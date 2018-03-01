Hope Hicks is resigning from her White House Communications Director job

On Tuesday, Hope Hicks testified before the House Intelligence Committee in a closed-door session. This was not shocking in the least – the House and Senate Intelligence Committees have mostly been doing closed-door sessions for months, because those committees are led by Republicans who openly collaborate with a treasonous president. I didn’t write about Hope Hicks at all this week because I thought it was going to be another nothingburger story. She apparently refused to answer questions about any of her activities in the White House, limiting herself solely to testimony about the campaign. Even then, she ended up making news – she apparently admitted to telling “white lies” on behalf of the white supremacist-in-chief (what about black lies?!?).
The “white lies” story was not good, but it was not career-destroying not-good, at least not for this administration. I mean, Hope Hicks could have walked into that committee hearing in full Nazi regalia and no one would have said that she should resign. But whatever happened in that hearing, it seems it was the straw that broke the camel’s back. Or something. Because now Hope Hicks is leaving the White House:
White House Communications Director Hope Hicks, President Donald Trump’s longest-serving aide, announced her resignation on Wednesday. Hicks, 29, has been a longtime member of the Trump family’s inner circle, having served as press secretary for his presidential campaign before being tapped to join the White House staff. Hicks, a former model, previously worked for the Trump Organization and for Ivanka Trump’s fashion brand.
Her resignation, first reported by The New York Times, comes a day after she appeared before the House Intelligence Committee, which is investigating Russian interference in the 2016 election, and acknowledged that she sometimes tells “white lies” for the president, according to lawmakers. Her exact departure date is to be determined, but it will be sometime in the next few weeks. Officials said she wanted to pursue new opportunities outside the White House. In a statement, Hicks thanked the president for his “gratitude.”
Trump also issued a statement praising Hicks for her service.
“Hope is outstanding and has done great work for the last three years. She is as smart and thoughtful as they come, a truly great person,” the president said. “I will miss having her by my side but when she approached me about pursuing other opportunities, I totally understood. I am sure we will work together again in the future,” the president said in a statement.”
Like rats from a sinking ship. Keep in mind that Hope Hicks is only 29 years old and she literally had NO experience to be the White House Comm. Director. The only reason she had that job was because Bigly trusted her implicitly, and was seemingly very fond of her, as some kind of surrogate daughter-wife. Many political reporters believe that Hicks is in Bob Mueller’s crosshairs to varying degrees, and that no matter what, she’s going to have a mountain of legal bills when all is said and done. Perhaps it simply is about that – she needs to work at a job that pays more so she can afford all of the lawyers she’s going to need to keep herself out of prison for obstruction of justice and collusion.
Photos courtesy of Getty.
i need to see her birth certificate, OG long form
LOL I know! Very pretty, but oldest looking 29 year old I’ve ever seen. Then again, she’s probably seen some shit.
she could be a judge on drag race with that makeup…
I genuinely think it’s the makeup. She puts it on so heavily that it’s aging her. Take that off and I’d bet she looks her age without issue.
That being said – I’m 27. I still would have guessed she was AT LEAST mid 30s.
Yeah it’s the makeup. I haven’t seen that makeup look since the 80′s. Heavily contoured, foundation darker than the neck, everything very very heavy, plastered on. I have no idea what she is thinking.
Definitely the makeup, and I say this as a 41 year old woman who loves the stuff (though I’d hope – hah – that my makeup job is nowhere near this bad). Honestly, if you had asked me to guess her age I would have put her in her mid 30′s or so as well.
I’ll put what I posted yesterday on my twitter to express my feelings on this news:
Opening scene:
Muller walks to a dark board.
Marks a red X on a photo
[Camera zooms in on a name]
It reads Hope Hicks.
you mean you think she flipped? I wonder about that myself. the timing is too suspect. might also be why she didn’t answer too many questions…she’s saving it for Mueller.
I think she flipped and decided to save herself. I think that is her father walking next to her.
Yea I think she flipped. There were rumors that Mueller was speaking to her for a few months now.
The thing is with people like this admin is they will toss each other overboard to save themselves. Like rats
I’m sorry, but she was getting paid 170K+ per year with NO experience. I don’t know how she’s going to get paid anymore than that anywhere else. I’m sure there are communications executives that make more money, but I’m also sure they aren’t the part of a federal investigation and are actually good at their jobs.
