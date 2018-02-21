People: Jennifer Aniston ‘didn’t expect to be single again’ but still believes in love

People Magazine has unsurprisingly made Jennifer Aniston their cover girl this week. I believe that was the point, despite the joint statement excoriating the gossip-media. If Jennifer Aniston is going to get divorced again, then by God we have to go through all of this again in the tabloids, right? We HAVE to. We have to go back to the Poor Jen narrative, if that wasn’t clear enough with the E! News story. People Mag’s sources are saying the same-old, same-old. Jennifer never thought she’d be single again. Sigh…
Jennifer Aniston is “sad and disappointed” that her marriage to Justin Theroux didn’t work out, a source close to the actress tells PEOPLE in the magazine’s new cover story. “She didn’t expect to be single again.” Still, while she’s not looking forward to dating again, the actress ultimately believes in love.
As for her future, “she isn’t a fan of dating, and she never was. She always found dating awkward and unpleasant,” an Aniston source explains. “She hates all the media attention that she knows she will get now. But she is a big believer in falling in love and spending her life with a partner that loves sharing hers.”
In the new issue, sources close to the pair detail how Aniston and Theroux’s clashing lifestyles drove them apart — and how powerful chemistry first drew them together. They wanted to start a family early in their relationship, but it didn’t work out. And longtime L.A. dweller Aniston’s attempts to adapt to Theroux’s New York City-based lifestyle “made her miserable,” says the source close to her, while Theroux was never comfortable in her luxurious but insular L.A. world. “They couldn’t find common ground that made them both happy. It became exhausting and frustrating.”
Still, despite all the time they spent apart, they tried to save their marriage.
“For many months they tried to make it work. They even had therapy,” says the source. And while “it seems Justin gave up many months ago,” says the source, Aniston only “very recently started telling friends that they were over.”
Still, Aniston “seems okay” in the wake of the split, says the source. “She has an amazing life that she loves and is very grateful for. Jen would be the first one to say that she is a lucky girl.”
“They wanted to start a family early in their relationship, but it didn’t work out.” That’s some red meat for the Minivan Majority readers of People Magazine. It’s possible Jennifer and Justin did think about or talk about having a family, but wasn’t the consensus – from her fans, during the marriage – that she never wanted kids and that was totally fine? It doesn’t matter to me, to be clear: I’m happily childfree, as I suspect Jennifer is too, meaning she never really cared about being a mom, but she worries that she’ll lose her fanbase if she admits that she’s just not into having babies. As for the rest of it…she hates the media attention? Girl… there are only so many times that people will fall for those lines.
Photos courtesy of WENN and Backgrid, cover courtesy of People.
Poor Jen.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If this is coming from Huvane she really needs to fire him. Strong women are very trendy right now. This is not.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He sold this narrative the first time around; he thinks he can sell it all over again. I think he’s miscalculated this time. People are done with the narrative and done with her. “Poor Jen” is stale goods.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is why I find it so hard to be sympathetic to her. Yes, the end of a relationship sucks. But I would have so much more respect if she just admitted that she gave the marriage a shot and it didn’t work out.
I CANNOT deal with this “I wanted a family” BS all over again. Because if that is true, and at age 47 she stuck by some hipster dude who spent all his time in NYC, then that’s her fault. Not his.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, she married an absolute infant, who plays dress up and with toys, and neither seem like they’re ready for kids. Just be honest about it already. Nobody cares!
Incredibly offensive of People to put the rehashed Poor Jen story first over a real American tragedy, but not surprising. So sleazy.
And if a person really hates media coverage, they don’t have a full time publicist on the payroll.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agree with you Art, Huvane needs to go. His style is transparent at this point and is doing Jennifer no good.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Poor Jen… Poor Poor Poor Jen….BRAD!!….POOR Jen…BREAKING NEWS!! We interrupt this issue of People to bring you tragic story of 17 children shot in sch–. Poor Jen….poor Jen….is BRAD BACk?….poor Jen….POOR Jen.
Move over #MeToo and #TimesUp and #MarjorieStonemanDouglasHIGH and #BobMueller….we have more more important things to cover, like the fact that the original. woman scorned by ‘Brad Pitt’ has suffered another breakup after her two year bi-coastal union goes bust.
Ugh. Huvane is awful.
Where’s righteous unhinged Rose McGowan to tell Aniston to put her big girl panties on and tell her bestie and power PR flunkie Huvane to heel with this silly bs?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, it really was a sad, pathetic Jen portrayed in the article. My favourite line is “And while “it seems Justin gave up many months ago,” says the source, Aniston only “very recently started telling friends that they were over.” All Justin’s fault; Jen is the poor little dove that has been injured.
