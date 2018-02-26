Of course Kylie Jenner received a $1.4 million Ferrari as a ‘push present’

Many women and men hate the idea of “push presents,” gifts a father gives a new mother soon after she gives birth. Traditionally, push presents are gifts of jewelry, at least that’s what I’ve always believed. But in the land of celebrities, anything can happen. A “push present” could be anything from a post-baby nip-and-tuck to a spa vacation to whatever. In Kylie Jenner’s case, her baby daddy gave her what every new mother truly wants: a two-seat sports car with bucket seats in which it’s probably illegal to put a baby seat.
Kylie Jenner has unveiled her lavish new “push present” – a black Ferrari . The reality star posted footage of her flash new motor – worth around £1.2million ($1.4 million) – on her Instagram Stories last night. As she gave her followers a proper view of the limited edition LaFerrari , she told fans it’s a “push present” for giving birth to baby Stormi earlier this month.
It’s not known who gifted Kylie the plush motor, but several reports suggest the pricey present could be from baby daddy Travis Scott. The couple were spotted out in the sports car yesterday as they were seen together for the first time since welcoming their baby daughter. The reality star and her rapper lover enjoyed a lunch date with friends at Nobu in Malibu.
The pair haven’t been seen together since their daughter was born at the start of the month, sparking rumours they had split.
To be honest. I think a lot of new moms would love a new car too, just not a $1.4 million Ferrari. Like, when you first have a kid, isn’t your mind on safety and wouldn’t you want, like, the safest Volvo minivan in the world? But you’re not a social media maven and reality star. I would say something like “oh she’ll never even drive this car,” but I bet she will. She’ll drive this car over to her mom’s house to drop off Stormi.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Instagram.
the materialism of this family disgusts me.
i view women who receive “push presents” as weak people. to some it may seem like a gift of love, but the baby is the gift of love, and the material gift is a supplemental gift to a weak individual.
Get a grip on yourself Kimbers, what kind of overarching, judgmental nonsense is that?
I got a push present for my second child, from my husband. It’s a silver necklace with little disks, each one bearing an initial of the people in our family. It’s beautiful and meaningful. It was a beautiful gesture and I cherish it as a symbol of our completed family, which I worked so hard and nearly broke my body to create.
My baby, there’s no comparing her to any material object. It’s not meant to even compete with the joy and wonder of the baby.
The baby. Hahahahahahaha. Oh why doesnt anyone think of the babies!!! Whyyyyyy. Hahahaha.
This family disgusts me and just the name “push present” disgusts me. What if you have a C section? Is it called a “Cut Present”? The whole idea just grosses me out. It is also so sexist, to get a present for pushing that baby out for the big Daddy.
UGH.
These people are the most vapid, materialistic, waste of space. Thought once they had kids they would be more socially conscious, but they seem even more shallow & tone deaf than before.
THIS. How do you continue to consume like that when you know that all children on earth (just like yours) will inherit our choices?
How does a car even cost that much?
And how does he pay for it?
He’s a successful rapper with hit sons on BIllboard for many years. He came up in Kanye’s camp a few years ago. He can afford it.
He’s reportedly worth 8 mill. Would you spend almost 20% of your net worth on a car?
Yeah….he didn’t buy this.
A successful rapper (and music artist in general) only makes $$ if he writes and produces his own music, tours, AND writes and produces for others. Doesn’t anyone remember how TLC broke down how absurdly expensive it is to be a musician? If a celebrity net worth says $8 million you know it’s way less because they never factor in money spent. I’m guessing Kylie leases this herself – you know, like the LAST car she was gifted.
I suspect the value is highly inflated, just as I suspect it’s a lease deal. These women change their cars as often as they change their knickers.
I would have guessed it’s a free loan from a dealership in exchange for the free publicity.
I remember a story a while back that stated the Kardashians get these cars on “loan”. They drive them for a while and then return them for another one. In exchange the dealership gets publicity by putting their name somewhere on the car. I don’t know if this is the case here, but this family gets A LOT of free stuff.
The Ferrari La Ferrari (yeah, t’was the dumbest name to crown all bad names) is that expensive because it is a limited production (fewer than 700) hypercar which is pretty much from the future (until it burst into flames like most italian sports cars do). Is a car that you need to be invited by Ferrari to purchase, only available to their most loyal brand-stans. This means this ride was purchased second-hand, which might make it even more expensive.
I’ll bet it is leased.
“Push present” is such a tacky term and should be retired ASAP.
As for the car, tell me again, Kylie, how you are such a hands on mom with your inches-long claws for fingernails and tooling around in your two-seater sports car? I’m over this woman-child and her entire family.
Doesn’t she already have a bunch of vehicles? And doesn’t she have more money than he does? And yes, a car that can’t be used to transport the new baby seems like a tad odd choice.
