealth and fame. She is too fing irresponsible and stupid to see it, and keeps getting pregnant with one d-bag after another. However you are correct that she is an awful example of a mother. and honestly, screw MTV for continuing to support this insanity.
Vile. The lot of them.
It’s honeslty both. She sees a storyline by having kid after kid and the guy gets a paycheck. I mean she had a baby right after having an abortion and it was so close she couldn’t tell if the hormones were “leftover” from the abortion she had.
She’s scum.
Let’s not even talk about the guy that drove HIGH on camera last year. He could’ve killed someone. He was nodding off and it was so scary. His parents are now blaming the baby mama for exposing his drug use to the world.
ALL of this.
Selfish trash.
The only thing I’m shocked about is the endorsement deal with Blue Apron. Why would they or anybody associate with Janelle? I don’t watch the show but know enough she’s one of the worst.
They just looked at her instagram followers, didn’t do any other research.
Yeah seriously Blue Apron, really stellar vetting there
I thought the issue with this was that it finally came out that her child also tested positive for THC. Because her original claim was that she (the baby) hadn’t.
Garbage people on a garbage show.
tbh there are definitely some garbage people on that show – but some are a pretty good example for young mums. I can’t remember all their names, but I think it was Chelsea that always put her kid first and seemed to be a pretty good mum.
I agree. Chelsea seems like a good mom. She also found a partner who adores her daughter. I think out of all the teen moms, she’s the one giving her daughter and now new son the most “normal” life. Janelle is insane. I don’t understand why someone like her has no problem getting pregnant while so many deserving people can’t get pregnant. It just isn’t right.
Mtv fired David over his tweets FYI
And she was fired from blue apron because she made some comment about her friend eating @ss and getting pink eye and people sent the tweet to BA
I just read her husband, David, was fired from MTV last night because of an anti LBGTQ rant he went on, Sigh. Good for MTV. *runs and hides in shame* I wonder if she’s will quit also?! That is her bread and butter. I have watched Teen Mom OG and I almost cry at how awful she treats Kaiser! I always want to hug him and give him positive attention…as she ignores him, yells at him nonstop and is just horrible in general toward him. It got to where I paused TV and fast forward through her part when it’s on. The dysfunction is strong and sad. I have a toddler son and I put my happy-positive face forward everyday, even when I’m having a stressful day. That’s what you do as a parent. I have found in my case, 95% of any fit thrown is because A. Hungry for snack, B. Tired, C. Needs a fresh diaper/nappy. I don’t focus on things he can’t play with “non toy items” but I make the things he can play with “safe toddler friendly stuff” seem extra exciting!!! Give positive attention! Give praise! They love it. Sorry, I’m hoping this gets back to her somehow so I’m being discriptive. Lol. I have only seen a hand full of eps but from what I have read online she is like that with him nonstop. Breaks my heart.
Any way, I find it odd she sells clothing around being a mom…I mean, she is a mom but I find it odd. I really do try not to judge people, or have knee jerk reactions but I don’t play when it comes to babies/kids. They are helpless. Having been miserable pregnant twice in my life, I was also crazy terrified of anything that even might hurt my unborn baby. I am not a doctor or even a nurse but I don’t think you should ever try to justify drug use while pregnant. There are to many unknowns.
Ugh, I feel like I’m coming off as a judgy judy Mom but I swear I’m not. Being a mom is hard…it’s never ending. Sometimes you have to go into survival mode. You don’t have to be a perfect mom, but you can’t put your kids in harms way.
I’m in a fairly crunchy vegan moms group and let me tell you, Jenelle is not alone. There are a shocking amount of self-proclaimed “420 moms” and “pot moms” who will freely admit to smoking pot while pregnant in a public forum. It’s pretty insane.
Wait, what? I thought a vegan lifestyle is supposed to contribute to your health? How do drugs factor into that? And I’m not even against pot.
I recently realized that my mom WAS a crunchy granola mom. For her time. She was vigilant about sugar, wouldn’t even give us sweetened tea, cooked fresh every day, put SPF 25 on us, and disliked TV and plastic toys. That was the mid-80s.
Yeah. It does’t make a lot of sense to me either. There’s a lot of overlap in that group with anti-vaxxers, too, so it’s just a mess all around. Obviously being vegan is great and there a lots of vegans who aren’t that way, but there’s definitely some venn diagramming with groups who take the crunchiness a bit too far IMO.
