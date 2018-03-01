Hope Hicks is resigning from her White House Communications Director job

Embed from Getty Images

On Tuesday, Hope Hicks testified before the House Intelligence Committee in a closed-door session. This was not shocking in the least – the House and Senate Intelligence Committees have mostly been doing closed-door sessions for months, because those committees are led by Republicans who openly collaborate with a treasonous president. I didn’t write about Hope Hicks at all this week because I thought it was going to be another nothingburger story. She apparently refused to answer questions about any of her activities in the White House, limiting herself solely to testimony about the campaign. Even then, she ended up making news – she apparently admitted to telling “white lies” on behalf of the white supremacist-in-chief (what about black lies?!?).

The “white lies” story was not good, but it was not career-destroying not-good, at least not for this administration. I mean, Hope Hicks could have walked into that committee hearing in full Nazi regalia and no one would have said that she should resign. But whatever happened in that hearing, it seems it was the straw that broke the camel’s back. Or something. Because now Hope Hicks is leaving the White House:

White House Communications Director Hope Hicks, President Donald Trump’s longest-serving aide, announced her resignation on Wednesday. Hicks, 29, has been a longtime member of the Trump family’s inner circle, having served as press secretary for his presidential campaign before being tapped to join the White House staff. Hicks, a former model, previously worked for the Trump Organization and for Ivanka Trump’s fashion brand. Her resignation, first reported by The New York Times, comes a day after she appeared before the House Intelligence Committee, which is investigating Russian interference in the 2016 election, and acknowledged that she sometimes tells “white lies” for the president, according to lawmakers. Her exact departure date is to be determined, but it will be sometime in the next few weeks. Officials said she wanted to pursue new opportunities outside the White House. In a statement, Hicks thanked the president for his “gratitude.” Trump also issued a statement praising Hicks for her service. “Hope is outstanding and has done great work for the last three years. She is as smart and thoughtful as they come, a truly great person,” the president said. “I will miss having her by my side but when she approached me about pursuing other opportunities, I totally understood. I am sure we will work together again in the future,” the president said in a statement.”

[From NBC News]

Like rats from a sinking ship. Keep in mind that Hope Hicks is only 29 years old and she literally had NO experience to be the White House Comm. Director. The only reason she had that job was because Bigly trusted her implicitly, and was seemingly very fond of her, as some kind of surrogate daughter-wife. Many political reporters believe that Hicks is in Bob Mueller’s crosshairs to varying degrees, and that no matter what, she’s going to have a mountain of legal bills when all is said and done. Perhaps it simply is about that – she needs to work at a job that pays more so she can afford all of the lawyers she’s going to need to keep herself out of prison for obstruction of justice and collusion.

