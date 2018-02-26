Did Mary Elizabeth Winstead dump Ewan McGregor after he left his wife?

Last October, the world learned that Ewan McGregor had pretty much left his wife of 22 years, Eve Mavrakis, after having an affair with his Fargo costar Mary Elizabeth Winstead. Ewan is 46 years old and Mary Elizabeth is 33. It was widely believed – as in, I believed it – that Ewan and Eve had sort of an open marriage. They never confirmed as much, but there were long-standing rumors (and photo evidence) of his affairs with multiple female costars over the years. He always went back to Eve… until he didn’t. Until he decided to file for divorce from Eve in January, and set himself up with Mary Elizabeth. Except that now it looks like Mary Elizabeth is tired of people calling her a homewrecker?

Mary Elizabeth Winstead cut her passionate love affair short, just four months after she and Ewan McGregor were caught making out.

“Mary hated being labeled as a homewrecker and the embarrassment it causes her,” sniffs a source. “Ewan might not care about how this all looks, but Mary has always been super self-conscious. It’s sad because a year ago, Ewan and his wife were in great shape, and then he decided to throw it all away from Mary. Now it looks like he’s lost them both for good.”

[From Star Magazine, print edition]

The Daily Mail asked Eve if she had picked up her copy of Star Magazine to read about the split, and she told them “No, I hadn’t heard” if Ewan and Mary had split, and “I really don’t know. Sorry.” Eve also made a few public statements last month, when the divorce filing dropped – she said she did not like his Golden Globes speech where he thanked both her and Mary, and that the divorce has been “disappointing and upsetting.” Ewan’s teenage daughter hasn’t seemed to handle it very well either – there were some social media posts that seemed to reference Ewan’s affair and his mistreatment of Eve. All in all, this is a huge mess. I don’t know if Mary Elizabeth really dumped Ewan or what, but I wouldn’t be surprised if she was like “you know what, no, I think I’m done here.” It’s all sexy and fun when you’re the secret mistress, but when he actually leaves his wife for you and there’s a huge scandal? Yeah, sh-t got real.

88 Responses to “Did Mary Elizabeth Winstead dump Ewan McGregor after he left his wife?”

  1. Girl_ninja says:
    February 26, 2018 at 7:30 am

    Damn. Life comes at you fast.

    Reply
  2. Other Renee says:
    February 26, 2018 at 7:36 am

    She didn’t like being called a home wrecker because it was bad for her image. But guess what, lady? You ARE a home wrecker. And so is the loser whose home you helped wreck. I hope the wife doesn’t take him back when he comes groveling. But you know she will.

    Reply
  3. Goats on the Roof says:
    February 26, 2018 at 7:37 am

    I won’t weep for her. She involved herself with a married man. What did she expect, if not a scandal?

    Reply
    • Pia says:
      February 26, 2018 at 7:56 am

      But many have thought that Ewan and Eve had an open marriage. So, if Ewan made Mary believe that too, what exactly did she do wrong here? Now, that she found out, that Eve actually did consider their affair as cheating and it wrecked their marriage, and affected also their teenage daughter,Mary doesn’t want to be involved with Ewan anymore. Maybe Mary feels like Ewan lied to her about the open marriage and that’s the reason why she doesn’t want to have anything to do with him anymore?

      Reply
      • Goats on the Roof says:
        February 26, 2018 at 8:10 am

        If he was duping MEW into believing he had an open marriage, why did both of them leave their spouses around the same time? No, they were planning an actual relationship, but Mary ran off when she started being known as a home-wrecker.

    • Div says:
      February 26, 2018 at 8:31 am

      @Goats on a Roof

      IMO cheaters are ultimately responsible for wrecking their own home although the other man/woman who helps them cheat certainly helps with the destruction and is also being a scumbag.

      That said, she destroyed her own home and aided Ewan in destroying his so I’m not quite sure what she expected. Even if Ewan had an open marriage, he still left his wife for her which implies cheating was going on despite the marriage being open. Did she really believe words like homewrecker, however ugly and sexist, or worse weren’t going to get thrown around, especially in a society that tends to go overboard when criticizing women who cheat? Unless she was the world’s biggest idiot (and she’s a grown ass woman, not 18), she had to know that public figures, especially women, are going to get lambasted for this behavior…look at how people bring it up about Angelina Jolie ten-fifteen years later.

