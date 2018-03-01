Hope Hicks is resigning from her White House Communications Director job

On Tuesday, Hope Hicks testified before the House Intelligence Committee in a closed-door session. This was not shocking in the least – the House and Senate Intelligence Committees have mostly been doing closed-door sessions for months, because those committees are led by Republicans who openly collaborate with a treasonous president. I didn’t write about Hope Hicks at all this week because I thought it was going to be another nothingburger story. She apparently refused to answer questions about any of her activities in the White House, limiting herself solely to testimony about the campaign. Even then, she ended up making news – she apparently admitted to telling “white lies” on behalf of the white supremacist-in-chief (what about black lies?!?).

The “white lies” story was not good, but it was not career-destroying not-good, at least not for this administration. I mean, Hope Hicks could have walked into that committee hearing in full Nazi regalia and no one would have said that she should resign. But whatever happened in that hearing, it seems it was the straw that broke the camel’s back. Or something. Because now Hope Hicks is leaving the White House:

White House Communications Director Hope Hicks, President Donald Trump’s longest-serving aide, announced her resignation on Wednesday. Hicks, 29, has been a longtime member of the Trump family’s inner circle, having served as press secretary for his presidential campaign before being tapped to join the White House staff. Hicks, a former model, previously worked for the Trump Organization and for Ivanka Trump’s fashion brand.

Her resignation, first reported by The New York Times, comes a day after she appeared before the House Intelligence Committee, which is investigating Russian interference in the 2016 election, and acknowledged that she sometimes tells “white lies” for the president, according to lawmakers. Her exact departure date is to be determined, but it will be sometime in the next few weeks. Officials said she wanted to pursue new opportunities outside the White House. In a statement, Hicks thanked the president for his “gratitude.”

Trump also issued a statement praising Hicks for her service.

“Hope is outstanding and has done great work for the last three years. She is as smart and thoughtful as they come, a truly great person,” the president said. “I will miss having her by my side but when she approached me about pursuing other opportunities, I totally understood. I am sure we will work together again in the future,” the president said in a statement.”

[From NBC News]

Like rats from a sinking ship. Keep in mind that Hope Hicks is only 29 years old and she literally had NO experience to be the White House Comm. Director. The only reason she had that job was because Bigly trusted her implicitly, and was seemingly very fond of her, as some kind of surrogate daughter-wife. Many political reporters believe that Hicks is in Bob Mueller’s crosshairs to varying degrees, and that no matter what, she’s going to have a mountain of legal bills when all is said and done. Perhaps it simply is about that – she needs to work at a job that pays more so she can afford all of the lawyers she’s going to need to keep herself out of prison for obstruction of justice and collusion.

Photos courtesy of Getty.

 

104 Responses to “Hope Hicks is resigning from her White House Communications Director job”

  1. lisa says:
    March 1, 2018 at 7:35 am

    i need to see her birth certificate, OG long form

    Reply
  2. Nicole says:
    March 1, 2018 at 7:39 am

    I’ll put what I posted yesterday on my twitter to express my feelings on this news:

    ‪Opening scene:‬
    ‪Muller walks to a dark board. ‬
    ‪Marks a red X on a photo ‬
    ‪[Camera zooms in on a name]‬
    ‪It reads Hope Hicks. ‬

    Reply
  3. Hh says:
    March 1, 2018 at 7:40 am

    I’m sorry, but she was getting paid 170K+ per year with NO experience. I don’t know how she’s going to get paid anymore than that anywhere else. I’m sure there are communications executives that make more money, but I’m also sure they aren’t the part of a federal investigation and are actually good at their jobs.

    Reply
  4. queenE says:
    March 1, 2018 at 7:41 am

    Dish TV has less turn over than this administration

    Reply
  5. Tate says:
    March 1, 2018 at 7:42 am

    Hicks isn’t going to do any time for grandpa Bigly. Lol @ trump.

    Reply
  6. grabbyhands says:
    March 1, 2018 at 7:42 am

    Oh, I’m sure she already has a number of job offers already and I’m sure she can find another wife beater to hook up with until 45 dumps Melania because he’s ready for a younger model.