Yeesh. It’s going to be a long spring in the celebrity media with Jen stories every bloody day.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If the minivan majority actually thought the two of them talked about kids, they’re deluded. These two never wanted children, either separately or together.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m not sure that’s true. Many speculated she was on fertility drugs at times earlier in their relationship because she looked uncharacteristically puffy (and not from face fillers, ha). After they were married, he was away much of the time filming, hard to see when starting a family (e.g. by surrogate or adoption) together could have worked. He’s been totally focused on his career for a while now, and simply hasn’t been around. Or they were already having problems and not settled enough to pursue. My guess is that she did want kids, but maybe not an all-consuming desire for them, and he was okay with trying for a time but preferred to focus on himself. So my guess is that she did try, was unsuccessful, and at a certain point and age and relationship situation, decided that ship had sailed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Adoption? Surrogacy? I think Huvane played up the pregnancy angle for years. I agree with Kaiser, it’s red meat.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s over 40 and likes her margaritas. I wouldn’t describe that as “uncharacteristically puffy”.
Why are we assuming that 2 people in their 40s, both with significant relationships in their past with no kids, who don’t even live in the same city, would have wanted kids?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They spent a lot of time together in the first few years of their relationship, when presumably the “trying” would have happened (if true). There was a blind at that time saying she had a miscarriage and was depressed, and he was having trouble handling the difference in her mood (“complicated” anyone?). It was weirdly specific for a blind. My other point is that he’s been filming away from home for most of the past three years, which could have taken the issue off the table. I’m just saying there are legitimate reasons for this not to have worked out for her, if indeed it’s something she wanted.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agree with you Tracking. I speak from experience about fertility drug bloating. I thought that was the case particularly when she wore the low-cut silver mini dress. Her face was puffy and round and the no waist dress was perfect for trying to hide the bloat.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hey, Tracking, for the last week or so I’ve been finding myself agreeing with all your posts on everything, LOL — are you my alter-ego? Were we separated at birth?
Anyway, good post. Fair and well-considered.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ha, Lahdidahbaby
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I had a friend who went through this. IVF and she went through several rounds of having embryos implanted, having something “take” and then miscarrying. It was absolutely brutal on her. By the time she went to have the last “batch” implanted, she had resigned herself in advance to yet another round of heartbreak and was saying “if it’s meant to be, it will be. If it’s not, we’re not going through this again”. Fortunately for her, she ended up carrying one of that last batch to term and she loves being a mother. But she had already mentally prepared herself for not having kids and if that hadn’t happened, she would have moved on in her life without that as a focus anymore.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m glad it worked out for your friend, Felicia. I have friends currently going through this, and it is so so painful. And they are at the “should I just give up and accept it” point. We don’t know whether Aniston tried IVF, with or without donor eggs. We don’t know. And adoption and surrogacy are not choices that work for everyone. People suggesting she’s a liar because she hasn’t followed the track some felt she should have if she *really* wanted kids is quite unfair. I prefer to give her the benefit of the doubt here.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was curious and started looking up old gossip articles from when Brad and Jen split and Angelina got pregnant. There was a VF interview with Jennifer and she clearly stated she wanted children and was going to have children. There was no inferring or maybe she will one day. She was emphatic about it. I think they may have tried to have kids and for whatever reason, it didn’t pan out for them.
If they did try and she couldn’t get pregnant, then he shows up in a year with a pregnant 20-something year old NYC “edgy” hipster …
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Peak Huvane yanking minivan majority chain.
And how patronising of the source *Huvane* to call her a girl. At 49. Puke!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It feels out of date, right?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I bet Huvane hates this site. Predators don’t like their dirty tricks exposed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That was awful. She is almost 50.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Give up on the pretentious “arty” types. She is two for two.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Omg that second photo of her! She looks a little like Courtney Cox when she went overboard with the fillers – that feels like karma, considering Jen st** talked her mercilessly.
This Poor Jen narrative is bringing back some nostalgia.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s a boring divorce so there is not much to say about it but I felt they were a super weird and mismatched pairing from the get-go.
She needs to find a laid back guy with a non-hollywood job who likes smoking weed and they can just move in together. No need for marriage and the mixing of finances. Justin can move on with a crazy New Yorker gal.
And oh – she can stop pretending she wants a baby because it’s OK to not want a baby, Jen!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have nothing against Jennifer but please – she doesn’t hate the media attention. That’s just pure BS.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They all LOVE it Mrs. Curious. They all love it & it is addicting. Fame is a very illusory thing & difficult to maintain. Once you got it…you gotta maintain it. Just ask Madonna or Angelina Jolie.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I mean. There is also the fact that Jennifer Aniston makes legit money off of leveraging her media presence and fame, to the point where losing her fame or having to deal with sh-t that might affect her brand (and the money that it makes her) is going to affect her financially. So like, I hardly think she’s addicted to fame for the sake of it. This is how celebs make their money.