      Anyway, I’m not particularly sympathetic because shitty actions have consequences, although I have a bit of empathy that she’ll have to deal with this reputation for the next several years while Ewan gets a free pass in the press.

      Reply
  4. SM says:
    February 26, 2018 at 7:37 am

    Looking at their photos side by side it looks like Ewan was trying to make an updated younger, taller version of his wife

    Reply
  5. Bee says:
    February 26, 2018 at 7:38 am

    She will find this reputation very hard to shake, because this is literally the ONLY thing anyone knows about her.

    Reply
  6. Digital Unicorn says:
    February 26, 2018 at 7:38 am

    If true karma is a b!tch. As for her, what did she expect when she got involved with a married man. Regardless of whether his relationship with his wife was ‘open’ or not they were still together.

    Reply
  7. Maria F. says:
    February 26, 2018 at 7:43 am

    well the source is Star Magazine, so i will need more confirmation than that.

    But i agree that it is different having a passionate romance on set than everyday life where a lot of people are judging you and having a stressed out partner because his kids are suffering and probably rightly giving him grief or taking sides……

    Reply
  8. Nicole says:
    February 26, 2018 at 7:46 am

    Welp can’t say I have any sympathy here

    Reply
  9. minx says:
    February 26, 2018 at 7:50 am

    Tiny violin, etc.

    Reply
  10. tracking says:
    February 26, 2018 at 7:52 am

    Please let this be true, ha.

    Reply
  11. Miss M says:
    February 26, 2018 at 7:55 am

    🎻😢
    😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

    Reply
  12. Zapp Brannigan says:
    February 26, 2018 at 8:05 am

    It’s all fun and games until the harsh light of day hits. So whatever to cheats.

    Reply
  13. The New Classic says:
    February 26, 2018 at 8:15 am

    #KARMA

    Reply
  14. Peggy says:
    February 26, 2018 at 8:17 am

    There is a picture of Ewan, this weekend, teaching his youngest daughter to ride a bicycle, and his wife is there.
    The wife’s car had the two bikes attached to it, that Ewan and the child used.
    He came in a separate car, so who knows if he is back home.

    Reply
  15. Tig says:
    February 26, 2018 at 8:21 am

    I wonder if Mary E realized she would have to deal/cope with his teenagers, and SHE decided life is too short? Bet Ewan wishes he was on a motorcycle in Siberia about right now! A big mess for sure, tho one of his own making.

    Reply
  16. Juliette says:
    February 26, 2018 at 8:27 am

    This story is so messy. Not a good look for Ewan and Winstead.

    Reply
  17. Shelly* says:
    February 26, 2018 at 8:31 am

    I have read a few blind items about Ewan McGregor and his open marriage, but it always struck me that the “open-ness” was very one sided. I.E. he slept around and she put up with it.

    I think he deserves a bit of humiliation for that tacky speech he made recently at an awards ceremony, praising both his Wife and his new love. It must have been very hurtful to his Wife and kids to hear that, and for that alone if he is feeling bruised and humiliated, I for one, am glad.

    Reply
  18. Natalie S says:
    February 26, 2018 at 8:36 am

    My theory is she didn’t realize how entwined Ewan’s life is with Eve even without the kids. And Ewan may be entitled enough to want to keep all parts he liked about his life with Eve and join that with his relationship with Mary rather than make a clean break except for coparenting. A lot of charming people are actually incredibly needy and entitled in private.

    Reply
  19. Who ARE These People? says:
    February 26, 2018 at 8:53 am

    I read somewhere that the problem with an open marriage is that it pours out through the opening.

