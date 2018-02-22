Jason Lewis claims Sarah Jessica Parker was ‘amazing’ but Kim Cattrall was not

It was only ONE WEEK ago that we were obsessed with the Sarah Jessica Parker-Kim Cattrall feud. Then Parkland happened and Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux split and people moved on. I tend to think SJP was probably sending some flowers to Aniston, just because the gossip story had definitely taken a turn and it was not in SJP’s favor. Best to just take a breath and let other stories dominate the newscycle. But now we have to dive back into the controversy, because Kim and SJP’s Sex and the City costar Jason Lewis is saying some things. Shady things. Jason played Smith Jerrod, the waiter-turned-model-turned-actor who became Samantha’s longest relationship. Smith saw her through cancer, she moved to LA to manage him full time, and the two actors seemed to have a lot of chemistry together. But all was not as it seems, says Jason Smith.
The actor who played Samantha’s longest-running boyfriend on “Sex and The City” has weighed in on the Kim Cattrall-Sarah Jessica Parker feud — and what he says may surprise you. Jason Lewis played Samantha’s hunky model beau Smith Jerrod across 16 episodes of the series and both movies, filming the vast majority of his scenes with Cattrall. Despite this, the actor has revealed he’s firmly “Team SJP” in the ugly feud between the two stars that’s exploded in recent months, declaring that he has “nothing good to say” about his on-screen lover.
Lewis appeared on KTLA 5 this week to talk about his new film “Half Magic” — but of course, the first thing his interviewer wanted to talk about was the Cattrall-SJP war of words.
“If you can’t say something nice, don’t say anything at all,” was Lewis’ initial comment, which is a spectacularly shady way of saying “no comment.”
“Listen, I would have to say that Sarah was always so lovely and such a consummate professional, and I think that people should remember their graciousness and the things that have been given to them, and I’m going to stop there because I’ve got nothing good to say.”
Wow. It’s fair to assume that the “people” Lewis is cagily referring to there is one person in particular, Cattrall — and was it also fair to assume he’s firmly on Parker’s side in the feud?
“I might just have to say yeah, yeah. What a gracious lady; she was always so good to me.”
Were other people not so good to you, the interviewer asked?
“Sarah was amazing,” he said with a chuckle as he dodged the difficult question.
Well, that’s interesting. Is it possible that Kim Cattrall was rude to costars? Sure. Is it possible that some of Kim’s costars still dislike her? Sure. But wasn’t the Kim-SJP war about so much more than that? And besides, Kim was never the one with a “nice girl persona” to protect and use as a deflector shield. So, basically, I think Kim and Jason probably didn’t get along that well, but it doesn’t affect my strong belief that Kim is the “wronged party” in this whole debacle.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
First, he has not aged well. Secondly, SJP could have been nice to everybody on the set but Kim and that does not negate that she was mean to Kim. Thirdly, let’s not forget who is currently still a bigger player in the industry…..that might also influence statements. Just saying.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly on the being mean comment and the third point. At this point, with all these people piling on her, it feels like harassment and definitely bullying. Kim just buried her brother and people are still giving interviews defending SJP and trashing Kim. So callous and inappropriate and flat out mean.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
agreed on all points. Also, it’s not like Lewis spent much time on set with SJP… their characters hardly had any scenes together!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly what I was thinking. I didn’t watch the show but yikes, Mr. Bug Eyes was hot and sexy??