I don’t understand hating on a celeb for seeking attention when attention is what makes you bank in this industry. There are definitely people out there who substitute fame for whatever void they have in life, I’m not saying there aren’t. But Jen doesn’t seem like that type, especially not at 49 years of age. Keeping herself relevant and in the gossip cycle is how she can ensure that her image is a draw, whether that’s for whatever crappy movie she’s got coming out next, her variety of endorsement, what have you. You can’t have an industry that’s centered around commercializing images of all sorts and then get annoyed about the people who do exactly that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ A
Oh A, I’m not annoyed with her at all. I realize what it takes to be & STAY in the Entertainment Industry. It’s her bread & butter. I certainly don’t begrudge her that. I think she’s a smart cookie. Having worked in the entertainment indus. for a number of years, I have definitely noticed that the ‘stars’ get addicted to their fame. They kinda have to if they’re going to survive in that world.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This will gin up support for her new venture. Let’s watch / support Jen’s post-divorce show!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Jennifer Aniston hates media attention? Oh Lord. The woman thrives on it. She just hates when she can’t control the narrative of the media attention.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Show some sisterhood. She may be media’s darling but public divorce, again, cannot be good.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Sisterhood”? What the hell kind of answer is that?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Like the sisterhood she showed when she hooked up with a guy who was in a 14 year relationship with his live in girlfriend? All after playing the victim card when her own relationship was supposedly ruined by another woman? Nah. She LOVES attention. Her PR is at work 24/7 to control her image and Justin’s apparent refusal to play along must be really throwing her for a loop. I think he’s clearly a tool, but she’s the one who chose to marry said tool.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I never believed the stories that she wants kids. Some people just don’t want children and that’s okay. It’s just part of her PR games.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s got a great f***ing life! It sounds idyllic to me and I DO have kids, lol. Huvane really needs to dial back the poor Jen narrative because these are desperate, terrible times for many people. She’s rich, healthy and relatively young. Millions of people would trade places with her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There is a disconnect between the gross “poor Jen” headline and the article, which is not dramatic at all and is, dare I say, actually quite boring. Says she’s okay, knows she’ll be just fine, and knows she is fortunate to have an incredible life. We can agree to disagree about whether the kids issue was real or fake.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree. I think this is a bad PR spin for Jen. There are a million ways Huvane could spin this, and he chooses this again. She’s 49, she doesn’t have children, and as far as we know, Justin Theroux didn’t leave her for the nanny or an enabler. I get that People caters to a specific audience, but gd there’s got to be a way to stay relevant and not have to fall back on this tired old trope again.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Girl needs to get in touch with her inner child. Reparent herself. Whatever it takes to
GET OVER IT. But privately.
If she wants a baby have a baby. Surrogate. Adopt. She has several million dollars and a hot beach bod. She is better off than so many people.
The self pity is so decadent and considering she’s never stood up to comment on any of the major issues going on right now she’s just making herself so irrelevant.
If Huvane wants to restart this narrative with a grown ass glamorous woman in her 50s she needs to fire him right now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If she wanted a baby she would’ve had a baby by now. I can’t even believe they’re floating the idea that they wanted a family. I don’t believe that for Jennifer and I don’t believe it for Justin.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think she’s a traditional woman who wanted a traditional family. There is nothing unconventional about her, hence the “boring” narrative. But she married the wrong guy for that obviously, and I don’t see her going the single mother route. Could be wrong of course, but I find it odd that people think she was pretending to want children and didn’t. Though I concede it is unlikely to have been her #1 priority in life. Maybe I’m just naive!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think she wanted children too, but her narrative changed when that didn’t happen over the years and she pretended to be “happily child free”. Of course there’s nothing wrong choosing to not have kids, but I don’t think it was her original intention. I think time just got away from her and she keeps choosing the wrong partners.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If she wanted to have kids, she would have done so. Either the during the first marriage (with the dude who desperately wanted them and talked at length about it) or in a subsequent relationship. But you don’t date John Mayer because you’re hoping for a family.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know traditional as hell women who went IVF, surrogate, egg donation etc route. Same with adoption.None of them had a fraction of the resources she had. Its never been a priority for her. End of story.
She doesn’t want to be a single mother FINE!!! point is thats a choice she is making. I can see a woman who has no financial resources and struggles with infertility but that isn’t Jen Aniston.
She has any and all opportunities and she is using her god given agency not to have children. So if its a private regret let her keep it private. After all the complaints she has made including an OP ED on it she needs to make sure her publicists STFU on the topic.
She’s doing this to herself.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ tracking
You are on fire today!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“You don’t date John Mayer because you’re looking to have a family” — lmao you owe me a keyboard @bridget
..and +1000 @luca76 you’re right she is doing this to herself. The frustrating thing for people who’ve watched this unfold in the celebrity press for a decade and change now, is that she so completely gets away with it.
