People: Jennifer Aniston & Justin ‘wanted to have a baby, but it didn’t work out’

As we discussed on Wednesday, People Magazine’s current cover story is devoted to Jennifer Forever Alone-iston. I personally don’t believe the “sad sack Jen” narrative is some huge feminist cause – yes, there is a lot of real and implied sexism in the Aniston coverage across the board, but what I always come back to is how much Jen has shaped her own narrative in the past twenty years. She wanted to be seen as that sympathetic sad-sack girl-next-door until she didn’t, then she was pissed off that she couldn’t rebrand herself successfully beyond that. Part of that brand was that she always wanted children but never found the right guy, or it was never the right time, or whatever. When I talked about this cover story on Wednesday, I called this the “red meat for the Minivan Majority” – they love stories about babies and they love to cast Jen in this role, let’s be honest. So here’s People’s expansion on the idea that Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston wanted to start a family:
When Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux got engaged in 2012, they hoped their happily ever after included starting a family together.
“When Jen met Justin, she had almost given up on the idea that she would have kids,” a source close to Aniston tells PEOPLE in this week’s new cover story. “They wanted to have a baby, but it didn’t work out.”
While the pair — who announced their split Thursday following over two years of marriage — were disappointed kids didn’t come into their lives, they didn’t let it devastate them. “She has been sad that it never happened,” the source says, “but it never consumed her.”
Now the Friends alum is “sad and disappointed,” but “seems to be okay” in the wake of the split, says the source close to her. As for her future? “She isn’t a fan of dating,” says the source, but “she is a big believer in falling in love and spending her life with a partner that loves sharing hers.”
I honestly believed that Jennifer had reached an age (she’s 49!) where people would stop speculating about her womb and stop talking about whether or not she would ever have kids. Again, she’s 49 years old. She’s rich, she lives in a huge mansion, she loves her dogs and she has a private chef and she loves yoga and margaritas. It’s okay to stop talking about babies and Jennifer Aniston. We’ve moved past that. Maybe she tried and nothing happened, maybe they didn’t really try and that’s fine too. Not everyone has to be a parent. And we need to stop expecting celebrity women to give us the details about their g-ddamn wombs. But again, I still feel like… why did this “source” even go to People Magazine with this detail anyway? Literally no one was talking about it before this source brought it up. Even Jen’s die-hard fans had accepted that it was none of their business anyway.
Oh for heaven’s sake, Jennifer. We’re all adults here. We get it – you don’t want kids. Nobody cares.
I certainly don’t but let’s be honest. She would be crucified if she openly came out and said she’s childfree by choice and never had kids because instead of changing diapers, she prefers to hang out by the pool in Mexico sipping margaritas. The Mini Van majority would eat her alive.
But isn’t some of that on her? She didn’t have to pander to that audience, and she didn’t have to engage in discussion of her reproductive choices if she didn’t want to.
Bridget, it was painted by the other side that she wouldn’t give Brad children all those years ago. That’s why he had to leave her for Angie. Of course she had to address children and whether she wanted them. (I’m just saying what people were saying, not that it’s true).
Who is her fan base? Friends ended 14 years ago. Most of her fans, who I assume were Friends’ fans, have to be at least in their mid 30s. I was crazy over babies until I had a few. Then you realize it’s not for everyone. I don’t buy that her fans would care anymore. The baby narrative is on her.
People just don’t listen. Jen gave an interview, with the words coming out of her own mouth, when she admitted she didn’t want kids. She said she’d played mothers in her movies, and that’s it for her. Even after saying this, people still just did not listen.
First off, so what if it was painted that way? So what if that actually was the reality? She did not have to choose to engage, but part of admitting that she was not interested in children would also involve admitting that there were real, non-Angelina reasons why she and Pitt didn’t work out. And that negates the entire narrative of the last decade.
And I don’t think she has ever once said that she doesn’t want children. To the contrary in fact, she has publicly said multiple times that of course she wants babies.
@MMG: I gotta disagree with you. I mean, that’s how Cameron Diaz has been living her life for years and no one “crucifies” her for it.
Can we be honest here? SO much of this “baby” nonsense comes from Jen’s camp. They pull it out like a hat trick every time another one of her relationships goes south. The woman is almost FIFTY years old. I hardly doubt that any rational person is expecting her to get pregnant at this stage in her life, much less to the point that the press/public would shame her for saying that (biological) kids/pregnancy is no longer in the cards.
Seriously. If she had ever actually wanted kids she would have done it long before now, and she did not need a partner to do it.
People is just filling pages in their junk publication.