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Pandy-YAAAAAASSSSS, he WAS beautiful, can’t believe that’s even him now. What a little prick to come out swinging for poor Kim, even now. Yes, he was asked; NO, he didn’t name her name, but his obvious ass kissing of SJP was just self-serving and mean.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Also, and I could be wrong or blatantly stereotyping about this, but it seems to me, that men don’t always sense or understand the subtle and sophisticated ways we women sometimes act towards eachother. The choice of one word over another, because it may or may not refer to some shady point, that can therefore be denied after the fact, as not intended, as not being shady at all – it simply doesn’t register to a lot of men. But it registers to women because we are more familiar with it, and because we recognize it we are more likely to enter into that dynamic, as a willing participant or a trapped victim, and everything in between. Add to that the money bias and, yeah, I don’t exactly think this is a statement we should ascribe a lot of “truth”-value to. But he may actually be speaking his truth, nonetheless.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Perfectly said!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Drugs have a way of ruining people’s looks and careers.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Strange. I have a close friend who doesn’t pull any punches and co-starred with Kim in a movie and he said she was a pleasure to work with. I suspect Jason Lewis is hoping SJP will hire him for a future project.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
SJP was also his boss since she’s the producer so take anything this guy said with a grain of salt. She could have given him a heads up about the message he is suppose to give out.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ll say this. One of the men Catrall was paired with (not Lewis) on the show thought it was hilarious to poke her with his erection during their scenes. This guy had issues, for sure, but it was Catrall who had to deal with him. SJP i’m sure really was lovely to Lewis, why wouldn’t she be? She wouldn’t see him as competition.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yikes, that happened? Geez, no wonder she doesn’t want to do another movie. The money really isn’t worth it, in this case. I didn’t realize she’d probably have to deal with more harassment while doing the naked love scenes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh no come on, spill!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wish I could! He’s a remarkable man.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That does not help.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lol – come on, you can jimmy it loose if you try
Report this comment as spam or abuse
James Remar…”Jimmy?” “REMARkable.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, I think she means Remar. This doesn’t surprise me, I don’t find him attractive and never have, and I’ve always had a creepy feeling about him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Eww, poor Kim!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
someone just got a “bump” in his residual check?
we all have our supporters and detractors.
That said, several other actresses could have played the part of CB, not so with SJ.
I think SJP had the power that made it easier for her to BE THE “NICER” of the two, if you will. SJP cut the other’s out of the money. A practice later rectified by ensemble shows which allowed cast members a chance to direct, write, etc. Kim did the ORGASM book with one of her husbands to capitalize on SJ. SJP who (never had to expose her breasts), was horrified by that..
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Seems like Jason needs to take his own advice.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He just ruined Smithy for me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kim was wronged in this feud.
But on a separate note, it is kinda weird that virtually every actor on SATC is team Sarah.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think it’s that weird when a third movie could mean work for people who don’t necessarily get consistent higher profile acting gigs and SJP is a head honcho on the project.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah. Sarah can give them a paycheck. Kim can’t.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Bingo.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
they need that movie money
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@LilLil
Exactly.
I’ve heard many shady stories about Kim that I won’t divulge.
But the ‘Satan SJP’ narrative has taken hold for now. Rather than acknowledging that both women being good AND bad.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah this is where I’m at and why I’ve been mostly avoiding these threads. I like both of them and refuse to believe the narrative that SJP is some awful, overbearing monster or that Kim is a cold bitch. Or maybe they are those things and also really kind people as well. *shrug*
But yeah…just typical gossip. Everyone is presented as a caricature, never a real person.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Kitten – Agreed
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, god forbid we consider the most likely scenario is that they’re both women with flaws and just did not get along and both have done Not Great Things to one another.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Misti, thank you for a post I can get behind.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Because she is the one, who keeps talking about it. It could have stayed a forgotten story. But bringing it up again when she did shows SJP in a terrible light. Not to mention there are a lot of horror stories about SJP too. I used to live near her so sure not everyone is as they seem. I don’t think Kim is a ray of perpetual sunshine, but she didn’t start this PR game.
Once someone begins a PR war, they should make sure truth is on their side, and they should read the room and learn silence is their friend.
In this instance, I don’t care about the onset diva machine antics of neurotic actresses, but this ongoing PR assault and smearing about THIS issue is a bad look for SJP.
Silence. Sssshhh should be where she lives so we can forget this episode.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree, both women are flawed in this feud and I don’t think either one is wrong or right. It’s gone on too long.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But only one went on air and in print dragging the other for a year, doing so right before the news on kims brother came out.
Then only one of them is still keeping this in the news while Kim is dealing with burying her brother and grieving.
