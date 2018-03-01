Jennifer Lawrence on Ryan Seacrest: ‘He has not been to trial for anything’

Here’s something to keep in mind: of all the dumb sh-t Jennifer Lawrence has said and done in the past two weeks, the only time she issued any kind of clarification or defense was when she yelled at people for criticizing the fact that she was dressed in a slinky Versace dress while her male costars were wearing layers of clothing in the cold London air. She said that was “sexist” and not a “feminist” conversation to have. Everything else, all of the other headlines she’s made, all of the dumb sh-t she’s said… no clarifications, no excuses, no apologies, no “that’s not what I meant.” Keep that all in mind when you read her take on whether she would stop by the E! Red Carpet live show with Ryan Seacrest on the mic. Seacrest is still going to host the live red carpet show for E!, and many people are making noise about how they’ll skip E!’s show because Seacrest has been accused of harassing, abusing and assaulting a subordinate.
Jennifer Lawrence is not yet sure if she will stop and do a red carpet interview with Ryan Seacrest at Sunday’s Oscars. The Red Sparrow star, 27, was conflicted as Seacrest has been accused of sexual harassment by a former E! News stylist. When asked by Howard Stern about the allegations against the E! host on the Wednesday episode on The Howard Stern Show, Lawrence said she was not a judge or a jury, she also admitted not being up to speed on the allegations. After the radio host explained the accusations, which Seacrest has denied, the actress seemed in disbelief saying, “I can’t imagine him being sexual.”
But, Lawrence said, she had other reasons to take into account when considering whether to avoid talking to Seacrest, 43.
“Umm, I don’t know,” she said. “I mean, there is a lot to think about with E!, you know? I have always had a problem with the Fashion Police. I don’t have a problem with talking about what women are wearing. There was a time they were… they were just mean about people’s bodies, things you shouldn’t say.”
Lawrence also brought up former E! News host Catt Sadler, who left the network over issues of pay inequality. The actress and TV host are both working together on a #metoo docuseries.
“They aren’t bringing another costar up,” Lawrence said. “I have noticed that they keep cycling these women and I am going… is that so you don’t have to pay another woman equally to Jason [Kennedy]? Is this just a way to still maintain that you are not paying women equally?”
When Stern asked again if she would stop and do an interview with Seacrest, Lawrence said, “I don’t know about the Ryan Seacrest thing. I think it is scary, you know. He has not been to trial for anything. I am not a judge. I am not a jury, you know. I don’t know… that is where this stuff gets tricky.”
Despite not being sure if she would speak to him or not, Lawrence did say he would not be the only journalist she would consider not speaking to.
“There are already [news] outlets that I’m just like, ‘Nah,’” she added. “So it wouldn’t be that big of a deal.”
“He has not been to trial for anything. I am not a judge. I am not a jury, you know.” Harvey Weinstein hasn’t been on trial for anything and Jennifer has been calling him a “boil on the ass of Hollywood” all week. I guess Jennifer only believes women when those women are famous actresses, and not under-the-line E! employees. The whole concept of “he has not been to trial for anything” is NOT the talking point in this current Me Too and Time’s Up conversation, but it’s truly amazing how many women parrot that talking point. Besides, it’s not like Howard Stern asked Jennifer to, like, personally throw Ryan Seacrest in JAIL. Ryan Seacrest doesn’t have to “go on trial” for celebrities to decide they want no part of his bullsh-t and avoid him on the red carpet. That’s not really a “punishment without due process” for the love of God.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Can we be done with whatever promotional tour she’s on now, I’m already exhausted by it. She can stop talking anytime.
Hmmmm….perhaps this is the inevitable result of dropping out of school in 8th grade. In my experience, uneducated, ignorant people don’t have well reasoned opinions and do say a lot of dumb sh!t in public. She grew up in Kentucky, no? Not a place that values education on the best of days.
Tbf her opinion is very common among educated people too.
I honestly have no problem with her answer if she really didn’t know anything about the accusation.
If she just heard about it from the host, i think thats too quick to make a decision based on just what stern said. I mean what if stern had said oh huge jackman was accused of sexually harassing his make up artist and instantly she believes him and goes to denounce him and then goes home and google it and realized it was all fake news? how can she ever face jackman again?
Sure she could just said, i don’t know anything about these accusations, so i can’t really comment just base on what you said. To be fair to all parties, i’ll reserve my judgement until after i find out more.
