Bella Hadid looked amazing in Cannes, and she made out with The Weeknd

71st annual Cannes Film Festival

Bella Hadid is in Cannes, and these photos are from two events she did on Thursday. She and Alexander Wang did press events for… Magnum ice cream. Truly. Magnum has sponsored events in and around Cannes for years, so I’m not surprised by that, but I am slightly surprised that Bella Hadid and Alexander Wang were literally sitting there, doing a press conference about ice cream. And now I’m sitting here, wondering if someday, someone will invite me to Cannes to sit beside Carolina Herrera and do a press conference about bacon.

Bella looks flat-out amazing at both of the press events, don’t @ me. In the white dress, Bella looked so young and fresh and happy. She looked more professional and “let’s just keep it about ice cream, sir” in the grey ensemble. Both outfits are Alexander Wang, obviously. Unfortunately, the ice cream was overshadowed – OR WAS IT – by the fact that The Weeknd came to the ice cream party and he and Bella ended up making out:

Journalists flat-out witnessed Abel and Bella making out in the VIP area of the Magnum x Alexander Wang party. They arrived separately, but spent the whole party together. This comes after their breakup last year, but on the heels of several “sightings” of Bella and Abel together at Coachella. They denied they were back together last month, just as they denied the Coachella sightings. But yeah… they’re pretty much back together, I think.

71st annual Cannes Film Festival - Magnum - Photocall

71st annual Cannes Film Festival - Magnum - Photocall

71st annual Cannes Film Festival - Magnum - Alexander Wang Collaboration Unveiling - Press Conference

Photos courtesy of WENN.

73 Responses to "Bella Hadid looked amazing in Cannes, and she made out with The Weeknd"

  1. Clare says:
    May 11, 2018 at 7:37 am

    I agree – she looks lovely…but her face looks completely different to not so long ago. She has either has some (good!) work done and it’s now settled, or there is some serious make up sorcery going on.

    Reply
  2. Nancy says:
    May 11, 2018 at 7:38 am

    Shoes! Whose shoes are these? Love them!

    Reply
  3. Lora says:
    May 11, 2018 at 7:39 am

    Noooo girl, you deserve better

    Reply
  4. Red says:
    May 11, 2018 at 7:44 am

    I must be the only person on this site that doesn’t understand the appeal of either Hadid sister. That said, I’m sad that both girls went back to their boyfriends (Zayn and Abel). I get when you’re young and you might truly love someone (and the publicity they give you), but there are so many other men in the sea. Especially when you’re young and rich.

    Reply
  5. Laur says:
    May 11, 2018 at 7:46 am

    She does look great, really pretty and fresh faced. Maybe she had some help 😂 who knows…

    Reply
  6. Mgsota says:
    May 11, 2018 at 7:49 am

    She’s looks absolutely gorgeous in the white dress.

    Reply
  7. Enny says:
    May 11, 2018 at 7:49 am

    She looks AMAZING in the white dress

    Reply
  8. Mere says:
    May 11, 2018 at 7:58 am

    Yes! That white dress is killer! Anyone have an ID on it? I’m getting married in August and I want to wear something that will allow the men to wear shorts if they want.

    Reply
  9. Svea says:
    May 11, 2018 at 7:58 am

    Her doctor wasn’t very good. Took waaay too much of her nose away. Travesty.

    Reply
  10. Astrid says:
    May 11, 2018 at 8:01 am

    both “dresses” seem sort of short and ill fitting to me

    Reply
  11. Wellsie says:
    May 11, 2018 at 8:34 am

    I’m here for the ice cream.

    Reply
  12. Velvet Elvis says:
    May 11, 2018 at 8:36 am

    I cant help it…whenever I look at her all I see is a very strange looking nose job.

    Reply
  13. Slowsnow says:
    May 11, 2018 at 8:37 am

    … But is her nose still functional? I mean does air come in and out or is it at this point just decorative?

    Reply
  14. artistsnow says:
    May 11, 2018 at 8:44 am

    Bella is a model who totally transformed her face. That’s it.

    Amazing how famous some people become who did almost next to nothing but….she looks amazing!! lol

    So who cares? I like the idea of her back with Abel. All the gossip said they broke up because she was dumb as rocks, which may or may not be true, but again, who cares? They look so cute together, neither one does anyone any harm, so more power to them.

    Reply
  15. Isa says:
    May 11, 2018 at 8:47 am

    I wish I could get my skin to glow like that.

    Reply
  16. Daisy says:
    May 11, 2018 at 8:49 am

    She did her nose for the first time when she was only 15. She wasn’t even fully developed. Yolanda was crazy to allow a child to do such a surgery so young. And obviously she had to do her nose again when she grew up to fix it.
    Anyway, I actually really like Bella, she seems very sweet. And she looked gorgeous in the white dress. And about Abel… girl why

    Reply
    • Kelly says:
      May 11, 2018 at 12:59 pm

      What mother of a 15 year old would tell her daughter she needed a nose job? Why wasn’t she reassuring her of her beauty? Yolanda is just terribly superficial. I think Gigi had one too, but far more subtle.