SJP could have easily gotten this narrative to stop when the brother died, but here we are
Kim might be a bitch, but SJP is a opportunistic horrible narcissist
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s not weird to me. It just makes it clear that things aren’t as cut and dry as folks would like them to be. SJP probably isn’t some ubervillain and KC probably isn’t a helpless damsel. They didn’t like each other and didn’t get along – the rest is speculation.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It is curious how many people who know her are publicly backing SJP and risking online backlash. This the second man from that set and I have read that Dean Winters couldnt be written back in for a significant part anyway. Then theres Molly Shannon from her current show, who could easily have refused to comment. And then there are old co-stars who still speak warmly despite being bigger names and having nothing to gain from it (Hugh Grant and RDJ who she also dated and who despite being married pretty much implied he was still in love with her). And then the other two main cast members of SATC who I have read have remained close with SJP. And the Kim Catrall character witnesses are???
I think if there was friction it was probably running from Kims side. Certainly some of her grievances sound like jealous nonsense. Shes angry that an actress who famously has no nudity clause didnt bare her boobs? Why didnt she negotiate the same clause? She is angry that the shows lead on a successful got an EP cred in latter seasons? Is she knew to how television works? She is angry that her character turned into a curricuture? Eh thats exactly what happens with popular funny characters (e.g. Dwight on The Office, Urkel on Family Matters, Joey on Friends). Its typical fan service and thats a battle she shòuld have directed at the writers room and not the lead with a vanity producer cred. Its ridiculous that she chooses to direct her beef about that to the female actress instead of the male show runner whose job it is to guide character arcs.
Anyway, I still believe that Kim uses a stalling tactic in contract negotiation, that she was never conclusive in her no and that she enjoyed stringing everyone along until the financiers were so frustrated, they walked away. I think her stalling robbed producers the opportunity to come up with an alternative storyline and draft script that could have kept the financiers on board. I think thats the reason that first story was leaked, she had done them dirty by stringing them along and they were mad.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agree 1000% How many people have to come forward in SJP’s defense before people start to believe that maybe Kim is not such a nice person!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hi Sarah, how’s it going my love?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think its a little column A little column B I was always a Kim fan until a friend of mine was friends with the stage manager on a play she did in the UK and it was made very clear to me she was a piece of work and horrible to her which was a shame, not that I think SJP is squeeky clean either.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Interesting because I heard the opposite. I heard she was professional, very direct and ready work.
Not everyone goes to work to meet a new best friend.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Anyone who unnecessarily disses a person who just buried her brother is being a jerk in my book. SJP doesn’t need protecting; all he had to do to be gracious was to say “no comment” , instead of pretending to be a gentleman, and missing the mark badly,
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nikki!!!! Exactly!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly.
Does it really matter who was nicer back then? Kim and her family are going through a tragedy and grieving right now, just leave her alone. I don’t care if she was mean 20 years ago, they are being cruel now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well said. This guy and SJP both come out looking worse now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think SJP had to do nude scenes with him. I’d probably be nicer to him too if I got to keep my clothes on and basically not have to interact with him as frequently as KC had to.
I don’t doubt that SJP was very nice to him, but I also think her interactions with him might have been less considering who was partnered up with whom during love scenes. It’s easier to come across as a nice person if people interact with you less frequently, naked or fully-clothed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yep. This.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreed. And SJP was a producer, so there was lots of mutual niceness happening due to that as well.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So let me get this straight… no one liked Kim Cattrall but they all wanted to go back and work with her to do a 3rd movie on a TV series that ran its course? Something doesn’t smell right. I guess it could be for the money, but I’m not buying it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
bingo!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No one liked Kim Catrall but all were willing to put that aside for a multi-million dollar payday. Makes perfect sense to me. I get paid a lot less money than they do to work alongside people I’m not fond of every day.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1 Yes, I have no problem seeing this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@HH… I suspect that everyone involved (except Kim, clearly) is very nervous. Yes, there is a big push for reboots, but no one is really checking for SATC. Why? Maybe because of the lack of diversity, or rather, the diversity that became tokenism. They blew it in the movies… Charlotte’s adopted daughter who, allegedly, didn’t get many lines or anything to establish her in any meaningful way. And I also remember some major criticisms about the two gay characters getting paired up, mainly that it didn’t gelled with who they were on the show. Also, SATC’s NYC resembled Woody Allen’s NYC.
