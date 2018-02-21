People: Jennifer Aniston ‘didn’t expect to be single again’ but still believes in love

People Magazine has unsurprisingly made Jennifer Aniston their cover girl this week. I believe that was the point, despite the joint statement excoriating the gossip-media. If Jennifer Aniston is going to get divorced again, then by God we have to go through all of this again in the tabloids, right? We HAVE to. We have to go back to the Poor Jen narrative, if that wasn’t clear enough with the E! News story. People Mag’s sources are saying the same-old, same-old. Jennifer never thought she’d be single again. Sigh…

Jennifer Aniston is “sad and disappointed” that her marriage to Justin Theroux didn’t work out, a source close to the actress tells PEOPLE in the magazine’s new cover story. “She didn’t expect to be single again.” Still, while she’s not looking forward to dating again, the actress ultimately believes in love. As for her future, “she isn’t a fan of dating, and she never was. She always found dating awkward and unpleasant,” an Aniston source explains. “She hates all the media attention that she knows she will get now. But she is a big believer in falling in love and spending her life with a partner that loves sharing hers.” In the new issue, sources close to the pair detail how Aniston and Theroux’s clashing lifestyles drove them apart — and how powerful chemistry first drew them together. They wanted to start a family early in their relationship, but it didn’t work out. And longtime L.A. dweller Aniston’s attempts to adapt to Theroux’s New York City-based lifestyle “made her miserable,” says the source close to her, while Theroux was never comfortable in her luxurious but insular L.A. world. “They couldn’t find common ground that made them both happy. It became exhausting and frustrating.” Still, despite all the time they spent apart, they tried to save their marriage. “For many months they tried to make it work. They even had therapy,” says the source. And while “it seems Justin gave up many months ago,” says the source, Aniston only “very recently started telling friends that they were over.” Still, Aniston “seems okay” in the wake of the split, says the source. “She has an amazing life that she loves and is very grateful for. Jen would be the first one to say that she is a lucky girl.”

[From People]

“They wanted to start a family early in their relationship, but it didn’t work out.” That’s some red meat for the Minivan Majority readers of People Magazine. It’s possible Jennifer and Justin did think about or talk about having a family, but wasn’t the consensus – from her fans, during the marriage – that she never wanted kids and that was totally fine? It doesn’t matter to me, to be clear: I’m happily childfree, as I suspect Jennifer is too, meaning she never really cared about being a mom, but she worries that she’ll lose her fanbase if she admits that she’s just not into having babies. As for the rest of it…she hates the media attention? Girl… there are only so many times that people will fall for those lines.