She’s never called on anything and is always given the benefit of the doubt. Many see her as manipulating her base of supporters or fans- she’s like a Republican pollster in that regard, always gaslighting, blowing smoke and engaging in subterfuge, but she just deals in petty highschool meangirl stupid stuff as opposed to Russian collusion and Nazi tiki torchers. Lol
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Isn’t it handy that they announced with enough time for her to get on this week’s people cover.
Notice that they didn’t use a more recent picture where the fillers are getting really noticeable. She looked great. Stop messing with it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It bothers me that the Florida shooting wasn’t the cover. Makes People seem like a dated rag, with editors who still think people care about Aniston and her married life.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, of course the Florida shooting should have been the cover. This is just plain stupid.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
1) I think they made a deal for the cover. There’s no way people would go unsanctioned. And I don’t think they would foist Jennifer Aniston into the sidebar or wait a week.
2) People has been skewing more conservative.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think it’s disgusting. It’s somehow worse to have the shooting mentioned at all on the cover if it’s just going to be a sidebar like that.
People has REALLY declined over the past few years.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Remember the days when that mag was actually interesting? It’s now obviously a B- to D-list PR puff piece collection.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have to agree. You have the shooting and killing of 17 people and all People Mag can talk about is Jennifer and her disintegrated marriage? She gets the cover for this and the killing of 17 innocent children is relegated to a side piece? You have got to be kidding?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You hit the nail, straight on the head. Jennifer’s latest sob story was all ready to go. Florida shooter killing 17 can’t take precedence over the latest divorce drama of the Most Beautiful Woman Alive, circa 2016. I know People’s Huvane’s go to PR shill, but this is ridiculous. Fillers madness is the worst. Attractive people ruin themselves and end up looking like weird, evil caricatures of themselves.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You know what bugs me? What if Jen CAN’T have kids? Like, really, what if she can’t conceive for one reason or another and we just don’t know? All this speculation about her uterus probably makes her so upset regardless of the reason. Who are we (or anyone) to judge someone who doesn’t want kids? Since when do kids make or break you?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s fine and dandy, BUT this narrative comes from Jen’s publicist. And she plays the public like a fiddle about it. As recently as last year (?) She wrote an op-ed in huffpo decrying the fascination with her uterus yet here is an article straight from her publicist (those sources) discussing her uterus.
Jennifer (and her publicist) have copy approval. There is no way people would have written an article about her uterus if she didn’t approve it.
And the funny thing is that the public at large, especially after that huffpo piece, had come to acdept her as a childless woman, reasons irrelevant.
To extent that when divorce was announced, no one speculated upon her uterus.
Yet here is an article straight from her publicist throwing her uterus into the conversation even though no one had speculated upon it and were satisfied, by gossip standards, with the ‘she’s boring LA/ he is edgy NYC’ different personalities blame for the divorce.
This article is exhibition A that Jen feeds the conversation about her uterus.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I see your point, LAK, but my guess is they wanted to forestall another “Jen won’t give me babies” narrative. I personally don’t think that’s true (could be wrong of course) but, really, there’s just no winning for her here. And IF she was unable to get or stay pregnant, the scrutiny of her body when she when she might have been trying must have been horrible.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Tracking, I agree with you.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Tracking: No one was discussing her uterus in this divorce. No one.
‘boring LA luxe crowd vs edgy NYC hipsters’ was the narrative and it had taken root. There are several thousand articles across the media discussing this divorce including this blog and not once has her uterus been discussed.
The DM, that paper that loves to discuss women’s bodies, has been writing many articles everyday on this topic including a hit piece concern-trolling JA about her inability to find love and several articles bringing up Brad. And nothing about her uterus. Nothing.
This people article straight from her publicist is the first time her uterus has been mentioned.
It will be picked up by other media and her Uterus will become the topic of conversation and she gets to be (faux) outraged that once again it’s being discussed when she’s the one who has introduced it to the conversation.
‘Boring LA crowd vs egdy NYC hipsters’ was generating enough commentary without her uterus, but i guess that wasn’t the angle she preferred.
Her Uterus it is.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@LAK, not true. European tabs are running with this narrative. The Sun wrote her jealousy and the fact that he wanted to start a family were factors in the split. Just a matter of time before similar runs here.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Tracking: You can timeline the various articles to see that people article was published before the sun article.
It’s not complicated. A simple google search throws up the various articles with time and date they were published.
Until People’s article, all the media were going on and on about lifestyle differences. Nothing about her uterus.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LAK, that’s simply not true. The People article is new today. The Sun article was days ago.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Lak I think you are being naive if you didn’t think the Jen wouldn’t start a family story only was created because her publicist brought it up. This story was coming whether they said anything or not. Celebrity babies or speculating about them is just a story period. I don’t know what’s the fascination with celebrity babies anyway. Most of the children who stay celebrities are boring and shallow, maybe we shouldn’t encourage the attention.