She’s a multimillionaire, she has the means to have a child even if she has struggled with fertility. She could adopt/hire a surrogate all on her own without any man’s involvement.
If she desperately wanted a baby as much as the tabloids make out, she would have one.
I’m here. If she wanted kids, she would have kids (I mean, hell, look at Angelina.)
She doesn’t want kids (or maybe she doesn’t want to adopt, or do IVF, whatever.) And that’s fine. She doesn’t have to have kids, she doesn’t have to want kids, etc.
I think part of the reason this narrative keeps getting pushed is that for many the notion of “not wanting kids” is somehow insulting. Like because Jen Aniston doesn’t want kids that’s a judgment on my children and me. But…it’s not.
I see the same thing with “regular” people – someone says they don’t want kids and there are so many responses of “oh you’ll change your mind,” “who will take care of you when you’re old?” “aren’t you going to be lonely?” Its like people who want kids/have kids cannot wrap their heads around the notion that some people don’t want that.
(And of course there is a way to be sensitive about this issue for those who do want children but can’t. )
This is the thing. If she wanted to be a parent she could be one five times over by now if she wanted. She doesn’t want it. That’s fine…that’s great…but that’s not the narrative that they went with. And the poor Jenn narrative sells.
I always liked Patricia Clarkson’s way. She’s never married, no kids. Her response to the question? Basically: Never wanted too, not in my genes. End of story and on she goes with a rich life and career. Well done.
One of my besties decided early on that kids weren’t on the cards for she and her husband. They travel a lot and basically live a wonderful life. Occasionally when someone rude/nosy would ask her about why no children? Her reply was always ” I love children, they taste delicious!” The look of horror on the enquirers face gave us both joy…
Years ago, she was asked if she would consider adopting a baby and she said flat-out NO.
It’s this kind of stuff that makes me doubt her. I think of all the women I know who have had fertility issues and for whom children didn’t work out, and it is so sensitive and painful that they would NEVER put it in people magazine.
This tactic just feels so mercenary.
Especially People magazine. The one magazine we know for sure wouldn’t print this type of story without approval from the subject.
Yes, just like we discussed yesterday. The Evil Justin denied her the happiness of a child spin.
I don’t believe this story for one second given both their relationship histories.
Me neither. How many ways can this dead horse of a story be flogged?
Is People Mag being run by the likes of Us Weekly or the Enquirer, now? Are they suggesting that the marriage would have been fine, if only PoorJen could have had a baby? Gag me!
I’d say that one of the things that connected Jennifer & Justin was the fact that they were both happily child-less.
Oh brother.
Why does her PR keep pushing this baby thing when no one believes it? Just own that kids aren’t for you…they aren’t for everyone!
Time for a new Publicist…
In all fairness, it’s one little blurb in one article that this particular site is doing in depth post-mortem on. I thought this was covered in yesterday’s post, I don’t know why the exact same quote warranted a second post today.
So do we add this to the pile of baby stories? This is tiresome. Are you telling me her PR team are incapable of running new storylines? How old are they? Can we get some new/younger people on this PR team please! It’s so boring.
I truly believe if she wanted to have a baby, she would have had one. She doesn’t need a man to have a baby.
Those kids fighting for change in the upper right of the cover should have BEEN the cover. Not Jennifer Aniston and her sad, lonely life. /sarcasm There are bigger issues, PEOPLE mag.
Yes. Whatever People promised Huvane or whomever, they should have postponed it for a week. Then they could have done a “How Jen is Doing” cover. The shootings should have prevailed. That cover is really irritating.
Didn’t she take the cover of a magazine once before when everyone thought she was going to announce her engagement? It ended up being a story about nothing, which pissed the magazine off greatly.
@Lady D
People put a “5 Years after Brad” cover out, while relegating Haiti to the sidebar.,..in 2010
In 2013? I think, Jennifer had two People covers specifically about her wedding that was supposedly happening in the spring…..the first cover was the day after the Oscars and the Oscar winners were the sidebar. Spring came and went….
I will always die laughing though, when in 2014? It was basically when Brad/Angelina got married, that JA was promoting a film and said she read a rumor that she had gotten married the previous weekend. Well….that little tidbit proved she reads CB, because CB was sent that rumor by a reader and they were the only blog to post it. It ended up being a football player got married in some fancy rich exclusive country club….
OMG YES you read my mind. I’m ambivalent about Aniston and I HATE the stupid Baby or No Baby storyline that has plagued her for years but WHO F*CKING CARES.
Those kids though? Those kids and their parents are AMAZING. What happened last night was AMAZING.
+1
Hmm. Did either of those two have enough room in their lives for a child?
