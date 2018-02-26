Did Mary Elizabeth Winstead dump Ewan McGregor after he left his wife?

Embed from Getty Images

Last October, the world learned that Ewan McGregor had pretty much left his wife of 22 years, Eve Mavrakis, after having an affair with his Fargo costar Mary Elizabeth Winstead. Ewan is 46 years old and Mary Elizabeth is 33. It was widely believed – as in, I believed it – that Ewan and Eve had sort of an open marriage. They never confirmed as much, but there were long-standing rumors (and photo evidence) of his affairs with multiple female costars over the years. He always went back to Eve… until he didn’t. Until he decided to file for divorce from Eve in January, and set himself up with Mary Elizabeth. Except that now it looks like Mary Elizabeth is tired of people calling her a homewrecker?

Mary Elizabeth Winstead cut her passionate love affair short, just four months after she and Ewan McGregor were caught making out. “Mary hated being labeled as a homewrecker and the embarrassment it causes her,” sniffs a source. “Ewan might not care about how this all looks, but Mary has always been super self-conscious. It’s sad because a year ago, Ewan and his wife were in great shape, and then he decided to throw it all away from Mary. Now it looks like he’s lost them both for good.”

[From Star Magazine, print edition]

The Daily Mail asked Eve if she had picked up her copy of Star Magazine to read about the split, and she told them “No, I hadn’t heard” if Ewan and Mary had split, and “I really don’t know. Sorry.” Eve also made a few public statements last month, when the divorce filing dropped – she said she did not like his Golden Globes speech where he thanked both her and Mary, and that the divorce has been “disappointing and upsetting.” Ewan’s teenage daughter hasn’t seemed to handle it very well either – there were some social media posts that seemed to reference Ewan’s affair and his mistreatment of Eve. All in all, this is a huge mess. I don’t know if Mary Elizabeth really dumped Ewan or what, but I wouldn’t be surprised if she was like “you know what, no, I think I’m done here.” It’s all sexy and fun when you’re the secret mistress, but when he actually leaves his wife for you and there’s a huge scandal? Yeah, sh-t got real.