Diversity probably wouldn’t have worked, but their complacency and sheer laziness is biting them in the a$$es now. There is no way they can’t make people unsee the blatant moneygrab.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m not buying it either. They’ve spoken negatively about her in the press and now that she’s mouning the death of her brother and they continue to do so and they expect her so say “Great let’s do another movie!” It’s not gonna happen.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1000! If Kim was so horrible to work with and no one liked her, why would they be pushing so hard for a 3rd movie nearly a decade after the last one if not for a money-grab? Also, if Kim is being so difficult, wouldn’t doing the movie without her be a great option? Say the cancer came back, give SJ a fabulous send-off, let the three remaining ladies show their dramatic chops while dealing with the loss of a friend and end with a memorial trip to Barney’s. And print!
I don’t doubt Kim was difficult at times, SJP was difficult at times, all of them were difficult at times. That’s life and that’s people. What is annoying is SJP, former cast/crew and people who have no business commenting publicly on this “feud” (I’m looking at you, Molly Shannon) are continuing to bully and shame Kim. For what purpose and to what end? It isn’t going to make people care more about SJP or dislike Kim more. Do they think Kim will suddenly change her mind after being raked over the coals? SATC was fun for what it was: 20/30-somethings in NYC starting careers and finding love The first movie was like checking in with your married friends who were so important when you were figuring out young adulthood. I saw the 2nd one because, again, it was like checking in with friends and having a little fun, although that movie was a complete mess. Now it’s just sad. Let’s move on ladies!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know what a smear campaign looks like. This is what it looks like.
Over an out touch movie based on a dated concept.
Really?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think it’s worth noting Jason was around for a lot of the worse railroading of Kim. His story lines intersected with the period when Kim started being given worse, vaguely mocking material and was made to increase her nudity and sex scenes because the other actresses wanted to decrease theirs. All because she dared to ask for more money.
So yeah, I’m sure she was often noticeably moody and pissed off while they were filming another sex scene or another scene that was basically just an excuse to call her old.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This exactly. With all that’s come out about the direction of the show, especially the character of Samantha, I’m sure she was probably not at her best at times and he happened to be there for it.
He never seemed like the smartest guy, this just proves it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This sounds like he tries to become a main character as Samantha’s widower in the 3rd movie
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lewis is a dude and wasn’t her competition so of course she was fine with him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Even if Kim Cattrall is a b*tch, the point is that she doesn’t want anything to do with SJP, hasn’t wanted anything to do with her for some time, and doesn’t want to do another movie. WHAT’S WRONG WITH THAT? SJP can be the nicest woman in the world, but she’s being pushy and trying to force someone to do something that person doesn’t want to do. So yeah, Jason, SJP might be gracious and you might dislike KC, but who you got along with or who you think is more gracious is irrelevant. Kim wants to be left alone and SJP doesn’t respect that.