Doctors know the effects that alcohol, cigarettes, illicit drugs, prescription and over-the-counter drugs, even certain foods can have on a developing fetus. WHY would you even chance smoking marijuana while pregnant?!? I don’t think there’s a doctor alive who would approve marijuana use for a pregnant mother.
Janelle admitted lying about a physical condition in order to get medical marijuana. I’m gonna take a wild guess and say just didn’t want to stop smoking pot.
I was physically vomiting for 25 weeks of my last pregnancy. Day and night. I tried every single homeopathic option. I refused zolfran anti nausea meds because I’m a freak and was worried the long term peer reviewed study’s just weren’t there with the impact on unborn baby. I even tried the chemo bands(plastic brackets that have a plastic knob on the skin side)to put pressure on a specific pressure point. Nope. Didn’t work but I wore one on each wrist just in case it might randomly work. Lol. I did what I was comfortable with and nothing more. My baby was born healthy and I would like to think it had something to do with what I did, or didn’t do, but who knows. I guess my biggest issue with Jenelle is that she is an all around horrible mother.
This is going to sound like an alarmist 80s mom, but I blame MTV. Seriously. Its so wrong that a reality show is preying on teen girls in vulnerable situations (a lot from pretty unstable backgrounds) and using them as content. The 16 and pregnant girls were children when they were introduced to the attention and interviews, as well as the potential for making more money after the show. Your teen years are so fragile and these girls got a taste of what could be at exactly the wrong moment: they can’t sing, they can’t act but suddenly they’re famous. Of course that’s going to mess with you, and if you’re already coming from a messy situation that’s not going to end well.
Obv I dont condone Janelles actions at all, but I think it’s worth noting that she should have been better protected as a kid and maybe this wouldn’t have spiralled.
Janelle has always been problematic and I’ve heard rumors (which I think are true) that current hubby is also in fact a White Nationalist. I agree that a lot of the blame lies with MTV. The only teen mom that seems healthy and who has displayed some sort of growth appears to be Chelsea H. — and maybe Maci a little.
I actually understand why MTV did 16 and Pregnant but I think they made a huge mistake with Teen Mom. I mean let’s run down the list………..
is anyone actually surprised?
There is nothing wrong with using medical cannabis during pregnancy. Smoking anything is not great for you, so it is best to change to taking it orally. My preferred method is cannabis infused coconut oil in coffee.
3 cannababies later… No issues in sight.
CannaMama Clinic is a great resource, if anyone is wanting to read further.
Just curious.. how old are your kids? I don’t know anyone who has smoked while pregnant but I’m wondering if they’re school aged and performing at a normal level ad stuff? I’m trying not to be judge mental but I kinda am honestly lol
She is what we call down in the south ‘white trash’. She is doing whatever she can to stay in the spotlight to keep that gravy train going. I will be glad when she becomes irrelevant. She gives us North Carolinians a bad rap.
Recently found out a friend of a friend lost her twins about 6 months into the pregnancy. She is heartbroken as she named and was preparing for them. Cannot fathom how she wasn’t able to have the opportunity to be the great mom I know she would be but trash like this girl can have 3 healthy babies despite her efforts to seriously harm them (drugs while pregnant). I’ll never understand but hoping these children grow up far from Janelle.
That is so incredibly sad. I don’t how any woman recovers from that.
I wish MTV would be held responsible for these type of losers, Jenelle has 3 kids by 3 different men, has not raised any of them yet. Her mother raises her oldest. She has no real job, lives off being a idiot. David looks like Hermen Munster, and has his the brains of him too. I wish these stupid shows would be canceled.
Who is raising Kaiser and the baby girl (can’t remember her name–Ensley?)?
Mid-wives have recommended it with extreme nausea in my city and a much different country than USA. So it’s not horrible. I don’t understand the other point with her son being hungry? Were there other people to care for the child and perhaps she was upset at them for not taking care of that?
I so hope these babies grow up and sue MTV or whatever they turn into in the future for a hefty sum. MTV essentially underwrites this train wreck of “parenting”. At the very least they should fund counseling for the poor children as they grow older.
Ive always wondered how this works. Does MTV also pay the children for appearing? In a trust fund or whatever is appropriate that can’t be accessed by the parents? Agreed that at the very least, the kids’ future therapy needs to be fully funded
They pay the kids and I believe its now in a trust after one of the moms was found to have taken the kids money.
I wondered about this, also.
mothers have BEEN smoking marijuana while pregnant. There have been studies done on the mother, breast feeding and overall development of the children. america treats pot as if it’s heroin and guns as if they are lollipops. Don’t get it.
