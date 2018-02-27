Jennifer Lawrence in Dior at the NYC ‘Red Sparrow’ premiere: stunning or blah?

Just know that we’re probably going to have one million Jennifer Lawrence stories this week. Few people can do promotional tour properly at this point, and by that I mean… few people can generate new headlines every day, multiple times a day, with new photos, for like three weeks straight during a promotional tour. J-Law can. It’s a rare gift. These are photos of Jennifer at last night’s Red Sparrow premiere in New York. She wore Dior, obviously. And I dislike it. I dislike the dress, and I especially dislike the styling. Since she plays a ballerina-turned-spy/honey-trap, I think Jen was aiming for a ballerina-inspired look. But she just looks uncomfortable, and oddly like she’s sucking in her cheeks and she’s pissed off about it.
Meanwhile, there are a million new quotes and interviews with Jennifer. Here are some quotes from her interview with Marc Maron’s WTF podcast:
When she fell for Darren Aronofsky. “He flew in, pitched me, left. The whole thing was probably an hour and a half, and then I was like, he’s hot. I remember I was holding my dog and I shut the door and when the door shut I went, ‘Pippi that’s called sexual tension.’ He played hard to get for like nine months, maybe longer, which just killed me.”
How long her thing with Aronofsky lasted: “I mean, if we count everything, like two years. I had been saying two years for so long and he was like, ‘It’s been like, six months!’ I think two years. I mean, I was in love with him for like, two years…. I still love him very much.”
She’s still friendly with her exes: “I’m friends with all my exes, actually. For the most part, yeah. I have a theory. I think it’s because I’m blunt. I don’t think that you can have any sort of bad relationship with anybody if you’re just blunt. Everybody always knows how you feel at all times and there’s no lying, it’s just honesty. Everybody’s a good guy to each other. All my boyfriends have been wonderful. Nick [Hoult] was a great boyfriend.”
Whether those dudes broke her heart: “No, broke other stuff. I didn’t mean it like that! I meant like, confidence. My heart breaks. Every time I go through a breakup, it’s not like my heart isn’t broken. They just never did anything to like, devastate me. They were just good people. Maybe that’s also the secret. I’m attracted to good people.”
She never had an affair with Chris Pratt: “I never had an affair with Chris Pratt on Passengers. That’s a good one… I mean, they got a divorce like two years later and everybody was like, [shouting] ‘Jennifer Lawrence!’ And I was like, ‘What the…what, I’m in Montreal two years later.’”
I think of all Jennifer’s boyfriends/exes, Hoult was the best across the board. He was the best boyfriend for her and the best ex, as in they’re still friendly and they still like each other a lot. And I don’t think she’s attracted to good people… I actually think she’s got a bad picker when it comes to men across the board, not just for dating, but for coworkers and what she’ll put up with from directors and such.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Why does Dior hate her? They give her the worst outfits. lol.
I actually think if the shoulder pieces were gone it would look great. I feel like Tim
Gunn but EDIT PEOPLE.
It’s just so awful. She has a banging body and this whole outfit just…no. It pushes and squeezes in the worst possible places. Plus it’s just f*cking ugly. Plus she’s making crazy eyes.
Why?
I agree about the eyes. Ever since she started this promo tour her eye make-up looks like a disaster. And it looks like she knows that. And I agree with her on one point – Nick Hoult looks like an amasing boyfriend, ewww on everything she said about Aranofsky, though. He doesn’t seem like a nice person, he misstreated her on set and he is deffinitely NOT sexy. Ew
@Claire
You say it like they have any good ones hidden somewhere lol. This is a good outfit by Dior standards. It only gets worse after that.
And she needs to stand up straight! Shoulders back!
Why do we keep assuming what Jennifer Lawrence actually thinks or goes through even when she tells us everything? Is it fair to put words in her mouth or straight up not believe her because she is not as likeable anymore? J-Law threads in this site brings the worst out of commenters. How do we justify disregarding what she says about HER OWN LIFE that we are not privy to so that we can still hold onto our previous conceptions about her and people around her? The motto is “believe her” not “believe her as long as she sees herself as victim of people you don’t like”.
I haven’t seen vitriol like this here except for JA. Maybe it’s something about the name, Jennifer, I dunno.
