I really do love Sandra Bullock. Out of all the women who get the “America’s Sweetheart” moniker, I’ve always felt like Sandra Bullock is truly the one we root for. She’s not an a–hole to people, she does her work, she’s not a famewhore, she carries herself with grace and she seems like she would genuinely be a cool person to hang out with. But my God, she’s never been good at red carpets, right? Like so many women of her generation, Sandra is sort of stuck in time with her styling – the pin-straight hair with a center part, the nothingburger Louis Vuitton gown, the uncomfortable-looking fillers… it’s a problem for Sandra, Nicole Kidman, Jennifer Aniston and more. Anyway, I don’t like this LV gown at all – the neck is too high. But honestly, it’s far from the worst thing she’s worn.

Also: we got a Practical Magic reunion and I AM HERE FOR IT. I love that movie. They’re very sweet together!

Speaking of Louis Vuitton, Emma Stone wore an LV suit/tuxedo because as last year’s Best Actress winner, she got to present. They shook it up actually – Emma presented Best Director, not best actor. This is a classic “I won last year and I’m presenting this year so I want to be comfortable” ensemble. Do you like it? I hated it on the red carpet shows, but in photos, it’s actually not that bad. I wish the jacket was something other than satin, and I wish the cut had been a lot different on the jacket too. That’s my only real complaint. No, of course not! I have other complaints. Her hair is really bad here. Did she try to straighten out her janky perm?

58 Responses to “Sandra Bullock vs. Emma Stone: who wore the best/worst Louis Vuitton look?”

  1. damejudi says:
    March 5, 2018 at 7:15 am

    I love Emma’s look, but I wish she had the same color crimson/burgundy for the pants. And she could have showcased some showstopper heels with how the pants are cut, but overall, it looks great!

    Reply
  2. LilLil says:
    March 5, 2018 at 7:16 am

    Emma looked incredible. I love the outfit, the shoes, the hair, the lack of major jewellery, everything. It is maybe a bit too casual for the Oscars, it looks like an afterparty look, but it is stunning regardless.

    Reply
  3. Lucy2 says:
    March 5, 2018 at 7:16 am

    I generally don’t like Louis Vuitton, But Sandra’s is nice. I don’t mind the high neck on it either.
    I like Emma’s look, but it seems too casual for the event.

    Reply
  4. Coz says:
    March 5, 2018 at 7:21 am

    Hummm I’m sorry but this gown is beautiful. The high Collar and the off center waist is what sets it apart from what would have been a pretty basic dress otherwise

    Reply
  5. SK says:
    March 5, 2018 at 7:21 am

    The neck was basically the only part of Sandy’s dress that I liked!! From about nipple-level up I liked it, from there down I was meh.

    She and Nicole are cute together!!

    Emma’s outfit was AWFUL. I am all here for her wearing an amazing suit/tux but not this hideous thing. Some shades of red and pink go beautifully together – these are not them. Burgundy and princess pink?
    Ugh no! Also the cut and fabric were awful too. I just think she tries really hard to be a fashion girl but just doesn’t have good taste.

    Reply
  6. Stacy Dresden says:
    March 5, 2018 at 7:25 am

    I like both looks. Sandra’s dress is gorgeous I might even say.

    Reply
  7. Aiobhan Targaryen says:
    March 5, 2018 at 7:27 am

    I think Sandra looks good here. She was never a fashion girl but, when she needs to, she cleans up nicely.

    I do not like anything about Emma’s outfit. She looks out of place in a bad way. Her hair needs to be darker as well.

    Reply
  8. laulau says:
    March 5, 2018 at 7:29 am

    The pants looks like they’re full of static. They are not a good fit at all. LV has generally terrible clothes that photograph cheaply.

    Reply
  9. Neelyo says:
    March 5, 2018 at 7:33 am

    Her cheeks really disturb me. I don’t know what procedure does that but it freaks me out. Like something foreign and hard is under her skin.