This makes me so mad and I know it’s in part because of my own situation with a friend who doesn’t understand I want nothing to do with them and disrespects boundaries CONSTANTLY and sure I am projecting, but crap does it bother me when people miss the point and focus on irrelevant crap like who they like better in a situation they know nothing of.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Dear Asiyah, please do me a favour and spend some time with your friend and explain exactly how she crosses boundaries. There are tons of reasons why a person might could consistently miss cues, especially social cues. Sit down over tea and explain clearly – our friendship can only continue under these criteria – 1. I don’t like how you speak to or about my husband. It is inappropriate and I’m not willing to deal with your issues any longer. 2. When you come out for dinner once monthly, but only pick up the tab once yearly, and that’s only when we’re at McD’s it feels like you’re freeloading. Or whatever. Do your non-friend the courtesy of telling her EXACTLY what the behaviour is that is making you crazy. Because I’ve been known to miss cues, or not understand someone’s subtle hint. But when folks confront me with specific circumstances and/or a pattern of my behaviour that upsets, I am well known to take their thoughts and feelings seriously and adjust behaviour if/as appropriate. Friends will support my statement, as will my job evaluations. But how can I change something if I don’t know it’s bugging you? Please, please please have an honest, open talk with her. Her reaction (which may initially be defensive, but stay with them through that) may be horror, embarassment, shame, laughter, whatever. But I bet a loonie she really hasn’t understood she’s making you crazy, and you feel she is disrespecting your boundaries. TELL HER. Then, make your decision to continue the friendship based on her response. She’ll either make the effort to change and grow, or she won’t. But please, give her the chance. XOXO
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Plantpal,
It’s a male. I’ve done everything you said (did for many years), and he still crossed boundaries, so I had to finally cut him off. I’ve explained to him for years how disrespectful and abusive he is, and was either met with accusations of my own wrongdoing (which I don’t mind hearing except I’m not being told my f*ck ups out of anything except malice and deflection) or when I didn’t fall for the deflection tears and scenes of “I’m sorry. I only hurt you because I care about you so much.” Can’t reason with an unreasonable person (although I do appreciate your advice. Believe me!). It is very upsetting. And like Kim Cattral, I have a reputation for being a b*tch so I kept quiet for a long time as a result of me knowing my own shortcomings and flaws and knowing I have terrible soft skills but at some point you have to go NC on someone who keeps crossing boundaries with you. And I’ll be honest, watching this unfold between these two ladies reminds me of why I put up with a lot of crap from my friend: because at the end of the day, people think of him as a charming, charismatic man who has made mistakes but really is a good-hearted person while people think of me as cold, distant, and b*tchy. I was up against not only an abusive narcissist but also people’s opinions. Sound familiar? If SJP were really a good person she would respect KC even if she thinks KC is unreasonable and let that go.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
SJP is gaslighting and it’s annoying. Kim said she isn’t interested in doing another movie so either write the movie without her character, recast the role or just don’t do it. She has gone on ad nauseum about a crappy movie that no one wants to see. How many other projects aren’t happening because one of the parties isn’t interested? There are hundreds of these situations and yet SJP is the only one constantly talking about it.
Kim can be the worst person on earth on a movie set, but if she isn’t interested in doing another movie then end of story. Adults let things go.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreed. That’s how I see it too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Or have someone write a completely different screenplay and hire everyone except Catrall. Of course, there’s no guarantee that anyone would fund it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There is such a creepy undercurrent to this. I’ve seen fans write that they are “owed another movie” or the actors say that it’s “owed to the characters.” Pardon my French, but nobody in this scenario is owed $%#@. If no contracts were signed, no one is owed. She has moved on. Respect it. It isn’t a fully formed thought in my head yet but I feel such a connection between this narrative and the Weinstein stuff. Not accusing anyone of assault but the whole “she’s difficult,” the bullying, “the be good and play along and don’t make trouble” …it unsettles me. The woman has said no and it is not being respected.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is getting very out of hand and strange.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am sure SJP is perfectly sweet to attractive, younger men. Is she as sweet to women who she considers competition? Probably not.
Also, Jason isn’t exactly a phenomenal actor. No one knew him before SATC, and I’m sure he’s grateful to SJP for his job.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He was in the original 90210, where he also played a movie star. It’s interesting, he got these roles playing movie stars, obviously because of his looks, but he never became one.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Keep it classy, Jason. She’s mourning but what do you care.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, exactly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think he could also just mean that he doesn’t like the comments Cattrall is making now. The whole “I never had a problem with her therefore no one should have a problem with her” scenario.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This whole saga just baffles me. If they could make another Mama Mia without Streep, they can certainly make SATC3 without Kim. It couldn’t be any worse than the second one, right? More screen time for SJP which seems to be what she craves.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No, I don’t think so. Impossible to imagine without Samantha Jones. I would be much less interested (if at all) in seeing it in that case.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m guessing SJP pushed KC so hard because the movie won’t get made without KC. That’s why SJP is frantic–she wants that fat SATC payday and KC is blocking it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Omg seriously, Kim is a 61-year old lady and in SOTC they made her a sex-maniac! She wouldn’t be authentic today as she is older and she problably doesn’t want to be recognised by one this one role…
Can all these people move on? SJP has so many different projects and I’m sure she’s better than well-off as for the rest of them – I think taking sides was a school kids thing but definitely not adults!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
” I think that people should remember their graciousness and the things that have been given to them” What was “given” to her according to him? She was an employee who negotiated the terms of her contract, just like any other, but what she should just close her mouth and remember her place, not be uppity by asking for what she is worth?
