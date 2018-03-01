Oprah is waiting for a sign from God to tell her to run for president

When I need to make a tough decision, I ask people I consider mentors for advice. That casts a pretty wide net but who does someone like Oprah Winfrey go for counsel? To the only person bigger than her, of course – God Herself! With A Wrinkle in Time opening on March 9th, Oprah scored the cover of People. As seems to be on everyone’s mind, People asked Oprah if she would consider running for President of the United States. Oprah has said a few times that she does not intend to. In this interview, however, she doesn’t outright dismiss it. Instead, she reworded her earlier comment that God hadn’t told her to run, only this time, she left room to add “yet” to the end of her sentence.

There’s only one thing that could make Oprah Winfrey run for president in 2020.

Amid calls for her to consider a run for the White House – from fans as well as her closest friends – “I went into prayer,” she tells PEOPLE in the magazine’s new cover story. ” ‘God, if you think I’m supposed to run, you gotta tell me, and it has to be so clear that not even I can miss it.’ And I haven’t gotten that.” The media mogul and star of the new movie A Wrinkle in Time found herself in the political spotlight after her inspiring speech at the 2018 Golden Globes while accepting the Cecil B. DeMille Award. Winfrey had the crowd of Hollywood’s biggest stars on their feet and in tears with her moving words and promise that “a new day is dawning.” She was surprised to hear the immediate response the rest of the country had. “When I walked off with Reese [Witherspoon], I thought, ‘I got that done,’ ” she says. “It wasn’t until I was back in the press room that they said, ‘Do you realize you’re trending?’ ”

Winfrey says her best friend Gayle King urged her to take the possibility seriously and peppered her with messages of support from others who would back her. “I had people-wealthy, billionaires-calling me up and saying, ‘I can get you a billion dollars. I can run your campaign,”‘ she reveals. “That many people saying something made me think, ‘Am I at least supposed to look at the question?’ “

She didn’t say anything new here, she just expounded on her original comment. That’s good, because it tells people that she has considered it and is not being dismissive. So many people have floated this idea that it would be hard not to take it as some kind of sign. So of course, she took it into consideration. And of course Gayle told her to think about it. I think Gayle’s been in favor of this idea since it was first mentioned. I have long said I don’t think Oprah will run but my curious side now says maybe she will. She’s keeping this out there for a reason.

My cynical side, however, says keeping up the discussion of her running for president makes for excellent press to promote the movie. Oprah knows what’s up – I’m okay with her inviting people to keep asking, mostly because it ticks #45 off.