Ugh I have always hated the term and the concept. It implies women have babies as a favor for the men in their lives and should be compensated by it. The moms I know have babies because THEY want to have them.
As for this car, setting aside the fact that y’all are probably right and this is a lease and/or publicity stunt by the car dealer – the idea of a car costs this much, in light of all the people who are barely getting by, is just so vile. I think of how many units of affordable housing, or food for a food bank, that this could buy.
Agreed 100%!! And if they don’t push that baby out for Big Daddy, is it called a “Cut Present”? “Incision Present?”
It is just so absurd and SO materialistic American. Do Europeans do this?
I agree. I HATE the phrase “push present.”
Does Travis know he bought this car?
Right?! I highly doubt Travis has $1.4 million to blow. Lip kits bought this car.
Bwahaha!
I was thinking the same thing. He doesn’t have that kind of money to blow on a car and on a girl he won’t be with 2 years from now.
hahahahahahahahaha
👏👏👏
Reasons this kid also stands no chance to be a child with a healthy self-esteem and sense of worth.
No chance? You can’t know that.
“this kid also stands no chance to be a child with a healthy self-esteem and sense of worth”
Yes we can know that by looking at the importance this family puts on physical appearance (going by the extent that her mother has carved up her face before she was even an adult) & material possessions.
Yea I can considering past actions. We do this all the time to make predictive judgments.
Predictive speaks to probability not certainty. It is a likelihood not a guarantee. A Kardashian can’t redefine the laws of science, people. My college boyfriend’s sister is proof that a phoenix can rise from her family’s ashes.
He’s going to go broke getting push presents for all his baby mamas
If it’s her car, why is she letting him drive it? Lame!
There’s no way that Travis Scott had the money to buy that. Is he that popular as a rapper? I honestly don’t know!
I thought the same When Tigga bought her a ridiculously expensive car, that there was no way he could afford that sort of money.
I don’t know how successful he is or if he has much money to throw away like this. He should give Kylie a chance to drive the car before the ‘push’ present is repossessed and dragged away
He’s a producer as well. I mean, I have no idea how great he is at these things – but at least he’s doing a couple of things. It’ll give him a better chance at career longevity.
I think they’ve estimated his net at around 8 mil. Which – at 25 years old really isn’t anything to sneeze at. And I wouldn’t be surprised if he got some kind of discount on the car. Celebrities seem to get a lot of stuff thrown at them, and I wouldn’t be surprised if they discounted.
Speak of the devil though- one of his songs just came up on the playlist I’m listening to.
Hmmm if he worth $8 mil spending $1.4 mil on a car doesnt seem very smart. Did nobody learn from MC Hammer??
I mean, it’s an estimate. And it doesn’t really take everything into consideration. There could be more money in real estate, or deals in the works. I don’t think it’s a case of him literally having 8mil to his name by any means. And I doubt he actually spent 1.4mil on a car, either. Either way though, 8mil at 25 is nothing to sneeze at.
8 million is never anything to sneeze at especially at such a young age. I just hope he doesnt spend friviously, sometimes people forget they wont always be making so much and dont save anything.
He’s actually pretty successful and his live shows are always sold out. He’s known for having the best live rap shows.
The best push present I ever got was a baby.
That’s the silliest looking car. And I thought I drive a silly car (Itty bitty Fiat lol). My gas mileage is super though.
An undercover Batmobile.
God, I hate the whole “push present” thing and this one is particularly crass. But so is that whole family, so I’m not sure why I’m surprised.
Me too – tacky tacky tack
It really seems like they haven’t learned anything about discretion, even after being robbed at gunpoint.
I will never believe Kim was robbed. Nothing changed. I don’t care who says, “but the French police were involved”….nothing came of it, and she is back to posting pics with jewelry again.
Lies, all lies.
Agreed. The robbery was total BS. There is nothing this family of tacky grifters won’t stoop to for money and attention.
How many cars does a 20 year old need? I thought she already had a few Ferraris. It may be a fancy, expensive car, but it honestly looks like a deformed space ship.
These liars can’t fool us. Kylie probably leased it for Travis.
Her nails !! How the hell is she handling a baby and changing diapers with those claws….oh wait never mind ….and Kim just left her 8 week old infant to fly to Japan…and i thought it wasn’t advisable to fly when you’re as far
along as Khloe
This family are a shining example of the consumption and need for material things that plagues this earth
it’s up to Khloe’s doctor when it’s too late for her to fly, not up to us.
It is but DM had a preview for one of the shows that said Kylie was having problems. Didn’t read it so don’t know what they were. So if she is having any problems flying for that distance could be a problem.
you can’t trust what they say on the show. it’s entertainment, they will lie or mislead people to get rating$
Because I need coffee, I glanced at the headline and thought it said she’d received a $1.4 million ferret, and I had questions.
