Oprah is waiting for a sign from God to tell her to run for president

When I need to make a tough decision, I ask people I consider mentors for advice. That casts a pretty wide net but who does someone like Oprah Winfrey go for counsel? To the only person bigger than her, of course – God Herself! With A Wrinkle in Time opening on March 9th, Oprah scored the cover of People. As seems to be on everyone’s mind, People asked Oprah if she would consider running for President of the United States. Oprah has said a few times that she does not intend to. In this interview, however, she doesn’t outright dismiss it. Instead, she reworded her earlier comment that God hadn’t told her to run, only this time, she left room to add “yet” to the end of her sentence.
There’s only one thing that could make Oprah Winfrey run for president in 2020.
Amid calls for her to consider a run for the White House – from fans as well as her closest friends – “I went into prayer,” she tells PEOPLE in the magazine’s new cover story. ” ‘God, if you think I’m supposed to run, you gotta tell me, and it has to be so clear that not even I can miss it.’ And I haven’t gotten that.”
The media mogul and star of the new movie A Wrinkle in Time found herself in the political spotlight after her inspiring speech at the 2018 Golden Globes while accepting the Cecil B. DeMille Award. Winfrey had the crowd of Hollywood’s biggest stars on their feet and in tears with her moving words and promise that “a new day is dawning.” She was surprised to hear the immediate response the rest of the country had.
“When I walked off with Reese [Witherspoon], I thought, ‘I got that done,’ ” she says. “It wasn’t until I was back in the press room that they said, ‘Do you realize you’re trending?’ ”
Winfrey says her best friend Gayle King urged her to take the possibility seriously and peppered her with messages of support from others who would back her.
“I had people-wealthy, billionaires-calling me up and saying, ‘I can get you a billion dollars. I can run your campaign,”‘ she reveals. “That many people saying something made me think, ‘Am I at least supposed to look at the question?’ “
She didn’t say anything new here, she just expounded on her original comment. That’s good, because it tells people that she has considered it and is not being dismissive. So many people have floated this idea that it would be hard not to take it as some kind of sign. So of course, she took it into consideration. And of course Gayle told her to think about it. I think Gayle’s been in favor of this idea since it was first mentioned. I have long said I don’t think Oprah will run but my curious side now says maybe she will. She’s keeping this out there for a reason.
My cynical side, however, says keeping up the discussion of her running for president makes for excellent press to promote the movie. Oprah knows what’s up – I’m okay with her inviting people to keep asking, mostly because it ticks #45 off.
Photo credit: WENN Photos
This Goddess says don’t do it – you are not qualified nor worked in a government job.
We are already suffering because of 1 unqualified president, we don’t need another one.
I totally agree. This is why I thought it was a bad idea from the start. She loves her gurus or advisors, etc., and a lot of them have been some shady people (Dr. Phil, Dr. Oz).
However, I wish her god was shouting at her to buy Fox News and shut that sh*t down.
Seriously, the fact that there are people who get excited about the possibility of Winfrey vs Trump 2020 tells you all you need to know about USA.
100% agree.
Lord, could You get on that please?
Well don’t run then. We don’t need:
1. Another celebrity president. I hate HATE to compare oprah to the disgusting menace in office, that’s not what I mean. What I mean is we need to get away from the idea that being a celebrity gives you any kind of qualification to BE THE FREAKIN PRESIDENT. This isn’t a high school popularity contest, people.
2. Extreme religiosity in office. If you figure out what to do with your life and big decisions by “listening for god” then good for you. Lovely. But once again that’s not what we need in a president. A president should make decisions based on fact, consideration of fact, and even more FACT. I’m so done with religion and revelation in politics. It’s a hot mess.
What that being said… love you Oprah!
Yeah, I’d rather the country follow the Constitution, not The Secret.
All of this.
Do you really want to elect a President who’s sitting around waiting for God to tell them if they should do something? How’s that going to work out in the situation room?