Are you kidding? The knives always come our for Rita Ora as well.
Clare, I don’t think I’ve read any Rita Ora stories here, I don’t read every story. I do not doubt you at all though.
She constantly showers with praise well-known human trash O.Russell. If anything, she’s lucky she is not called out more. Other women, like Jennifer Hudson, have been called complicit or enabler for similar behaviours.
Edit : Sorry, I meant Gabrielle Union, not J-Hud.
That kind of vitriol happens a lot with Beyoncé too.
I completely agree with you but now you’re making me feel bad about my comments above… It’s not Jen’s fault! I blame Dior and I usually really like Dior but they seem to reserve the worst for her…
But yeah the J Law threads are just awful. And the thing is: I enjoy *some* of her acting but I’ve never been a real fan, yet I find myself defending her constantly because the criticism is so absurdly over-the-top.
@Darla I don’t know the reasons for the vitriol although I can guess…
@Katie Come on Lawrence get more flak for David O Russell than David O Russell does.
@Kitten I am not talking abot her dresses. This dress is awful and you are right to point that out. I was more ticked off by how she constantly gets told how she is supposed to feel. Whether It is boyfriends or dresses or anything else. If she says anything that goes against the grain here obviously she is a “cool girl” that does not actually feel like that. Why don’t we just believe her? I don’t even like her smh.
Una, you’re right about J-Law getting more flack than O. Russell. I wish he was more mainstream famous so that I could insult him all day on Celebitchy. Anyway, David, if you’re reading: you’re a miserable, abusive, transphobic piece of sh*t.
@Una- I think the fact that she lied about graduating and her GPA was just more red meat to the people who already didn’t believe that she wasn’t assaulted by Weinstein (like WTF) and that she was somehow a victim of the patriarchy for wearing a dress during a photocall.
“She lied about highschool because she’s a liar! Cool Girl…blah blah blah.”
*YAWN*
@Una: No lies detected. ‘Cool Girl’ used to be a way to talk about misogynistic women who throw their own gender under the bus in an attempt to gain men’s respect or approval. Now it also sometimes gets used to tell women to shut-up and let wiser, patriarchy-immune ladies (and ‘gentlemen’ too!) dictate their boundaries to them; if they don’t comply, they’re sell-out wh*res who have betrayed us all for male approval.
@Kitten: Your comment was just a harmless one about her outfit not looking good. That’s different. You have a point though about how not really liking or disliking a famous woman that much sometimes turn into a matter of, “The enemy of my enemy is my friend.” For years I was just okay with JLaw. I casually liked her, but could go months without even giving her a thought. But now the vitriol on both sides has me paying more attention to Jennifer Lawrence then I ever thought I would.
Won’t anyone think of poor, helpless Jennifer Lawrence?
“Poor, helpless Jennifer”
You must be mocking the people who persistently claim that Jen has no agency, right? The ones who insisted that she didn’t wear that Versace dress on her own volition even though she maintained it was HER choice? The ones who are married to the idea that she was manipulated and assaulted by Weinstein even though she has insisted that HW never did sh*t to her? The ones who claim that she was mistreated, abused, and taken advantage of by Aronofsky even when she said otherwise?
You mean, THOSE people right? Because those are the people who are most invested in the “poor, helpless J Law” perpetual victim narrative, whether they recognize it or not.
I’m tired of this. Jennifer Lawrence is one of the most privileged women around, and who has a repeated history of being kind of a dick and saying stupid stuff. I don’t follow every article on here, and yet on the ones I do there are always comments of “people are so mean!”. I’m not going to infantilise this 27 year old woman. If she wants to stop getting flak she needs to stop saying stupid shit publicly.
The hallmark of my feminism isn’t whether or not people think someone made Jennifer Lawrence wear a dress or not. Once again, she is an adult. ‘Denying her agency’. And?
@ Bridget I don’t care you don’t like her. Believe me neither do I. J-Law is privileged white women, she says stupid shit all the time. I agree with you 100% percent on that. Just look at other thread to see how full of shit she is. What gets me is that her will is disregarded all the time. She wears a dress and she is a victim. She is written as a victim of Aronofsky even when she says she is not. She was victimized by Weinstein even when she said she was not. I am not saying everybody should adore her at all. Give her shit about her stupid comments, Jen has many of those but stop implying that she was abused because you don’t like her ex-bf. Stop saying she was actually sexually assaulted but too much of a “cool girl” to know it or admit it. Just give her the same courtesy we give to other women and believe her personal experiences.