    Reply
  20. DiligentDiva says:
    February 26, 2018 at 9:04 am

    This feels good, I’m glad Ewan has to deal with being publically known as someone who was dumped. I’m sure his ex-wife is laughing right now.
    But Mary is a homewrecker, yes Ewan played his part but women who knowingly go after other women’s husbands are equally just as trashy. I’m sorry I don’t get why we aren’t allowed to hate both of them anymore? Mary knows the man has a wife, and has children (who will be affected for life because of this) and doesn’t give a shit about them? It makes her trash like him.
    Both of them got the branding they deserved. Ewan’s always been an a-hole to his wife and now it’s publically known. And Mary is a woman who homewrecked and cheated on her super hot young husband for middle age man with a reported cheating problem. The BI had said Ewan was already cheating on her.
    She comes across as the most dumb in this situation in my opinion. I think we all suspected Ewan’s situation would eventually imploded one day. But Mary… damn she gave up a good man for a repetitive middle-aged cheater. Now her reputation is ruined, and she’ll find it hard to get this branded of “woman who steals husbands” off her.
    Women need to be smarter.

    Reply
    • Sal says:
      February 26, 2018 at 11:40 am

      Take a seat Dear, all that woman hating preaching must be exhausting.

      He’s a KNOWN slut of gigantic proportions, always has been, theres pics all over the Internet, yet SHE was ‘going after him’ as if somehow he’s a slave to his libido and every woman who crosses his path?

      Reply
  21. Reef says:
    February 26, 2018 at 9:12 am

    “sniffs a source” WOW! lol.
    What an odd thing to be embarrassed about after you had a prolonged affair? Truth is having an affair isn’t as fun when the other person leaves their spouse and you have to deal with their entire life not just the small bit you saw when you were together.

    Reply
  22. JaneDoesWork says:
    February 26, 2018 at 9:25 am

    If you don’t like being called a home wrecker don’t knowingly have an affair with a married man. I think the most fucked up part is that she went to his house and had dinner with his wife and kids.

    Reply
  23. Christine says:
    February 26, 2018 at 9:44 am

    Huh. A married famous person who got caught out with a mistress led to a scandal? I find it interesting that the narrative is that she didn’t like the scandal, vs. she actually realized that dating a married man, open marriage or not, is a morally indefensible position. She literally doesn’t feel guilty that she did it, according to the narrative, she is upset with the consequences to HER. SHE is labeled a homewrecker. She doesn’t feel bad for actually having an affair.

    Reply
  24. Veronica says:
    February 26, 2018 at 9:57 am

    Sounds like everybody got exactly what they deserved – except for, you know, the ex-wife and children who suffered needlessly. I had such a flame for him when I was younger. What a boner-killer of a move.

    Reply
  25. KBB says:
    February 26, 2018 at 10:00 am

    I’m wondering how one source knows that “Mary has always been super self-conscious” and that a year ago “Ewan and his wife were in great shape.” It starts off sounding like someone close to her and ends up sounding like someone close to him. I guess I believe the story, but surely that quote is made up.

    Reply
  26. gentleorange says:
    February 26, 2018 at 10:14 am

    Two days before this announcement, CDA N were reporting that he had been hiring escorts while working away. Maybe Mary Elizabeth is a CDAN reader?

    Reply
  27. stinky says:
    February 26, 2018 at 10:15 am

    Why is the narrative that his side-piece left him …
    I’d bet it all that he wants his old life back!

    Reply
  28. Cupcake says:
    February 26, 2018 at 10:20 am

    Welp he always seems to have his pick of the ladies so he’s probably already banging someone else as we type.

    Reply
  29. holly hobby says:
    February 26, 2018 at 11:08 am

    Well Mary I don’t know what you expected when you had fun with a married man. Of course the knives will be out for you when said married man left his wife for you.

    Ewan got the ending he deserved.

    Reply
  30. Jayna says:
    February 26, 2018 at 11:28 am

    The public response from his children probably did it. Many people have affairs and move on in Hollywood. The spouses probably don’t say much because they don’t want the public drama of it all to affect the kids. Not every wronged spouse wants the family to be thrust into the public glare regarding a painful situation you can’t change anyway. His two daughters are older, though, and have come out on social media about it. So it’s messy in that way. His idiotic GG speech and the wife’s response was another hit.