    Reply
  10. Nicole says:
    March 5, 2018 at 7:45 am

    Emma’s look would’ve been a knockout in another fabric. And I don’t like the burgundy with the pink bow

    Reply
  11. deets says:
    March 5, 2018 at 8:13 am

    Love it all. Sandra, yes. Emma, yes.
    Emma’s pants needed to be cut just a touch higher so you could see the exciting part of her shoe, the jewelled cuffs on her ankles

    Reply
  12. Josephine says:
    March 5, 2018 at 8:20 am

    I thought Sandra’s look was unflattering and that dress did nothing for her figure. The dress looked almost matronly and she has a great figure. The styling was the worst — the poker straight hair and heavy make-up looked awful in the close-ups.

    Reply
  13. Darla says:
    March 5, 2018 at 8:34 am

    I don’t get this meme about Sandra, I really don’t. We demonize JA, but Sandra is the girl next door. The girl next door who married a collector of nazi paraphernalia and kept it in his home office. You know, the home they shared. Can you imagine if this were JA???? I think she did an amazing job of PR’ing that whole thing away. I give her props for that. Masterful. Really.

    Reply
    • Esmom says:
      March 5, 2018 at 8:35 am

      Oh wow, I’d completely forgotten about that. Yikes. I guess the PR worked on me, at least!

      Reply
    • Neelyo says:
      March 5, 2018 at 8:47 am

      Co-sign! I was saying the same thing to my partner last night. I still side her for that whole thing. She came out smelling like a rose, she has great PR game, I’ll give her that.

      Reply
    • Jessica says:
      March 5, 2018 at 9:21 am

      Collecting historical artifacts doesn’t make you an awful person even though I do think JJ is a terrible person on his own merit. Why should Sandra be punished for her husband being a liar and cheater? Should Angelina be punished for her ex being an alcoholic and also collecting German military WWII era bikes. Should Keanu Reeves and Shaquille ONeal be punished for being friends with Jesse James? Should Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks be punished for having German WWII military guns?

      The fact that people still bring up her ex husband from almost a decade ago means that it’ll never go away.

      Reply
    • magnoliarose says:
      March 5, 2018 at 9:58 am

      I don’t blame her for him. Some people collect WW2 paraphernalia. I just can’t imagine her being diabolical enough to adopt a black child and be sympathetic to the Nazi cause or be married to one.

      She and JA have very different profiles. Sandra doesn’t rely on PR for her career and has done some solid movies and has had success plus an Oscar. She keeps her private life very private, and you never see her on constant pap strolls. I think she has more charm and self-deprecating humor.
      JA would have been fine if she had not done the PR manipulations that drove at least me a little crazy. Her career has been ok, but she hasn’t really connected with her films. She’s not on the same career level as Sandra. I don’t dislike her, but I haven’t liked anything she has been in, and that includes Friends.

      Reply
      • Jessica says:
        March 5, 2018 at 10:03 am

        Thank you. I think it’s really awful and disgustingly cynical that people believe a woman who had no history of racist behavior would secretly hide being a Nazi for her entire life and then adopt black children to cover for it. Like come on. No one who knew Sandra from middle school, high school, college, her early career, or currently have said that she’s racist. I think the odd man out here is JJ and I think he’s the liar (he has a history of lying so…).

        I can’t speak about Jennifer but I don’t think she should be trashed for the actions of her exes either. Angelina shouldn’t be trashed for the actions of Brad who was investigated for child abuse.

      • Darla says:
        March 5, 2018 at 10:07 am

        I think he’s a neo-nazi. I wouldn’t marry someone like that, or even date them. I do think it says something about a person, man or woman, who would.

      • Jessica says:
        March 5, 2018 at 10:11 am

        @Darla

        I think he’s a neo-nazi but I think he lied about it (this is important) and tried to play himself off as a WWII historical collector and expert. This is why I’m not into people who are obsessed with WWII and the Civil War but there are a lot of people who are. People have to be careful and as a black woman I’m always hyper-aware of race in a way that white Christians aren’t.

