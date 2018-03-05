Sandra Bullock vs. Emma Stone: who wore the best/worst Louis Vuitton look?

I really do love Sandra Bullock. Out of all the women who get the “America’s Sweetheart” moniker, I’ve always felt like Sandra Bullock is truly the one we root for. She’s not an a–hole to people, she does her work, she’s not a famewhore, she carries herself with grace and she seems like she would genuinely be a cool person to hang out with. But my God, she’s never been good at red carpets, right? Like so many women of her generation, Sandra is sort of stuck in time with her styling – the pin-straight hair with a center part, the nothingburger Louis Vuitton gown, the uncomfortable-looking fillers… it’s a problem for Sandra, Nicole Kidman, Jennifer Aniston and more. Anyway, I don’t like this LV gown at all – the neck is too high. But honestly, it’s far from the worst thing she’s worn.
Also: we got a Practical Magic reunion and I AM HERE FOR IT. I love that movie. They’re very sweet together!
Practical Magic (1998) pic.twitter.com/ZEfEkCgNxm
— rachel syme (@rachsyme) March 5, 2018
Speaking of Louis Vuitton, Emma Stone wore an LV suit/tuxedo because as last year’s Best Actress winner, she got to present. They shook it up actually – Emma presented Best Director, not best actor. This is a classic “I won last year and I’m presenting this year so I want to be comfortable” ensemble. Do you like it? I hated it on the red carpet shows, but in photos, it’s actually not that bad. I wish the jacket was something other than satin, and I wish the cut had been a lot different on the jacket too. That’s my only real complaint. No, of course not! I have other complaints. Her hair is really bad here. Did she try to straighten out her janky perm?
Photos courtesy of WENN.
I love Emma’s look, but I wish she had the same color crimson/burgundy for the pants. And she could have showcased some showstopper heels with how the pants are cut, but overall, it looks great!
This, 100%
+1000
Yeah, I think she looked wonderful. Too bad about that perm, because although she managed to sleeken her hair out again for last night, the perm has done her beautiful and healthy hair some damage. I can’t imagine why she permed it.
Emma looked incredible. I love the outfit, the shoes, the hair, the lack of major jewellery, everything. It is maybe a bit too casual for the Oscars, it looks like an afterparty look, but it is stunning regardless.
+1
I generally don’t like Louis Vuitton, But Sandra’s is nice. I don’t mind the high neck on it either.
I like Emma’s look, but it seems too casual for the event.
Agree on both counts. I really like Emma’s but she looks markedly dressed down compared to everyone else.
Hummm I’m sorry but this gown is beautiful. The high Collar and the off center waist is what sets it apart from what would have been a pretty basic dress otherwise
I totally agree! One of the best gowns I’ve ever seen Sandra in.
Thought I was smoking pot or something cause Sandras dress is gorgeous!
I actually like her in this gown, but I just wish it had been styled better. Different hair and jewelry would have made it amazing. The straight hair with center part is really not doing it for me.
The neck was basically the only part of Sandy’s dress that I liked!! From about nipple-level up I liked it, from there down I was meh.
She and Nicole are cute together!!
Emma’s outfit was AWFUL. I am all here for her wearing an amazing suit/tux but not this hideous thing. Some shades of red and pink go beautifully together – these are not them. Burgundy and princess pink?
Ugh no! Also the cut and fabric were awful too. I just think she tries really hard to be a fashion girl but just doesn’t have good taste.
Its the pissing me of, how much I dislike Emma Stone’s suit.
I mran stick to one colour. It would have been better if the pants were the same as the jacket. Then to make it worse, they go and add some out-of-place pink nonsense! SMH
I like both looks. Sandra’s dress is gorgeous I might even say.
I think Sandra looks good here. She was never a fashion girl but, when she needs to, she cleans up nicely.
I do not like anything about Emma’s outfit. She looks out of place in a bad way. Her hair needs to be darker as well.
I also thought Sandra should have put some dark brown eyeshadow in her part so it didn’t look so severe
The pants looks like they’re full of static. They are not a good fit at all. LV has generally terrible clothes that photograph cheaply.
Her cheeks really disturb me. I don’t know what procedure does that but it freaks me out. Like something foreign and hard is under her skin.