What Una said.
And you can be privileged (and agree that Jen is) and also be consistently savaged by an over-reactive public that enjoys a good feeding frenzy. Don’t believe me? Check out 4Chan and see what MRAs call J Law.
Additionally, let’s not pretend that this site isn’t a study in mob mentality and pitchfork justice at times. J Law is simply the woman du jour who is getting the scorn but next week some other actress will be on the chopping block and you know what? I’ll probably stick up for that actress as well because I have a natural aversion to groupthink.
*shrugs*
Well, I am not a fan. I used to like her but not so much anymore.
Back when she was dating Aronofsky, I got a little pushback because I said she was strong and knows what she is doing. He’s not that much of an “alpha” male type but more of an arrogant artiste. I never believed he victimized her. I believe she believes in suffering for her art and didn’t balk when she has made it abundantly clear she can stand up for herself.
I have also believed IF (and I could care less either way) she had anything to do with Weinstein intimately it would have been consensual a la Monica Lewinsky territory/adjacent or whatever. She has never claimed to be a victim, so I don’t consider her one. I do think there are other issues with that dynamic, but that is another subject about the system as a whole.
I believe she chose to wear that terrible dress awkwardly. Why? I don’t know. The social implications of a woman’s choice is a separate conversation.
I don’t like her based on HER choices and HER words. I don’t infantilize her or other women. I don’t think her bf choices are all that great, but we say that about many celebrities.
I am so grateful for this thread — you guys are saying everything so thoughtfully and giving me hope that the CB comment section isn’t going completely crazy. It’s been so bizarre recently.
Did she take something before doing this red carpet?? She looks possessed.
Hey, her mouth is closed, it’s an improvement lol.
Yeah but her eyes look like they’re about to jump out of her skull. What is she doing?
I think the makeup is making her look more severe, but she’s owning it. I actually like her more here cuz she’s not open for interpretation lol.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
something about the makeup maybe but she has the crazy eyes in this photo
though she has been looking different to me lately
Did she do something to her face? I’ve noticed recently that her face looks plastic and almost dead-eyed. Maybe she’s just trying to do more serious looks on this tour. I dunno. She’s been looking strange to me.
I feel like her face looks different, too. I was thinking it’s probably just natural aging — she lost the baby fat. Who knows about the dead eyes. Might just be a new version of a resting bitchface.
I actually think it’s the reverse: she’s gained weight. She looks great because I think she was a little bit too thin there for a while. But yeah, she’s like a lot of us: when she gains even a tiny bit of weight, it shows in her face.
Yep. I have a similar facial shape, and it takes immense weight loss to get a “cut” look across the cheekbones. They’re naturally just rounder. On the bright side, I get told it makes me look younger?
I think she has one of those faces that changes a lot depending on her hair or her make-up, which she switches up a lot. She’s probably had a tiny nose job over the years, but generally I think she looks the same as always. Maybe a little leaner in the face?
I’ve been saying for years that she’s had work done. Nose job, some minor lip work, and maybe a brow lift or botox to open her eyes/brow up? My face changed in my 20′s too, I went my whole life with a moon face and one day it was like, BAM cheekbones. But this looks different to me.
She’s definitely had some subtle work done. At least a nose job and I would guess a brow lift.
She’s had work on her face. I think some botox, subtle nose surgery and a mini lift. I hope she stops here and I don’t judge her for it.
Actually I don’t mind this look/outfit at all. Her breasts look pretty amazing too! Goes to show that other dress was doing terrible things to her girls.
As for the men… well if she’s friends with her exes and she’s happy then good for her!
I agree…I can’t believe I’m saying this, but I actually like the dress on her. I think it does give off a ballerina vibe…
I really like it too, and her makeup. It’s all very striking and over the top, which is a look I dig.
I’m getting tired of so many dresses made of sheer material. No more sheers!
Agreed. This sheer trend needs to die. She looks lovely from the neck up, though.