I mean, literally. Would they even find the baby among all the makeup and hair products?
Oh please just stop with the Greatest Sacrifice nonsense. Justin and Jen are not inherently selfish or superficial just because they don’t have children.
Yet some would say Jenelle Evans and David Eason are the DEFINITION of selfish and having babies does not somehow preclude them from that fact. I would argue that it makes them worse for knowing that they don’t care about kids but having them anyway.
Hey! What got into you today? I was being playful. Sorry if that failed to register…There’s nothing strange IMO about not having children! I’m 35, don’t have any, and I love focusing on other things than kids when I have free time. And it’s hardly SHOCKING to imply that both Jen and Justin spends a lot of time on their looks, ok?
You’re right and I’m sorry my reply was so b*tchy.
To explain: I’m oversensitive about this because I recently terminated my pregnancy and it was such a difficult decision. Just the thought that anybody would assume that we don’t have kids because we care too much about our appearance or having fun or whatever drives me nuts. We made a thoughtful, intentional decision to do what was right for our unborn child and we are not somehow self-absorbed for doing it. I know you were making a joke but I see comments down-thread claiming that Jen doesn’t have a baby because she doesn’t want to ruin her body. *eyeroll*
Same stupid BS.
So yeah, I was projecting and I’m sorry, Ankhel, you didn’t deserve that first reply.
She had a baby! Justin!
In all seriousness, I buy none of this. I am beginning to think they are throwing whatever sticks because something truly salacious is circling below the surface, just biding its time.
FWIW I would say I have dated the edgy type JT desperately wants to be. So edgy he couldn’t be bothered to work and moved to Europe.
At 45, a woman’s likelihood of getting pregnant is no more than 3 or 4 percent. That’s not to say it’s impossible, but assisted reproductive technologies are almost always necessary, with IVF the most common. “The few eggs you have left may have chromosomal abnormalities, so screening before IVF is critical,” says Dr. Copperman. Success rates are 0 to 1 percent, and most clinics recommend using eggs donated by a younger woman for those who want to conceive between ages 46 and 50.
That quoted, my sister gave birth at age 44, got pregnant with no help, and the baby is beautiful and talks and reads at age 18 mos.
Here I trot out my story that I got pregnant for the second time at 46, with no help, and had the baby in my avi a week after I turned 47. She’s almost 19 and has been nothing but a joy.
What a lovely story, minx. Very happy for you.
Thank you sparrow 2! I shouldn’t neglect mentioning our son, who is 26 and has also been a joy.
Your avi is adorable. What a sweet story behind it.
@ minx me too ( different context ) At 45 I got engaged, went off bc and got pregnant w/in 2 months! After the stress of sitting thru horrifying mandatory genetic counseling I conceived a gorgeous baby girl who recently turned 10. She’s been nothing but a joy!
My besties don’t have children and are equally joyful !
Agree. Your avi is so sweet. A mother’s love. I had my first child at 24, my second five years later and my surprise package at 37, my baby. I guess I’m consistently inconsistent, but they are all the loves of my life, their dad too…Ha!!
My daughter smeared lipstick all over her face, a week after she cut her own bangs. My husband was there with a camera, fortunately.
If she wanted a baby then she would have one by now.
Eighteen years ago, she married a guy who wanted a bunch of kids. She doesn’t have any kids because she doesn’t want kids but she does want the attention the Jennifer- baby stories bring. Otherwise, she would have shut the stories down a decade ago instead of giving interviews about future babies
Seriously. He talked about wanting kids so much I’m surprised he didn’t start ovulating himself.
Right?!
I remember Joan Rivers working it into her stand up comedy routine because he was so extra with wanting kids.
i totally agree. That was the part I hated most about her divorce from Brad – it was obvious that if they had discussed having babies after her Friends stint, she ended up changing her mind, but for the public kept pretending that it was just a matter of time and was not a reason why they ended up separating.
I am not excusing him cheating with AJ, but it was obvious that he wanted children and a family (however that ended up working out).
I also think that she has the right to change her mind. It doesn’t make her a bad guy, it makes her human and it’s actually an incredibly legitimate reason for a marriage to end. But the problem is that she spent the last decade plus selling the ‘poor Jen’ image, and if she and Pitt broke up because she didn’t want kids, she can’t pin it on Angelina anymore.
Or maybe she does want babies but the right guy hasn’t come into her life? Or maybe she was with the right guy and SHE wasn’t in the right frame of mind to have a child? I wanted kids but still haven’t met a man I would want to father my children. And maybe Jen is like me and doesn’t want to be a single parent by choice. Anyway, my point is that you can honestly want children and by luck or circumstance, never be in the perfect situation to do so.