Yeah, last night when she was talking on camera, I felt like her face was kinda frozen. I can’t imagine how fillers feel, yuck.
Her cheeks, her nose! She’s more than beginning to look like a mix of Michael Jackson and Cher. Just sad, I wanted better for her.
I noticed this as well. It made me sad for her. However, once Nicole Kidman came up beside her, hers seemed like the more reasonably-filled face!
I noticed it too. In still photographs you don’t really see the work, but the moment you see the person on video moving and talking, it’s obvious. Kidman’s face looked much more natural by comparison.
Sandra looked nice though, I liked the hair and makeup and I liked this dress and styling lot more than the dress she won her Oscar with.
Emma’s look would’ve been a knockout in another fabric. And I don’t like the burgundy with the pink bow
It doesn’t even look like a proper outfit to me. It’s not even a pantsuit or tuxedo. Just boring black pants/pumps, a jacket, then tie on a scarf. I could do that out of my closet right now but I wouldn’t consider it an Oscar look.
Yup, this fabric is a nightmare. And I too hate the pink bow. And Emma knows how to rock a formal pant, so this is super disappointing on her.
Love it all. Sandra, yes. Emma, yes.
Emma’s pants needed to be cut just a touch higher so you could see the exciting part of her shoe, the jewelled cuffs on her ankles
I thought Sandra’s look was unflattering and that dress did nothing for her figure. The dress looked almost matronly and she has a great figure. The styling was the worst — the poker straight hair and heavy make-up looked awful in the close-ups.
She needs to ditch the pitch-black center-parted hair.
Good lord, yes. She’s entered Addams Family territory.
I don’t get this meme about Sandra, I really don’t. We demonize JA, but Sandra is the girl next door. The girl next door who married a collector of nazi paraphernalia and kept it in his home office. You know, the home they shared. Can you imagine if this were JA???? I think she did an amazing job of PR’ing that whole thing away. I give her props for that. Masterful. Really.
Oh wow, I’d completely forgotten about that. Yikes. I guess the PR worked on me, at least!
Co-sign! I was saying the same thing to my partner last night. I still side her for that whole thing. She came out smelling like a rose, she has great PR game, I’ll give her that.
Collecting historical artifacts doesn’t make you an awful person even though I do think JJ is a terrible person on his own merit. Why should Sandra be punished for her husband being a liar and cheater? Should Angelina be punished for her ex being an alcoholic and also collecting German military WWII era bikes. Should Keanu Reeves and Shaquille ONeal be punished for being friends with Jesse James? Should Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks be punished for having German WWII military guns?
The fact that people still bring up her ex husband from almost a decade ago means that it’ll never go away.
I see a lot of diversion but the fact remains she was living in a house with nazi memorabilia, and I wouldn’t. If you would and you don’t think it says anything about a person, good for you. Don’t tell me what to think of nazis.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Darla
Again that information is from National Enquirer so we aren’t even sure if that’s accurate.
You can think what you want and certainly don’t have to like Sandra but I think people need some perspective. Nowhere in my comment did I tell you what to think of Nazis.
I think in this era people need to stop painting everything and everyone with a brush but if you are then be consistent. Jesse James made customs guns for Angelina and Brad in like 2015 and he promoted it on his website. I thought it was extremely odd they would tie themselves to him after everything that happened in 2010 but no one seems to talk about that.
https://www.forbes.com/forbes/welcome/?toURL=https://www.forbes.com/sites/susannahbreslin/2016/01/29/brad-pitt-angelina-jolie-guns/&refURL=https://www.google.com/&referrer=https://www.google.com/
Why do you keep bringing up Jolie? Is that supposed to trigger me? Do you have me confused with someone?
@Darla
It’s just an example of someone who I don’t think is racist but has ties to this man. JJ was popular in Hwood making bikes and being a celebrity bodyguard for years. Apparently Robert Downey Jr is one of his best friends; I find that concerning now but before 2010 he had a lot of celebrity friends.
You also brought up Jennifer which I thought was odd but I wanted to point out biases.
I don’t blame her for him. Some people collect WW2 paraphernalia. I just can’t imagine her being diabolical enough to adopt a black child and be sympathetic to the Nazi cause or be married to one.