Now THAT would have been worth talking about. HAHAHAHA!!!
Forgive my inner Pleb, but…. MY GOD!!! I didn’t even know there were cars that cost a million or more dollars! How successful is Travis Scott because a 1.4 million dollar car as a “push present” is rather extravagant right?
The car is ugly and looks like an ant.
She could have set up a trust fund for her daughter with that money.
Like that kid doesn’t already have a trust fund? Kylie is worth A LOT of money.
If someone offered it to me I wouldn’t decline it I’ll say that much! To each his own, I don’t care.
Same! I’ve honestly never been into cars and I got my license suuuuuuper late but. Now that I have it and drive around a lot I honestly get it.
In my state it is illegal to put anyone under a certain age, weight and height in the front seat. Children under the age of three may not sit in the front seat. If CA has similar rules then Stormi, even in a car seat, cannot be put in the front seat. Since there is no back seat this is a car meant for mommy and daddy and for showing off.
In CA a child can’t sit in the front seat until he’s 13.
Hmmm a car you can’t even put your child in.
My only push present was a healthy baby….but I guess I’m old fashion!!
This family spends money like their 15 minutes will never be up?! He didn’t pay for this car….no way.
nah, Travis leased an expensive car for Kylie’s photo op, or Kylie just bought it for herself to make her relationship look better.
The Nanny must be exhausted caring for a newborn.
Wow. If she can really drive a Ferrari, I’ll have to give her credit. They’re dangerous if not handled properly. (I used to work at a facility that did skid tests for automotive companies. I do not own one).
I’m sure she bought it. And the baby can’t even go in that car. So dumb. It looks totally uncomfortable.
And I’m another vote for get rid of that awful phrase “push present.” It makes me cringe!
Good for her! I don’t have any issue with this at all. Their lives, their money.
They made 499 of this car. When it debuted at a car show, there were 1000 bids on the 499. Many more after. You have to be a previous Ferrari customer to be considered and it sells for much more than the suggested price of 1.4 it was listed at when introduced at a car show. Some say up to 5 maybe 8 million. Travis Scott simply cannot afford this car and would not be considered to purchase one. People pay cash for this car. The car was either lent or rented. This car is not leased. This is all PURE LIES. But, EVERYONE KNOWS THAT. Their lies become more and more stupid and I surmise reflect the IQ of the liar telling them. Krusty Kris is a wily manipulating climber, but she is not smart. You do not have to be smart to climb your way to wealth, and if you are as low IQ as Kris, you only need TO be GREEDY.
This is a diversion. That baby needs a paternity test or already has and it isn’t Scotts baby. It’s said his net worth is 8 MIL. Kris could double his fortune to maintain this ‘my daughter’s with a famous rapper’ narrative and that is just what she did. Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner ARE NOT A COUPLE!!!
Here’s an idea: since Kylie has so much pull with young people, why doesn’t she start tweeting about gun control and the need for it? She could help activate this burgeoning movement among kids. Or she can just go on promoting her lip kit. She has a choice and she should let her fame do some good for the world.
I didn’t get a push present persay but my hubby bought me a locket with our son’s picture when I went back to work. He knew how hard it was for me to leave him at daycare so that was a sweet gesture. I think the women that expect a gift make things mean a lot less. Those are the ones that irritate me.
That’s a lot more sweet and thoughtful than a car which there’s no room for the babys car seat to fit
That is a sweet ride. I’m not even sorry. I want that car. I’d want that car in spite of having a baby. If I’m not paying for it, and it’s a gift, why tf not.
I feel claustrophobic just glancing at that low, little car. I dislike most sports cars, the way they look, and this is no exception: I’d feel like I was in a mobile coffin on my way straight to hell if I were actually driving one… I had not heard of “push presents” and would not care for them—not that I’m judging women who do have or want them. For me the reward/gift was the birth of both my daughters; I had two extremely hard pregnancies/labors and my daughters were such huge miracles to me that any other material gift would have been rendered absolutely meaningless beside them… Ugh, those nails on her! That rigid, plastic face! The vulgarity and mindless self absorption of this whole family never ceases to disgust me.
It’s all about optics in the Kardashian world. No one believes Travis actually bought her a Ferrari that cost that much or even leased it. It’s so silly and transparent and just another fake story from the Kardashians. He’s doing all right for his age. He doesn’t have Jay Z money.
This is obviously not her only car. She has other cars the baby can fit in. I think she bought or rented it herself, but whatever it’s her money. And, while the name, “push present” is tacky, the idea behind it isn’t. If a father wants to buy the mother of his child a gift, why is that bad? Both parents share in the excitement and compliments when a baby is born, but the mother really does all the work in bringing the baby into the world. Even if a father wants to share in the trauma and pain, he can’t. If he wants to get a gift as a nice gesture, who cares?