Word of unsolicited advice…..there is no perfect situation to have kids. You might as well chase rainbows. And kids ruin any life plans / routines even when the kids are planned.
LAK + 10000000
After her divorce, she dated TWICE John Mayer and married Justin Theroux, who was in a child-free relationship for 14 years. Let’s be real: she does not want kids but she wants the specualtion. 1. It makes people feel sorry for her. 2. If 1. does not work she can pen op-eds lamenting the sexist media narrative that surrounds her (as if it wasn’t of her own doing) and earn “feminist” brownie-point.
@ Nello-This is what I tend to think. All her past comments about babies and motherhood have been purposefully ambiguous. Everyone assumes that’s because she loves the attention she gets from the Jen Wants a Baby narrative, but could it be that she simply doesn’t know and doesn’t want to go the George Clooney route? She can’t really win because if she repeatedly said she didn’t want kids and then eventually becomes pregnant everybody will yell at her (see Cameron Diaz).
I don’t know why it’s so difficult for people to believe that she might not KNOW if she wants kids or that she might be open to the possibility, given the right circumstances.
Additionally, I cannot imagine that any woman would enjoy answering the same dull-yet-extremely-personal questions over and over again.
Yeah, you said it all @lightpurple.
It makes me sad that women in the public eye need to lie about wanting kids, or justify why they don’t have any. If men can be childless, happy, successful, and content, then so can women. Enough already.
They don’t have to! Cameron Diaz publicly stated in an interview how she didn’t want kids, and was never vilified for it. In fact, she was praised repeatedly for being open and honest, since some women dont want to have children. Jennifer Aniston however, gets called out because she (and Huvane) keeps playing games/manipulating her fans, not because she doesn’t want a child(ren)!
And the game works, as some project or give benefit of the doubt.
She has a PR team that could shut down any element of any story. I think this is all about keeping those endor$ements. It’s simply part of the business plan. She and Garner have a lot of similarities.
Cam was vilified for saying she loves being single and then getting married AND for saying she doesn’t want kids then getting pregnant. It was ridiculous the amount of shit she got for simply changing her mind.
Cammie D rightfully got shit for her terrible relationship choices (A Rod anyone?!?), but I don’t think I’d say she’s vilified for getting married or for getting pregnant. It’s been so absurdly low key I completely forgot about it.
And Brad and Angelina never cheated while he was married to Jen. If people would listen with their ears and not their mouths, Jen herself sent emails out stating there was no third party involved and no cheating.
We don’t know that. We know they both SAID there was no cheating. What did everyone expect, they were going to announce to the world that they were knocking boots before he left Jen? And why is it anyone’s business, other than the three people involved?
I haven’t bought People in months, probably well over a year. And now I remember why, ugh.
I cut People out when they defended the Duggars. Haven’t looked back.
It makes her look like a bad person that she did not want kids-so the narrative she could not get pregnant.
My friend had twins at 50 years old with fertility treatment no IVF. Full term 40 weeks.
Please come up with a new storyline, Huvane.
So, this divorce is gonna play out like her first one, right?
The poor Jen, blindsided by the mean ex-husband, who could do no wrong according to Jen’s fans just weeks ago. Poor Jen is desperate to have a bunch of kids but she just can’t. Poor, poor Jen. I wonder who is going to be cast as the Angelina, the ultimate men-stealing villainess, this time around, so that her fans can spend the next decade villifying her and her loved ones.
“I wonder who is going to be cast as the Angelina, the ultimate men-stealing villainess, this time around.”
Wait for it…it’s coming.
So obvious she does not want kids. Whoever is leaking this needs to stop already.
It’s always the same with JA, she’s so boring. I don’t think this whole “I wanted a baby and it didn’t work” story is going to work this time.
She wanted a child suddenly in her 40′s? With her pseudo husband who lived on the other side of the country? I don’t believe it.
They were together a lot in the first few years, which is when it’s stated they tried. I know a number of women who found love, for the first or second time, in their late 30s or early 40s and decided to try for kids. They were apart a great deal the second half of their relationship (from when the Leftovers started), and that’s presumably when it got dropped.
Not everyone who can’t have children naturally or with IVF pursues other options. Irregardless of whatever Aniston’s situation is, I absolutely despise this narrative that anyone who can afford to would adopt or foster or hire a surrogate if they actually wanted a child. It’s not remotely that black or white.
Adoption and fostering aren’t easy options, and they aren’t options for everyone or even many people. They should never, ever be treated as such.
