Lupita Nyong’o in Armani at the VF Oscar party: stunning or boring?

AAAHHH THIS FACE. Lupita Nyong’o changed into a party dress for the Vanity Fair Oscar party following the Oscars. I’m glad – I didn’t really care for her Versace look at the Oscars, and this is one of those times where I sort of wish she had just worn the party dress to the Oscars. This is Armani Privé. It’s fine. It’s elevated by her amazing face.

I’m still not over how years of hard living have really caught up to ​Sienna Miller. My guess is that in her 20s, she thought she was always going to bounce back from a night of partying, and now she’s at the stage where if she misses a few hours of sleep, you can really see it. This Miu Miu dress is boring – it would have looked better if the straps were a little bit shorter?

Elizabeth Banks, I love you but your hair is FRIED. Please ease up on the platinum-blonde look maybe? Banks’ dress is Ralph & Russo and it’s cute.