I can believe most of what this PR piece says about her and him, and honestly it just seems like an average divorce, but the one thing that made me laugh out loud was she doesn’t like the media attention. That is why she has two magazine covers about her divorce. Sure.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1000 LAK you’re on point. No one was talking babies anymore with her. She’s in her 50th yr, her “husband” and she lived on opposite coasts, and they both worked like fiends still: him because if you snooze you lose, and her just snooze-y dumb projects she still didn’t want to give up. Huvaniston dragged that uterus talking point into People Mag for old time’s sake. Which is why I find her so disingenuous with her op-eds and complaining. She’s been doing this bs for almost 15-20 years. So it was poetic justice this time around that she had essentially aged out of that kind of gossip. It was a relief. If she were normal, she’d consider it one too. Except she had no problem wearing smock tops and shielding her abdomen with her purse at 47 around papz, so 50 wasn’t going to maker her anymore sane.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The will she, won’t she, does she want kids has come from her and Huvane for years. She herself has joked about it including when shilling for products (remember the pregnant with triplets ad?).
If she wanted children, she would have had them by some means in the last 30 years. As written above, you don’t pick people like Mayer to date (twice) if you’re looking to get married and have kids.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You know she is the one that put this out there from the time of her first marriage. She’s given quotes on this more than any other celebrity .She clearly chose to give the information that they were trying in this marriage because its a missive from her publicist. I have sympathy if she can’t carry to term on her own but there are so, so, so many options when you have that much money. Including egg donation or surrogacy. Plus adoption. SO she absolutely can have a baby if she really wants one. If she has chosen not to that is also her own right and choice. We as a public don’t need to be crying over this woman or waiting breathlessly for her to be a mother. She is a victim of her own lack of boundaries and seeking validation from the media.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
yes, exactly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well, hell, yeah, she put it out there back when when the world was screaming Brad left Jen because she wouldn’t give him babies.
Give me a break. It was everywhere. She can’t win.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And Pitt himself said that wasn’t true by the way (his exact words were that story was “bullshit” and her friends said that too in the infamous VF article) but people conveniently forget that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Jayna / Tracking : So why is she talking about it now? Her huffpo piece shut down the conversation about her uterus.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/arts-and-entertainment/wp/2016/07/12/jennifer-aniston-finally-snaps-says-shes-fed-up-with-tabloids-obsessing-about-her-pregnancy/?utm_term=.2e62633d78f4
https://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/for-the-record_us_57855586e4b03fc3ee4e626f?0830ynt7rezmpldi
And unlike the Brad – Jen marriage, babies were not part of the Justjen narrative. Neither Jen nor Justin was giving quotes to the media about wanting kids. Jen went out of her way to shut down that narrative or at the very least be publicly outraged that it was still a topic in 2016.
She’s the one who has introduced the topic into the conversation here. Not the media or public.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I swear I remember an article years ago where she was vehemently against adoption. That it “wasn’t for her”. Wish I could find that now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s 49. That ship sailed years ago. But all she had to do was stop feeding into the narrative.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes the ship sailed, but I don’t think you are right about this. The tabloid world speculates about pregnancy all the time with people that most likely can’t have them because of age. She has the Halle Berry looks she’ll be getting this for a while. I know it looks like she is feeding the narrative and she may be, but I think it also likely that she she wants to make it known they tried but it didn’t happen. This line didn’t bother me, as ok that seems like it could be true. The Jen getting use to being alone bothered me more it just seems so pathetic.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This. You’re on it Dee.
That is exactly why I loathe pregnancy speculation. We don’t know what is going on in private.
It pisses me off to no end that people keep making idle comments about an actress’s appearance for their own amusement. ‘Is she pregnant, or did she overindulge for the holidays?’ Pregnant or not, aren’t we supposed to be evolved enough to realize that this can be seen as another form of body shaming or passive aggressive bullying?
How many actresses did the public ridicule for her appearances as she was struggled in vain to keep her pregnancy a private matter? An even scarier thought… how many actresses did the public ridicule for their looks while they privately suffered a miscarriage and they refused to share it with the public?
Just an ounce of humanity can go a long way these days, and yet… (sigh).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+2
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+3
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am not comfortable on the pregnancy speculation based on women’s bodies. At all.
But if it’s a painful, private subject, why consistently put it out for public consumption the way Aniston has? There’s a significant disconnect there.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s all very well, BUT in this case, Jen is feeding the beast…..
Report this comment as spam or abuse
JA and Huvane milked this whole Brad-Angelina-Jennifer-love-triangle to death so the part about that she dislikes the media attention is nonsense. She always talks about that and about maybe having kids when she has to promote a new movie or another product.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“They wanted to start a family together but” … bahhHHHHHaaaa. Now who made that one up, People magazine? Seriously? I’d believe Kim K’s butt was real before I’d believe that one, lol. My eyes rolled back so hard I think I just broke something.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It is leaning towards Evil Justin denied her the chance to have kids, Poor Jen theme. She and Huvane need to stop this now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, it’s becoming comical. Already beyond pathetic.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Same hair, same dress, same narrative.