That’s what I was thinking… what job could she possibly get? If she gets another senior gig in comms somewhere I will fall over.
So much speculation about what she actually did. She sounds like a lion tamer – her beauty and naive loyalty made Trump feel better. She was also his gatekeeper and went EVERYWHERE with him, like a nanny. Do we think their relationship was sexual? It’s so weird that Ivanka plucked her out of shoe modeling as a present for her father.
Belle Epoch, I’d bet on my life their relationship wasn’t sexual.
He’s an old unhealthy incontinent man. His wife hasn’t shared a bed with him in a decade. Maybe 10 years ago he still could but now? Not a chance.
Belle Epoch, great description. Maybe she can get a job at an “adult daycare center.”
Brers, I think you’re wrong about Trump having sex. He is. Even if your diagnosis is correct, they all take viagra now. Now whether or not Hicks has gone there, no one can say. I wonder about it myself.
Little blue pills may produce Bigly results…
🤢
Fox “News”
Next time we see her, She’ll have blond hair and be on there.
Unlikely – she goes out of her way not to say anything about Trump in public that’s attributed to her. Read Olivia Nuzzi’s insane GQ profile of her from 2016.
She’s not exactly going to go Kellyanne style.
This. You can be a beautiful White House communications director but you shouldn’t be White House Communications Director because you’re beautiful.
+1 It was so obvious that Trump loved having a pretty young face cater to him and flatter him.
Right? Who is going to pay her more than THAT – she is a 30 year old with very limited work experience. I suppose a real estate firm or law firm may hire her for her connections?
That salary is like a having McDonald’s job if you’re in politics in DC.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Umm no, a congressional aid makes circa $40k
House and Senate base salaries are around $175k.
With her limited qualifications and experience I don’t imagine she will be getting another cushy gig. She and the freaking Chief of Staff were on the same salary! lol
Besides she’s not ‘in politics’ in DC. She is a show model turned senior white house staffer with very limited experience.
Although, I am enjoying your comments on this post – trying to figure out if its Donald, Rod or Hope herself. Lol.
I think shiiit got real when she testified for congress. Maybe the lawyers were lying to her like they do to Trump about how serious the investigation is. There was a report that she had to leave at a question to consult with her lawyers. She was probably sweating bullets. After reality hit, she was like I’m out of here.
There are reports from MSNBC that everyone was shocked at her resigning so no it was not planned.
Dish TV has less turn over than this administration
Hicks isn’t going to do any time for grandpa Bigly. Lol @ trump.
Oh, I’m sure she already has a number of job offers already and I’m sure she can find another wife beater to hook up with until 45 dumps Melania because he’s ready for a younger model.
That isn’t the face of someone who is worried about her future or going to jail.
Yeah, I get the feeling her leaving is more about saving herself and trying to get out of the public’s/Mueller’s focus before sh&t hits the fan. I totally agree about bad picker thing too — I can totally see her married to an older man with a sketchy history by next year.
That is one hard looking 29 years.
Looks 49.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Really? Her makeup is heavy but she’s quite beautiful. Not as much as you I’m sure.
But her eyebrows and legs are to die for.
Hi Donald!
? I guess that’s directed at me?
She’s conventionally attractive. Doesn’t mean she’s a good person. She played lacrosse and looks pretty fit, and again, her eyebrows are the stuff of my dreams.
Doesn’t mean I support anything she’s ever done. I guess I forgot we can only critique women if we’re nasty about their appearance too?
@ Brers – I didn’t say she wasn’t attractive, I said she looked hard. Please don’t put words in my mouth.
I am sure you’ve never written anything negative about someone’s appearance online, correct?
She’s pretty, but such heavy makeup makes anyone look bad and look a lot older.
@Brers, you’re saying these women here probably aren’t beautiful just because they think Hope looks a little older than she is? Their opinion of how old a person looks is not a reason to personally insult them
I said the opposite – I think she’s attractive and I’d easily say she’s better looking than me. But if someone is much better looking than her, I can see how they wouldn’t be impressed.
Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, I suppose. She’s attractive, but nothing special. I see prettier women on the train every day.