She and JA have very different profiles. Sandra doesn’t rely on PR for her career and has done some solid movies and has had success plus an Oscar. She keeps her private life very private, and you never see her on constant pap strolls. I think she has more charm and self-deprecating humor.
JA would have been fine if she had not done the PR manipulations that drove at least me a little crazy. Her career has been ok, but she hasn’t really connected with her films. She’s not on the same career level as Sandra. I don’t dislike her, but I haven’t liked anything she has been in, and that includes Friends.
Thank you. I think it’s really awful and disgustingly cynical that people believe a woman who had no history of racist behavior would secretly hide being a Nazi for her entire life and then adopt black children to cover for it. Like come on. No one who knew Sandra from middle school, high school, college, her early career, or currently have said that she’s racist. I think the odd man out here is JJ and I think he’s the liar (he has a history of lying so…).
I can’t speak about Jennifer but I don’t think she should be trashed for the actions of her exes either. Angelina shouldn’t be trashed for the actions of Brad who was investigated for child abuse.
I think he’s a neo-nazi. I wouldn’t marry someone like that, or even date them. I do think it says something about a person, man or woman, who would.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Darla
I think he’s a neo-nazi but I think he lied about it (this is important) and tried to play himself off as a WWII historical collector and expert. This is why I’m not into people who are obsessed with WWII and the Civil War but there are a lot of people who are. People have to be careful and as a black woman I’m always hyper-aware of race in a way that white Christians aren’t.
Sandra is doing better because she’s already taught her kids about racism so they’ll be more on guard.
I am not into those people either, so we can agree that 100%.
@Darla
Certainly, you kind of insinuated that I was interested in that. My point was that some people study and collect WWII artifacts and it wouldn’t be odd to marry someone who did but that’s not my scene. I’m not a history buff. Sandra apparently likes history and renovating old homes so I’m guessing they had slightly similar interests but I don’t think she’s a Nazi sympathizer who adopted black children to save her career, absolutely not. I’m not that cynical.
Darla – because you would have magically known that he was hiding this?
We never got confirmation on the extent of the “Nazi artifacts” at home beyond the Enquirer. That is a HUGE leap to insinuate that Sandra is herself a neo Nazi when there hasn’t been a whisper about her outside of her ex husband – who she dropped IMMEDIATELY after this stuff came out. In absolutely no picture or example was Sandra present or knowledgeable, and James did a lot of stuff that he was clearly hiding from her (unless you want to assert that she knew the whole time that he was having sex with other women in his office while she was at the garage?).
I’m tired of blaming women for shitty men.
Emma looks great but it’s inappropriate for a black tie event. Put a cami under it and i would wear it to the office.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, I like it a lot, but not for the Oscars. It’s the one night you can go all out, why not take advantage of that?
As the Wolof in Senegal would say: Déedéet!
Emma is cancelled for me after she kept her agent who sexually assaulted Terry Crews.
First of all, I’m deeply suspicious of anyone who immediately “cancels” (ugh that phrase is ridiculous) a young woman, and apparently only a young woman, for dealing with a pervert. You don’t know what that relationship is like, it may be abusive.
Secondly, I’m deeply suspicious of anyone who cancels someone without a quick google to check their facts. It seems she’s no longer repped by him, but by Sharon Jackson and Michelle Bohan at WME.
http://www.elle.com/culture/a12468947/women-in-hollywood-2017-the-power-list-november-2017/
And this is just in general to everyone: If you want to support victims and survivors, then do it. Make a donation, send an email, believe their accounts. Cancelling someone for being associated with a pervert or abuser does not accomplish anything.
Yes to this. Too many people post this stuff and declare it as fact when a simple Google will reveal that they are completely incorrect. This is why the internet is toxic.
I hated Sandra’s makeup. And the center parted long hair ages so many women. Let the long hair go after a certain age ladies, you look like a Real Housewife.
I love Sandra’s dress, but I think here eye make-up is too dark. I would have loved Emma’s look if it had just been a red satin suit. But I dont think the pink belt/sash and the black pants all go together.
Forget the dress…Sandra jacked her face! Look at her cheeks.
Sandra for the win.
The pink bow ruins it for me. Her Vanity Fair Party look was bad, too.
Although I’m sure she is making $$$ with the LV endorsement deal, her fashion is suffering for it.
Sandra’s gown is matronly on her.