I’ll give her this, she’s consistent.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Boringly so.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well, sh*t. This is still boring. And why is it that their PR game is so shoddy that I can tell immediately that they’re both talking to the tabloids? Now she didn’t get the family she wanted! WTF? Give me a break. I’ve always suspected that she’s like me. Would maybe have had a kid if the perfect guy came along but is also VERY okay with not being a mom. How is that never an option? You’re either desperate for kids or you’re the witch who hates kids.
Anyway. If I were her, I’d feel like an assh*le for being front and center while the children of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School get the “also, this week” spot.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That alone is deplorable, the fact that her story is front and centre while the gun tragedy is “also this week.” I’m Canadian and still can’t get my head around that :’(
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh. My. God. I cannot believe she is going the “we wanted to start a family” angle. It’s like annoying PR Groundhog Day.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Right?!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hold up: didn’t she write some essay regarding her privacy of her womb and whatever to the tabloids??? Pick a side lady. So you’re getting divorced again, face it you’re bad at marriage. Just get some young dudes to escape to Mexico chilll & smoke weed. Who the f*** cares? Enjoy life and just STAHP.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Tabs have already started rolling out the “she wouldn’t give him babies” narrative. If I had in fact actually tried, I would want to shut that down too!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I mean sure men can procreate at 80 but I don’t buy that Justin was crying in a corner waiting for Jen to give him a baby. He clearly doesn’t want kids. If they were trying I’d actually believe it was at Jen’s behest.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Luca76, that’s what I think too. But people were quick to believe that the first time, when Brad himself said it wasn’t true.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She is the one who has rolled out this narrative via People and that has been picked up by rest of media.
Until this people article, no one, be they gossip media, commentors on articles, bloggers was writing about her uterus. No one.
The narrative has been boring LA vs edgy hipster NYC.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LAK, it’s starting. The Sun said a factor in the split was his desire to start a family (does anyone really believe that?) Just a matter of time.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Tracking……BECAUSE she opened that door via this people article. This article went up at midnight, but europe is 6-8hrs ahead so they use information from the people article in their online publications so that it looks like *they* are the ones that started the conversation. If People hadn’t published, narrative would be different as it has been.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No, LAK, the Sun article was out immediately after the split. Not new. When I googled the coverage on day 1 or 2, it was one of the first things that came up.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Tracking: Please post your links to this story in the sun because i can’t find a uterus article earlier than this people magazine.
I’ve looked through the sun’s back articles since the split and can’t find any such article.
https://www.thesun.co.uk/page/2/?s=Jennifer+aniston+justin+divorce
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I will find it, LAK, I 100% saw it within 1-2 days of the split announcement. I remember because I was shocked to see that claim given JT’s totally peripatic (and “edgy” of course) lifestyle.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What it feels like now is the spin that she wanted them but he wasn’t willing to be around to try. Tired.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Except that’s not what the article says. Simply states they tried early on and it didn’t work out.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Spin – even from Huvane – can be more subtle than that. And to me, the spin about Evil Justin denying her happiness is pretty clear.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ugh the Poor Jen narrative is so overplayed. We get it Jen, literally every part of you is stuck in the 90’s.. hair, fashion, media rollout of your break up 🙄
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Does ANYONE believe that Jennifer Aniston hates media attention at this point?! She courts them in true 90′s celeb fashion. Just because she’s not flaunting on social media doesn’t mean we’re not on to her.
We see you, Jen…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes!! There she is! Poor sad sack Aniston. Crying. Screaming at the ocean. Doing new age rituals with her goddess circle.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s milking it for all it’s worth. I give Jennifer credit — she’s had a long, successful run as an ingenue/sweetheart, but let’s face facts: on her next birthday, she’s old enough to become a member of AARP.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s 49 but still plays the poor Jen card.. time to grow up, honey.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She should fire Huvane and start with someone new, with fresh ideas.
I know she won’t, but she should.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I disagree. They probably didn’t use birth control and in the beginning thought they might get pregnant, maybe still a window of opportunity for Jen, but it didn’t work out. And she’s okay with it. He’s okay with it. There are many people that wanted a child with the right man, and when it happens, it’s too late agewise. Many people are okay with that, don’t adopt. My friend always wanted to have a child. She had a long relationship that didn’t end in marriage and dated, and ended up in her early 40s marrying a guy with a vasectomy who didn’t want children. She always assumed she would have children, but by 45 she has accepted it and is okay with not having children and is very happy. In her late 30s she still thought she might have a child. Her life went in a different direction.