        Sandra is doing better because she’s already taught her kids about racism so they’ll be more on guard.

      • Darla says:
        March 5, 2018 at 10:14 am

        I am not into those people either, so we can agree that 100%.

      • Jessica says:
        March 5, 2018 at 10:23 am

        @Darla

        Certainly, you kind of insinuated that I was interested in that. My point was that some people study and collect WWII artifacts and it wouldn’t be odd to marry someone who did but that’s not my scene. I’m not a history buff. Sandra apparently likes history and renovating old homes so I’m guessing they had slightly similar interests but I don’t think she’s a Nazi sympathizer who adopted black children to save her career, absolutely not. I’m not that cynical.

      • Bridget says:
        March 5, 2018 at 11:06 am

        Darla – because you would have magically known that he was hiding this?

    • Bridget says:
      March 5, 2018 at 11:04 am

      We never got confirmation on the extent of the “Nazi artifacts” at home beyond the Enquirer. That is a HUGE leap to insinuate that Sandra is herself a neo Nazi when there hasn’t been a whisper about her outside of her ex husband – who she dropped IMMEDIATELY after this stuff came out. In absolutely no picture or example was Sandra present or knowledgeable, and James did a lot of stuff that he was clearly hiding from her (unless you want to assert that she knew the whole time that he was having sex with other women in his office while she was at the garage?).

      I’m tired of blaming women for shitty men.

      Reply
  14. Eliza says:
    March 5, 2018 at 8:36 am

    Emma looks great but it’s inappropriate for a black tie event. Put a cami under it and i would wear it to the office.

    Reply
  15. Wisca says:
    March 5, 2018 at 9:09 am

    As the Wolof in Senegal would say: Déedéet!

    Reply
  16. Menlisa says:
    March 5, 2018 at 9:18 am

    Emma is cancelled for me after she kept her agent who sexually assaulted Terry Crews.

    Reply
    • Ceire says:
      March 5, 2018 at 9:54 am

      First of all, I’m deeply suspicious of anyone who immediately “cancels” (ugh that phrase is ridiculous) a young woman, and apparently only a young woman, for dealing with a pervert. You don’t know what that relationship is like, it may be abusive.

      Secondly, I’m deeply suspicious of anyone who cancels someone without a quick google to check their facts. It seems she’s no longer repped by him, but by Sharon Jackson and Michelle Bohan at WME.
      http://www.elle.com/culture/a12468947/women-in-hollywood-2017-the-power-list-november-2017/

      And this is just in general to everyone: If you want to support victims and survivors, then do it. Make a donation, send an email, believe their accounts. Cancelling someone for being associated with a pervert or abuser does not accomplish anything.

      Reply
  17. psl says:
    March 5, 2018 at 9:40 am

    I hated Sandra’s makeup. And the center parted long hair ages so many women. Let the long hair go after a certain age ladies, you look like a Real Housewife.

    Reply
  18. marianne says:
    March 5, 2018 at 9:50 am

    I love Sandra’s dress, but I think here eye make-up is too dark. I would have loved Emma’s look if it had just been a red satin suit. But I dont think the pink belt/sash and the black pants all go together.

    Reply
  19. Ginger says:
    March 5, 2018 at 10:22 am

    Forget the dress…Sandra jacked her face! Look at her cheeks.

    Reply
  20. Carmen says:
    March 5, 2018 at 10:28 am

    Sandra for the win.

    Reply
  21. Cee says:
    March 5, 2018 at 10:28 am

    The pink bow ruins it for me. Her Vanity Fair Party look was bad, too.
    Although I’m sure she is making $$$ with the LV endorsement deal, her fashion is suffering for it.

    Reply
  22. Jayna says:
    March 5, 2018 at 10:43 am

    Sandra’s gown is matronly on her.

    Reply

