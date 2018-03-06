Lupita Nyong’o in Armani at the VF Oscar party: stunning or boring?

AAAHHH THIS FACE. Lupita Nyong’o changed into a party dress for the Vanity Fair Oscar party following the Oscars. I’m glad – I didn’t really care for her Versace look at the Oscars, and this is one of those times where I sort of wish she had just worn the party dress to the Oscars. This is Armani Privé. It’s fine. It’s elevated by her amazing face.

I’m still not over how years of hard living have really caught up to ​Sienna Miller. My guess is that in her 20s, she thought she was always going to bounce back from a night of partying, and now she’s at the stage where if she misses a few hours of sleep, you can really see it. This Miu Miu dress is boring – it would have looked better if the straps were a little bit shorter?

Elizabeth Banks, I love you but your hair is FRIED. Please ease up on the platinum-blonde look maybe? Banks’ dress is Ralph & Russo and it’s cute.

27 Responses to “Lupita Nyong’o in Armani at the VF Oscar party: stunning or boring?”

  1. KBB says:
    March 6, 2018 at 6:46 am

    I wish Elizabeth would stop with the monochromatic platinum too. I don’t think her hair looks fried, but she desperately needs some lowlights.

    Reply
  2. Bellagio DuPont says:
    March 6, 2018 at 7:07 am

    Lupita looks absolutely gorgeous. That face indeed. And her skin…..so chocolatey, I want to bite a piece off of her… 👍👍

    Reply
  3. V4Real says:
    March 6, 2018 at 7:09 am

    Lupita is pretty and she gets a lot of praise for her beauty on this site but I think other women who surpasses her beauty don’t get enough praise such as Florence Kasumba and my crush Danai G.

    Reply
  4. lannisterforever says:
    March 6, 2018 at 7:12 am

    Lupita is always lovely but I personally preferred her red carpet dress. Black isn’t my favorite color on her.

    Reply
  5. Tan says:
    March 6, 2018 at 7:20 am

    Lupita’s dress is gorgeous and she has swag. But her face? I don’t find anything stunning about it .

    Reply
  6. Redgrl says:
    March 6, 2018 at 7:42 am

    Lupita has the most beautiful skin- but I wish the ‘slashed-to-the-navel” dress trend would end! Ugh.

    Reply
  7. serena says:
    March 6, 2018 at 8:50 am

    That shade of platinum blonde hair really ages Elisabeth Banks.. she should go back to a more darker blonde.. this doesn’t suit her at all.

    Reply
  8. teacakes says:
    March 6, 2018 at 9:51 am

    Eh Lupita looks great but her Oscars dress >>>>>>>>>> this. The black dress is pretty but would have been a bit boring on the red carpet.

    I don’t think Sienna Miller looks rough but then there’s only one picture of her so.

    Reply
  9. Shannon says:
    March 6, 2018 at 10:17 am

    Lupita is gorgeous but I’m so over the deep v-neck

    Reply
  10. Nola says:
    March 6, 2018 at 10:49 am

    Sienna looks like Kim Cattrall’s older sister.

    Reply