Yes, beautiful face, but she looks easily 39.
She even pulled the middle aged brunette move recently of highlighting the hair to hide the grays and change in texture. (i know that move well as I am early 40s, brunette, and struggling with the changes in my hair lol).
Not so smug now, is she? She’s going to prison, unless she throws Cadet Bone-Spurs under the bus.
Happy to make a bet on it. Love when a gossip blog talks law!
There zero chance she’ll do time in person. Zero. Zilch.
Explain your logic behind your belief, Brers.
Oh hi Hope, say hi to Donnie Two Scoops.
Oh, I think there is 100 percent chance she’ll do that or anything else in person (unless she has an out of body experience).
I think you meant “prison”.
She’s going to be drowning in legal fees she can’t afford on her own (like Gates) and my guess (somewhat based on what Bannon has said about her) is her real daddy finally talked some sense into her about how much legal/criminal trouble she’s already in and how much more she’d be in if she stayed.
I also don’t think she’ll go to prison — I think she’ll spill whatever beans she has when she realizes she’s looking at prison time.
Since both her parents were once in DC’s political sphere, it’s interesting she didn’t listen to them and Stevie B sooner. The longer she stays, the more risk.
Maybe she thought some of those inaugural funds might be redirected to pay her fees if she stayed on the family’s good side?
Who the hell is even running the show at this point? Is anyone governing?
Well they seem to have canceled everything yesterday and the whole place was in total chaos . So the answer is probably nobody. I don’t think too hard about that because it’s f–king frightening.
Not sure anything was cancelled but the press briefing. They still had Two Scoops’ televised round table with with members of Congress about guns.
cr- they apparently canceled the briefing and all meetings and executive staff was huddled behind closed doors . This was I believe before the roundtable . But there was some sort of emergency gathering to deal with Hicks leaving. They had to stop and get their sh-t together.
“cr- they apparently canceled the briefing and all meetings and executive staff was huddled behind closed doors . This was I believe before the roundtable . But there was some sort of emergency gathering to deal with Hicks leaving. They had to stop and get their sh-t together.”
I wouldn’t be surprised if they held an emergency meeting because of Hick’s resignation, but the way you are writing, and the way it was tweeted about, with no sourcing, seems to be inflating this into Something Big, where it’s probably not.
cr- fair enough… I may be hyperbolizing because I’ve been tricked by the breathless tweeting.
For at least six months there have been severe staffing shortages. Not just big name positions – like not having a Deputy Chief of Staff, which is pretty crazy – but the lower level jobs as well.
Hiring was done poorly, plus people were worried about potential legal fees if they ever had to testify – even if they’d conceivably be joining the WH after any wrong doing.
Long story short – it’s wildly understaffed and that’s unlikely to change soon. And that’s bad news.
I am depressed! Dotard is coming to Singapore! I have to leave the country during his visit! More indictments stat!
My sympathies. I would ask you to go out and demonstrate along his car route but he would just see that as a warm welcome and tweet how popular he is there.
Krill I can’t even look at his pictures (always scroll past furiously) so I shall not want to be within metres of him lol. Bangkok here I come for respite!
Hope Hicks leaving is HUGE (YUGE?) news. This is one step shy of Jarvanka leaving. I suspect this was first time Bigly directly attacked her, and she wasn’t having it. But seriously, I thought that Hope was on hello way to be wife number four after Melania left Donald, and I am very surprised at this turn of events. I’m actually thinking this was seriously unplanned chaos, and it does not bode well for DT. Shit may actually be going down.
In other words, no Hope gives me hope.
Lawyers to keep her out of prison?
For obstruction and collusion? For Hicks?
She’s not going to have clean hands but there is 0% chance of prison time in her future. However legal advice is expensive and also, why would she stick around?
Not true. She knows everything that went down because she was there for all of it. She’ll likely get indicted like the full lot of them.
Would they have enough for jail time for her, though? I’m honestly not sure. I could also easily see them cutting a deal with her – but I highly doubt she’ll ACTUALLY see jail time. House arrest maybe? But would they actually jail someone in her position? I guess it depends on if she was just lying (and to who) or if she was actively participating in setting up meetings and hiding things.
On what charges, love?