So bored with the sheers.
I like her make up, though. The hair, no.
I’m tired of it too. I’ve been tired of it since it started.
The WORST is sheer skirts with the granny panties underneath. Who thought that was a good idea???
ITA I’m tired of the see through trend too. Let me wear my spanx and pretend I’m smooth as silk dammit
Agreed. Tired.
That outfit is terrible. The styling is terrible. And I don’t know what her stylist is thinking. Or what she’s thinking because she loves fashion so I’m sure she picked this out.
She keeps changing her mind on her timeline with Darren. First nothing happened in the beginning. Now she was in love with him from the time she met him (hence the two years). Not only does that spell trouble because she can’t separate work from her love life (boundaries…get some). But she has a HORRIBLE picker. Because she was in love with a guy that (in her words) pushed her past her limits. That’s not love.
But what do I know I only see this in a ton of other women who are not famous ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
I kinda wish she sat down with Howard Stern instead. Marc Maron is so awkward when he asks these questions.
Going on Stern is like going on any other talk show now, he’s a brown-noser.
I dislike Stern so much with his sexism
She’s going on Stern on Friday.
The trailer for this movie looks so bad.
The trailer looks awful! How she can bad mouth Phantom Thread, and think this movie is good?
She didn’t bad mouth Phantom Thread. She said that she wanted to work with Oldman and DDL and then Moron asked if she has seen Phantom Thread and she said she couldn’t finish it because it remembers her a past experience and then says she will try to see it again.
She talked about Phantom Thread for just one minute
@Meredith…sorry, I didn’t know that! The media take was that she watched three minutes of it and didn’t know what was going on, and shut it off!
I don’t mind the dress…she looks stunning.
I really liked her until I listened to her this week on Marc Maron…weird interview…she sounded obsessed with Darren and as if she was coming on to Marc because he “looked like him”, who is in a relationship.
I found that JLaw and Moron had chemistry. It was one of his best podcast IMO
She looks off and try hard to be sexy in this premiere.
This gown is no friend to the girls, that’s for sure. And I loathe the lipstick.
She looks ridiculous with all that “hard” posing. Reminds me of Victoria Beckham.
The dress looks as good as the movie.
I do like her, but I can only handle JLaw in small doses. I really don’t get the Aronofsky thing. He was married to Rachel Weisz, so maybe he’s not that terrible, but considering the stuff he made her [Jennifer] do while filming, he sounds very manipulative.
He didn’t make her do anything.
He asked her to do a scene after she injured herself. She told him to F off, took the time she needed, then did the scene on her own terms when she felt ready. You can certainly think he’s a dick for asking, but that’s all he did, ask, and Lawrence told him where to go. How that anecdote ended up painting her as someone who can’t stand up for herself is beyond me!
As for the injury, she chose to go method and work herself up into a state where she hurt herself. Aronofsky didn’t ask her to prepare for the scene that way nor was her injury caused by anything risky she had to do on camera. If DDL or Jared Leto or Joaquin Phoenix injured themselves in a similar manner no one would be talking about the director.
i don’t know – he’s pretty notorious as a manipulative director who pushes actors too far. of course he didn’t physically hold her down and make her but acting in a highly emotional movie can be complicated and he has a reputation for taking advantage of it. in fact, you can find interviews where the plan was for jennifer connley to go even farther than the **extreme** sex scene she was in but pushed back and he was pissed about it enough to mention it in a few interviews.
Absolutely Jussie. Like I find Aronofsky completely pretentious and she can do a lot better, but this infantilisation of her choices, or the wacky exaggeration of director demands, needs to stop. It’s like people want her to be this easily manipulated waif subject to the whims of awful men. It’s such a weird narrative that people constantly seem to want to spin.
YES Jenna and Jussie! Said something similar above.. wish I had seen your comments first…
Were Rachel & Darren ever married? I know they were together for many years & had a son but I think Daniel Craig was the first husband.
Aronofsky said in Vogue that when she got injured, he turned the camera around to capture her face because he wanted the realness of her pain she was in. Then he laughed about it. He also briefly posted a video of him showing Javier Bardem how to choke Jennifer. Bardem told him to go easier on her and Aronofsky did not because she needed to “feel the male power.”
