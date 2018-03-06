Lupita Nyong’o in Armani at the VF Oscar party: stunning or boring?

AAAHHH THIS FACE. Lupita Nyong’o changed into a party dress for the Vanity Fair Oscar party following the Oscars. I’m glad – I didn’t really care for her Versace look at the Oscars, and this is one of those times where I sort of wish she had just worn the party dress to the Oscars. This is Armani Privé. It’s fine. It’s elevated by her amazing face.
I’m still not over how years of hard living have really caught up to Sienna Miller. My guess is that in her 20s, she thought she was always going to bounce back from a night of partying, and now she’s at the stage where if she misses a few hours of sleep, you can really see it. This Miu Miu dress is boring – it would have looked better if the straps were a little bit shorter?
Elizabeth Banks, I love you but your hair is FRIED. Please ease up on the platinum-blonde look maybe? Banks’ dress is Ralph & Russo and it’s cute.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid and WENN.
I wish Elizabeth would stop with the monochromatic platinum too. I don’t think her hair looks fried, but she desperately needs some lowlights.
Agreed! Prefer her as a warmer golden blonde myself.
I agree- the color is not great but her hair looks healthy still.
Omg that first photo, Lupita is a goddess. I love the dress on her.
Lupita looks absolutely gorgeous. That face indeed. And her skin…..so chocolatey, I want to bite a piece off of her… 👍👍
It’s impossible for Lupita to look boring! She elevates anything she wears.
Yes her skin! She also looks like she smells really nice. Probably a weirs thing to say lol but there are people like Miley Cyrus, Paris Jackson and Zoe Kravitz that look like they wouldn’t be the most pleasant smelling people but Lupita always looks like she would be sweet smelling.
Lupita is pretty and she gets a lot of praise for her beauty on this site but I think other women who surpasses her beauty don’t get enough praise such as Florence Kasumba and my crush Danai G.
Florence is so statuesque that i remain surprised that she isn’t a model. Much more striking than Danai and Lupita.
Lupita is always lovely but I personally preferred her red carpet dress. Black isn’t my favorite color on her.
The vanity fair dress was pretty enough. But her Oscar dress was incredible!
Lupita’s dress is gorgeous and she has swag. But her face? I don’t find anything stunning about it .
Wow really? I think she is so beautiful, and her skin looks as if it were lit from within.
Probably she is not my kind of beautiful.
Har face is pretty normal. But I think her flawless skin and glow makes her beautiful.
Darla, I agree! For me, her bone structure and lips are my favourite thing about her. And of course, her dark, velvety skin. Beautiful.
Throughout the world @tan, most cultures usually have similar standards of beauty in terms of facial bone structure. Broad forehead as opposed to low, wide spaced large eyes as opposed to beady and close together, pouty lips as opposed to thin or no lips, a small-ish nose as opposed to a big nose, a wider face as opposed to narrow, a defined chin and jawline as opposed to a recessed or non existent chin and jawline and of course high cheekbones as opposed to low cheekbones.
Typically if you can check all of those boxes, in most cultures any where you are seen as beautiful.
For instance there’s not too much dissimilarity between Lupita, Kendall Jenner’s, Janelle Monae’s and Angelina’s faces other than skin tone. They have perfect faces they just do.
Not saying people who have only 2 of 5 boxes checked can’t be attractive. But attractive is not beautiful IMO
Tan….hmmm what’s your ideal beauty LOL
Lupita has the most beautiful skin- but I wish the ‘slashed-to-the-navel” dress trend would end! Ugh.
+1 Not a fan of that style at all.
Ugh it’s the worst. And Lupita (or her people) really love that look.
Really dislike this cut as well. Unflattering on pretty much anyone.
Lupita is stunning, but yeah, the breast bone out for the world to see is not the business.
I hate the look and don’t think it flatters anyone.
That shade of platinum blonde hair really ages Elisabeth Banks.. she should go back to a more darker blonde.. this doesn’t suit her at all.
Eh Lupita looks great but her Oscars dress >>>>>>>>>> this. The black dress is pretty but would have been a bit boring on the red carpet.
I don’t think Sienna Miller looks rough but then there’s only one picture of her so.
Lupita is gorgeous but I’m so over the deep v-neck
Sienna looks like Kim Cattrall’s older sister.
