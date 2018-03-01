Will Angelina Jolie & Jennifer Aniston run into each other at the Oscar parties?

So far, as of today, neither Angelina Jolie or Jennifer Aniston are on the official Oscar presents list. THR has the current list here – there are some good presenters, and I’m looking forward to seeing some of these people (Lupita! Mahershala!), but I also wish Angelina was confirmed to present. She’ll probably be there, because she produced The Breadwinner and that’s nominated for Animated Film. But what of the third corner of the Uncool Bermuda Triangle? Yes, we’re still worried about whether Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie will be in the same space at the same time, 13 years later. Apparently, there were some tabloid stories that Jennifer and Angelina were, like, on the phone with each other to negotiate which parties and events they would attend.
Brad Pitt fears Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie will have an Oscars “showdown,” according to a characteristically sensational tabloid story. Gossip Cop can debunk the report. These new allegations come from OK!, which contends “all of Hollywood is bracing for the A-list frenemies to face off behind the scenes of the season’s biggest awards show.” The gossip magazine’s story alleges awards season has been “such a minefield” for Aniston and Jolie that they “actually arranged a phone call to determine how to navigate it” in anticipation of this weekend’s Academy Awards. A so-called “insider” is quoted as saying, “Word is Jen and Angie had a major discussion about the Oscars.”
The supposed source claims to the outlet that while the actresses each wanted to “stake out their territory” for the after-parties, “neither was willing to budge an inch.” Instead, “friends say” Aniston and Jolie “simply agreed to avoid each other if they ended up at the same event,” alleges the publication. The problem, according to the tabloid, is that both stars are “unsatisfied” with the arrangement.
“Why should either of them have to tiptoe around the Academy Awards worrying about bumping into the other?” asks the purported tipster, who insists, “A face-to-face showdown is inevitable.” That’s where Pitt supposedly factors in. The magazine and its “insider” contend he’s “‘in a panic’ over the possibility of a public standoff.” The questionable source alleges, “I heard he’s frantically texting Jen and Angie to ask them to avoid being in the same room at all costs.”
Gossip Cop goes on to debunk the claims and whatever. First of all, Angelina and Jennifer both have people. They have people who can get on the phone and work out who goes where and when – Angie and Jen aren’t getting on the phone themselves. Secondly, are we totally positive that Jennifer will be out and about on Oscar night? I think she’ll probably attend the big CAA pre-Oscar party, which is reportedly one of the best of the Oscar-weekend parties. But will a Justin-less Jennifer come out for the Vanity Fair Oscar party if she doesn’t present at the Oscars? Possibly. And I think it’s more than possible that Angelina will attend the Oscars and nothing else – like, she’ll just go home afterwards, which is what she’s done historically whenever she attends the Oscars.
Anyway, this has been your Uncool Bermuda Triangle Update: 13 Years And Counting.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Will this story never die?
No. No, it won’t. All three of them will be in wheelchairs or using walkers and it still won’t die.
…and Stephen Huvane, Aniston’s Power PR flack, will still be attaching Jen to their coattails, or in this case, attaching Jen’s walker to theirs.
@LetItGo So true…
Its so sad. All parties have moved on. Let not give this story any more oxygen
Version One starring Taylor/Fisher/Reynolds never died! At least not for Carrie Fisher. Even though Debbie and Liz made up… Carrie (at least) kept talking about it till the end. Seems legendary show biz drama endures until all the players (and their offspring) are gone. And even then…I don’t know…we’ll see…
So maybe Jen and Angie will be in a movie together when they’re Two Old Broads.
No way will Jennifer attend now that she has separated from Justin. This is the woman who got back together with John M just so that she could have a date for Oscars 2009 when both Angelina & Brad were nominated (even after John brutally dumped her and treated her badly).
And also, Jennifer is not nominated in anything nor is she in any movie that has been nominated.
Angelina on the other hand, always had/has the confidence to turn up alone. She should be there and look gorgeous.
As for Brad, he really should stay home otherwise, people might ask why he has signed onto the new movie with Tarrantino about Manson.
Who gives a crap?
