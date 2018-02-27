Jennifer Lawrence in Dior at the NYC ‘Red Sparrow’ premiere: stunning or blah?

Just know that we’re probably going to have one million Jennifer Lawrence stories this week. Few people can do promotional tour properly at this point, and by that I mean… few people can generate new headlines every day, multiple times a day, with new photos, for like three weeks straight during a promotional tour. J-Law can. It’s a rare gift. These are photos of Jennifer at last night’s Red Sparrow premiere in New York. She wore Dior, obviously. And I dislike it. I dislike the dress, and I especially dislike the styling. Since she plays a ballerina-turned-spy/honey-trap, I think Jen was aiming for a ballerina-inspired look. But she just looks uncomfortable, and oddly like she’s sucking in her cheeks and she’s pissed off about it.

Meanwhile, there are a million new quotes and interviews with Jennifer. Here are some quotes from her interview with Marc Maron’s WTF podcast:

When she fell for Darren Aronofsky. “He flew in, pitched me, left. The whole thing was probably an hour and a half, and then I was like, he’s hot. I remember I was holding my dog and I shut the door and when the door shut I went, ‘Pippi that’s called sexual tension.’ He played hard to get for like nine months, maybe longer, which just killed me.” How long her thing with Aronofsky lasted: “I mean, if we count everything, like two years. I had been saying two years for so long and he was like, ‘It’s been like, six months!’ I think two years. I mean, I was in love with him for like, two years…. I still love him very much.” She’s still friendly with her exes: “I’m friends with all my exes, actually. For the most part, yeah. I have a theory. I think it’s because I’m blunt. I don’t think that you can have any sort of bad relationship with anybody if you’re just blunt. Everybody always knows how you feel at all times and there’s no lying, it’s just honesty. Everybody’s a good guy to each other. All my boyfriends have been wonderful. Nick [Hoult] was a great boyfriend.” Whether those dudes broke her heart: “No, broke other stuff. I didn’t mean it like that! I meant like, confidence. My heart breaks. Every time I go through a breakup, it’s not like my heart isn’t broken. They just never did anything to like, devastate me. They were just good people. Maybe that’s also the secret. I’m attracted to good people.” She never had an affair with Chris Pratt: “I never had an affair with Chris Pratt on Passengers. That’s a good one… I mean, they got a divorce like two years later and everybody was like, [shouting] ‘Jennifer Lawrence!’ And I was like, ‘What the…what, I’m in Montreal two years later.’”

I think of all Jennifer’s boyfriends/exes, Hoult was the best across the board. He was the best boyfriend for her and the best ex, as in they’re still friendly and they still like each other a lot. And I don’t think she’s attracted to good people… I actually think she’s got a bad picker when it comes to men across the board, not just for dating, but for coworkers and what she’ll put up with from directors and such.