I dunno, unlike most people on the internet I am actually not a lawyer. But with Mueller zeroing in on what happened on that plane when Trump, reportedly with Hicks’ help, wrote that letter about Trump Jr’s meeting, obstruction of justice seems possible. Not to say she would be charged, Mueller is rolling all the little players to get to the big ones. But yeah, girl needs a lot of money for lawyers would be my guess. We’ll see.
in my experience, people often admit to a smaller transgression (“white lies”) to throw off whoever is asking questions…that is, they think if they admit to SOMETHING, they won’t be pressed further about anything else they did.
but she’s dealing with Mueller.
he’s no dummy, and if she admitted to “white lies” during the campaign, it’s VERY likely she lied a LOT more than that, including possibly to obstruct the Russia probe…that is, obstructing a criminal investigation/obstructing justice. would she see jail time for that? eh, obstructing a potential treason charge against someone is kind of serious but we don’t know it’ll go that far. however, she might get threatened with possible jail time if she doesn’t cooperate and chooses trial instead. “well, you’re on your own and we’ll make sure that the prosecutor knows you didn’t want to cooperate.”
she may be “loyal” to Cadet Bone Spurs, but she’s more loyal to herself, I think.
She was with the Donald when he crafted the false statement for Donald Jr. Creating a false statement for a future witness in a criminal probe is a crime, and if she assisted, then she bears the burden of guilt as well.
Also, all of these WH peeps are required by law to answer the questions directed to them during the Congressional hearings, but they aren’t. The fact that the GOP is allowing them to answer selectively clearly demonstrates that the whole hearing is a sham and the GOP is complicit.
Regardless, I doubt she’ll do any time. Mueller will cut her a sweet deal and she will squeal like a baby piglet. Girl is running scared!
He hires all the best people y’all. Only the very best. MAGA
LOL, this.
AMERICAN DREAMER!
8 hours before the Intelligence Committee, refusing to answer most questions? Sure, she’s pure as the driven snow. #swampiestofswamps
A key point of the questioning of Hicks, which she refused to answer in her House testimony but probably didn’t have as much leeway with Mueller, involves her part in drafting Junior’s statement about the Russia meeting on Air Force One. Kushner was also part of that meeting. ?BTW, whatever part the drafting of that statement plays in charges of obstruction of justice and conspiracy to commit crimes against the US, it was also an inappropriate use of Air Force One.
“ I am sure we will work together again in the future” Hope is probably going back to work at some Trump family connected business. Since 45 never really divested or put his company in a blind trust, then technically Hope would still be working with him.
I am surprised KellyAnne Conway is still working in the White House. For awhile I would have been certain she would have been let go or “ resigned” due to some blunders earlier.
Trump berated her, after she admitted she lied for him, before the committee. So she quit.
Prerequisite for anyone working for Trump, you’ve to be a Liar.
The daily lies are aging Sara Sanders before our eyes.
Jared is going to rue the day he took this job, I know he want a pardon for his father, but he may end up being the one that need the pardon.
Ben Carson and his $31,000 dinning table, mother only wanted the best for her dumb husband.
How do we know he berated her? I want to know more
It was reported this morning. He allegedly did not like that she admitted she lies for him. Not the lying, but telling it.
From the same people that leaked, Trump called Countries shiteholes, Trump begging Mexico’s President to say Mexico is going to pay for the Wall.
Kelly can ban cellphones all he want still not stop the leaks.
Does this mean Sarah Huckabee Sanders is now in charge of the pants-steamer?
Ha! Steven Miller looks like he begs to do it.
Lol, probably the Diet Coke delivery, too.
While she won’t see prison she will be tainted – she admitted lying for Trump. She’s looking smug here as she prob cut a deal to throw Uday, Tom Riddle and Cadet Bone Spurs (aka Flambo) under the bus. Flipping her could be what brings the house of cards down.
I only know real names – who’s Tom Riddle meant to be?
Jared
@DU, but will she have a taint? I imagine she’ll be able to slide into a high paying career and live unnoticed if she survives Mueller’s crosshairs.
Depends on what she admitted lying about – plus why would anyone hire someone who lies (both for her boss and married ex’s) but i guess she’ll be looked after by her wealthy, connected family.