    I think Mary Elizabeth probably realized this relationship was doomed because the older kids would never accept her, and he comes with the children. If she realized down the road this would never work because of the animosity of his kids, she probably decided to get out and protect her career. Their TV show and working together was over, so that closeness, seeing each other every day was gone. They both will be off working on other locations now. And I do believe the older daughters would never have accepted her for years, if at all, after witnessing the pain their mom was going through.

    Reply
  31. Patty says:
    February 26, 2018 at 11:29 am

    Here’s a thought, Ewan and Mary were probably never anything more than what they were supposed to be. I think both of them were already struggling with their marriages and bonded over that when they met on the set of Fargo. Maybe they were the kick in the pants each needed to pull the trigger on their marriages but did anyone really believe they were going to immediately get into a long term relationship with each other? No.

    Also I think people need to realize that just because someone divorces a spouse while with a third party, it doesn’t always mean they specifically want out of the marriage for that person. Believe it or not sometimes cheating while it may coincide with the end of a marriage, is not always the cause of the divorce. Considering that Ewan was known to always have flings and side-chicks, I think it’s a stretch to say he left his wife for Mary. No, he just happened to leave his wife while Mary was the current side chick. There’s a huge difference. He’s probably already moved on to the next in line.

    I think we try to apply our morality to others and that’s not how the world works. I doubt Ewan is regretting anything or crying in his cereal.

    Reply
  32. Dee says:
    February 26, 2018 at 11:37 am

    God, I hope this is true.

    Reply
  33. Sarah says:
    February 26, 2018 at 2:18 pm

    Slightly off topic but I follow ME’s ex husband on Instagram and he is GORGEOUS (@rileystearns). Why she would want someone as seedy as Ewan when she had him is beyond me

    Reply
    • Jayna says:
      February 26, 2018 at 3:19 pm

      He seems very hipsterish to me. He doesn’t do anything for me, especially with those selfies of himself staring into the camera. I get turned off by that type of use of social media by men. But they had a lot in common as far as their love of the indie film world and seemed supportive of one another.

      I guess she worked with Ewan over the course of that season of the show and they began developing mutual feelings and attraction. It’s not the first time it’s happened. An example is The Americans. But if Mary Elizabeth left her husband that easily, maybe the passion wasn’t there anymore, but she loved him, not in love. Who knows? Maybe Ewan’s Scottish accent swept her away.

      .

      Reply
  34. Andrea says:
    February 26, 2018 at 4:13 pm

    I don’t get the bashing of ME. She wasn’t married. Yes, she knew he was but trust me when I say this, some men are CHARMERS, telling you everything you want to hear. I am sure some of you ladies have met someone like that and gotten swept up.

    Reply
    • Jayna says:
      February 26, 2018 at 4:18 pm

      She was married. They started an affair on set at some point. She left her husband. He quietly left his wife a little later. You don’t actually believe that nothing happened before she left her husband, do you? Now that’s naive.

      But I don’t bash them.

      Reply
      • Andrea says:
        February 26, 2018 at 4:31 pm

        If that’s the scenario, then no I am not naive. But I will say this: I think this gets people upset because deep down, everyone knows that there is someone out there that could cause their partner to stray and they simply don’t want to think about it (male or woman). It may be someone extraordinary to the other person who that person may never meet, but it still COULD happen and that bothers people to the core.

      • LearningtheSystem says:
        February 26, 2018 at 7:38 pm

        Marriage is fundamentally about mutual trust and allowing yourself to be vulnerable and willing to risk that the person you are committing to is committing themselves to you equally.
        You can’t have trust and mistrust at the same time. That’s why betrayal is so wrecking. I’m sure (especially among women) there is some level of fear that their trust will blow up in their face.

  35. schmootc says:
    February 26, 2018 at 6:43 pm

    People is saying an ‘insider’ says they’re still dating:

    http://people.com/movies/ewan-mcgregor-still-dating-mary-elizabeth-winstead-despite-rumors-hes-back-ex-wife/

    Side note: Who names a human being Jamyan?

    Reply