It’s not always a black-and-white topic about children, and people should never assume they know everything about how someone feels about it. Most people are private about it.
But this couple can’t even decide where to live. It’s a good thing they never had a child together.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, I agree with your assessment. And it’s definitely for the best they didn’t have any together.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You know, if I were her and I really was ‘so tired’ of the media attention, I’d go dark. She has enough money, she could do things behind the scenes if she wanted to remain in the industry, and date only behind the scenes/non famous men. Courtney cox for the most part has pulled this off post arquette. Same for Bullock, Lisa Kudrow, etc. There are many that when the news/interest/games dry up, so do the paps.
My point is, she could change this if she wanted to. But she clearly doesn’t.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This split-up was always going to be noisy in the press. And let’s face it, Justin is doing most of it.
And half of these stories out there about them are coming from nobody. For a couple of weeks this story will sell magazines. I don’t get how people think every story on them is coming from real sources. But there’s enough that are coming from their people that makes it already overkill. And it will die down, because ultimately it appears there isn’t a scandal to keep it alive. The living on two different coasts seems plausible to most people. The rags will still throw some stories out there, but if they stop engaging, all the real rags can do is regurgitate the same cycle of stories.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I also agree. His people need to stop leaking crap, the latest Pitt post-it notes story is a real WTF (“poor Justin”). As long as nothing really juicy comes out, it should die down pretty quickly. We can hope.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What did he leak? That she was boring? Even her fans don’t seem to dispute that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I will pay someone $5000 to get her to change that stick straight center part hairdo. Forever.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I like her hair not so blonde, with more brown in it, and wearing it up, but with a side part. She doesn’t do that enough. It looked good up in this photo.
https://p.ocdn.ee/40/i/2015/9/9/m0enfrrr.it4.jpg
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Try contacting Chris McMillan who does Jen’s hair for years. He’s on Instagram. You might have to up your offer twice, or three, or ten, times over, and the style change definitely won’t be a lasting one, but maybe worth it for a little piece of mind.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She used to change up her hair style and color on the regular during the Friends decade. Don’t know why she’s been so stuck in a rut since then.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think this is the externalization of her mother’s voice, which told her that her natural nose and wavy dark hair were ugly. The sunny blonde “rut” is a mask and security blanket that ties into her mother’s criticisms and American standards of beauty.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love this line from the article: “But she is a big believer in falling in love and spending her life with a partner that loves sharing hers.” Doesn’t that sound a little one-sided? A partner that wants to share HER life? How about they share their lives together?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sure, but her partner is leaking how much he hated her boring Hollywood bubble life all over the place and how he hated living in their home. Seems like a reasonable response. Plenty of people would be thrilled to share that luxe, if insular, life. I for one would love that gorgeous house and property.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
True. Jason Bateman lives in LA in a big, beautiful home. He says he’s boring. He once said even if he gets home early, like 4:00 p.m., or three, he puts on his pajamas and slippers and is on his couch making up his TV menu for the evening, and that it’s not cool TV shows either. It’s Treehouse Masters. Will Arnett last year was teasing him about it also, saying that if you come over to Jason’s house, that’s what he’s in, is PJs and slippers. I guess he’s not edgy enough for Justin. LOL
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If only Jason Bateman could be cloned for Aniston. I think part of her problem is she never gave his type the time of day. Hope she makes different choices going forward.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Completely one sided, and she’s leaking that he denied her the happiness of fitting in to her perfect little world. Her life on her terms, the partner just wasn’t willing to give up his entire life to fit into that box. Poor Jen.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Its sort of funny that, just a couple weeks ago, I found myself randomly considering the movies she’s done recently. We’re The Millers, Horrible Bosses, that weird one with Adam Sandler and Brooklyn Decker. In every. Single. One., she had to have at least one scene where she was in lingerie or a bikini, usually surrounded by men with their mouths agape at her unexpected sex appeal. In considering them all together, it all came off as very, “Look!!! I’m still hot! See??? SEEEEE??” And here we are, now that all of this has dropped. Look! I’m still hot! I’m still relevant! I’m still poor Jen! She’s a pretty transparent person. And, bitchy truth be told, I never thought she was all that attractive.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
while I don’t doubt that Aniston is proud to have the bod she does at almost 50, and doesn’t mind showing it off when she has to, I don’t think you can say, definitively, that SHE had to have those scenes in there. the screenwriter/director put those scenes in.
in the Millers, she played a stripper, so a scantily-clad shot was obvious
in Horrible Bosses, she played an over-sexed (sex addict?) woman who harassed her employee…a scantily-clad shot also kind of obvious.
in the other one you refer to (Just Go With It?), it takes place in Hawaii with beach scenes, so bikini-clad also kind of obvious.