But it seemed like she tried that and stern kept pressing trying to get her to say something scandalous. Which judging by everyone here’s reaction, he succeeded.
Amen!
I listened to the whole interview and she came off as such an a-hole when discussing certain things. I wish you had her quotes on that dress incident Kaiser. It’s clear she needs a break from the spotlight. Also it was weird how easy Stern was on her. This was the least interesting Stern interview ever.
Why? Dressgate is one of the few subjects she actually managed to be right about this past week. Actually admitting that she didn’t complete middle school (especially without adding in some kind of remorseful warning to kids about staying in school), this quote here about Ryan Seacrest, and her comment about Democrats needing to be sweeter to DEPLORABLES were her huge fails. Especially that last one.
She loves the Kardashians and they owe their fame to him so it stands to reason she wouldn’t say anything about him.
I never felt one way or another about her but these last few days I’ve come to really dislike her. I was hoping today there wouldn’t be anything about her. Oh well.
Weinstein is an obvious case though, he doesn’t need to go on trial for people to know. He was always an asshole and abuser. Secrest is known for being likeable and friendly.
so was Bill Cosby. So was Charlie Rose..
Do you really think that’s indicative of someone’s innocence? Oh he’s a nice guy of course he wouldn’t do that.
Someone being an a-hole is subjective, everyone perceives people differently.
That’s not what I’m saying. I’m just saying its harder to believe someone does horrible things when they seem so nice. Weinstein was no surprise, I was surprised by the seacrest allegations.
People are easily fooled when it’s somebody charming, beautiful and liked by many. That’s how so many sociopaths get away with criminal offences because they’re not perceived as ‘evil’ like the ones who aren’t as skilled in hiding their evilness.
And like Rachel Weisz said, Weinstein got taken down because his usefulness and relevance in Hollywood dried up so it was easy to throw him under the bus for something that was a collusion at the top of many different branches from the entertainment industry.
I understand what Kitty is saying and I agree with her. It’s often a bit more difficult to believe that so-called nice people are actually jerks and do horrible things. I remember when the Cosby allegations first surfaced about 10-12 years ago (sorry, can’t remember the exact date) so many people refused to believe it was true because it was Bill Cosby, Amercia’s favorite sitcom dad and so on.
I’m not defending JLaw here, because her comments are kind of dumb, but I get the point that Kitty is trying to make.
I honestly can’t with her anymore.
You know who hasn’t been on trial? Weinstein. You know who else? Your best friend Russell who groped his niece.
Maybe Times Up should give her some stats on rape trials, convictions and just how hard it is for ANYONE to come forward knowing the outcome will probably be terrible. See Brock Turner who was CAUGHT raping his victim and skated free after three months.
She wants to lead Times Up? No thanks. Keep her away from the movement.
i cant wait to not see this movie so she stops talking
WTF, Katniss First you lecture Dems, now you excuse harassment? When did you become GOP cool girl?
She also thinks it’s cool to be abused by her directors (Dave O. Russell) and thinks being called “male” is a compliment.
JLaw, girl, Seacrest doesn’t have to be tried in a court of law for folks to realize he abused his power, is a creep, and want nothing to do with him.
Maybe she doesn’t want to spoil the gravy train for the Kardashians. Or like Kate Winslet nips and tucks when it suits her. We are talking about Jennifer who adores David Russel, who himself has been accused of misconducts as well but she never brought it up.
This was my thought as well.
Girl, bye.
I didn’t know Howard Stern still had a show. Is it a different format? I think of Howard Stern from decades ago and just get disgusted. Anyways she says some great stuff here about E! and The Fashion Police and Cat Sadler. Then mucks it all up with the Seacrest trial comment and not seeing him as “sexual.” I don’t know if I’d say that out loud and publicly. Anyways, I hope some men will also be asked the same question.
Stern is becoming renowned for having awesome interviews. The format is for at least an hour and he gets Alist people promoting something or huge fans of the show.
He’s really toned down the mysogyny and has become a thoughtful even humble guy..
You can google his interviews but be careful once you listen as Howard says ” He grows on you like a fungus!”
I love Stern. Maybe because I am fairly young so I don’t really know the extend of his misogyny but whenever I listen to his interviews I just want more. Sometimes we just gotta let people change. I mean Kimmel from “The Man Show” is now a progressive sweetheart. Meh.
He tried cleaning up his awful history but the internet does not forget. Specifically how he treated women of color. ugh.