It’s now clear that SJP has no respect for the boundaries of others and is trying to harangue and publicly shame KC into another crappy film. All while she is still grieving her brother, the more her cronies talk the more they display the lack of class and empathy they have. And frankly if Jason Lewis is going to talk about this he should have the ball$ to say what he really means, not hint at it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is why I’m Team Cattrall. She drew blood instead of having intermediaries do it on her behalf.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This. Catrall has been very, very clear about how she feels about people and what she will and will not do. This whisper campaign against her from all corners is so ridiculous and gaslighty and infuriating. Bottom line: She does not like SJP, does not think SJP treated her fairly, and does not want to do another movie. Period. End of. PLUS she is burying her brother and mourning. SJP and her minions need to keep her name out of their mouths.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Jason might also take into consideration she was being ostracized on the set in a mean-girls situation – probably doesn’t put you in the best mood. Seems like SJP might have honeyed up to him as just another tactic in this – being friendly with the actor her “enemy” has to work closest with.
Oh, and he looks kinda crazy in that pic. Didn’t recognize him as the hot model boyfriend from the show.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Contact the Gap. They are doing a huge roll-out of a children’s clothing line with her very soon. Let them know they’ve hired a bully to promote kid’s clothes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This bums me out for some reason.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There is a big difference between being nice, and being pleasant. Sociopaths are pleasant. Not saying SJP is a sociopath by any stretch…. Just pointing out that polite =/= nice.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
what a bunch of jerks! sounds like a horrible catty work place!
No wonder Kim wants NOTHING to do with any of them!
Take a hint people, she doesn’t like you nor want anything to do with you so just take the high road and leave the woman alone! you don’t have to like her or agree with her but let it go already
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He need sit his grizzly behind down. No one called for him. I haven’t seen this man since the SATC movie and I certainly haven’t been looking for him. He needs to go back whichever Florida Key he crawled from.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I enjoyed SATC back in the day. I couldn’t stand Carrie ( or Charlotte), but it was clear this was supposed to be the SJP show. She was supposed to be the star, she was on the covers of magazines, she was the one giving the most interviews. I find it very hard to believe that the other actresses did not feel any resentment. The chemistry the four of them had in front of cameras made the show – not SJP alone. Adding the ridiculous storylines (and outfits) esp. KC has gotten during the run of the show and the movies, I can totally understand why she wasn’t always happy on set. If she has been outspoken about it before, I can see people labeling her as a bitch or difficult to work with. Maybe she confronted SJP about all of this, but instead of thinking “Could Kim be right?”, she put on the wide-eyed-shocked-meeee?-act and everyone felt sorry for poor little SJP.
A bit off-topic: there were many moments where I hated the Carrie character a lot, but the scene where they go to Mexico in the first movie and Carrie is to sad and weak to eat by herself is the my most hated moment. And who is the one feeding her? Samantha.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Y’know what’s interesting? For over 15 years SJP and her friends have been spreading the news of Kim’s supposed awfulness, with said friends often going on the record, but in all that time not one person has gotten at all specific about anything Kim ever actually did or said.
If she was really so awful, and everyone felt that way, they must all have dozens of examples of her horrible behaviour, but not once has anything beyond vague declarations that she was ‘difficult’ and ‘demanding’ and ‘diva-like’ come out. It’s not like people are holding back either, they’ve made it entirely obvious they absolutely loathe her. Willie Garson in particular makes a point of talking about her like she’s the dirt on his shoe. They aren’t worried about being mean. So why not bolster their claims she’s terrible with actual examples, if they exist?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So we know that no one in the cast praises Kim and they all seem to like and defend SJP. They aren’t making any more Sex movies, so why would they feel that they have to defend SJP?