Surrogacy isn’t simple either. With infertile and older couples sperm or egg donation is often required, and a lot of people aren’t comfortable with that. There’s nothing wrong with recognising that what you want is a child that’s biologically yours. There’s also all sorts of ethical dilemmas to do with hiring a woman to go through something potentially physically damaging. Many people won’t consider surrogacy for that reason.
A lot of people who are open to other options nonetheless run out the clock hoping it will happen naturally one day, and by the time they hit their 40’s they don’t have it in them to start trying all over again in a different way. People act like if you’re rich it’s as simple as clicking your fingers and getting a baby, but it’s really not like that. Adoption takes a lot of time, and you can have a lot of devastating failed attempts during the process, just like with pregnancy. Many people can’t face that after already going through years of losses and failures to conceive.
Others just choose to move on. It doesn’t mean they didn’t really want a baby. Not everyone is willing to spend a massive chunk of their life on emotional standby, hoping for something that might never happen. It’s incredibly insensitive to suggest those people didn’t actually want children anyway.
+1 Balanced and reasonable perspective. I wrote on a thread yesterday that I find the notion that she must follow a certain track if she *really* wanted to be a mother odd. This is a hard and complex issue. We don’t even know what they tried or didn’t try. Maybe her partner at the time only wanted a bio baby, maybe she was anxious about donor eggs because it would be half bio her husband, and not half bio hers (in the event of a split). As noble as it is, not everyone is comfortable with adoption for a variety of reasons. I mean who knows. But that doesn’t mean she’s lying. And since Theroux could easily out her if she is, I doubt it. My guess is it didn’t happen early on, and her age and relationship issues made it challenging to pursue further.
THANK YOU! Agree with you and Tracking 100%.
Pff of course the baby narrative, never gets old.
Can someone call Huvane and tell him it’s not 2005 anymore?
I’m not buying this. She doesn’t want kids or else she’d have one by now.
I wish I had “sad, lonely Jen’s” life.
Think back…Brad met Angelina when she was in her beautiful prime. The other attraction was Maddox, he was adorable! A double whammy!
This is why the triangle lived 4 years, the articles get a lot of hits. When people stop responding by publishing a rebuttal to the poor Jen or baby speculation, it will end.
I actually kind of believe this. I feel like her relationships have been shaky at best, and lets face it some women have to have some kind of “glue” to cement the relationship. Its been talked about in the past that she conceived and lost. Given all of the above, maybe its not that she doesn’t want a child, maybe its a case she has some kind of medical issue preventing her from conceiving or carrying? When it did not happen in this relationship, maybe that is why it crumbled. Its ok if its the other way, she just isn’t the kid type…but I feel like we stick her in the not a kid type category not knowing if something was going on behind the scenes that just prevents that from happening. Or he was too edgy to be a father, hell, who knows???
I’m sorry to say but she is sooo fake and insecure- she doesn’t want kids because she’s so addicted to trying to look perfect and a kid will cramp her style.
Yes because never ever has there existed a selfish person who procreated…
Addicted to trying to look perfect? Are you kidding me? She’s out in a tank top and jeans or shorts a lot. She doesn’t wear a lot of makeup. She streaks her hair and tans. Woo-hoo..
There’s some really mean-spirited comments about Jen on here. I don’t get it.
Some of my friends with children are always extremely put together. One of my neighbors went through breast cancer treatment, divorced, has two kids, works an average job, and looks like a million dollars all the time. And she’s not wealthy. Her fiance’ is a firefighter. One of my friends is an interior designer, runs her own business, has a daughter. I have yet to ever stop over at her house and see her not looking polished and put together for the day, even on the weekends.
Here we go…
That didn’t take long. This woman is almost 50-50 people! And her rep is *allegedly* STILL pushing the (imaginary) “baby” storyline in order to gain sympathy points in the press? I mean, when will Huvane stop this? Once she’s in a nursing home some day?! God. It’s so gross and unecessary. I really wish he would just allow her to be the beautiful, smart, rich, successful business woman that she is without all of this nonesense.
But then, Jen’s not totally innocent here because if it is Huvane pushing this, she could stop it at any time. He is on HER payroll afterall 🙄
Kind of brings me back to the bitchy interview that John Mayer did years back (remember when they were a thing? LOL) in which he said that Aniston is “desperate for it to still be the 90s”. Now THAT I can believe.
Justin can’t have kids. His pants are too tight. Those swimmers suffocated a long time ago.
Lol
I wish they’d stop the whole baby narrative. I don’t believe for a second that these two people, living on opposite coasts, were eager to have babies together.