Exactly. I don’t listen to stern because he’s an awful racist and misogynist. He didn’t get better he got smarter at hiding those facts.
I wish The Root would dig those up. I used to work at a kitchen diner where they would play reruns of his crap in the back all day. As long as he had Robin next to him, he would say ANYTHING about women of color. And make no mistake, the man who delighted in this bigotry is still in there. He just became the consumate “white liberal”. And you know he never really changed because guess what, he has never acknowledged it much less apologised for it. Typical “white liberal”.
Howard simply got to an age and level of wealth where he needed to start thinking legacy, so he toned down the misogyny and racism and fired most of his staff. He even takes publicists directions now on subjects not to address. So while he no longer asks white actresses if they have ever slept with a black man with the language and tone that suggests its an abomination, never forget how he got to where he is. A man who would regularly taunt 18 year olds into flashing him their boobs and then take calls from listeners to insault their bodies while they stood there has somehow evaded all consequences.
And the reason there are so many gross clips of Trump and others saying borderline rapey things is because thats exactly the kind of content sort out and encouraged. They were home among their own on Howards show so they dropped the filter.
Edited to add remember how they toyed with a clearly unstable Dana Plato on air? They subjected her to endless hate filled phone calls when it was obvious she was in a terrible space and not thinking about self preservation. She died the following day. Not the only case of his reckless exploitation of unstable people for amusement resulting in suicide/overdose but the most famous one because she was on Different Strokes.
And Lena Dunham calling him a feminist really expains Lena Dunham.
Vile man.
Love the pictures in the article.
She is special at this point. Bless her heart.
Me too. She looked amazing.
This isn’t a popular opinion but it is a valid one. These claims can and have shown to damage the lives of people and there is a reason we have due process is that people can’t just claim things were done by or to them. If the system is horrible and doesn’t treat the victims properly than we must engage the system in order to change it. We cannot continue to just tell the public something in order to hope some form of public justic will be had. That’s what this is, hoping Seacrest loses his job, loses some of his popularity is a form of public justice at work. When did we stop engaging or trying to fix the justice system?!
I’m actually with you on this one.
I also think this issue is more compiclated than just believing the woman. Ryan Seacrest still has a job after E!News did a full investigation. We shouldn’t be asking Jennifer Lawrence whether she will answer questions by a reporter who’s employer has decided to keep him in this job.
Why wouldn’t she if it is also part of HER job to show up on red carpets and answer questions.
The question should be going to E!News and what are the details of their investigation.
Agree with both of you: I think E! should be more forthcoming on why they made their decision.
In my opinion, social media “trials” are simply not enough to throw someone away.
E’s investigation isn’t enough evidence to me that he’s innocent, considering how much power Ryan Seacrest has at E. Plus she has witnesses.
@otaku fairy
That’s what we’re saying though! There are no details about this investigation and how they came to their conclusion. But what does Jennifer Lawrence have to do with this in the end. It’s not HER decision whether to fire him or not and she was asked if she would talk to him on a red carpet.
I find myself skeptical of the Ryan story only because several other networks did the independent investigation thing and it did yield results. Matt Lauer, Charlie Rose, Roger Ailes…all of these men were far more powerful and important than Ryan, and were brought down by these internal reviews. So there’s no reason to believe they are sham in any way.
Ryan Seacrest makes a TON of money for E!. He’s a cash cow, they would be stupid as hell to not pamper him in every way. Roger Ailes may have had more powerful friends and was in a more powerful position but money-wise, Seacrest is as important to E! as they come.
As for Jennifer, the woman has a product to sell and she needs the media. She’s not the one in charge of everything, there’s a studio behind her that wants her to sell this. So once she starts with not talking to certain people, it could quickly get out of hand because as we’ve seen, it could be anyone else next.
She’s seriously becoming overexposed.
She’d heard none of the details of the allegations and Stern only gave her a brief and mild recap. She didn’t seem to be aware it had become a story again in the last couple of days, so she was totally out of the loop.
She hedged because she didn’t know enough, and she’s aware that her stating she won’t talk to him is a big, big deal. It would have been a massive headline, been a loud and powerful call for him to be fired, and she barely knew anything about the situation. He should be fired, but she didn’t have anywhere near enough information at the time to put her voice to that. With Weinstein she had the information.
She could have chosen her words better, but she was in a really uncomfortable position here.