There is probably a Russian yacht waiting…
drump surrounds himself with criminal, unethical, unqualified people who believe they are smarter than everyone else. Hicks is exactly the same and is in a heap of legal trouble on behalf of baby fists.
I wonder if her family planned an intervention to get her out of the WH cesspool.
But who will wear the inappropriate thigh high boots now?
One of the plastic daughters-in-law will get the job next. No way anyone with real qualifications wants to be near that mess.
Watching Maggie Haberman of NY Times, who broke the story, on CNN. She says that Hope leaving has ZERO to do with what happened in her “white lies” testimony the previous day. Maggie says that although it’s hard to believe, the timing of her departure is 100% coincidence. Really?! I do find that nearly impossible to believe.
And CNN just contradicted Maggie. I don’t know why Maggie actually believed the BS that she resigned weeks ago.
http://thehill.com/homenews/administration/376175-cnn-trump-berated-hicks-after-house-intel-testimony?amp=1
Did CNN contradict her? I haven’t seen that. Maggie was on New Day with Chris Cuomo just a little while ago (this morning) saying the same thing – that the timing of her departure was pure coincidence – and everyone seems to be buying into it.
I don’t see how anyone can believe this for a second. If she truly has simply been wanting to leave for a while, then why was it so critical for her to make the announcement yesterday of all days – immediately following her ‘white lies’ testimony and the same day Trump was trying gain public favor with his public gun control session, etc.
MH is thought to be a direct line for Bigly. She’s probably repeating the “scoop” she was given by Two Scoops and Co.
Either she suddenly quit or was encouraged to do so. Dear son-in-law was getting a lot of shady headlines yesterday, and she may be a convenient distraction.
They basically cancelled everything yesterday. They were definitely not expecting this. Maggie H can suck it . She’s one of the reasons that NYT sucks now.
Hicks may have been planning to leave after the Rob Porter stuff. But she clearly just decided to leave suddenly yesterday. The whole place was in chaos so there is no other answer . They were not expecting this.
I so agree Rapunzel! Especially about Maggie and the NYT. And yeah, the s hit the fan there yesterday, for sure. Chaos.
Nothing will happen to any of the Orange white supremacist’s dancing monkeys.
Nothing.
This is all just smoke and mirrors.
A show to keep the sheeple distracted.
I want it all to crumble, to come to an end, but that is not going to happen.
I don’t know what will become of this country but waiting for Mueller to impeach 45, to jail his minions is a waste of time. We need a miracle.
Chef Grace:
Wrong! Wrong! You stole fizzie-lifting drink…
Oops. Different movie. Mueller’s indictments on 13 Rusdians and Russian entities proves that there was a CRIME committed. It doubles as a safety net for Mueller and Rosenstein–they are now untouchable.
Mueller has everything he needs, and so much more than we can comprehend, to indict/flip everyone associated with Emperor Zero–sans Pence maybe–to nail EZ.
Do you honestly think Mueller would drop 17 horrifying charges from Rick Gates, let him remove his GPS monitor AND let Gates travel with his family for nothing?
Gates not only delivered Manafort…he delivered Trump. It’s over for this shitshow.
Please let this be true, but I’m even more afraid of a theocratic Pence administration.
“Mueller has everything he needs”
Probably not, though what he’s got is impressive so far.
He keeps expanding the investigation, we’re not done yet. And who knows what he’s looking at in terms of what Congress/RN have done.
amen.
By the midterms, this maladministration won’t have any of the players that they started with. The only original thing will be the ‘skull and bonespurs’ flag flying from the mizzen.
Mueller can’t impeach but he can indict everyone Trump needs around him and potentially find stuff so bad it can no longer be ignored by the House. Especially if Democrats take the House. Register and vote.
She’s 29?? She doesn’t need all that makeup. I mean she may just enjoy a heavy face of makeup and that’s her choice, but I bet she doesn’t need it. Meanwhile, suffer Hicks.
OOoooooooooo!!!!!!!!!! This is getting GOOD!
She’s no dummy. She’s getting out now. She is not going to perjure herself in front of the House Intelligence Committee and go to jail and incur massive attorney’s fees to fight it. Trump expects her to perjure herself.
And by the questions asked, if she knows more, now is the time to get out and/or flip for immunity if she is in jeopardy.
And Mueller is closing in. The White House knows this.