I love what she says about Nick. The HATE so many people in here have for her, though…yikes. Leaving it at “I don’t like her” is hard, man.
Yep, I’ve been saying this on the last few JLaw posts. Some people hate her for reasons unknown (at least to me) and some of the comments are really mean and nasty. I don’t get it.
Nicholas Hoult was a jem, still think they didn’t match each other but it’s probably because I think very highly of him -and dislike her.
They have been together for 4 years at a very young age which is so much for that age. Rumors said that he couldn’t manage her fame, unfortunately it happens above all when the woman is more successful in a couple but they were very cute together.
I don’t like the dress but it’s a different look for her so I would give it a pass. The makeup and haird are great.
Oh, she was amazing on Colbert Show
I have the feeling that when in interviews she talks about some ex with whom she hasn’t been well she refers to Chris Martin LOL
Her interview with Colbert was great, when they took off their shoes it was a top moment.
I get that too. I read in one of her interviews this week that she said she had only one super pretentious ex or something like that, and it was so clearly Chris she was talking about. She’s been vocally complimentary about all the others, after all.
I can’t imagine Chris Martin being pretentious. In his Howard Stern interview, Howard kept wanting him to show how he wrote some of his famous songs, intrigued with where the idea came from, excited. He was genuinely puzzled that Howard would find it interesting. He worried he was boring him. He came across very humble to me. I mean, you don’t see everything about a person, but he’s never felt the need to build himself up in interviews or be overly pretentious about his art, etc He’s a genuine fan of other musicians or artists in other genres and shows his fandom.
You never see him bragging about material possessions and wealth.
I find it hard to believe someone who was married to Goop ISN’T pretentious!
“then I was like, he’s hot. I remember I was holding my dog and I shut the door and when the door shut I went, ‘Pippi that’s called sexual tension.”
What the hell. You gotta be kidding me.
LOL! I really don’t wanna judge, Aronofsky obviously has something we can’t see from our screens. I can’t imagine having sexual tension with him at all.
Was she attracted to his dead gray teeth?
I’m not thrilled about the bottom half of the dress, but I do like the linework at the top. Her MUA did a great smokey eye, though. (Albeit, I think I might have gone with a more neutral lip.)
I don’t mind J. Law. She definitely has “foot in mouth” syndrome at times, but I can relate since I have a terrible social filter, occasionally. She shows up for her movies, does her job well, doesn’t complain about it, then fades out in between. What can I really complain about?
so – i actually love this dress b/c it gives me helen mirren in the cook, the thief, his wife and her lover vibes. the whole movie was costumed impeccably by Jean Paul Gaultier – who is a genius and makes me want him to become jlaw’s personal stylist b/c she, like madonna before her, has the perfect body for his aesthetic.
That dress is also unkind to her boobs.
#FreeTheNipple *lol* Although trapped behind cage bars, I think her breasts look beautiful in this dress. Kind of an interesting/strange look…probably goes with the Red Sparrow character.
I think it’s pretty on her, but I think it’s the way she’s standing that makes it not be that flattering.
The dress needs someone like Nicole Kidman with her ramrod straight posture.
I don’t get why Jennifer is holding her arms the way she is for photos. I guess she thinks it looks good like that.
I mean you know like. If she would stop saying I mean you know like she may sound I mean you know like she graduated from middle school. For the love of everything holy these people speak for a living!
Nah they actually just recite lines for a living.
Filler words are actually the natural way we pause in order to allow both ourselves and our audiences times to process what we’re saying. Academia harps on eliminating those verbal cues by just interjecting calculated silence because it makes it sound more practiced.
I am fairly well educated (multiple degrees, regular reader), and I sometimes use those words during presentations because my ADHD can make it difficult not to occasionally lose my train of thought. It can takes years of training to overcome it, and not everybody is great at it, but we all do it and it is hardly a sign of being unintelligent.
Only here for Joel!
*fans self
Really??? UGH…not my cup of tea at all!
Pippi must have been like…. ”Seriously….? THAT guy?!”
I couldn’t put my finger on it but JLaw just got botox and has that vacant Bella Hadid look now.
I think i am the only one who love her looks to bits, minus the expression.