Yes, I said the same in a previous comment that got eaten.
Seriously, we need to stop going after women. She didn’t DO anything.
GMAFB. It’s Howard stern. He’s going to ask uncomfortable questions. If she didn’t know that she shouldn’t have gone on the show.
Please stop making excuses for this twit.
“I can’t imagine him being sexual” is a pretty clueless response, but not that far off from “Wait, but I thought he was gay” responses either.
As for what the actors or actresses do when it comes to talking to Seacrest on Sunday, I don’t see speaking to someone as an endorsement of someone’s behavior and am pretty sure actresses will be the only ones questioned or judged on it anyway. BUT, as a show of solidarity, I think it’s best if they all either don’t talk to him, or talk to him in a way that calls him and those like him out for their behavior.
But Kaiser makes a good point about stars seeming to only believe it when other stars say they were abused. It seems like they hesitate more when one of their own who seems nice to them is accused by a non-celebrity. I’m not thrilled by her response, but she did seem to processing it as she was hearing about it for the first time (publicly) instead of giving a knee-jerk: “She’s lying, Ryan is a nice man! He never did anything to me” response.
I agree. If anything I would side eyed her if she made a judgement so quickly based on only word of mouth from someone. There is too much misinformation around the internet. If someone tells you something, google it and confirm before believing it. Your friend or in this case stern may think he has all the facts (maybe he does), but they would be mistaken and you don’t want to be misled .
She speaks like the middle-school dropout she is.
Where is her PR?? I am not going to get into why her statement is just tasteless and wrong, I am sure many other commenter will point it out. I am sure there are many actors, male and female, that think the same way. But they won’t tell that in an interview nor they should for their careers. Does she think she is infallible in Hollywood now? Because that is an illusion. Many movie stars dissappeared from limelight. I don’t get it. I really don’t get this woman.
“The whole concept of “he has not been to trial for anything” is NOT the talking point in this current Me Too and Time’s Up conversation, but it’s truly amazing how many women parrot that talking point.”
This talking point drives me NUTS. No, we are not judge or jury. That’s why we don’t have to weigh all the evidence before coming to a conclusion beyond a reasonable doubt and pitting someone in jail. That’s why we are allowed to just listen to both sides and decide who we believe.
It’s not about “presumption of innocence.” If it were, J.Law and her ilk would be out there protesting the fact that the criminal justice system incarcerates people before trial all the time. There are thousands of people (a disproportionate number of whom are men of colour) sitting in jail right now who “have not been on trial for anything.” That’s a bit more of a consequence than “a movie star won’t talk to me.”
If you aren’t up in arms over that, then don’t clutch your pearls about the deterioration of the presumption of innocence. The only presumption in danger is the presumption that, in a she-said, he-said scenario, the man is telling the truth.
Well-said. I’m very unsurprised that Jennifer Lawrence doesn’t understand the difference between boycotting Seacrest and a proper trial for those accused of crimes.
Nicely said!!!
Howard really didn’t explain the allegations well. I had to read it multiple times to get it. Can people be allowed to work through thoughts? Why not be angry at his employer rather than an actor who knows very little about a subject that was barely explained to her. Also, aren’t we tired of fake apologies? I doubt anyone listening to her interview instead of reading a transcript would actually be angry with her.
After her joking about defiling a holy site, her rape scream joke etc etc. Im cool with her career tanking.
She can’t say the first thought that likely popped into her head – “I thought he was gay” (which is what a LOT of people have said). The allegations against Seacrest paint a picture of a really cruel man, but it’s hard to wrap your head around if you have preconceived notions of his sexuality.
But she didn’t know about the allegations. She said this in the podcast.
Huh? She was told about the allegations in the interview. So she at least had the basic knowledge that Seacrest was accused of sexual harassment. I’m surprised her first question wasn’t “of a woman?”
Hush child. Just hush.
I’m really tired of jumping on women if they aren’t perfect in their words about perverts.
It’s obvious she didn’t have the whole story. What she should have answered was; I really have to look into all of the details before I can speak knowledgeably on this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Jennifer Lawrence isn’t responsible for Ryan Seacrest’s actions.
Girl, what? I can’t tell if she’s immature or just trifling.
LOL!!
Blah, b;ah, blah! Is it just me, or has she become really annoying lately.
Another day, another dumb, uneducated opinion from the world’s wealthiest middle school drop out. Bonus: this one is also a grammar nightmare.