They have all moved on.
It’s been 14 years.
Let it go already!
Do the British tabloids fret over whether Helena and Emma will be at the same event? Yes, I know they’ve been in the same movies. But this Jen v Angie thing seems as ancient as that and Emma and Helena both seem like a lot more fun.
Can you imagine Emma, in a bikini, on the cover of People or the Sun with the title “Five Years after Ken”? Because that’s what Jen A gave us.
I think I’ve read somewhere that Helena and Emma have officially settled any differences they may have had a long time ago in an adult and mature fashion.
In my dreams, they got together over many, MANY gin and tonics and had a great time comparing all of KB’s many points and peccadilloes. “Did he do this with you?” “YES! But wasn’t it irritating when he did that?” “Maybe, but not as bad as when he starts reciting the Agincourt speech in bed!” “OOOH, that was HORRIBLE.”
Here’s a thought: f-ing grow up already. You’re at a party and you see someone you don’t like? Don’t say anything, just move along and speak to people you do like. They acknowledge you? Acknowledge them back politely, then move along and speak to people you like.
Try adulting for a change.
Where’s the fun in that? 😉
Trying to care….nope…stopped caring ten years ago.
Ummm why is Jennifer Garner presenting? Who is the friend who keeps getting her on the Oscar presenter list? I mean…it’s not on her work or film success. Even the most rabid fan has to admit that. I can make a case for everyone on that list except her. It’s…a bit embarrassing. Of course Aniston has been invited to present at weird times too. I’d love to know the backstories.
People often present an award when they have a movie coming out. Why would Garner be different?
She has a movie coming out?!? LOL! Well I guess she better present then. I had no idea. That’s the hazard of a tabloid life I guess. I know she sells girl guide cookies and goes to church. But her work? No one cares.
I believe that Aniston has had a longstanding seat on several Academy of Arts and Sciences committees for many years.
Original G, come on.
After a person spends many years in H’wood making tv and movies, even just having moderate success in the latter, they will usually get an invite to beccome an Academy member/voter. They can be in front of or behind the camera in all manner of roles. A person is guaranteed a membeership after a nomination, or after a win. We all know Aniston has never been nom’d or won, so she’s in that first category.
So are Ray Romano and Scott Baio and the actress Cree Summer, who played Freddie on a different world.
That doesn’t mean they present at the Oscars, and doesn’t mean they’d want to go if they didn’t have a reason to.
Considering Kate Hudson shows up every damn year for no reason at all, I don’t mind someone like Garner being asked to present.
Kate Hudson! That was the other one I was trying to think of. Although I guess even a one time nominee can play that card. But I wonder if she diluted her brand by showing up at the opening of every single envelope over the past few years? It’s very noticeable how particularly these 3 who haven’t done Oscar movies in years (if ever!) seem to score a spot. Good connections I guess. That’s the game.
Kate Hudson is still coasting on her Almost Famous nomination, 18 years ago. She also makes the most of her mother, who is a bona fide star/nominee/winner.
Maybe, maybe not. I’m sure they don’t care
Lmao at this fake story. Brad Pitt should be more worried about his custody rather than fearing about his two exes being in the same room.
Exactly but we’re not supposed to talk about that or question why he doesn’t have custody. 🙄
They ought to just pose for one picture together and let this crap die as it should have done years ago! It would also give them both an insane amount of publicity which they BOTH enjoy.
THIS is what I long for. wouldn’t it be great if they both showed, shared a short convo, and then had a pic taken?
maybe people would finally LET IT GO.
that being said, I doubt JA will show.
Tell that to Jennifer Aniston’s PR guy Huvane! He has been feeding Jen/Brangelina stories to the tabloids for years because riding Brangelina’s coat tails is the only way Aniston gets attention. Hell, she even did a “Jennifer – 5 Years After Brad” story for People mag. Talk about desperation…
Reading the tabloid report, this is what I pictured in my head: Jennifer is at an Oscar party, in walks Angie! They stare at each other, both breathing fire…all of a sudden, they run at each other and BOOM! It’s a Krystle Carringtion and Alexis Carrington, mud fight!!!! (I don’t know where the mud came from, but it’s there) There is hair pulling and slapping, and of course, big, F-ning shoulder pads!!!!!