None of us know either woman, but where is the proof, other than what Kim has said, that SJP is the bi*ch in their relationship?
I know SJP has complained some about Kim, but not in the vicious public way Kim has gone after her. How do we know that Kim is not the bigger bi*ch? Why doesn’t she have anyone close to her come to her defense?
I think many people are just making assumptions that Kim is the victim…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Thentheresistthat
The decent thing for all these people to do was leave Kim alone while she dealt with burying her brother after he was missing for a week. This is not a story line, it’s real life. Kim might be the biggest bitch to work with but you don’t kick someone when they’re down. If SJP has really been the sweet as pie, nice person all these years, then why the big media push to defend herself while Kim is grieving? And SJP might have been nice to everyone else but horrible to Kim. All of these people defending SJP might depend on her for a future paycheck and want to be in her good graces. Jason Lewis came on to this show at the end after what might have been a hostile work environment for Kim and she had zero f’s to give. Kim could also be unpleasant to work with AND treated shabbily by SJP. I’ll never know the real truth. All I see are petty Hollywood actors harassing and bullying a woman who said no to a movie they desperately want because they aren’t doing much else while she is grieving the loss of a loved one. She set clear boundaries and they are trying to ruin her. That tells me all I need to know about this groups working dynamic.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
ITA
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreed, Coco.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Good lord, what is he on???? Facial expression is the very definition of “ricktus”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LMFAO 😂😂😂! I’m dying!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Self-obssesed women like SJP hustle for that cute, innocent girl image is because a lot of people buy into it. And yes, those people that do usually have nothing nice to say about women who are honest and have a no bullshit approach. And it never popped into his head that people can be nice to you and not nice to other people?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What it so difficult about respecting Kim Catrells bounderies during this time? Why couldn’t he have said, look, she’s grieving, I don’t wish to comment on anthing. Or just, I do not wish to comment.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
what in the everlasting (&$# happened to him? Maybe I don’t want to know if this is “getting the face he deserves.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Seriously guy? You can’t just say “Working on SATC was a pleasant experience for me. I have no comment on the relationship between SJP & KC”?
Then again, we wouldn’t be discussing him right now if he would have gone the classy route amirite?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Le
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What is up with his crazy eyes! Geez.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He really did not say anything nasty and appears he tried to avoid the questions. I’m not sure why he is being insulted on this thread. He has the right to his own opinion and even if it is not the same opinion you may have, really what is the point in insulting him? I met him at a bar once as a side note and he was a really nice, chill guy and I hope he finds more success.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Another common sense post.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He did say people should “remember their graciousness and the things that have been given to them.” It’s not extremely nasty, but it’s still kind of….
I think he may legitimately like SJP though. I don’t think he’s being fake about that.
He was considered a stud at some point (probably even now — I would not have guessed that he’s 46). Based on that, I’d probably be nice and sweet to him too (as long as I don’t have to be naked onscreen with him).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Because this sh*t is pure red meat to the people who are highly invested in the SJP Is An Awful Person narrative. It’s so pitchfork-y and weird.
Now, while I think that SJP should have avoided saying anything in the wake of the Kim’s brother’s death, I’m also not convinced that she meant any harm by extending condolences to Kim. She might have genuinely felt awful. I know I would if my co-worker (whom I don’t like) had a death in her family. that’s just basic human compassion and has nothing to do with whether you like the person or not. Again, sometimes people just don’t get along–doesn’t mean that either person is terrible.
Most likely is that both these women are flawed people who are a mixture of both good and bad–you know, like the rest of us.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
As usual Kitten )
It frightens me how you say what I think??!!
We’ve been here too long!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He was purposely leading the public to a certain place. He can have his opinions, and we can have an opinion about his opinion.
Report this comment as spam or abuse