    That isn’t the face of someone who is worried about her future or going to jail.

    Reply
    • INeedANap says:
      March 1, 2018 at 8:49 am

      Yeah, I get the feeling her leaving is more about saving herself and trying to get out of the public’s/Mueller’s focus before sh&t hits the fan. I totally agree about bad picker thing too — I can totally see her married to an older man with a sketchy history by next year.

      Reply
  7. Neelyo says:
    March 1, 2018 at 7:42 am

    That is one hard looking 29 years.

    Reply
  8. Green Is Good says:
    March 1, 2018 at 7:49 am

    Not so smug now, is she? She’s going to prison, unless she throws Cadet Bone-Spurs under the bus.

    Reply
  9. littlemissnaughty says:
    March 1, 2018 at 7:51 am

    Who the hell is even running the show at this point? Is anyone governing?

    Reply
    • Rapunzel says:
      March 1, 2018 at 7:58 am

      Well they seem to have canceled everything yesterday and the whole place was in total chaos . So the answer is probably nobody. I don’t think too hard about that because it’s f–king frightening.

      Reply
      • cr says:
        March 1, 2018 at 8:32 am

        Not sure anything was cancelled but the press briefing. They still had Two Scoops’ televised round table with with members of Congress about guns.

      • Rapunzel says:
        March 1, 2018 at 8:42 am

        cr- they apparently canceled the briefing and all meetings and executive staff was huddled behind closed doors . This was I believe before the roundtable . But there was some sort of emergency gathering to deal with Hicks leaving. They had to stop and get their sh-t together.

      • cr says:
        March 1, 2018 at 8:52 am

        “cr- they apparently canceled the briefing and all meetings and executive staff was huddled behind closed doors . This was I believe before the roundtable . But there was some sort of emergency gathering to deal with Hicks leaving. They had to stop and get their sh-t together.”
        I wouldn’t be surprised if they held an emergency meeting because of Hick’s resignation, but the way you are writing, and the way it was tweeted about, with no sourcing, seems to be inflating this into Something Big, where it’s probably not.

      • Rapunzel says:
        March 1, 2018 at 9:14 am

        cr- fair enough… I may be hyperbolizing because I’ve been tricked by the breathless tweeting.

    • Brers says:
      March 1, 2018 at 8:13 am

      For at least six months there have been severe staffing shortages. Not just big name positions – like not having a Deputy Chief of Staff, which is pretty crazy – but the lower level jobs as well.

      Hiring was done poorly, plus people were worried about potential legal fees if they ever had to testify – even if they’d conceivably be joining the WH after any wrong doing.

      Long story short – it’s wildly understaffed and that’s unlikely to change soon. And that’s bad news.

      Reply
  10. Alexandria says:
    March 1, 2018 at 7:56 am

    I am depressed! Dotard is coming to Singapore! I have to leave the country during his visit! More indictments stat!

    Reply
  11. Rapunzel says:
    March 1, 2018 at 7:56 am

    Hope Hicks leaving is HUGE (YUGE?) news. This is one step shy of Jarvanka leaving. I suspect this was first time Bigly directly attacked her, and she wasn’t having it. But seriously, I thought that Hope was on hello way to be wife number four after Melania left Donald, and I am very surprised at this turn of events. I’m actually thinking this was seriously unplanned chaos, and it does not bode well for DT. Shit may actually be going down.

    In other words, no Hope gives me hope.

    Reply
  12. Brers says:
    March 1, 2018 at 7:57 am

    Lawyers to keep her out of prison?
    For obstruction and collusion? For Hicks?

    Maybe learn what some words means before using them.

    She’s not going to have clean hands but there is 0% chance of prison time in her future. However legal advice is expensive and also, why would she stick around?

    Reply
    • Jessica says:
      March 1, 2018 at 8:20 am

      Not true. She knows everything that went down because she was there for all of it. She’ll likely get indicted like the full lot of them.