If God was responsible her tell her to start small and get some government experience first.
If you listened to oprah, you’d hear her interpretation on God, and it’s not like you think. She believes in God as like a cloud consciousness, like if we are all phones, and God is the cloud memory. This is a concept that goes beyond religion, and Oprah knows her shit.
Oprah has been peddling a lot of qurstionable “spiritual” shit on her show, I wouldn’t say she “knows her shit” but should have known better.
Please no. Just no.
If you’re making decisions based on signs from God then you’re definitely not cut out to be president!
Man usually instead thinks he knows best (think toddler and parents) and that’s why politics is crap. The collective Western man is a narcissistic twat, but getting better, but still. If humans would tap into that collective intelligence, and it would take a woman to say she doesn’t know best, and to ask the collective, we might get somewhere.
Trump is deathly afraid of Oprah.
Love Oprah. But just no!
And, as others said, it is time to separate religion from politics…
Tulsi 2020!
i hope she means that sarcastically. if cruz or trump or sessions or any of our current crop of jerks said that, id roll my eyes for days
I just don’t find this funny anymore.
We are currently under the regime of one of the most useless, inept and criminal presidencies in history and people still think it’s a fun idea to think about electing another person to the highest office in the land that has zero qualifications because they’re funny or occasionally say something relevant. Apparently being a wealthy celebrity is now qualification for being president.
I’m sure Oprah and the Rock are nice people and do nice things. That doesn’t mean they have what it takes to be president and the constant “will they or won’t they” just continues to make it look like being voted president now is some kind of reality show novelty gift.
Yeah that’s how I feel too.
Umm… instead of waiting for God to give her a sign to run for presidency, how about actually start running for smaller position and get experience? We don’t need another celebrity president who’s first job in the office is being the head of the state!
When the whole ‘Oprah for President’ thing started, a columnist suggested she run for governor instead, thinking she would be more effective on a state level. I could see that.
Please don’t run. This whole “waiting for a sign” thing is evidence enough that she’s a little too kooky for the President of the United States. Love her as a celebrity, but please PLEASE not as president.
So if god (the world collective/cloud consciousness) is a gaslighting narcissist, whose initial shame of Adam and Eve was in a selfish desperate attempt to keep collective consciousness and not split and need to evolve and resolve between themselves for another couple thousand years…
I believe Oprah is the only human who could show God his cognitive dissonance and resolve his issues, because it’s clear that those repressed and traumatized, if they take the chance to have insight and find their worst faults, will rise up the become the most powerful loving human, and that person TRULY has the empathy to run the country and pull everyone back up too. If we can all relate to what scares the lowest vibrational people in this country most: a wealthy, intelligent, black woman, we really are on the path to being a more complete happy society.
OT, El Frito just stomped the oppo by supporting “gun control” heading into the midterms. Dems are going to have to get serious and that means not floating party hacks.
It’s past time that the Democrats started having a serious public conversation about who should be running in 2020. At this stage there’re still no clear front runners. This needs to change.
True but if recent history is any guide the party will self destruct by withholding support from non-neoliberal candidates. It’s happening even now. Historic mistake, attacking the left.
No, please. Oprah, while an incredibly successful celebrity, is also responsible for unleashing the likes of Drs. Phil and Oz (to name a few) upon the public.
Waiting for a cosmic sign reminds me of the likes of Michelle Bachmann.
No thanks.
No, Oprah. We don’t need another celebrity as our commander in chief.
No.
OMG no! We don’t need another completely unqualified person as POTUS
If you don’t have the overwhelming unquenching hunger and hubris to run for the highest office and are waiting for God (more likely a lot of donors too) then please don’t!
I do hope she’s just trolling Trump as I’m all in for that!
A – waiting for a sign from God doesn’t bode well with me.
B – I don’t think she knows near enough to handle the job well.
If she had 10+ years of real experience in politics, and I could somehow not be put off by the fact that she’s waiting for God to holler about it, yeah, maybe.