Seriously, I don’t think either one of them would give a crap, if the other one came into the room! It would be more awkward for Brad to be there!
Team Jen
For the Superbowl or the Stanley Cup?
*snort*
MARCH MADNESS, BABY!
“Team Jen”? What are you, six?
Uh, how old are these people? And personally I don’t care what they do short of a knock-down drag-out fight on the red carpet. Now THAT I’d pay to see.
At this point I wish they’d get coffee and call the paps for [doodoo] and giggles.
This reads like gossip fan fiction.
I doubt Jen is going. They’ve both been there at the same time before and the world didn’t end. This is a ridiculous story.
right! we were just treated to an event where JA presented and AJ was seated front and center.
they trot this BS out EVERY year pre-Oscars.
Oh, please. Brad Pitt probably *wishes* that Angelina and Jennifer would get into a “showdown” over him.
I wonder if he still thinks he’s the hottest guy in Hollywood?
They should be worried about Justin Theroux attending the parties. He’s into that type of stuff. I do not believe Angelina will be there for the Oscars or the parties. The tabloids love to pretend that Angelina is in HS and not a grown woman. She’s got a lot of other things going on like lecturing at Lse, working on her various charity projects, preparing for Maleficent and raising six kids.
The one with a hs mentality and alcohol soaked brain is her ex husband Brad Pitt who is choosing to work with the sicko Tarantino.They both agree that it’s cool for grown men to date teenagers so I guess it’s no biggie. 🙄
They’ve already been at the sam netflix party after GG and nothing happened.
Enough please, this tethers beyond exhausting.
This story is almost funny.
Jolie walks in the room, raise an eyebrow at Aniston.
Aniston, ‘Chelsea can I hid behind you’.
Chelsea, ‘Netflix just dump my ass, I can’t burn anymore bridges’.
I can’t see why JA would be at the Oscars in the first place. AJ, yes.
Jen is warm, lovely and most importantly classy a quality Jolie doesn’t have
@Vick Here comes the team Jen squad.
Makes me wonder why liking one actress makes people auto-hate another one. Jen and Angelina are no opposite poles of a magnet? They are no Highlander, there can be more than one? Oh well.
Female First is over there. ———->
Aniston is classless and cold and self-absorbed. Jolie is a good classy, giving and moral person and better in every single way than Aniston.
I wish these two would, like, do a movie together or something. I think people would lose their respective shizz.
I would love to put Aniston superfans and Jolie superfans in an arena together, only to see who would win.
I doubt Jennifer will present, and I doubt she attends any parties. Not everyone who is an actor goes to after-Oscar parties.
Why would Aniston be presenting?
Plot twist: Angie and Jen do in fact run into each other at the Oscar parties. They get to chit chatting, then slowly start talking more, and then fall in love and get married, becoming the power couple that Hollywood needs and deserves. Jen’s stable, scheduled California life provides the grounded base that Angelina’s kids need to grow up into thoughtful, well-adjusted adults, and gives Angie a place to come home every night after she’s off saving the world. Jen finds the true love she’s always wanted to find. They do a Vanity Fair photoshoot. Brad Pitt cries into his salad. The end.
At that stage BP will not be crying into his salad but a glass of hard liquor.
I figured he was already doing that, but the salad is for his inevitable “tell all” interview with GQ. His head would probably explode in reality though, if this really happened. One can hope.
I actually wish these two would become friends just to shut people up. I doubt if they give a flying fig about each other anymore.
Exactly..there is a lot of water under that bridge..quite honestly if I saw the woman my ex went with I would not hate her..I fact I would pity her….why is it still an issue?
It is so silly ..plus AJ has her kids to go back to and enjoy any after party with…
Unless Jennifer has found herself a date ..which I doubt ..she is unlikely to go I think as I believe she is more concerned about Mr T..
I would rather go home and cuddle with my cat or dog and have a glass of something than be out and about anyway!
Kick off those high heels .!!!
Love both ladies