isn’t it more likely that those roles called for the actress chosen to appear in a bikini/lingerie, so that’s specifically WHY she was cast? because she’s the right age group AND she (still) has a kick-ass bod? I mean, her everyday wear consists mostly of jeans and plain tops. sure, she’ll go sexy on the RC but a LOT of actresses do that. if she were walking around in skimpy clothes all day every day and trying to get the paparazzi to take pictures of it, I’d agree with your take. but to claim that she put those scenes in the movie so she can show off her physique doesn’t really make sense to me.
now, you can certainly say/theorize that her agent PUSHED her for those roles because of what they entailed…that is, showing off her body…I think that makes more sense than saying she put those scenes in.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, I agree with @whatWHAT?’s assessment. In a lot of instances, the actresses are hardly the ones who choose to take their clothes off or do certain scenes where they’re scantily clad. Most (male) directors make that call, and I wouldn’t be surprised if it’s them who are all hyped up on 90s nostalgia and want endless repetitive scenes with Jen in a bikini. If she were the one who was into showing off her body, she’d have an Instagram with endless pictures of her on a beach on Cabo.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree too. I also think she’s aging out of that whole thing. Her most recent roles–Cake, Office Christmas Party, Yellow Birds, and Dumplin’ don’t seem to have any of that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I guess she’s the only one who is “surprised” that this marriage ended. I wonder what he smells like. Laying in the sun in jeans…baking in an old leather jacket every day…P.U.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LMFAO!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s HYSTERICAL.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Puke. Heeeeere we go.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hmmm….how long before rumors of her and John Meyer surface???
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You can bet John is trying to figure out how to spin this!!! LOLLL.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Everything “leaked” here on both sides……brand positioning. What ist actually says is “boring” but it’s on the cover of People – so we call all read between the lines and resume the old narratives.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She would have been 42/43 early in their realtionship which isn’t too old to concieve naturally. Also I would have thought that all these actresses that weren’t sure if they wanted kids would have frozen their eggs at the peak time so they could have children later in life without much trouble.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think both of them are handling this divorce poorly. Justin for the endless smarmy quotes about how much Jen is a homebody, and Jennifer for letting people fall back on a failed narrative that no one wants to hear from her anymore. I do think that Justin comes off poorly, more so than Jen, because at least the only fault on Jen’s side is that she’s doing the Poor Me thing again, which is annoying but ultimately forgivable.
Justin is straight up, in some instances, making it personal with his disdain for her lifestyle, while simultaneously calling her “complicated” and “not always happy.” That’s not cool. That’s not edgy. That’s just a little too mean.
I think Jen, rather than falling back on the Poor Me script, should just play up the fact that she’s 50 and still in the industry and still working and making money. Look at people like Jane Fonda, or Nicole Kidman, or Reese Witherspoon. They’ve all leaned in really hard into the business side of the industry, and that’s a good thing. Jennifer has been smarter about these things than all of them for a lot longer. She could really stand to shake it up a bit in her image tbh. I thought she was starting to move away from the America’s Sweetheart business with her marriage to Justin Theroux, but that didn’t work out. But I do think that the whole, “Woe is Me” stuff is wearing a little thin, at least until she gets contacted by NYT to do an opinion piece on why this type of narrative is bad for women, lol. Or maybe I’m just on to something here.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But I don’t think she was trying to do the poor me. Sure, she is sad and probably depressed it didn’t work out. Ellen and Portia are good friends of Jennifer’s. That same week she came on Ellen’s show as a surprise guest wishing her a happy 60th birthday. And she looked fabulous in her leather jeans and sexy buttoned-up shirt with a low neckline. On Saturday she then went to Ellen’s massive birthday celebration with a ton of stars and musicians there. It was a who’s who of birthday parties. She was photographed looking happy. Then she celebrated on Sunday her birthday. She made sure her birthday photos having fun with great friends was out there. She wasn’t moping at home.
She knew what was coming newswise. She showed that she was out living life and not hidden away before the news broke. I don’t think she wants to play the pity party.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I read the family part more as maybe they tried to have a family, but she couldn’t get pregnant. Either way, I wish them the best.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I already told you people Justin has a pregnant mistress.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is what happens when you tell your man it’s okay to have affairs. They go off have affairs and fall in love. Jennifer said she told Brad to do it and people think Angelina was the one to end it all. He was having affairs with models – even us weekly got an interview with one who later recanted because Pitts team got p’oed. Then his team used Angelina as the bad guy when the entire time pitt was with other women. I bet the same happened with Justin. But hopeful his new lady doesn’t take the blame.
Just to give my theory a little gas. Google April florio and Brad Pitt. That’s who he was cheating with not Angelina .
Btw, the ” I spent a weekend with Brad Pitt april florio – during his marriage with Jennifer Aniston ” us weekly article doesn’t even exist anymore. You have to use the way back Google thing. Lmao.
Report this comment as spam or abuse