      Yolanda has done nothing but groom her daughters to be models and trophy wives like herself, and she told them that college will always be there so modeling is the priority – “Don’t tell daddy”. It’s disgusting she started their plastic surgery journeys so young.

      Reply
      • Taxi says:
        May 11, 2018 at 2:17 pm

        I’m old & remember when a nose job was the standard parental 16th birthday present for girls with snouts, so it could “settle” before Senior Year pictures, prom & graduation. Turning 16 meant a driver’s license & a new nose. There was always somebody in class with 2 black eyes & a bandage.
        One prominent doc gave every girl the same slightly upturned tiny nose. There are a bunch of 60ish women who all have the same look, often called the “Dr. ________ Nose.” I always wondered if they ‘fessed up to BFs/fiancees in advance to let them know that any future children could have very different facial features.
        One example is Marlo Thomas. She had a nose just like her dad’s until she was a Tween.

      • Olive says:
        May 11, 2018 at 4:52 pm

        @taxi yep, for her 16th birthday my friend was offered (by her parents) a nose job, or a sailboat. she took the sailboat.

        and this was only 14 years ago!!

      • Kelly says:
        May 11, 2018 at 6:02 pm

        I guess a girl is never too young to be told she’s physically imperfect by her parents. It’s disgusting really – and I feel the same about the plastic surgeons who do cosmetic surgery on under aged girls.

      • Tosca says:
        May 12, 2018 at 12:38 am

        @Taxi, Wow, I just googled Marlo Thomas and her nose is WAY too small for her face!! It looks so strange! I always wonder if a nose like that causes breathing problems…

  17. Anna says:
    May 11, 2018 at 9:32 am

    THIS is how you use bronzer.

    Reply
  18. JeanGray says:
    May 11, 2018 at 9:57 am

    I find Bella to be a basic, build-a-face- chick. Just not a fan of her. All she is, is an illusion. Her current face was created by a plastic surgeon. Her OG face was basic AF. The second version of her face made her look like a 35 year old Housewife of Beverly Hills. She looked waxy and plastic. This version looks better, but since I know she its plastic surgery sorcery, I’m still not impressed with her. I’m as un-impressed wit her as I am with Kylie Jenner, another build-a-body chick.

    Reply
    • Patty says:
      May 12, 2018 at 7:30 am

      I’m with you @jeangray. She’s one of those women I guess I should find pretty but I look at her and I just see….plastic surgery. Same with all the Kardashians and Jenner’s (minus Kourtney) and a bunch of other models and actresses. For what it’s worth, I have grown to appreciate her sister Gigi. I think she’s very pretty and hasn’t overdone it with the plastics.

      All in all, I just find it hard to see beauty in women who’ve paid for their faces. And I think the words stunning and beautiful are wildly overused; most of these people are pretty at best – I find most (even the ones with a ton of surgery) average honestly.

      Reply
  19. Cberry says:
    May 11, 2018 at 10:07 am

    Yes to the studded heels. They’re rock’n but still feminine. She looks the best I’ve ever seen her look. The gray dress & blazer outfit is cute. The white dress is boring fashion wise to me, but looks good if you’re young with a good body like Bella.

    Reply
  20. Tiffany says:
    May 11, 2018 at 10:45 am

    Alexander Wang face is just stunning to look at. He is gorgeous.

    Reply
  21. CityGirl says:
    May 11, 2018 at 10:52 am

    She is beautiful. That’s all I got

    Reply
  22. Cherrypie32 says:
    May 11, 2018 at 11:23 am

    She really does look great….but girl have some self respect! he just devoted an entire album to Selena Gomez.

    Reply
  23. jequill says:
    May 11, 2018 at 12:30 pm

    remind me of young Carla Bruni

    Reply
  24. brooksie says:
    May 11, 2018 at 12:49 pm

    God her skin is incredible.

    Reply
  25. Naddie says:
    May 11, 2018 at 2:09 pm

    At the first pic she is breathtaking… Then it’s her again (beautiful, but plastic).

    Reply
  26. Rescue Cat says:
    May 11, 2018 at 10:53 pm

    I never knew The Weekend was such a ciniphile. I look forward to hearing his wrap on his top ten films from the festival.

    Reply
  27. Elisse says:
    May 12, 2018 at 1:01 am

    Ella looks much better with curls rather than straight hair. I’m really not a fan, but thought she looked really good in the photo with Vera Wang.

    Reply
  28. angry bird says:
    May 12, 2018 at 2:51 am

    who is her surgeon?

    Reply
  29. Fleur says:
    May 12, 2018 at 11:05 am

    As fun as it is to where dresses and get made up, I’ve lately been struck by how incredibly depressing it would be to live life as a famous model. Your contribution is to stand around like a living doll in various outfits and look appropriately pretty for a crowd of strangers, then watch as that image gets re-purposed by the corporate world to sell textiles or overpriced perfume.

    Reply
  30. Jessica says:
    May 12, 2018 at 1:01 pm

    Why are people so obsessed with who has or hasn’t had cosmetic surgery. I don’t like to comment because I just find it unnecessary.

    She looks nice here which I’m sure is what she wanted.

    Reply
  31. Lemon says:
    May 12, 2018 at 1:55 pm

    He called her at half past five

    Reply