      Reply
      • Erinn says:
        March 1, 2018 at 8:38 am

        Would they have enough for jail time for her, though? I’m honestly not sure. I could also easily see them cutting a deal with her – but I highly doubt she’ll ACTUALLY see jail time. House arrest maybe? But would they actually jail someone in her position? I guess it depends on if she was just lying (and to who) or if she was actively participating in setting up meetings and hiding things.

      • Apple Hat says:
        March 1, 2018 at 8:38 am

        On what charges, love?

      • Darla says:
        March 1, 2018 at 8:52 am

        I dunno, unlike most people on the internet I am actually not a lawyer. But with Mueller zeroing in on what happened on that plane when Trump, reportedly with Hicks’ help, wrote that letter about Trump Jr’s meeting, obstruction of justice seems possible. Not to say she would be charged, Mueller is rolling all the little players to get to the big ones. But yeah, girl needs a lot of money for lawyers would be my guess. We’ll see.

      • whatWHAT? says:
        March 1, 2018 at 8:57 am

        in my experience, people often admit to a smaller transgression (“white lies”) to throw off whoever is asking questions…that is, they think if they admit to SOMETHING, they won’t be pressed further about anything else they did.

        but she’s dealing with Mueller.

        he’s no dummy, and if she admitted to “white lies” during the campaign, it’s VERY likely she lied a LOT more than that, including possibly to obstruct the Russia probe…that is, obstructing a criminal investigation/obstructing justice. would she see jail time for that? eh, obstructing a potential treason charge against someone is kind of serious but we don’t know it’ll go that far. however, she might get threatened with possible jail time if she doesn’t cooperate and chooses trial instead. “well, you’re on your own and we’ll make sure that the prosecutor knows you didn’t want to cooperate.”

        she may be “loyal” to Cadet Bone Spurs, but she’s more loyal to herself, I think.

    • Tiny Martian says:
      March 1, 2018 at 8:58 am

      She was with the Donald when he crafted the false statement for Donald Jr. Creating a false statement for a future witness in a criminal probe is a crime, and if she assisted, then she bears the burden of guilt as well.

      Also, all of these WH peeps are required by law to answer the questions directed to them during the Congressional hearings, but they aren’t. The fact that the GOP is allowing them to answer selectively clearly demonstrates that the whole hearing is a sham and the GOP is complicit.

      Regardless, I doubt she’ll do any time. Mueller will cut her a sweet deal and she will squeal like a baby piglet. Girl is running scared!

      Reply
  13. Krill says:
    March 1, 2018 at 7:57 am

    He hires all the best people y’all. Only the very best. MAGA

    Reply
  14. tracking says:
    March 1, 2018 at 8:06 am

    8 hours before the Intelligence Committee, refusing to answer most questions? Sure, she’s pure as the driven snow. #swampiestofswamps

    Reply
  15. lightpurple says:
    March 1, 2018 at 8:11 am

    A key point of the questioning of Hicks, which she refused to answer in her House testimony but probably didn’t have as much leeway with Mueller, involves her part in drafting Junior’s statement about the Russia meeting on Air Force One. Kushner was also part of that meeting. ?BTW, whatever part the drafting of that statement plays in charges of obstruction of justice and conspiracy to commit crimes against the US, it was also an inappropriate use of Air Force One.

    Reply
  16. RBC says:
    March 1, 2018 at 8:12 am

    “ I am sure we will work together again in the future” Hope is probably going back to work at some Trump family connected business. Since 45 never really divested or put his company in a blind trust, then technically Hope would still be working with him.
    I am surprised KellyAnne Conway is still working in the White House. For awhile I would have been certain she would have been let go or “ resigned” due to some blunders earlier.

    Reply
  17. Peg says:
    March 1, 2018 at 8:12 am

    Trump berated her, after she admitted she lied for him, before the committee. So she quit.
    Prerequisite for anyone working for Trump, you’ve to be a Liar.
    The daily lies are aging Sara Sanders before our eyes.
    Jared is going to rue the day he took this job, I know he want a pardon for his father, but he may end up being the one that need the pardon.
    Ben Carson and his $31,000 dinning table, mother only wanted the best for her dumb husband.

    Reply
  18. PunkyMomma says:
    March 1, 2018 at 8:14 am

    Does this mean Sarah Huckabee Sanders is now in charge of the pants-steamer?

    Reply
  19. Digital Unicorn says:
    March 1, 2018 at 8:16 am

    While she won’t see prison she will be tainted – she admitted lying for Trump. She’s looking smug here as she prob cut a deal to throw Uday, Tom Riddle and Cadet Bone Spurs (aka Flambo) under the bus. Flipping her could be what brings the house of cards down.

    Reply
  20. Indiana Joanna says:
    March 1, 2018 at 8:18 am

    drump surrounds himself with criminal, unethical, unqualified people who believe they are smarter than everyone else. Hicks is exactly the same and is in a heap of legal trouble on behalf of baby fists.

    I wonder if her family planned an intervention to get her out of the WH cesspool.

    Reply
  21. Rapunzel says:
    March 1, 2018 at 8:22 am

    But who will wear the inappropriate thigh high boots now?

    Reply
  22. Molly says:
    March 1, 2018 at 8:23 am

    One of the plastic daughters-in-law will get the job next. No way anyone with real qualifications wants to be near that mess.

    Reply
  23. JoJo says:
    March 1, 2018 at 8:25 am

    Watching Maggie Haberman of NY Times, who broke the story, on CNN. She says that Hope leaving has ZERO to do with what happened in her “white lies” testimony the previous day. Maggie says that although it’s hard to believe, the timing of her departure is 100% coincidence. Really?! I do find that nearly impossible to believe.

    Reply
  24. Chef Grace says:
    March 1, 2018 at 8:25 am

    Nothing will happen to any of the Orange white supremacist’s dancing monkeys.
    Nothing.
    This is all just smoke and mirrors.
    A show to keep the sheeple distracted.
    I want it all to crumble, to come to an end, but that is not going to happen.
    I don’t know what will become of this country but waiting for Mueller to impeach 45, to jail his minions is a waste of time. We need a miracle.

    Reply
    • Eric says:
      March 1, 2018 at 8:41 am

      Chef Grace:

      Wrong! Wrong! You stole fizzie-lifting drink…

      Oops. Different movie. Mueller’s indictments on 13 Rusdians and Russian entities proves that there was a CRIME committed. It doubles as a safety net for Mueller and Rosenstein–they are now untouchable.

      Mueller has everything he needs, and so much more than we can comprehend, to indict/flip everyone associated with Emperor Zero–sans Pence maybe–to nail EZ.

      Do you honestly think Mueller would drop 17 horrifying charges from Rick Gates, let him remove his GPS monitor AND let Gates travel with his family for nothing?

      Gates not only delivered Manafort…he delivered Trump. It’s over for this shitshow.

      Reply
    • Blaire Carter says:
      March 1, 2018 at 8:43 am

      amen.

      Reply
  25. Nanea says:
    March 1, 2018 at 8:40 am

    By the midterms, this maladministration won’t have any of the players that they started with. The only original thing will be the ‘skull and bonespurs’ flag flying from the mizzen.

    Reply
  26. Who Are These People? says:
    March 1, 2018 at 8:43 am

    Mueller can’t impeach but he can indict everyone Trump needs around him and potentially find stuff so bad it can no longer be ignored by the House. Especially if Democrats take the House. Register and vote.

    Reply
  27. Tiffany27 says:
    March 1, 2018 at 8:45 am

    She’s 29?? She doesn’t need all that makeup. I mean she may just enjoy a heavy face of makeup and that’s her choice, but I bet she doesn’t need it. Meanwhile, suffer Hicks.

    Reply
  28. Dee says:
    March 1, 2018 at 8:55 am

    OOoooooooooo!!!!!!!!!! This is getting GOOD!

    Reply
  29. Jayna says:
    March 1, 2018 at 9:14 am

    She’s no dummy. She’s getting out now. She is not going to perjure herself in front of the House Intelligence Committee and go to jail and incur massive attorney’s fees to fight it. Trump expects her to perjure herself.

    And by the questions asked, if she knows more, now is the time to get out and/or flip for immunity if she is in jeopardy.

    And Mueller is closing in. The White House knows this.

    Reply

